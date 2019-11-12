|
|
|WMICH
|OHIO
Bellamy's 21st rushing TD of season is OT winner for Broncos
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) LeVante Bellamy, the nation's leader in rushing touchdowns, scored on a 4-yard run in overtime to give Western Michigan a 37-34 victory over Ohio on Tuesday night.
Louie Zervos kicked a 37-yard field goal for Ohio (4-6, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) on the first possession in overtime before Bellamy rushed three times to cover the 25 yards and get the win.
Bellamy had scored two rushing touchdowns in each of the four previous games but didn't have a score in this one until his overtime winner. He has 21 touchdowns this season.
Ohio's Tyler Tupa caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Rourke with nine seconds left to send the game into overtime.
Jon Wassink threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns for the Broncos (7-4, 5-2), who got their first road win since Oct. 20, 2018 and took a half-game lead over Central Michigan (4-2) in the MAC's West division. Skyy Moore had four catches for 162 yards including a 61-yard score and ran 2 yards out of the wildcat for another touchdown
Rourke threw for two touchdowns and De'Montre Tuggle ran for two for the Bobcats.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
WMICH
Broncos
- FG (14 plays, 70 yards, 7:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 40 yards from OHI 35 to WMC 25 fair catch by 33-T.Collins.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 23 for -2 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - WMICH 23(14:31 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to WMC 30 for 7 yards (7-J.Hagan38-K.Thompson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - WMICH 30(13:46 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 36 for 6 yards (49-J.Dorsa35-D.Conner).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(13:18 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 40 for 4 yards (7-J.Hagan).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 40(12:43 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 81-D.Bussell. 81-D.Bussell to OHI 47 for 13 yards (23-I.Motley).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 47(12:15 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to OHI 48 FUMBLES. to OHI 48 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - WMICH 48(11:32 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to OHI 47 for 1 yard (49-J.Dorsa).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 47(10:52 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to OHI 21 for 26 yards (7-J.Hagan49-J.Dorsa).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 21(10:26 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to OHI 18 for 3 yards (7-J.Hagan).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 18(9:57 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink to OHI 12 for 6 yards (7-J.Hagan23-I.Motley).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 12(9:27 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to OHI 8 for 4 yards (16-M.Coleman88-A.Ogun-Semore).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - WMICH 8(9:05 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to OHI 4 for 4 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 4(8:27 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to OHI 5 for -1 yard (38-K.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WMICH 5(7:50 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 2-L.Bellamy. 2-L.Bellamy to OHI 5 for no gain (22-M.Brooks).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WMICH 5(7:12 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:07 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 58 yards from WMC 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 31 for 24 yards (34-A.Grace27-R.Selig).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 31(7:02 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 30 for -1 yard (23-T.Hayward).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - OHIO 30(6:27 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 28-O.Allison. 28-O.Allison to OHI 33 for 3 yards (34-A.Grace).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 8 - OHIO 33(5:43 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to OHI 29 for -4 yards (8-R.Holley58-A.Balabani).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - OHIO 29(5:10 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas punts 49 yards from OHI 29 to the WMC 22 downed by 11-T.Drake.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 22(4:55 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 22(4:51 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 23 for 1 yard (35-D.Conner43-C.Baker).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - WMICH 23(4:10 - 1st) Penalty on WMC 24-S.Moore False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 23. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - WMICH 18(4:10 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - WMICH 18(4:02 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic punts 35 yards from WMC 18 to OHI 47 fair catch by 19-D.Knock.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(3:55 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to OHI 47 for no gain (55-B.Fiske20-D.Spears).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 47(3:31 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom to WMC 49 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OHIO 49(2:57 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - OHIO 49(2:51 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas punts 46 yards from WMC 49 out of bounds at the WMC 3.
WMICH
Broncos
- Missed FG (17 plays, 91 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 3(2:41 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to WMC 1 for -2 yards (38-K.Thompson).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - WMICH 1(2:07 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 81-D.Bussell. 81-D.Bussell to WMC 15 for 14 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 15(1:39 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink scrambles to WMC 22 for 7 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 22(1:07 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 36 for 14 yards (24-X.Motley).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(0:40 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink scrambles to WMC 38 for 2 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 38(15:00 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 46 for 8 yards (7-J.Hagan38-K.Thompson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(14:28 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to OHI 49 for 5 yards (7-J.Hagan35-D.Conner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 49(13:57 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - WMICH 49(13:51 - 2nd) 22-D.Tucker to OHI 31 for 18 yards (24-X.Motley).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 31(13:26 - 2nd) 22-D.Tucker to OHI 28 for 3 yards (35-D.Conner88-A.Ogun-Semore).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 28(13:04 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to OHI 25 for 3 yards (34-E.Popp35-D.Conner).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - WMICH 25(12:24 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to OHI 21 for 4 yards (38-K.Thompson).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 21(12:00 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon pushed ob at OHI 2 for 19 yards (23-I.Motley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - WMICH 2(11:43 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to OHI 1 for 1 yard (50-K.Caesar55-S.McKnight).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 1(11:03 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to OHI 1 for no gain (49-J.Dorsa).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 1(10:25 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink to OHI 1 for no gain (50-K.Caesar43-C.Baker).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - WMICH 1(9:55 - 2nd) Penalty on WMC 51-J.Asbury False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 1. No Play.
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - WMICH 6(9:55 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps 22 yards Field Goal is No Good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (8 plays, 38 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(9:52 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to OHI 38 for 18 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(9:27 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to OHI 42 for 4 yards (34-A.Grace21-S.Claiborne).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIO 42(8:54 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to OHI 44 for 2 yards (20-D.Spears23-T.Hayward).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIO 44(8:17 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 2-J.Ross. 2-J.Ross to WMC 49 for 7 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(7:43 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to WMC 42 for 7 yards (20-D.Spears).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - OHIO 42(7:07 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to WMC 42 for no gain (58-A.Balabani23-T.Hayward).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIO 42(6:28 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross pushed ob at WMC 33 for 9 yards (6-A.Thomas). Penalty on OHI 6-I.Cox Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 33.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIO 43(5:56 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to WMC 42 for 1 yard (23-T.Hayward).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - OHIO 42(5:22 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas punts 33 yards from WMC 42 to WMC 9 fair catch by 12-K.Mixon.
WMICH
Broncos
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 9(5:14 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 10 for 1 yard (35-D.Conner47-A.Conrad).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 10(4:40 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 9 for -1 yard (38-K.Thompson49-J.Dorsa).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 9(4:00 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WMICH 9(3:53 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 39 yards from WMC 9. 19-D.Knock to WMC 48 FUMBLES. 20-D.Spears recovers at the WMC 48. 20-D.Spears to WMC 48 for no gain. Penalty on OHI 3-C.Odom Personal Foul declined.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (12 plays, 52 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 48(3:42 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to OHI 44 for 8 yards (49-J.Dorsa35-D.Conner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 44(3:15 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - WMICH 44(3:06 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to OHI 39 for 5 yards (43-C.Baker38-K.Thompson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(2:41 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to OHI 36 for 3 yards (50-K.Caesar).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 36(2:05 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 6-C.Crooms. 6-C.Crooms to OHI 26 for 10 yards (38-K.Thompson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 26(1:44 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon pushed ob at OHI 24 for 2 yards (6-D.Mitchell).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 24(1:37 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to OHI 15 for 9 yards (6-D.Mitchell).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 15(1:20 - 2nd) 22-D.Tucker to OHI 10 for 5 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 10(0:53 - 2nd) 22-D.Tucker to OHI 9 for 1 yard (99-B.Arp).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - WMICH 9(0:43 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to OHI 7 for 2 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - WMICH 7(0:20 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to OHI 2 for 5 yards (7-J.Hagan49-J.Dorsa).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WMICH 2(0:14 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:08 - 2nd) 47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (12 plays, 61 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 64 yards from WMC 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 26 for 25 yards (35-J.Moertl).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 26(14:52 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 26(14:48 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Buckner.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIO 26(14:43 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to OHI 47 for 21 yards (21-S.Claiborne).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(14:29 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 8-J.Buckner. 8-J.Buckner to WMC 47 for 6 yards (3-A.Curtis). Team penalty on WMC 12 players 5 yards enforced at OHI 47. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - OHIO 48(14:17 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 28-O.Allison. 28-O.Allison to WMC 44 for 4 yards (6-A.Thomas25-K.Ali).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIO 44(13:37 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to WMC 38 for 6 yards (20-D.Spears).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(13:12 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to WMC 33 for 5 yards (33-T.Collins).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIO 33(12:38 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to WMC 25 for 8 yards (23-T.Hayward90-K.Aguirre).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(12:13 - 3rd) Penalty on WMC 23-T.Hayward Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at WMC 25.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 12(12:13 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 44-A.Luehrman.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 12(12:13 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to WMC 8 for 4 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OHIO 8(12:08 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIO 8(11:25 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:18 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:18 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 39 yards from OHI 35. 33-T.Collins to WMC 29 for 3 yards (19-D.Knock36-A.Clack).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 29(11:15 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 27 for -2 yards (9-W.Evans).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - WMICH 27(10:41 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink scrambles to WMC 29 for 2 yards (43-C.Baker49-J.Dorsa).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 29(10:00 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WMICH 29(9:54 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 47 yards from WMC 29. 19-D.Knock pushed ob at OHI 24 for no gain (13-H.Taylor). Penalty on OHI 11-T.Allton Holding declined. Penalty on OHI 20-A.Floyd Holding 10 yards enforced at OHI 24.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (6 plays, 86 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 14(9:41 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle pushed ob at OHI 18 for 4 yards (20-D.Spears).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIO 18(9:01 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke scrambles to OHI 40 for 22 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(8:40 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to WMC 46 for 14 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 46(8:17 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke scrambles pushed ob at WMC 35 for 11 yards (4-P.Lupro). Penalty on WMC 5-A.Carter Offside declined.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(7:49 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 44-A.Luehrman. 44-A.Luehrman to WMC 10 for 25 yards (6-A.Thomas21-S.Claiborne).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 10(7:17 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:09 - 3rd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:09 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 43 yards from OHI 35. 28-S.Tyler to WMC 29 for 7 yards (19-D.Knock11-T.Drake).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 29(7:05 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 29 for no gain (50-K.Caesar7-J.Hagan).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 29(6:38 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 26 for -3 yards (38-K.Thompson49-J.Dorsa).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - WMICH 26(5:55 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - WMICH 26(5:47 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 49 yards from WMC 26 to the OHI 25 downed by 81-D.Bussell.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(5:34 - 3rd) 2-J.Ross to OHI 27 for 2 yards (20-D.Spears8-R.Holley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OHIO 27(5:05 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ross.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - OHIO 27(5:01 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke scrambles to OHI 32 for 5 yards (33-T.Collins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - OHIO 32(4:33 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas punts 35 yards from OHI 32 Downed at the WMC 33. Team penalty on OHI Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at WMC 33.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (4 plays, 62 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(4:21 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 38(4:16 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler to WMC 50 for 12 yards (7-J.Hagan).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 50(3:50 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore runs ob at OHI 16 for 34 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 16(3:21 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:17 - 3rd) 47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- FG (5 plays, 53 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:17 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 55 yards from WMC 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 31 for 21 yards (34-A.Grace25-K.Ali).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 31(3:09 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 37 for 6 yards (33-T.Collins).
|
+42 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIO 37(2:40 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to WMC 21 for 42 yards (2-J.Tranquill3-A.Curtis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 21(1:58 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to WMC 18 for 3 yards (9-N.Clayton33-T.Collins).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 18(1:27 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to WMC 19 for -1 yard (2-J.Tranquill4-P.Lupro).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - OHIO 19(0:38 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom to WMC 16 for 3 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - OHIO 16(15:00 - 4th) 2-L.Zervos 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) 2-L.Zervos kicks 40 yards from OHI 35 to WMC 25 fair catch by 93-W.McCabe.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(14:56 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon pushed ob at WMC 33 for 8 yards (35-D.Conner6-D.Mitchell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 33(14:38 - 4th) 22-D.Tucker to WMC 36 for 3 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(14:13 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon pushed ob at WMC 39 for 3 yards (23-I.Motley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 39(13:40 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Bussell.
|
+61 YD
|
3 & 7 - WMICH 39(13:31 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:20 - 4th) 47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:20 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 55 yards from WMC 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 35 for 25 yards (27-R.Selig).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(13:13 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 8-J.Buckner. 8-J.Buckner to OHI 49 for 14 yards (34-A.Grace).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(12:44 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to WMC 42 for 9 yards (28-S.Tyler93-W.McCabe).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIO 42(12:11 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to WMC 41 for 1 yard (21-S.Claiborne).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 41(11:47 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 20-T.Tupa. 20-T.Tupa to WMC 26 for 15 yards (3-A.Curtis34-A.Grace).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 26(11:18 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to WMC 12 for 14 yards (23-T.Hayward). Penalty on WMC 1-A.Fayad Offside declined.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 12(10:47 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 24-D.Tuggle. 24-D.Tuggle pushed ob at WMC 4 for 8 yards (20-D.Spears).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIO 4(10:13 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:07 - 4th) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (13 plays, 90 yards, 5:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:07 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas kicks 46 yards from OHI 35. 55-B.Fiske to WMC 28 for 9 yards (13-J.Gregory).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 28(10:03 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 30 for 2 yards (38-K.Thompson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 30(9:30 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 37 for 7 yards (7-J.Hagan).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 37(9:04 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 42 FUMBLES (7-J.Hagan). 7-J.Hagan to WMC 45 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 37(9:04 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 40 for 3 yards (7-J.Hagan49-J.Dorsa).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(8:58 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 44 for 4 yards (47-A.Conrad35-D.Conner).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 44(8:34 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 49 for 5 yards (7-J.Hagan50-K.Caesar).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 49(8:04 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to OHI 48 for 3 yards (9-W.Evans).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 48(7:39 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to OHI 44 for 4 yards (43-C.Baker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 44(7:05 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 81-D.Bussell.
|
+41 YD
|
3 & 6 - WMICH 44(6:59 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to OHI 3 for 41 yards (7-J.Hagan).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - WMICH 3(6:20 - 4th) 22-D.Tucker to OHI 1 for 2 yards (38-K.Thompson7-J.Hagan).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 1(5:36 - 4th) 22-D.Tucker to OHI 2 for -1 yard (6-D.Mitchell38-K.Thompson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - WMICH 2(4:56 - 4th) 24-S.Moore runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:51 - 4th) 47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Downs (11 plays, 60 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:51 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 31 yards from WMC 35 to OHI 34 fair catch by 40-J.McCrory.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 34(4:51 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke scrambles to OHI 46 for 12 yards (8-R.Holley1-A.Fayad).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 46(4:20 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 46(4:13 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke pushed ob at WMC 35 for 19 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(3:42 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to WMC 21 for 14 yards (3-A.Curtis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 21(3:11 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to WMC 18 for 3 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 18(2:24 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to WMC 14 for 4 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIO 14(1:55 - 4th) 28-O.Allison to WMC 9 for 5 yards (58-A.Balabani).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - OHIO 9(1:36 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Buckner.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIO 9(1:30 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to WMC 7 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIO 7(1:23 - 4th) 28-O.Allison to WMC 6 for 1 yard (1-A.Fayad21-S.Claiborne).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - OHIO 6(1:17 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Tupa.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 6(1:10 - 4th) 22-D.Tucker to WMC 6 for no gain (38-K.Thompson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 6(1:05 - 4th) 22-D.Tucker to WMC 9 for 3 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WMICH 9(0:59 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 9 for no gain (38-K.Thompson49-J.Dorsa).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - WMICH 9(0:54 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic punts 44 yards from WMC 9 to OHI 47 fair catch by 8-J.Buckner.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (4 plays, 53 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(0:47 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 8-J.Buckner. 8-J.Buckner runs ob at WMC 26 for 27 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 26(0:38 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 28-O.Allison. 28-O.Allison to WMC 17 for 9 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIO 17(0:20 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman pushed ob at WMC 12 for 5 yards (21-S.Claiborne).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 12(0:15 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 20-T.Tupa. 20-T.Tupa runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:09 - 4th) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- FG (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25( - 5) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Tupa.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 25( - 5) 12-N.Rourke complete to 28-O.Allison. 28-O.Allison to WMC 20 for 5 yards (20-D.Spears34-A.Grace).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OHIO 20( - 5) 28-O.Allison to WMC 20 for no gain (21-S.Claiborne).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - OHIO 20( - 5) 2-L.Zervos 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
WMICH
Broncos
- End of Game (3 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25( - 5) 2-L.Bellamy to OHI 5 for 20 yards (43-C.Baker7-J.Hagan).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - WMICH 5( - 5) 2-L.Bellamy to OHI 4 for 1 yard (6-D.Mitchell).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 4( - 5) 2-L.Bellamy runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|24
|Rushing
|10
|11
|Passing
|14
|12
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|11-19
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|477
|441
|Total Plays
|83
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|155
|216
|Rush Attempts
|49
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|322
|225
|Comp. - Att.
|23-34
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-28
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.8
|4-40.8
|Return Yards
|19
|120
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-19
|5-120
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|322
|PASS YDS
|225
|
|
|155
|RUSH YDS
|216
|
|
|477
|TOTAL YDS
|441
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Wassink 16 QB
|J. Wassink
|23/34
|322
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|28
|72
|1
|20
|
D. Tucker 22 RB
|D. Tucker
|12
|55
|0
|24
|
J. Wassink 16 QB
|J. Wassink
|5
|17
|0
|7
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
S. Moore 24 WR
|S. Moore
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Moore 24 WR
|S. Moore
|4
|162
|1
|61
|
G. Ricci 15 TE
|G. Ricci
|4
|27
|2
|16
|
D. Bussell 81 WR
|D. Bussell
|2
|27
|0
|14
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Crooms 6 WR
|C. Crooms
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hayward 23 LB
|T. Hayward
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spears 20 LB
|D. Spears
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tranquill 2 S
|J. Tranquill
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Claiborne 21 S
|S. Claiborne
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 6 S
|A. Thomas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grace 34 LB
|A. Grace
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Collins 33 DE
|T. Collins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Balabani 58 DE
|A. Balabani
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Curtis 3 CB
|A. Curtis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holley 8 DT
|R. Holley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lupro 4 CB
|P. Lupro
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clayton 9 LB
|N. Clayton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fayad 1 DE
|A. Fayad
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DT
|B. Fiske
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ali 25 CB
|K. Ali
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCabe 93 DT
|W. McCabe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Aguirre 90 DT
|K. Aguirre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|5
|42.8
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Collins 33 DE
|T. Collins
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DT
|B. Fiske
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Rourke 12 QB
|N. Rourke
|20/29
|225
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Rourke 12 QB
|N. Rourke
|13
|93
|0
|22
|
O. Allison 28 RB
|O. Allison
|9
|59
|0
|42
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|6
|39
|2
|14
|
J. Ross 2 RB
|J. Ross
|7
|25
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Luehrman 88 TE
|R. Luehrman
|4
|52
|1
|21
|
J. Buckner 8 WR
|J. Buckner
|2
|41
|0
|27
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|3
|37
|0
|14
|
T. Tupa 20 WR
|T. Tupa
|2
|27
|1
|15
|
A. Luehrman 44 TE
|A. Luehrman
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
O. Allison 28 RB
|O. Allison
|4
|21
|0
|9
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Odom 3 WR
|C. Odom
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Ross 2 RB
|J. Ross
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hagan 7 S
|J. Hagan
|13-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|10-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorsa 49 LB
|J. Dorsa
|9-7
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mitchell 6 S
|D. Mitchell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Conner 35 LB
|D. Conner
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caesar 50 DT
|K. Caesar
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Baker 43 DT
|C. Baker
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Motley 23 CB
|I. Motley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 22 CB
|M. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Evans 9 DE
|W. Evans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Motley 24 CB
|X. Motley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hampton 12 S
|J. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Popp 34 LB
|E. Popp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Conrad 47 DE
|A. Conrad
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Coleman 16 DT
|M. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Arp 99 DT
|B. Arp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogun-Semore 88 DE
|A. Ogun-Semore
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. McKnight 55 DE
|S. McKnight
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Zervos 2 K
|L. Zervos
|2/2
|37
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Farkas 5 P
|M. Farkas
|4
|40.8
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Knock 19 WR
|D. Knock
|5
|24.0
|25
|0
|
J. Buckner 8 WR
|J. Buckner
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Knock 19 WR
|D. Knock
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
