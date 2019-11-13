Drive Chart
Field goal with 41 seconds left gives N. Illinois 31-28 win

  • Nov 13, 2019

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) Tre Harbison rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown and John Richardson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 41 seconds left to give Northern Illinois a 31-28 win over Toledo after blowing a 21-point fourth quarter lead Wednesday night.

The Huskies (4-6, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) kept their bowl ambitions alive by driving 68 yards on 13 plays and using almost 4 1/2 minutes of the clock before Richardson booted his winning kick through blowing snow.

Toledo's Eli Peters threw 34- and 13-yard touchdown passes to Bryce Mitchell in the fourth quarter before Ronnie Jones ran in from 7 yards out to tie the game with just over five minutes left.

Harbison was a workhorse with 32 carries on his way to his fourth 100-yard game this season. Ross Bowers threw for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Peters finished with 300 yards passing and three TDs with Mitchell making six catches for 125 yards. Shakif Seymour had 133 yards rushing on 19 carries for the Rockets (6-4, 3-3), who lost for the first time this season in six home games.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky kicks 62 yards from TOL 35 Downed at the NIL 3.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 3
(15:00 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 4 for 1 yard (21-D.Blue27-K.Robinson).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 4
(14:30 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 6 for 2 yards (92-D.Rogers).
No Gain
3 & 7 - NILL 6
(13:39 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 6
(13:33 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 51 yards from NIL 6 Downed at the TOL 43.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Fumble (8 plays, 40 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43
(13:22 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to NIL 46 for 11 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46
(12:48 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 43 for 3 yards (98-J.Heflin).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 43
(12:19 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 43
(11:43 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to NIL 39 for 4 yards (45-J.Cole).
+5 YD
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 39
(11:28 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour to NIL 34 for 5 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34
(10:55 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 33 for 1 yard (10-Q.Wynne).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 33
(10:55 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
+16 YD
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 33
(11:03 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to NIL 17 FUMBLES (29-A.Buirge). 11-T.Foster to NIL 19 for 2 yards.

NILL Huskies
- Downs (7 plays, 40 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 19
(10:56 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 38 for 19 yards (1-T.Anderson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38
(10:23 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 43 for 5 yards (20-S.Holt).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 43
(10:00 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 50 for 7 yards (6-N.Bauer).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 50
(9:22 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 50
(9:16 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 28-J.Nettles. 28-J.Nettles to TOL 42 for 8 yards (21-D.Blue).
No Gain
3 & 2 - NILL 42
(8:50 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
+1 YD
4 & 2 - NILL 42
(8:43 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to TOL 41 for 1 yard (6-N.Bauer).

TOLEDO Rockets
- TD (8 plays, 67 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41
(8:36 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 45 for 4 yards (50-V.Labus).
+23 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 45
(8:04 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 32 for 23 yards (8-M.Williams).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32
(7:50 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to NIL 9 for 23 yards (8-M.Williams15-D.Thomas).
-1 YD
1 & 9 - TOLEDO 9
(7:33 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 10 for -1 yard (50-V.Labus98-J.Heflin).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 10
(6:50 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-R.Gilliam. 14-R.Gilliam runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 10
(6:50 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-R.Gilliam. 14-R.Gilliam to NIL 1 for 9 yards (8-M.Williams15-D.Thomas).
-3 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 1
(6:30 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 4 for -3 yards (99-B.LeRoy50-V.Labus).
+4 YD
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 4
(5:48 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:44 - 1st) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:44 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 25-C.Hogans.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(5:44 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 28 for 3 yards (56-T.Taylor91-J.Hines).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 28
(5:10 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 31 for 3 yards (91-J.Hines).
+13 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 31
(4:30 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 44 for 13 yards (27-K.Robinson).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 44
(4:07 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to TOL 46 for 10 yards (1-T.Anderson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46
(3:45 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 47 for -1 yard (91-J.Hines).
+11 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 47
(3:10 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to TOL 36 for 11 yards (27-K.Robinson).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 36
(2:41 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:35 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Downs (6 plays, 23 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:35 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 61 yards from NIL 35 out of bounds at the TOL 4.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35
(2:35 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 43 for 8 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+12 YD
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 43
(2:03 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to NIL 45 for 12 yards (15-D.Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45
(1:45 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 45
(1:35 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to NIL 40 for 5 yards (38-N.Rattin).
No Gain
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 40
(1:08 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Kovacs.
No Gain
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 40
(1:04 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Kovacs.

NILL Huskies
- TD (7 plays, 60 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 40
(1:01 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to TOL 49 for 11 yards (1-T.Anderson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 49
(0:31 - 1st) Penalty on NIL 88-D.Crawford False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 49. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 15 - NILL 46
(0:08 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to TOL 44 for 10 yards (2-J.Fisher).
No Gain
2 & 5 - NILL 44
(15:00 - 2nd) 28-J.Nettles to TOL 44 for no gain (99-D.Johnson92-D.Rogers).
Penalty
3 & 5 - NILL 44
(14:20 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to TOL 36 for 8 yards. Team penalty on NIL Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at TOL 44. No Play.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 49
(13:53 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to TOL 40 for 9 yards (20-S.Holt).
+40 YD
4 & 1 - NILL 40
(13:23 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:16 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Downs (9 plays, 47 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:16 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(13:16 - 2nd) 5-R.Jones to TOL 29 for 4 yards (99-B.LeRoy).
+19 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 29
(12:41 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 48 for 19 yards (8-M.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48
(12:27 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters scrambles to NIL 47 for 5 yards (8-M.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 47
(11:56 - 2nd) 5-R.Jones to NIL 43 for 4 yards (99-B.LeRoy50-V.Labus).
+10 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 43
(11:14 - 2nd) 5-R.Jones to NIL 33 for 10 yards (8-M.Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33
(10:50 - 2nd) 5-R.Jones to NIL 32 for 1 yard (50-V.Labus96-M.Kelly).
Sack
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 32
(10:21 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters sacked at NIL 38 for -6 yards (10-Q.Wynne).
+12 YD
3 & 15 - TOLEDO 38
(9:47 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to NIL 26 for 12 yards (99-B.LeRoy).
-2 YD
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 26
(9:00 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 28 for -2 yards (50-V.Labus96-M.Kelly).

NILL Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 28
(8:54 - 2nd) 3-T.Richie to NIL 33 for 5 yards (91-J.Hines).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 33
(8:26 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 32 for -1 yard (20-S.Holt).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NILL 32
(7:43 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Love.
Punt
4 & 6 - NILL 32
(7:37 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 46 yards from NIL 32 Downed at the TOL 22.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Punt (9 plays, 23 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 22
(7:30 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Gilliam.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 22
(7:23 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 25 for 3 yards (99-B.LeRoy38-N.Rattin).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 25
(7:01 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner to TOL 32 for 7 yards (15-D.Thomas).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32
(6:32 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to NIL 16 for 52 yards (15-D.Thomas). Penalty on TOL 80-B.Mitchell Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 0 yards enforced at TOL 32. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 32
(6:06 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 37 for 5 yards (45-J.Cole).
+10 YD
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 37
(5:26 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 47 for 10 yards (15-D.Thomas50-V.Labus).
Sack
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47
(4:58 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters sacked at TOL 37 for -10 yards FUMBLES (98-J.Heflin). out of bounds at the TOL 37.
+8 YD
2 & 20 - TOLEDO 37
(4:39 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 45 for 8 yards (50-V.Labus96-M.Kelly).
No Gain
3 & 12 - TOLEDO 45
(4:03 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
Punt
4 & 12 - TOLEDO 45
(3:58 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky punts 51 yards from TOL 45 to the NIL 4 downed by 54-S.Mills.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (6 plays, 46 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 4
(3:45 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 9 for 5 yards (21-D.Blue93-N.Childress).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 9
(3:08 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 18 for 9 yards (11-J.Williams1-T.Anderson).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 18
(2:36 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 39 for 21 yards (27-K.Robinson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 39
(2:11 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 45 for 6 yards (99-D.Johnson91-J.Hines).
Penalty
2 & 4 - NILL 45
(1:28 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 31 for -14 yards. Penalty on NIL 12-R.Bowers Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at NIL 31. No Play. (31-D.Bolden).
+5 YD
3 & 18 - NILL 31
(1:15 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 36 for 5 yards (91-J.Hines).
Punt
4 & 13 - NILL 36
(1:12 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 38 yards from NIL 36 to TOL 26 fair catch by 8-D.Maddox.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Halftime (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26
(1:06 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour to TOL 35 for 9 yards. Penalty on TOL 10-D.Phillips Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 28.
+17 YD
1 & 18 - TOLEDO 18
(0:40 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 35 for 17 yards (7-M.Terry23-J.McKie).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 35
(0:20 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 38 for 3 yards (11-T.Foster99-B.LeRoy).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38
(0:02 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 41 for 3 yards (50-V.Labus).

TOLEDO Rockets
- Fumble (7 plays, 61 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 56 yards from NIL 35. 33-J.Stuart to TOL 27 for 18 yards (13-J.Bonds).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27
(14:56 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 27
(14:51 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 38 for 11 yards (11-T.Foster8-M.Williams).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38
(14:16 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 45 for 17 yards (8-M.Williams).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45
(13:57 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 28 for 17 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28
(13:42 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to NIL 20 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 20
(13:05 - 3rd) 5-R.Jones to NIL 19 for 1 yard (38-N.Rattin).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 19
(12:34 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters to NIL 12 FUMBLES. 7-M.Terry to NIL 12 for no gain.

NILL Huskies
- TD (14 plays, 88 yards, 6:15 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 12
(12:25 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 15 for 3 yards (2-J.Fisher20-S.Holt).
No Gain
2 & 7 - NILL 15
(11:43 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
+9 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 15
(11:40 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 24 for 9 yards (27-K.Robinson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 24
(11:14 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 31 for 7 yards (1-T.Anderson21-S.Seymour).
-3 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 31
(10:38 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers to NIL 28 for -3 yards. Penalty on TOL 56-T.Taylor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NIL 28.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 43
(10:02 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 50 for 7 yards (45-D.Johnson2-J.Fisher).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 50
(9:29 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 48 for 2 yards (20-S.Holt48-N.Givhan).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 48
(8:51 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 45 for 3 yards (1-T.Anderson2-J.Fisher).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 45
(8:24 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 45 for no gain (99-D.Johnson20-S.Holt).
Penalty
2 & 10 - NILL 45
(7:44 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker. Penalty on TOL 20-S.Holt Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TOL 45. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30
(7:39 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to TOL 24 for 6 yards (91-J.Hines20-S.Holt).
+23 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 24
(6:55 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 21-M.Jones. 21-M.Jones to TOL 1 for 23 yards (13-C.McDonald).
Penalty
1 & 1 - NILL 1
(6:21 - 3rd) Penalty on TOL 54-J.Douglas Offside 0 yards enforced at TOL 1. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - NILL 1
(6:13 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:10 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:10 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(6:10 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 29 for 4 yards (98-J.Heflin).
-3 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 29
(5:33 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters to TOL 26 FUMBLES. 12-E.Peters to TOL 26 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 26
(4:49 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
Punt
4 & 9 - TOLEDO 26
(4:44 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky punts 39 yards from TOL 26 to NIL 35 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.

NILL Huskies
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(4:37 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
+33 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 35
(4:30 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 22-T.Harbison. 22-T.Harbison to TOL 32 for 33 yards (48-N.Givhan).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32
(3:48 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 20 for 12 yards (31-D.Bolden6-N.Bauer).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20
(3:33 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers to TOL 18 for 2 yards (21-D.Blue).
+10 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 18
(2:58 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to TOL 8 for 10 yards (13-C.McDonald6-N.Bauer).
+6 YD
1 & 8 - NILL 8
(2:13 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to TOL 2 for 6 yards (6-N.Bauer).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 2
(1:54 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 1 for 1 yard (48-N.Givhan6-N.Bauer).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 1
(1:13 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- TD (8 plays, 70 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 59 yards from NIL 35. 33-J.Stuart to TOL 30 for 24 yards (29-A.Buirge).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(0:56 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(0:49 - 3rd) 5-R.Jones to TOL 39 for 9 yards (50-V.Labus).
No Gain
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 39
(0:29 - 3rd) 5-R.Jones to TOL 39 for no gain (8-M.Williams).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 39
(0:04 - 3rd) 5-R.Jones to TOL 41 for 2 yards (8-M.Williams).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41
(15:00 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to NIL 49 for 10 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49
(14:50 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 38 for 11 yards (11-T.Foster23-J.McKie).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38
(14:28 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 34 for 4 yards (98-J.Heflin).
+34 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 34
(14:02 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:55 - 4th) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- Downs (4 plays, -8 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:55 - 4th) 17-T.Clucky kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(13:55 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 26 for 1 yard (31-D.Bolden93-N.Childress).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NILL 26
(13:15 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
No Gain
3 & 9 - NILL 26
(13:10 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 28-J.Nettles.
-9 YD
4 & 9 - NILL 26
(13:06 - 4th) 36-M.Ference to NIL 17 FUMBLES. to NIL 17 for no gain.

TOLEDO Rockets
- TD (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17
(13:00 - 4th) 5-R.Jones to NIL 13 for 4 yards (9-M.Lorbeck50-V.Labus).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 13
(12:27 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:23 - 4th) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (7 plays, 38 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:23 - 4th) 17-T.Clucky kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(12:23 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 49 for 26 yards (1-T.Anderson19-S.Womack).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 49
(12:01 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 44 for 5 yards (48-N.Givhan2-J.Fisher).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 44
(11:26 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 42 for 2 yards (93-N.Childress91-J.Hines).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 42
(10:50 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 39 for 3 yards (21-D.Blue).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 39
(10:18 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 38 for 1 yard (2-J.Fisher92-D.Rogers).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 38
(9:38 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 37 for 1 yard (11-J.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 8 - NILL 37
(8:58 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Love.
Punt
4 & 8 - NILL 37
(8:53 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers punts 28 yards from TOL 37 Downed at the TOL 9.

TOLEDO Rockets
- TD (10 plays, 91 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 9
(8:45 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 9
(8:41 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 21 for 12 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 21
(8:19 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 25 for 4 yards (98-J.Heflin38-N.Rattin).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 25
(7:48 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
+11 YD
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 25
(7:42 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 36 for 11 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36
(7:28 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 50 for 14 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50
(7:12 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 47 for 3 yards (55-W.Kramer).
+37 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 47
(6:28 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to NIL 10 for 37 yards (23-J.McKie).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 10
(5:54 - 4th) 5-R.Jones to NIL 7 for 3 yards (7-M.Terry).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 7
(5:12 - 4th) 5-R.Jones runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:07 - 4th) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- FG (13 plays, 68 yards, 4:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:07 - 4th) 17-T.Clucky kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(5:07 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25
(5:03 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 29 for 4 yards.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - NILL 29
(4:24 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 36 for 7 yards (27-K.Robinson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 36
(3:57 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 39 for 3 yards (2-J.Fisher).
No Gain
2 & 7 - NILL 39
(3:22 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
Penalty
3 & 7 - NILL 39
(3:17 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker. Penalty on TOL 1-T.Anderson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NIL 39. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46
(3:12 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 35 for 11 yards (1-T.Anderson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(2:43 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 31 for 4 yards (2-J.Fisher99-D.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 31
(2:07 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to TOL 27 for 4 yards (19-S.Womack).
+11 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 27
(1:39 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to TOL 16 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 16
(0:59 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 13 for 3 yards (20-S.Holt).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 13
(0:55 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 10 for 3 yards (2-J.Fisher92-D.Rogers).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 10
(0:49 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to TOL 7 for 3 yards (21-D.Blue).
Field Goal
4 & 1 - NILL 7
(0:45 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- End of Game (5 plays, 45 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:41 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(0:41 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 34 for 9 yards (45-J.Cole).
+23 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 34
(0:30 - 4th) 12-E.Peters scrambles to NIL 43 for 23 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43
(0:21 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour to NIL 32 for 11 yards (38-N.Rattin45-J.Cole).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32
(0:09 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour to NIL 25 for 7 yards (38-N.Rattin).
Penalty
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 25
(0:01 - 4th) Penalty on TOL 80-B.Mitchell False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 25. No Play.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:45
39-J.Richardson 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
53
yds
04:22
pos
31
28
Point After TD 5:07
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
Touchdown 5:12
5-R.Jones runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
91
yds
03:38
pos
28
27
Point After TD 12:23
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 12:27
12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
17
yds
00:37
pos
28
20
Point After TD 13:55
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 14:02
12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
70
yds
00:56
pos
28
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:00
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 1:13
15-M.Childers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
03:37
pos
27
7
Point After TD 6:10
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 6:13
22-T.Harbison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
58
yds
06:15
pos
20
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:16
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 13:23
15-M.Childers runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
00:53
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:35
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:41
12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:09
pos
6
7
Point After TD 5:44
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:48
12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
67
yds
02:52
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 24
Rushing 9 9
Passing 11 15
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 7-15 4-13
4th Down Conv 1-3 3-5
Total Net Yards 444 502
Total Plays 73 76
Avg Gain 6.1 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 222 208
Rush Attempts 44 38
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 5.5
Net Yards Passing 222 294
Comp. - Att. 18-29 26-38
Yards Per Pass 7.7 7.7
Penalties - Yards 3-24 7-60
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 4-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-40.8 2-45.0
Return Yards 0 42
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-42
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
N. Illinois 4-6 7714331
Toledo 6-4 7002128
Glass Bowl Toledo, Ohio
 222 PASS YDS 294
222 RUSH YDS 208
444 TOTAL YDS 502
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 193 1 0 132.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 193 1 0 132.7
R. Bowers 15/26 193 1 0
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 29 0 0 181.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 29 0 0 181.2
M. Childers 3/3 29 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Harbison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
32 158 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 158 1
T. Harbison 32 158 1 26
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 57 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 57 2
M. Childers 5 57 2 40
J. Nettles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
J. Nettles 3 13 0 7
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Richie 1 5 0 5
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Jones 1 1 0 1
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
R. Bowers 1 -3 0 -3
M. Ference 36 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
M. Ference 1 -9 0 -9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 54 0
T. Richie 6 54 0 13
D. Crawford 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 1
D. Crawford 3 46 1 36
T. Harbison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 43 0
T. Harbison 1 43 0 43
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
C. Tucker 5 37 0 10
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
M. Jones 1 23 0 23
M. Brinkman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
M. Brinkman 1 11 0 11
J. Nettles 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Nettles 1 8 0 8
D. Robinson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Robinson 0 0 0 0
S. Tears 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Tears 0 0 0 0
M. Love 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Love 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Thomas 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
D. Thomas 10-2 0.0 0
M. Williams 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
M. Williams 9-1 0.0 0
V. Labus 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
V. Labus 7-4 0.0 0
B. LeRoy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. LeRoy 5-1 0.0 0
J. Heflin 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
J. Heflin 5-1 1.0 0
N. Rattin 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
N. Rattin 4-2 0.0 0
J. Cole 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Cole 3-1 0.0 0
T. Foster 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Foster 3-0 0.0 0
Q. Wynne 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
Q. Wynne 2-0 1.0 0
M. Terry 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Terry 2-0 0.0 0
M. Lorbeck 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Lorbeck 1-0 0.0 0
W. Kramer 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Kramer 1-0 0.0 0
J. McKie 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. McKie 1-2 0.0 0
A. Buirge 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Buirge 1-0 0.0 0
M. Kelly 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
M. Kelly 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Richardson 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
J. Richardson 1/1 25 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Ference 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 45.0 0
M. Ference 3 45.0 0 51
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 28.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 28.0 1
R. Bowers 1 28.0 1 28
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Peters 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 300 3 0 160.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 300 3 0 160.8
E. Peters 26/38 300 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 133 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 133 0
S. Seymour 19 133 0 23
R. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 45 1
R. Jones 11 45 1 10
E. Peters 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
E. Peters 6 16 0 23
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
B. Koback 2 14 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 125 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 125 2
B. Mitchell 6 125 2 37
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 78 0
D. McKinley-Lewis 7 78 0 14
D. Rosi 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
D. Rosi 4 37 0 19
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
S. Seymour 4 24 0 11
D. Phillips 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Phillips 1 12 0 12
R. Gilliam 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
R. Gilliam 1 9 0 9
D. Maddox 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 1
D. Maddox 2 8 1 4
J. Turner 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Turner 1 7 0 7
N. Kovacs 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Kovacs 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Anderson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
T. Anderson 7-1 0.0 0
J. Fisher 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
J. Fisher 6-3 0.0 0
D. Blue 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Blue 6-0 0.0 0
J. Hines 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
J. Hines 5-3 0.0 0
S. Holt 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
S. Holt 5-3 0.0 0
K. Robinson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Robinson 5-1 0.0 0
N. Givhan 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Givhan 3-1 0.0 0
De. Johnson 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
De. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0
N. Bauer 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
N. Bauer 3-3 0.0 0
J. Williams 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
C. McDonald 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. McDonald 2-0 0.0 0
D. Bolden 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Bolden 2-0 0.0 0
Dy. Johnson 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Dy. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Rogers 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
D. Rogers 1-3 0.0 0
N. Childress 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Childress 1-2 0.0 0
T. Taylor 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
S. Womack 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Womack 1-1 0.0 0
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Seymour 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Ev. Davis 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
Ev. Davis 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Cluckey 17 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 45.0 1
T. Cluckey 2 45.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Stuart 33 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 24 0
J. Stuart 2 21.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 3 1:27 3 3 Punt
10:56 NILL 19 2:13 7 40 Downs
5:44 NILL 25 3:09 7 75 TD
1:01 NILL 40 0:53 7 60 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:54 NILL 28 1:17 3 4 Punt
3:45 NILL 4 2:33 6 46 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 NILL 12 6:15 14 88 TD
4:37 NILL 35 3:37 8 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 NILL 25 0:49 4 -8 Downs
12:23 NILL 25 3:30 7 38 Punt
5:07 NILL 25 4:22 13 68 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 TOLEDO 43 2:19 8 40 Fumble
8:36 TOLEDO 41 2:52 8 67 TD
2:35 TOLEDO 35 1:31 6 23 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 TOLEDO 25 4:16 9 47 Downs
7:30 TOLEDO 22 3:32 9 23 Punt
1:06 TOLEDO 26 1:04 4 22 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TOLEDO 27 2:26 7 61 Fumble
6:10 TOLEDO 25 1:26 3 1 Punt
1:00 TOLEDO 30 0:56 8 70 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 NILL 17 0:37 2 17 TD
8:45 TOLEDO 9 3:38 10 91 TD
0:41 TOLEDO 25 0:40 5 45 Game
