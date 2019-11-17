|
SC
TXAM
Mond leads Aggies to 30-6 win over South Carolina
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Kellen Mond threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and ran for a second score as Texas A&M extended its winning streak to four games with a 30-6 win over South Carolina on Saturday night.
Cordarrian Richardson ran for 130 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, and added a TD reception to help the Aggies to the victory on a night they piled up 319 yards rushing.
With just four wins and one game left the loss guarantees that the Gamecocks (4-7, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) won't make a bowl game for the first time in four seasons.
South Carolina fell to 0-6 all-time against Texas A&M and lost its second straight game this season after falling to Appalachian State last week.
The Aggies led by 10 at halftime and neither team could get anything going after the break, combining for six punts in the third quarter. South Carolina went three-and-out twice and the Aggies punted after just three plays once.
Texas A&M (7-3, 4-2) was finally able to sustain a drive when it capped a 14-play drive with a 40-yard field goal which extended the lead to 16-3 early in the fourth quarter.
The Aggies forced a fourth straight punt by South Carolina after that and Mond made it 22-3 with a 1-yard TD dive with about 10 minutes left. Richardson set up that score when he scampered 31 yards a play earlier.
South Carolina went for it on fourth-and-8 on its next drive and couldn't convert. Richardson's long touchdown ran came two plays later to pad the lead.
Ryan Hilinski threw for 175 yards for South Carolina in a game where the Aggies held the Gamecocks to just 45 yards rushing.
Isaiah Spiller added 129 yards rushing for Texas A&M.
The game was tied early in the second quarter after both teams scored a field goal in the first quarter when Mond found Richardson wide open for a 17-yard touchdown reception to give A&M a 10-3 lead.
Seth Small missed a 42-yard field goal on Texas A&M's next possession, but made one from 30 yards with less than a minute left in the second quarter to leave the Aggies up 13-3 at halftime.
THE TAKEAWAY
South Carolina: The Gamecocks didn't make any big mistakes but had trouble keeping drives going as they lost for the fourth time in five games. With a bowl game off the table they'll be playing for pride when they wrap up their season in two weeks with a visit from rival No. 3 Clemson.
Texas A&M: The Aggies did plenty to beat struggling South Carolina, but will need to execute much better on offense consistently if they hope to upset one of two (No. 5 Georgia and No. 1 LSU) the top-5 teams they have coming up in the next two weeks.
UP NEXT
South Carolina: The Gamecocks are off next Saturday before ending their season against Clemson on Nov. 30.
Texas A&M: Visits No. 5 Georgia next Saturday before a trip to top-ranked LSU in two weeks to wrap up the regular season.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 38 for 13 yards (14-K.Carper91-M.Clemons).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 38(14:39 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 5-R.Dowdle. 5-R.Dowdle to SC 44 for 6 yards (19-A.Hines21-C.Oliver).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 44(13:59 - 1st) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 43 for -1 yard (19-A.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SC 43(13:21 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Dawkins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - SC 43(13:17 - 1st) 20-J.Charlton punts 52 yards from SC 43. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 4 for -1 yard (7-J.Robinson).
TXAM
Aggies
- FG (12 plays, 66 yards, 6:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 4(13:07 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 6 for 2 yards (3-J.Kinlaw8-D.Wonnum).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 6(12:35 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 16 for 10 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 16(11:55 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 21 for 5 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 21(11:12 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 33 for 12 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 33(10:41 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to SC 43 for 24 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(10:05 - 1st) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 45 for -12 yards FUMBLES (8-D.Wonnum). 65-D.Moore to TXAM 45 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(9:50 - 1st) Penalty on SC 6-T.Brunson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SC 43. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(9:21 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to SC 20 for 8 yards (29-J.Ibe53-E.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXAM 20(8:43 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to SC 15 for 5 yards (15-A.Sterling).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(8:05 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to SC 14 for 1 yard (95-K.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXAM 14(7:27 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to SC 11 for 3 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 11(6:43 - 1st) 11-K.Mond sacked at SC 18 for -7 yards (52-K.Enagbare).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - TXAM 18(6:09 - 1st) 47-S.Small 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:03 - 1st) 47-S.Small kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 17-X.Legette to SC 24 for 24 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 24(5:58 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 83-C.Dawkins. 83-C.Dawkins to SC 45 for 21 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 45(5:20 - 1st) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 45 for no gain (1-B.Johnson).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 45(4:49 - 1st) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 41 for -4 yards (19-A.Hines52-J.Madubuike).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - SC 41(4:09 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Markway.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 14 - SC 41(4:04 - 1st) Penalty on SC 24-I.Mukuamu False start 5 yards enforced at SC 41. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - SC 36(4:02 - 1st) 20-J.Charlton punts 46 yards from SC 36. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 47 for 29 yards (71-E.Douglas).
