CMICH
BALLST

No Text

Huge rally lifts Central Michigan over Ball State 45-44

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) Jonathan Ward rushed for 105 yards and four touchdowns, Tommy Lazaro ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the second coming from the 2-yard line with 61 seconds left in the game, and Central Michigan overcame a big deficit and beat Ball State 45-44 on Saturday.

The Chippewas (7-4, 5-2 Mid-American Conference) trailed 27-11 at halftime and 41-31 heading into the final quarter. Central Michigan led 3-0 early and then didn't lead again until its final drive.

Ward ran for his first TD in the second quarter from 1 yard out and then added scoring runs of 6, 9 and 1 yard in the third quarter to get the Chippewas within 10 points.

Quinten Dormady completed 27 of 38 passes for 356 yards and one interception for the Chippewas. Tyrone Scott had four catches for 95 yards.

Drew Plitt finished 14-of-25 passing for 268 yards with three TDs and a pick for the Cardinals (4-6, 3-3). Justin Hall had four catches for 95 yards and two scores. Riley Miller caught the other scoring pass for Ball State. Walter Fletcher led the Cardinals' ground attack with 115 yards on 15 carries. Huntley added 106 yards rushing with a TD on 24 totes.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 31 for 6 yards (11-L.Johnson).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 31
(14:34 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 33 for 2 yards (7-M.Oliver).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 33
(13:58 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 36 for 3 yards (8-T.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 36
(13:28 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 36
(13:20 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to BALL 37 for 1 yard (6-D.Jamison19-W.Reid).
No Gain
3 & 9 - BALLST 37
(12:54 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
Punt
4 & 9 - BALLST 37
(12:48 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 49 yards from BALL 37. 43-K.Pimpleton to CMC 34 for 20 yards (16-H.Littles).

CMICH Chippewas
- FG (9 plays, 47 yards, 4:27 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 34
(12:35 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 39 for 5 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 39
(11:59 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 43-K.Pimpleton. 43-K.Pimpleton to CMC 46 for 7 yards (9-C.Albright).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46
(11:34 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 48 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas5-B.Cosby).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 48
(10:57 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to BALL 38 for 14 yards (6-J.Thomas9-C.Albright).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 38
(10:30 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to BALL 29 for 9 yards (35-J.Jennette1-R.Wilborn).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - CMICH 29
(9:59 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 86-B.Raimann. 86-B.Raimann to BALL 25 for 4 yards (2-J.White).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(9:28 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to BALL 26 for -1 yard (6-J.Thomas35-J.Jennette).
No Gain
2 & 11 - CMICH 26
(8:48 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
+7 YD
3 & 11 - CMICH 26
(8:39 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 43-K.Pimpleton. 43-K.Pimpleton pushed ob at BALL 19 for 7 yards (5-B.Cosby).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - CMICH 19
(8:08 - 1st) 12-R.Tice 37 yards Field Goal is Good.

BALLST Cardinals
- FG (8 plays, 50 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:03 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(8:03 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to BALL 36 for 11 yards (8-T.Brown).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 36
(7:40 - 1st) Penalty on BALL 71-Z.Ricketts False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 36. No Play.
+32 YD
1 & 15 - BALLST 31
(7:27 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 37 for 32 yards (5-D.Reed).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37
(7:05 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 36 for 1 yard (92-J.Bristol).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 36
(6:32 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to CMC 26 for 10 yards (5-D.Reed).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 26
(6:04 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 21 for 5 yards (11-L.Johnson).
Sack
2 & 5 - BALLST 21
(5:30 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at CMC 25 for -4 yards (2-S.Adesanya).
No Gain
3 & 9 - BALLST 25
(4:48 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - BALLST 25
(4:42 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler 42 yards Field Goal is Good.

CMICH Chippewas
- Punt (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:37 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 52 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 35 for 22 yards (6-J.Thomas27-J.Daw).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(4:30 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 40 for 5 yards (9-C.Albright).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 40
(3:59 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 46 for 6 yards (27-J.Daw).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46
(3:32 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BALL 39 for 15 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39
(3:03 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to BALL 36 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas2-J.White).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CMICH 36
(2:25 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
No Gain
3 & 7 - CMICH 36
(2:19 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
Punt
4 & 7 - CMICH 36
(2:16 - 1st) 63-B.Buell punts 19 yards from BALL 36 out of bounds at the BALL 17.

