Drive Chart
LAMON
GAS

No Text

Werts leads Georgia Southern past UL Monroe 51-29

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Shai Werts threw for one touchdown, ran for two and the defense came up with three turnovers as Georgia Southern rolled to a 51-29 win over Louisiana Monroe on Saturday.

Werts had touchdown runs of 11 and 24 yards and a 33-yard connection with Darion Anderson to put the Eagles on top 24-7 at halftime.

Donald Rutledge Jr. had a 42-yard interception return in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, which made it 38-14. The Warhawks scored twice in the fourth quarter but each time Georgia Southern responded, including a 42-yard return by Monquavion Brinson on an onside kick attempt in the final minute.

The Eagles (6-4, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) were outgained 370-325 in total offense. J.D. King had 102 yards rushing and a 6-yard touchdown run in the closing minute of the third quarter.

Caleb Evans went 21-of-36 passing for 285 yards and two touchdowns for the Warhawks but was intercepted twice.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

GAS Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 25 for no gain (7-C.Sisco4-R.Harding).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 25
(14:27 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 28 for 3 yards (5-K.Starks7-C.Sisco).
+1 YD
3 & 7 - GAS 28
(13:55 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 29 for 1 yard.
Punt
4 & 6 - GAS 29
(13:13 - 1st) 98-A.Beck punts 44 yards from GSO 29. 14-P.Carter pushed ob at ULM 35 for 8 yards (47-R.Wade).

LAMON Warhawks
- Interception (2 plays, 44 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 35
(13:02 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to ULM 39 for 4 yards (15-J.Liptrot).
Int
2 & 6 - LAMON 39
(12:35 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 45-R.Byrd at ULM 47. 45-R.Byrd to ULM 21 for 26 yards (12-M.McCray).

GAS Eagles
- TD (3 plays, 21 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 21
(12:21 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 21 for no gain (9-S.Miller).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 21
(11:47 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 11 for 10 yards (7-C.Sisco).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 11
(11:15 - 1st) 1-S.Werts runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:07 - 1st) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

LAMON Warhawks
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 6:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:07 - 1st) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(11:07 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 29 for 4 yards (7-L.Ecton).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 29
(10:45 - 1st) 6-C.Evans to ULM 34 for 5 yards (27-K.Duncan36-R.Ellis).
Penalty
3 & 1 - LAMON 34
(10:01 - 1st) Penalty on GSO 96-T.Phillips Offside 5 yards enforced at ULM 34. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 39
(10:01 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 39 for no gain (47-R.Wade).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 39
(9:43 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 47 for 8 yards (36-R.Ellis).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 47
(9:00 - 1st) 33-A.Vaughn to ULM 48 for 1 yard (94-C.Wright).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - LAMON 48
(8:21 - 1st) 6-C.Evans to GSO 49 for 3 yards (94-C.Wright98-D.Springer).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 49
(8:00 - 1st) 6-C.Evans scrambles to GSO 44 for 5 yards (5-J.Bowdry).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 44
(7:29 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh pushed ob at GSO 39 for 5 yards (15-J.Liptrot).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 39
(7:00 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to GSO 35 for 4 yards (47-R.Wade).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 35
(6:28 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to GSO 21 for 14 yards (27-K.Duncan).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 21
(5:55 - 1st) 33-A.Vaughn to GSO 17 for 4 yards (36-R.Ellis47-R.Wade).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 17
(5:30 - 1st) 6-C.Evans to GSO 3 for 14 yards (47-R.Wade36-R.Ellis).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - LAMON 3
(5:02 - 1st) 33-A.Vaughn runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:56 - 1st) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.

GAS Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 53 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:56 - 1st) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(4:56 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 45 for 20 yards (1-T.Glass). Penalty on ULM 1-T.Glass Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GSO 45.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(4:56 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 45 for 20 yards (1-T.Glass).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 45
(4:41 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 47 for 2 yards (93-M.Husmann48-L.Shaw).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 47
(4:05 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy pushed ob at GSO 50 for 3 yards (1-T.Glass).
-7 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 50
(3:31 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 43 for -7 yards (44-T.Shelby).
Punt
4 & 12 - GAS 43
(3:02 - 1st) 98-A.Beck punts 49 yards from GSO 43 to ULM 8 fair catch by 14-P.Carter.

LAMON Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 8
(2:53 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 9 for 1 yard (7-L.Ecton).
-2 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 9
(2:22 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 7 for -2 yards (36-R.Ellis).
No Gain
3 & 11 - LAMON 7
(1:43 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
Punt
4 & 11 - LAMON 7
(1:37 - 1st) 37-J.Porter punts 36 yards from ULM 7 to ULM 43 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.

GAS Eagles
- FG (7 plays, 34 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 43
(1:29 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 5-M.LaRoche.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 43
(1:22 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULM 34 for 9 yards (4-R.Harding).
Penalty
3 & 1 - GAS 34
(0:50 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULM 34 for no gain (9-S.Miller). Team penalty on ULM Offside 5 yards enforced at ULM 34. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 29
(0:32 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULM 14 for 15 yards (7-C.Sisco).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 14
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to ULM 11 for 3 yards (9-S.Miller34-J.Veasley).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 11
(14:24 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to ULM 9 for 2 yards (48-L.Shaw).
No Gain
3 & 5 - GAS 9
(13:40 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 15-J.King.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - GAS 9
(13:34 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

LAMON Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:29 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(13:29 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 25
(13:18 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 28 for 3 yards (49-T.Vliem36-R.Ellis).
No Gain
3 & 7 - LAMON 28
(12:45 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
Punt
4 & 7 - LAMON 28
(12:40 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 45 yards from ULM 28 to GSO 27 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.

GAS Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 73 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 27
(12:30 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 32 for 5 yards (1-T.Glass).
No Gain
2 & 5 - GAS 32
(11:55 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy pushed ob at GSO 32 for no gain (6-K.Swinney).
+30 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 32
(11:12 - 2nd) 15-J.King to ULM 38 for 30 yards (1-T.Glass93-M.Husmann).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38
(10:31 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy pushed ob at ULM 27 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 27
(9:53 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 24 FUMBLES (5-K.Starks). 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 24 for no gain (5-K.Starks).
+24 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 24
(9:09 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

LAMON Warhawks
- Punt (5 plays, 36 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(9:00 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to ULM 46 for 21 yards (27-K.Duncan).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 46
(8:37 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to GSO 44 for 10 yards (27-K.Duncan).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 44
(8:11 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans to GSO 45 for -1 yard (45-R.Byrd).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - LAMON 45
(7:37 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans scrambles to GSO 39 for 6 yards (47-R.Wade).
No Gain
3 & 5 - LAMON 39
(6:55 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 25-K.White.
Punt
4 & 5 - LAMON 39
(6:48 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 39 yards from GSO 39 to GSO End Zone. touchback.

GAS Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 49 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 20
(6:40 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 23 for 3 yards (58-D.Louis).
No Gain
2 & 7 - GAS 23
(6:15 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
+51 YD
3 & 7 - GAS 23
(6:05 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to ULM 26 for 51 yards. Penalty on GSO 1-S.Werts Intentional grounding 5 yards enforced at GSO 26.
Punt
4 & 9 - GAS 21
(6:05 - 2nd) 98-A.Beck punts 52 yards from GSO 21. 14-P.Carter to ULM 27 for no gain (26-N.Thompson).

LAMON Warhawks
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 27
(5:40 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to ULM 37 for 10 yards (4-M.Brinson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 37
(5:25 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 39 for 2 yards (47-R.Wade).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 39
(4:55 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans to ULM 40 for 1 yard (47-R.Wade).
No Gain
3 & 7 - LAMON 40
(4:13 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 7 - LAMON 40
(3:57 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 44 yards from ULM 40 to GSO 16 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.

