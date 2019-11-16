|
|
|USM
|TXSA
Abraham, Harris lead Southern Miss to 36-17 win over UTSA
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Jack Abraham threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns, De’Michael Harris had 121 yards rushing and two TDs, and Southern Miss beat UTSA 36-17 on Saturday night.
Abraham was 22-of-34 passing with one interception. Quez Watkins had seven receptions for 137 yards and Tim Jones had 97 yards receiving and a score on eight catches for the Golden Eagles (7-4, 5-1 Conference USA).
Harris took a handoff and raced up the middle for a 56-yard touchdown to give Southern Miss a 16-10 lead with 1:55 left in the first half.
On the first possession of the second half, Watkins caught a short pass, split a pair of defenders and went untouched for a 77-yard TD catch.
Lowell Narcisse connected with Carlos Strickland II for a 51-yard touchdown to cut UTSA’s deficit to 23-17 with 4:57 left in the third quarter but Harris answered with a 33-yard scoring run less than two minutes later and Kevin Perkins scored on a 39-yard run to make it 36-17 with 4:45 left in the game.
Narcisse passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns for the Roadrunners (4-6, 3-3).
The Golden Eagles moved into a tie with Louisiana Tech atop the C-USA West Division standings. The Bulldogs, who lost 31-10 at Marshall on Saturday, beat Southern Miss 45-30 on October 19.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|20
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|11
|11
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|5-18
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|482
|390
|Total Plays
|73
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|203
|97
|Rush Attempts
|39
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|279
|293
|Comp. - Att.
|22-34
|21-40
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-54
|7-49
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.5
|9-39.2
|Return Yards
|16
|69
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|4-66
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|279
|PASS YDS
|293
|
|
|203
|RUSH YDS
|97
|
|
|482
|TOTAL YDS
|390
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|22/34
|290
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Harris 18 WR
|D. Harris
|16
|121
|2
|0
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|8
|65
|1
|39
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|8
|14
|0
|9
|
S. Anderson 12 RB
|S. Anderson
|5
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|7
|137
|1
|77
|
Ti. Jones 5 WR
|Ti. Jones
|8
|97
|1
|29
|
N. McLaurin 13 WR
|N. McLaurin
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
D. Harris 18 WR
|D. Harris
|5
|22
|0
|0
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Terry 82 WR
|T. Terry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Bozeman 28 LB
|S. Bozeman
|9-1
|2.0
|0
|
K. Hemby 19 DB
|K. Hemby
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 7 DB
|T. Williams
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Boothe 41 LB
|R. Boothe
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 55 DL
|D. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Whittington 47 LB
|T. Whittington
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Landry 17 DL
|D. Landry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Anderson 12 RB
|S. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gunn 29 DB
|E. Gunn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 99 DL
|J. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Showers 15 DB
|S. Showers
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
DQ. Thomas 12 DB
|DQ. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Kennedy 24 LB
|D. Kennedy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mitchell 1 DB
|R. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kitchen 49 DL
|E. Kitchen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Freeman 51 DL
|V. Freeman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stein 98 K
|A. Stein
|1/1
|27
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Everett 93 P
|Z. Everett
|6
|46.5
|4
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 18 WR
|D. Harris
|1
|16.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Narcisse 10 QB
|L. Narcisse
|21/40
|325
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McCormick 23 RB
|S. McCormick
|17
|54
|0
|13
|
L. Narcisse 10 QB
|L. Narcisse
|18
|31
|0
|13
|
B. Brady 22 RB
|B. Brady
|2
|12
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Franklin 18 WR
|Z. Franklin
|7
|97
|0
|35
|
J. Cephus 80 WR
|J. Cephus
|3
|95
|1
|75
|
C. Strickland II 85 TE
|C. Strickland II
|5
|79
|1
|51
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|2
|31
|0
|18
|
S. McCormick 23 RB
|S. McCormick
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
L. Watson 89 TE
|L. Watson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Griffin 5 WR
|D. Griffin
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Sharp 87 TE
|G. Sharp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Harmanson 46 LB
|T. Harmanson
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Austin III 25 S
|C. Austin III
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Martel 12 LB
|A. Martel
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sam 13 S
|J. Sam
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 95 DT
|J. Haynes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 59 DE
|C. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 32 S
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 1 S
|K. Nwachuku
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matterson 50 DT
|B. Matterson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Baker 99 DT
|B. Baker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wisdom 39 S
|R. Wisdom
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nelson 76 DT
|K. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Banks 90 DE
|E. Banks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henry 45 DE
|D. Henry
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. McGhee 27 CB
|T. McGhee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Grady 28 CB
|C. Grady
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Dantzler 98 DE
|L. Dantzler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harris 6 S
|S. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Duplessis 48 P
|H. Duplessis
|1/1
|25
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 35 P
|L. Dean
|9
|39.2
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|4
|0.8
|2
|0
