Drive Chart
USM
TXSA

No Text

Abraham, Harris lead Southern Miss to 36-17 win over UTSA

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Jack Abraham threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns, De’Michael Harris had 121 yards rushing and two TDs, and Southern Miss beat UTSA 36-17 on Saturday night.

Abraham was 22-of-34 passing with one interception. Quez Watkins had seven receptions for 137 yards and Tim Jones had 97 yards receiving and a score on eight catches for the Golden Eagles (7-4, 5-1 Conference USA).

Harris took a handoff and raced up the middle for a 56-yard touchdown to give Southern Miss a 16-10 lead with 1:55 left in the first half.

On the first possession of the second half, Watkins caught a short pass, split a pair of defenders and went untouched for a 77-yard TD catch.

Lowell Narcisse connected with Carlos Strickland II for a 51-yard touchdown to cut UTSA’s deficit to 23-17 with 4:57 left in the third quarter but Harris answered with a 33-yard scoring run less than two minutes later and Kevin Perkins scored on a 39-yard run to make it 36-17 with 4:45 left in the game.

Narcisse passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns for the Roadrunners (4-6, 3-3).

The Golden Eagles moved into a tie with Louisiana Tech atop the C-USA West Division standings. The Bulldogs, who lost 31-10 at Marshall on Saturday, beat Southern Miss 45-30 on October 19.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 61 yards from USM 35 out of bounds at the UTSA 4.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35
(15:00 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles pushed ob at UTSA 37 for 2 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSA 37
(14:53 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Jones.
Sack
3 & 8 - TXSA 37
(14:39 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at UTSA 29 for -8 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
Punt
4 & 16 - TXSA 29
(14:01 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 33 yards from UTSA 29 to USM 38 fair catch by 16-Q.Watkins.

USM Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 38
(13:54 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to USM 39 for 1 yard (1-K.Nwachuku).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - USM 39
(13:35 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to USM 38 FUMBLES (95-J.Haynes). 15-J.Abraham to USM 38 for no gain (12-A.Martel).
No Gain
3 & 10 - USM 38
(12:57 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Terry.
Punt
4 & 10 - USM 38
(12:51 - 1st) 93-Z.Everett punts 40 yards from USM 38. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 22 for no gain. Penalty on UTSA 13-J.Sam Holding 10 yards enforced at UTSA 22.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 12
(12:34 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 13 for 1 yard (17-D.Landry41-R.Boothe).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 13
(12:02 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 14 for 1 yard (99-J.Turner28-S.Bozeman).
No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSA 14
(11:26 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
Punt
4 & 8 - TXSA 14
(11:18 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 38 yards from UTSA 14 to USM 48 fair catch by 16-Q.Watkins. Team penalty on USM Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 48.

USM Golden Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 62 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - USM 38
(11:11 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to UTSA 44 for 18 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 44
(10:50 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins pushed ob at UTSA 37 for 7 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
+14 YD
2 & 3 - USM 37
(10:35 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to UTSA 23 for 14 yards (25-C.Austin).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23
(10:15 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to UTSA 3 for 20 yards (28-C.Grady).
+1 YD
1 & 3 - USM 3
(9:50 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to UTSA 2 for 1 yard (25-C.Austin).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - USM 2
(9:35 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:31 - 1st) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:31 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
+75 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(9:31 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 80-J.Cephus. 80-J.Cephus runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:19 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.

