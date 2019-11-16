|
Hubbard leads No. 25 Oklahoma St. past Kansas 31-13
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy broke away from his usual approach to postseason awards and lobbied for Chuba Hubbard to be a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Hubbard, the nation's leading rusher, ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 25 Oklahoma State rolled past Kansas 31-13 on Saturday.
He has rushed for 1,726 yards this season in 10 games. Gundy believes if Hubbard leads Power Five backs in rushing, he should get an invitation to New York for the Heisman ceremony.
''He deserves to be there,'' Gundy said. ''And I can honestly say that for him because he's a very humble, hardworking young man. And you know me - I don't step out there much.''
Hubbard's yardage total is the fifth-best in school history for a season, trailing 1988 Heisman winner Barry Sanders, 1977 Heisman runner-up Terry Miller, Ernest Anderson and Thurman Thomas. He has two regular-season games remaining, and on his current pace, he would pass all but Sanders on the school's single-season chart.
''We're proud of what he's done,'' Gundy said. ''But at some point, you have to look and say, `OK, is this a quarterback award?' Or do running backs or other positions potentially get involved.''
Dillon Stoner caught five passes for a career-high 150 yards and two touchdowns and Spencer Sanders passed for 168 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12, No. 22 CFP), who won their third straight.
Hubbard scored his first touchdown just over three minutes into the game. He ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the first half to help Oklahoma State take a 24-0 lead.
In the third quarter, backup quarterback Dru Brown threw a perfect strike for a 43-yard touchdown to Stoner to push the lead to 31-0. Oklahoma State gained 481 total yards, including 243 rushing.
Carter Stanley passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas (3-7, 1-6).
It was the first meeting between Kansas coach Les Miles and Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy. Gundy was Miles' offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State from 2001 to 2004 before Miles left to become head coach at LSU and Gundy took over as head coach for the Cowboys.
Miles appreciated the chance to return.
''I really like this place,'' he said. ''The people here were kind to my family. I had two children born here. I enjoyed it and always look back and think how special this place is to my family.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: The Jayhawks were routed for the third time this season. They had lost just 50-48 to Texas earlier in the year and had been close in two other losses. On Saturday, the Jayhawks got off to a rough start and never got into the game.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys' defense has been a weaker link than the offense over the years, but the unit was dominant against the Jayhawks. Oklahoma State allowed just 290 total yards, including 39 yards rushing.
STEPPING UP
Stoner has been a critical piece of Oklahoma State's offense since star receiver Tylan Wallace was injured. In the past two games, Stoner has eight catches for 243 yards and four touchdowns.
''I wouldn't really say stepping up because he's always played at that level,'' Sanders said. ''He's that good of a player. I believe he's really one of our truly talented guys who's just outstanding, so I wouldn't say `stepped up,' I would say people are starting to notice because that's who Stoner is.''
SHUT DOWN
Kansas running back Pooka Williams entered the game third in the Big 12 with 90.8 yards rushing per game in league play. He was held to 26 yards on 12 carries on Saturday.
''We were very aggressive on defense,'' Gundy said. ''We were able to contain them. Their running back is a good player. He usually breaks one every week, but we were able to contain him.''
KICKING WOES
Oklahoma State kicker Matt Ammendola entered the game having made 14 of 15 field goals. In this game, he made one from 44 yards, but missed from 26, 45 and 48 yards.
SANDERS HURT
Sanders left the game in the third quarter with a right (throwing) hand injury, and he wore a light brace after the game. Gundy said the move was precautionary and he wanted to give Brown a chance to play. Brown completed 3 of 5 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown.
TAKEAWAY KING
Oklahoma State's Harvell-Peel has created five turnovers in his past two games. He had two interceptions and a fumble recovery against TCU in his previous contest, then led Oklahoma State's defense with two interceptions against Kansas.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Cowboys did what was necessary to remain a ranked team.
UP NEXT
Kansas travels to Iowa State.
Oklahoma State travels to West Virginia.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley to KAN 28 for 3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 28(14:26 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley to KAN 30 for 2 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 30(13:57 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - KANSAS 30(13:52 - 1st) 80-K.Thompson punts 35 yards from KAN 30 to OKS 35 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(13:46 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 37 for 2 yards (97-D.Moragne).
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 37(13:16 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to KAN 29 for 34 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 29(12:37 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders pushed ob at KAN 15 for 14 yards (11-M.Lee).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(12:02 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:57 - 1st) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:57 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(11:57 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter pushed ob at KAN 27 for 2 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 27(11:32 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 32 for 5 yards (95-I.Antwine).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - KANSAS 32(10:59 - 1st) 18-V.Gardner to KAN 36 for 4 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(10:34 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 36(10:32 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 44 for 8 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 44(9:54 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 42 for -2 yards (24-J.Bernard3-T.Sterling).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - KANSAS 42(9:16 - 1st) 80-K.Thompson punts 53 yards from KAN 42 out of bounds at the OKS 5.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 5(9:07 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 10 for 5 yards (13-H.Defense19-G.Potter).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 10(8:47 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 8 for -2 yards (43-J.Dineen).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 8(8:10 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - OKLAST 8(8:05 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 25 yards from OKS 8 Downed at the OKS 33.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Missed FG (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 33(7:56 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley sacked at OKS 38 for -5 yards (24-J.Bernard).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 15 - KANSAS 38(7:13 - 1st) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to OKS 25 for 13 yards (16-D.Harper).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 25(6:33 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to OKS 25 for no gain (16-D.Harper3-T.Sterling).
|
No Good
|
4 & 2 - KANSAS 25(5:50 - 1st) 46-L.Jones 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(5:47 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 31 for 6 yards (43-J.Dineen).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 31(5:25 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard pushed ob at OKS 38 for 7 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(5:01 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 43 for 5 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 43(4:29 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 50 for 7 yards (90-J.Brown).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 50(3:59 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard pushed ob at KAN 29 for 21 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 29(3:26 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to KAN 27 for 2 yards (5-A.Kamara).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 27(2:51 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles pushed ob at KAN 18 for 9 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(2:23 - 1st) 7-L.Brown to KAN 14 for 4 yards (11-M.Lee).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 14(1:46 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner pushed ob at KAN 6 for 8 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 6 - OKLAST 6(1:30 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 7 for -1 yard (1-B.Torneden43-J.Dineen).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 7(0:51 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to KAN 4 for 3 yards (97-D.Moragne).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 4(0:06 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:03 - 1st) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Interception (4 plays, 15 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 30 yards from OKS 35 out of bounds at the KAN 35.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(0:03 - 1st) 1-P.Williams to KAN 34 for -1 yard (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - KANSAS 34(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 77-A.Tovi False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 34. No Play.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 16 - KANSAS 29(15:00 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to KAN 49 for 20 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(14:36 - 2nd) 7-T.MacVittie incomplete. Intended for 1-P.Williams INTERCEPTED by 94-T.Ford at OKS 45. 94-T.Ford to OKS 50 for 5 yards (1-P.Williams).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Missed FG (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 50(14:26 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods pushed ob at KAN 36 for 14 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(14:02 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 27 for 9 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 27(13:32 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to KAN 24 for 3 yards (97-D.Moragne).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(13:19 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 25 for -1 yard (7-D.Ferguson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 25(12:46 - 2nd) 17-D.Stoner incomplete. Intended for 3-S.Sanders.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 11 - OKLAST 25(12:41 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to KAN 28 for -3 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|
No Good
|
4 & 14 - OKLAST 28(11:56 - 2nd) 49-M.Ammendola 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(11:50 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 31 for 3 yards (89-T.Lacy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 31(11:15 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 31(11:09 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - KANSAS 31(11:04 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 54 yards from KAN 31. 17-D.Stoner pushed ob at OKS 23 for 8 yards (15-K.Johnson).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 23(10:54 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 27 for 4 yards (99-M.Lee).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 27(10:20 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 32 for 5 yards (7-D.Ferguson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 32(9:37 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 32 for no gain (19-G.Potter43-J.Dineen).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - OKLAST 32(9:14 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 33 for 1 yard (5-A.Kamara).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(8:51 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 30 for -3 yards (11-M.Lee).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 13 - OKLAST 30(8:28 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 40 for 10 yards (5-A.Kamara).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 40(8:05 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 41 for 1 yard (19-G.Potter5-A.Kamara).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - OKLAST 41(7:28 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 33 yards from OKS 41 out of bounds at the KAN 26.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26(7:24 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams pushed ob at KAN 36 for 10 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(6:55 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs ob at KAN 40 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 40(6:37 - 2nd) 1-P.Williams pushed ob at KAN 42 for 2 yards (4-A.Green).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 42(5:57 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson. Penalty on KAN 5-S.Robinson Pass interference declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - KANSAS 42(5:53 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 13 yards from KAN 42 out of bounds at the OKS 45.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (2 plays, 55 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(5:46 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 49 for 4 yards (13-H.Defense).
|
+51 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 49(5:20 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:13 - 2nd) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Interception (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:13 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(5:13 - 2nd) 18-V.Gardner to KAN 25 for no gain (94-T.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(4:36 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley to KAN 25 for no gain (89-T.Lacy).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 25(3:56 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 38 for 13 yards (24-J.Bernard).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(3:39 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson pushed ob at KAN 47 for 9 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - KANSAS 47(3:14 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley scrambles to OKS 50 for 3 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50(2:47 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter INTERCEPTED by 31-K.Harvell-Peel at OKS 49. 31-K.Harvell-Peel to KAN 46 for 5 yards (8-K.Lassiter).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (6 plays, 20 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(2:42 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 46(2:35 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf pushed ob at KAN 37 for 9 yards (11-M.Lee).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 37(2:15 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 32 for 5 yards (1-B.Torneden).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(2:05 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 25 FUMBLES (11-M.Lee). out of bounds at the KAN 25.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 25(1:44 - 2nd) 7-L.Brown to KAN 26 for -1 yard (8-K.Mayberry).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 26(1:09 - 2nd) 7-L.Brown to KAN 26 for no gain (19-G.Potter).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - OKLAST 26(0:58 - 2nd) 49-M.Ammendola 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:53 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 63 yards from OKS 35. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 14 for 12 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 14(0:49 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 14(0:43 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 14(0:38 - 2nd) 9-C.Stanley to KAN 17 for 3 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - KANSAS 17(0:34 - 2nd) 80-K.Thompson punts 46 yards from KAN 17 Downed at the OKS 37.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Halftime (4 plays, 32 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(0:24 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 37(0:19 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 45 for 18 yards (11-M.Lee).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(0:08 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders spikes the ball at KAN 45 for no gain.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 45(0:06 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs ob at KAN 31 for 14 yards.
|
No Good
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(0:01 - 2nd) 49-M.Ammendola 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-L.Jones kicks 60 yards from KAN 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 26 for 21 yards (16-T.Williams88-J.Horne).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26(14:53 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 30 for 4 yards (5-A.Kamara).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 30(14:20 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 38 for 8 yards (11-E.Naylor).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(13:53 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf pushed ob at KAN 50 for 12 yards (11-M.Lee).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 50(13:35 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to OKS 47 for -3 yards (43-J.Dineen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - OKLAST 47(13:06 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - OKLAST 47(12:59 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to KAN 49 for 4 yards (98-C.Sampson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - OKLAST 49(12:23 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 44 yards from KAN 49. 23-K.Logan to KAN 8 for 3 yards (16-D.Harper53-M.Hembrough).
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 8(12:12 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 7 for -1 yard (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - KANSAS 7(11:26 - 3rd) 14-M.Miles sacked at KAN 3 for -4 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 15 - KANSAS 3(10:37 - 3rd) Team penalty on KAN Delay of game 1 yards enforced at KAN 3. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - KANSAS 2(10:23 - 3rd) 18-V.Gardner to KAN 8 for 6 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel20-M.Rodriguez).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - KANSAS 8(9:45 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 46 yards from KAN 8. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 45 for -1 yard (27-D.Ford).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(9:35 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 12-J.McCray. 12-J.McCray to OKS 50 for 5 yards (11-M.Lee).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 50(9:11 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 30-C.Hubbard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 50(9:02 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - OKLAST 50(8:56 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 36 yards from OKS 50 to KAN 14 fair catch by 23-K.Logan.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 14(8:48 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 21 for 7 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 21(8:16 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 22 for 1 yard (24-J.Bernard).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 22(7:40 - 3rd) 14-M.Miles complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 22 for no gain (24-J.Bernard8-R.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - KANSAS 22(6:58 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 52 yards from KAN 22 Downed at the OKS 26.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (6 plays, 74 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26(6:48 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 24 for -2 yards (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLAST 24(6:12 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard runs ob at OKS 45 for 21 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(5:37 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 47 for 8 yards (23-K.Logan).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 47(5:01 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 46 for 1 yard (43-J.Dineen).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 46(4:18 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to KAN 43 for 3 yards (97-D.Moragne).
|
+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(3:44 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:37 - 3rd) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:37 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 64 yards from OKS 35. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 25 for 24 yards (18-S.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(3:31 - 3rd) 14-M.Miles incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(3:25 - 3rd) 14-M.Miles complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to KAN 30 for 5 yards (33-K.Henry).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 30(2:51 - 3rd) 14-M.Miles incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Luavasa.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - KANSAS 30(2:46 - 3rd) 80-K.Thompson punts 20 yards from KAN 30 out of bounds at the OKS 50. Penalty on OKS 18-S.Taylor Running into kicker 4 yards enforced at KAN 30. No Play.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- Interception (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - KANSAS 34(2:40 - 3rd) 14-M.Miles to KAN 35 for 1 yard (33-K.Henry).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(2:11 - 3rd) 14-M.Miles complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment pushed ob at KAN 49 for 14 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(1:48 - 3rd) 14-M.Miles incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Robinson.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 49(1:45 - 3rd) 1-P.Williams to KAN 50 for 1 yard (97-A.Fofana20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - KANSAS 50(1:06 - 3rd) 14-M.Miles complete to 1-P.Williams. 1-P.Williams to OKS 44 for 6 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
Int
|
4 & 3 - KANSAS 44(0:23 - 3rd) 14-M.Miles incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot INTERCEPTED by 31-K.Harvell-Peel at OKS 32. 31-K.Harvell-Peel to OKS 49 for 17 yards (1-P.Williams).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Missed FG (5 plays, 42 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(0:11 - 3rd) 7-L.Brown pushed ob at KAN 21 for 30 yards (11-M.Lee).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(0:11 - 3rd) Penalty on KAN 11-M.Lee Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at KAN 21. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10(15:00 - 4th) 7-L.Brown to KAN 9 for 1 yard (7-D.Ferguson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 9(14:25 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 12-J.McCray.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OKLAST 9(14:20 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 12-J.McCray.
|
No Good
|
4 & 9 - OKLAST 9(14:14 - 4th) 49-M.Ammendola 26 yards Field Goal is No Good.
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (15 plays, 65 yards, 5:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(14:09 - 4th) 18-V.Gardner to KAN 21 for 1 yard (97-A.Fofana).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 21(13:38 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to KAN 31 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31(13:13 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 31(13:08 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to KAN 43 for 12 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43(12:42 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 43(12:36 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 43(12:26 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot to OKS 43 for 14 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43(12:00 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to OKS 42 for 1 yard (13-T.Harper).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 42(11:20 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley to OKS 42 for no gain (40-B.Martin).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - KANSAS 42(10:41 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson to OKS 28 for 14 yards (13-T.Harper20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(10:11 - 4th) 1-P.Williams to OKS 27 for 1 yard (97-A.Fofana).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 27(9:33 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to OKS 22 for 5 yards (24-J.Bernard).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 22(8:49 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to OKS 14 for 8 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 14(8:28 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 5-S.Robinson. 5-S.Robinson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(8:22 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 87-J.Luavasa. 87-J.Luavasa to OKS 1 for 1 yard (16-D.Harper).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(8:22 - 4th) Penalty on KAN 1-P.Williams Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KAN 35. No Play.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (7 plays, 17 yards, 4:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:22 - 4th) 46-L.Jones kicks 79 yards from KAN 20. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 16 for 15 yards (23-K.Logan26-R.Fiorentino).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 16(8:15 - 4th) 7-L.Brown to OKS 19 for 3 yards (93-S.Burt).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 19(7:29 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 35-C.Moore. 35-C.Moore to OKS 25 for 6 yards (3-E.Hempstead).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 25(6:50 - 4th) 7-L.Brown to OKS 26 for 1 yard (3-E.Hempstead). Penalty on KAN 5-A.Kamara Offside 5 yards enforced at OKS 25. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(6:35 - 4th) 7-L.Brown to OKS 35 for 5 yards (7-D.Ferguson5-A.Kamara).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 35(5:23 - 4th) 7-L.Brown to OKS 45 for 10 yards (3-E.Hempstead). Penalty on OKS 87-L.Carter Chop block 15 yards enforced at OKS 35. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 20 - OKLAST 20(4:53 - 4th) 7-L.Brown to OKS 26 for 6 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - OKLAST 26(3:57 - 4th) 7-L.Brown to OKS 33 for 7 yards (9-N.Stevens-McKenzie). Penalty on OKS 72-J.Wilson Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - OKLAST 33(3:32 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 48 yards from OKS 33. 23-K.Logan pushed ob at KAN 22 for 3 yards (38-P.Redwine-Bryant).
KANSAS
Jayhawks
- TD (11 plays, 78 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(3:24 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to KAN 25 for 3 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 25(2:57 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Williams.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 25(2:52 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 37 for 12 yards (13-T.Harper).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(2:35 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 3-E.Fairs. 3-E.Fairs to OKS 42 for 21 yards (13-T.Harper).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(2:10 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 6-Q.Hampton. 6-Q.Hampton to OKS 32 for 10 yards (24-J.Bernard).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 32(1:48 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Williams.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 32(1:43 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter pushed ob at OKS 12 for 20 yards (16-D.Harper).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 12(1:36 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 12(1:32 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to OKS 9 for 3 yards (16-D.Harper).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 9(1:20 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Fairs.
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 7 - KANSAS 9(1:16 - 4th) 9-C.Stanley complete to 6-Q.Hampton. 6-Q.Hampton runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:09 - 4th) 46-L.Jones extra point is good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|24
|Rushing
|4
|13
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|281
|481
|Total Plays
|70
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|39
|243
|Rush Attempts
|24
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|242
|238
|Comp. - Att.
|26-46
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-37
|2-19
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-42.7
|5-30.4
|Return Yards
|42
|70
|Punts - Returns
|2-6
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-36
|2-36
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-27
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|242
|PASS YDS
|238
|
|
|39
|RUSH YDS
|243
|
|
|281
|TOTAL YDS
|481
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|22/37
|226
|2
|1
|
M. Miles 14 QB
|M. Miles
|4/8
|25
|0
|1
|
T. MacVittie 7 QB
|T. MacVittie
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|12
|26
|0
|10
|
V. Gardner 18 RB
|V. Gardner
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|7
|6
|0
|3
|
M. Miles 14 QB
|M. Miles
|2
|-3
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|6
|68
|1
|14
|
D. Charlot 2 WR
|D. Charlot
|3
|46
|0
|20
|
A. Parchment 4 WR
|A. Parchment
|5
|39
|0
|14
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|5
|35
|0
|20
|
E. Fairs 3 WR
|E. Fairs
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
Q. Hampton 6 WR
|Q. Hampton
|2
|19
|1
|10
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|3
|17
|0
|11
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Luavasa 87 TE
|J. Luavasa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Mi. Lee 11 S
|Mi. Lee
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ferguson 7 S
|D. Ferguson
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mayberry 8 CB
|K. Mayberry
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dineen 43 LB
|J. Dineen
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kamara 5 LB
|A. Kamara
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moragne 97 DE
|D. Moragne
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Potter 19 LB
|G. Potter
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Defense 13 CB
|H. Defense
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stevens-McKenzie 9 LB
|N. Stevens-McKenzie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Torneden 1 S
|B. Torneden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 23 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 90 DT
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sampson 98 DT
|C. Sampson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hempstead Jr. 3 CB
|E. Hempstead Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Naylor II 11 WR
|E. Naylor II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ma. Lee 99 DL
|Ma. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DT
|S. Burt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Jones 46 K
|L. Jones
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|7
|42.7
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|2
|18.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Logan Jr. 23 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|2
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|12/18
|168
|1
|0
|
D. Brown 6 QB
|D. Brown
|3/5
|70
|1
|0
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|23
|122
|2
|18
|
L. Brown 7 RB
|L. Brown
|9
|89
|0
|41
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|11
|37
|0
|14
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|5
|150
|2
|51
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|2
|42
|0
|21
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|4
|24
|0
|12
|
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|2
|11
|0
|14
|
C. Moore 35 WR
|C. Moore
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. McCray 12 WR
|J. McCray
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bernard 24 S
|J. Bernard
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 CB
|T. Harper
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 20 S
|M. Rodriguez
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fofana 97 DE
|A. Fofana
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|3-0
|0.0
|2
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 33 LB
|K. Henry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Green 4 CB
|A. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 49 K
|M. Ammendola
|1/4
|44
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|5
|30.4
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
J. McCray 12 WR
|J. McCray
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|2
|3.5
|8
|0
