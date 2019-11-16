|
|
|TEXAS
|IOWAST
Assalley’s 36-yard FG gives Iowa State 23-21 win over Texas
AMES, Iowa (AP) For two teams used to seeing games come down to the final play, it was fitting that Iowa State and Texas left it all up to a kicker.
Connor Assalley drilled the field goal of his life, sending the Cyclones home a rare winner over the Longhorns.
Assalley kicked a 36-yarder as time expired and Iowa State knocked off 22nd-ranked Texas 23-21 on Saturday to snap a two-game losing streak.
Brock Purdy had 354 yards passing and two TDs, and he led the Cyclones (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) 63 yards in three minutes to set up Assalley's winner.
Iowa State, a favorite over Texas for the first time, picked up just their third win over the Longhorns (6-4, 4-3) in 17 tries despite blowing a 13-point lead.
''They continue to fight when I think everyone has written us off at times,'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. ''Our kids just keep playing.''
Iowa State's Brayden Narveson missed an apparent 42-yard field goal with 2:12 to go. But Texas was called for being offside and the Cyclones were awarded a first down by inches.
The Cyclones - who have lost twice by a point in 2019 - elected to play for the field goal. Assalley rewarded Campbell's faith in him with a no-doubter right down the middle.
Sam Ehlinger gave Texas a 21-20 lead with a brilliant 7-yard TD pass to Malcom Epps on fourth down with 5:37 to go. But the Cyclones stuffed the Longhorns on their next possession, giving Purdy one more chance.
''My mindset was we were going to have to go back on to the field,'' Ehlinger said after the Longhorns' final score. ''We were celebrating that one too much. We did and couldn't get a first down.''
Ehlinger had 273 yards and three TDs for Texas, losers of three of its last five. The Longhorns sealed their last two victories, over Kansas and Kansas State, with game-winning kicks with no time left.
Texas ran the ball 26 times for 54 yards, with backs Roschon Johnson and Keaontay Ingram combining for 27 yards.
''Obviously a really, really poor performance by our offense the first two quarters,'' Texas coach Tom Herman said. ''Not being able to run the ball the way we thought we would be able to was the biggest difference.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas: Give Texas credit for rallying from down 20-7 - and Ehlinger was his usual brilliant self. But a lack of production for nearly the entire first half came back to bite the Longhorns. ''I was proud of the offense for continuing to fight and not giving up. But it was too little, too late,'' Herman said.
Iowa State: The Cyclones also lost to Baylor 23-21 on a field goal to end the game and lost at Oklahoma by a point last week in Norman after going for two with less than 30 seconds left. Luck, which had gone largely against Iowa State in 2019, finally broke the Cyclones' way.
PIVOTAL MOMENT
After letting the Longhorns drive 75 yards in just 30 seconds to make it 10-7 before the break, Iowa State started the second half with the ball. Texas broke through the Cyclones' line, only to watch Purdy scramble left and throw back toward the right to Jones, who was open by about 20 yards downfield. Jones cruised in for the score to make it 17-7 Iowa State just one play into the third quarter. ''''I just threw my hand up. Luckily he saw that,'' Jones said. Purdy ''just threw the ball up and the rest is history.''
GIVE TEXAS SOME CREDIT
The Longhorns found themselves in a 2nd-and-35 midway through the fourth quarter - and Ehlinger got them 56 yards on their next two plays. Texas went 89 yards on that drive, which finished on Ehlinger's go-ahead TD toss to Epps. Ehlinger was also crucial on the drive that got Texas to within 10-7 at halftime, going 4 for 5 and hitting Brennan Eagles for a score from 14 yards out. Eagles dragged his foot just inside the end zone on a play that was changed to a touchdown upon review.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
It's hard to see Texas maintaining its spot in the Top 25 on Sunday. Iowa State might even be the team that replaces the Longhorns.
HE SAID IT
''I think it's so fun...you're watching the evolution of someone special,'' Campbell said of Purdy, who now owns the school's single-season record with 22 touchdown passes. ''The moment has never been too big for Brock.''
UP NEXT
Texas plays at Baylor on Nov. 23.
Iowa State hosts Kansas next Saturday.
