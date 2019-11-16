|
|
|WISC
|NEB
Taylor over 200 again in No. 15 Badgers’ 37-21 win over Neb
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Nebraska always brings out the best in Jonathan Taylor.
The Wisconsin star ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns in the No. 15 Badgers' 37-21 win on Saturday in a performance that further etched his name into the record books.
Taylor became the first Football Bowl Subdivision player since at least 2000 to run for 200 yards three times against the same team, according to Sportradar. He recorded his 11th 200-yard game, moving into a four-way tie for most in a career by an FBS player. And now with 5,634 career yards, Taylor moved past Georgia's Herschel Walker (1980-82) into first place for most yards rushing through a junior season.
''I'm a big fan of him, right?'' Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said with a smile. ''Who he is and how he goes about this is the thing that you appreciate the most. It is hard to run the ball, and to do what he's been doing, and he'd be the first one to say, it takes everyone. I feel blessed, being able to be around him. And the best part is we've still got more games to play. He is truly special, and in so many ways.''
Taylor had 221 yards against the Cornhuskers last year and 249 in 2017. Taylor averaged 8.2 yards on his 25 carries, often dragging defenders for extra yards. He had his third 200-yard game of the season against a Nebraska defense that was missing starting linemen Darrion Daniels and Carlos Davis.
''You can't really come with the same scheme on offense each and every single year,'' Taylor said, ''so (coaches) always do a good job just putting little wrinkles in for this game in order to keep Nebraska on their toes and make it so they don't know really what's coming all the time.''
The Badgers (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten, No. 14 CFP) quickly erased a 14-10 deficit in the second quarter. Jack Coan threw over the middle to A.J. Taylor, who spun away from two defenders and ran the rest of the way untouched for a 55-yard touchdown. Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn intercepted a tipped ball on the first play of Nebraska's next series, and Taylor ran in from the 1 to finish a short drive that put the Badgers ahead 24-14.
The Huskers (4-6, 2-5) have lost four straight and five of their last six. They've dropped 10 in a row against Top 25 opponents.
''I'm tired of looking for silver linings,'' Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. ''This team has to decide it's going to do whatever it takes to change it, and we had opportunities today.''
Early on it looked like Taylor might be outplayed by Nebraska's Dedrick Mills. The junior college transfer who spent his freshman year at Georgia Tech ran for a career-high 188 yards and a touchdown.
''I thought the staff did a good job coming up with a plan to give us a chance with a limited number of snaps,'' Frost said. ''We put him in stuff he was a little more comfortable with, and he got more chances today.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Wisconsin: The Badgers beat Nebraska for the seventh straight time to retain the Freedom Trophy and kept pace with Minnesota in the West Division race. Wisconsin's tried-and-true formula - pound the ground and mix in the occasional pass - worked the way it always does against the Huskers.
Nebraska: With Wan'Dale Robinson out because of injury, the Huskers got exactly what they needed from Mills. He had run for more than 45 yards just once in his previous six games. Martinez also let it loose as a runner after being tentative most of the season. He picked up 89 yards on 16 carries.
ALL THE WAY
Aaron Cruickshank ran back a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter for Wisconsin's first kick return for a TD since 2015. It came in the first quarter, right after the Huskers had taken a 7-0 lead.
FROST EXTENSION
Before the game, Nebraska announced Frost was given a two-year contract extension through 2026. The Huskers are 8-14 under Frost since he left Central Florida to return to his alma mater. Frost said chancellor Ronnie Green suggested the extension.
''This is where I want to be,'' Frost said. ''People in Nebraska know me pretty well. I'm a fighter and I'm not going to quit until we get this right. We took the Nebraska job as a staff because we figured we would have the runway to build this and build this the right way. There was more work than we anticipated before we came to Lincoln, and there still are things we need to do. We're going to get this done.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Wisconsin's workmanlike performance won't hurt it, and the Badgers might move up depending on how teams ahead of them do.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin hosts Purdue on Nov. 23.
Nebraska visits Maryland on Nov. 23.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (9 plays, 43 yards, 4:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35. 38-B.Belt to NEB 14 for 14 yards (42-J.Franklin).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 14(14:56 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 19 for 5 yards (54-C.Orr).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NEB 19(14:23 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEB 19(14:18 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 46 for 27 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 46(13:56 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 46 for no gain (54-C.Orr).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 46(13:09 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 50 for 4 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - NEB 50(12:38 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to WIS 36 for 14 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 36(11:53 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to WIS 34 for 2 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - NEB 34(11:30 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez sacked at WIS 40 for -6 yards (54-C.Orr).
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - NEB 40(10:55 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez sacked at WIS 43 for -3 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - NEB 43(10:10 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong punts 24 yards from WIS 43 Downed at the WIS 19.
