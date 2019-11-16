|
|
|LAMON
|GAS
Werts leads Georgia Southern past UL Monroe 51-29
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Shai Werts threw for one touchdown, ran for two and the defense came up with three turnovers as Georgia Southern rolled to a 51-29 win over Louisiana Monroe on Saturday.
Werts had touchdown runs of 11 and 24 yards and a 33-yard connection with Darion Anderson to put the Eagles on top 24-7 at halftime.
Donald Rutledge Jr. had a 42-yard interception return in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, which made it 38-14. The Warhawks scored twice in the fourth quarter but each time Georgia Southern responded, including a 42-yard return by Monquavion Brinson on an onside kick attempt in the final minute.
The Eagles (6-4, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) were outgained 370-325 in total offense. J.D. King had 102 yards rushing and a 6-yard touchdown run in the closing minute of the third quarter.
Caleb Evans went 21-of-36 passing for 285 yards and two touchdowns for the Warhawks but was intercepted twice.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 25 for no gain (7-C.Sisco4-R.Harding).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 25(14:27 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 28 for 3 yards (5-K.Starks7-C.Sisco).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAS 28(13:55 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 29 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAS 29(13:13 - 1st) 98-A.Beck punts 44 yards from GSO 29. 14-P.Carter pushed ob at ULM 35 for 8 yards (47-R.Wade).
LAMON
Warhawks
- Interception (2 plays, 44 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(13:02 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to ULM 39 for 4 yards (15-J.Liptrot).
|
Int
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 39(12:35 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 45-R.Byrd at ULM 47. 45-R.Byrd to ULM 21 for 26 yards (12-M.McCray).
GAS
Eagles
- TD (3 plays, 21 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 21(12:21 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 21 for no gain (9-S.Miller).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 21(11:47 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 11 for 10 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 11(11:15 - 1st) 1-S.Werts runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:07 - 1st) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 6:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:07 - 1st) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(11:07 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 29 for 4 yards (7-L.Ecton).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 29(10:45 - 1st) 6-C.Evans to ULM 34 for 5 yards (27-K.Duncan36-R.Ellis).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 34(10:01 - 1st) Penalty on GSO 96-T.Phillips Offside 5 yards enforced at ULM 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 39(10:01 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 39 for no gain (47-R.Wade).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 39(9:43 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 47 for 8 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAMON 47(9:00 - 1st) 33-A.Vaughn to ULM 48 for 1 yard (94-C.Wright).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAMON 48(8:21 - 1st) 6-C.Evans to GSO 49 for 3 yards (94-C.Wright98-D.Springer).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 49(8:00 - 1st) 6-C.Evans scrambles to GSO 44 for 5 yards (5-J.Bowdry).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAMON 44(7:29 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh pushed ob at GSO 39 for 5 yards (15-J.Liptrot).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 39(7:00 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to GSO 35 for 4 yards (47-R.Wade).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 35(6:28 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to GSO 21 for 14 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 21(5:55 - 1st) 33-A.Vaughn to GSO 17 for 4 yards (36-R.Ellis47-R.Wade).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 17(5:30 - 1st) 6-C.Evans to GSO 3 for 14 yards (47-R.Wade36-R.Ellis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - LAMON 3(5:02 - 1st) 33-A.Vaughn runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:56 - 1st) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 53 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:56 - 1st) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(4:56 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 45 for 20 yards (1-T.Glass). Penalty on ULM 1-T.Glass Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GSO 45.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(4:56 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 45 for 20 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 45(4:41 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 47 for 2 yards (93-M.Husmann48-L.Shaw).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 47(4:05 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy pushed ob at GSO 50 for 3 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
-7 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAS 50(3:31 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 43 for -7 yards (44-T.Shelby).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - GAS 43(3:02 - 1st) 98-A.Beck punts 49 yards from GSO 43 to ULM 8 fair catch by 14-P.Carter.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 8(2:53 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 9 for 1 yard (7-L.Ecton).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 9(2:22 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 7 for -2 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LAMON 7(1:43 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - LAMON 7(1:37 - 1st) 37-J.Porter punts 36 yards from ULM 7 to ULM 43 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
GAS
Eagles
- FG (7 plays, 34 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 43(1:29 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 5-M.LaRoche.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 43(1:22 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULM 34 for 9 yards (4-R.Harding).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - GAS 34(0:50 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULM 34 for no gain (9-S.Miller). Team penalty on ULM Offside 5 yards enforced at ULM 34. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 29(0:32 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULM 14 for 15 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 14(15:00 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to ULM 11 for 3 yards (9-S.Miller34-J.Veasley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 11(14:24 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to ULM 9 for 2 yards (48-L.Shaw).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GAS 9(13:40 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 15-J.King.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - GAS 9(13:34 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:29 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(13:29 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 25(13:18 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 28 for 3 yards (49-T.Vliem36-R.Ellis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAMON 28(12:45 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAMON 28(12:40 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 45 yards from ULM 28 to GSO 27 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 73 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 27(12:30 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 32 for 5 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - GAS 32(11:55 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy pushed ob at GSO 32 for no gain (6-K.Swinney).
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAS 32(11:12 - 2nd) 15-J.King to ULM 38 for 30 yards (1-T.Glass93-M.Husmann).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 38(10:31 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy pushed ob at ULM 27 for 11 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 27(9:53 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 24 FUMBLES (5-K.Starks). 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 24 for no gain (5-K.Starks).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 24(9:09 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (5 plays, 36 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(9:00 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to ULM 46 for 21 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 46(8:37 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to GSO 44 for 10 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 44(8:11 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans to GSO 45 for -1 yard (45-R.Byrd).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAMON 45(7:37 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans scrambles to GSO 39 for 6 yards (47-R.Wade).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LAMON 39(6:55 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 25-K.White.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - LAMON 39(6:48 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 39 yards from GSO 39 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 49 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 20(6:40 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 23 for 3 yards (58-D.Louis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GAS 23(6:15 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
|
+51 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAS 23(6:05 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to ULM 26 for 51 yards. Penalty on GSO 1-S.Werts Intentional grounding 5 yards enforced at GSO 26.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - GAS 21(6:05 - 2nd) 98-A.Beck punts 52 yards from GSO 21. 14-P.Carter to ULM 27 for no gain (26-N.Thompson).
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 27(5:40 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to ULM 37 for 10 yards (4-M.Brinson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 37(5:25 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 39 for 2 yards (47-R.Wade).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 39(4:55 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans to ULM 40 for 1 yard (47-R.Wade).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAMON 40(4:13 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAMON 40(3:57 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 44 yards from ULM 40 to GSO 16 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 99 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 16(3:50 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts runs ob at GSO 29 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 29(3:17 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 32 for 3 yards (9-S.Miller).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 32(2:37 - 2nd) 16-M.Murray pushed ob at GSO 37 for 5 yards (8-K.Reynaud).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 37(2:03 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 44 for 7 yards (2-J.Johnson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 44(1:26 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 48 for 8 yards (34-J.Veasley8-K.Reynaud).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAS 48(1:19 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to ULM 47 for 1 yard (93-M.Husmann58-D.Louis).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 47(1:01 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 46 for 1 yard (58-D.Louis4-R.Harding).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 46(0:50 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 28-D.Carter. 28-D.Carter pushed ob at ULM 33 for 13 yards (13-R.Williams).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 33(0:44 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:37 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAS 35(0:37 - 2nd) Penalty on ULM 7-C.Sisco Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GSO 35. No Play.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to ULM 25 fair catch by 14-P.Carter.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 28 for 3 yards (15-J.Liptrot).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 28(14:29 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 28 for no gain (49-T.Vliem).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAMON 28(13:50 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAMON 28(13:40 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 51 yards from ULM 28 Downed at the GSO 21.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 21(13:30 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 27 for 6 yards (44-T.Shelby15-A.Hawley).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 27(12:47 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 36 for 9 yards (44-T.Shelby).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 36(12:08 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 39 for 3 yards (10-T.Webster).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 39(11:30 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 44 for 5 yards (10-T.Webster).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 44(10:54 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 41 for -3 yards (21-C.Straughter). Penalty on GSO 74-L.Edwards Holding declined.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - GAS 41(10:16 - 3rd) Team penalty on GSO Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GSO 41. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - GAS 36(10:15 - 3rd) 98-A.Beck punts 48 yards from GSO 36 to ULM 16 fair catch by 14-P.Carter.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (8 plays, 84 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 16(10:00 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to GSO 35 for 49 yards (15-J.Liptrot).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(9:33 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to GSO 31 for 4 yards (7-L.Ecton33-Q. Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 31(9:00 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LAMON 31(8:52 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to GSO 31 for no gain (36-R.Ellis45-R.Byrd).