USM Golden Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:19 - 1st) 43-M.Cluck kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 25
(9:19 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - USM 25
(9:14 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 35 for 10 yards (25-C.Austin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 35
(8:53 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 35
(8:49 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-N.McLaurin.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - USM 35
(8:43 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 33-K.Perkins. 33-K.Perkins to USM 38 for 3 yards (32-D.Taylor).
Punt
4 & 7 - USM 38
(8:03 - 1st) 93-Z.Everett punts 56 yards from USM 38 to the UTSA 6 downed by 32-H.Maples.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 6
(7:49 - 1st) Penalty on UTSA 87-G.Sharp False start 3 yards enforced at UTSA 6. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 13 - TXSA 3
(7:49 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 16 for 13 yards (7-T.Williams).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 16
(7:21 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 13 for -3 yards (6-S.Latham19-K.Hemby).
No Gain
2 & 13 - TXSA 13
(6:41 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
+14 YD
3 & 13 - TXSA 13
(6:35 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 23-S.McCormick. 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 27 for 14 yards (15-S.Showers).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 27
(6:09 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 80-J.Cephus. 80-J.Cephus to UTSA 32 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 32
(5:41 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 35 for 3 yards (47-T.Whittington).
No Gain
3 & 2 - TXSA 35
(5:05 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 35 for no gain (41-R.Boothe).
Punt
4 & 2 - TXSA 35
(4:28 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 35 yards from UTSA 35 Downed at the USM 30.
Punt
4 & 2 - TXSA 35
(4:28 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 31 yards from UTSA 35 Downed at the USM 34.

USM Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 34
(4:19 - 1st) 12-S.Anderson to USM 34 for no gain (99-B.Baker90-E.Banks).
No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 34
(3:57 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
No Gain
3 & 10 - USM 34
(3:50 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
Punt
4 & 10 - USM 34
(3:43 - 1st) 93-Z.Everett punts 41 yards from USM 34. 2-S.Jones pushed ob at UTSA 27 for 2 yards (25-T.Barnes).

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 27
(3:34 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 28 for 1 yard (19-K.Hemby).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSA 28
(3:01 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete.
+1 YD
3 & 9 - TXSA 28
(2:53 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 29 for 1 yard (28-S.Bozeman49-E.Kitchen).
Punt
4 & 8 - TXSA 29
(2:20 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 50 yards from UTSA 29 to the USM 21 downed by 1-K.Nwachuku.

USM Golden Eagles
- FG (11 plays, 69 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 21
(2:07 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - USM 21
(2:00 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 33 for 12 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 33
(1:41 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to USM 34 for 1 yard (46-T.Harmanson).
+17 YD
2 & 9 - USM 34
(1:19 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to UTSA 49 for 17 yards (13-J.Sam).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 49
(0:57 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to UTSA 50 for -1 yard (59-C.Hicks).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - USM 50
(0:17 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to UTSA 45 for 5 yards (13-J.Sam).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - USM 45
(15:00 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to UTSA 40 for 5 yards (12-A.Martel).
+29 YD
4 & 1 - USM 40
(14:35 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to UTSA 11 for 29 yards (13-J.Sam).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 11
(14:19 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to UTSA 12 for -1 yard (59-C.Hicks).
No Gain
2 & 11 - USM 12
(13:42 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to UTSA 12 for no gain (13-J.Sam).
+2 YD
3 & 11 - USM 12
(12:55 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to UTSA 10 for 2 yards (27-T.McGhee).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - USM 10
(12:18 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- FG (16 plays, 77 yards, 6:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:14 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 64 yards from USM 35. 22-B.Brady to UTSA 15 for 14 yards (32-H.Maples).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 15
(12:08 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to UTSA 20 for 5 yards (24-D.Kennedy).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 20
(11:44 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 27 for 7 yards (1-R.Mitchell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 27
(11:08 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 27 for no gain (47-T.Whittington).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 27
(10:28 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 40 for 13 yards (7-T.Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 40
(10:08 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 41 for 1 yard (41-R.Boothe).
+28 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 41
(9:32 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to USM 31 for 28 yards (7-T.Williams).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 31
(9:03 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse to USM 23 for 8 yards (17-D.Landry).
No Gain
2 & 2 - TXSA 23
(8:25 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 23
(8:17 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse to USM 22 for 1 yard (41-R.Boothe).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 22
(7:32 - 2nd) 22-B.Brady to USM 21 for 1 yard (55-D.Smith).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 21
(7:14 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to USM 8 for 13 yards (7-T.Williams15-S.Showers).
Penalty
1 & 8 - TXSA 8
(7:14 - 2nd) Penalty on USM 6-S.Latham Unsportsmanlike conduct 4 yards enforced at USM 8. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 4 - TXSA 4
(6:54 - 2nd) Penalty on UTSA 65-T.Shannon False start 5 yards enforced at USM 4. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 9 - TXSA 9
(6:47 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 9
(6:41 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to USM 8 for 1 yard (55-D.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSA 8
(6:05 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - TXSA 8
(5:59 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

USM Golden Eagles
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:54 - 2nd) 43-M.Cluck kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(5:54 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 29 for 4 yards (91-J.Carter-McLin).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - USM 29
(5:28 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles pushed ob at USM 32 for 3 yards (12-A.Martel).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - USM 32
(4:58 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles to USM 34 for 2 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
-2 YD
4 & 1 - USM 34
(4:09 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 32 for -2 yards (59-C.Hicks).

TXSA Roadrunners
- Fumble (1 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 32
(4:03 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles to USM 23 FUMBLES (55-D.Smith). 41-R.Boothe to USM 23 for no gain.

USM Golden Eagles
- TD (7 plays, 77 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23
(3:50 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham to USM 30 for 7 yards (12-A.Martel).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - USM 30
(3:32 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to USM 33 for 3 yards (39-R.Wisdom).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 33
(3:10 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-N.McLaurin.
No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 33
(3:03 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - USM 33
(2:52 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles pushed ob at USM 42 for 9 yards (32-D.Taylor).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - USM 42
(2:22 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham to USM 44 for 2 yards (12-A.Martel).
+56 YD
1 & 10 - USM 44
(2:07 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(1:55 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein extra point is no good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (4 plays, 32 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:55 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(1:55 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin pushed ob at USM 40 for 35 yards (19-K.Hemby).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 40
(1:44 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete.
Sack
2 & 10 - TXSA 40
(1:37 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at USM 43 for -3 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
No Gain
3 & 13 - TXSA 43
(1:28 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
Punt
4 & 13 - TXSA 43
(1:24 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 42 yards from USM 43 to the USM 1 downed by 32-D.Taylor.

USM Golden Eagles
- Halftime (6 plays, 16 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 1
(1:14 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-N.McLaurin.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - USM 1
(1:09 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 5 for 4 yards (91-J.Carter-McLin).
+17 YD
3 & 6 - USM 5
(1:03 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 22 for 17 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 22
(0:52 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to USM 22 for no gain (90-E.Banks).
-4 YD
2 & 10 - USM 22
(0:24 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to USM 18 for -4 yards (95-J.Haynes).
-1 YD
3 & 14 - USM 18
(0:17 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham kneels at USM 17 for -1 yard.

USM Golden Eagles
- TD (4 plays, 90 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 43-M.Cluck kicks 64 yards from UTSA 35. 18-D.Harris to USM 17 for 16 yards. Team penalty on USM Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at USM 17.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 7
(14:54 - 3rd) 12-S.Anderson to USM 5 for -2 yards (95-J.Haynes).
+3 YD
2 & 12 - USM 5
(14:30 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham to USM 8 for 3 yards (12-A.Martel).
+10 YD
3 & 9 - USM 8
(14:30 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 18 for 10 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 18
(14:30 - 3rd) 12-S.Anderson to USM 23 for 5 yards (25-C.Austin).
+77 YD
2 & 5 - USM 23
(13:04 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins runs 77 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:51 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Interception (1 plays, 49 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:51 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 64 yards from USM 35. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 18 for 17 yards (9-M.Shorts).
Int
1 & 10 - TXSA 18
(12:46 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Cephus INTERCEPTED by 15-S.Showers at UTSA 33. 15-S.Showers to UTSA 33 for no gain (12-D.Thomas).

USM Golden Eagles

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - USM 33
(12:34 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to UTSA 25 FUMBLES (13-J.Sam). to UTSA 25 for no gain.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Fumble (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(12:24 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 25 FUMBLES. 28-S.Bozeman to UTSA 24 for no gain.

USM Golden Eagles
- Interception (2 plays, -74 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 24
(12:24 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to UTSA 22 for 2 yards (50-B.Matterson).
Int
2 & 8 - USM 22
(12:09 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins INTERCEPTED by 28-C.Grady at UTSA 2. 28-C.Grady to UTSA 2 for no gain (16-Q.Watkins).

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (4 plays, 23 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 2
(11:54 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 5 for 3 yards (28-S.Bozeman). Penalty on USM 15-S.Showers Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTSA 5.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20
(11:37 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 26 for 6 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 26
(11:11 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 29 for 3 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
Sack
3 & 1 - TXSA 29
(10:52 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at UTSA 25 for -4 yards (7-T.Williams).
Punt
4 & 5 - TXSA 25
(10:14 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 41 yards from UTSA 25 to USM 34 fair catch by 16-Q.Watkins.

USM Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 34
(10:08 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to USM 39 for 5 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - USM 39
(9:27 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 40 for 1 yard (12-A.Martel). Penalty on USM 57-T.Clopton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USM 40.
+7 YD
2 & 19 - USM 25
(8:45 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to USM 32 for 7 yards (91-J.Carter-McLin).
Punt
3 & 12 - USM 32
(8:20 - 3rd) 93-Z.Everett punts 50 yards from USM 32. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 18 for no gain (9-M.Shorts37-D.Thomas). Penalty on UTSA 42-L.McFarland Illegal block in the back 9 yards enforced at UTSA 18.

TXSA Roadrunners
- TD (8 plays, 91 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 9
(8:04 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 22 for 13 yards (19-K.Hemby).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 22
(7:40 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 26 for 4 yards (17-D.Landry).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 26
(7:10 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles pushed ob at UTSA 39 for 13 yards (7-T.Williams).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 39
(6:45 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to UTSA 46 for 7 yards (19-K.Hemby).
Penalty
2 & 3 - TXSA 46
(6:23 - 3rd) Penalty on UTSA 64-J.Dunlop False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 46. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 41
(6:05 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 48 for 7 yards (7-T.Williams).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 48
(5:32 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 49 for 1 yard (41-R.Boothe51-V.Freeman).
+51 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49
(5:06 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:57 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.

USM Golden Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:57 - 3rd) 43-M.Cluck kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 25
(4:57 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 25 for no gain (76-K.Nelson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 25
(4:23 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
+31 YD
3 & 10 - USM 25
(4:15 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-N.McLaurin. 13-N.McLaurin runs ob at UTSA 44 for 31 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 44
(3:51 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to UTSA 33 for 11 yards (25-C.Austin).
+33 YD
1 & 10 - USM 33
(3:22 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(3:12 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 39-R.Wisdom at UTSA End Zone. 39-R.Wisdom to UTSA 12 for 12 yards (12-A.Martel).

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:12 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 59 yards from USM 35. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 25 for 19 yards (9-M.Shorts41-R.Boothe).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(3:09 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 30 for 5 yards (47-T.Whittington19-K.Hemby).
Sack
2 & 5 - TXSA 30
(2:40 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at UTSA 20 for -10 yards (47-T.Whittington).
+1 YD
3 & 15 - TXSA 20
(1:52 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 21 for 1 yard (55-D.Smith).
Punt
4 & 14 - TXSA 21
(1:15 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 48 yards from UTSA 21 to the USM 31 downed by 37-M.Benning.

USM Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 31
(1:03 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to USM 36 for 5 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - USM 36
(0:20 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to USM 38 for 2 yards (39-R.Wisdom).
-1 YD
3 & 3 - USM 38
(15:00 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham to USM 37 for -1 yard (99-B.Baker).
Punt
4 & 4 - USM 37
(14:19 - 4th) 93-Z.Everett punts 50 yards from USM 37. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 14 for 1 yard (25-T.Barnes). Penalty on UTSA 32-D.Taylor Holding 7 yards enforced at UTSA 14.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 7
(14:04 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse pushed ob at UTSA 11 for 4 yards (41-R.Boothe).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSA 11
(13:45 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 11
(13:39 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 17 for 6 yards (29-E.Gunn).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 17
(13:20 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse pushed ob at UTSA 18 for 1 yard (19-K.Hemby).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSA 18
(13:02 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 87-G.Sharp. 87-G.Sharp to UTSA 18 for no gain (28-S.Bozeman).
+5 YD
3 & 9 - TXSA 18
(12:21 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 23 for 5 yards (19-K.Hemby). Penalty on UTSA 64-J.Dunlop Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 4 - TXSA 23
(12:06 - 4th) 35-L.Dean punts 32 yards from UTSA 23 to USM 45 fair catch by 16-Q.Watkins.

USM Golden Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45
(11:56 - 4th) 18-D.Harris to UTSA 46 for 9 yards (45-D.Henry).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - USM 46
(11:10 - 4th) 12-S.Anderson to UTSA 44 for 2 yards (50-B.Matterson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 44
(10:26 - 4th) 12-S.Anderson to UTSA 43 for 1 yard (76-K.Nelson46-T.Harmanson).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - USM 43
(9:42 - 4th) 18-D.Harris to UTSA 39 for 4 yards (25-C.Austin).
Sack
3 & 5 - USM 39
(9:00 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham sacked at UTSA 50 for -11 yards (98-L.Dantzler).
Punt
4 & 16 - USM 50
(8:17 - 4th) 93-Z.Everett punts 42 yards from UTSA 50 to UTSA 8 fair catch by 2-S.Jones.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 8
(8:08 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
Sack
2 & 10 - TXSA 8
(7:58 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at UTSA 1 for -7 yards (12-D.Thomas).
+10 YD
3 & 17 - TXSA 1
(7:58 - 4th) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 11 for 10 yards (41-R.Boothe).
Punt
4 & 7 - TXSA 11
(6:37 - 4th) 35-L.Dean punts 38 yards from UTSA 11 to UTSA 49 fair catch by 16-Q.Watkins.

USM Golden Eagles
- TD (3 plays, 49 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - USM 49
(6:28 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to UTSA 39 for 10 yards (25-C.Austin6-S.Harris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 39
(5:41 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to UTSA 39 for no gain (46-T.Harmanson).
+39 YD
2 & 10 - USM 39
(4:55 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:45 - 4th) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Downs (17 plays, 70 yards, 4:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:45 - 4th) 98-A.Stein kicks 61 yards from USM 35. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 20 for 16 yards (25-T.Barnes).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 20
(4:37 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin pushed ob at UTSA 27 for 7 yards (29-E.Gunn). Penalty on UTSA 5-D.Griffin Pass interference 10 yards enforced at UTSA 20. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 20 - TXSA 10
(4:29 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 80-J.Cephus. 80-J.Cephus to UTSA 25 for 15 yards (41-R.Boothe).
No Gain
2 & 5 - TXSA 25
(3:54 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Griffin.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 25
(3:48 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 5-D.Griffin. 5-D.Griffin to UTSA 29 for 4 yards (7-T.Williams).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 29
(3:18 - 4th) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 34 for 5 yards (41-R.Boothe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 34
(2:48 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 34
(2:42 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 89-L.Watson.
+18 YD
3 & 10 - TXSA 34
(2:32 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to USM 48 for 18 yards (19-K.Hemby).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48
(2:10 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles pushed ob at USM 42 for 6 yards (12-S.Anderson).
+12 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 42
(1:41 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to USM 30 for 12 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 30
(1:26 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to USM 26 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 26
(1:20 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 89-L.Watson. 89-L.Watson to USM 21 for 5 yards (12-S.Anderson).
+11 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 21
(0:53 - 4th) 22-B.Brady to USM 10 for 11 yards (19-K.Hemby).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 10
(0:42 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 89-L.Watson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 10
(0:34 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
No Gain
3 & 10 - TXSA 10
(0:27 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
No Gain
4 & 10 - TXSA 10
(0:19 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.

USM Golden Eagles
- End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 10
(0:13 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham kneels at USM 8 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:45
98-A.Stein extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
36
17
Touchdown 4:55
33-K.Perkins runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
49
yds
01:43
pos
35
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 3:22
18-D.Harris runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:45
pos
29
17
Point After TD 4:57
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
17
Touchdown 5:06
10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
96
yds
03:07
pos
23
16
Point After TD 12:51
98-A.Stein extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
10
Touchdown 13:04
15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins runs 77 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
90
yds
02:09
pos
22
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 1:55
98-A.Stein extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
16
10
Touchdown 2:07
18-D.Harris runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
77
yds
01:55
pos
16
10
Field Goal 5:59
48-H.Duplessis 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
78
yds
06:15
pos
10
10
Field Goal 12:18
98-A.Stein 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
69
yds
01:50
pos
10
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:19
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:31
10-L.Narcisse complete to 80-J.Cephus. 80-J.Cephus runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:12
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:31
98-A.Stein extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:35
15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
62
yds
01:40
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 20
Rushing 8 7
Passing 11 11
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 3-13 5-18
4th Down Conv 2-3 2-3
Total Net Yards 482 390
Total Plays 73 77
Avg Gain 6.6 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 203 97
Rush Attempts 39 37
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 2.6
Net Yards Passing 279 293
Comp. - Att. 22-34 21-40
Yards Per Pass 8.2 7.3
Penalties - Yards 5-54 7-49
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-46.5 9-39.2
Return Yards 16 69
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-3
Kickoffs - Returns 1-16 4-66
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Southern Miss 7-3 7913736
UTSA 4-6 737017
Alamodome San Antonio, Texas
 279 PASS YDS 293
203 RUSH YDS 97
482 TOTAL YDS 390
Southern Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Abraham 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 290 2 1 149.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 290 2 1 149.9
J. Abraham 22/34 290 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Harris 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 121 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 121 2
D. Harris 16 121 2 0
K. Perkins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 65 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 65 1
K. Perkins 8 65 1 39
J. Abraham 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 14 0
J. Abraham 8 14 0 9
S. Anderson 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
S. Anderson 5 6 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Watkins 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 137 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 137 1
Q. Watkins 7 137 1 77
Ti. Jones 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 97 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 97 1
Ti. Jones 8 97 1 29
N. McLaurin 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
N. McLaurin 1 31 0 31
D. Harris 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 22 0
D. Harris 5 22 0 0
K. Perkins 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Perkins 1 3 0 3
T. Terry 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Terry 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Bozeman 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 2.0
S. Bozeman 9-1 2.0 0
K. Hemby 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
K. Hemby 8-2 0.0 0
T. Williams 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
T. Williams 8-0 1.0 0
R. Boothe 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
R. Boothe 8-1 0.0 0
D. Smith 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Smith 4-0 0.0 0
T. Whittington 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
T. Whittington 4-0 1.0 0
D. Landry 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Landry 3-0 0.0 0
S. Anderson 12 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0
E. Gunn 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Gunn 1-0 0.0 0
J. Turner 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
S. Showers 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
S. Showers 1-1 0.0 1
DQ. Thomas 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
DQ. Thomas 1-0 1.0 0
D. Kennedy 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Kennedy 1-0 0.0 0
R. Mitchell 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
S. Latham 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Latham 1-0 0.0 0
E. Kitchen 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Kitchen 0-1 0.0 0
V. Freeman 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
V. Freeman 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Stein 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/4
A. Stein 1/1 27 3/4 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Everett 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 46.5 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 46.5 4
Z. Everett 6 46.5 4 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Harris 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 0 0
D. Harris 1 16.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UTSA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Narcisse 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.5% 325 2 1 132.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.5% 325 2 1 132.3
L. Narcisse 21/40 325 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. McCormick 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 54 0
S. McCormick 17 54 0 13
L. Narcisse 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 31 0
L. Narcisse 18 31 0 13
B. Brady 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
B. Brady 2 12 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Z. Franklin 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 97 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 97 0
Z. Franklin 7 97 0 35
J. Cephus 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 95 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 95 1
J. Cephus 3 95 1 75
C. Strickland II 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 1
C. Strickland II 5 79 1 51
S. Jones 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
S. Jones 2 31 0 18
S. McCormick 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
S. McCormick 1 14 0 14
L. Watson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Watson 1 5 0 5
D. Griffin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Griffin 1 4 0 4
G. Sharp 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
G. Sharp 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Harmanson 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
T. Harmanson 9-1 0.0 0
C. Austin III 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
C. Austin III 7-0 0.0 0
A. Martel 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Martel 6-1 0.0 0
J. Sam 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Sam 5-0 0.0 0
J. Haynes 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Haynes 3-0 0.0 0
C. Hicks 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Hicks 3-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
K. Nwachuku 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Nwachuku 2-0 0.0 0
B. Matterson 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Matterson 2-0 0.0 0
B. Baker 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Baker 2-0 0.0 0
R. Wisdom 39 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Wisdom 2-0 0.0 0
K. Nelson 76 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Nelson 2-0 0.0 0
E. Banks 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Banks 1-1 0.0 0
D. Henry 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
D. Henry 1-1 0.5 0
T. McGhee 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. McGhee 1-0 0.0 0
C. Grady 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Grady 1-0 0.0 1
L. Dantzler 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Dantzler 0-1 0.0 0
S. Harris 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Harris 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Duplessis 48 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
H. Duplessis 1/1 25 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Dean 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 39.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 39.2 1
L. Dean 9 39.2 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Sam 13 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 17.3 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 17.3 19 0
J. Sam 3 17.3 19 0
B. Brady 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
B. Brady 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Jones 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 0.8 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 0.8 2 0
S. Jones 4 0.8 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:54 USM 38 1:03 3 0 Punt
11:11 USM 38 1:40 6 62 TD
9:19 USM 25 1:16 5 13 Punt
4:19 USM 34 0:36 3 0 Punt
2:07 USM 21 1:50 11 69 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:54 USM 25 1:45 4 7 Downs
3:50 USM 23 1:55 7 77 TD
1:14 USM 1 0:57 6 16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USM 7 2:09 4 90 TD
12:34 TXSA 33 0:00 1 8
12:24 TXSA 24 0:15 2 -74 INT
10:08 USM 34 1:48 3 -2 Punt
4:57 USM 25 1:45 5 75 TD
1:03 USM 31 0:43 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 USM 45 3:39 5 5 Punt
6:28 TXSA 49 1:43 3 49 TD
0:13 USM 10 0:00 1 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSA 35 0:59 3 -6 Punt
12:34 TXSA 12 1:16 3 2 Punt
9:31 TXSA 25 0:12 1 75 TD
7:49 TXSA 6 3:21 8 29 Punt
3:34 TXSA 27 1:14 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 TXSA 15 6:15 16 77 FG
4:03 USM 32 0:00 1 9 Fumble
1:55 TXSA 25 0:31 4 32 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 TXSA 18 0:05 1 49 INT
12:24 TXSA 25 0:00 1 -1 Fumble
11:54 TXSA 2 1:40 4 23 Punt
8:04 TXSA 9 3:07 8 91 TD
3:12 TXSA 25 1:57 3 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 TXSA 7 1:58 6 16 Punt
8:08 TXSA 8 1:31 3 3 Punt
4:45 TXSA 20 4:26 17 70 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB