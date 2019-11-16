|
|
|CMICH
|BALLST
Huge rally lifts Central Michigan over Ball State 45-44
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) Jonathan Ward rushed for 105 yards and four touchdowns, Tommy Lazaro ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the second coming from the 2-yard line with 61 seconds left in the game, and Central Michigan overcame a big deficit and beat Ball State 45-44 on Saturday.
The Chippewas (7-4, 5-2 Mid-American Conference) trailed 27-11 at halftime and 41-31 heading into the final quarter. Central Michigan led 3-0 early and then didn't lead again until its final drive.
Ward ran for his first TD in the second quarter from 1 yard out and then added scoring runs of 6, 9 and 1 yard in the third quarter to get the Chippewas within 10 points.
Quinten Dormady completed 27 of 38 passes for 356 yards and one interception for the Chippewas. Tyrone Scott had four catches for 95 yards.
Drew Plitt finished 14-of-25 passing for 268 yards with three TDs and a pick for the Cardinals (4-6, 3-3). Justin Hall had four catches for 95 yards and two scores. Riley Miller caught the other scoring pass for Ball State. Walter Fletcher led the Cardinals' ground attack with 115 yards on 15 carries. Huntley added 106 yards rushing with a TD on 24 totes.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 31 for 6 yards (11-L.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BALLST 31(14:34 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 33 for 2 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 33(13:58 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 36 for 3 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(13:28 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 36(13:20 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to BALL 37 for 1 yard (6-D.Jamison19-W.Reid).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BALLST 37(12:54 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - BALLST 37(12:48 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 49 yards from BALL 37. 43-K.Pimpleton to CMC 34 for 20 yards (16-H.Littles).
CMICH
Chippewas
- FG (9 plays, 47 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(12:35 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 39 for 5 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 39(11:59 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 43-K.Pimpleton. 43-K.Pimpleton to CMC 46 for 7 yards (9-C.Albright).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(11:34 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 48 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas5-B.Cosby).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 48(10:57 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to BALL 38 for 14 yards (6-J.Thomas9-C.Albright).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(10:30 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to BALL 29 for 9 yards (35-J.Jennette1-R.Wilborn).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CMICH 29(9:59 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 86-B.Raimann. 86-B.Raimann to BALL 25 for 4 yards (2-J.White).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(9:28 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to BALL 26 for -1 yard (6-J.Thomas35-J.Jennette).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CMICH 26(8:48 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - CMICH 26(8:39 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 43-K.Pimpleton. 43-K.Pimpleton pushed ob at BALL 19 for 7 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - CMICH 19(8:08 - 1st) 12-R.Tice 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- FG (8 plays, 50 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:03 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(8:03 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to BALL 36 for 11 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(7:40 - 1st) Penalty on BALL 71-Z.Ricketts False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 36. No Play.
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 15 - BALLST 31(7:27 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 37 for 32 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(7:05 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 36 for 1 yard (92-J.Bristol).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 36(6:32 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to CMC 26 for 10 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 26(6:04 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 21 for 5 yards (11-L.Johnson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 21(5:30 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at CMC 25 for -4 yards (2-S.Adesanya).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BALLST 25(4:48 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - BALLST 25(4:42 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:37 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 52 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 35 for 22 yards (6-J.Thomas27-J.Daw).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(4:30 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 40 for 5 yards (9-C.Albright).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 40(3:59 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 46 for 6 yards (27-J.Daw).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(3:32 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BALL 39 for 15 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(3:03 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to BALL 36 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas2-J.White).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 36(2:25 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CMICH 36(2:19 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CMICH 36(2:16 - 1st) 63-B.Buell punts 19 yards from BALL 36 out of bounds at the BALL 17.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Downs (8 plays, 72 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 17(2:09 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 34 for 49 yards (11-L.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(4:42 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 18 for 16 yards (10-M.Braswell). Penalty on BALL 8-C.Rudy Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at CMC 34. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 25 - BALLST 49(1:29 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 42 for 7 yards (10-M.Braswell).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 18 - BALLST 42(1:01 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to CMC 20 for 22 yards (10-M.Braswell3-A.McCoy).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(0:29 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 17 for 3 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 17(15:00 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 13 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 13(14:26 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 11 for 2 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BALLST 11(14:10 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to CMC 11 for no gain.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Interception (5 plays, 57 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(14:06 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 16 for 5 yards (44-B.Burns).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 16(13:37 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 18 for 2 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - CMICH 18(13:04 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 24 for 6 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 24(12:38 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 22 for -2 yards (42-C.Crumb55-T.Ropati).
|
Int
|
2 & 12 - CMICH 22(11:58 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-J.White at CMC 32. 2-J.White to CMC 32 for no gain.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 32(11:52 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 31 for 1 yard (7-M.Oliver18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 31(11:17 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 23 for 8 yards (55-D.Dill). Penalty on CMC 5-D.Reed Unnecessary roughness offsetting. Penalty on BALL 11-J.Hall Unnecessary roughness offsetting.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 23(10:55 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 16 for 7 yards (11-L.Johnson5-D.Reed).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 16(10:33 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 13 for 3 yards (7-M.Oliver5-D.Reed).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 13(9:54 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher pushed ob at CMC 5 for 8 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - BALLST 5(9:34 - 2nd) 75-D.Pinter runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:26 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Fumble (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:26 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 58 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 18 for 11 yards (6-J.Thomas). Penalty on CMC 82-C.Cole Illegal block in the back 9 yards enforced at CMC 18.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 9(9:19 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 14 for 5 yards (9-C.Albright).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 14(8:58 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 20 for 6 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(8:38 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 37 for 17 yards (9-C.Albright25-A.Uzodinma).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(8:19 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 35 FUMBLES (2-J.White). 6-J.Thomas to CMC 26 for 9 yards (56-D.Smith).
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (5 plays, 26 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 26(8:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 28 for -2 yards (45-T.Hairston31-C.Jones).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - BALLST 28(7:38 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis pushed ob at CMC 11 for 17 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 11(7:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley pushed ob at CMC 6 for 5 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 6(6:56 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 2 for 4 yards (92-J.Bristol).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 2(6:19 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:12 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (7 plays, 60 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:12 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 56 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to BALL 40 FUMBLES (23-B.Anderson). 3-H.Grenda to BALL 40 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(6:01 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 44 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 44(5:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 45 for 1 yard (7-M.Oliver).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 45(4:51 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler pushed ob at CMC 47 for 8 yards (18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(4:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 8 for 39 yards (18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - CMICH 8(4:01 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 3 for 5 yards (10-M.Braswell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 3(3:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 3 for no gain (6-D.Jamison).
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 3 - CMICH 3(2:44 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 8 for -5 yards (11-J.Sullivan).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - CMICH 8(2:05 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (5 plays, 63 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:01 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 40 yards from BALL 35 to CMC 25 fair catch by 4-K.Lewis.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(2:01 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 25(1:57 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 46 for 21 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(1:48 - 2nd) Penalty on BALL 55-T.Ropati Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at CMC 46.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(1:48 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to BALL 34 for 5 yards (2-J.White).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 34(1:41 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan pushed ob at BALL 28 for 6 yards (2-J.White).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(1:34 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to BALL 1 for 27 yards (1-R.Wilborn2-J.White).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - BALLST 1(1:17 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to BALL 1 for no gain (6-J.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 1(1:13 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(1:10 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BALL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Halftime (3 plays, 66 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:10 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 57 yards from CMC 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 37 for 29 yards (16-N.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(1:04 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
|
+42 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 37(1:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller pushed ob at CMC 21 for 42 yards (10-M.Braswell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 21(0:49 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 17 for 4 yards (11-L.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 17(0:31 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Wilborn. Penalty on CMC 18-K.McKinnie-Harper Pass interference 6 yards enforced at CMC 17. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(0:27 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:21 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 5:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:21 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 54 yards from BALL 35. 9-B.Brown to CMC 33 for 22 yards (8-C.Rudy).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 33(0:12 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 45 for 12 yards (44-B.Burns32-C.Coll).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(0:06 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to BALL 37 for 18 yards.
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(0:01 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to BALL 1 for 36 yards (25-A.Uzodinma21-A.Phillips). Team penalty on CMC Holding declined.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (4 plays, 50 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 60 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 20 for 15 yards (24-W.Jones8-C.Rudy).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(14:55 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 25 for 5 yards (35-J.Jennette).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 25(14:24 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady scrambles to CMC 29 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 29(13:50 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 31 for 2 yards (42-C.Crumb).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(13:30 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 35 for 4 yards (9-C.Albright6-J.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 35(12:55 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 39 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 39(12:12 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 42 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 42(11:35 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 46 for 4 yards (2-J.White42-C.Crumb).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 46(11:14 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BALL 29 for 25 yards (1-R.Wilborn2-J.White).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 29(10:57 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to BALL 14 for 15 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 14(10:33 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to BALL 12 for 2 yards (3-H.Grenda).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 12(10:00 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BALL 6 for 6 yards (3-H.Grenda).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 6(9:26 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(9:21 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to BALL 1 for 1 yard (9-C.Albright42-C.Crumb).
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (7 plays, 35 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:21 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice kicks 50 yards from CMC 35. 4-M.Dunner pushed ob at BALL 35 for 20 yards (16-N.Anderson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(9:11 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 38 for 3 yards (31-C.Jones11-J.Sullivan).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 38(8:39 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 36 for -2 yards (71-R.Stuart).
|
+64 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 36(7:53 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:39 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(7:39 - 3rd) Penalty on BALL 11-J.Hall Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BALL 35. No Play.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (9 plays, 72 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:39 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 59 yards from BALL 20. 4-K.Lewis to BALL 35 for 44 yards (84-T.Hohlt).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(7:38 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to BALL 34 for 1 yard (27-J.Daw).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 34(7:12 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BALLST 34(7:07 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 9 - BALLST 34(7:03 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to BALL 21 for 13 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 21(6:37 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BALL 17 for 4 yards (2-J.White27-J.Daw).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 17(5:56 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to BALL 9 for 8 yards (2-J.White).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - BALLST 9(5:30 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:23 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (7 plays, 72 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:23 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice kicks 61 yards from CMC 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 28 for 24 yards (16-N.Anderson17-G.Douglas).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 28(5:16 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 39 for 11 yards (5-J.Ward).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(4:54 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 45 for 6 yards (5-J.Ward).
|
+38 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 45(4:44 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 17 for 38 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 17(4:13 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 19 for -2 yards (31-C.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CMICH 19(3:44 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - CMICH 19(3:44 - 3rd) Penalty on CMC 18-K.McKinnie-Harper Unsportsmanlike conduct 10 yards enforced at CMC 19. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 9 - CMICH 9(3:39 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 12 for -3 yards (18-K.McKinnie-Harper6-D.Jamison).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - CMICH 12(3:10 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 14 for -2 yards (2-S.Adesanya).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 14 - CMICH 14(2:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:31 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:31 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 55 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 27 for 17 yards (84-T.Hohlt).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(2:26 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 42 for 15 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 43(2:26 - 3rd) Penalty on BALL 1-R.Wilborn Facemasking 14 yards enforced at CMC 43. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 43(2:10 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan. Penalty on BALL 15-T.Potts Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BALL 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(2:05 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 28(2:03 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to BALL 3 for 25 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - BALLST 3(1:42 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to BALL 1 for 2 yards (5-B.Cosby42-C.Crumb).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 1(1:07 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:04 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (7 plays, 32 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:04 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice kicks 61 yards from CMC 35. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 29 for 25 yards (37-R.Sturkey).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 29(0:57 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 25 for -4 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - CMICH 25(0:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 2-C.Huntley. 2-C.Huntley to BALL 27 for 2 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CMICH 27(15:00 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 20-W.Fletcher.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - CMICH 27(14:56 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 29 yards from BALL 27 Downed at the CMC 44.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(14:48 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to BALL 50 for 6 yards (27-J.Daw).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BALLST 50(14:25 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 4 - BALLST 50(14:20 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BALL 28 for 22 yards (1-R.Wilborn6-J.Thomas).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(13:55 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan INTERCEPTED by 15-T.Potts at BALL 4. 15-T.Potts to BALL End Zone for 4 yards. Penalty on BALL 15-T.Potts Pass interference 12 yards enforced at BALL 28. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 16(13:30 - 4th) Penalty on BALL 2-J.White Unsportsmanlike conduct 9 yards enforced at BALL 16. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - BALLST 7(13:30 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to BALL 5 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 5(13:15 - 4th) 7-T.Lazzaro runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:15 - 4th) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(13:15 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 7-T.Lazzaro Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CMC 35. No Play.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:10 - 4th) 12-R.Tice kicks 56 yards from CMC 20. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 37 for 13 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(13:04 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 38 for 1 yard (8-T.Brown).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 38(12:35 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 50 for 12 yards (31-C.Jones).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 50(12:05 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 44 for 6 yards (5-J.Ward).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 44(11:35 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 44 for no gain (31-C.Jones11-J.Sullivan).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CMICH 44(11:01 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - CMICH 44(10:55 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 35 yards from CMC 44 Downed at the CMC 9.
BALLST
Cardinals
- FG (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 9(10:45 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to CMC 14 for 5 yards (9-C.Albright).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 14(10:13 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to CMC 16 for 2 yards (2-J.White1-R.Wilborn).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 16(9:29 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at CMC 6 for -10 yards (9-C.Albright).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - BALLST 6(8:44 - 4th) 63-B.Buell punts 44 yards from CMC 6 out of bounds at the CMC 50.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (11 plays, 72 yards, 4:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 50(8:37 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to CMC 32 for 18 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 32(8:15 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 26 for 6 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 26(7:45 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 24 for 2 yards (11-L.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 24(7:00 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 17 for 7 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 17(6:31 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt to CMC 18 for -1 yard (2-S.Adesanya).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - CMICH 18(5:58 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 16 for 2 yards (71-R.Stuart).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 16(5:18 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - CMICH 16(5:13 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Interception (4 plays, 14 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:09 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 48 yards from BALL 35. 9-B.Brown to CMC 28 for 11 yards (27-J.Daw).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(5:04 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Ward.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 28(5:01 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to CMC 31 for 3 yards (2-J.White).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - BALLST 31(4:22 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 49 for 18 yards (17-N.Jones).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(4:00 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 47 for -2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 12 - BALLST 47(3:17 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BALL 26 for 27 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 26(2:33 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Lewis.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 26(2:27 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 26(2:27 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BALL 11 for 15 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 11(2:20 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady to BALL 6 for 5 yards (15-T.Potts).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 6(1:43 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to BALL 2 for 4 yards (2-J.White).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 2(1:04 - 4th) 7-T.Lazzaro runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:01 - 4th) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- End of Game (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:01 - 4th) 12-R.Tice kicks 62 yards from CMC 35. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 35 for 32 yards (37-R.Sturkey).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(0:55 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 35 for no gain (8-T.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 35(0:48 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A. Davis.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 35(0:43 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
|
Int
|
4 & 10 - CMICH 35(0:38 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-T.Brown at CMC 48. 8-T.Brown to CMC 49 for 1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|33
|22
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|18
|10
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|485
|495
|Total Plays
|79
|72
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|231
|Rush Attempts
|41
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|346
|264
|Comp. - Att.
|27-38
|14-25
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|10.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|8-101
|Touchdowns
|6
|5
|Rushing TDs
|6
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-31.5
|3-37.7
|Return Yards
|213
|143
|Punts - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|8-193
|6-143
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|346
|PASS YDS
|264
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|231
|
|
|485
|TOTAL YDS
|495
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Dormady 12 QB
|Q. Dormady
|27/38
|356
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|24
|105
|4
|17
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|9
|34
|0
|15
|
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
|T. Lazzaro
|2
|7
|2
|5
|
Q. Dormady 12 QB
|Q. Dormady
|3
|-1
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Scott 19 WR
|T. Scott
|4
|95
|0
|36
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|7
|85
|0
|27
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|7
|85
|0
|25
|
T. Poljan 85 TE
|T. Poljan
|3
|59
|0
|27
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|4
|30
|0
|18
|
B. Raimann 86 TE
|B. Raimann
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Tr. Brown 8 LB
|Tr. Brown
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Johnson 11 DL
|L. Johnson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Oliver 7 LB
|M. Oliver
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reed 5 DB
|D. Reed
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 6 DB
|D. Jamison
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 31 LB
|C. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Braswell 10 DB
|M. Braswell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Adesanya 2 DL
|S. Adesanya
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McKinnie-Harper 18 DB
|K. McKinnie-Harper
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCoy 3 DB
|A. McCoy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bristol 92 DL
|J. Bristol
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dill 55 DL
|D. Dill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hairston 45 LB
|T. Hairston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Reid 19 DB
|W. Reid
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Scott 19 WR
|T. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Tice 12 K
|R. Tice
|1/1
|37
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buell 63 K
|B. Buell
|2
|31.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|14/25
|268
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Fletcher 20 RB
|W. Fletcher
|15
|115
|0
|49
|
C. Huntley 2 RB
|C. Huntley
|24
|106
|1
|32
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|3
|9
|0
|10
|
D. Pinter 75 OL
|D. Pinter
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|4
|-4
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|4
|95
|2
|64
|
R. Miller 86 WR
|R. Miller
|3
|67
|1
|42
|
W. Fletcher 20 RB
|W. Fletcher
|2
|39
|0
|39
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|2
|35
|0
|18
|
Y. Tyler 85 WR
|Y. Tyler
|2
|30
|0
|22
|
C. Huntley 2 RB
|C. Huntley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Wilborn 1 S
|R. Wilborn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. White 2 LB
|J. White
|10-3
|0.0
|1
|
Ja. Thomas 6 LB
|Ja. Thomas
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Albright 9 LB
|C. Albright
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Wilborn 1 S
|R. Wilborn
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Daw 27 LB
|J. Daw
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Burns 44 LB
|B. Burns
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jennette III 35 DE
|J. Jennette III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Crumb 42 DT
|C. Crumb
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 25 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Grenda 3 LB
|H. Grenda
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Potts 15 CB
|T. Potts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 17 CB
|N. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 CB
|A. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson II 23 S
|B. Anderson II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coll 32 LB
|C. Coll
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ropati 55 DL
|T. Ropati
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Rimmler 97 K
|R. Rimmler
|3/3
|42
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Snyder 38 P
|N. Snyder
|3
|37.7
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Dunner 4 WR
|M. Dunner
|4
|21.5
|29
|0
|
W. Fletcher 20 RB
|W. Fletcher
|2
|28.5
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
17CINCY
SFLA
10
17
3rd 0:00 CBSS
-
AF
COLOST
17
14
4th 13:44 ESPN2
-
1LSU
MISS
44
23
3rd 1:11 ESPN
-
LVILLE
NCST
20
10
3rd 8:10 ACCN
-
SC
TXAM
3
13
3rd 12:00 SECN
-
ARIZST
OREGST
21
28
3rd 7:30 FS1
-
10OKLA
13BAYLOR
10
31
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
25APLST
GAST
35
21
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
UCLA
7UTAH
3
28
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
EMICH
AKRON
42
14
Final ESPNews
-
WMICH
OHIO
37
34
Final/OT ESPN2
-
BGREEN
MIAOH
3
44
Final ESPNU
-
NILL
TOLEDO
31
28
Final ESPN2
-
BUFF
KENTST
27
30
Final CBSSN
-
UNC
PITT
27
34
Final/OT ESPN
-
LATECH
MRSHL
10
31
Final CBSSN
-
FRESNO
SDGST
7
17
Final ESPN2
-
TCU
TXTECH
33
31
Final ESPN2
-
MA
NWEST
6
45
Final BTN
-
MICHST
15MICH
10
44
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
22OKLAST
13
31
Final FS1
-
VMI
ARMY
6
47
Final CBSSN
-
ALST
FSU
12
49
Final FSN
-
IND
9PSU
27
34
Final ABC
-
11FLA
MIZZOU
23
6
Final CBS
-
14WISC
NEB
37
21
Final BTN
-
5BAMA
MISSST
38
7
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
TEMPLE
21
29
Final ESPNU
-
UTEP
UAB
10
37
Final ESP3
-
23NAVY
16ND
20
52
Final NBC
-
CSTCAR
ARKST
27
28
Final ESPN+
-
LAMON
GAS
29
51
Final ESPN+
-
TROY
TXSTSM
63
27
Final ESP3
-
IDST
BYU
10
42
Final BYUtv
-
18MEMP
HOU
45
27
Final ESPN2
-
VATECH
GATECH
45
0
Final FSN
-
WAKE
3CLEM
3
52
Final ABC
-
CMICH
BALLST
45
44
Final CBSSN
-
2OHIOST
RUT
56
21
Final BTN
-
4UGA
12AUBURN
21
14
Final CBS
-
WVU
24KSTATE
24
20
Final ESPN
-
19TEXAS
IOWAST
21
23
Final FS1
-
UK
VANDY
38
14
Final SECN
-
UIW
NMEXST
28
41
Final FLOF
-
WYO
UTAHST
21
26
Final ESPNU
-
8MINN
20IOWA
19
23
Final FOX
-
CUSE
DUKE
49
6
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
UNLV
21
7
Final
-
RICE
MTSU
31
28
Final ESPN+
-
STNFRD
WASHST
22
49
Final PACN
-