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 6 - LAMON 31(8:07 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to GSO 18 for 13 yards (4-M.Brinson).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 18(7:45 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to GSO 3 for 15 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - LAMON 3(7:18 - 3rd) 33-A.Vaughn to GSO 1 for 2 yards (93-A.Watkins45-R.Byrd).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAMON 1(6:48 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:41 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:41 - 3rd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 64 yards from ULM 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 14 for 13 yards (36-D.Claiborne). Team penalty on GSO Holding 7 yards enforced at GSO 14. Penalty on GSO 28-A.Thompson Unsportsmanlike conduct 3 yards enforced at GSO 7.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 4(6:34 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 10 for 6 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 10(6:00 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 9 for -1 yard (4-R.Harding).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GAS 9(5:23 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - GAS 9(5:09 - 3rd) 98-A.Beck punts 47 yards from GSO 9 to ULM 44 fair catch by 14-P.Carter.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 44(5:01 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans runs ob at ULM 50 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 50(4:42 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to GSO 48 for 2 yards (15-J.Liptrot).
|
-12 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAMON 48(4:10 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to ULM 40 for -12 yards (5-J.Bowdry).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - LAMON 40(3:35 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 41 yards from ULM 40 to GSO 19 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 19(3:19 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to GSO 32 for 13 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 32(2:25 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 29 for -3 yards (5-K.Starks).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - GAS 29(2:06 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 32 for 3 yards (44-T.Shelby).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GAS 32(1:47 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 15-J.King.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - GAS 32(1:30 - 3rd) 98-A.Beck punts 48 yards from GSO 32 to ULM 20 fair catch by 14-P.Carter. Team penalty on ULM Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at GSO 32. No Play.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Interception (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - GAS 37(1:19 - 3rd) 98-A.Beck punts 51 yards from GSO 37. 14-P.Carter to ULM 12 FUMBLES. 47-R.Wade to ULM 6 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - LAMON 6(1:09 - 3rd) 15-J.King to ULM 6 for no gain (4-R.Harding15-A.Hawley).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 6(0:31 - 3rd) 15-J.King runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:25 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:25 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(0:25 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to ULM 30 for 5 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LAMON 30(15:00 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - LAMON 30(14:56 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson INTERCEPTED by 24-D.Rutledge at ULM 42. 24-D.Rutledge runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(14:56 - 4th) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(14:41 - 4th) 16-T.Bass kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to ULM 25 fair catch by 12-M.McCray.
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(14:41 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to GSO 29 for 46 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 29(14:24 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 29(14:10 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh runs ob at GSO 24 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - LAMON 24(13:48 - 4th) Penalty on ULM 8-J.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 24. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAMON 29(13:30 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to GSO 20 for 9 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAMON 20(13:00 - 4th) 6-C.Evans to GSO 18 for 2 yards (32-C.Harris96-T.Phillips).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 18(12:45 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to GSO 1 for 17 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LAMON 1(12:35 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(12:15 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to GSO End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- End of Game (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:15 - 4th) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(12:15 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 34 for 9 yards (1-T.Glass20-J.Newton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LAMON 34(11:25 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 34 for no gain (58-D.Louis).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 34(10:43 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 38 for 4 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 38(9:57 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 44 for 6 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 44(9:13 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 47 for 3 yards (48-L.Shaw).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 47(8:29 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 41 for 12 yards (15-A.Hawley93-M.Husmann).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 41(7:40 - 4th) 15-J.King to ULM 38 for 3 yards (5-K.Starks).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 38(6:58 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 42 for -4 yards (15-A.Hawley). Penalty on ULM 15-A.Hawley Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ULM 38. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 23(6:30 - 4th) 15-J.King pushed ob at ULM 12 for 11 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 12(5:49 - 4th) 15-J.King to ULM 10 for 2 yards (32-C.Day). Penalty on ULM 5-K.Starks Facemasking 5 yards enforced at ULM 10.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - LAMON 5(5:20 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 3 for 2 yards (48-L.Shaw).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAMON 3(4:38 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to ULM 5 for -2 yards (42-H.Smith).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAMON 5(3:52 - 4th) 15-J.King to ULM 1 for 4 yards (32-C.Day).
|
-9 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAMON 1(3:07 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to ULM 7 FUMBLES. 1-S.Werts to ULM 10 for 2 yards. Penalty on ULM 15-A.Hawley Horse Collar 9 yards enforced at ULM 10.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LAMON 1(2:52 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(2:48 - 4th) 98-A.Beck incomplete.
