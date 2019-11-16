Drive Chart
UTEP
UAB

No Text

Hopkins, UAB ground game chew up UTEP

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Dylan Hopkins ran for 163 yards and a touchdown and threw for another and UAB dismantled UTEP 37-10 on Saturday.

It was UAB's 17th straight home win.

Hopkins' rushing total came on 14 carries; an 11.6-yards-per-carry average. He threw for 96 yards with a touchdown pass to Myron Mitchell.

Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 116 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown and Spencer Brown ran for 66 yards on eight carries and scored for the Blazers. The Blazers (6-3, 3-2 Conference USA) piled up 353 rushing yards and averaged 7.2-yards per rush.

UAB built a 17-0 first-quarter lead when Hopkins scored on a 2-yard run, Nick Vogel kicked a 35-yard field goal and Brown ran it in from 4-yards out.

Gavin Hardison led UTEP (1-8, 0-6) with 222 yards passing with a touchdown toss.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

UTEP Miners
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 62 yards from UAB 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 20 for 17 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 20
(14:55 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UTEP 20
(14:51 - 1st) Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Offside 5 yards enforced at TEP 20. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 25
(14:51 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 31 for 6 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 31
(14:17 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 31 for no gain.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 31
(13:33 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 36 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UTEP 36
(12:53 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
Punt
4 & 5 - UTEP 36
(12:47 - 1st) 46-M.Crawford punts 44 yards from TEP 36 Downed at the UAB 20.

UAB Blazers
- TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 6:54 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20
(12:36 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to UAB 27 for 7 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 27
(12:04 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to UAB 30 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 30
(11:30 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to UAB 34 for 4 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 34
(10:55 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 41 for 7 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 41
(10:24 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 37 for -4 yards.
+12 YD
2 & 14 - UAB 37
(9:51 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to UAB 49 for 12 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 49
(9:21 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to TEP 47 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 47
(9:05 - 1st) 25-L.Wooden to TEP 45 for 2 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 45
(8:28 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 11-T.Blakes. 11-T.Blakes to TEP 37 for 8 yards. Penalty on UAB 20-G.Prince Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TEP 37.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 47
(8:18 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to TEP 36 for 11 yards.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36
(7:41 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to TEP 5 for 31 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - UAB 5
(7:07 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to TEP 3 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 3
(6:32 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to TEP 2 for 1 yard.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 2
(5:47 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:42 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.

UTEP Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:42 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(5:42 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 22 for -3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 13 - UTEP 22
(5:05 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
+3 YD
3 & 13 - UTEP 22
(5:00 - 1st) 24-R.Flores to TEP 25 for 3 yards.
Punt
4 & 10 - UTEP 25
(4:27 - 1st) 46-M.Crawford punts 42 yards from TEP 25 Downed at the UAB 33.

UAB Blazers
- FG (4 plays, 50 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
+42 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 33
(4:16 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to TEP 25 for 42 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(3:45 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to TEP 23 for 2 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 23
(3:13 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at TEP 16 for 7 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 16
(2:38 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to TEP 17 for -1 yard.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - UAB 17
(1:58 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

UTEP Miners
- Interception (1 plays, 66 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:54 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
Int
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(1:54 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-K.Moll at TEP 20. 6-K.Moll to TEP 9 for 11 yards.

UAB Blazers
- TD (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 9 - UAB 9
(1:50 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to TEP 4 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 4
(1:15 - 1st) 4-S.Brown runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:10 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.

UTEP Miners
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:10 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(1:10 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 25 for no gain.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25
(0:37 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 46 for 21 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 46
(15:00 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 44 for -2 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 12 - UTEP 44
(14:41 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 84-J.Trussell. 84-J.Trussell to TEP 48 for 4 yards.
Penalty
3 & 8 - UTEP 48
(13:48 - 2nd) Penalty on TEP 12-G.Hardison Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEP 48. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 13 - UTEP 43
(13:23 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison to TEP 46 for 3 yards.
Punt
4 & 10 - UTEP 46
(12:50 - 2nd) 46-M.Crawford punts 47 yards from TEP 46 Downed at the UAB 7.

UAB Blazers
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 7
(12:38 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at UAB 16 for 9 yards. Penalty on UAB 5-M.Mitchell Holding 0 yards enforced at UAB 8. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 9 - UAB 8
(12:30 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 21 for 13 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 21
(11:45 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 22 for 1 yard.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 22
(11:10 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 27 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - UAB 27
(10:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Blakes.
Punt
4 & 4 - UAB 27
(10:18 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 45 yards from UAB 27 out of bounds at the TEP 28.

