Hooker helps Hokies rout Georgia Tech 45-0

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Giving outgoing longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster a shutout was special for Caleb Farley and the Virginia Tech defense.

The fact the shutout came against Georgia Tech was a bonus.

Hendon Hooker ran for two touchdowns, Farley returned an interception for a score and Virginia Tech rode its dominant defense to a 45-0 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets were shut out for the first time in 22 years.

It was a dramatic turnaround for the Hokies' defense from last year's 49-28 loss to Georgia Tech.

''I don't know if y'all remember what they did to us last year, but I'm pretty sure everybody was fuming to get their hands on some Yellow Jackets,'' Farley said.

The Hokies are 5-0 in games started by Hooker, who completed 9 of 13 passes for 159 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown pass to James Mitchell. Hooker sat much of the second half in the lopsided win.

Virginia Tech (7-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five of its last six games to move into contention for the Coastal Division title.

Georgia Tech (2-8, 1-6) has lost three straight games under first-year coach Geoff Collins.

Foster is retiring after the season.

''That's awesome to be able to get a shutout in coach Foster's last year,'' Farley said. ''That's a dream come true for me and I know it is for everybody else in the locker room.''

Foster's defense held the Yellow Jackets to 134 yards. Georgia Tech had not been shut out since a 38-0 loss to Florida State on Oct. 18, 1997.

''We'll just make the adjustments moving forward to make sure it doesn't happen again,'' Collins said.

The Yellow Jackets' last chance to dodge a shutout ended on freshman quarterback Jordan Yates' fourth-down incompletion from the Virginia Tech 41 with 2:55 remaining.

The Hokies' offense had plays of 33 yards or longer on four consecutive first-half possessions.

Tayvlon Robinson's 49-yard gain on a reverse set up Hooker's first touchdown run of 3 yards.

Tre Turner had a 37-yard catch and a 39-yard run on a sweep to set up scoring runs by Keshawn King and Hooker, respectively. Mitchell added a 33-yard catch on the following drive, which ended with a rare punt.

Georgia Tech's James Graham threw two interceptions, including a second-quarter pass from the end zone returned 17 yards by Farley for a touchdown.

After being outgained in total yards 299-48 in the first half, the Yellow Jackets opened the second half with an onside kick recovered by the Hokies.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: One week after an impressive 38-17 win over then-No. 22 Wake Forest, the Hokies gained more momentum on their path to the ACC championship game. Coach Justin Fuente earned his first win over Georgia Tech in four tries.

Georgia Tech: It would be difficult to place a positive spin on this ugly loss. While the defense couldn't avoid giving up big plays, the poor play by the offense could be damaging to the confidence of Graham, a redshirt freshman. Jordan Mason netted minus-7 yards on six carries.

EARLY EXIT

Georgia Tech safety Christian Campbell was tossed after his helmet-to-helmet hit on Robinson in the second quarter. A review confirmed the officials' targeting call on the play.

BOWL ELIGIBLE

Virginia Tech became bowl eligible for the 27th consecutive season, the nation's longest active streak. Two of the Hokies' first six wins were against FCS opponents Furman and Rhode Island - one more than allowed to count for bowl eligibility.

YATES GETS A LOOK

Yates, possibly still headed for a redshirt season, completed 4 of 11 passes for 38 yards in his first snaps at quarterback. ''I thought he came in there and provided us a spark in trying to get something done against a really good defense,'' Collins said.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech closes its regular-season schedule with two home games that will help determine the Coastal Division race, including next week's game against Pittsburgh.

Georgia Tech must attempt to regroup quickly before playing North Carolina State on Thursday night in another home game.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(15:00 - 1st) Team penalty on GT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GT 25. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - GATECH 20
(15:00 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 21 for 1 yard (28-J.Waller8-E.Belmar).
+9 YD
2 & 14 - GATECH 21
(14:28 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to GT 30 for 9 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - GATECH 30
(13:53 - 1st) 4-J.Graham scrambles to GT 34 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner).
Punt
4 & 1 - GATECH 34
(13:22 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 36 yards from GT 34 to VT 30 fair catch by 83-T.Robinson.

VATECH Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 30
(13:18 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 38 for 8 yards (42-J.Domineck).
-2 YD
2 & 2 - VATECH 38
(12:47 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 36 for -2 yards (98-C.Ryans).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - VATECH 36
(12:10 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 33-D.McClease. 33-D.McClease to VT 37 for 1 yard (98-C.Ryans).
Punt
4 & 3 - VATECH 37
(11:37 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 50 yards from VT 37. 10-A.Brown to GT 31 for 18 yards (22-C.Conner).

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 31
(11:27 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 32 for 1 yard (8-E.Belmar).
No Gain
2 & 9 - GATECH 32
(10:38 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to GT 32 for no gain (22-C.Conner). Team penalty on GT Illegal formation declined.
No Gain
3 & 9 - GATECH 32
(10:12 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Oliver.
Punt
4 & 9 - GATECH 32
(10:06 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 55 yards from GT 32. 83-T.Robinson to VT 29 for 16 yards (25-C.Thomas).

VATECH Hokies
- TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+49 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 29
(9:53 - 1st) 83-T.Robinson to GT 22 for 49 yards (42-J.Domineck).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 22
(9:26 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to GT 16 for 6 yards (98-C.Ryans).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 16
(9:03 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to GT 7 for 9 yards (25-C.Thomas).
+4 YD
1 & 7 - VATECH 7
(8:31 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to GT 3 for 4 yards (25-C.Thomas).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - VATECH 3
(7:58 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:58 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:53 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 1-J.Thomas to GT 28 for 28 yards (9-K.Ladler).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 28
(7:45 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis to GT 35 for 7 yards (23-R.Ashby4-D.Hollifield).
No Gain
2 & 3 - GATECH 35
(7:10 - 1st) 5-J.Howard to GT 35 for no gain (5-J.Hewitt).
No Gain
3 & 3 - GATECH 35
(6:34 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Norris.
Punt
4 & 3 - GATECH 35
(6:28 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 42 yards from GT 35 to VT 23 fair catch by 83-T.Robinson.

VATECH Hokies
- TD (7 plays, 77 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 23
(6:22 - 1st) 35-K.King to VT 27 for 4 yards (10-C.Campbell).
+37 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 27
(5:49 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to GT 36 for 37 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 36
(5:20 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to GT 37 for -1 yard (32-S.Yondjouen).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - VATECH 37
(4:45 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to GT 34 for 3 yards (25-C.Thomas).
+14 YD
3 & 8 - VATECH 34
(4:12 - 1st) 4-Q.Patterson to GT 20 for 14 yards (41-J.Henderson).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 20
(3:31 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 35-K.King. 35-K.King to GT 2 for 18 yards (21-Z.Walton).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - VATECH 2
(2:53 - 1st) 35-K.King runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:49 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:49 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(2:49 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to GT 27 for 2 yards (28-J.Waller).
-7 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 27
(2:08 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 20 for -7 yards (22-C.Conner).
+10 YD
3 & 15 - GATECH 20
(1:26 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis to GT 30 for 10 yards (17-D.Deablo).
Punt
4 & 5 - GATECH 30
(0:57 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 39 yards from GT 30 out of bounds at the VT 31.

VATECH Hokies
- TD (8 plays, 69 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 31
(0:48 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 29-D.Keene.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 31
(0:44 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 47 for 16 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 47
(0:06 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
+39 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 47
(15:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Turner to GT 14 for 39 yards (22-K.Oliver).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 14
(14:25 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to GT 11 for 3 yards (86-D.Brooks6-D.Curry).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 11
(13:41 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to GT 9 for 2 yards (42-J.Domineck).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - VATECH 9
(13:04 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 29-D.Keene. 29-D.Keene to GT 5 for 4 yards (13-A.Showell6-D.Curry).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - VATECH 5
(12:14 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:09 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (7 plays, 8 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:09 - 2nd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 8-T.Oliver to GT 16 for 16 yards (28-J.Waller).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 16
(12:01 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham complete to 5-J.Howard. 5-J.Howard to GT 21 for 5 yards (22-C.Conner).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - GATECH 21
(11:33 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham complete to 8-T.Oliver. 8-T.Oliver to GT 19 for -2 yards (22-C.Conner).
+13 YD
3 & 7 - GATECH 19
(10:51 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham scrambles to GT 32 for 13 yards (22-C.Conner).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 32
(10:18 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 41 for 9 yards (90-J.Becton).
No Gain
2 & 1 - GATECH 41
(9:51 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham to GT 41 for no gain (23-R.Ashby).
-12 YD
3 & 1 - GATECH 41
(9:18 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 29 for -12 yards. 27-J.Mason recovers at the GT 29. 27-J.Mason to GT 29 for no gain (17-D.Deablo).
Penalty
4 & 13 - GATECH 29
(8:46 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 33-J.Askew False start 5 yards enforced at GT 29. No Play.
Punt
4 & 18 - GATECH 24
(8:23 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 53 yards from GT 24 out of bounds at the VT 23.

VATECH Hokies
- Punt (5 plays, 39 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 23
(8:13 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to VT 28 for 5 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
+33 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 28
(7:36 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to GT 39 for 33 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 39
(7:09 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 29-D.Keene.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 39
(7:05 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to GT 38 for 1 yard (52-J.Dingle).
No Gain
3 & 9 - VATECH 38
(6:17 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith.
Punt
4 & 9 - VATECH 38
(6:12 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 35 yards from GT 38 Downed at the GT 3.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Interception (1 plays, 95 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - GATECH 3
(6:04 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-C.Farley at GT 17. 3-C.Farley runs 17 yards for a touchdown.

VATECH Hokies
- FG (4 plays, 39 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:52 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
Kickoff
(5:52 - 2nd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(5:52 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown to GT 29 for 4 yards (28-J.Waller).
Penalty
2 & 6 - VATECH 29
(5:16 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 70-J.Southers False start 5 yards enforced at GT 29. No Play.
Sack
2 & 11 - VATECH 24
(4:55 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham sacked at GT 6 for -18 yards FUMBLES. 70-J.Southers to GT 6 for no gain.
+13 YD
3 & 29 - VATECH 6
(4:03 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 19 for 13 yards (17-D.Deablo).
Punt
4 & 16 - VATECH 19
(3:38 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 47 yards from GT 19. 83-T.Robinson to VT 42 for 8 yards (31-N.Cottrell). Penalty on GT 10-C.Campbell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at VT 42.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
+34 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 43
(3:28 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to GT 9 for 34 yards (25-C.Thomas).
+4 YD
1 & 9 - GATECH 9
(2:53 - 2nd) 35-K.King to GT 5 for 4 yards (13-A.Showell).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - GATECH 5
(2:10 - 2nd) 35-K.King to GT 4 for 1 yard (44-Q.Jackson21-Z.Walton).
No Gain
3 & 4 - GATECH 4
(1:25 - 2nd) 83-T.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-H.Hooker.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - GATECH 4
(1:19 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

VATECH Hokies
- Halftime (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:16 - 2nd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 8-T.Oliver to GT 19 for 19 yards (47-D.Ferguson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 19
(1:09 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham scrambles to GT 20 for 1 yard (96-N.Pollard).
No Gain
2 & 9 - VATECH 20
(0:43 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
+8 YD
3 & 9 - VATECH 20
(0:39 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 28 for 8 yards (23-R.Ashby).
Punt
4 & 1 - VATECH 28
(0:32 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 51 yards from GT 28 Downed at the VT 21.

VATECH Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 21
(0:19 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker kneels at VT 18 for -3 yards.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Interception (3 plays, 74 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 37-B.King kicks 14 yards from GT 35. 31-N.Peoples to GT 49 for no gain.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 49
(14:58 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to VT 49 for -2 yards (42-J.Domineck6-D.Curry).
Sack
2 & 12 - GATECH 49
(14:13 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 40 for -9 yards (42-J.Domineck92-J.Griffin).
+6 YD
3 & 21 - GATECH 40
(13:40 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to VT 46 for 6 yards (17-D.Knight).
Punt
4 & 15 - GATECH 46
(13:11 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 47 yards from VT 46 Downed at the GT 7.

VATECH Hokies
- TD (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 7
(13:00 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 8 for 1 yard (36-D.Crawford).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - VATECH 8
(12:27 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham complete to 83-D.Deveney. 83-D.Deveney to GT 18 for 10 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
Int
1 & 10 - VATECH 18
(11:59 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Deveney INTERCEPTED by 4-D.Hollifield at GT 25. 4-D.Hollifield to GT 19 for 6 yards (5-J.Howard).

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 19
(11:48 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to GT 18 for 1 yard (93-T.Chimedza).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 18
(11:18 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to GT 11 for 7 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - GATECH 11
(10:42 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to GT 7 for 4 yards (86-D.Brooks).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - GATECH 7
(10:19 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:14 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.

VATECH Hokies
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:14 - 3rd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 1-J.Thomas to GT 22 for 22 yards (28-J.Waller).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 22
(10:05 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 22
(9:59 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham scrambles to GT 22 for no gain (90-J.Becton).
No Gain
3 & 10 - VATECH 22
(9:15 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
Punt
4 & 10 - VATECH 22
(9:11 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 53 yards from GT 22. 83-T.Robinson to VT 35 for 10 yards.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 35
(8:56 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 39 for 4 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 39
(8:22 - 3rd) 35-K.King to VT 46 for 7 yards (92-J.Griffin).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 46
(7:50 - 3rd) 6-H.Grimsley to VT 49 for 3 yards (98-C.Ryans).
No Gain
2 & 7 - GATECH 49
(7:25 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 6-H.Grimsley. 6-H.Grimsley to VT 49 for no gain (6-D.Curry).
+1 YD
3 & 7 - GATECH 49
(6:48 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson scrambles to VT 50 for 1 yard (25-C.Thomas).
Punt
4 & 6 - GATECH 50
(6:33 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 50 yards from VT 50 to GT End Zone. touchback.