GAS
Eagles
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:48 - 4th) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(2:48 - 4th) 6-C.Evans sacked at ULM 21 for -4 yards (92-R.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - GAS 21(2:24 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 33-A.Vaughn. 33-A.Vaughn to ULM 26 for 5 yards (32-C.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GAS 26(1:58 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|
+22 YD
|
4 & 9 - GAS 26(1:43 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 48 for 22 yards (24-D.Rutledge).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 48(1:29 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 48(1:22 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 25-K.White. 25-K.White to ULM 50 for 2 yards (96-T.Phillips).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAS 50(0:52 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to GSO 28 for 22 yards (31-D.Baker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 28(0:45 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAS 28(0:37 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - GAS 28(0:32 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 10-J.Bloomfield. 10-J.Bloomfield runs ob at GSO 16 for 12 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 16(0:26 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:20 - 4th) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:20 - 4th) 37-J.Porter kicks 7 yards from ULM 35. 4-M.Brinson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:13 - 4th) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(0:13 - 4th) 16-T.Bass kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to ULM 25 fair catch by 12-M.McCray.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(0:13 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn to ULM 30 for 5 yards (32-C.Harris).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|19
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|12
|4
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|4-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|363
|325
|Total Plays
|67
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|85
|245
|Rush Attempts
|31
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|278
|80
|Comp. - Att.
|21-36
|5-10
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-59
|5-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.7
|6-48.5
|Return Yards
|2
|129
|Punts - Returns
|3-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-55
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-74
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|278
|PASS YDS
|80
|
|
|85
|RUSH YDS
|245
|
|
|363
|TOTAL YDS
|325
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Evans 6 QB
|C. Evans
|21/36
|285
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|12
|43
|0
|14
|
C. Evans 6 QB
|C. Evans
|14
|27
|1
|14
|
A. Vaughn 33 RB
|A. Vaughn
|5
|15
|1
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Carter Jr. 14 WR
|P. Carter Jr.
|2
|95
|0
|49
|
J. Hodoh 18 WR
|J. Hodoh
|6
|68
|0
|22
|
M. McCray 12 WR
|M. McCray
|4
|34
|1
|21
|
Z. Jackson 7 WR
|Z. Jackson
|3
|31
|0
|22
|
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
J. Pederson 86 TE
|J. Pederson
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
J. Bloomfield 84 WR
|J. Bloomfield
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Vaughn 33 RB
|A. Vaughn
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. White 25 RB
|K. White
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Jackson 2 WR
|M. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Reynaud 8 S
|K. Reynaud
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Glass 1 S
|T. Glass
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Starks 5 DE
|K. Starks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shelby 44 DE
|T. Shelby
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Louis Jr. 58 DE
|D. Louis Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sisco Jr. 7 LB
|C. Sisco Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Miller 9 DE
|S. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harding 4 LB
|R. Harding
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Shaw 48 DL
|L. Shaw
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Husmann 93 DL
|M. Husmann
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Day 32 LB
|C. Day
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webster 10 LB
|T. Webster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veasley 34 DL
|J. Veasley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Smith 42 LB
|H. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawley 15 S
|A. Hawley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reynaud 8 S
|K. Reynaud
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Straughter 21 CB
|C. Straughter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 13 CB
|R. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 2 S
|Ja. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swinney 6 S
|K. Swinney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 20 CB
|J. Newton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Batiste 4 WR
|B. Batiste
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Porter 37 K
|J. Porter
|6
|42.7
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Carter Jr. 14 WR
|P. Carter Jr.
|3
|0.7
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|5/10
|80
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|16
|102
|1
|30
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|19
|76
|1
|12
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|13
|53
|2
|24
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|3
|9
|0
|3
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Anderson 9 WR
|D. Anderson
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|2
|21
|0
|20
|
D. Carter Jr. 28 WR
|D. Carter Jr.
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Liptrot 15 CB
|J. Liptrot
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 36 LB
|R. Ellis
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
|K. Duncan Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vliem 49 DE
|T. Vliem
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
|C. Harris Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ecton 7 LB
|L. Ecton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Wright 94 NT
|C. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brinson 4 CB
|M. Brinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bowdry 5 LB
|J. Bowdry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker Jr. 31 S
|D. Baker Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 96 NT
|T. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 92 DE
|R. Johnson III
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Rutledge Jr. 24 S
|D. Rutledge Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Ellis 44 LB
|D. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birdsong 18 CB
|J. Birdsong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watkins 93 DE
|A. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Williams 33 LB
|Q. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Springer 98 DE
|D. Springer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 16 K
|T. Bass
|1/1
|26
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 98 P
|A. Beck II
|6
|48.5
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Brinson 4 CB
|M. Brinson
|1
|42.0
|42
|0
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
USM
TXSA
36
17
4th 3:48 ESP+
-
AF
COLOST
10
14
3rd 5:52 ESP2
-
1LSU
MISS
34
21
3rd 7:57 ESPN
-
17CINCY
SFLA
7
17
3rd 7:12 CBSS
-
LVILLE
NCST
7
10
3rd 14:20 ACCN
-
10OKLA
13BAYLOR
10
28
2nd 0:24 ABC
-
25APLST
GAST
28
21
2nd 0:23 ESPU
-
UCLA
7UTAH
3
21
2nd 2:24 FOX
-
SC
TXAM
3
13
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
ARIZST
OREGST
21
28
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
EMICH
AKRON
42
14
Final ESPNews
-
WMICH
OHIO
37
34
Final/OT ESPN2
-
NILL
TOLEDO
31
28
Final ESPN2
-
BGREEN
MIAOH
3
44
Final ESPNU
-
BUFF
KENTST
27
30
Final CBSSN
-
UNC
PITT
27
34
Final/OT ESPN
-
LATECH
MRSHL
10
31
Final CBSSN
-
FRESNO
SDGST
7
17
Final ESP2
-
MA
NWEST
6
45
Final BTN
-
MICHST
15MICH
10
44
Final FOX
-
TCU
TXTECH
33
31
Final ESP2
-
VMI
ARMY
6
47
Final CBSSN
-
ALST
FSU
12
49
Final FSN
-
IND
9PSU
27
34
Final ABC
-
14WISC
NEB
37
21
Final BTN
-
11FLA
MIZZOU
23
6
Final CBS
-
5BAMA
MISSST
38
7
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
TEMPLE
21
29
Final ESPU
-
KANSAS
22OKLAST
13
31
Final FS1
-
UTEP
UAB
10
37
Final ESP3
-
23NAVY
16ND
20
52
Final NBC
-
LAMON
GAS
29
51
Final ESP+
-
IDST
BYU
10
42
Final ESP3
-
TROY
TXSTSM
63
27
Final ESP3
-
CSTCAR
ARKST
27
28
Final ESP+
-
19TEXAS
IOWAST
21
23
Final FS1
-
VATECH
GATECH
45
0
Final FSN
-
WAKE
3CLEM
3
52
Final ABC
-
CMICH
BALLST
45
44
Final CBSSN
-
2OHIOST
RUT
56
21
Final BTN
-
4UGA
12AUBURN
21
14
Final CBS
-
WVU
24KSTATE
24
20
Final ESPN
-
18MEMP
HOU
45
27
Final ESP2
-
UK
VANDY
38
14
Final SECN
-
UIW
NMEXST
28
41
Final FLOF
-
WYO
UTAHST
21
26
Final ESPU
-
8MINN
20IOWA
19
23
Final FOX
-
CUSE
DUKE
49
6
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
UNLV
21
7
Final FBOOK
-
STNFRD
WASHST
22
49
Final PACN
-
RICE
MTSU
31
28
Final ESP+
-
LALAF
SALA
37
27
Final ESP+
-
NMEX
21BOISE
0
059 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
ARIZ
6OREG
0
069 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
USC
CAL
0
047.5 O/U
+4
Sat 11:00pm FS1