UTEP Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 28
(10:08 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 28
(10:05 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fields.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - UTEP 28
(10:01 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 31 for 3 yards.
Punt
4 & 7 - UTEP 31
(9:28 - 2nd) 46-M.Crawford punts 43 yards from TEP 31 to UAB 26 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.

UAB Blazers
- FG (10 plays, 56 yards, 5:37 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 26
(9:21 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 42 for 16 yards.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 42
(8:50 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins to TEP 41 for 17 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 41
(8:18 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to TEP 34 for 7 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 34
(7:37 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to TEP 28 for 6 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 28
(7:00 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to TEP 21 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 21
(6:17 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins to TEP 20 for 1 yard.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - UAB 20
(5:35 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins to TEP 17 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 17
(5:01 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to TEP 14 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UAB 14
(4:23 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete.
Sack
3 & 7 - UAB 14
(4:17 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins sacked at TEP 18 for -4 yards (47-S.Forester).
Field Goal
4 & 11 - UAB 18
(3:44 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

UTEP Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:38 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(3:38 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison to TEP 26 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UTEP 26
(2:53 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UTEP 26
(2:53 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 24-R.Flores.
Punt
4 & 9 - UTEP 26
(2:38 - 2nd) 46-M.Crawford punts 42 yards from TEP 26 Downed at the UAB 32.

UAB Blazers
- FG (6 plays, 59 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 32
(2:28 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 36 for 4 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 36
(1:57 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 42 for 6 yards.
+45 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 42
(1:30 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to TEP 13 for 45 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 13
(1:07 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to TEP 9 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - UAB 9
(1:01 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Grossman.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UAB 9
(0:56 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - UAB 9
(0:49 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

UTEP Miners
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:44 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(0:44 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 24-R.Flores. 24-R.Flores to TEP 41 for 16 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 41
(0:30 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Busey. Penalty on UAB 33-K.Swoopes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEP 41. No Play.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 44
(0:24 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to UAB 8 for 36 yards.
No Gain
1 & 8 - UTEP 8
(0:16 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 8
(0:12 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 9-A.Busey. 9-A.Busey runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:07 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.

UAB Blazers
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:07 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 63 yards from TEP 35 to UAB 2 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(0:07 - 2nd) to UAB 24 for -1 yard.

UAB Blazers
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 25 for no gain.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UAB 25
(14:30 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 29 for 4 yards. Penalty on UAB 62-S.Wells Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 25. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 20 - UAB 15
(14:04 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 19 for 4 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 16 - UAB 19
(13:21 - 3rd) 1-J.Haden to UAB 25 for 6 yards.
Punt
4 & 10 - UAB 25
(12:45 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 51 yards from UAB 25. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 26 for 2 yards.

UTEP Miners
- Downs (13 plays, 69 yards, 6:19 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 26
(12:34 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 29 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTEP 29
(11:52 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 29
(11:46 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 37 for 8 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 37
(11:07 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to UAB 48 for 15 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48
(10:30 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to UAB 40 for 8 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - UTEP 40
(9:47 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to UAB 37 for 3 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 37
(9:08 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 24-R.Flores. 24-R.Flores to UAB 28 for 9 yards.
No Gain
2 & 1 - UTEP 28
(8:28 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
Penalty
3 & 1 - UTEP 28
(8:21 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson. Team penalty on UAB Offside declined. Penalty on UAB 18-T.Marshall Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UAB 28. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 13
(8:00 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to UAB 9 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 9
(7:35 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to UAB 8 for 1 yard.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - UTEP 8
(6:55 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison scrambles pushed ob at UAB 5 for 3 yards.
No Gain
4 & 2 - UTEP 5
(6:15 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.

UAB Blazers
- TD (5 plays, 95 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 5
(6:10 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 16 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 16
(5:45 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 16 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 16
(5:09 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 16 for no gain.
+78 YD
3 & 10 - UAB 16
(4:21 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins to TEP 6 for 78 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 6 - UAB 6
(3:48 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:43 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.