---
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-P.Paddock kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps to TEX 31 for 6 yards (33-B.Lewis23-M.Rose).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 31(14:37 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 28 for -3 yards (34-O.Vance).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 28(13:57 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Washington.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEXAS 28(13:52 - 1st) 45-C.Naggar punts 31 yards from TEX 28 to ISU 41 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (8 plays, 59 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(13:45 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 48 for 7 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWAST 48(13:23 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to TEX 45 for 7 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(12:48 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to TEX 39 for 6 yards (49-T.Graham).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 39(12:11 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to TEX 32 for 7 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32(11:37 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 32(11:30 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to TEX 22 for 10 yards (4-A.Cook).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22(11:13 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to TEX 2 for 20 yards (19-B.Jones25-B.Foster).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - IOWAST 2(10:48 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:44 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:44 - 1st) 38-P.Paddock kicks 30 yards from ISU 35 out of bounds at the TEX 35.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(10:44 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 42 for 7 yards (58-R.Lima34-O.Vance).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEXAS 42(10:30 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 40 for -2 yards (10-T.Kyle).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 40(9:48 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 39 for -1 yard (11-L.White).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - TEXAS 39(9:02 - 1st) Penalty on TEX 44-T.Owens False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 39. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TEXAS 34(8:43 - 1st) 45-C.Naggar punts 40 yards from TEX 34 to ISU 26 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 26(8:36 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 25 for -1 yard (49-T.Graham).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 25(7:59 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to ISU 29 for 4 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 29(7:20 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - IOWAST 29(7:16 - 1st) 7-J.Rivera punts 44 yards from ISU 29. 19-B.Jones to TEX 32 for 5 yards (11-C.Allen).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(7:06 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 27 for -5 yards (55-Z.Petersen5-E.Uwazurike).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - TEXAS 27(6:32 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 32 for 5 yards (23-M.Rose).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 32(5:47 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 50 for 18 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 50(5:20 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to ISU 47 for 3 yards (92-J.Johnson11-L.White).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 47(4:38 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to ISU 45 for 2 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 45(3:54 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TEXAS 45(3:48 - 1st) 45-C.Naggar punts 32 yards from ISU 45 to ISU 13 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Downs (9 plays, 54 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(3:41 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ISU 25 for 12 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(3:08 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 31 for 6 yards (25-B.Foster).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 31(2:29 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy to ISU 41 for 10 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(1:54 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 47 for 6 yards (46-J.Ossai6-J.Mitchell).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 47(1:29 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to TEX 40 for 13 yards (38-K.Boyce).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(1:08 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers to TEX 33 for 7 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWAST 33(0:31 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to TEX 31 for 2 yards (32-M.Roach).
|
Sack
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 31(15:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy sacked at TEX 33 for -2 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - IOWAST 33(14:17 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Jones.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(14:11 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 36 for 3 yards (95-T.Robertson58-R.Lima).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 36(13:38 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 36 for no gain (42-M.Spears).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 36(12:54 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEXAS 36(12:50 - 2nd) 45-C.Naggar punts 44 yards from TEX 36 to ISU 20 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Interception (2 plays, 41 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(12:43 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 31 for 11 yards (19-B.Jones15-C.Brown).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(12:07 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway INTERCEPTED by 5-D.Jamison at ISU 36. 5-D.Jamison to ISU 39 for -3 yards (7-L.Pettway).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Downs (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 39(12:02 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to ISU 34 for 5 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 34(11:27 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to ISU 29 for 5 yards (26-A.Johnson55-Z.Petersen).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29(10:56 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to ISU 25 for 4 yards (11-L.White).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 25(10:16 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to ISU 22 for 3 yards (5-E.Uwazurike).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEXAS 22(9:40 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to ISU 21 for 1 yard (92-J.Johnson35-J.Hummel).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - TEXAS 21(9:11 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to ISU 22 for -1 yard (12-G.Eisworth).
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22(9:04 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 20 for -2 yards (46-J.Ossai32-M.Roach).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - IOWAST 20(8:28 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to ISU 28 for 8 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWAST 28(7:53 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to ISU 31 for 3 yards (30-C.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 31(7:14 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 34 yards from ISU 31 to TEX 35 fair catch by 19-B.Jones.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(7:06 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay pushed ob at TEX 39 for 4 yards (2-D.Young).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 39(6:36 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 43 for 4 yards (11-L.White).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEXAS 43(6:14 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 44 for 1 yard (26-A.Johnson11-L.White).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TEXAS 44(5:35 - 2nd) 45-C.Naggar punts 41 yards from TEX 44 to ISU 15 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- FG (14 plays, 67 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(5:28 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 21 for 6 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 21(5:05 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 30 for 9 yards (46-J.Ossai6-J.Mitchell).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(4:45 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 31 for 1 yard (42-M.Bimage).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 31(4:12 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 31(4:05 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar pushed ob at ISU 41 for 10 yards (2-K.Watson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(3:27 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 47 for 6 yards (19-B.Jones46-J.Ossai).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 47(2:50 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw pushed ob at TEX 43 for 10 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(2:25 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to TEX 33 for 10 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(2:06 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to TEX 28 for 5 yards (15-C.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 28(1:27 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to TEX 26 for 2 yards (15-C.Brown).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 26(1:19 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to TEX 19 for 7 yards (15-C.Brown5-D.Jamison).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 19(1:09 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 19(1:03 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to TEX 18 for 1 yard (32-M.Roach).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 18(0:58 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - IOWAST 18(0:52 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (6 plays, 88 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:47 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley kicks 40 yards from ISU 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 81-R.Leitao.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(0:47 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 42 for 17 yards (11-L.White).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 42(0:42 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to ISU 25 for 33 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(0:35 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(0:30 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to ISU 14 for 11 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 14(0:24 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to ISU 1 for 13 yards (10-T.Kyle).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 14(0:24 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:17 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 40 yards from TEX 35 to ISU 25 fair catch by 25-S.Croney.