GAS Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 99 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 16
(3:50 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts runs ob at GSO 29 for 13 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 29
(3:17 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 32 for 3 yards (9-S.Miller).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 32
(2:37 - 2nd) 16-M.Murray pushed ob at GSO 37 for 5 yards (8-K.Reynaud).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 37
(2:03 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 44 for 7 yards (2-J.Johnson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 44
(1:26 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 48 for 8 yards (34-J.Veasley8-K.Reynaud).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - GAS 48
(1:19 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to ULM 47 for 1 yard (93-M.Husmann58-D.Louis).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 47
(1:01 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 46 for 1 yard (58-D.Louis4-R.Harding).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 46
(0:50 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 28-D.Carter. 28-D.Carter pushed ob at ULM 33 for 13 yards (13-R.Williams).
+33 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 33
(0:44 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:37 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 35
(0:37 - 2nd) Penalty on ULM 7-C.Sisco Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GSO 35. No Play.

LAMON Warhawks
- Halftime (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:37 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 50 yards from GSO 50 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(0:37 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans sacked at ULM 22 for -3 yards (49-T.Vliem).

LAMON Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to ULM 25 fair catch by 14-P.Carter.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 28 for 3 yards (15-J.Liptrot).
No Gain
2 & 7 - LAMON 28
(14:29 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 28 for no gain (49-T.Vliem).
No Gain
3 & 7 - LAMON 28
(13:50 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete.
Punt
4 & 7 - LAMON 28
(13:40 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 51 yards from ULM 28 Downed at the GSO 21.

GAS Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 21
(13:30 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 27 for 6 yards (44-T.Shelby15-A.Hawley).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 27
(12:47 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 36 for 9 yards (44-T.Shelby).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36
(12:08 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 39 for 3 yards (10-T.Webster).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 39
(11:30 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 44 for 5 yards (10-T.Webster).
-3 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 44
(10:54 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 41 for -3 yards (21-C.Straughter). Penalty on GSO 74-L.Edwards Holding declined.
Penalty
4 & 5 - GAS 41
(10:16 - 3rd) Team penalty on GSO Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GSO 41. No Play.
Punt
4 & 10 - GAS 36
(10:15 - 3rd) 98-A.Beck punts 48 yards from GSO 36 to ULM 16 fair catch by 14-P.Carter.

LAMON Warhawks
- TD (8 plays, 84 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
+49 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 16
(10:00 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to GSO 35 for 49 yards (15-J.Liptrot).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 35
(9:33 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to GSO 31 for 4 yards (7-L.Ecton33-Q. Williams).
No Gain
2 & 6 - LAMON 31
(9:00 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
No Gain
3 & 6 - LAMON 31
(8:52 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to GSO 31 for no gain (36-R.Ellis45-R.Byrd).
+13 YD
4 & 6 - LAMON 31
(8:07 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to GSO 18 for 13 yards (4-M.Brinson).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 18
(7:45 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to GSO 3 for 15 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 3 - LAMON 3
(7:18 - 3rd) 33-A.Vaughn to GSO 1 for 2 yards (93-A.Watkins45-R.Byrd).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - LAMON 1
(6:48 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:41 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.

GAS Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:41 - 3rd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 64 yards from ULM 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 14 for 13 yards (36-D.Claiborne). Team penalty on GSO Holding 7 yards enforced at GSO 14. Penalty on GSO 28-A.Thompson Unsportsmanlike conduct 3 yards enforced at GSO 7.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 4
(6:34 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 10 for 6 yards (1-T.Glass).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 10
(6:00 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 9 for -1 yard (4-R.Harding).
No Gain
3 & 5 - GAS 9
(5:23 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson.
Punt
4 & 5 - GAS 9
(5:09 - 3rd) 98-A.Beck punts 47 yards from GSO 9 to ULM 44 fair catch by 14-P.Carter.

LAMON Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 44
(5:01 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans runs ob at ULM 50 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 50
(4:42 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to GSO 48 for 2 yards (15-J.Liptrot).
-12 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 48
(4:10 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to ULM 40 for -12 yards (5-J.Bowdry).
Punt
4 & 14 - LAMON 40
(3:35 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 41 yards from ULM 40 to GSO 19 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.

GAS Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 19
(3:19 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to GSO 32 for 13 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32
(2:25 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 29 for -3 yards (5-K.Starks).
+3 YD
2 & 13 - GAS 29
(2:06 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 32 for 3 yards (44-T.Shelby).
No Gain
3 & 10 - GAS 32
(1:47 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 15-J.King.
Punt
4 & 10 - GAS 32
(1:30 - 3rd) 98-A.Beck punts 48 yards from GSO 32 to ULM 20 fair catch by 14-P.Carter. Team penalty on ULM Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at GSO 32. No Play.

