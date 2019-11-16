|
|
|UTEP
|UAB
Hopkins, UAB ground game chew up UTEP
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Dylan Hopkins ran for 163 yards and a touchdown and threw for another and UAB dismantled UTEP 37-10 on Saturday.
It was UAB's 17th straight home win.
Hopkins' rushing total came on 14 carries; an 11.6-yards-per-carry average. He threw for 96 yards with a touchdown pass to Myron Mitchell.
Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 116 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown and Spencer Brown ran for 66 yards on eight carries and scored for the Blazers. The Blazers (6-3, 3-2 Conference USA) piled up 353 rushing yards and averaged 7.2-yards per rush.
UAB built a 17-0 first-quarter lead when Hopkins scored on a 2-yard run, Nick Vogel kicked a 35-yard field goal and Brown ran it in from 4-yards out.
Gavin Hardison led UTEP (1-8, 0-6) with 222 yards passing with a touchdown toss.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 62 yards from UAB 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 20 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(14:55 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 20(14:51 - 1st) Penalty on UAB 22-J.Smith Offside 5 yards enforced at TEP 20. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTEP 25(14:51 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 31 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 31(14:17 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 31 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 31(13:33 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 36 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UTEP 36(12:53 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UTEP 36(12:47 - 1st) 46-M.Crawford punts 44 yards from TEP 36 Downed at the UAB 20.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 6:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 20(12:36 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to UAB 27 for 7 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - UAB 27(12:04 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to UAB 30 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 30(11:30 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to UAB 34 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 34(10:55 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 41 for 7 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 41(10:24 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 37 for -4 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 14 - UAB 37(9:51 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to UAB 49 for 12 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UAB 49(9:21 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to TEP 47 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 47(9:05 - 1st) 25-L.Wooden to TEP 45 for 2 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 45(8:28 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 11-T.Blakes. 11-T.Blakes to TEP 37 for 8 yards. Penalty on UAB 20-G.Prince Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TEP 37.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 47(8:18 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins to TEP 36 for 11 yards.
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 36(7:41 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to TEP 5 for 31 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - UAB 5(7:07 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to TEP 3 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UAB 3(6:32 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to TEP 2 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UAB 2(5:47 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:42 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:42 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(5:42 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 22 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - UTEP 22(5:05 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - UTEP 22(5:00 - 1st) 24-R.Flores to TEP 25 for 3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTEP 25(4:27 - 1st) 46-M.Crawford punts 42 yards from TEP 25 Downed at the UAB 33.
UAB
Blazers
- FG (4 plays, 50 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 33(4:16 - 1st) 4-S.Brown to TEP 25 for 42 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(3:45 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to TEP 23 for 2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 23(3:13 - 1st) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at TEP 16 for 7 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UAB 16(2:38 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to TEP 17 for -1 yard.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - UAB 17(1:58 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:10 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(1:10 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 25 for no gain.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(0:37 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 46 for 21 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(15:00 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 44 for -2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - UTEP 44(14:41 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 84-J.Trussell. 84-J.Trussell to TEP 48 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UTEP 48(13:48 - 2nd) Penalty on TEP 12-G.Hardison Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEP 48. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - UTEP 43(13:23 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison to TEP 46 for 3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTEP 46(12:50 - 2nd) 46-M.Crawford punts 47 yards from TEP 46 Downed at the UAB 7.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UAB 7(12:38 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown pushed ob at UAB 16 for 9 yards. Penalty on UAB 5-M.Mitchell Holding 0 yards enforced at UAB 8. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 9 - UAB 8(12:30 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 21 for 13 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 21(11:45 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 22 for 1 yard.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UAB 22(11:10 - 2nd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 27 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UAB 27(10:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Blakes.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UAB 27(10:18 - 2nd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 45 yards from UAB 27 out of bounds at the TEP 28.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(10:08 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 28(10:05 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fields.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 28(10:01 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 31 for 3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UTEP 31(9:28 - 2nd) 46-M.Crawford punts 43 yards from TEP 31 to UAB 26 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- FG (10 plays, 56 yards, 5:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 26(9:21 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 42 for 16 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 42(8:50 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins to TEP 41 for 17 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 41(8:18 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to TEP 34 for 7 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - UAB 34(7:37 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to TEP 28 for 6 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 28(7:00 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to TEP 21 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UAB 21(6:17 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins to TEP 20 for 1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UAB 20(5:35 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins to TEP 17 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 17(5:01 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to TEP 14 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UAB 14(4:23 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - UAB 14(4:17 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins sacked at TEP 18 for -4 yards (47-S.Forester).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - UAB 18(3:44 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:38 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(3:38 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison to TEP 26 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 26(2:53 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UTEP 26(2:53 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 24-R.Flores.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - UTEP 26(2:38 - 2nd) 46-M.Crawford punts 42 yards from TEP 26 Downed at the UAB 32.
UAB
Blazers
- FG (6 plays, 59 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 32(2:28 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 36 for 4 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 36(1:57 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 42 for 6 yards.
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 42(1:30 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to TEP 13 for 45 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 13(1:07 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to TEP 9 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UAB 9(1:01 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Grossman.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UAB 9(0:56 - 2nd) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UAB 9(0:49 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(0:44 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 24-R.Flores. 24-R.Flores to TEP 41 for 16 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(0:30 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Busey. Penalty on UAB 33-K.Swoopes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEP 41. No Play.
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(0:24 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to UAB 8 for 36 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - UTEP 8(0:16 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 8(0:12 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 9-A.Busey. 9-A.Busey runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:07 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 3rd) 4-S.Brown to UAB 25 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UAB 25(14:30 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 29 for 4 yards. Penalty on UAB 62-S.Wells Holding 10 yards enforced at UAB 25. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 20 - UAB 15(14:04 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 19 for 4 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - UAB 19(13:21 - 3rd) 1-J.Haden to UAB 25 for 6 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UAB 25(12:45 - 3rd) 98-K.Greenwell punts 51 yards from UAB 25. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 26 for 2 yards.
UTEP
Miners
- Downs (13 plays, 69 yards, 6:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 26(12:34 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 29 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 29(11:52 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 29(11:46 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 37 for 8 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(11:07 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to UAB 48 for 15 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(10:30 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to UAB 40 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTEP 40(9:47 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to UAB 37 for 3 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(9:08 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 24-R.Flores. 24-R.Flores to UAB 28 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 28(8:28 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - UTEP 28(8:21 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson. Team penalty on UAB Offside declined. Penalty on UAB 18-T.Marshall Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UAB 28. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 13(8:00 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to UAB 9 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 9(7:35 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to UAB 8 for 1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTEP 8(6:55 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison scrambles pushed ob at UAB 5 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - UTEP 5(6:15 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (5 plays, 95 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 5(6:10 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 16 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 16(5:45 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins to UAB 16 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UAB 16(5:09 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 16 for no gain.
|
+78 YD
|
3 & 10 - UAB 16(4:21 - 3rd) 9-D.Hopkins to TEP 6 for 78 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - UAB 6(3:48 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:43 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- FG (14 plays, 67 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:43 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 10 for 10 yards.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 10(3:36 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 9-A.Busey. 9-A.Busey to TEP 33 for 23 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(3:11 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 49 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 49(2:34 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 49(2:29 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 49(2:23 - 3rd) Penalty on TEP 6-J.Cowing False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 49. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 15 - UTEP 44(2:23 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison sacked at TEP 34 for -10 yards (47-A.Wright).
|
+26 YD
|
4 & 25 - UTEP 34(1:49 - 3rd) 46-M.Crawford to UAB 40 for 26 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 40(1:07 - 3rd) Penalty on TEP 12-G.Hardison Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UAB 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UTEP 45(1:07 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UTEP 45(1:07 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Trussell.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 15 - UTEP 45(0:58 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 7-K.Johnson. 7-K.Johnson to UAB 33 for 12 yards. Penalty on UAB 6-K.Moll Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UAB 33.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 18(0:21 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison sacked at UAB 25 for -7 yards (6-K.Moll22-J.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 17 - UTEP 25(14:56 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison to UAB 23 for 2 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - UTEP 23(14:17 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:10 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 56 yards from TEP 35 to UAB 9 fair catch by 1-J.Haden. Team penalty on TEP Offside 5 yards enforced at UAB 25.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 30(14:10 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 31 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UAB 31(13:33 - 4th) 4-S.Brown to UAB 31 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UAB 31(12:52 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - UAB 31(12:46 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 36 yards from UAB 31 to TEP 33 fair catch by 17-J.Garrett.
UTEP
Miners
- Downs (10 plays, 29 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(12:38 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 33(12:33 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 21-J.Fields. 21-J.Fields to TEP 42 for 9 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTEP 42(11:51 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to UAB 50 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 50(11:12 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 50(11:07 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett. Penalty on UAB 33-K.Swoopes Pass interference 9 yards enforced at UAB 50. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(11:01 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison to UAB 38 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 38(10:26 - 4th) Penalty on TEP 73-B.DeHaro False start 5 yards enforced at UAB 38. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - UTEP 43(10:16 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to UAB 38 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 38(9:32 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 7 - UTEP 38(9:25 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (6 plays, 62 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 38(9:20 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to UAB 39 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UAB 39(8:55 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to UAB 40 for 1 yard.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - UAB 40(8:20 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins to TEP 42 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 42(7:13 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to TEP 42 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 42(6:26 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to TEP 40 for 2 yards. Team penalty on TEP Illegal formation declined.
|
+40 YD
|
3 & 8 - UAB 40(5:57 - 4th) 9-D.Hopkins complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:47 - 4th) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Downs (15 plays, 73 yards, 5:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:47 - 4th) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(5:47 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 24-R.Flores.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(5:43 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to UAB 50 for 25 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 50(5:07 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fields.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 50(5:01 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 17-J.Wilson. 17-J.Wilson to UAB 31 for 19 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 31(4:30 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison to UAB 22 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 22(3:55 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to UAB 20 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(3:30 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to UAB 16 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 16(2:55 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to UAB 12 for 4 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTEP 12(2:12 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison to UAB 14 for -2 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 4 - UTEP 14(2:00 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to UAB 4 for 10 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - UTEP 4(1:54 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison to UAB 5 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UTEP 5(1:14 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to UAB 5 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UTEP 5(0:31 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - UTEP 5(0:26 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett. Team penalty on UAB Offside 3 yards enforced at UAB 5. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - UTEP 2(0:23 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|17
|Rushing
|6
|15
|Passing
|9
|2
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|299
|445
|Total Plays
|70
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|353
|Rush Attempts
|29
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|7.2
|Net Yards Passing
|209
|92
|Comp. - Att.
|16-41
|5-10
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-25
|9-83
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.6
|3-44.0
|Return Yards
|29
|11
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-27
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|209
|PASS YDS
|92
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|353
|
|
|299
|TOTAL YDS
|445
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|16/37
|222
|1
|0
|
K. Locksley 1 QB
|K. Locksley
|0/4
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Crawford 46 P
|M. Crawford
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
T. Hughes 19 RB
|T. Hughes
|10
|26
|0
|8
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|3
|19
|0
|21
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
K. Locksley 1 QB
|K. Locksley
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Flores 24 RB
|R. Flores
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Prince 21 DB
|J. Prince
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Hardison 12 QB
|G. Hardison
|10
|1
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cowing 6 WR
|J. Cowing
|5
|85
|0
|36
|
A. Busey 9 WR
|A. Busey
|2
|31
|1
|23
|
T. Wolf 11 WR
|T. Wolf
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
R. Flores 24 RB
|R. Flores
|2
|25
|0
|16
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|2
|23
|0
|19
|
J. Wilson Jr. 17 LB
|J. Wilson Jr.
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Johnson 7 WR
|K. Johnson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Trussell 84 TE
|J. Trussell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Forester 47 LB
|S. Forester
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|1/1
|41
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 46 P
|M. Crawford
|5
|43.6
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|2
|13.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|5/10
|96
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|14
|163
|1
|78
|
J. Brown Jr. 30 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|22
|116
|1
|31
|
S. Brown 4 RB
|S. Brown
|8
|66
|1
|42
|
J. Haden 1 RB
|J. Haden
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Wooden 25 RB
|L. Wooden
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mitchell 5 WR
|M. Mitchell
|2
|47
|1
|40
|
A. Watkins 6 WR
|A. Watkins
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
T. Blakes 11 TE
|T. Blakes
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Grossman 13 WR
|M. Grossman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Pittman 10 TE
|H. Pittman
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Wright 47 LB
|A. Wright
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 LB
|J. Smith
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Watkins 6 WR
|A. Watkins
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Moll 6 LB
|K. Moll
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vogel 19 K
|N. Vogel
|3/3
|36
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|3
|44.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
TROY
TXSTSM
49
27
4th 1:51 ESP3
-
CSTCAR
ARKST
19
21
4th 5:49 ESP+
-
LAMON
GAS
29
44
4th 0:20 ESP+
-
4UGA
12AUBURN
14
0
3rd 6:40 CBS
-
18MEMP
HOU
42
20
4th 15:00 ESP2
-
19TEXAS
IOWAST
7
20
3rd 1:24 FS1
-
WVU
24KSTATE
14
20
3rd 0:00 ESPN
-
2OHIOST
RUT
49
7
3rd 1:13 BTN
-
CMICH
BALLST
24
34
3rd 5:16 CBSS
-
WAKE
3CLEM
3
45
4th 12:59 ABC
-
VATECH
GATECH
45
0
4th 7:14 FSN
-
UK
VANDY
38
14
4th 14:55 SECN
-
WYO
UTAHST
14
20
3rd 12:02 ESPU
-
8MINN
20IOWA
13
20
3rd 8:42 FOX
-
HAWAII
UNLV
7
7
3rd 6:37 FCBK
-
CUSE
DUKE
21
6
3rd 12:15 ACCN
-
RICE
MTSU
31
14
2nd 0:10 ESP+
-
STNFRD
WASHST
14
19
2nd 0:37 PACN
-
LALAF
SALA
17
14
2nd 7:29 ESP+
-
USM
TXSA
0
0
1st 12:57 ESP+
-
UIW
NMEXST
7
24
2nd 0:00 FLOF
-
EMICH
AKRON
42
14
Final ESPNews
-
WMICH
OHIO
37
34
Final/OT ESPN2
-
NILL
TOLEDO
31
28
Final ESPN2
-
BGREEN
MIAOH
3
44
Final ESPNU
-
BUFF
KENTST
27
30
Final CBSSN
-
UNC
PITT
27
34
Final/OT ESPN
-
LATECH
MRSHL
10
31
Final CBSSN
-
FRESNO
SDGST
7
17
Final ESPN2
-
VMI
ARMY
6
47
Final CBSSN
-
TCU
TXTECH
33
31
Final ESPN2
-
KANSAS
22OKLAST
13
31
Final FS1
-
11FLA
MIZZOU
23
6
Final CBS
-
14WISC
NEB
37
21
Final BTN
-
MA
NWEST
6
45
Final BTN
-
TULANE
TEMPLE
21
29
Final ESPNU
-
ALST
FSU
12
49
Final FSN
-
MICHST
15MICH
10
44
Final FOX
-
IND
9PSU
27
34
Final ABC
-
5BAMA
MISSST
38
7
Final ESPN
-
UTEP
UAB
10
37
Final ESP3
-
23NAVY
16ND
20
52
Final NBC
-
IDST
BYU
10
42
Final BYUtv
-
AF
COLOST
0
063.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
17CINCY
SFLA
0
046.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSS
-
1LSU
MISS
0
066 O/U
+21
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SC
TXAM
0
049 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
10OKLA
13BAYLOR
0
069.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARIZST
OREGST
0
056.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
25APLST
GAST
0
061 O/U
+16
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
LVILLE
NCST
0
051.5 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
UCLA
7UTAH
0
052 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
NMEX
21BOISE
0
058.5 O/U
-28
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
ARIZ
6OREG
0
069 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
USC
CAL
0
047.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1