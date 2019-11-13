|
|
|NILL
|TOLEDO
Field goal with 41 seconds left gives N. Illinois 31-28 win
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) Tre Harbison rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown and John Richardson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 41 seconds left to give Northern Illinois a 31-28 win over Toledo after blowing a 21-point fourth quarter lead Wednesday night.
The Huskies (4-6, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) kept their bowl ambitions alive by driving 68 yards on 13 plays and using almost 4 1/2 minutes of the clock before Richardson booted his winning kick through blowing snow.
Toledo's Eli Peters threw 34- and 13-yard touchdown passes to Bryce Mitchell in the fourth quarter before Ronnie Jones ran in from 7 yards out to tie the game with just over five minutes left.
Harbison was a workhorse with 32 carries on his way to his fourth 100-yard game this season. Ross Bowers threw for 193 yards and a touchdown.
Peters finished with 300 yards passing and three TDs with Mitchell making six catches for 125 yards. Shakif Seymour had 133 yards rushing on 19 carries for the Rockets (6-4, 3-3), who lost for the first time this season in six home games.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky kicks 62 yards from TOL 35 Downed at the NIL 3.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 3(15:00 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 4 for 1 yard (21-D.Blue27-K.Robinson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 4(14:30 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 6 for 2 yards (92-D.Rogers).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NILL 6(13:39 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NILL 6(13:33 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 51 yards from NIL 6 Downed at the TOL 43.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Fumble (8 plays, 40 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(13:22 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to NIL 46 for 11 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(12:48 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 43 for 3 yards (98-J.Heflin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 43(12:19 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 43(11:43 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to NIL 39 for 4 yards (45-J.Cole).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 39(11:28 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour to NIL 34 for 5 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34(10:55 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 33 for 1 yard (10-Q.Wynne).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 33(10:55 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 33(11:03 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to NIL 17 FUMBLES (29-A.Buirge). 11-T.Foster to NIL 19 for 2 yards.
NILL
Huskies
- Downs (7 plays, 40 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 19(10:56 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 38 for 19 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 38(10:23 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 43 for 5 yards (20-S.Holt).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 43(10:00 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 50 for 7 yards (6-N.Bauer).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 50(9:22 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 50(9:16 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 28-J.Nettles. 28-J.Nettles to TOL 42 for 8 yards (21-D.Blue).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NILL 42(8:50 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - NILL 42(8:43 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to TOL 41 for 1 yard (6-N.Bauer).
TOLEDO
Rockets
- TD (8 plays, 67 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(8:36 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 45 for 4 yards (50-V.Labus).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 45(8:04 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 32 for 23 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(7:50 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to NIL 9 for 23 yards (8-M.Williams15-D.Thomas).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 9 - TOLEDO 9(7:33 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 10 for -1 yard (50-V.Labus98-J.Heflin).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 10(6:50 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-R.Gilliam. 14-R.Gilliam runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 10(6:50 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-R.Gilliam. 14-R.Gilliam to NIL 1 for 9 yards (8-M.Williams15-D.Thomas).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 1(6:30 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 4 for -3 yards (99-B.LeRoy50-V.Labus).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 4(5:48 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:44 - 1st) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:44 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 25-C.Hogans.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(5:44 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 28 for 3 yards (56-T.Taylor91-J.Hines).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 28(5:10 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 31 for 3 yards (91-J.Hines).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - NILL 31(4:30 - 1st) 15-M.Childers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 44 for 13 yards (27-K.Robinson).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 44(4:07 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to TOL 46 for 10 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 46(3:45 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 47 for -1 yard (91-J.Hines).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - NILL 47(3:10 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to TOL 36 for 11 yards (27-K.Robinson).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 36(2:41 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:35 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Downs (6 plays, 23 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:35 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 61 yards from NIL 35 out of bounds at the TOL 4.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(2:35 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 43 for 8 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 43(2:03 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to NIL 45 for 12 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(1:45 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(1:35 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to NIL 40 for 5 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 40(1:08 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Kovacs.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 40(1:04 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Kovacs.
NILL
Huskies
- TD (7 plays, 60 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 40(1:01 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to TOL 49 for 11 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 49(0:31 - 1st) Penalty on NIL 88-D.Crawford False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 49. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - NILL 46(0:08 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to TOL 44 for 10 yards (2-J.Fisher).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NILL 44(15:00 - 2nd) 28-J.Nettles to TOL 44 for no gain (99-D.Johnson92-D.Rogers).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - NILL 44(14:20 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to TOL 36 for 8 yards. Team penalty on NIL Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at TOL 44. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - NILL 49(13:53 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to TOL 40 for 9 yards (20-S.Holt).
|
+40 YD
|
4 & 1 - NILL 40(13:23 - 2nd) 15-M.Childers runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:16 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Downs (9 plays, 47 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:16 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(13:16 - 2nd) 5-R.Jones to TOL 29 for 4 yards (99-B.LeRoy).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 29(12:41 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 48 for 19 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(12:27 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters scrambles to NIL 47 for 5 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 47(11:56 - 2nd) 5-R.Jones to NIL 43 for 4 yards (99-B.LeRoy50-V.Labus).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 43(11:14 - 2nd) 5-R.Jones to NIL 33 for 10 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(10:50 - 2nd) 5-R.Jones to NIL 32 for 1 yard (50-V.Labus96-M.Kelly).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 32(10:21 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters sacked at NIL 38 for -6 yards (10-Q.Wynne).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 15 - TOLEDO 38(9:47 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to NIL 26 for 12 yards (99-B.LeRoy).
|
-2 YD
|
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 26(9:00 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 28 for -2 yards (50-V.Labus96-M.Kelly).
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 28(8:54 - 2nd) 3-T.Richie to NIL 33 for 5 yards (91-J.Hines).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 33(8:26 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 32 for -1 yard (20-S.Holt).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NILL 32(7:43 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Love.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NILL 32(7:37 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 46 yards from NIL 32 Downed at the TOL 22.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Punt (9 plays, 23 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 22(7:30 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Gilliam.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 22(7:23 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 25 for 3 yards (99-B.LeRoy38-N.Rattin).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 25(7:01 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner to TOL 32 for 7 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(6:32 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to NIL 16 for 52 yards (15-D.Thomas). Penalty on TOL 80-B.Mitchell Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 0 yards enforced at TOL 32. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(6:06 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 37 for 5 yards (45-J.Cole).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 37(5:26 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 47 for 10 yards (15-D.Thomas50-V.Labus).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47(4:58 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters sacked at TOL 37 for -10 yards FUMBLES (98-J.Heflin). out of bounds at the TOL 37.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 20 - TOLEDO 37(4:39 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 45 for 8 yards (50-V.Labus96-M.Kelly).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TOLEDO 45(4:03 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - TOLEDO 45(3:58 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky punts 51 yards from TOL 45 to the NIL 4 downed by 54-S.Mills.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (6 plays, 46 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 4(3:45 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 9 for 5 yards (21-D.Blue93-N.Childress).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 9(3:08 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 18 for 9 yards (11-J.Williams1-T.Anderson).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 18(2:36 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 39 for 21 yards (27-K.Robinson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 39(2:11 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 45 for 6 yards (99-D.Johnson91-J.Hines).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - NILL 45(1:28 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 31 for -14 yards. Penalty on NIL 12-R.Bowers Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at NIL 31. No Play. (31-D.Bolden).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 18 - NILL 31(1:15 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 36 for 5 yards (91-J.Hines).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - NILL 36(1:12 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 38 yards from NIL 36 to TOL 26 fair catch by 8-D.Maddox.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Halftime (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26(1:06 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour to TOL 35 for 9 yards. Penalty on TOL 10-D.Phillips Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 28.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 18 - TOLEDO 18(0:40 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 35 for 17 yards (7-M.Terry23-J.McKie).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 35(0:20 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 38 for 3 yards (11-T.Foster99-B.LeRoy).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38(0:02 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 41 for 3 yards (50-V.Labus).
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Fumble (7 plays, 61 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 56 yards from NIL 35. 33-J.Stuart to TOL 27 for 18 yards (13-J.Bonds).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(14:56 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(14:51 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 38 for 11 yards (11-T.Foster8-M.Williams).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38(14:16 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 45 for 17 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(13:57 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 28 for 17 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(13:42 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to NIL 20 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 20(13:05 - 3rd) 5-R.Jones to NIL 19 for 1 yard (38-N.Rattin).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 19(12:34 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters to NIL 12 FUMBLES. 7-M.Terry to NIL 12 for no gain.
NILL
Huskies
- TD (14 plays, 88 yards, 6:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 12(12:25 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 15 for 3 yards (2-J.Fisher20-S.Holt).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NILL 15(11:43 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - NILL 15(11:40 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 24 for 9 yards (27-K.Robinson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 24(11:14 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 31 for 7 yards (1-T.Anderson21-S.Seymour).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NILL 31(10:38 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers to NIL 28 for -3 yards. Penalty on TOL 56-T.Taylor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NIL 28.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 43(10:02 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 50 for 7 yards (45-D.Johnson2-J.Fisher).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NILL 50(9:29 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 48 for 2 yards (20-S.Holt48-N.Givhan).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 48(8:51 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 45 for 3 yards (1-T.Anderson2-J.Fisher).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 45(8:24 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 45 for no gain (99-D.Johnson20-S.Holt).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NILL 45(7:44 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker. Penalty on TOL 20-S.Holt Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TOL 45. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 30(7:39 - 3rd) 28-J.Nettles to TOL 24 for 6 yards (91-J.Hines20-S.Holt).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 24(6:55 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 21-M.Jones. 21-M.Jones to TOL 1 for 23 yards (13-C.McDonald).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - NILL 1(6:21 - 3rd) Penalty on TOL 54-J.Douglas Offside 0 yards enforced at TOL 1. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NILL 1(6:13 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:10 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:10 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(6:10 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 29 for 4 yards (98-J.Heflin).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 29(5:33 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters to TOL 26 FUMBLES. 12-E.Peters to TOL 26 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 26(4:49 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TOLEDO 26(4:44 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky punts 39 yards from TOL 26 to NIL 35 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
NILL
Huskies
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(4:37 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 35(4:30 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 22-T.Harbison. 22-T.Harbison to TOL 32 for 33 yards (48-N.Givhan).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 32(3:48 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 20 for 12 yards (31-D.Bolden6-N.Bauer).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 20(3:33 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers to TOL 18 for 2 yards (21-D.Blue).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 18(2:58 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to TOL 8 for 10 yards (13-C.McDonald6-N.Bauer).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 8 - NILL 8(2:13 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to TOL 2 for 6 yards (6-N.Bauer).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NILL 2(1:54 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 1 for 1 yard (48-N.Givhan6-N.Bauer).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 1(1:13 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- TD (8 plays, 70 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 59 yards from NIL 35. 33-J.Stuart to TOL 30 for 24 yards (29-A.Buirge).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(0:56 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(0:49 - 3rd) 5-R.Jones to TOL 39 for 9 yards (50-V.Labus).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 39(0:29 - 3rd) 5-R.Jones to TOL 39 for no gain (8-M.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 39(0:04 - 3rd) 5-R.Jones to TOL 41 for 2 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(15:00 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to NIL 49 for 10 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(14:50 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 38 for 11 yards (11-T.Foster23-J.McKie).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38(14:28 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 34 for 4 yards (98-J.Heflin).
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 34(14:02 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:55 - 4th) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- Downs (4 plays, -8 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:55 - 4th) 17-T.Clucky kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(13:55 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 26 for 1 yard (31-D.Bolden93-N.Childress).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NILL 26(13:15 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NILL 26(13:10 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 28-J.Nettles.
|
-9 YD
|
4 & 9 - NILL 26(13:06 - 4th) 36-M.Ference to NIL 17 FUMBLES. to NIL 17 for no gain.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- TD (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17(13:00 - 4th) 5-R.Jones to NIL 13 for 4 yards (9-M.Lorbeck50-V.Labus).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 13(12:27 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:23 - 4th) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (7 plays, 38 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:23 - 4th) 17-T.Clucky kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(12:23 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 49 for 26 yards (1-T.Anderson19-S.Womack).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 49(12:01 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 44 for 5 yards (48-N.Givhan2-J.Fisher).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 44(11:26 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 42 for 2 yards (93-N.Childress91-J.Hines).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - NILL 42(10:50 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 39 for 3 yards (21-D.Blue).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 39(10:18 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 38 for 1 yard (2-J.Fisher92-D.Rogers).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 38(9:38 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 37 for 1 yard (11-J.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NILL 37(8:58 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Love.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - NILL 37(8:53 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers punts 28 yards from TOL 37 Downed at the TOL 9.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- TD (10 plays, 91 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 9(8:45 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 9(8:41 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 21 for 12 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 21(8:19 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 25 for 4 yards (98-J.Heflin38-N.Rattin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 25(7:48 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 25(7:42 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 36 for 11 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(7:28 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 50 for 14 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(7:12 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to NIL 47 for 3 yards (55-W.Kramer).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 47(6:28 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to NIL 10 for 37 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 10(5:54 - 4th) 5-R.Jones to NIL 7 for 3 yards (7-M.Terry).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 7(5:12 - 4th) 5-R.Jones runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:07 - 4th) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- FG (13 plays, 68 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:07 - 4th) 17-T.Clucky kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(5:07 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 25(5:03 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 29 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - NILL 29(4:24 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 36 for 7 yards (27-K.Robinson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 36(3:57 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 39 for 3 yards (2-J.Fisher).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NILL 39(3:22 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - NILL 39(3:17 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker. Penalty on TOL 1-T.Anderson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NIL 39. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 46(3:12 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 35 for 11 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(2:43 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 31 for 4 yards (2-J.Fisher99-D.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - NILL 31(2:07 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to TOL 27 for 4 yards (19-S.Womack).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - NILL 27(1:39 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to TOL 16 for 11 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 16(0:59 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 13 for 3 yards (20-S.Holt).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 13(0:55 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TOL 10 for 3 yards (2-J.Fisher92-D.Rogers).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NILL 10(0:49 - 4th) 15-M.Childers to TOL 7 for 3 yards (21-D.Blue).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - NILL 7(0:45 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- End of Game (5 plays, 45 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:41 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(0:41 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 34 for 9 yards (45-J.Cole).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 34(0:30 - 4th) 12-E.Peters scrambles to NIL 43 for 23 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(0:21 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour to NIL 32 for 11 yards (38-N.Rattin45-J.Cole).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(0:09 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour to NIL 25 for 7 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 25(0:01 - 4th) Penalty on TOL 80-B.Mitchell False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 25. No Play.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|11
|15
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|444
|502
|Total Plays
|73
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|222
|208
|Rush Attempts
|44
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|222
|294
|Comp. - Att.
|18-29
|26-38
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-24
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.8
|2-45.0
|Return Yards
|0
|42
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-42
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|222
|PASS YDS
|294
|
|
|222
|RUSH YDS
|208
|
|
|444
|TOTAL YDS
|502
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|15/26
|193
|1
|0
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|3/3
|29
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harbison 22 RB
|T. Harbison
|32
|158
|1
|26
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|5
|57
|2
|40
|
J. Nettles 28 RB
|J. Nettles
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Jones 21 RB
|M. Jones
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|6
|54
|0
|13
|
D. Crawford 88 TE
|D. Crawford
|3
|46
|1
|36
|
T. Harbison 22 RB
|T. Harbison
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|5
|37
|0
|10
|
M. Jones 21 RB
|M. Jones
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Nettles 28 RB
|J. Nettles
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Robinson 17 WR
|D. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Tears 14 WR
|S. Tears
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Love 2 WR
|M. Love
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Thomas 15 S
|D. Thomas
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 8 S
|M. Williams
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Labus 50 LB
|V. Labus
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. LeRoy 99 DT
|B. LeRoy
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heflin 98 DT
|J. Heflin
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 45 LB
|J. Cole
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Foster 11 S
|T. Foster
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Wynne 10 DE
|Q. Wynne
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Terry 7 S
|M. Terry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lorbeck 9 DE
|M. Lorbeck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kramer 55 DT
|W. Kramer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKie 23 CB
|J. McKie
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Buirge 29 S
|A. Buirge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kelly 96 DT
|M. Kelly
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|1/1
|25
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|3
|45.0
|0
|51
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|1
|28.0
|1
|28
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Peters 12 QB
|E. Peters
|26/38
|300
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Seymour 21 RB
|S. Seymour
|19
|133
|0
|23
|
R. Jones 5 RB
|R. Jones
|11
|45
|1
|10
|
E. Peters 12 QB
|E. Peters
|6
|16
|0
|23
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|2
|14
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Mitchell 80 WR
|B. Mitchell
|6
|125
|2
|37
|
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
|D. McKinley-Lewis
|7
|78
|0
|14
|
D. Rosi 89 TE
|D. Rosi
|4
|37
|0
|19
|
S. Seymour 21 RB
|S. Seymour
|4
|24
|0
|11
|
D. Phillips 10 WR
|D. Phillips
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Gilliam 14 TE
|R. Gilliam
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|2
|8
|1
|4
|
J. Turner 81 TE
|J. Turner
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Kovacs 83 WR
|N. Kovacs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Anderson 1 DB
|T. Anderson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fisher 2 LB
|J. Fisher
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Blue 21 S
|D. Blue
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 DE
|J. Hines
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Holt 20 S
|S. Holt
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 27 DB
|K. Robinson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Givhan 48 DL
|N. Givhan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
De. Johnson 99 DE
|De. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 DB
|N. Bauer
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 11 CB
|J. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 13 CB
|C. McDonald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bolden 31 LB
|D. Bolden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Dy. Johnson 45 LB
|Dy. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rogers 92 DT
|D. Rogers
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Childress 93 DL
|N. Childress
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 56 DE
|T. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Womack 19 DB
|S. Womack
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Seymour 21 RB
|S. Seymour
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Ev. Davis 29 K
|Ev. Davis
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|2
|45.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stuart 33 WR
|J. Stuart
|2
|21.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