WISC
Badgers
- Fumble (5 plays, 44 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 19(9:59 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke to WIS 26 for 7 yards (23-D.Bootle7-M.Barry).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - WISC 26(9:24 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 39 for 13 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt22-A.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 39(8:45 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 42 for 3 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt22-A.Davis).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 42(8:00 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 50 for 8 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt94-K.Davis).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 50(7:24 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor to NEB 37 FUMBLES (13-J.Domann). 21-L.Jackson to NEB 37 for no gain.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- TD (5 plays, 63 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(7:15 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 40 for 3 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NEB 40(6:46 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Noa.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - NEB 40(6:40 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to WIS 38 for 22 yards.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 38(6:01 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez pushed ob at WIS 12 for 26 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 12(5:30 - 1st) 26-D.Mills runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:27 - 1st) 32-B.Pickering extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- FG (9 plays, 53 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:27 - 1st) 32-B.Pickering kicks 54 yards from NEB 35. 1-A.Cruickshank runs 89 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:16 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(5:16 - 1st) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(5:16 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 41 for 16 yards (57-J.Sanborn5-R.Wildgoose).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 41(4:47 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 44 for 3 yards (92-M.Henningsen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WISC 44(4:06 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 44 for no gain (54-C.Orr).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - WISC 44(3:37 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to WIS 40 for 16 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(3:02 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to WIS 38 for 2 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 38(2:24 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 37-W.Mazour. 37-W.Mazour to WIS 32 for 6 yards (95-K.Benton92-M.Henningsen).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WISC 32(1:59 - 1st) 37-W.Mazour to WIS 33 FUMBLES (25-E.Burrell). 76-B.Jaimes to WIS 33 for no gain.
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 3 - WISC 33(1:11 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to WIS 34 for -1 yard (93-G.Rand).
NEB
Cornhuskers
- TD (6 plays, 73 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 34(1:06 - 1st) 6-D.Davis to NEB 49 for 17 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt23-D.Bootle).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 49(0:35 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to NEB 30 for 19 yards (21-L.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 30(0:02 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to NEB 26 for 4 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NEB 26(15:00 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to NEB 26 for no gain (7-M.Barry93-D.Daniels).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NEB 26(14:17 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 6 - NEB 26(14:12 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to NEB 19 for 7 yards (13-J.Domann).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 19(13:32 - 2nd) 1-A.Cruickshank to NEB 15 for 4 yards (21-L.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 15(12:51 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to NEB 13 for 2 yards (23-D.Bootle44-G.Nelson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NEB 13(12:03 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to NEB 13 for no gain (94-K.Davis).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NEB 13(11:22 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (5 plays, 86 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:22 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 50 yards from WIS 35. 31-Z.Weinmaster to NEB 27 for 12 yards.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 27(11:18 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to NEB 50 for 23 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 50(11:18 - 2nd) Penalty on WIS 56-Z.Baun Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NEB 50. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 35(11:04 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to WIS 32 for 3 yards (92-M.Henningsen).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 32(10:41 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to WIS 18 for 14 yards (21-C.Williams25-E.Burrell).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 18(10:09 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to WIS 2 for 16 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WISC 2(9:35 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:35 - 2nd) 32-B.Pickering extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Interception (1 plays, 54 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:32 - 2nd) 32-B.Pickering kicks 64 yards from NEB 35. 1-A.Cruickshank to WIS 24 for 23 yards (28-L.Reimer). Penalty on WIS 30-T.Mais Holding 10 yards enforced at WIS 24.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 14(9:25 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 18 for 4 yards (95-B.Stille31-C.Miller).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 18(8:40 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 4-A.Taylor. 4-A.Taylor to WIS 28 for 10 yards (94-K.Davis).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 28(8:04 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to WIS 40 for 12 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 40(7:27 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 45 for 5 yards (94-K.Davis).
|
+55 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 45(6:51 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 4-A.Taylor. 4-A.Taylor runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:39 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 21(6:28 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at NEB 7 for 14 yards (7-M.Barry).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - NEB 7(5:48 - 2nd) 3-K.Pryor to NEB 1 for 6 yards (22-A.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 1(5:07 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:03 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- FG (12 plays, 73 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:03 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 40 yards from WIS 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(5:03 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 40 for 15 yards (2-R.Pearson57-J.Sanborn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(4:33 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Allen.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WISC 40(4:27 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Mills.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WISC 40(4:23 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Warner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WISC 40(4:16 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstrong punts 40 yards from NEB 40. 6-D.Davis to WIS 21 for 1 yard (49-I.Stalbird).
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Halftime (1 plays, -4 yards, 0:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 21(4:06 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 37 for 16 yards (3-W.Honas6-E.Lee).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(3:25 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to WIS 49 for 12 yards (23-D.Bootle7-M.Barry).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 49(2:49 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to NEB 42 for 9 yards (7-M.Barry).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 42(2:08 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to NEB 39 for 3 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 39(1:32 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Taylor.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 39(1:28 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 39(1:25 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to NEB 27 for 12 yards (97-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 27(1:16 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 27(1:12 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to NEB 10 for 17 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 10(0:53 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to NEB 6 for 4 yards (7-M.Barry).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NEB 6(0:21 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NEB 6(0:17 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Taylor.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NEB 6(0:14 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Missed FG (5 plays, 33 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 32-B.Pickering kicks 65 yards from NEB 35. 1-A.Cruickshank to WIS 21 for 21 yards (24-J.Stovall).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 21(14:52 - 3rd) 6-D.Davis to WIS 23 for 2 yards (22-A.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NEB 23(14:18 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan incomplete.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEB 23(14:12 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor to WIS 20 for -3 yards (97-D.Thomas).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - NEB 20(13:35 - 3rd) 15-A.Lotti punts 37 yards from WIS 20 to NEB 43 fair catch by 10-J.Spielman.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (9 plays, 76 yards, 5:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 43(13:29 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to WIS 45 for 12 yards (25-E.Burrell21-C.Williams).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 45(12:53 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 9-K.Noa. 9-K.Noa pushed ob at WIS 24 for 21 yards (21-C.Williams).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WISC 24(12:24 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez sacked at WIS 44 for -20 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 30 - WISC 44(11:48 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to WIS 39 for 5 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 25 - WISC 39(11:03 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 9-K.Noa. 9-K.Noa to WIS 24 for 15 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - WISC 24(10:23 - 3rd) 32-B.Pickering 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 24(10:19 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 30 for 6 yards (95-B.Stille).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 30(9:39 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 47 for 17 yards (7-M.Barry23-D.Bootle).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(9:00 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to NEB 44 for 9 yards (17-B.Clark).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 44(8:23 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to NEB 39 for 5 yards (6-E.Lee94-K.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 39(7:43 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to NEB 34 for 5 yards (7-M.Barry).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 34(7:01 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to NEB 32 for 2 yards (3-W.Honas97-D.Thomas).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 32(6:14 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor pushed ob at NEB 20 for 12 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 20(5:35 - 3rd) 1-A.Cruickshank to NEB 11 for 9 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 11(4:55 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:50 - 3rd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (8 plays, 31 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:50 - 3rd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 40 yards from WIS 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(4:50 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 46 for 21 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 46(4:29 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to WIS 43 for 11 yards (54-C.Orr).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 43(4:00 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to WIS 23 for 20 yards (5-R.Wildgoose25-E.Burrell).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 23(3:25 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:19 - 3rd) 32-B.Pickering extra point is good.
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Downs (7 plays, 81 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:19 - 3rd) 32-B.Pickering kicks 44 yards from NEB 35. 86-L.Benzschawel to WIS 21 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 21(3:16 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 28 for 7 yards (21-L.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEB 28(2:33 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 32 for 4 yards (13-J.Domann).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 32(2:07 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 34 for 2 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NEB 34(1:26 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson. Penalty on NEB 6-E.Lee Pass interference 11 yards enforced at WIS 34. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 45(1:22 - 3rd) Team penalty on WIS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WIS 45. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEB 40(1:22 - 3rd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 42 for 2 yards (97-D.Thomas94-K.Davis).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEB 42(0:41 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to WIS 48 for 6 yards (21-L.Jackson3-W.Honas).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - NEB 48(15:00 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to NEB 48 for 4 yards (31-C.Miller21-L.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - NEB 48(14:16 - 4th) 15-A.Lotti punts 44 yards from NEB 48 out of bounds at the NEB 4.
WISC
Badgers
- FG (9 plays, 72 yards, 5:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 4(14:09 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 49 for 45 yards (21-C.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 49(13:40 - 4th) Team penalty on NEB Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEB 49. No Play.
|
+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 34(13:19 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to WIS 23 for 43 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 23(12:52 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen pushed ob at WIS 18 for 5 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 18(12:15 - 4th) 37-W.Mazour pushed ob at WIS 19 for -1 yard (5-R.Wildgoose).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - WISC 19(11:39 - 4th) 37-W.Mazour to WIS 17 for 2 yards (59-T.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 4 - WISC 17(11:00 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to WIS 15 for 2 yards (56-Z.Baun).