BALLST Cardinals
- Downs (8 plays, 72 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
+49 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 17
(2:09 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 34 for 49 yards (11-L.Johnson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 34
(4:42 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 18 for 16 yards (10-M.Braswell). Penalty on BALL 8-C.Rudy Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at CMC 34. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 25 - BALLST 49
(1:29 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 42 for 7 yards (10-M.Braswell).
+22 YD
2 & 18 - BALLST 42
(1:01 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to CMC 20 for 22 yards (10-M.Braswell3-A.McCoy).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(0:29 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 17 for 3 yards (7-M.Oliver).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 17
(15:00 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 13 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 13
(14:26 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 11 for 2 yards (7-M.Oliver).
No Gain
4 & 1 - BALLST 11
(14:10 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to CMC 11 for no gain.

CMICH Chippewas
- Interception (5 plays, 57 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 11
(14:06 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 16 for 5 yards (44-B.Burns).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 16
(13:37 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 18 for 2 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 18
(13:04 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 24 for 6 yards (21-A.Phillips).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 24
(12:38 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 22 for -2 yards (42-C.Crumb55-T.Ropati).
Int
2 & 12 - CMICH 22
(11:58 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-J.White at CMC 32. 2-J.White to CMC 32 for no gain.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 32
(11:52 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 31 for 1 yard (7-M.Oliver18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 31
(11:17 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 23 for 8 yards (55-D.Dill). Penalty on CMC 5-D.Reed Unnecessary roughness offsetting. Penalty on BALL 11-J.Hall Unnecessary roughness offsetting.
+7 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 23
(10:55 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 16 for 7 yards (11-L.Johnson5-D.Reed).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 16
(10:33 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 13 for 3 yards (7-M.Oliver5-D.Reed).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 13
(9:54 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher pushed ob at CMC 5 for 8 yards (5-D.Reed).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - BALLST 5
(9:34 - 2nd) 75-D.Pinter runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:26 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas
- Fumble (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:26 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 58 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 18 for 11 yards (6-J.Thomas). Penalty on CMC 82-C.Cole Illegal block in the back 9 yards enforced at CMC 18.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 9
(9:19 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 14 for 5 yards (9-C.Albright).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 14
(8:58 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 20 for 6 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 20
(8:38 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 37 for 17 yards (9-C.Albright25-A.Uzodinma).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 37
(8:19 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 35 FUMBLES (2-J.White). 6-J.Thomas to CMC 26 for 9 yards (56-D.Smith).

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (5 plays, 26 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 26
(8:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 28 for -2 yards (45-T.Hairston31-C.Jones).
+17 YD
2 & 12 - BALLST 28
(7:38 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis pushed ob at CMC 11 for 17 yards (3-A.McCoy).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 11
(7:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley pushed ob at CMC 6 for 5 yards (6-D.Jamison).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 6
(6:56 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 2 for 4 yards (92-J.Bristol).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 2
(6:19 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:12 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (7 plays, 60 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:12 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 56 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to BALL 40 FUMBLES (23-B.Anderson). 3-H.Grenda to BALL 40 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 40
(6:01 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 44 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 44
(5:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 45 for 1 yard (7-M.Oliver).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 45
(4:51 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler pushed ob at CMC 47 for 8 yards (18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
+39 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 47
(4:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 8 for 39 yards (18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
+5 YD
1 & 8 - CMICH 8
(4:01 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 3 for 5 yards (10-M.Braswell).
No Gain
2 & 3 - CMICH 3
(3:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 3 for no gain (6-D.Jamison).
-5 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 3
(2:44 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 8 for -5 yards (11-J.Sullivan).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - CMICH 8
(2:05 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (5 plays, 63 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:01 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 40 yards from BALL 35 to CMC 25 fair catch by 4-K.Lewis.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(2:01 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 25
(1:57 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 46 for 21 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 46
(1:48 - 2nd) Penalty on BALL 55-T.Ropati Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at CMC 46.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(1:48 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to BALL 34 for 5 yards (2-J.White).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 34
(1:41 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan pushed ob at BALL 28 for 6 yards (2-J.White).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 28
(1:34 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to BALL 1 for 27 yards (1-R.Wilborn2-J.White).
No Gain
1 & 1 - BALLST 1
(1:17 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to BALL 1 for no gain (6-J.Thomas).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 1
(1:13 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(1:10 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BALL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

CMICH Chippewas
- Halftime (3 plays, 66 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:10 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 57 yards from CMC 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 37 for 29 yards (16-N.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 37
(1:04 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
+42 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 37
(1:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller pushed ob at CMC 21 for 42 yards (10-M.Braswell).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 21
(0:49 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 17 for 4 yards (11-L.Johnson).
Penalty
2 & 6 - CMICH 17
(0:31 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Wilborn. Penalty on CMC 18-K.McKinnie-Harper Pass interference 6 yards enforced at CMC 17. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 11
(0:27 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:21 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 5:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:21 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 54 yards from BALL 35. 9-B.Brown to CMC 33 for 22 yards (8-C.Rudy).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 33
(0:12 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 45 for 12 yards (44-B.Burns32-C.Coll).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45
(0:06 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to BALL 37 for 18 yards.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 37
(0:01 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to BALL 1 for 36 yards (25-A.Uzodinma21-A.Phillips). Team penalty on CMC Holding declined.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (4 plays, 50 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 60 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 20 for 15 yards (24-W.Jones8-C.Rudy).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(14:55 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 25 for 5 yards (35-J.Jennette).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 25
(14:24 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady scrambles to CMC 29 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 29
(13:50 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 31 for 2 yards (42-C.Crumb).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31
(13:30 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 35 for 4 yards (9-C.Albright6-J.Thomas).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 35
(12:55 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 39 for 4 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 39
(12:12 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 42 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 42
(11:35 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 46 for 4 yards (2-J.White42-C.Crumb).
+25 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 46
(11:14 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BALL 29 for 25 yards (1-R.Wilborn2-J.White).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 29
(10:57 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to BALL 14 for 15 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 14
(10:33 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to BALL 12 for 2 yards (3-H.Grenda).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 12
(10:00 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BALL 6 for 6 yards (3-H.Grenda).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 6
(9:26 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(9:21 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to BALL 1 for 1 yard (9-C.Albright42-C.Crumb).

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (7 plays, 35 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:21 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice kicks 50 yards from CMC 35. 4-M.Dunner pushed ob at BALL 35 for 20 yards (16-N.Anderson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(9:11 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 38 for 3 yards (31-C.Jones11-J.Sullivan).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 38
(8:39 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 36 for -2 yards (71-R.Stuart).
+64 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 36
(7:53 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:39 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(7:39 - 3rd) Penalty on BALL 11-J.Hall Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BALL 35. No Play.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (9 plays, 72 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:39 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 59 yards from BALL 20. 4-K.Lewis to BALL 35 for 44 yards (84-T.Hohlt).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(7:38 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to BALL 34 for 1 yard (27-J.Daw).
No Gain
2 & 9 - BALLST 34
(7:12 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
No Gain
3 & 9 - BALLST 34
(7:07 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
+13 YD
4 & 9 - BALLST 34
(7:03 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to BALL 21 for 13 yards (23-B.Anderson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 21
(6:37 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BALL 17 for 4 yards (2-J.White27-J.Daw).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 17
(5:56 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to BALL 9 for 8 yards (2-J.White).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - BALLST 9
(5:30 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:23 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (7 plays, 72 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:23 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice kicks 61 yards from CMC 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 28 for 24 yards (16-N.Anderson17-G.Douglas).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 28
(5:16 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 39 for 11 yards (5-J.Ward).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39
(4:54 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 45 for 6 yards (5-J.Ward).
+38 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 45
(4:44 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 17 for 38 yards (3-A.McCoy).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 17
(4:13 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 19 for -2 yards (31-C.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 12 - CMICH 19
(3:44 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
Penalty
3 & 12 - CMICH 19
(3:44 - 3rd) Penalty on CMC 18-K.McKinnie-Harper Unsportsmanlike conduct 10 yards enforced at CMC 19. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 9 - CMICH 9
(3:39 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 12 for -3 yards (18-K.McKinnie-Harper6-D.Jamison).
-2 YD
2 & 12 - CMICH 12
(3:10 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 14 for -2 yards (2-S.Adesanya).
+14 YD
3 & 14 - CMICH 14
(2:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:31 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:31 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 55 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 27 for 17 yards (84-T.Hohlt).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 27
(2:26 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 42 for 15 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 43
(2:26 - 3rd) Penalty on BALL 1-R.Wilborn Facemasking 14 yards enforced at CMC 43. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 43
(2:10 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan. Penalty on BALL 15-T.Potts Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BALL 43. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 28
(2:05 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 28
(2:03 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to BALL 3 for 25 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 3 - BALLST 3
(1:42 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to BALL 1 for 2 yards (5-B.Cosby42-C.Crumb).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 1
(1:07 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:04 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (7 plays, 32 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:04 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice kicks 61 yards from CMC 35. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 29 for 25 yards (37-R.Sturkey).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 29
(0:57 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 25 for -4 yards (8-T.Brown).
+2 YD
2 & 14 - CMICH 25
(0:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 2-C.Huntley. 2-C.Huntley to BALL 27 for 2 yards (5-D.Reed).
No Gain
3 & 12 - CMICH 27
(15:00 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 20-W.Fletcher.
Punt
4 & 12 - CMICH 27
(14:56 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 29 yards from BALL 27 Downed at the CMC 44.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 44
(14:48 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to BALL 50 for 6 yards (27-J.Daw).
No Gain
2 & 4 - BALLST 50
(14:25 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
+22 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 50
(14:20 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BALL 28 for 22 yards (1-R.Wilborn6-J.Thomas).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 28
(13:55 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan INTERCEPTED by 15-T.Potts at BALL 4. 15-T.Potts to BALL End Zone for 4 yards. Penalty on BALL 15-T.Potts Pass interference 12 yards enforced at BALL 28. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 16
(13:30 - 4th) Penalty on BALL 2-J.White Unsportsmanlike conduct 9 yards enforced at BALL 16. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 7 - BALLST 7
(13:30 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to BALL 5 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 5
(13:15 - 4th) 7-T.Lazzaro runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:15 - 4th) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(13:15 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 7-T.Lazzaro Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CMC 35. No Play.

CMICH Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:10 - 4th) 12-R.Tice kicks 56 yards from CMC 20. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 37 for 13 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 37
(13:04 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 38 for 1 yard (8-T.Brown).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 38
(12:35 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 50 for 12 yards (31-C.Jones).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 50
(12:05 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 44 for 6 yards (5-J.Ward).
No Gain
2 & 4 - CMICH 44
(11:35 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 44 for no gain (31-C.Jones11-J.Sullivan).
No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 44
(11:01 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 44
(10:55 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 35 yards from CMC 44 Downed at the CMC 9.

BALLST Cardinals
- FG (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 9
(10:45 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to CMC 14 for 5 yards (9-C.Albright).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 14
(10:13 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to CMC 16 for 2 yards (2-J.White1-R.Wilborn).
Sack
3 & 3 - BALLST 16
(9:29 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at CMC 6 for -10 yards (9-C.Albright).
Punt
4 & 13 - BALLST 6
(8:44 - 4th) 63-B.Buell punts 44 yards from CMC 6 out of bounds at the CMC 50.

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (11 plays, 72 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 50
(8:37 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to CMC 32 for 18 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 32
(8:15 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 26 for 6 yards (8-T.Brown).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 26
(7:45 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 24 for 2 yards (11-L.Johnson).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 24
(7:00 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to CMC 17 for 7 yards (6-D.Jamison).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 17
(6:31 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt to CMC 18 for -1 yard (2-S.Adesanya).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - CMICH 18
(5:58 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to CMC 16 for 2 yards (71-R.Stuart).
No Gain
3 & 9 - CMICH 16
(5:18 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - CMICH 16
(5:13 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

BALLST Cardinals
- Interception (4 plays, 14 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:09 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 48 yards from BALL 35. 9-B.Brown to CMC 28 for 11 yards (27-J.Daw).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 28
(5:04 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Ward.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 28
(5:01 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to CMC 31 for 3 yards (2-J.White).
+18 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 31
(4:22 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 49 for 18 yards (17-N.Jones).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 49
(4:00 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 47 for -2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+27 YD
2 & 12 - BALLST 47
(3:17 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BALL 26 for 27 yards (6-J.Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 26
(2:33 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Lewis.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 26
(2:27 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 26
(2:27 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BALL 11 for 15 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 11
(2:20 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady to BALL 6 for 5 yards (15-T.Potts).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 6
(1:43 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to BALL 2 for 4 yards (2-J.White).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 2
(1:04 - 4th) 7-T.Lazzaro runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:01 - 4th) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas
- End of Game (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:01 - 4th) 12-R.Tice kicks 62 yards from CMC 35. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 35 for 32 yards (37-R.Sturkey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(0:55 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 35 for no gain (8-T.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 35
(0:48 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A. Davis.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 35
(0:43 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
Int
4 & 10 - CMICH 35
(0:38 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-T.Brown at CMC 48. 8-T.Brown to CMC 49 for 1 yard.

