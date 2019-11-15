|
Pickett accounts for 3 TDs, Pitt edges UNC 34-27 in OT
PITTSBURGH (AP) The play gave Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett the option of keeping it or handing it off to running back Vincent Davis.
Only it really wasn't an option at all. Pickett knew he was going to keep the ball before he even took the snap on first-and-goal at the North Carolina 3 in overtime on Thursday night.
''Judging by the way they were playing, I (felt) like it's going to be one-on-one and (I'd) make a guy miss and score,'' Pickett said.
Done and done.
Pickett's 3-yard sprint over left tackle gave the Panthers the lead in the extra period and Pitt's defense made it stand up, giving the Panthers a 34-27 victory over the Tar Heels that kept Pitt in the mix for a second straight Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division title.
''It was a personal game,'' said Pickett, who threw for 359 yards and a touchdown and added 53 yards and a pair of scores on the ground. ''We made it personal this week. A lot of those guys have never lost to Pitt on that team ever. It was a really good feeling to get that win.''
The Panthers (7-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a six-game losing streak against the Tar Heels when North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell threw incomplete on fourth-and-16. Pitt players and staff poured onto the field in celebration when Howell's heave for Michael Carter in the end zone fell well short.
''Those guys believe in each other and like I said, that's as big a team win as you can have offensively, defensively,'' Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi said. ''They made plays when they needed to. . Guess the monkey is off the back.''
Howell finished 27 of 43 for 322 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for North Carolina as the Tar Heels rallied twice in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Antonio Williams ran for 107 yards and Dazz Newsome caught 11 passes for 170 and a touchdown.
Howell threw two touchdowns in an 88-second span to erase a 24-10 deficit. Pitt moved back in front on a 24-yard field goal by Alex Kessman with 5:18 to play but Howell responded by taking North Carolina 60 yards in 13 plays. Noah Ruggles hit a 32-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in regulation, setting the stage for another tight finish. All seven meetings between the schools as conference rivals have been decided by a touchdown or less.
''That's our second overtime loss,'' North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. ''I'm proud that the kids fight so hard. We, as coaches, have got to figure out how to get them over the hump.''
Pitt, which entered the game second in the country in sacks, got to Howell five times, including a sack by Jaylen Twyman that pushed the Tar Heels back to fourth-and-long in overtime.
The Panthers have relied heavily on Pickett this season, partly by design following the arrival of first-year offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, and partly out of necessity with the running game struggling to find anything resembling consistency.
Against the Tar Heels, Pickett found time to let loose. He completed passes of at least 25 yards to five different receivers, including a beautiful rainbow to Shocky Jacques-Louis midway through the second quarter that the sophomore wide receiver turned into a 74-yard touchdown that gave the Panthers a 17-7 lead.
In a series that's found a way to be both lopsided and tight at the same time - North Carolina's six victories over Pitt entering Thursday came by a combined 26 points - the Tar Heels didn't go quietly. Howell's fearless play in the second half sparked a comeback that proved North Carolina is heading in the right direction in Brown's return.
A TWO-WIN DAY?
Narduzzi took a not exactly thinly veiled shot at the officiating. The Panthers lost safety Damar Hamlin in the second quarter when he was ejected for targeting. Officials made the call on a play in which Hamlin appeared to make a diving attempt at an interception and instead slammed into Newsome.
''We got two good wins today, beat everybody on the field today,'' Narduzzi said, later adding, ''we had a couple victories out there today. One against UNC and we'll leave it at that.''
BIG PICTURE
North Carolina: Howell can sling it. The freshman kept his poise despite being under heavy pressure most of the night. As he matures, the Tar Heels figure to be on the upswing. Still, North Carolina will need wins in each of its final two games to earn a bowl berth.
Pitt: Pickett's competitiveness is the main reason the Panthers have a shot at a rare Coastal repeat. He absorbed a pair of late hits on consecutive plays in the third quarter and took a series of shots yet kept getting back up.
UP NEXT
North Carolina: Tar Heels welcome Mercer in their home finale on Nov. 23.
Pitt: Travels to Virginia Tech on Nov. 23. The former Big East rivals have split their six meetings since Pitt joined the Hokies in the ACC.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
UNC
Tar Heels
- Downs (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 64 yards from PIT 35. 8-M.Carter to NC 41 for 40 yards (8-J.Petrishen).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 41(14:50 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to PIT 47 for 12 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(14:23 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to PIT 43 for 4 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 43(13:44 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to PIT 42 for 1 yard (5-D.Alexandre).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 42(13:13 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to PIT 38 for 4 yards (11-D.Jackson).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UNC 38(12:35 - 1st) 24-A.Williams to PIT 39 for -1 yard (5-D.Alexandre).
PITT
Panthers
- FG (11 plays, 38 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 39(12:30 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 49 for 10 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 49(12:10 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 67-J.Morrissey False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 49. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - PITT 44(12:00 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to PIT 50 for 6 yards (29-S.Duck3-D.Ross).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - PITT 50(11:40 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to NC 42 for 8 yards (15-D.Hollins).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PITT 42(11:10 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to NC 42 for no gain (44-J.Gemmel).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - PITT 42(10:39 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett to NC 41 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(10:09 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Wayne.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 41(10:03 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett to NC 29 for 12 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 29(9:29 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 29(9:22 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to NC 23 for 6 yards (16-D.Ford52-J.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PITT 23(8:43 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Vardzel.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - PITT 23(8:37 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (7 plays, 78 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:32 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 51 yards from PIT 35. 24-A.Williams to NC 22 for 8 yards (8-J.Petrishen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 22(8:27 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 22 for no gain (12-P.Ford34-A.Watts).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 22(7:58 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to NC 44 for 22 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(7:45 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 34-A.Watts Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NC 44. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 41(7:38 - 1st) 25-J.Williams pushed ob at PIT 37 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 37(7:10 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to PIT 32 for 5 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNC 32(6:42 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to PIT 21 for 11 yards (12-P.Ford).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 21(6:22 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales runs 21 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on PIT 15-J.Pinnock Pass interference declined.
|
PAT Good
|(6:22 - 1st) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- Downs (8 plays, 68 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:14 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(6:14 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to NC 27 for 48 yards (15-D.Hollins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 27(5:48 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Gragg.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 27(5:42 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to NC 21 for 6 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 21(5:16 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to NC 14 for 7 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 14(4:41 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to NC 13 for 1 yard (92-A.Crawford).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - PITT 13(4:01 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett pushed ob at NC 8 for 5 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 8(3:24 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett to NC 7 for 1 yard (55-J.Strowbridge).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - PITT 7(2:40 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 7(2:34 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 21 for 14 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 21(2:15 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to NC 15 for -6 yards (38-C.Bright).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 16 - UNC 15(1:45 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 16 for 1 yard (38-C.Bright11-D.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 15 - UNC 16(1:03 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 86-C.Tucker. 86-C.Tucker to NC 20 for 4 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - UNC 20(0:26 - 1st) 91-B.Kiernan punts 52 yards from NC 20 Downed at the PIT 28.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (11 plays, 97 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 28(0:13 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 33 for 5 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - PITT 33(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 19-V.Carter. 19-V.Carter pushed ob at PIT 42 for 9 yards (16-D.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 42(14:33 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 42(14:23 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to NC 30 for 28 yards (55-J.Strowbridge).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 30(13:41 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 30(13:32 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to NC 27 for 3 yards.
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 6 - PITT 26(13:03 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis runs 27 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NC 15-D.Hollins Pass interference declined.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - PITT 27(12:56 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis. Penalty on NC 15-D.Hollins Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 27. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 12(12:56 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to NC 8 for 4 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 8(12:23 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to NC 2 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - PITT 2(12:07 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:03 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:03 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(12:03 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NC 30 for 5 yards (91-P.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 30(11:47 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NC 35 for 5 yards (38-C.Bright12-P.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(11:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UNC 35(11:14 - 2nd) Penalty on NC 15-B.Corrales False start 5 yards enforced at NC 35. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 15 - UNC 30(11:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 24 for -6 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 21 - UNC 24(10:38 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter pushed ob at NC 37 for 13 yards (38-C.Bright).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UNC 37(10:01 - 2nd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 37 yards from NC 37 to PIT 26 fair catch by 83-J.Vardzel.
UNC
Tar Heels
- FG (4 plays, 67 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:41 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 57 yards from PIT 35. 8-M.Carter to NC 25 for 17 yards.
|
+59 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(9:36 - 2nd) 24-A.Williams to PIT 16 for 59 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 16(9:06 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to PIT 10 for 6 yards (9-S.Brightwell28-K.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 10(8:32 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to PIT 8 for 2 yards (12-P.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UNC 8(7:48 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - UNC 8(7:40 - 2nd) 97-N.Ruggles 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
PITT
Panthers
- Missed FG (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:36 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 17 for 17 yards (13-D.Chapman).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 17(7:29 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett out of bounds at the PIT 28.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 28(7:20 - 2nd) Penalty on NC 21-C.Surratt Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PIT 28. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 43(7:04 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PITT 43(6:56 - 2nd) Penalty on NC 92-A.Crawford Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PIT 43. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 42(6:56 - 2nd) 19-V.Carter to NC 34 for 8 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - PITT 34(6:18 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - PITT 34(6:11 - 2nd) 19-V.Carter to NC 28 for 6 yards (13-D.Chapman).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 28(5:28 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 83-J.Vardzel. 83-J.Vardzel pushed ob at NC 29 for -1 yard (21-C.Surratt).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - PITT 29(4:56 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett to NC 15 for 14 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - PITT 15(4:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at NC 19 for -4 yards (55-J.Strowbridge).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 14 - PITT 19(3:44 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to NC 7 for 12 yards (13-D.Chapman).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - PITT 7(3:18 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to NC 8 for -1 yard (10-G.Ross).
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - PITT 8(2:38 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 26 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Interception (11 plays, -10 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(2:33 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 17 for -3 yards (92-T.Bentley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - UNC 17(2:02 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Carter.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 13 - UNC 17(1:53 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to NC 32 for 15 yards (21-D.Mathis).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 32(1:36 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to PIT 43 for 25 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 43(1:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to PIT 35 for 8 yards (11-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UNC 35(0:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Carter.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 35(0:53 - 2nd) 24-A.Williams to PIT 30 for 5 yards (87-H.Baldonado).
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 30(0:43 - 2nd) to PIT 30 FUMBLES. 24-A.Williams to PIT 37 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
2 & 17 - UNC 37(0:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell sacked at PIT 46 for -9 yards (87-H.Baldonado97-J.Twyman).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 26 - UNC 46(0:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome. Penalty on PIT 3-D.Hamlin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PIT 46. No Play.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - UNC 31(0:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-D.Mathis at PIT 7. 21-D.Mathis to PIT 10 for 3 yards.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 36 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 6-A.Mathews. 6-A.Mathews to NC 45 for 30 yards (16-D.Ford).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 45(14:35 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-W.Gragg. 10-W.Gragg to NC 37 for 8 yards (10-G.Ross).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 37(13:50 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis to NC 39 FUMBLES (92-A.Crawford). 86-N.Griffin-Stewart to NC 39 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PITT 39(13:30 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - PITT 39(13:05 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 34 yards from NC 39 to the NC 5 downed by 98-K.Christodoulou.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (11 plays, 43 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 5(12:59 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 11 for 6 yards (21-D.Mathis).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 11(12:31 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 18 for 7 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 18(12:14 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 24 for 6 yards (9-S.Brightwell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UNC 24(11:47 - 3rd) 24-A.Williams to NC 24 for no gain (38-C.Bright).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNC 24(11:11 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NC 29 for 5 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 29(10:47 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 29(10:41 - 3rd) 24-A.Williams to NC 43 for 14 yards (7-J.Stocker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 43(10:18 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 43(10:10 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 4-R.Groves. 4-R.Groves to NC 42 for -1 yard (11-D.Jackson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - UNC 42(9:44 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 14-E.Simmons. Penalty on PIT 91-P.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at NC 42. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - UNC 47(9:36 - 3rd) 24-A.Williams to NC 48 for 1 yard (38-C.Bright).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UNC 48(8:58 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 44 yards from NC 48. 83-J.Vardzel to PIT 15 for 7 yards (16-D.Ford).
PITT
Panthers
- TD (14 plays, 85 yards, 6:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 15(8:45 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 19 for 4 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 19(8:05 - 3rd) 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 31 for 12 yards (13-D.Chapman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 31(7:44 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Gragg.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 31(7:39 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to PIT 36 for 5 yards (13-D.Chapman). Penalty on PIT 67-J.Morrissey Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 36.
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 15 - PITT 26(7:21 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to NC 46 for 28 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 46(6:51 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett runs ob at NC 40 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 40(6:26 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to NC 37 for 3 yards (29-S.Duck).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 37(6:00 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis to NC 29 for 8 yards (15-D.Hollins44-J.Gemmel).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 29(5:20 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 29(5:12 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis to NC 26 for 3 yards (55-J.Strowbridge).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - PITT 26(4:28 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to NC 16 for 10 yards (3-D.Ross).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 16(3:45 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 82-J.Wayne. 82-J.Wayne to NC 10 for 6 yards (13-D.Chapman).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 10(3:05 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis to NC 8 for 2 yards (12-T.Fox).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - PITT 8(2:22 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:12 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (13 plays, 74 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:12 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 60 yards from PIT 35. 8-M.Carter to NC 26 for 21 yards (30-B. George).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 26(2:06 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNC 26(2:01 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNC 26(1:54 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 4-R.Groves. 4-R.Groves to NC 36 for 10 yards (31-E.Hallett15-J.Pinnock).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 36(1:33 - 3rd) 24-A.Williams to NC 47 for 11 yards (12-P.Ford24-P.Campbell).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(1:17 - 3rd) 24-A.Williams to PIT 45 for 8 yards (12-P.Ford).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - UNC 45(0:50 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to PIT 34 for 11 yards (12-P.Ford). Penalty on NC 68-B.Anderson Chop block 15 yards enforced at PIT 45. No Play.
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 17 - UNC 40(0:39 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to PIT 34 for 26 yards (15-J.Pinnock). Team penalty on PIT Offside declined.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNC 34(0:15 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell sacked at PIT 37 for -3 yards (5-D.Alexandre).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - UNC 37(15:00 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to PIT 37 for no gain (5-D.Alexandre).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - UNC 37(14:28 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome. Penalty on PIT 12-P.Ford Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 37. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 27(14:18 - 4th) 24-A.Williams to PIT 20 for 7 yards (91-P.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 20(13:40 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs ob at PIT 10 for 10 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 10(13:18 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:11 - 4th) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (5 plays, -10 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:11 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(13:11 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 86-N.Griffin-Stewart.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 25(13:03 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 86-N.Griffin-Stewart.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PITT 25(12:56 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 86-N.Griffin-Stewart.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 10 - PITT 25(12:50 - 4th) Team penalty on PIT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at PIT 25. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 15 - PITT 20(12:50 - 4th) Penalty on PIT 9-S.Brightwell False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 20. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - PITT 15(12:50 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman punts 42 yards from PIT 15 to NC 43 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (3 plays, 57 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 43(12:43 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to PIT 41 for 16 yards (38-C.Bright).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 41(12:17 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to PIT 34 for 7 yards (9-S.Brightwell38-C.Bright).
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 34(11:52 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:43 - 4th) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- FG (10 plays, 65 yards, 6:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:43 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(11:43 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 28 for 3 yards (55-J.Strowbridge).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - PITT 28(11:08 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 31 for 3 yards (55-J.Strowbridge).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 31(10:34 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-W.Gragg. 10-W.Gragg to PIT 36 for 5 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(9:57 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-W.Gragg. 10-W.Gragg to PIT 49 for 13 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 49(9:27 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 83-J.Vardzel. 83-J.Vardzel to NC 49 for 2 yards (21-C.Surratt). Penalty on NC 33-A.Cater Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NC 49.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 34(9:00 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett to NC 33 for 1 yard (52-J.Taylor).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - PITT 33(8:40 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to NC 29 for 4 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - PITT 29(8:40 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 19-V.Carter. 19-V.Carter to NC 14 for 15 yards (16-D.Ford).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 14(8:40 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to NC 11 for 3 yards (3-D.Ross).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - PITT 11(7:46 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett runs ob at NC 10 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - PITT 10(6:11 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to NC 6 for 4 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - PITT 6(5:28 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- FG (14 plays, 60 yards, 5:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:24 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(5:18 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to NC 28 for 3 yards (12-P.Ford).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 28(4:46 - 4th) 8-M.Carter to NC 32 for 4 yards (95-D.Danielson12-P.Ford).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - UNC 32(4:04 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome. Penalty on PIT 7-J.Stocker Pass interference 8 yards enforced at NC 32. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNC 40(3:45 - 4th) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 34 for -6 yards (97-J.Twyman).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 16 - UNC 34(3:15 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to PIT 39 for 27 yards (12-P.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 39(2:56 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UNC 39(2:47 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to PIT 35 for 4 yards (91-P.Jones). Penalty on NC 5-D.Newsome Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 39. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - UNC 49(2:29 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to PIT 40 for 9 yards (21-D.Mathis).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - UNC 40(2:11 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at PIT 27 for 13 yards (7-J.Stocker).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 27(1:50 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to PIT 19 for 8 yards (15-J.Pinnock28-K.Johnson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNC 19(1:30 - 4th) 24-A.Williams to PIT 13 for 6 yards (36-C.Pine).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 13(1:00 - 4th) 24-A.Williams to PIT 15 for -2 yards (36-C.Pine).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UNC 15(0:30 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UNC 15(0:21 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - UNC 15(0:17 - 4th) 97-N.Ruggles 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- End of Quarter (8 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:13 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 62 yards from NC 35. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 22 for 19 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 22(0:13 - 4th) kneels at PIT 20 for -2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25( - 5) 21-A.Davis to NC 24 for 1 yard (44-J.Gemmel).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - UNC 24( - 5) Penalty on PIT 82-J.Wayne False start 5 yards enforced at NC 24. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - UNC 29( - 5) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 14 - UNC 29( - 5) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to NC 14 for 15 yards (12-T.Fox).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 14( - 5) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to NC 6 for 8 yards (3-D.Ross).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNC 6( - 5) 21-A.Davis to NC 3 for 3 yards (92-A.Crawford).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - UNC 3( - 5) 8-K.Pickett runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|( - 5) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25( - 5) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 25( - 5) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - PITT 25( - 5) 7-S.Howell to PIT 19 for 6 yards (5-D.Alexandre28-K.Johnson).
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 4 - PITT 19( - 5) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at PIT 11 for 8 yards (38-C.Bright).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 11( - 5) 24-A.Williams to PIT 12 for -1 yard (5-D.Alexandre).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - PITT 12( - 5) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - PITT 12( - 5) 7-S.Howell sacked at PIT 17 for -5 yards (97-J.Twyman).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 16 - PITT 17( - 5) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|27
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|15
|14
|Penalty
|4
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|434
|493
|Total Plays
|78
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|136
|139
|Rush Attempts
|35
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|298
|354
|Comp. - Att.
|27-43
|25-41
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-90
|10-83
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.3
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|86
|46
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-86
|2-36
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|298
|PASS YDS
|354
|
|
|136
|RUSH YDS
|139
|
|
|434
|TOTAL YDS
|493
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|27/43
|322
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Williams 24 RB
|A. Williams
|12
|107
|0
|59
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|11
|34
|0
|7
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|5
|25
|0
|11
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|6
|-23
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|11
|170
|1
|34
|
B. Corrales 15 WR
|B. Corrales
|5
|92
|1
|26
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|5
|35
|1
|10
|
R. Groves 4 WR
|R. Groves
|2
|9
|0
|10
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|2
|7
|0
|13
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Tucker 86 TE
|C. Tucker
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strowbridge 55 DL
|J. Strowbridge
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Dorn 1 DB
|M. Dorn
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 13 DB
|D. Chapman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ford 16 DB
|D. Ford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollins 15 DB
|D. Hollins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 3 LB
|D. Ross
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crawford 92 DL
|A. Crawford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
To. Fox 12 LB
|To. Fox
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ross 10 DB
|G. Ross
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Duck 29 DB
|S. Duck
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 52 DL
|J. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
To. Fox 56 DL
|To. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 97 K
|N. Ruggles
|2/2
|32
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|3
|44.3
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|3
|26.0
|40
|0
|
A. Williams 24 RB
|A. Williams
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|25/41
|359
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|19
|58
|1
|8
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|12
|53
|2
|14
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
V. Carter 19 RB
|V. Carter
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|4
|104
|1
|74
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|6
|83
|0
|48
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|2
|33
|0
|28
|
A. Mathews 6 WR
|A. Mathews
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
J. Wayne 82 WR
|J. Wayne
|4
|30
|0
|10
|
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
|N. Griffin-Stewart
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
W. Gragg 10 TE
|W. Gragg
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
V. Carter 19 RB
|V. Carter
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
J. Vardzel 83 WR
|J. Vardzel
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ford 12 DB
|P. Ford
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 15 DB
|J. Pinnock
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mathis 21 DB
|D. Mathis
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Jackson 11 DB
|D. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brightwell 9 LB
|S. Brightwell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pine 36 LB
|C. Pine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stocker 7 DB
|J. Stocker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hallett 31 DB
|E. Hallett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Twyman 97 DL
|J. Twyman
|2-1
|2.5
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 LB
|K. Johnson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 34 DL
|A. Watts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|2/3
|41
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|1
|34.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|2
|18.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Vardzel 83 WR
|J. Vardzel
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
