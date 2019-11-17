|
|LSU
|MISS
Burrow throws 5 TDs, No. 1 LSU beats Mississippi 58-37
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Joe Burrow’s postgame shrug pretty much summed up what kind of a season it has been for LSU.
“You know things have changed at LSU when you have 700 yards of total offense and everybody is upset in the locker room,” the Heisman Trophy front-runner said.
Burrow threw for a career-best 489 yards and five touchdowns as top-ranked Tigers built a big lead and held off Mississippi 58-37 on Saturday night.
Coming off an emotional 46-41 home win at Alabama last week, the Tigers (10-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) scored on four of their first five possessions jump out to a 28-0 lead over the Rebels (4-7, 2-5).
The teams combined for 1,328 yards of total offense, including 714 by the Tigers. Burrow completed 32 of 42 passes, including touchdown passes of 34, 51 and 61 yards to Ja'Marr Chase (227 yards) and 12 and 7 yards to Justin Jefferson (112 yards).
“It wasn't pretty, but we did it after a big win last week,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “We came in here to win a football game and we won by 21 points. We're 10-0 and I'm very proud of that.”
Burrow completed 17 consecutive passes at one point to set a school record and passed Rohan Davey’s single-season school record for yards passing set in 2001. He threw two interceptions in the second half as Ole Miss climbed closer, but put the game away with a 61-yard touchdown pass to Chase with 5:11 remaining.
Chase tied the school record with his 12th touchdown catch of the season.
“I thought he (Burrow) was on fire, especially in the first half,” Orgeron said. “He made a lot of plays and extended some plays with his feet. He's a great athlete.”
Clyde Edwards-Helaire capped the scoring with a 49-yard touchdown run with 3:08 left and finished with 174 yards rushing on 23 carries.
“We dug ourselves too deep a hole,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. “We had a chance to get it to a one possession game, but we never could get there.”
Ole Miss freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had 212 yards rushing yards, a school record for a quarterbacks, and three touchdowns and was 9 of 16 passing for 123 yards.
“We couldn't stop him but we won the football game,” Orgeron said. “(Burrow) broke a record and so did Ja'Marr. We're going to get better. I have to remind them (team) to enjoy the win.”
Reserve quarterback Matt Corral connected with Elijah Moore on a 55-yard touchdown pass in the final period.
THE TAKEAWAY
LSU: The Tigers set the tone with the early touchdown barrage and eliminated the thought of a road upset.
Ole Miss: The Rebels got big runs from Plumlee and Jerrion Ealy (13 carries for 141 yards), but were 2 of 11 on third down conversions and 1 of 4 on fourth down conversions. The Rebels pulled within 11 points midway through the third quarter, but never got any closer.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
LSU's impressive first half performance should be enough to remain No. 1 in next week's poll.
UP NEXT
LSU: Hosts Arkansas in the first of a season-ending, two-game home stand on Saturday. The Tigers can clinch the SEC West with a victory.
Ole Miss: Visits Mississippi State for the in-state rivalry Egg Bowl on Nov. 28.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to LSU 25. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 33 for 8 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 33(14:40 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 37 for 4 yards (10-J.Jones1-L.Henry).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(14:09 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Moss.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 37(14:02 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 46 for 9 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 46(13:47 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 47 for 7 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 47(13:25 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to MIS 34 for 13 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 34(13:05 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:56 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Missed FG (6 plays, 54 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:56 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(12:56 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to LSU 45 for 30 yards (25-C.Flott7-G.Delpit).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(12:35 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 38 for 7 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 38(12:10 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee scrambles to LSU 25 for 13 yards (7-G.Delpit6-J.Phillips).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(11:43 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 21 for 4 yards (6-J.Phillips90-R.Lawrence).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISS 21(11:23 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MISS 21(11:17 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - MISS 21(11:08 - 1st) 92-L.Logan 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LSU
Tigers
- Missed FG (8 plays, 49 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 21(11:03 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 35 for 14 yards (5-J.Haynes26-J.Julius).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(10:43 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 47 for 12 yards (40-J.Coatney).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 47(10:15 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 50 for 3 yards (1-L.Henry15-M.Hartsfield).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 50(9:45 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 44 for 6 yards (38-A.Robinson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 44(9:24 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 37 for 7 yards (20-K.Smith). Team penalty on MIS Offside declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(9:13 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 37(9:06 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 30 for 7 yards (26-J.Julius28-J.Stanley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LSU 30(8:40 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow to MIS 30 for no gain (13-S.Williams17-W.Hibbler).
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - LSU 30(7:58 - 1st) 36-C.York 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 30(7:52 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee scrambles to MIS 34 for 4 yards (6-J.Phillips97-G.Logan).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 34(7:25 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 45 for 11 yards (72-T.Shelvin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(6:51 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 45 for no gain (62-S.Ika97-G.Logan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISS 45(6:22 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISS 45(6:16 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 5-D.Jackson. 5-D.Jackson to MIS 50 for 5 yards (8-P.Queen25-C.Flott).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MISS 50(5:35 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 50 yards from MIS 50 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(5:24 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 43 FUMBLES (30-Z.Baker). 81-T.Moss to LSU 43 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(4:50 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to MIS 46 for 11 yards (24-D.Prince).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(4:33 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to MIS 37 for 9 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 37(4:17 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to MIS 33 for 4 yards (40-J.Coatney).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 33(3:43 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 3-T.Davis-Price. 3-T.Davis-Price to MIS 32 for 1 yard (1-L.Henry).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 32(3:01 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to MIS 22 for 10 yards (24-D.Prince).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 22(2:28 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to MIS 22 for no gain (31-J.Jones22-T.Tisdale).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 22(1:49 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to MIS 4 for 18 yards (20-K.Smith28-J.Stanley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - LSU 4(1:28 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:22 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:22 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(1:22 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 31 for 6 yards (8-P.Queen3-J.Stevens).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISS 31(0:49 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 34 for 3 yards (62-S.Ika).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 34(0:09 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 33 for -1 yard (3-J.Stevens7-G.Delpit).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MISS 33(15:00 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 40 yards from MIS 33 out of bounds at the LSU 27.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 73 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 27(14:51 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 49 for 22 yards (20-K.Smith26-J.Julius).
|
+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(14:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:09 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (10 plays, 38 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:09 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35. 4-T.Knight to MIS 30 for 30 yards (31-C.Lewis34-L.Cole).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 30(14:03 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 39 for 9 yards (3-J.Stevens35-D.Clark).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISS 39(13:35 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 42 for 3 yards (62-S.Ika35-D.Clark).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 42(13:09 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to LSU 45 for 13 yards (25-C.Flott).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(12:49 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 35 for 10 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(12:49 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 36 for 9 yards (3-J.Stevens35-D.Clark).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISS 36(12:20 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to LSU 35 for 1 yard (97-G.Logan3-J.Stevens).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 35(11:51 - 2nd) 8-E.Moore to LSU 37 for -2 yards (8-P.Queen72-T.Shelvin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - MISS 37(11:16 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MISS 37(11:11 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 12 - MISS 37(11:06 - 2nd) Team penalty on MIS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LSU 37. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - MISS 42(11:06 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 42 yards from LSU 42 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(10:58 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 26 for 6 yards (24-D.Prince26-J.Julius).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 26(10:34 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 27 for 1 yard (24-D.Prince).
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 3 - LSU 27(9:57 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to MIS 41 for 32 yards (27-D.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 41(9:57 - 2nd) Team penalty on MIS Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MIS 41. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 26(9:30 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow to MIS 16 for 10 yards (1-L.Henry).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 16(9:05 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 12 for 4 yards (20-K.Smith94-Q.Bivens).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 12(8:32 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:27 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:27 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(8:27 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 26 for 49 yards (1-K.Fulton24-D.Stingley).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 26(7:52 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 19 for 7 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 19(7:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee pushed ob at LSU 13 for 6 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 13(6:54 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to LSU 3 for 10 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 3 - MISS 3(6:25 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 5 for -2 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 5(5:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:40 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- FG (13 plays, 63 yards, 5:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:40 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 43 yards from MIS 35. 44-T.Carter to LSU 22 for no gain.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 22(5:40 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 30 for 8 yards (24-D.Prince).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 30(5:15 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 43 for 13 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(4:46 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at LSU 40 for -3 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - LSU 40(3:58 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to MIS 46 for 14 yards (17-W.Hibbler47-T.Rocconi).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(3:27 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 43 for 3 yards (10-J.Jones40-J.Coatney).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 43(2:45 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to MIS 37 for 6 yards (28-J.Stanley31-J.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 37(2:24 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow to MIS 36 for 1 yard (17-W.Hibbler40-J.Coatney).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(1:56 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to MIS 6 for 30 yards (17-W.Hibbler). Penalty on LSU 81-T.Moss Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 36. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 20 - LSU 46(1:28 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles runs ob at MIS 33 for 13 yards. Penalty on MIS 1-L.Henry Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIS 33.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 18(1:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at MIS 6 for 12 yards (47-T.Rocconi).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - LSU 6(0:59 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 4 for 2 yards (95-B.Jones38-A.Robinson).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 4(0:48 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 6 for -2 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - LSU 6(0:16 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at MIS 15 for -9 yards (13-S.Williams10-J.Jones).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - LSU 15(0:09 - 2nd) 36-C.York 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISS
Rebels
- Halftime (1 plays, 24 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 37 yards from LSU 35 to MIS 28 fair catch by 81-C.Kelly. Penalty on LSU 32-A.Atkins Offside 5 yards enforced at MIS 28.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISS 33(0:05 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 5-D.Jackson. 5-D.Jackson to LSU 48 for 19 yards (8-P.Queen5-K.Vincent).
MISS
Rebels
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 15-O.Cooley. 15-O.Cooley to LSU 46 for 29 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(14:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(14:29 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to LSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
LSU
Tigers
- FG (16 plays, 66 yards, 6:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:29 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 44-T.Carter.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(14:29 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow to LSU 40 for 15 yards (47-T.Rocconi).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 40(14:08 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 42 for 2 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 42(13:40 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 43 for 15 yards (97-Q.Sheppard20-K.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(13:13 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 40 for 3 yards (17-W.Hibbler48-A.Griffith).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LSU 40(12:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - LSU 40(12:35 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson pushed ob at MIS 31 for 9 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 31(11:56 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 31(11:50 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 22 for 9 yards (13-S.Williams28-J.Stanley).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 22(11:29 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow to MIS 20 for 2 yards (23-J.Hawkins94-Q.Bivens).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(11:01 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 19 for 1 yard (17-W.Hibbler22-T.Tisdale).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 19(10:24 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 15 for 4 yards (22-T.Tisdale40-J.Coatney).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 15(9:56 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson pushed ob at MIS 11 for 4 yards (41-B.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LSU 11(9:42 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 10 for 1 yard (26-J.Julius).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 10(9:20 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 10(9:13 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 9 for 1 yard (10-J.Jones40-J.Coatney).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LSU 9(8:32 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Moss. Penalty on LSU 74-B.Traore Holding declined.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - LSU 9(8:24 - 3rd) 36-C.York 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:19 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(8:19 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 40 for 15 yards (25-C.Flott).
|
+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(7:57 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(7:46 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to LSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:46 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 44-T.Carter.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(7:46 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 45 for 20 yards (10-J.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(7:27 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Edwards-Helaire.
|
+48 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 45(7:22 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to MIS 7 for 48 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - LSU 7(6:55 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:50 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Interception (4 plays, 51 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:50 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(6:50 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 47 for 22 yards (1-K.Fulton3-J.Stevens).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 47(6:27 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 48 for 1 yard (8-P.Queen7-G.Delpit).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 48(5:55 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 50 for 2 yards (92-N.Farrell).
|
Int
|
3 & 7 - MISS 50(5:19 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Vincent at LSU 36. 5-K.Vincent to MIS 24 for 40 yards (61-E.Johnson72-R.Newman).
LSU
Tigers
- FG (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 24(5:03 - 3rd) Penalty on LSU 5-K.Vincent Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MIS 24. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(5:03 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at MIS 42 for -3 yards (20-K.Smith).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - LSU 42(4:08 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to MIS 34 for 8 yards (24-D.Prince).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LSU 34(3:35 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - LSU 34(3:31 - 3rd) 36-C.York 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISS
Rebels
- Downs (10 plays, 55 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:25 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(3:25 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 37 for 12 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 37(3:00 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 40 for 3 yards (6-J.Phillips72-T.Shelvin).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 40(2:34 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 47 for 7 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 47(2:10 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to LSU 41 for 12 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 41(1:40 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to LSU 40 for 1 yard (92-N.Farrell6-J.Phillips).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 40(1:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to LSU 27 for 13 yards (72-T.Shelvin).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 27(0:35 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to LSU 26 for 1 yard (18-K.Chaisson92-N.Farrell).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 26(0:05 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to LSU 28 for -2 yards (8-P.Queen92-N.Farrell).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - MISS 28(15:00 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to LSU 22 for 6 yards (9-M.Brooks8-P.Queen).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 5 - MISS 22(14:27 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to LSU 20 for 2 yards (8-P.Queen43-R.Thornton).
LSU
Tigers
- Interception (2 plays, 45 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(14:20 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 23 for 3 yards (97-Q.Sheppard).
|
Int
|
2 & 7 - LSU 23(13:43 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase INTERCEPTED by 20-K.Smith at LSU 35. 20-K.Smith runs ob at LSU 35 for no gain. Penalty on LSU 74-B.Traore Holding declined.
LSU
Tigers
- Interception (4 plays, -15 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:26 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 34 yards from MIS 35. 13-J.Kirklin to LSU 31 for no gain.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 31(13:25 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 47 for 16 yards (24-D.Prince).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 47(12:55 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to MIS 39 for 14 yards (1-L.Henry10-J.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(12:13 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 37 for 2 yards (26-J.Julius94-Q.Bivens).
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - LSU 37(11:45 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson INTERCEPTED by 24-D.Prince at MIS 16. 24-D.Prince to MIS 16 for no gain (2-J.Jefferson).
MISS
Rebels
- Downs (15 plays, 51 yards, 5:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 16(11:13 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 33 for 17 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 33(10:50 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 31 for -2 yards (92-N.Farrell).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISS 31(10:15 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee runs ob at MIS 36 for 5 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISS 36(9:48 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 44 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 44(9:27 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 47 for 3 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 47(8:58 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 48 for 1 yard (5-K.Vincent6-J.Phillips).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MISS 48(8:14 - 4th) Penalty on LSU 18-K.Chaisson Offside 5 yards enforced at MIS 48. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 47(8:05 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee runs ob at LSU 42 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 42(7:41 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to LSU 39 for 3 yards (90-R.Lawrence).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 39(7:10 - 4th) 24-S.Conner pushed ob at LSU 27 for 12 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 27(6:44 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 15-O.Cooley.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 27(6:40 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to LSU 25 for 2 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MISS 25(6:06 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to LSU 25 for no gain (90-R.Lawrence). Penalty on MIS 64-N.Broeker Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - MISS 35(5:46 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 18 - MISS 35(5:40 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 15-O.Cooley.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 65 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(5:35 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 41 for 6 yards (20-K.Smith97-Q.Sheppard).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 41(5:29 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 39 for -2 yards (97-Q.Sheppard1-L.Henry).
|
+61 YD
|
3 & 6 - LSU 39(5:23 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:11 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:11 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 40 yards from LSU 35 to MIS 25 fair catch by 28-D.Pennamon.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(5:11 - 4th) Penalty on MIS 13-B.Sanders False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 25. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - MISS 20(5:11 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 4-T.Knight. 4-T.Knight pushed ob at MIS 24 for 4 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISS 24(4:58 - 4th) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MIS 30 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISS 30(4:36 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 4-T.Knight. 4-T.Knight to MIS 33 for 3 yards (25-C.Flott).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - MISS 33(4:09 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 38 for 5 yards (8-P.Queen9-M.Brooks).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 38(3:51 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 45 for 7 yards (90-R.Lawrence).
|
+55 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 45(3:42 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:19 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:08 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(3:08 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to MIS 31 for 6 yards (9-M.Brooks43-R.Thornton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MISS 31(2:48 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MISS 31(2:41 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - MISS 31(2:35 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
LSU
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 31(2:30 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to MIS 24 for 7 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 24(1:58 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to MIS 19 for 5 yards (10-J.Jones21-A.Finley).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 19(1:21 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to MIS 10 for 9 yards (28-J.Stanley15-M.Hartsfield).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 10(0:37 - 4th) kneels at MIS 12 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|35
|26
|Rushing
|13
|17
|Passing
|20
|9
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|704
|614
|Total Plays
|81
|71
|Avg Gain
|8.7
|8.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|225
|402
|Rush Attempts
|39
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|9.1
|Net Yards Passing
|479
|212
|Comp. - Att.
|32-42
|15-27
|Yards Per Pass
|11.4
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|7
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|5
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|3-44.0
|Return Yards
|40
|30
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-0
|1-30
|Int. - Returns
|1-40
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|479
|PASS YDS
|212
|
|
|225
|RUSH YDS
|402
|
|
|704
|TOTAL YDS
|614
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|32/42
|489
|5
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|23
|172
|1
|49
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|9
|26
|0
|15
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|3
|8
|1
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Chase 1 WR
|J. Chase
|8
|227
|3
|61
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|9
|112
|2
|48
|
T. Moss 81 TE
|T. Moss
|5
|63
|0
|23
|
R. McMath 17 WR
|R. McMath
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|4
|32
|0
|11
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|4
|22
|0
|12
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Phillips 6 LB
|J. Phillips
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Queen 8 LB
|P. Queen
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 3 S
|J. Stevens
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
|K. Vincent Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Ika 62 NT
|S. Ika
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Delpit 7 S
|G. Delpit
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fulton 1 CB
|K. Fulton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 DE
|R. Lawrence
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shelvin 72 NT
|T. Shelvin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 9 S
|M. Brooks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 18 LB
|K. Chaisson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 35 LB
|D. Clark
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thornton 43 LB
|R. Thornton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|3/4
|52
|7/7
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Carter 44 FB
|T. Carter
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kirklin 13 WR
|J. Kirklin
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|9/16
|123
|0
|1
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|6/11
|89
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|21
|212
|4
|60
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|13
|141
|0
|49
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|8
|45
|0
|12
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|9
|143
|1
|55
|
O. Cooley 15 TE
|O. Cooley
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
D. Jackson 5 WR
|D. Jackson
|2
|24
|0
|19
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Knight 4 WR
|T. Knight
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 17 WR
|J. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Hibbler 17 LB
|W. Hibbler
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Prince 24 DB
|D. Prince
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|7-1
|1.0
|1
|
J. Julius 26 DB
|J. Julius
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 10 LB
|Ja. Jones
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
L. Henry 1 LB
|L. Henry
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Sheppard 97 LB
|Q. Sheppard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tisdale 22 DE
|T. Tisdale
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Rocconi 47 DB
|T. Rocconi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coatney 40 DL
|J. Coatney
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Stanley 28 DB
|J. Stanley
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 23 DB
|J. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 5 DB
|J. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 27 RB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 31 DB
|Ja. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 38 DE
|A. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Baker 30 LB
|Z. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 95 DL
|B. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 41 LB
|B. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 DB
|A. Finley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Griffith 48 LB
|A. Griffith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 94 DL
|Q. Bivens
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|3
|44.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Knight 4 WR
|T. Knight
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