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(3:50 - 1st) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 44 for -3 yards (52-K.Enagbare3-J.Kinlaw).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - TXAM 44(3:04 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 48 for 4 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TXAM 48(2:25 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TXAM 48(2:21 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 35 yards from TXAM 48 out of bounds at the SC 17.
SC
Gamecocks
- FG (6 plays, 63 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 17(2:12 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to TXAM 42 for 41 yards (2-E.Blades).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 42(1:55 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to TXAM 31 for 11 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 31(1:31 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway to TXAM 20 for 11 yards (19-A.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 20(1:18 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SC 20(1:13 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SC 20(1:08 - 1st) 7-D.Joyner to TXAM 20 for no gain (92-J.Peevy).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - SC 20(0:28 - 1st) 43-P.White 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:23 - 1st) 48-W.Tommie kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(0:23 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 45 for 20 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(15:00 - 2nd) 25-C.Richardson to SC 46 for 9 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 46(14:24 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to SC 46 for no gain (7-J.Robinson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 46(14:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to SC 43 for 3 yards (99-J.Ellis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(13:29 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to SC 40 for 3 yards (99-J.Ellis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXAM 40(12:57 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to SC 35 for 5 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXAM 35(12:17 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to SC 17 for 18 yards (24-I.Mukuamu29-J.Ibe).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 17(11:39 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 25-C.Richardson. 25-C.Richardson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:35 - 2nd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:35 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(11:35 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski to SC 28 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 28(11:14 - 2nd) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 30 FUMBLES (1-B.Johnson). 76-J.Rhodes to SC 30 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SC 30(10:36 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - SC 30(10:33 - 2nd) 20-J.Charlton punts 36 yards from SC 30 Downed at the TXAM 34. Penalty on TXAM 28-I.Spiller Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 34.
TXAM
Aggies
- Missed FG (9 plays, 52 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 24(10:24 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 24(10:18 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to SC 45 for 31 yards (12-K.Pickens).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(9:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to SC 35 for 10 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(9:02 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to SC 33 for 2 yards (8-D.Wonnum).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 33(8:22 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to SC 30 for 3 yards (29-J.Ibe7-J.Robinson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 30(7:37 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 17-A.Smith. 17-A.Smith to SC 24 for 6 yards (1-J.Horn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 24(0:70 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 24(7:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 24(6:53 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Smith.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - TXAM 24(6:48 - 2nd) 47-S.Small 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(6:48 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 27 for 2 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - SC 27(6:17 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 86-C.Terrell. 86-C.Terrell to SC 37 for 10 yards (2-E.Blades).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 37(5:56 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 40 for 3 yards (52-J.Madubuike).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 40(5:27 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to SC 49 for 9 yards (8-D.Leal).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 49(5:10 - 2nd) 13-S.Smith incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Markway.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SC 49(5:03 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - SC 49(5:00 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway to SC 50 for 1 yard (21-C.Oliver).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - SC 50(4:20 - 2nd) 20-J.Charlton punts 40 yards from SC 50 to TXAM 10 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
TXAM
Aggies
- FG (12 plays, 77 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 10(4:12 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to TXAM 18 for 8 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXAM 18(3:41 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 22 for 4 yards (90-R.Sandidge5-K.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 22(3:08 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to TXAM 27 for 5 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 27(2:27 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 29 for 2 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - TXAM 29(1:42 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon. Penalty on SC 24-I.Mukuamu Pass interference 6 yards enforced at TXAM 29. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(1:37 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to SC 50 for 15 yards (40-J.Brown).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 50(1:26 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 17-A.Smith. 17-A.Smith to SC 37 for 13 yards (1-J.Horn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(0:59 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 37(0:56 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to SC 13 for 24 yards (30-D.Staley10-R.Roderick).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 13(0:46 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Smith.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 13(0:42 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 13(0:37 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - TXAM 13(0:31 - 2nd) 47-S.Small 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Halftime (5 plays, 30 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:26 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(0:26 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 88-W.Register.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SC 25(0:23 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SC 25(0:18 - 2nd) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 25 for no gain (92-J.Peevy).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 10 - SC 25(0:15 - 2nd) 20-J.Charlton to SC 35 for 10 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(0:04 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 86-C.Terrell. 86-C.Terrell to TXAM 45 for 20 yards.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, -11 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-W.Tommie kicks 65 yards from SC 35. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 24 for 24 yards (30-D.Staley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 24(14:52 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 34 for 10 yards (29-J.Ibe). Penalty on TXAM 85-J.Wydermyer Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 24. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - TXAM 14(14:23 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Smith.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 20 - TXAM 14(14:20 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 17 for 3 yards (15-A.Sterling53-E.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 17 - TXAM 17(13:44 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 18 for 1 yard (40-J.Brown3-J.Kinlaw).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 16 - TXAM 18(13:04 - 3rd) Penalty on TXAM 22-C.Chattman False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 18. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - TXAM 13(12:58 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann punts 51 yards from TXAM 13 Downed at the SC 36.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 36(12:46 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 36(12:41 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 5-R.Dowdle. 5-R.Dowdle to SC 33 for -3 yards (19-A.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - SC 33(12:04 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - SC 33(12:00 - 3rd) 20-J.Charlton punts 58 yards from SC 33. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 32 for 23 yards (39-M.Oliveira44-S.Greene).
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(11:42 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 35 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXAM 35(11:09 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 37 for 2 yards (53-E.Jones30-D.Staley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 37(10:31 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Smith.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 37(10:31 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 17-A.Smith. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 40 for 3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXAM 40(10:21 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann punts 55 yards from TXAM 40 Downed at the SC 5.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 5(10:07 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 9 for 4 yards (29-D.Renfro).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 9(9:49 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway to SC 24 for 15 yards (52-J.Madubuike92-J.Peevy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 24(9:42 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 20-K.Harris.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 24(9:37 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway to SC 30 for 6 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SC 30(8:59 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Joyner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SC 30(8:56 - 3rd) 20-J.Charlton punts 46 yards from SC 30 Downed at the TXAM 24. Penalty on TXAM 28-T.Fuller Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 24.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 14(8:40 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 22 for 8 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXAM 22(7:57 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 27 for 5 yards (1-J.Horn).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(7:17 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 29 for 2 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 29(6:34 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 34 for 5 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXAM 34(5:54 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXAM 34(5:48 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann punts 24 yards from TXAM 34 out of bounds at the SC 42.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 42(5:42 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Terrell.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SC 42(5:39 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SC 42(5:32 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Terrell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - SC 42(5:27 - 3rd) 20-J.Charlton punts 48 yards from SC 42 to TXAM 10 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
TXAM
Aggies
- FG (16 plays, 67 yards, 5:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 10(5:20 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 18 for 8 yards (5-K.Thomas30-D.Staley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXAM 18(4:38 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 20 for 2 yards (5-K.Thomas).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(4:03 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 26 for 6 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 26(3:20 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 27 for 1 yard (10-R.Roderick).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXAM 27(2:36 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to SC 47 for 26 yards (7-J.Robinson1-J.Horn).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(2:02 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to SC 38 for 9 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 38(1:22 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 38(1:17 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to SC 36 for 2 yards (8-D.Wonnum30-D.Staley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(0:42 - 3rd) Penalty on TXAM 73-J.Hocker False start 5 yards enforced at SC 36. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - TXAM 41(0:26 - 3rd) Penalty on TXAM 85-J.Wydermyer False start 5 yards enforced at SC 41. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXAM 46(0:01 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to SC 31 for 15 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 31(15:00 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to SC 14 for 17 yards (7-J.Robinson29-J.Ibe).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 14(14:42 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to SC 10 for 4 yards (8-D.Wonnum53-E.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 10(14:00 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to SC 1 for 9 yards. Penalty on TXAM 2-J.Ausbon Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SC 10. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 21 - TXAM 25(13:27 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Buckley.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 21 - TXAM 25(13:19 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to SC 23 for 2 yards (3-J.Kinlaw).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - TXAM 23(12:45 - 4th) 47-S.Small 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:40 - 4th) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(12:40 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Terrell.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SC 25(12:36 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Markway.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SC 25(12:32 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - SC 25(12:26 - 4th) 20-J.Charlton punts 42 yards from SC 25. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 35 for 2 yards (7-J.Robinson).
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (5 plays, 65 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(12:16 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 43 for 8 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXAM 43(11:36 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to SC 46 for 11 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(11:05 - 4th) 25-C.Richardson to SC 32 for 14 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(10:37 - 4th) 25-C.Richardson to SC 1 for 31 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TXAM 1(10:21 - 4th) 11-K.Mond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:13 - 4th) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Downs (10 plays, 27 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:13 - 4th) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 17-X.Legette to SC 50 for 50 yards (34-B.Mann).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 50(10:13 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 5-R.Dowdle. 5-R.Dowdle to TXAM 45 for 5 yards (52-J.Madubuike).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SC 45(9:50 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski to TXAM 41 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 41(9:12 - 4th) 5-R.Dowdle to TXAM 39 for 2 yards (7-D.Morris).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 39(8:59 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Terrell.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SC 39(8:55 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - SC 39(8:48 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway to TXAM 25 for 14 yards (1-B.Johnson26-D.Richardson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(8:20 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 5-R.Dowdle. 5-R.Dowdle to TXAM 23 for 2 yards (92-J.Peevy26-D.Richardson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SC 23(7:49 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Dowdle.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SC 23(7:45 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 35-T.Adkins.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 8 - SC 23(7:39 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Markway.
SC
Gamecocks
- Downs (7 plays, 62 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:37 - 4th) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(6:37 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to SC 25 for no gain (9-L.O'Neal21-C.Oliver). Penalty on TXAM 21-C.Oliver Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SC 25.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 40(6:15 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner complete to 86-C.Terrell. 86-C.Terrell to TXAM 45 for 15 yards (19-A.Hines14-K.Carper).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 45(6:05 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner complete to 35-T.Adkins. 35-T.Adkins to TXAM 20 for 25 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 20(6:05 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner to TXAM 20 for no gain (7-D.Morris).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - SC 20(5:40 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner sacked at TXAM 25 for -5 yards (32-A.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - SC 25(5:08 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 15 - SC 25(5:02 - 4th) 7-D.Joyner to TXAM 13 for 12 yards (26-D.Richardson).
TXAM
Aggies
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 13(4:50 - 4th) 25-C.Richardson to TXAM 12 for -1 yard (53-E.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXAM 12(4:09 - 4th) 8-C.Blumrick to TXAM 13 for 1 yard (90-R.Sandidge).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TXAM 12(4:09 - 4th) 8-C.Blumrick to TXAM 12 FUMBLES (53-E.Jones). 90-R.Sandidge to TXAM 12 for no gain.
SC
Gamecocks
- FG (4 plays, -9 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 12(4:01 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to TXAM 6 for 6 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SC 6(3:42 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SC 6(3:38 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - SC 6(3:38 - 4th) Penalty on SC 13-S.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXAM 6. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - SC 21(3:33 - 4th) 43-P.White 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXAM
Aggies
- End of Game (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:27 - 4th) 48-W.Tommie kicks 40 yards from SC 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 5-J.Preston.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(3:27 - 4th) 23-J.Kibodi to TXAM 29 for 4 yards (30-D.Staley52-K.Enagbare).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 29(2:44 - 4th) 23-J.Kibodi to TXAM 33 for 4 yards (29-J.Ibe26-Z.Pickens).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXAM 33(2:01 - 4th) 23-J.Kibodi to TXAM 36 for 3 yards (30-D.Staley52-K.Enagbare).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(1:24 - 4th) 8-C.Blumrick to TXAM 39 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXAM 39(0:40 - 4th) 4-J.Foster to TXAM 38 FUMBLES. 4-J.Foster to TXAM 38 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|27
|Rushing
|3
|15
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-15
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|255
|530
|Total Plays
|63
|79
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|319
|Rush Attempts
|17
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|6.9
|Net Yards Passing
|210
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|19-46
|20-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-41
|8-75
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-46.0
|4-41.3
|Return Yards
|74
|77
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-53
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-74
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|210
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|319
|
|
|255
|TOTAL YDS
|530
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|16/41
|175
|0
|0
|
D. Joyner 7 QB
|D. Joyner
|3/4
|40
|0
|0
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|7
|12
|0
|13
|
J. Charlton 20 P
|J. Charlton
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
D. Joyner 7 QB
|D. Joyner
|4
|7
|0
|12
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|2
|7
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Markway 84 TE
|K. Markway
|5
|47
|0
|15
|
C. Terrell 86 WR
|C. Terrell
|3
|45
|0
|20
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|2
|41
|0
|41
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|3
|26
|0
|11
|
T. Adkins 35 WR
|T. Adkins
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
C. Dawkins 83 WR
|C. Dawkins
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|4
|10
|0
|6
|
W. Register 88 TE
|W. Register
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Joyner 7 QB
|D. Joyner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ibe 29 DB
|J. Ibe
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Staley 30 LB
|D. Staley
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Horn 1 DB
|J. Horn
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
DJ. Wonnum 8 LB
|DJ. Wonnum
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sterling 15 DL
|A. Sterling
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
|J. Kinlaw
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Roderick 10 DB
|R. Roderick
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 40 LB
|J. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 99 DL
|J. Ellis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 5 DL
|K. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
|I. Mukuamu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 52 DL
|K. Enagbare
|1-3
|1.5
|0
|
K. Smith 95 DL
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sandidge 90 DL
|R. Sandidge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 26 DL
|Z. Pickens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|2/2
|39
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 20 P
|J. Charlton
|8
|46.0
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|2
|37.0
|50
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|20/33
|221
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Richardson 25 RB
|C. Richardson
|6
|130
|1
|75
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|24
|129
|0
|20
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|10
|47
|1
|24
|
J. Kibodi 23 RB
|J. Kibodi
|3
|11
|0
|4
|
C. Blumrick 8 QB
|C. Blumrick
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Foster 4 QB
|J. Foster
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
|J. Wydermyer
|5
|79
|0
|31
|
Q. Davis 1 WR
|Q. Davis
|5
|48
|0
|17
|
J. Ausbon 2 WR
|J. Ausbon
|3
|46
|0
|26
|
A. Smith 17 WR
|A. Smith
|3
|22
|0
|13
|
C. Richardson 25 RB
|C. Richardson
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Buckley 14 WR
|C. Buckley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Rogers 13 WR
|K. Rogers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hines III 19 LB
|A. Hines III
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
|Bu. Johnson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 52 DL
|J. Madubuike
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Blades 2 DB
|E. Blades
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 7 DB
|D. Morris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leal 8 DL
|D. Leal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 21 DB
|C. Oliver
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Renfro 29 DB
|D. Renfro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Clemons 91 DL
|M. Clemons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|3/4
|40
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 34 P
|B. Mann
|4
|41.3
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 17 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 17 WR
|A. Smith
|4
|13.3
|29
|0