|
+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:46 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:46 - 3rd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 40 yards from ISU 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(14:46 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Epps.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(14:43 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 25(14:38 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TEXAS 25(14:32 - 3rd) 45-C.Naggar punts 41 yards from TEX 25 to ISU 34 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- FG (6 plays, 35 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(14:26 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 47 for 13 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(14:03 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to TEX 50 for 3 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 50(13:24 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones pushed ob at TEX 29 for 21 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(13:01 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to TEX 31 for -2 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - IOWAST 31(12:23 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 28-B.Hall.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - IOWAST 31(12:18 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - IOWAST 31(12:14 - 3rd) 90-B.Narveson 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:09 - 3rd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 65 yards from ISU 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 19 for 19 yards (29-R.Walling21-J.Grant).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19(12:02 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 21 for 2 yards (35-J.Hummel58-R.Lima).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 21(11:25 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 83-A.Woodard. 83-A.Woodard to TEX 28 for 7 yards (10-T.Kyle).
|
Sack
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 28(10:43 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 24 for -4 yards (9-W.McDonald).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TEXAS 24(10:04 - 3rd) 45-C.Naggar punts 28 yards from TEX 24 out of bounds at the ISU 48.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Downs (7 plays, 21 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(9:58 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at TEX 44 for 8 yards (15-C.Brown).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 44(9:39 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to TEX 49 for -5 yards (31-D.Overshown).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 49(8:57 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to TEX 37 for 12 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(8:25 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 37(8:19 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to TEX 31 for 6 yards (23-J.McCulloch).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IOWAST 31(7:44 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - IOWAST 31(7:39 - 3rd) 10-B.Clark incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31(7:35 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 31(7:28 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 68-D.Kerstetter False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 31. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - TEXAS 26(7:28 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 30 for 4 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TEXAS 30(6:52 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Burt.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TEXAS 30(6:44 - 3rd) 45-C.Naggar punts 42 yards from TEX 30 to ISU 28 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (8 plays, 34 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(6:37 - 3rd) 4-J.Lang to ISU 33 for 5 yards (31-D.Overshown).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 33(5:58 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones pushed ob at ISU 49 for 16 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(5:39 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to ISU 49 for no gain (3-J.Green).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 49(5:01 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to TEX 30 for 21 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(4:12 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Wilson.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 30(4:06 - 3rd) 4-J.Lang to TEX 25 for 5 yards (32-M.Roach5-D.Jamison). Penalty on ISU 63-C.Olson Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 30. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - IOWAST 40(3:38 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to TEX 38 for 2 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - IOWAST 38(2:53 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - IOWAST 38(2:46 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 38 yards from TEX 38 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(2:40 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 33 for 13 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(2:20 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TEX 38 for 5 yards (34-O.Vance).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 38(1:51 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Woodard.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 38(1:47 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to ISU 49 for 13 yards (33-B.Lewis11-L.White).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(1:24 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to ISU 44 for 5 yards (34-O.Vance23-M.Rose).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 44(0:44 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Burt.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 44(0:37 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay. Penalty on ISU 35-J.Hummel Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 44. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 34(0:32 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to ISU 22 for 12 yards (26-A.Johnson33-B.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(0:03 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Smith.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 22(15:00 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Burt.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 22(14:56 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:50 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:50 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(14:50 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 29 for 4 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 29(14:16 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ISU 38 for 9 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(13:56 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones pushed ob at ISU 50 for 12 yards (15-C.Brown).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 50(13:22 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 47 for -3 yards (31-D.Overshown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - IOWAST 47(12:42 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - IOWAST 47(12:36 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - IOWAST 47(12:32 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 42 yards from ISU 47 Downed at the TEX 11.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (17 plays, 89 yards, 6:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 11(12:20 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 21 for 10 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(12:01 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram pushed ob at TEX 34 for 13 yards (10-T.Kyle).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 34(11:29 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 43 for 9 yards (34-O.Vance).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 43(11:08 - 4th) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 43 for no gain (55-Z.Petersen).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 43(10:27 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 50 for 7 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 50(10:00 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Epps.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 50(9:53 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to ISU 45 for 5 yards (2-D.Young).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 45(9:07 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to ISU 38 for 7 yards (11-L.White).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38(8:33 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to ISU 32 for 6 yards (34-O.Vance). Penalty on TEX 52-S.Cosmi Holding 10 yards enforced at ISU 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - TEXAS 48(8:07 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 20 - TEXAS 48(8:00 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles. Penalty on TEX 13-B.Eagles Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ISU 48. No Play.
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 35 - TEXAS 37(7:50 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to ISU 33 for 30 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 33(7:15 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to ISU 7 for 26 yards (33-B.Lewis10-T.Kyle).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - TEXAS 7(6:42 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to ISU 7 for no gain (33-B.Lewis23-M.Rose).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 7(5:57 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Epps.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 7(5:52 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 7 - TEXAS 7(5:48 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:37 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:37 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(5:37 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to ISU 45 for 20 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(5:12 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 45(5:03 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 45(4:58 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to ISU 50 for 5 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - IOWAST 50(4:22 - 4th) Penalty on ISU 15-B.Purdy Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ISU 50. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - IOWAST 45(4:09 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 40 yards from ISU 45 to TEX 15 fair catch by 19-B.Jones.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15(4:01 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 15 for no gain (11-L.White34-O.Vance).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 15(3:18 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 15 for no gain (5-E.Uwazurike11-L.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 15(3:15 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TEXAS 15(3:12 - 4th) 45-C.Naggar punts 67 yards from TEX 15 Downed at the ISU 18.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- End of Game (10 plays, 63 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 18(3:00 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to ISU 33 for 15 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(2:46 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to TEX 45 for 22 yards (3-J.Green). Penalty on TEX 3-J.Green Pass interference declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(2:34 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar. Penalty on TEX 7-C.Sterns Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEX 45. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(2:28 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to TEX 29 for 1 yard (6-J.Mitchell46-J.Ossai).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 29(2:22 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to TEX 25 for 4 yards (7-C.Sterns).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 25(2:16 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - IOWAST 25(2:12 - 4th) Penalty on TEX 46-J.Ossai Offside 5 yards enforced at TEX 25. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(2:12 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to TEX 19 for 1 yard (7-C.Sterns32-M.Roach).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 19(1:31 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to TEX 17 for 2 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 17(0:47 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy to TEX 19 for -2 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - IOWAST 19(0:04 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|26
|Rushing
|2
|6
|Passing
|13
|18
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|322
|466
|Total Plays
|66
|79
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|112
|Rush Attempts
|26
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|268
|354
|Comp. - Att.
|22-40
|30-49
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-40.7
|5-39.6
|Return Yards
|21
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--3
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|268
|PASS YDS
|354
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|112
|
|
|322
|TOTAL YDS
|466
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|22/40
|273
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|12
|27
|0
|10
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|6
|18
|0
|5
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|8
|9
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|9
|107
|0
|26
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|4
|84
|1
|33
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|4
|45
|1
|22
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
M. Epps 85 WR
|M. Epps
|2
|13
|1
|7
|
A. Woodard 83 WR
|A. Woodard
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Washington 15 WR
|M. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Burt 1 WR
|J. Burt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Ja. Smith 16 WR
|Ja. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Jones 19 DB
|B. Jones
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 6 LB
|J. Mitchell
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 31 DB
|D. Overshown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 3 DB
|J. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Roach 32 DL
|M. Roach
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Watson II 2 DB
|K. Watson II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCulloch 23 LB
|J. McCulloch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Boyce 38 DB
|K. Boyce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ca. Johnson 30 LB
|Ca. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 4 DB
|A. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bimage 42 DL
|M. Bimage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Naggar 45 K
|C. Naggar
|9
|40.7
|3
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Jones 19 DB
|B. Jones
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jones 8 WR
|D. Jones
|7
|144
|1
|75
|
L. Pettway 7 WR
|L. Pettway
|8
|100
|0
|22
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|5
|34
|1
|12
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|3
|31
|0
|12
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Soehner 89 TE
|D. Soehner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Wilson 17 WR
|D. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Johnson 26 DB
|A. Johnson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. White 11 DB
|L. White
|6-4
|1.0
|0
|
B. Lewis 33 DB
|B. Lewis
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
|M. Spears Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 10 DB
|T. Kyle
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Petersen 55 DE
|Z. Petersen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 5 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 92 DL
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young 2 DB
|D. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Eisworth 12 DB
|G. Eisworth
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lima 58 DL
|R. Lima
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald 9 LB
|W. McDonald
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Robertson 95 DL
|T. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|2/2
|36
|2/2
|8
|
B. Narveson 90 K
|B. Narveson
|1/1
|48
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|5
|39.6
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