BALLST Cardinals

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 49
(0:31 - 4th) kneels at CMC 47 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - BALLST 47
(0:29 - 4th) kneels at CMC 45 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 12 - BALLST 47
(0:27 - 4th) kneels at CMC 45 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:01
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
44
Touchdown 1:04
7-T.Lazzaro runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
72
yds
04:08
pos
44
44
Field Goal 5:13
97-R.Rimmler 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
34
yds
03:24
pos
38
44
Point After TD 13:15
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
41
Touchdown 13:15
7-T.Lazzaro runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
35
yds
01:33
pos
37
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:04
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
41
Touchdown 1:07
5-J.Ward runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
43
yds
01:27
pos
30
41
Point After TD 2:31
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
41
Touchdown 2:35
9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
62
yds
02:52
pos
24
40
Point After TD 5:23
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
34
Touchdown 5:30
5-J.Ward runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
35
yds
02:16
pos
23
34
Point After TD 7:39
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
34
Touchdown 7:53
9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:42
pos
17
33
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:21
5-J.Ward to BALL 1 for 1 yard (9-C.Albright42-C.Crumb).
plays
yds
pos
17
27
Touchdown 9:26
5-J.Ward runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
05:39
pos
17
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:21
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
11
27
Touchdown 0:27
9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
57
yds
00:49
pos
11
26
Two Point Conversion 1:10
12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BALL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
11
20
Touchdown 1:13
5-J.Ward runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
00:51
pos
9
20
Field Goal 2:05
97-R.Rimmler 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
52
yds
03:56
pos
3
20
Point After TD 6:12
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 6:19
2-C.Huntley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
26
yds
01:56
pos
3
16
Point After TD 9:26
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 9:34
75-D.Pinter runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
32
yds
02:26
pos
3
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:42
97-R.Rimmler 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
55
yds
03:21
pos
3
3
Field Goal 8:03
12-R.Tice 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
47
yds
04:27
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 33 22
Rushing 10 10
Passing 18 10
Penalty 5 2
3rd Down Conv 7-12 7-15
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-2
Total Net Yards 485 495
Total Plays 79 72
Avg Gain 6.1 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 139 231
Rush Attempts 41 47
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 4.9
Net Yards Passing 346 264
Comp. - Att. 27-38 14-25
Yards Per Pass 9.1 10.6
Penalties - Yards 4-40 8-101
Touchdowns 6 5
Rushing TDs 6 2
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 2-31.5 3-37.7
Return Yards 213 143
Punts - Returns 1-20 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 8-193 6-143
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
C. Michigan 7-4 38201445
Ball St. 4-6 32414344
Scheumann Stadium Muncie, Indiana
 346 PASS YDS 264
139 RUSH YDS 231
485 TOTAL YDS 495
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Q. Dormady 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.1% 356 0 1 144.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.1% 356 0 1 144.5
Q. Dormady 27/38 356 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 105 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 105 4
J. Ward 24 105 4 17
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
K. Lewis 9 34 0 15
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 2
T. Lazzaro 2 7 2 5
Q. Dormady 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
Q. Dormady 3 -1 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 95 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 95 0
T. Scott 4 95 0 36
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 85 0
K. Pimpleton 7 85 0 27
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 85 0
J. Sullivan 7 85 0 25
T. Poljan 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 59 0
T. Poljan 3 59 0 27
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
J. Ward 4 30 0 18
B. Raimann 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Raimann 1 4 0 4
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
K. Lewis 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Tr. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
Tr. Brown 8-0 0.0 1
L. Johnson 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
L. Johnson 6-0 0.0 0
M. Oliver 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Oliver 6-0 0.0 0
D. Reed 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Reed 4-2 0.0 0
D. Jamison 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Jamison 4-1 0.0 0
C. Jones 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Jones 4-1 0.0 0
M. Braswell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Braswell 4-0 0.0 0
S. Adesanya 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
S. Adesanya 3-0 1.0 0
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Ward 3-0 0.0 0
K. McKinnie-Harper 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. McKinnie-Harper 3-1 0.0 0
A. McCoy 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. McCoy 2-1 0.0 0
R. Stuart 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Stuart 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bristol 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bristol 2-0 0.0 0
D. Dill 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Dill 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hairston 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hairston 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Sullivan 1-2 0.0 0
W. Reid 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Reid 0-1 0.0 0
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Scott 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Tice 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
R. Tice 1/1 37 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Buell 63 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 31.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 31.5 1
B. Buell 2 31.5 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 26.7 51 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 26.7 51 0
K. Lewis 6 26.7 51 0
B. Brown 9 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 22 0
B. Brown 2 16.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
K. Pimpleton 1 20.0 20 0
Ball St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 268 3 1 177.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 268 3 1 177.6
D. Plitt 14/25 268 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 115 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 115 0
W. Fletcher 15 115 0 49
C. Huntley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 106 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 106 1
C. Huntley 24 106 1 32
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
J. Hall 3 9 0 10
D. Pinter 75 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 1
D. Pinter 1 5 1 5
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -4 0
D. Plitt 4 -4 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 95 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 95 2
J. Hall 4 95 2 64
R. Miller 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 67 1
R. Miller 3 67 1 42
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 0
W. Fletcher 2 39 0 39
A. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
A. Davis 2 35 0 18
Y. Tyler 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
Y. Tyler 2 30 0 22
C. Huntley 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Huntley 1 2 0 2
R. Wilborn 1 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Wilborn 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. White 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 1 0.0
J. White 10-3 0.0 1
Ja. Thomas 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
Ja. Thomas 10-2 0.0 0
C. Albright 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
C. Albright 8-1 1.0 0
R. Wilborn 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
R. Wilborn 5-2 0.0 0
B. Cosby 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Cosby 3-1 0.0 0
J. Daw 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Daw 3-1 0.0 0
B. Burns 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Burns 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jennette III 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Jennette III 2-1 0.0 0
C. Crumb 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
C. Crumb 2-3 0.0 0
A. Uzodinma II 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Uzodinma II 2-1 0.0 0
H. Grenda 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Grenda 2-0 0.0 0
T. Potts 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Potts 1-0 0.0 0
N. Jones 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
A. Phillips 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Phillips 1-1 0.0 0
B. Anderson II 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Anderson II 1-0 0.0 0
C. Coll 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Coll 0-1 0.0 0
T. Ropati 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Ropati 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Rimmler 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
3/3 5/5
R. Rimmler 3/3 42 5/5 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Snyder 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 37.7 1
N. Snyder 3 37.7 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 21.5 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 21.5 29 0
M. Dunner 4 21.5 29 0
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 28.5 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 28.5 32 0
W. Fletcher 2 28.5 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 CMICH 34 4:27 9 47 FG
4:37 CMICH 35 2:21 6 29 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 CMICH 11 2:08 5 57 INT
9:26 CMICH 9 1:07 4 26 Fumble
2:01 CMICH 25 0:51 7 60 TD
0:21 CMICH 33 0:20 3 66 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 20 5:39 12 80 TD
7:39 BALLST 35 2:16 7 35 TD
2:31 CMICH 27 1:27 7 72 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 CMICH 44 1:33 7 32 TD
10:45 CMICH 9 2:01 3 -3 Punt
5:09 CMICH 28 4:08 11 72 TD
0:31 CMICH 49 0:04 3 -6 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 25 2:12 6 12 Punt
8:03 BALLST 25 3:21 8 50 FG
2:09 BALLST 17 1:40 8 72 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 CMICH 32 2:26 6 32 TD
8:08 CMICH 26 1:56 5 26 TD
6:01 BALLST 40 3:56 7 52 FG
1:10 BALLST 37 0:49 5 63 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:21 BALLST 35 1:42 4 50 TD
5:23 BALLST 28 2:52 9 72 TD
1:04 BALLST 29 0:38 3 -2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 BALLST 37 2:15 5 19 Punt
8:37 CMICH 50 3:24 7 34 FG
1:01 BALLST 35 0:23 4 14 INT