LAMON Warhawks
- Interception (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - GAS 37
(1:19 - 3rd) 98-A.Beck punts 51 yards from GSO 37. 14-P.Carter to ULM 12 FUMBLES. 47-R.Wade to ULM 6 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 6 - LAMON 6
(1:09 - 3rd) 15-J.King to ULM 6 for no gain (4-R.Harding15-A.Hawley).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 6
(0:31 - 3rd) 15-J.King runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:25 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

LAMON Warhawks
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:25 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(0:25 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to ULM 30 for 5 yards (45-R.Byrd).
No Gain
2 & 5 - LAMON 30
(15:00 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
Int
3 & 5 - LAMON 30
(14:56 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson INTERCEPTED by 24-D.Rutledge at ULM 42. 24-D.Rutledge runs 42 yards for a touchdown.

LAMON Warhawks
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:56 - 4th) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
Kickoff
(14:41 - 4th) 16-T.Bass kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to ULM 25 fair catch by 12-M.McCray.
+46 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(14:41 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to GSO 29 for 46 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 29
(14:24 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 29
(14:10 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh runs ob at GSO 24 for 5 yards.
Penalty
3 & 5 - LAMON 24
(13:48 - 4th) Penalty on ULM 8-J.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 24. No Play.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 29
(13:30 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to GSO 20 for 9 yards (36-R.Ellis).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - LAMON 20
(13:00 - 4th) 6-C.Evans to GSO 18 for 2 yards (32-C.Harris96-T.Phillips).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 18
(12:45 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to GSO 1 for 17 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - LAMON 1
(12:35 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(12:15 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to GSO End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

LAMON Warhawks
- End of Game (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:15 - 4th) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(12:15 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 34 for 9 yards (1-T.Glass20-J.Newton).
No Gain
2 & 1 - LAMON 34
(11:25 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 34 for no gain (58-D.Louis).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 34
(10:43 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 38 for 4 yards (1-T.Glass).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 38
(9:57 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 44 for 6 yards (1-T.Glass).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 44
(9:13 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 47 for 3 yards (48-L.Shaw).
+12 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 47
(8:29 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 41 for 12 yards (15-A.Hawley93-M.Husmann).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 41
(7:40 - 4th) 15-J.King to ULM 38 for 3 yards (5-K.Starks).
Penalty
2 & 7 - LAMON 38
(6:58 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 42 for -4 yards (15-A.Hawley). Penalty on ULM 15-A.Hawley Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ULM 38. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 23
(6:30 - 4th) 15-J.King pushed ob at ULM 12 for 11 yards (1-T.Glass).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 12
(5:49 - 4th) 15-J.King to ULM 10 for 2 yards (32-C.Day). Penalty on ULM 5-K.Starks Facemasking 5 yards enforced at ULM 10.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - LAMON 5
(5:20 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to ULM 3 for 2 yards (48-L.Shaw).
-2 YD
2 & 3 - LAMON 3
(4:38 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to ULM 5 for -2 yards (42-H.Smith).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - LAMON 5
(3:52 - 4th) 15-J.King to ULM 1 for 4 yards (32-C.Day).
-9 YD
4 & 1 - LAMON 1
(3:07 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to ULM 7 FUMBLES. 1-S.Werts to ULM 10 for 2 yards. Penalty on ULM 15-A.Hawley Horse Collar 9 yards enforced at ULM 10.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - LAMON 1
(2:52 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(2:48 - 4th) 98-A.Beck incomplete.

GAS Eagles

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:48 - 4th) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(2:48 - 4th) 6-C.Evans sacked at ULM 21 for -4 yards (92-R.Johnson).
+5 YD
2 & 14 - GAS 21
(2:24 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 33-A.Vaughn. 33-A.Vaughn to ULM 26 for 5 yards (32-C.Harris).
No Gain
3 & 9 - GAS 26
(1:58 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
+22 YD
4 & 9 - GAS 26
(1:43 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 48 for 22 yards (24-D.Rutledge).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 48
(1:29 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 48
(1:22 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 25-K.White. 25-K.White to ULM 50 for 2 yards (96-T.Phillips).
+22 YD
3 & 8 - GAS 50
(0:52 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to GSO 28 for 22 yards (31-D.Baker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 28
(0:45 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 28
(0:37 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 28
(0:32 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 10-J.Bloomfield. 10-J.Bloomfield runs ob at GSO 16 for 12 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 16
(0:26 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:20 - 4th) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.

GAS Eagles

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:20 - 4th) 37-J.Porter kicks 7 yards from ULM 35. 4-M.Brinson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:13 - 4th) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
Kickoff
(0:13 - 4th) 16-T.Bass kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to ULM 25 fair catch by 12-M.McCray.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(0:13 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn to ULM 30 for 5 yards (32-C.Harris).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:13
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
51
Touchdown 0:20
37-J.Porter kicks 7 yards from ULM 35. 4-M.Brinson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:07
pos
29
50
Point After TD 0:20
37-J.Porter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
44
Touchdown 0:26
6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
02:28
pos
28
44
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:48
98-A.Beck incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
22
44
Touchdown 2:52
12-W.Kennedy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
46
yds
09:27
pos
22
44
Two Point Conversion 12:15
6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to GSO End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
22
38
Touchdown 12:35
6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
02:26
pos
20
38
Point After TD 14:56
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
38
Touchdown 14:56
6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson INTERCEPTED by 24-D.Rutledge at ULM 42. 24-D.Rutledge runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:25
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 0:31
15-J.King runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
6
yds
00:44
pos
14
30
Point After TD 6:41
37-J.Porter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 6:48
6-C.Evans runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
84
yds
03:19
pos
13
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:37
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 0:44
1-S.Werts complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
84
yds
03:13
pos
7
23
Point After TD 9:00
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 9:09
1-S.Werts runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
73
yds
03:30
pos
7
16
Field Goal 13:34
16-T.Bass 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
29
yds
00:57
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:56
37-J.Porter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:02
33-A.Vaughn runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
70
yds
06:11
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:07
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:15
1-S.Werts runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
21
yds
01:14
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 19
Rushing 5 13
Passing 12 4
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 2-13 5-13
4th Down Conv 4-4 1-1
Total Net Yards 363 325
Total Plays 67 62
Avg Gain 5.4 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 85 245
Rush Attempts 31 52
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 4.7
Net Yards Passing 278 80
Comp. - Att. 21-36 5-10
Yards Per Pass 7.7 8.0
Penalties - Yards 7-59 5-25
Touchdowns 4 7
Rushing TDs 2 4
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 2
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-42.7 6-48.5
Return Yards 2 129
Punts - Returns 3-2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-55
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-74
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UL-Monroe 4-6 7071529
Ga. Southern 6-4 71772051
Allen E. Paulson Stadium Statesboro, Georgia
 278 PASS YDS 80
85 RUSH YDS 245
363 TOTAL YDS 325
UL-Monroe
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Evans 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 285 2 2 132.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 285 2 2 132.1
C. Evans 21/36 285 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 43 0
Jo. Johnson 12 43 0 14
C. Evans 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 27 1
C. Evans 14 27 1 14
A. Vaughn 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 15 1
A. Vaughn 5 15 1 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Carter Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 95 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 95 0
P. Carter Jr. 2 95 0 49
J. Hodoh 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 68 0
J. Hodoh 6 68 0 22
M. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 1
M. McCray 4 34 1 21
Z. Jackson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
Z. Jackson 3 31 0 22
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
Jo. Johnson 2 22 0 13
J. Pederson 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 1
J. Pederson 1 16 1 16
J. Bloomfield 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Bloomfield 1 12 0 12
A. Vaughn 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Vaughn 1 5 0 5
K. White 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
K. White 1 2 0 2
M. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Jackson 0 0 0 0
K. Reynaud 8 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Reynaud 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Glass 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
T. Glass 9-0 0.0 0
K. Starks 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Starks 4-0 0.0 0
T. Shelby 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Shelby 4-0 0.0 0
D. Louis Jr. 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Louis Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
C. Sisco Jr. 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Sisco Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
S. Miller 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Miller 3-0 0.0 0
R. Harding 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Harding 3-2 0.0 0
L. Shaw 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Shaw 3-1 0.0 0
M. Husmann 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Husmann 2-2 0.0 0
C. Day 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Day 2-0 0.0 0
T. Webster 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Webster 2-0 0.0 0
J. Veasley 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Veasley 1-1 0.0 0
H. Smith 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hawley 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Hawley 1-2 0.0 0
K. Reynaud 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Reynaud 1-1 0.0 0
C. Straughter 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Straughter 1-0 0.0 0
R. Williams 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Johnson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Swinney 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Swinney 1-0 0.0 0
J. Newton 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Newton 0-1 0.0 0
B. Batiste 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Batiste 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Meeks 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Meeks 0/0 0 1/1 1
J. Porter 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
J. Porter 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Porter 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 42.7 2
J. Porter 6 42.7 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Carter Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 0.7 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 0.7 8 0
P. Carter Jr. 3 0.7 8 0
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 80 1 0 150.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 80 1 0 150.2
S. Werts 5/10 80 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. King 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 102 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 102 1
J. King 16 102 1 30
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 76 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 76 1
W. Kennedy III 19 76 1 12
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 53 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 53 2
S. Werts 13 53 2 24
M. LaRoche 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
M. LaRoche 3 9 0 3
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Murray 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 1
D. Anderson 1 33 1 33
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
W. Kennedy III 2 21 0 20
D. Carter Jr. 28 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Carter Jr. 1 13 0 13
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
M. Murray 1 13 0 13
J. King 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. King 0 0 0 0
M. LaRoche 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. LaRoche 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. Wade Jr. 6-1 0.0 0
J. Liptrot 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Liptrot 5-0 0.0 0
R. Ellis 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
R. Ellis 5-3 0.0 0
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Duncan Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
T. Vliem 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Vliem 3-0 1.0 0
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Harris Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
L. Ecton 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Ecton 3-0 0.0 0
R. Byrd 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
R. Byrd 2-2 0.0 1
C. Wright 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Wright 2-0 0.0 0
M. Brinson 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Brinson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bowdry 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bowdry 2-0 0.0 0
D. Baker Jr. 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Baker Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
T. Phillips 96 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Phillips 1-1 0.0 0
R. Johnson III 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Johnson III 1-0 1.0 0
D. Rutledge Jr. 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Rutledge Jr. 1-0 0.0 1
D. Ellis 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ellis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Birdsong 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Birdsong 1-0 0.0 0
A. Watkins 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Watkins 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Williams 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
D. Springer 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Springer 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Bass 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
T. Bass 1/1 26 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Beck II 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 48.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 48.5 3
A. Beck II 6 48.5 3 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Brinson 4 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 42.0 42 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 42.0 42 0
M. Brinson 1 42.0 42 0
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
W. Kennedy III 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 LAMON 35 0:27 2 44 INT
11:07 LAMON 25 6:11 14 75 TD
2:53 LAMON 8 1:16 3 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 LAMON 25 0:49 3 3 Punt
9:00 LAMON 25 2:12 5 36 Punt
5:40 LAMON 27 1:43 4 13 Punt
0:37 LAMON 25 0:00 1 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAMON 25 1:20 3 3 Punt
10:00 LAMON 16 3:19 8 84 TD
5:01 LAMON 44 1:26 3 -4 Punt
0:25 LAMON 25 0:00 3 73 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:41 LAMON 25 2:26 8 75 TD
2:48 LAMON 25 2:28 11 75 TD
0:13 LAMON 25 0:00 1 5 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAS 25 1:47 3 4 Punt
12:21 LAMON 21 1:14 3 21 TD
4:56 GAS 25 1:54 5 53 Punt
1:29 LAMON 43 0:57 7 34 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 GAS 27 3:30 6 73 TD
6:40 GAS 20 0:35 3 49 Punt
3:50 GAS 16 3:13 10 99 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 GAS 21 3:15 6 15 Punt
6:41 GAS 4 1:32 3 5 Punt
3:19 GAS 19 1:49 4 13 Punt
1:09 LAMON 6 0:44 2 6 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 GAS 25 9:27 15 75 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores