Burrow throws 5 TDs, No. 1 LSU beats Mississippi 58-37

  • Nov 17, 2019

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Joe Burrow’s postgame shrug pretty much summed up what kind of a season it has been for LSU.

“You know things have changed at LSU when you have 700 yards of total offense and everybody is upset in the locker room,” the Heisman Trophy front-runner said.

Burrow threw for a career-best 489 yards and five touchdowns as top-ranked Tigers built a big lead and held off Mississippi 58-37 on Saturday night.

Coming off an emotional 46-41 home win at Alabama last week, the Tigers (10-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) scored on four of their first five possessions jump out to a 28-0 lead over the Rebels (4-7, 2-5).

The teams combined for 1,328 yards of total offense, including 714 by the Tigers. Burrow completed 32 of 42 passes, including touchdown passes of 34, 51 and 61 yards to Ja'Marr Chase (227 yards) and 12 and 7 yards to Justin Jefferson (112 yards).

“It wasn't pretty, but we did it after a big win last week,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “We came in here to win a football game and we won by 21 points. We're 10-0 and I'm very proud of that.”

Burrow completed 17 consecutive passes at one point to set a school record and passed Rohan Davey’s single-season school record for yards passing set in 2001. He threw two interceptions in the second half as Ole Miss climbed closer, but put the game away with a 61-yard touchdown pass to Chase with 5:11 remaining.

Chase tied the school record with his 12th touchdown catch of the season.

“I thought he (Burrow) was on fire, especially in the first half,” Orgeron said. “He made a lot of plays and extended some plays with his feet. He's a great athlete.”

Clyde Edwards-Helaire capped the scoring with a 49-yard touchdown run with 3:08 left and finished with 174 yards rushing on 23 carries.

“We dug ourselves too deep a hole,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. “We had a chance to get it to a one possession game, but we never could get there.”

Ole Miss freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had 212 yards rushing yards, a school record for a quarterbacks, and three touchdowns and was 9 of 16 passing for 123 yards.

“We couldn't stop him but we won the football game,” Orgeron said. “(Burrow) broke a record and so did Ja'Marr. We're going to get better. I have to remind them (team) to enjoy the win.”

Reserve quarterback Matt Corral connected with Elijah Moore on a 55-yard touchdown pass in the final period.

THE TAKEAWAY

LSU: The Tigers set the tone with the early touchdown barrage and eliminated the thought of a road upset.

Ole Miss: The Rebels got big runs from Plumlee and Jerrion Ealy (13 carries for 141 yards), but were 2 of 11 on third down conversions and 1 of 4 on fourth down conversions. The Rebels pulled within 11 points midway through the third quarter, but never got any closer.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

LSU's impressive first half performance should be enough to remain No. 1 in next week's poll.

UP NEXT

LSU: Hosts Arkansas in the first of a season-ending, two-game home stand on Saturday. The Tigers can clinch the SEC West with a victory.

Ole Miss: Visits Mississippi State for the in-state rivalry Egg Bowl on Nov. 28.

LSU Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to LSU 25. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 33 for 8 yards (26-J.Julius).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 33
(14:40 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 37 for 4 yards (10-J.Jones1-L.Henry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 37
(14:09 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Moss.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 37
(14:02 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 46 for 9 yards (26-J.Julius).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 46
(13:47 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 47 for 7 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 47
(13:25 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to MIS 34 for 13 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 34
(13:05 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:56 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.

MISS Rebels
- Missed FG (6 plays, 54 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:56 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(12:56 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to LSU 45 for 30 yards (25-C.Flott7-G.Delpit).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 45
(12:35 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 38 for 7 yards (6-J.Phillips).
+13 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 38
(12:10 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee scrambles to LSU 25 for 13 yards (7-G.Delpit6-J.Phillips).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(11:43 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 21 for 4 yards (6-J.Phillips90-R.Lawrence).
No Gain
2 & 6 - MISS 21
(11:23 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MISS 21
(11:17 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
No Good
4 & 6 - MISS 21
(11:08 - 1st) 92-L.Logan 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.

LSU Tigers
- Missed FG (8 plays, 49 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 21
(11:03 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 35 for 14 yards (5-J.Haynes26-J.Julius).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 35
(10:43 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at LSU 47 for 12 yards (40-J.Coatney).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 47
(10:15 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 50 for 3 yards (1-L.Henry15-M.Hartsfield).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 50
(9:45 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 44 for 6 yards (38-A.Robinson).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 44
(9:24 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 37 for 7 yards (20-K.Smith). Team penalty on MIS Offside declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 37
(9:13 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 37
(9:06 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 30 for 7 yards (26-J.Julius28-J.Stanley).
No Gain
3 & 3 - LSU 30
(8:40 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow to MIS 30 for no gain (13-S.Williams17-W.Hibbler).
No Good
4 & 3 - LSU 30
(7:58 - 1st) 36-C.York 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.

MISS Rebels
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 30
(7:52 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee scrambles to MIS 34 for 4 yards (6-J.Phillips97-G.Logan).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 34
(7:25 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 45 for 11 yards (72-T.Shelvin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 45
(6:51 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 45 for no gain (62-S.Ika97-G.Logan).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 45
(6:22 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - MISS 45
(6:16 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 5-D.Jackson. 5-D.Jackson to MIS 50 for 5 yards (8-P.Queen25-C.Flott).
Punt
4 & 5 - MISS 50
(5:35 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 50 yards from MIS 50 to LSU End Zone. touchback.

LSU Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:02 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20
(5:24 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 43 FUMBLES (30-Z.Baker). 81-T.Moss to LSU 43 for no gain.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 43
(4:50 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to MIS 46 for 11 yards (24-D.Prince).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 46
(4:33 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to MIS 37 for 9 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 37
(4:17 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to MIS 33 for 4 yards (40-J.Coatney).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 33
(3:43 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 3-T.Davis-Price. 3-T.Davis-Price to MIS 32 for 1 yard (1-L.Henry).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 32
(3:01 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to MIS 22 for 10 yards (24-D.Prince).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 22
(2:28 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to MIS 22 for no gain (31-J.Jones22-T.Tisdale).
+18 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 22
(1:49 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to MIS 4 for 18 yards (20-K.Smith28-J.Stanley).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - LSU 4
(1:28 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:22 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.

MISS Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:22 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(1:22 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 31 for 6 yards (8-P.Queen3-J.Stevens).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - MISS 31
(0:49 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 34 for 3 yards (62-S.Ika).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 34
(0:09 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 33 for -1 yard (3-J.Stevens7-G.Delpit).
Punt
4 & 2 - MISS 33
(15:00 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 40 yards from MIS 33 out of bounds at the LSU 27.

LSU Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 73 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27
(14:51 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 49 for 22 yards (20-K.Smith26-J.Julius).
+51 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49
(14:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:09 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

MISS Rebels
- Punt (10 plays, 38 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:09 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35. 4-T.Knight to MIS 30 for 30 yards (31-C.Lewis34-L.Cole).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 30
(14:03 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 39 for 9 yards (3-J.Stevens35-D.Clark).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 39
(13:35 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 42 for 3 yards (62-S.Ika35-D.Clark).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42
(13:09 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to LSU 45 for 13 yards (25-C.Flott).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 45
(12:49 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 35 for 10 yards (3-J.Stevens).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 45
(12:49 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 36 for 9 yards (3-J.Stevens35-D.Clark).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 36
(12:20 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to LSU 35 for 1 yard (97-G.Logan3-J.Stevens).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35
(11:51 - 2nd) 8-E.Moore to LSU 37 for -2 yards (8-P.Queen72-T.Shelvin).
No Gain
2 & 12 - MISS 37
(11:16 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
No Gain
3 & 12 - MISS 37
(11:11 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
Penalty
4 & 12 - MISS 37
(11:06 - 2nd) Team penalty on MIS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LSU 37. No Play.
Punt
4 & 17 - MISS 42
(11:06 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 42 yards from LSU 42 to LSU End Zone. touchback.

LSU Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20
(10:58 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 26 for 6 yards (24-D.Prince26-J.Julius).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 26
(10:34 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 27 for 1 yard (24-D.Prince).
+32 YD
3 & 3 - LSU 27
(9:57 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to MIS 41 for 32 yards (27-D.Smith).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 41
(9:57 - 2nd) Team penalty on MIS Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MIS 41. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 26
(9:30 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow to MIS 16 for 10 yards (1-L.Henry).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 16
(9:05 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 12 for 4 yards (20-K.Smith94-Q.Bivens).
+12 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 12
(8:32 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:27 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

MISS Rebels
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:27 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
+49 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(8:27 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 26 for 49 yards (1-K.Fulton24-D.Stingley).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 26
(7:52 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 19 for 7 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 19
(7:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee pushed ob at LSU 13 for 6 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 13
(6:54 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to LSU 3 for 10 yards (6-J.Phillips).
-2 YD
1 & 3 - MISS 3
(6:25 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 5 for -2 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 5
(5:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:40 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.

LSU Tigers
- FG (13 plays, 63 yards, 5:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:40 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan kicks 43 yards from MIS 35. 44-T.Carter to LSU 22 for no gain.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 22
(5:40 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 30 for 8 yards (24-D.Prince).
+13 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 30
(5:15 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 43 for 13 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
Sack
1 & 10 - LSU 43
(4:46 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at LSU 40 for -3 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
+14 YD
2 & 13 - LSU 40
(3:58 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to MIS 46 for 14 yards (17-W.Hibbler47-T.Rocconi).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 46
(3:27 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 43 for 3 yards (10-J.Jones40-J.Coatney).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 43
(2:45 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to MIS 37 for 6 yards (28-J.Stanley31-J.Jones).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 37
(2:24 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow to MIS 36 for 1 yard (17-W.Hibbler40-J.Coatney).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 36
(1:56 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to MIS 6 for 30 yards (17-W.Hibbler). Penalty on LSU 81-T.Moss Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 36. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 20 - LSU 46
(1:28 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles runs ob at MIS 33 for 13 yards. Penalty on MIS 1-L.Henry Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIS 33.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 18
(1:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at MIS 6 for 12 yards (47-T.Rocconi).
+2 YD
1 & 6 - LSU 6
(0:59 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 4 for 2 yards (95-B.Jones38-A.Robinson).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 4
(0:48 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 6 for -2 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
Sack
3 & 6 - LSU 6
(0:16 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at MIS 15 for -9 yards (13-S.Williams10-J.Jones).
Field Goal
4 & 15 - LSU 15
(0:09 - 2nd) 36-C.York 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

MISS Rebels
- Halftime (1 plays, 24 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:05 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 37 yards from LSU 35 to MIS 28 fair catch by 81-C.Kelly. Penalty on LSU 32-A.Atkins Offside 5 yards enforced at MIS 28.
+19 YD
1 & 5 - MISS 33
(0:05 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 5-D.Jackson. 5-D.Jackson to LSU 48 for 19 yards (8-P.Queen5-K.Vincent).

MISS Rebels
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 15-O.Cooley. 15-O.Cooley to LSU 46 for 29 yards (6-J.Phillips).
+46 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46
(14:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(14:29 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to LSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

LSU Tigers
- FG (16 plays, 66 yards, 6:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:29 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 44-T.Carter.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(14:29 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow to LSU 40 for 15 yards (47-T.Rocconi).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40
(14:08 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 42 for 2 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
+15 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 42
(13:40 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 43 for 15 yards (97-Q.Sheppard20-K.Smith).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 43
(13:13 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 40 for 3 yards (17-W.Hibbler48-A.Griffith).
No Gain
2 & 7 - LSU 40
(12:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
+9 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 40
(12:35 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson pushed ob at MIS 31 for 9 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 31
(11:56 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 31
(11:50 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 22 for 9 yards (13-S.Williams28-J.Stanley).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 22
(11:29 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow to MIS 20 for 2 yards (23-J.Hawkins94-Q.Bivens).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20
(11:01 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 19 for 1 yard (17-W.Hibbler22-T.Tisdale).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 19
(10:24 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 15 for 4 yards (22-T.Tisdale40-J.Coatney).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - LSU 15
(9:56 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson pushed ob at MIS 11 for 4 yards (41-B.Williams).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - LSU 11
(9:42 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 10 for 1 yard (26-J.Julius).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 10
(9:20 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 10
(9:13 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 9 for 1 yard (10-J.Jones40-J.Coatney).
No Gain
3 & 9 - LSU 9
(8:32 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Moss. Penalty on LSU 74-B.Traore Holding declined.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - LSU 9
(8:24 - 3rd) 36-C.York 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

MISS Rebels
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:19 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(8:19 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 40 for 15 yards (25-C.Flott).
+60 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 40
(7:57 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(7:46 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to LSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

LSU Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:46 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 44-T.Carter.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(7:46 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 45 for 20 yards (10-J.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 45
(7:27 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Edwards-Helaire.
+48 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 45
(7:22 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to MIS 7 for 48 yards (26-J.Julius).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - LSU 7
(6:55 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:50 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

MISS Rebels
- Interception (4 plays, 51 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:50 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(6:50 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 47 for 22 yards (1-K.Fulton3-J.Stevens).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 47
(6:27 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 48 for 1 yard (8-P.Queen7-G.Delpit).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 48
(5:55 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to LSU 50 for 2 yards (92-N.Farrell).
Int
3 & 7 - MISS 50
(5:19 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Vincent at LSU 36. 5-K.Vincent to MIS 24 for 40 yards (61-E.Johnson72-R.Newman).

LSU Tigers
- FG (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 24
(5:03 - 3rd) Penalty on LSU 5-K.Vincent Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MIS 24. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - LSU 39
(5:03 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow sacked at MIS 42 for -3 yards (20-K.Smith).
+8 YD
2 & 13 - LSU 42
(4:08 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to MIS 34 for 8 yards (24-D.Prince).
No Gain
3 & 5 - LSU 34
(3:35 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - LSU 34
(3:31 - 3rd) 36-C.York 52 yards Field Goal is Good.

MISS Rebels
- Downs (10 plays, 55 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:25 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(3:25 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 37 for 12 yards (7-G.Delpit).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 37
(3:00 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 40 for 3 yards (6-J.Phillips72-T.Shelvin).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 40
(2:34 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 47 for 7 yards (3-J.Stevens).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 47
(2:10 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to LSU 41 for 12 yards (6-J.Phillips).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 41
(1:40 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to LSU 40 for 1 yard (92-N.Farrell6-J.Phillips).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 40
(1:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to LSU 27 for 13 yards (72-T.Shelvin).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 27
(0:35 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to LSU 26 for 1 yard (18-K.Chaisson92-N.Farrell).
-2 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 26
(0:05 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to LSU 28 for -2 yards (8-P.Queen92-N.Farrell).
+6 YD
3 & 11 - MISS 28
(15:00 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to LSU 22 for 6 yards (9-M.Brooks8-P.Queen).
+2 YD
4 & 5 - MISS 22
(14:27 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to LSU 20 for 2 yards (8-P.Queen43-R.Thornton).

LSU Tigers
- Interception (2 plays, 45 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20
(14:20 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 23 for 3 yards (97-Q.Sheppard).
Int
2 & 7 - LSU 23
(13:43 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase INTERCEPTED by 20-K.Smith at LSU 35. 20-K.Smith runs ob at LSU 35 for no gain. Penalty on LSU 74-B.Traore Holding declined.

MISS Rebels
- TD (1 plays, 35 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
+35 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35
(13:36 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:26 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.

LSU Tigers
- Interception (4 plays, -15 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:26 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 34 yards from MIS 35. 13-J.Kirklin to LSU 31 for no gain.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 31
(13:25 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 47 for 16 yards (24-D.Prince).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 47
(12:55 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to MIS 39 for 14 yards (1-L.Henry10-J.Jones).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 39
(12:13 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to MIS 37 for 2 yards (26-J.Julius94-Q.Bivens).
Int
2 & 8 - LSU 37
(11:45 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson INTERCEPTED by 24-D.Prince at MIS 16. 24-D.Prince to MIS 16 for no gain (2-J.Jefferson).

MISS Rebels
- Downs (15 plays, 51 yards, 5:33 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 16
(11:13 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 33 for 17 yards (3-J.Stevens).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 33
(10:50 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 31 for -2 yards (92-N.Farrell).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - MISS 31
(10:15 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee runs ob at MIS 36 for 5 yards.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - MISS 36
(9:48 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 44 for 8 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 44
(9:27 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 47 for 3 yards (6-J.Phillips).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 47
(8:58 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 48 for 1 yard (5-K.Vincent6-J.Phillips).
Penalty
3 & 6 - MISS 48
(8:14 - 4th) Penalty on LSU 18-K.Chaisson Offside 5 yards enforced at MIS 48. No Play.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 47
(8:05 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee runs ob at LSU 42 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42
(7:41 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to LSU 39 for 3 yards (90-R.Lawrence).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 39
(7:10 - 4th) 24-S.Conner pushed ob at LSU 27 for 12 yards (5-K.Vincent).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 27
(6:44 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 15-O.Cooley.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 27
(6:40 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to LSU 25 for 2 yards (5-K.Vincent).
Penalty
3 & 8 - MISS 25
(6:06 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to LSU 25 for no gain (90-R.Lawrence). Penalty on MIS 64-N.Broeker Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 25. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 18 - MISS 35
(5:46 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
No Gain
4 & 18 - MISS 35
(5:40 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 15-O.Cooley.

LSU Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 65 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 35
(5:35 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 41 for 6 yards (20-K.Smith97-Q.Sheppard).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 41
(5:29 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 39 for -2 yards (97-Q.Sheppard1-L.Henry).
+61 YD
3 & 6 - LSU 39
(5:23 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:11 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.

MISS Rebels
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:11 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 40 yards from LSU 35 to MIS 25 fair catch by 28-D.Pennamon.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(5:11 - 4th) Penalty on MIS 13-B.Sanders False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 25. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - MISS 20
(5:11 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 4-T.Knight. 4-T.Knight pushed ob at MIS 24 for 4 yards (3-J.Stevens).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 24
(4:58 - 4th) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MIS 30 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - MISS 30
(4:36 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 4-T.Knight. 4-T.Knight to MIS 33 for 3 yards (25-C.Flott).
+5 YD
4 & 2 - MISS 33
(4:09 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 38 for 5 yards (8-P.Queen9-M.Brooks).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 38
(3:51 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 45 for 7 yards (90-R.Lawrence).
+55 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 45
(3:42 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:19 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.

LSU Tigers
- TD (1 plays, 49 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:19 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 14 yards from MIS 35. 2-J.Jefferson to MIS 49 for no gain.
+49 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49
(3:18 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:08 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.

MISS Rebels
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:08 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25
(3:08 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to MIS 31 for 6 yards (9-M.Brooks43-R.Thornton).
No Gain
2 & 4 - MISS 31
(2:48 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson.
No Gain
3 & 4 - MISS 31
(2:41 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Jackson.
No Gain
4 & 4 - MISS 31
(2:35 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.

LSU Tigers

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 31
(2:30 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to MIS 24 for 7 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 24
(1:58 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to MIS 19 for 5 yards (10-J.Jones21-A.Finley).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 19
(1:21 - 4th) 4-J.Emery to MIS 10 for 9 yards (28-J.Stanley15-M.Hartsfield).
-2 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 10
(0:37 - 4th) kneels at MIS 12 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:08
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
58
37
Touchdown 3:18
22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
49
yds
00:11
pos
57
37
Point After TD 3:19
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
51
37
Touchdown 3:42
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
01:52
pos
51
36
Point After TD 5:11
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
51
30
Touchdown 5:23
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:24
pos
50
30
Point After TD 13:26
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
44
30
Touchdown 13:36
10-J.Plumlee runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
35
yds
00:10
pos
44
29
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:31
36-C.York 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
5
yds
01:32
pos
44
23
Point After TD 6:50
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
23
Touchdown 6:55
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
00:56
pos
40
23
Two Point Conversion 7:46
10-J.Plumlee to LSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
23
Touchdown 7:57
10-J.Plumlee runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:33
pos
34
21
Field Goal 8:24
36-C.York 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
66
yds
06:05
pos
34
15
Two Point Conversion 14:29
10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to LSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
15
Touchdown 14:40
10-J.Plumlee runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:31
pos
31
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:09
36-C.York 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
58
yds
05:31
pos
31
7
Point After TD 5:40
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 5:45
10-J.Plumlee runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:47
pos
28
6
Point After TD 8:27
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
Touchdown 8:32
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:31
pos
27
0
Point After TD 14:09
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 14:20
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
73
yds
00:42
pos
20
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:22
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 1:28
3-T.Davis-Price runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
04:02
pos
13
0
Point After TD 12:56
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:05
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:04
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 35 26
Rushing 13 17
Passing 20 9
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 7-12 2-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-4
Total Net Yards 704 614
Total Plays 81 71
Avg Gain 8.7 8.6
Net Yards Rushing 225 402
Rush Attempts 39 44
Avg Rush Yards 5.8 9.1
Net Yards Passing 479 212
Comp. - Att. 32-42 15-27
Yards Per Pass 11.4 7.9
Penalties - Yards 4-35 5-50
Touchdowns 7 5
Rushing TDs 2 4
Passing TDs 5 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 3-44.0
Return Yards 40 30
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-0 1-30
Int. - Returns 1-40 2-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
1 LSU 10-0 1417131458
Ole Miss 4-7 07161437
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field Oxford, Mississippi
 479 PASS YDS 212
225 RUSH YDS 402
704 TOTAL YDS 614
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.2% 489 5 2 203.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.2% 489 5 2 203.8
J. Burrow 32/42 489 5 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 172 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 172 1
C. Edwards-Helaire 23 172 1 49
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
J. Burrow 9 26 0 15
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
J. Emery Jr. 3 21 0 9
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 1
T. Davis-Price 3 8 1 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 227 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 227 3
J. Chase 8 227 3 61
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 112 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 112 2
J. Jefferson 9 112 2 48
T. Moss 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 0
T. Moss 5 63 0 23
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
R. McMath 1 32 0 32
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
T. Marshall Jr. 4 32 0 11
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 4 22 0 12
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Davis-Price 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
J. Phillips 8-3 0.0 0
P. Queen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
P. Queen 8-1 0.0 0
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
J. Stevens 6-3 0.0 0
C. Flott 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Flott 4-1 0.0 0
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
K. Vincent Jr. 3-1 0.0 1
S. Ika 62 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Ika 3-0 0.0 0
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
N. Farrell Jr. 3-2 0.0 0
G. Delpit 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
G. Delpit 2-3 0.0 0
K. Fulton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Fulton 2-0 0.0 0
R. Lawrence 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Lawrence 2-1 0.0 0
M. Baskerville 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Baskerville 2-0 0.0 0
T. Shelvin 72 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Shelvin 2-2 0.0 0
M. Brooks 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Brooks 2-1 0.0 0
K. Chaisson 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Chaisson 1-0 0.0 0
G. Logan 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
G. Logan 1-2 0.0 0
D. Clark 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
D. Clark 0-3 0.0 0
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Stingley Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
R. Thornton 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Thornton 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 7/7
SEASON FG XP
3/4 7/7
C. York 3/4 52 7/7 16
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Carter 1 0.0 0 0
J. Kirklin 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Kirklin 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 123 0 1 108.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 123 0 1 108.3
J. Plumlee 9/16 123 0 1
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 89 1 0 152.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 89 1 0 152.5
M. Corral 6/11 89 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 212 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 212 4
J. Plumlee 21 212 4 60
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 141 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 141 0
J. Ealy 13 141 0 49
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
S. Conner 8 45 0 12
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Corral 1 6 0 6
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
E. Moore 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 143 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 143 1
E. Moore 9 143 1 55
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
O. Cooley 1 29 0 29
D. Jackson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
D. Jackson 2 24 0 19
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Ealy 1 9 0 9
T. Knight 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
T. Knight 2 7 0 4
J. Mingo 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Mingo 0 0 0 0
J. Jackson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Jackson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Hibbler 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
W. Hibbler 8-1 0.0 0
D. Prince 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
D. Prince 7-0 0.0 1
K. Smith 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 1.0
K. Smith 7-1 1.0 1
J. Julius 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
J. Julius 6-3 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
Ja. Jones 5-2 0.5 0
L. Henry 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
L. Henry 4-2 0.0 0
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Hartsfield 3-2 0.0 0
Q. Sheppard 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Q. Sheppard 3-1 0.0 0
T. Tisdale 22 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
T. Tisdale 2-2 1.0 0
T. Rocconi 47 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Rocconi 2-1 0.0 0
J. Coatney 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
J. Coatney 2-4 0.0 0
S. Williams 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
S. Williams 2-1 0.5 0
J. Stanley 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Stanley 2-3 0.0 0
J. Hawkins 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hawkins 1-0 0.0 0
J. Haynes 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Haynes 1-0 0.0 0
D. Smith 27 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
A. Robinson 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Robinson 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Baker 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Baker 1-0 0.0 0
B. Jones 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
B. Williams 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
A. Finley 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Finley 0-1 0.0 0
A. Griffith 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Griffith 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Bivens 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
Q. Bivens 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
L. Logan 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Brown 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 0
M. Brown 3 44.0 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Knight 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
T. Knight 1 30.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 25 2:04 7 75 TD
11:03 LSU 21 3:05 8 49 FG Miss
5:24 LSU 20 4:02 9 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 LSU 27 0:42 2 73 TD
10:58 LSU 20 2:31 7 80 TD
5:40 LSU 22 5:31 13 63 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:29 LSU 25 6:05 16 66 FG
7:46 LSU 25 0:56 4 75 TD
5:03 MISS 24 1:32 4 -10 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 LSU 20 0:37 2 45 INT
13:26 LSU 31 1:41 4 -15 INT
5:35 LSU 35 0:24 3 65 TD
3:19 MISS 49 0:11 1 49 TD
2:30 MISS 31 1:53 4 19
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 MISS 25 1:48 6 54 FG Miss
7:52 MISS 30 2:17 5 20 Punt
1:22 MISS 25 1:13 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 MISS 30 3:03 10 38 Punt
8:27 MISS 25 2:47 6 75 TD
0:05 MISS 28 0:00 1 24 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISS 25 0:31 2 75 TD
8:19 MISS 25 0:33 2 75 TD
6:50 MISS 25 1:31 4 51 INT
3:25 MISS 25 3:20 10 55 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 LSU 35 0:10 1 35 TD
11:13 MISS 16 5:33 15 51 Downs
5:11 MISS 25 1:52 7 75 TD
3:08 MISS 25 0:33 4 6 Downs
Hide View