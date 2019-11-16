|
|
Hooker helps Hokies rout Georgia Tech 45-0
ATLANTA (AP) Giving outgoing longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster a shutout was special for Caleb Farley and the Virginia Tech defense.
The fact the shutout came against Georgia Tech was a bonus.
Hendon Hooker ran for two touchdowns, Farley returned an interception for a score and Virginia Tech rode its dominant defense to a 45-0 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets were shut out for the first time in 22 years.
It was a dramatic turnaround for the Hokies' defense from last year's 49-28 loss to Georgia Tech.
''I don't know if y'all remember what they did to us last year, but I'm pretty sure everybody was fuming to get their hands on some Yellow Jackets,'' Farley said.
The Hokies are 5-0 in games started by Hooker, who completed 9 of 13 passes for 159 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown pass to James Mitchell. Hooker sat much of the second half in the lopsided win.
Virginia Tech (7-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five of its last six games to move into contention for the Coastal Division title.
Georgia Tech (2-8, 1-6) has lost three straight games under first-year coach Geoff Collins.
Foster is retiring after the season.
''That's awesome to be able to get a shutout in coach Foster's last year,'' Farley said. ''That's a dream come true for me and I know it is for everybody else in the locker room.''
Foster's defense held the Yellow Jackets to 134 yards. Georgia Tech had not been shut out since a 38-0 loss to Florida State on Oct. 18, 1997.
''We'll just make the adjustments moving forward to make sure it doesn't happen again,'' Collins said.
The Yellow Jackets' last chance to dodge a shutout ended on freshman quarterback Jordan Yates' fourth-down incompletion from the Virginia Tech 41 with 2:55 remaining.
The Hokies' offense had plays of 33 yards or longer on four consecutive first-half possessions.
Tayvlon Robinson's 49-yard gain on a reverse set up Hooker's first touchdown run of 3 yards.
Tre Turner had a 37-yard catch and a 39-yard run on a sweep to set up scoring runs by Keshawn King and Hooker, respectively. Mitchell added a 33-yard catch on the following drive, which ended with a rare punt.
Georgia Tech's James Graham threw two interceptions, including a second-quarter pass from the end zone returned 17 yards by Farley for a touchdown.
After being outgained in total yards 299-48 in the first half, the Yellow Jackets opened the second half with an onside kick recovered by the Hokies.
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia Tech: One week after an impressive 38-17 win over then-No. 22 Wake Forest, the Hokies gained more momentum on their path to the ACC championship game. Coach Justin Fuente earned his first win over Georgia Tech in four tries.
Georgia Tech: It would be difficult to place a positive spin on this ugly loss. While the defense couldn't avoid giving up big plays, the poor play by the offense could be damaging to the confidence of Graham, a redshirt freshman. Jordan Mason netted minus-7 yards on six carries.
EARLY EXIT
Georgia Tech safety Christian Campbell was tossed after his helmet-to-helmet hit on Robinson in the second quarter. A review confirmed the officials' targeting call on the play.
BOWL ELIGIBLE
Virginia Tech became bowl eligible for the 27th consecutive season, the nation's longest active streak. Two of the Hokies' first six wins were against FCS opponents Furman and Rhode Island - one more than allowed to count for bowl eligibility.
YATES GETS A LOOK
Yates, possibly still headed for a redshirt season, completed 4 of 11 passes for 38 yards in his first snaps at quarterback. ''I thought he came in there and provided us a spark in trying to get something done against a really good defense,'' Collins said.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech closes its regular-season schedule with two home games that will help determine the Coastal Division race, including next week's game against Pittsburgh.
Georgia Tech must attempt to regroup quickly before playing North Carolina State on Thursday night in another home game.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) Team penalty on GT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GT 25. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - GATECH 20(15:00 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 21 for 1 yard (28-J.Waller8-E.Belmar).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - GATECH 21(14:28 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to GT 30 for 9 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 30(13:53 - 1st) 4-J.Graham scrambles to GT 34 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - GATECH 34(13:22 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 36 yards from GT 34 to VT 30 fair catch by 83-T.Robinson.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(13:18 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 38 for 8 yards (42-J.Domineck).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 38(12:47 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 36 for -2 yards (98-C.Ryans).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - VATECH 36(12:10 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 33-D.McClease. 33-D.McClease to VT 37 for 1 yard (98-C.Ryans).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - VATECH 37(11:37 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 50 yards from VT 37. 10-A.Brown to GT 31 for 18 yards (22-C.Conner).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 31(11:27 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 32 for 1 yard (8-E.Belmar).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 32(10:38 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to GT 32 for no gain (22-C.Conner). Team penalty on GT Illegal formation declined.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 32(10:12 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Oliver.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - GATECH 32(10:06 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 55 yards from GT 32. 83-T.Robinson to VT 29 for 16 yards (25-C.Thomas).
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(9:53 - 1st) 83-T.Robinson to GT 22 for 49 yards (42-J.Domineck).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(9:26 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to GT 16 for 6 yards (98-C.Ryans).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 16(9:03 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to GT 7 for 9 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - VATECH 7(8:31 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to GT 3 for 4 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 3(7:58 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:58 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:53 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 1-J.Thomas to GT 28 for 28 yards (9-K.Ladler).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 28(7:45 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis to GT 35 for 7 yards (23-R.Ashby4-D.Hollifield).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - GATECH 35(7:10 - 1st) 5-J.Howard to GT 35 for no gain (5-J.Hewitt).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 35(6:34 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Norris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - GATECH 35(6:28 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 42 yards from GT 35 to VT 23 fair catch by 83-T.Robinson.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (7 plays, 77 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(6:22 - 1st) 35-K.King to VT 27 for 4 yards (10-C.Campbell).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 27(5:49 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to GT 36 for 37 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(5:20 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to GT 37 for -1 yard (32-S.Yondjouen).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 37(4:45 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to GT 34 for 3 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - VATECH 34(4:12 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson to GT 20 for 14 yards (41-J.Henderson).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(3:31 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 35-K.King. 35-K.King to GT 2 for 18 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - VATECH 2(2:53 - 1st) 35-K.King runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:49 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:49 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(2:49 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to GT 27 for 2 yards (28-J.Waller).
|
-7 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 27(2:08 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 20 for -7 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 15 - GATECH 20(1:26 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis to GT 30 for 10 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - GATECH 30(0:57 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 39 yards from GT 30 out of bounds at the VT 31.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (8 plays, 69 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 31(0:48 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 29-D.Keene.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 31(0:44 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 47 for 16 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(0:06 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 47(15:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Turner to GT 14 for 39 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 14(14:25 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to GT 11 for 3 yards (86-D.Brooks6-D.Curry).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 11(13:41 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to GT 9 for 2 yards (42-J.Domineck).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - VATECH 9(13:04 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 29-D.Keene. 29-D.Keene to GT 5 for 4 yards (13-A.Showell6-D.Curry).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - VATECH 5(12:14 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:09 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (7 plays, 8 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:09 - 2nd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 8-T.Oliver to GT 16 for 16 yards (28-J.Waller).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 16(12:01 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham complete to 5-J.Howard. 5-J.Howard to GT 21 for 5 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 21(11:33 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham complete to 8-T.Oliver. 8-T.Oliver to GT 19 for -2 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - GATECH 19(10:51 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham scrambles to GT 32 for 13 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 32(10:18 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 41 for 9 yards (90-J.Becton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - GATECH 41(9:51 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham to GT 41 for no gain (23-R.Ashby).
|
-12 YD
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 41(9:18 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 29 for -12 yards. 27-J.Mason recovers at the GT 29. 27-J.Mason to GT 29 for no gain (17-D.Deablo).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 13 - GATECH 29(8:46 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 33-J.Askew False start 5 yards enforced at GT 29. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - GATECH 24(8:23 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 53 yards from GT 24 out of bounds at the VT 23.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (5 plays, 39 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(8:13 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to VT 28 for 5 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 28(7:36 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to GT 39 for 33 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(7:09 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 29-D.Keene.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 39(7:05 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to GT 38 for 1 yard (52-J.Dingle).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - VATECH 38(6:17 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - VATECH 38(6:12 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 35 yards from GT 38 Downed at the GT 3.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Interception (1 plays, 95 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 3(6:04 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-C.Farley at GT 17. 3-C.Farley runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (4 plays, 39 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(5:52 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(5:52 - 2nd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(5:52 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown to GT 29 for 4 yards (28-J.Waller).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 29(5:16 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 70-J.Southers False start 5 yards enforced at GT 29. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 24(4:55 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham sacked at GT 6 for -18 yards FUMBLES. 70-J.Southers to GT 6 for no gain.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 29 - VATECH 6(4:03 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 19 for 13 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - VATECH 19(3:38 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 47 yards from GT 19. 83-T.Robinson to VT 42 for 8 yards (31-N.Cottrell). Penalty on GT 10-C.Campbell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at VT 42.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(3:28 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to GT 9 for 34 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - GATECH 9(2:53 - 2nd) 35-K.King to GT 5 for 4 yards (13-A.Showell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 5(2:10 - 2nd) 35-K.King to GT 4 for 1 yard (44-Q.Jackson21-Z.Walton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 4(1:25 - 2nd) 83-T.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-H.Hooker.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - GATECH 4(1:19 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Halftime (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:16 - 2nd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 8-T.Oliver to GT 19 for 19 yards (47-D.Ferguson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 19(1:09 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham scrambles to GT 20 for 1 yard (96-N.Pollard).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 20(0:43 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - VATECH 20(0:39 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 28 for 8 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - VATECH 28(0:32 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 51 yards from GT 28 Downed at the VT 21.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Interception (3 plays, 74 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-B.King kicks 14 yards from GT 35. 31-N.Peoples to GT 49 for no gain.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(14:58 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to VT 49 for -2 yards (42-J.Domineck6-D.Curry).
|
Sack
|
2 & 12 - GATECH 49(14:13 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 40 for -9 yards (42-J.Domineck92-J.Griffin).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 21 - GATECH 40(13:40 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to VT 46 for 6 yards (17-D.Knight).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - GATECH 46(13:11 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 47 yards from VT 46 Downed at the GT 7.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 7(13:00 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 8 for 1 yard (36-D.Crawford).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 8(12:27 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham complete to 83-D.Deveney. 83-D.Deveney to GT 18 for 10 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 18(11:59 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Deveney INTERCEPTED by 4-D.Hollifield at GT 25. 4-D.Hollifield to GT 19 for 6 yards (5-J.Howard).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 19(11:48 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to GT 18 for 1 yard (93-T.Chimedza).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 18(11:18 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to GT 11 for 7 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - GATECH 11(10:42 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to GT 7 for 4 yards (86-D.Brooks).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - GATECH 7(10:19 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:14 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:14 - 3rd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 1-J.Thomas to GT 22 for 22 yards (28-J.Waller).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(10:05 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 22(9:59 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham scrambles to GT 22 for no gain (90-J.Becton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 22(9:15 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - VATECH 22(9:11 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 53 yards from GT 22. 83-T.Robinson to VT 35 for 10 yards.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(8:56 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 39 for 4 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 39(8:22 - 3rd) 35-K.King to VT 46 for 7 yards (92-J.Griffin).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(7:50 - 3rd) 6-H.Grimsley to VT 49 for 3 yards (98-C.Ryans).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 49(7:25 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 6-H.Grimsley. 6-H.Grimsley to VT 49 for no gain (6-D.Curry).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - GATECH 49(6:48 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson scrambles to VT 50 for 1 yard (25-C.Thomas).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - GATECH 50(6:33 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 50 yards from VT 50 to GT End Zone. touchback.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (6 plays, 87 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(6:12 - 3rd) 13-J.Yates to GT 22 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 22(5:31 - 3rd) 13-J.Yates incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Oliver.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - VATECH 22(5:27 - 3rd) 13-J.Yates scrambles to GT 29 for 7 yards (23-R.Ashby5-J.Hewitt).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - VATECH 29(4:51 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 58 yards from GT 29 Downed at the VT 13.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 13(4:39 - 3rd) 35-K.King to VT 20 for 7 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - GATECH 20(4:12 - 3rd) 35-K.King to VT 24 for 4 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|
+64 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 24(3:39 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 35-K.King. 35-K.King to GT 12 for 64 yards (13-A.Showell).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 12(3:04 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson to GT 7 for 5 yards (6-D.Curry).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 7(2:16 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith. Penalty on GT 13-A.Showell Pass interference 5 yards enforced at GT 7. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - GATECH 2(2:10 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:06 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Downs (12 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:06 - 3rd) 96-P.Romo kicks 62 yards from VT 35. 8-T.Oliver to GT 10 for 7 yards (44-D.Rivers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 10(1:59 - 3rd) 13-J.Yates scrambles to GT 10 for no gain (9-K.Ladler).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 10(1:23 - 3rd) 24-C.Malloy to GT 17 for 7 yards (37-B.Murray).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 17(0:49 - 3rd) 13-J.Yates incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - GATECH 17(0:45 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 60 yards from GT 17. 83-T.Robinson to VT 39 for 16 yards (14-J.King). Team penalty on VT Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GT 17. No Play.
VATECH
Hokies
- Downs (8 plays, 47 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(0:31 - 3rd) 13-J.Yates complete to 83-D.Deveney. 83-D.Deveney to GT 36 for 4 yards (7-D.Hunter).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 36(15:00 - 4th) 13-J.Yates sacked at GT 30 for -6 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 12 - VATECH 30(14:10 - 4th) 13-J.Yates complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to GT 47 for 17 yards (37-B.Murray90-J.Becton).
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(13:33 - 4th) 24-C.Malloy to GT 40 for -7 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 17 - VATECH 40(12:53 - 4th) 13-J.Yates complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to VT 47 for 13 yards (9-K.Ladler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - VATECH 47(12:08 - 4th) 13-J.Yates incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 4 - VATECH 47(12:05 - 4th) 13-J.Yates scrambles to VT 44 for 3 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 4 - VATECH 47(11:56 - 4th) 13-J.Yates scrambles to VT 43 for 4 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 43(11:45 - 4th) 13-J.Yates sacked at VT 50 for -7 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 17 - VATECH 50(11:02 - 4th) 13-J.Yates complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris to VT 46 for 4 yards (9-K.Ladler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - VATECH 46(10:27 - 4th) 13-J.Yates incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris.
|
Sack
|
4 & 13 - VATECH 46(10:21 - 4th) 13-J.Yates sacked at VT 50 for -4 yards (5-J.Hewitt36-D.Crawford).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Downs (10 plays, 67 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 50(10:12 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to GT 41 for 9 yards (16-M.Sims).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - GATECH 41(9:35 - 4th) 30-C.Steward to GT 32 for 9 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 32(8:59 - 4th) Penalty on GT 52-J.Dingle Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 32. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 5 - GATECH 27(8:43 - 4th) 30-C.Steward to GT 9 for 18 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - GATECH 9(7:59 - 4th) 30-C.Steward to GT 8 for 1 yard (6-D.Curry).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 8(7:14 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to GT 5 for 3 yards (93-T.Chimedza).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 5(6:53 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to GT 5 for no gain (32-S.Yondjouen).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 5 - GATECH 5(6:09 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to GT 3 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry).
VATECH
Hokies
- End of Game (4 plays, 9 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 3(6:02 - 4th) 13-J.Yates to GT 7 for 4 yards (2-J.Webb).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 7(5:31 - 4th) 24-C.Malloy to GT 24 for 17 yards (7-D.Hunter).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 24(4:56 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris. Penalty on VT 41-J.Griffin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GT 24. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(4:52 - 4th) 24-C.Malloy to GT 43 for 4 yards (93-M.Kendricks).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 43(4:16 - 4th) 13-J.Yates to VT 44 for 13 yards (18-T.Rodgers).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(3:43 - 4th) 32-D.Ellison to VT 33 for 11 yards (7-D.Hunter).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(3:16 - 4th) 13-J.Yates to VT 41 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 41(3:11 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Norris.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 41(3:05 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Davis.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 7 - VATECH 41(3:00 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(2:55 - 4th) 30-C.Steward to VT 42 for 1 yard (94-M.Lockhart).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 42(2:06 - 4th) 30-C.Steward to VT 42 for no gain (17-D.Knight).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 42(1:23 - 4th) 30-C.Steward to GT 47 for 11 yards (17-D.Knight22-K.Oliver).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 47(0:41 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson kneels at GT 50 for -3 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|8
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|7
|2
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|2-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|456
|121
|Total Plays
|61
|56
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|2.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|238
|53
|Rush Attempts
|45
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|1.7
|Net Yards Passing
|218
|68
|Comp. - Att.
|11-16
|11-25
|Yards Per Pass
|13.6
|2.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-30
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|6
|0
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.5
|9-48.2
|Return Yards
|57
|110
|Punts - Returns
|3-34
|1-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|5-92
|Int. - Returns
|2-23
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|218
|PASS YDS
|68
|
|
|238
|RUSH YDS
|53
|
|
|456
|TOTAL YDS
|121
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|9/13
|159
|1
|0
|
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
|Q. Patterson II
|2/2
|64
|0
|0
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|49
|0
|49
|
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
|Q. Patterson II
|9
|40
|1
|14
|
C. Steward 30 RB
|C. Steward
|6
|40
|0
|18
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|11
|34
|0
|7
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|7
|29
|1
|7
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|7
|10
|2
|8
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|4
|90
|1
|34
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|2
|82
|0
|64
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|2
|46
|0
|37
|
D. Keene 29 TE
|D. Keene
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ladler 9 DB
|K. Ladler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Waller 28 DB
|J. Waller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hunter 7 DB
|D. Hunter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Becton 90 DL
|J. Becton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murray 37 DB
|B. Murray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Crawford 36 DL
|D. Crawford
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
T. Rodgers 18 DB
|T. Rodgers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Belmar 8 DL
|E. Belmar
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 5 DL
|J. Hewitt
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Webb 2 DB
|J. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 93 DL
|M. Kendricks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 96 DL
|N. Pollard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Farley 3 DB
|C. Farley
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|1/1
|22
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|4
|45.5
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|3
|11.3
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Malloy 24 RB
|C. Malloy
|4
|21
|0
|17
|
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
|Ja. Griffin
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
J. Yates 13 QB
|J. Yates
|9
|12
|0
|13
|
D. Ellison 32 RB
|D. Ellison
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Showell 13 DB
|A. Showell
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
J. Graham 4 QB
|J. Graham
|8
|2
|0
|13
|
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
|J. Howard Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|6
|-7
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Davis 9 TE
|T. Davis
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
D. Deveney 83 TE
|D. Deveney
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
|J. Howard Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Harris 18 WR
|P. Harris
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Norris 82 WR
|K. Norris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Oliver 8 QB
|T. Oliver
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Thomas 25 LB
|C. Thomas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ryans 98 DL
|C. Ryans
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 42 DL
|J. Domineck
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showell 13 DB
|A. Showell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Knight II 17 LB
|D. Knight II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chimedza 93 DL
|T. Chimedza
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 86 DL
|D. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dingle 52 DL
|J. Dingle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Campbell 10 DB
|C. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Henderson 41 DL
|J. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 16 DB
|M. Sims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lockhart 94 DL
|M. Lockhart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|9
|48.2
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