UTEP Miners
- FG (14 plays, 67 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:43 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 10 for 10 yards.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 10
(3:36 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 9-A.Busey. 9-A.Busey to TEP 33 for 23 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 33
(3:11 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 49 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 49
(2:34 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 49
(2:29 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
Penalty
3 & 10 - UTEP 49
(2:23 - 3rd) Penalty on TEP 6-J.Cowing False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 49. No Play.
Sack
3 & 15 - UTEP 44
(2:23 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison sacked at TEP 34 for -10 yards (47-A.Wright).
+26 YD
4 & 25 - UTEP 34
(1:49 - 3rd) 46-M.Crawford to UAB 40 for 26 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 40
(1:07 - 3rd) Penalty on TEP 12-G.Hardison Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UAB 40. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - UTEP 45
(1:07 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
No Gain
2 & 15 - UTEP 45
(1:07 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Trussell.
+12 YD
3 & 15 - UTEP 45
(0:58 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 7-K.Johnson. 7-K.Johnson to UAB 33 for 12 yards. Penalty on UAB 6-K.Moll Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UAB 33.
Sack
1 & 10 - UTEP 18
(0:21 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison sacked at UAB 25 for -7 yards (6-K.Moll22-J.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 17 - UTEP 25
(15:00 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
+2 YD
3 & 17 - UTEP 25
(14:56 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison to UAB 23 for 2 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 15 - UTEP 23
(14:17 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle 41 yards Field Goal is Good.

UAB Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:10 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 56 yards from TEP 35 to UAB 9 fair catch by 1-J.Haden. Team penalty on TEP Offside 5 yards enforced at UAB 25.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 30
(14:10 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 31 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 31
(13:33 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 31 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UAB 31
(12:52 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
Punt
4 & 9 - UAB 31
(12:46 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 36 yards from UAB 31 to TEP 33 fair catch by 17-J.Garrett.

UTEP Miners
- Downs (10 plays, 29 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 33
(12:38 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 33
(12:33 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 21-J.Fields. 21-J.Fields to TEP 42 for 9 yards.
+8 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 42
(11:51 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to UAB 50 for 8 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 50
(11:12 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UTEP 50
(11:07 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett. Penalty on UAB 33-K.Swoopes Pass interference 9 yards enforced at UAB 50. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41
(11:01 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison to UAB 38 for 3 yards.
Penalty
2 & 7 - UTEP 38
(10:26 - 4th) Penalty on TEP 73-B.DeHaro False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 38. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 12 - UTEP 43
(10:16 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to UAB 38 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UTEP 38
(9:32 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
No Gain
4 & 7 - UTEP 38
(9:25 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.

UAB Blazers
- TD (6 plays, 62 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 38
(9:20 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to UAB 39 for 1 yard.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 39
(8:55 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to UAB 40 for 1 yard.
+18 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 40
(8:20 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins to TEP 42 for 18 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 42
(7:13 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to TEP 42 for no gain.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 42
(6:26 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to TEP 40 for 2 yards. Team penalty on TEP Illegal formation declined.
+40 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 40
(5:57 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:47 - 4th) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.

UTEP Miners
- Downs (15 plays, 73 yards, 5:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:47 - 4th) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(5:47 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 24-R.Flores.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25
(5:43 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to UAB 50 for 25 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 50
(5:07 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fields.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 50
(5:01 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Wilson. 17-J.Wilson to UAB 31 for 19 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 31
(4:30 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison to UAB 22 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - UTEP 22
(3:55 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to UAB 20 for 2 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 20
(3:30 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to UAB 16 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 16
(2:55 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to UAB 12 for 4 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 12
(2:12 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison to UAB 14 for -2 yards.
+10 YD
4 & 4 - UTEP 14
(2:00 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to UAB 4 for 10 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 4 - UTEP 4
(1:54 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison to UAB 5 for -1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 5 - UTEP 5
(1:14 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to UAB 5 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UTEP 5
(0:31 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
Penalty
4 & 5 - UTEP 5
(0:26 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett. Team penalty on UAB Offside 3 yards enforced at UAB 5. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 2 - UTEP 2
(0:23 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.

UAB Blazers
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 2
(0:18 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 1 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:47
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
37
Touchdown 5:57
9-D.Hopkins complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
62
yds
03:33
pos
10
36
Field Goal 14:17
40-G.Baechle 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
62
yds
03:22
pos
10
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:43
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
30
Touchdown 3:48
30-J.Brown runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
95
yds
02:27
pos
7
29
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:07
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
23
Touchdown 0:12
12-G.Hardison complete to 9-A.Busey. 9-A.Busey runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
60
yds
00:37
pos
6
23
Field Goal 0:49
19-N.Vogel 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
59
yds
01:39
pos
0
23
Field Goal 3:44
19-N.Vogel 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
56
yds
05:37
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:10
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 1:15
4-S.Brown runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
9
yds
00:40
pos
0
16
Field Goal 1:58
19-N.Vogel 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
50
yds
02:18
pos
0
10
Point After TD 5:42
19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:47
9-D.Hopkins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
90
yds
06:54
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 17
Rushing 6 15
Passing 9 2
Penalty 4 0
3rd Down Conv 2-14 6-12
4th Down Conv 2-5 0-0
Total Net Yards 299 445
Total Plays 70 59
Avg Gain 4.3 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 90 353
Rush Attempts 29 49
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 7.2
Net Yards Passing 209 92
Comp. - Att. 16-41 5-10
Yards Per Pass 5.1 9.2
Penalties - Yards 5-25 9-83
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-43.6 3-44.0
Return Yards 29 11
Punts - Returns 1-2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-27 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-11
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UTEP 1-9 070310
UAB 7-3 1767737
Legion Field Birmingham, Alabama
 209 PASS YDS 92
90 RUSH YDS 353
299 TOTAL YDS 445
UTEP
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Hardison 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.2% 222 1 0 102.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.2% 222 1 0 102.6
G. Hardison 16/37 222 1 0
K. Locksley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -50.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -50.0
K. Locksley 0/4 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Crawford 46 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 26 0
M. Crawford 1 26 0 26
T. Hughes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
T. Hughes 10 26 0 8
D. Hankins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
D. Hankins 3 19 0 21
J. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
J. Fields 3 9 0 4
K. Locksley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Locksley 1 6 0 6
R. Flores 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Flores 1 3 0 3
J. Prince 21 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Prince 1 3 0 3
G. Hardison 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 1 0
G. Hardison 10 1 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Cowing 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 85 0
J. Cowing 5 85 0 36
A. Busey 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 1
A. Busey 2 31 1 23
T. Wolf 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
T. Wolf 1 25 0 25
R. Flores 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
R. Flores 2 25 0 16
J. Garrett 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
J. Garrett 2 23 0 19
J. Wilson Jr. 17 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Wilson Jr. 1 19 0 19
K. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
K. Johnson 1 12 0 12
J. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Fields 1 9 0 9
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
W. Dawn Jr. 1 8 0 8
J. Trussell 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Trussell 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Forester 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Forester 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Baechle 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
G. Baechle 1/1 41 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Crawford 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.6 1
M. Crawford 5 43.6 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Lowe 29 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 17 0
D. Lowe 2 13.5 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Garrett 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
J. Garrett 1 2.0 2 0
UAB
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Hopkins 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 96 1 0 163.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 96 1 0 163.6
D. Hopkins 5/10 96 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hopkins 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 163 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 163 1
D. Hopkins 14 163 1 78
J. Brown Jr. 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 116 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 116 1
J. Brown Jr. 22 116 1 31
S. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 66 1
S. Brown 8 66 1 42
J. Haden 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Haden 1 6 0 6
L. Wooden 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
L. Wooden 2 4 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 47 1
M. Mitchell 2 47 1 40
A. Watkins 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 45 0
A. Watkins 1 45 0 45
T. Blakes 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Blakes 1 8 0 8
M. Grossman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Grossman 0 0 0 0
H. Pittman 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
H. Pittman 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Wright 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Wright 1-0 1.0 0
J. Smith 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Smith 0-1 0.5 0
A. Watkins 6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Watkins 0-0 0.0 1
K. Moll 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. Moll 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Vogel 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/3 4/4
N. Vogel 3/3 36 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Greenwell 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 0
K. Greenwell 3 44.0 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTEP 20 2:13 6 16 Punt
5:42 UTEP 25 1:15 3 0 Punt
1:54 UTEP 25 0:00 1 66 INT
1:10 UTEP 25 0:33 6 21 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:08 UTEP 28 0:40 3 3 Punt
3:38 UTEP 25 1:00 3 1 Punt
0:44 UTEP 25 0:37 5 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:34 UTEP 26 6:19 13 69 Downs
3:43 UTEP 10 3:22 14 67 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 UTEP 33 3:13 10 29 Downs
5:47 UTEP 25 5:24 15 73 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 UAB 20 6:54 14 80 TD
4:16 UAB 33 2:18 4 50 FG
1:50 UTEP 9 0:40 2 9 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 UAB 7 2:20 5 19 Punt
9:21 UAB 26 5:37 10 56 FG
2:28 UAB 32 1:39 6 59 FG
0:07 UAB 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UAB 25 2:15 4 0 Punt
6:10 UAB 5 2:27 5 95 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 UAB 30 1:24 3 1 Punt
9:20 UAB 38 3:33 6 62 TD
0:18 UAB 2 0:00 1 -1 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores