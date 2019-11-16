Drive Chart
Agnew throws for 323 yards, San Diego St. beats Fresno St.

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

SAN DIEGO (AP) Ryan Agnew completed 33 of 47 passes for 323 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and San Diego State beat Fresno State 17-7 on Friday night.

Agnew is the first San Diego State passer to eclipse 300 yards since Quinn Kaehler threw for 326 yards against Air Force on Nov. 21, 2014.

The Aztecs (8-2, 5-2 Mountain West Conference) scored the final 17 points after the Bulldogs (4-6, 2-4) opened the scoring on Ronnie Rivers' 3-yard TD run in the first quarter.

Chase Jasmin ran for a 2-yard TD later in the first quarter, Matt Araiza kicked a 22-yard field goal to give the Aztecs the lead in the second quarter and Jasmin caught a 2-yard TD pass from Agnew to cap the scoring early in the fourth. Jasmin had 71 yards from scrimmage and Jesse Matthews caught eight passes for 119 yards.

Luq Barcoo intercepted two passes for San Diego State, the second with Fresno State driving deep into Aztecs territory in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Rivers ran for 47 yards for the Bulldogs.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 55 yards from FRE 35. 15-J.Byrd runs ob at SDSU 16 for 6 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 16
(14:58 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 17 for 1 yard (15-A.Mosby90-K.Atkins).
+16 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 17
(14:28 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 33 for 16 yards (2-C.Gaston29-J.Rice).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 33
(14:00 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 35 for 2 yards (32-E.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 35
(13:25 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 22-C.Jasmin. 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 39 for 4 yards (10-D.Jarvis).
No Gain
3 & 4 - SDGST 39
(12:47 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
Punt
4 & 4 - SDGST 39
(12:40 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 61 yards from SDSU 39 to FRE End Zone. touchback. Penalty on FRE 44-L.Tatum Unnecessary roughness 10 yards enforced at FRE 20.

FRESNO Bulldogs

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 10
(12:30 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 8 for -2 yards (44-K.Tezino65-C.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 12 - FRESNO 8
(11:49 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Bridges.
No Gain
3 & 12 - FRESNO 8
(11:44 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 27-Z.Pope.
Punt
4 & 12 - FRESNO 8
(11:44 - 1st) 47-B.Cusick punts 43 yards from FRE 8 to SDSU 49 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.

SDGST Aztecs
- Downs (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 49
(11:36 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 13-I.Richardson. 13-I.Richardson to FRE 42 for 9 yards (2-C.Gaston).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 42
(11:09 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to FRE 38 for 4 yards (26-M.Sanchez15-A.Mosby).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 38
(10:48 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 38
(10:42 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 21-C.Bell. 21-C.Bell to FRE 35 for 3 yards (15-A.Mosby).
+4 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 35
(10:10 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew scrambles to FRE 31 for 4 yards (3-M.Walker).
+2 YD
4 & 3 - SDGST 31
(9:35 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to FRE 29 for 2 yards (32-E.Williams).

FRESNO Bulldogs
- TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 29
(9:30 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 31 for 2 yards (44-K.Tezino57-K.Banks).
+53 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 31
(8:52 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to SDSU 16 for 53 yards (36-D.Johnson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 16
(8:11 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to SDSU 8 for 8 yards (44-K.Tezino65-C.Thomas).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 8
(7:42 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to SDSU 3 for 5 yards (36-D.Johnson38-A.Aleki).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - FRESNO 3
(7:10 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:05 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:05 - 1st) 28-C.Silva kicks 58 yards from FRE 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 27 for 20 yards (15-A.Mosby).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 27
(6:58 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith runs ob at SDSU 34 for 7 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 34
(6:30 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 33 for -1 yard (29-J.Rice).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - SDGST 33
(5:56 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 42 for 9 yards (29-J.Rice2-C.Gaston).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 42
(5:24 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 42
(5:16 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 43 for 1 yard (98-K.Iakopo33-K.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 9 - SDGST 43
(4:47 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
Punt
4 & 9 - SDGST 43
(4:44 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 54 yards from SDSU 43 to the FRE 3 downed by 18-T.Thompson.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Interception (4 plays, 77 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 3
(4:34 - 1st) Penalty on FRE 72-D.Bull False start 1 yards enforced at FRE 3. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 11 - FRESNO 2
(4:34 - 1st) 9-J.Hokit to FRE 5 for 3 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 3
(4:09 - 1st) Penalty on FRE 72-D.Bull Unsportsmanlike conduct 2 yards enforced at FRE 5. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 3
(4:09 - 1st) 9-J.Hokit to FRE 4 for 1 yard (36-D.Johnson).
Int
3 & 9 - FRESNO 4
(4:09 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 27-Z.Pope INTERCEPTED by 14-T.Thompson at FRE 22. 14-T.Thompson to FRE 22 for no gain (27-Z.Pope).

SDGST Aztecs
- TD (3 plays, 22 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 22
(3:26 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 13-I.Richardson. 13-I.Richardson to FRE 14 for 8 yards (51-A.Cruz).
Penalty
2 & 2 - SDGST 14
(3:20 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews. Penalty on FRE 26-M.Sanchez Pass interference 12 yards enforced at FRE 14. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - SDGST 2
(2:44 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.

FRESNO Bulldogs

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:39 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Interception (3 plays, 39 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:39 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(2:39 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers pushed ob at FRE 28 for 3 yards (38-A.Aleki).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FRESNO 28
(2:09 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Sutton.
Int
3 & 7 - FRESNO 28
(2:02 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Edwards INTERCEPTED by 16-L.Barcoo at FRE 36. 16-L.Barcoo to FRE 36 for no gain.

SDGST Aztecs
- Interception (3 plays, -22 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(1:55 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 82-P.Houston. 82-P.Houston to FRE 36 for no gain (15-A.Mosby).
-9 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 36
(1:13 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 9-R.Agnew. 9-R.Agnew to FRE 45 for -9 yards (33-K.Jones).
Int
3 & 19 - SDGST 45
(0:34 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Richardson INTERCEPTED by 2-C.Gaston at FRE 38. 2-C.Gaston to FRE 42 for 4 yards.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42
(0:27 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 44 for 2 yards (38-A.Aleki66-J.Tavai).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 44
(15:00 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 45 for 1 yard (68-M.Cheatum).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - FRESNO 45
(14:17 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to SDSU 49 for 6 yards (43-S.Lakalaka).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - FRESNO 49
(13:33 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna to SDSU 50 for -1 yard (14-T.Thompson).

SDGST Aztecs
- FG (9 plays, 48 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 50
(13:22 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin runs ob at FRE 45 for 5 yards.
Penalty
2 & 5 - SDGST 45
(12:53 - 2nd) Penalty on SDSU 76-Z.Thomas False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 45. No Play.
+29 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 50
(12:40 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to FRE 21 for 29 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 21
(12:10 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin to FRE 19 for 2 yards (26-R.Jordan).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 19
(11:34 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew scrambles to FRE 10 for 9 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 10
(11:02 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews pushed ob at FRE 2 for 8 yards (4-W.Free).
-3 YD
2 & 2 - SDGST 2
(10:47 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin to FRE 5 for -3 yards (51-A.Cruz).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - SDGST 5
(10:07 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 82-P.Houston. 82-P.Houston runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
3 & 5 - SDGST 5
(10:07 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 82-P.Houston.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - SDGST 5
(10:01 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 33 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:57 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 24 for 24 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 24
(9:52 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to FRE 35 for 11 yards (18-T.Thompson).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35
(9:27 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to SDSU 45 for 20 yards (36-D.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45
(9:09 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to SDSU 45 for no gain (38-A.Aleki57-K.Banks).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 45
(8:32 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to SDSU 43 for 2 yards (44-K.Tezino57-K.Banks).
No Gain
3 & 8 - FRESNO 43
(7:55 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
Punt
4 & 8 - FRESNO 43
(7:48 - 2nd) 47-B.Cusick punts 30 yards from SDSU 43 to SDSU 13 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.

SDGST Aztecs
- Punt (9 plays, 32 yards, 3:59 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 13
(7:42 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 14 for 1 yard (3-M.Walker).
+24 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 14
(7:05 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 38 for 24 yards (2-C.Gaston).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 38
(6:32 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 40 for 2 yards (51-A.Cruz).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 40
(6:01 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 47 for 7 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 47
(5:23 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew to FRE 47 for 6 yards (98-K.Iakopo99-R.McCoy).
Sack
1 & 10 - SDGST 47
(4:54 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew sacked at SDSU 46 for -7 yards (90-K.Atkins).
+9 YD
2 & 17 - SDGST 46
(4:14 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 21-C.Bell. 21-C.Bell to FRE 45 for 9 yards (10-D.Jarvis4-W.Free). Penalty on SDSU 13-I.Richardson Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at FRE 45.
No Gain
2 & 18 - SDGST 45
(3:52 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
No Gain
3 & 18 - SDGST 45
(3:47 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
Punt
4 & 18 - SDGST 45
(3:43 - 2nd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 55 yards from SDSU 45 to FRE End Zone. touchback.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20
(3:35 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to FRE 31 for 11 yards (23-D.Hall66-J.Tavai).
-7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 31
(3:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 24 for -7 yards (38-A.Aleki).
+2 YD
2 & 17 - FRESNO 24
(2:40 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 9-J.Hokit. 9-J.Hokit to FRE 26 for 2 yards (36-D.Johnson44-K.Tezino).
No Gain
3 & 15 - FRESNO 26
(1:57 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 27-Z.Pope.
Punt
4 & 15 - FRESNO 26
(1:48 - 2nd) 47-B.Cusick punts 48 yards from FRE 26 to SDSU 26 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.

SDGST Aztecs
- Missed FG (10 plays, 49 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 26
(1:42 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 36 for 10 yards (29-J.Rice).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(1:28 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 36
(1:21 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 41 for 5 yards (10-D.Jarvis29-J.Rice).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - SDGST 41
(1:13 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 48 for 7 yards (10-D.Jarvis).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 48
(1:00 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to FRE 49 for 3 yards (32-E.Williams).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 49
(0:53 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to FRE 40 for 9 yards (29-J.Rice).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 40
(0:39 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 22-C.Jasmin. 22-C.Jasmin pushed ob at FRE 28 for 12 yards (4-W.Free).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 28
(0:33 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 28
(0:27 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 22-C.Jasmin. 22-C.Jasmin to FRE 25 for 3 yards (29-J.Rice).
No Gain
3 & 7 - SDGST 25
(0:19 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete.

FRESNO Bulldogs

Result Play
4 & 7 - FRESNO 25
(0:13 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 42 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 99-R.McCoy. 2-C.Gaston to FRE 30 for no gain.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30
(0:06 - 2nd) to FRE 29 for -1 yard.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(14:57 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope runs ob at FRE 30 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - FRESNO 30
(14:16 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Rice.
Punt
4 & 5 - FRESNO 30
(14:13 - 3rd) 47-B.Cusick punts 50 yards from FRE 30. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 19 for -1 yard (3-M.Walker).

SDGST Aztecs
- Fumble (14 plays, 79 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 19
(14:04 - 3rd) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 17 for -2 yards (51-A.Cruz).
+9 YD
2 & 12 - SDGST 17
(13:29 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 22-C.Jasmin. 22-C.Jasmin pushed ob at SDSU 26 for 9 yards (2-C.Gaston).
+19 YD
3 & 3 - SDGST 26
(13:06 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith runs ob at SDSU 45 for 19 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 45
(12:41 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 47 for 2 yards (29-J.Rice).
No Gain
2 & 8 - SDGST 47
(12:03 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 47
(11:56 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 26-K.Williams. 26-K.Williams to FRE 42 for 11 yards (23-J.Hughes3-M.Walker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 42
(11:17 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 42
(11:13 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to FRE 31 for 11 yards (2-C.Gaston).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 31
(10:49 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to FRE 30 for 1 yard (90-K.Atkins44-L.Tatum).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SDGST 30
(10:19 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
Penalty
3 & 9 - SDGST 30
(10:13 - 3rd) Penalty on SDSU 73-W.Dunkle False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 30. No Play.
+21 YD
3 & 14 - SDGST 35
(10:13 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 21-C.Bell. 21-C.Bell pushed ob at FRE 14 for 21 yards (15-A.Mosby).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 14
(9:45 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to FRE 11 for 3 yards (14-J.Bryant33-K.Jones).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 11
(9:10 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to FRE 2 FUMBLES (51-A.Cruz). 51-A.Cruz to FRE 2 for no gain.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Punt (11 plays, 29 yards, 6:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 2
(9:02 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 4 for 2 yards (57-K.Banks).
No Gain
2 & 8 - FRESNO 4
(8:26 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - FRESNO 4
(8:22 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna scrambles runs ob at FRE 15 for 11 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 15
(7:58 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 23 for 8 yards (32-T.Hawkins).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 23
(7:23 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 25 for 2 yards (54-C.McDonald).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(6:56 - 3rd) 9-J.Hokit to FRE 28 for 3 yards (43-S.Lakalaka).
Sack
2 & 7 - FRESNO 28
(6:20 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna sacked at FRE 27 for -1 yard (65-C.Thomas).
+14 YD
3 & 8 - FRESNO 27
(5:34 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna scrambles to FRE 41 for 14 yards (43-S.Lakalaka).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41
(5:02 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 44 for 3 yards (32-T.Hawkins23-D.Hall).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 44
(4:25 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna scrambles to FRE 45 for 1 yard (14-T.Thompson).
Sack
3 & 6 - FRESNO 45
(3:41 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna sacked at FRE 31 for -14 yards (68-M.Cheatum).
Punt
4 & 20 - FRESNO 31
(3:02 - 3rd) 47-B.Cusick punts 42 yards from FRE 31. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 28 for 1 yard.

SDGST Aztecs
- TD (10 plays, 72 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 28
(2:59 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 30 for 2 yards (3-M.Walker).
+16 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 30
(2:25 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 46 for 16 yards (2-C.Gaston).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46
(1:54 - 3rd) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 47 for 1 yard (99-R.McCoy).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 47
(1:20 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to FRE 47 for 6 yards. Penalty on FRE 51-A.Cruz Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at FRE 47.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 32
(0:45 - 3rd) 22-C.Jasmin pushed ob at FRE 12 for 20 yards (26-R.Jordan).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 12
(0:11 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to FRE 3 for 9 yards (26-R.Jordan).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 3
(15:00 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew to FRE 2 for 1 yard (2-C.Gaston).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - SDGST 2
(14:35 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to FRE 1 for 1 yard (55-L.Payne).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 1
(14:01 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to FRE 2 for -1 yard (29-J.Rice).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 2
(13:19 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew complete to 22-C.Jasmin. 22-C.Jasmin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:14 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

FRESNO Bulldogs
- Interception (13 plays, -14 yards, 5:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:14 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35. 34-Z.Echols to FRE 18 for 18 yards (46-M.Shawcroft55-J.Capra).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 18
(13:09 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 18
(13:02 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna complete to 4-E.Edwards. 4-E.Edwards pushed ob at FRE 35 for 17 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35
(12:34 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Sutton. Penalty on SDSU 16-L.Barcoo Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FRE 35. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 50
(12:26 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to SDSU 48 for 2 yards (14-T.Thompson).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 48
(11:42 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to SDSU 50 for -2 yards (57-K.Banks).
+13 YD
3 & 10 - FRESNO 50
(11:00 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna scrambles to SDSU 37 for 13 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 37
(10:36 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to SDSU 21 for 16 yards (32-T.Hawkins).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 21
(10:19 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to SDSU 19 for 2 yards (44-K.Tezino36-D.Johnson).
Penalty
2 & 8 - FRESNO 19
(9:36 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Grim. Penalty on SDSU 16-L.Barcoo Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SDSU 19. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 4 - FRESNO 4
(9:31 - 4th) 9-J.Hokit runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on FRE 79-N.Aibuedefe Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 4. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 14 - FRESNO 14
(9:23 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice pushed ob at SDSU 7 for 7 yards (36-D.Johnson).
-6 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 7
(8:54 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna to SDSU 13 FUMBLES. 20-R.Rivers to SDSU 13 for no gain.
Int
3 & 13 - FRESNO 13
(8:06 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-L.Barcoo at SDSU 4. 16-L.Barcoo runs ob at SDSU 4 for no gain.

SDGST Aztecs
- Downs (14 plays, 86 yards, 7:49 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 4
(8:02 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 3 for -1 yard (90-K.Atkins).
-2 YD
2 & 11 - SDGST 3
(7:19 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 1 for -2 yards (15-A.Mosby98-K.Iakopo).
+29 YD
3 & 13 - SDGST 1
(6:45 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to SDSU 30 for 29 yards (2-C.Gaston).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 30
(6:08 - 4th) Team penalty on FRE Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at SDSU 30. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - SDGST 35
(5:44 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 37 for 2 yards (15-A.Mosby).
+10 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 37
(5:03 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew complete to 22-C.Jasmin. 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 47 for 10 yards (29-J.Rice).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 47
(4:30 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to FRE 49 for 4 yards (15-A.Mosby).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 49
(3:47 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to FRE 46 for 3 yards (43-A.Dumais).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - SDGST 46
(3:02 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to FRE 39 for 7 yards.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 39
(2:27 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to FRE 19 for 20 yards (4-W.Free).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 19
(1:46 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to FRE 16 for 3 yards (29-J.Rice).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 16
(1:06 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to FRE 14 for 2 yards (99-R.McCoy98-K.Iakopo).
+1 YD
3 & 5 - SDGST 14
(0:59 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to FRE 13 for 1 yard (98-K.Iakopo99-R.McCoy).
+3 YD
4 & 4 - SDGST 13
(0:13 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to FRE 10 for 3 yards (32-E.Williams).

FRESNO Bulldogs
- End of Game (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 10
(0:08 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna complete to 9-J.Hokit. 9-J.Hokit to FRE 10 for no gain.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:14
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 13:19
9-R.Agnew complete to 22-C.Jasmin. 22-C.Jasmin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
57
yds
02:48
pos
7
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:01
2-M.Araiza 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
53
yds
03:21
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:39
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:44
22-C.Jasmin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
10
yds
00:42
pos
7
6
Point After TD 7:05
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:10
20-R.Rivers runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
71
yds
02:25
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 24
Rushing 5 6
Passing 6 16
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 3-12 9-17
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-2
Total Net Yards 174 418
Total Plays 53 84
Avg Gain 3.3 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 70 102
Rush Attempts 27 37
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 2.8
Net Yards Passing 104 316
Comp. - Att. 14-26 33-47
Yards Per Pass 4.0 6.7
Penalties - Yards 7-55 5-50
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 5-42.6 3-56.7
Return Yards 46 26
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-42 2-26
Int. - Returns 1-4 3-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Fresno State 4-6 70007
San Diego State 8-2 730717
SDCCU Stadium San Diego, California
 104 PASS YDS 316
70 RUSH YDS 102
174 TOTAL YDS 418
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Reyna 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 136 0 3 74.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 136 0 3 74.7
J. Reyna 14/26 136 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 47 1
R. Rivers 15 47 1 16
J. Reyna 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 17 0
J. Reyna 8 17 0 14
J. Hokit 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
J. Hokit 3 7 0 3
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Cropper 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Z. Pope 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 0
Z. Pope 3 56 0 53
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
Ja. Rice 4 34 0 11
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
R. Rivers 4 29 0 20
E. Edwards 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
E. Edwards 1 17 0 17
J. Hokit 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Hokit 1 2 0 2
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Wheatfall 0 0 0 0
D. Bridges 5 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Bridges 0 0 0 0
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -7 0
J. Cropper 1 -7 0 -7
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ju. Rice 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
Ju. Rice 9-2 0.0 0
A. Mosby 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
A. Mosby 8-1 0.0 0
C. Gaston 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
C. Gaston 8-1 0.0 1
E. Williams 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
A. Cruz 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Cruz 4-0 0.0 0
D. Jarvis 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Jarvis 4-0 0.0 0
K. Atkins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
K. Atkins 3-1 1.0 0
W. Free 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
W. Free 3-1 0.0 0
M. Walker 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Walker 3-1 0.0 0
R. Jordan 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Jordan 3-0 0.0 0
K. Iakopo 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Iakopo 3-2 0.0 0
R. McCoy 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. McCoy 2-2 0.0 0
J. Hughes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hughes 1-0 0.0 0
K. Jones 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Jones 1-2 0.0 0
A. Dumais 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Dumais 1-0 0.0 0
L. Payne Jr. 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Payne Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bryant 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
M. Sanchez 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Sanchez 1-0 0.0 0
L. Tatum III 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Tatum III 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Silva 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Silva 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cusick 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.6 1
B. Cusick 5 42.6 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. Echols 34 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
Z. Echols 1 18.0 18 0
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
J. Cropper 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.2% 323 1 1 130.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.2% 323 1 1 130.7
R. Agnew 33/47 323 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 52 0
C. Bell 14 52 0 20
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 31 1
C. Jasmin 15 31 1 20
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
R. Agnew 5 13 0 9
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Byrd 1 2 0 2
D. Bellinger 88 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Bellinger 1 2 0 2
K. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Williams 1 2 0 2
J. Brookshire 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Brookshire 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 119 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 119 0
J. Matthews 8 119 0 29
E. Kothe 96 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 0
E. Kothe 3 45 0 29
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 1
C. Jasmin 6 40 1 12
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
C. Bell 3 33 0 21
D. Bellinger 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
D. Bellinger 4 29 0 10
K. Smith 92 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
K. Smith 2 26 0 19
I. Richardson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
I. Richardson 2 17 0 9
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
B. Busbee 2 12 0 8
K. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
K. Williams 1 11 0 11
P. Houston 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
P. Houston 1 0 0 0
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -9 0
R. Agnew 1 -9 0 -9
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson Jr. 6-1 0.0 0
K. Tezino 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Tezino 5-1 0.0 0
A. Aleki 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Aleki 4-1 0.0 0
T. Hawkins 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Hawkins 3-0 0.0 0
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Lakalaka 3-0 0.0 0
Ta. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
Ta. Thompson 3-0 0.0 1
K. Banks 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
K. Banks 2-3 0.0 0
M. Cheatum 68 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Cheatum 2-0 1.0 0
C. Thomas 65 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
C. Thomas 1-2 1.0 0
Tr. Thompson 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Tr. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
C. McDonald 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. McDonald 1-0 0.0 0
L. Barcoo 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
L. Barcoo 1-0 0.0 2
D. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Hall 1-1 0.0 0
J. Tavai 66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Tavai 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Araiza 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
M. Araiza 1/2 22 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Heicklen 59 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 56.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 56.7 1
B. Heicklen 3 56.7 1 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 20 0
J. Byrd 2 13.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 1 0
J. Matthews 2 0.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 FRESNO 10 0:46 3 -2
9:30 FRESNO 29 2:25 5 71 TD
4:34 FRESNO 3 0:25 4 77 INT
2:39 FRESNO 25 0:37 3 39 INT
0:27 FRESNO 42 0:00 4 8 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:57 FRESNO 24 2:09 5 33 Punt
3:35 FRESNO 20 1:47 4 6 Punt
0:06 FRESNO 30 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 25 0:47 3 5 Punt
9:02 FRESNO 2 6:00 11 29 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 FRESNO 18 5:08 13 -14 INT
0:08 FRESNO 10 0:00 1 0 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 16 2:20 5 23 Punt
11:36 SDGST 49 2:01 6 22 Downs
7:05 SDGST 27 2:21 6 16 Punt
3:26 FRESNO 22 0:42 3 22 TD
1:55 FRESNO 36 1:21 3 -22 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 SDGST 50 3:21 9 48 FG
7:42 SDGST 13 3:59 9 32 Punt
1:42 SDGST 26 1:29 10 49 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 SDGST 19 4:54 14 79 Fumble
2:59 SDGST 28 2:48 10 72 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:02 SDGST 4 7:49 14 86 Downs