NEB
Cornhuskers
- Downs (14 plays, 74 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 16(10:52 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 19 for 3 yards (7-M.Barry95-B.Stille).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEB 19(10:11 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 33 for 14 yards (19-M.Dismuke).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 33(9:33 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 49 for 16 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 49(8:55 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to NEB 33 for 18 yards (6-E.Lee7-M.Barry).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 33(8:15 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to NEB 25 for 8 yards (21-L.Jackson7-M.Barry).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 33(7:33 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to NEB 19 for 14 yards (31-C.Miller).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 19(7:01 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to NEB 14 for 5 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 14(6:19 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to NEB 12 for 2 yards (6-E.Lee7-M.Barry).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NEB 12(5:31 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NEB 12(5:29 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
WISC
Badgers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:25 - 4th) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(5:25 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 31 for 6 yards (54-C.Orr59-T.Johnson).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - WISC 31(5:01 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez pushed ob at NEB 43 for 12 yards (21-C.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 43(4:36 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WISC 43(4:33 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Noa.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - WISC 43(4:24 - 4th) Penalty on NEB 37-W.Mazour False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 43. No Play.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 15 - WISC 38(4:24 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 37-W.Mazour. 37-W.Mazour to WIS 42 for 20 yards (2-R.Pearson1-F.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 42(4:02 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - WISC 42(3:54 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez sacked at WIS 47 for -5 yards (59-T.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 15 - WISC 47(3:28 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 47 for -6 yards. Penalty on WIS 17-D.Burton Offside 5 yards enforced at WIS 47. No Play. (57-J.Sanborn).
|
+37 YD
|
3 & 10 - WISC 42(3:10 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 9-K.Noa. 9-K.Noa to WIS 5 for 37 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - WISC 5(2:51 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to WIS 4 for 1 yard (41-N.Burks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WISC 4(2:27 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to WIS 4 for no gain (2-R.Pearson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WISC 4(2:20 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 4 - WISC 4(2:17 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 37-W.Mazour. 37-W.Mazour to WIS 1 for 3 yards (2-R.Pearson).
NEB
Cornhuskers
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 1(2:11 - 4th) 34-M.Stokke to WIS 5 for 4 yards (3-W.Honas44-G.Nelson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 5(1:27 - 4th) 34-M.Stokke to WIS 8 for 3 yards (3-W.Honas44-G.Nelson).
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 8(1:23 - 4th) 6-D.Davis pushed ob at WIS 37 for 29 yards (3-W.Honas).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(1:16 - 4th) to WIS 35 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - NEB 35(0:37 - 4th) to WIS 33 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|23
|Rushing
|16
|13
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|482
|460
|Total Plays
|66
|60
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|320
|273
|Rush Attempts
|45
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.1
|7.4
|Net Yards Passing
|162
|187
|Comp. - Att.
|13-21
|13-23
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-36
|3-31
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.0
|2-32.0
|Return Yards
|145
|26
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-133
|3-26
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|162
|PASS YDS
|187
|
|
|320
|RUSH YDS
|273
|
|
|482
|TOTAL YDS
|460
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|13/21
|162
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|25
|204
|2
|19
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|3
|48
|0
|29
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|8
|36
|0
|8
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Taylor 4 WR
|A. Taylor
|2
|65
|1
|55
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|3
|30
|0
|12
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
|Q. Cephus
|3
|23
|0
|12
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|2
|11
|0
|13
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Pearson 2 S
|R. Pearson
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Orr 54 LB
|C. Orr
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Baun 56 LB
|Z. Baun
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hicks 1 CB
|F. Hicks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 92 DE
|M. Henningsen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Johnson 59 LB
|T. Johnson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burks 41 LB
|N. Burks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rand 93 DE
|G. Rand
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Blaylock 26 CB
|T. Blaylock
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Larsh 19 K
|C. Larsh
|3/3
|31
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lotti 15 P
|A. Lotti
|2
|40.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|44.3
|89
|0
|
L. Benzschawel 86 TE
|L. Benzschawel
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|13/23
|220
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|17
|188
|1
|43
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|16
|89
|1
|45
|
W. Mazour 37 RB
|W. Mazour
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Noa 9 WR
|K. Noa
|3
|72
|0
|36
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|4
|71
|1
|23
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|2
|43
|0
|23
|
W. Mazour 37 RB
|W. Mazour
|3
|29
|0
|20
|
A. Allen 11 TE
|A. Allen
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Warner 81 WR
|K. Warner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Honas 3 LB
|W. Honas
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barry 7 LB
|M. Barry
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 21 CB
|L. Jackson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 94 DL
|K. Davis
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bootle 23 CB
|D. Bootle
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 97 DL
|D. Thomas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domann 13 LB
|J. Domann
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lee Jr. 6 S
|E. Lee Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 31 LB
|C. Miller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis 22 LB
|A. Davis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dismuke 19 S
|M. Dismuke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clark 17 CB
|B. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Daniels 93 DL
|Da. Daniels
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Pickering 32 K
|B. Pickering
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Armstrong 98 P
|I. Armstrong
|2
|32.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Weinmaster 31 RB
|Z. Weinmaster
|2
|6.0
|12
|0
|
B. Belt 38 RB
|B. Belt
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