VATECH Hokies
- TD (6 plays, 87 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 20
(6:12 - 3rd) 13-J.Yates to GT 22 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby).
No Gain
2 & 8 - VATECH 22
(5:31 - 3rd) 13-J.Yates incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Oliver.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - VATECH 22
(5:27 - 3rd) 13-J.Yates scrambles to GT 29 for 7 yards (23-R.Ashby5-J.Hewitt).
Punt
4 & 1 - VATECH 29
(4:51 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 58 yards from GT 29 Downed at the VT 13.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 13
(4:39 - 3rd) 35-K.King to VT 20 for 7 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - GATECH 20
(4:12 - 3rd) 35-K.King to VT 24 for 4 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
+64 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 24
(3:39 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 35-K.King. 35-K.King to GT 12 for 64 yards (13-A.Showell).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 12
(3:04 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson to GT 7 for 5 yards (6-D.Curry).
Penalty
2 & 5 - GATECH 7
(2:16 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith. Penalty on GT 13-A.Showell Pass interference 5 yards enforced at GT 7. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - GATECH 2
(2:10 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:06 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Downs (12 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:06 - 3rd) 96-P.Romo kicks 62 yards from VT 35. 8-T.Oliver to GT 10 for 7 yards (44-D.Rivers).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 10
(1:59 - 3rd) 13-J.Yates scrambles to GT 10 for no gain (9-K.Ladler).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 10
(1:23 - 3rd) 24-C.Malloy to GT 17 for 7 yards (37-B.Murray).
No Gain
3 & 3 - GATECH 17
(0:49 - 3rd) 13-J.Yates incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
Punt
4 & 3 - GATECH 17
(0:45 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 60 yards from GT 17. 83-T.Robinson to VT 39 for 16 yards (14-J.King). Team penalty on VT Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GT 17. No Play.

VATECH Hokies
- Downs (8 plays, 47 yards, 4:03 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 32
(0:31 - 3rd) 13-J.Yates complete to 83-D.Deveney. 83-D.Deveney to GT 36 for 4 yards (7-D.Hunter).
Sack
2 & 6 - VATECH 36
(15:00 - 4th) 13-J.Yates sacked at GT 30 for -6 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
+17 YD
3 & 12 - VATECH 30
(14:10 - 4th) 13-J.Yates complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to GT 47 for 17 yards (37-B.Murray90-J.Becton).
-7 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 47
(13:33 - 4th) 24-C.Malloy to GT 40 for -7 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
+13 YD
2 & 17 - VATECH 40
(12:53 - 4th) 13-J.Yates complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to VT 47 for 13 yards (9-K.Ladler).
No Gain
3 & 4 - VATECH 47
(12:08 - 4th) 13-J.Yates incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
+3 YD
4 & 4 - VATECH 47
(12:05 - 4th) 13-J.Yates scrambles to VT 44 for 3 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
+4 YD
4 & 4 - VATECH 47
(11:56 - 4th) 13-J.Yates scrambles to VT 43 for 4 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
Sack
1 & 10 - VATECH 43
(11:45 - 4th) 13-J.Yates sacked at VT 50 for -7 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
+4 YD
2 & 17 - VATECH 50
(11:02 - 4th) 13-J.Yates complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris to VT 46 for 4 yards (9-K.Ladler).
No Gain
3 & 13 - VATECH 46
(10:27 - 4th) 13-J.Yates incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris.
Sack
4 & 13 - VATECH 46
(10:21 - 4th) 13-J.Yates sacked at VT 50 for -4 yards (5-J.Hewitt36-D.Crawford).

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Downs (10 plays, 67 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 50
(10:12 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to GT 41 for 9 yards (16-M.Sims).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - GATECH 41
(9:35 - 4th) 30-C.Steward to GT 32 for 9 yards (22-K.Oliver).
Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 32
(8:59 - 4th) Penalty on GT 52-J.Dingle Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 32. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 5 - GATECH 27
(8:43 - 4th) 30-C.Steward to GT 9 for 18 yards (22-K.Oliver).
+1 YD
1 & 9 - GATECH 9
(7:59 - 4th) 30-C.Steward to GT 8 for 1 yard (6-D.Curry).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 8
(7:14 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to GT 5 for 3 yards (93-T.Chimedza).
No Gain
3 & 5 - GATECH 5
(6:53 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to GT 5 for no gain (32-S.Yondjouen).
+2 YD
4 & 5 - GATECH 5
(6:09 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to GT 3 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry).

VATECH Hokies
- End of Game (4 plays, 9 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 3
(6:02 - 4th) 13-J.Yates to GT 7 for 4 yards (2-J.Webb).
+17 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 7
(5:31 - 4th) 24-C.Malloy to GT 24 for 17 yards (7-D.Hunter).
Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 24
(4:56 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris. Penalty on VT 41-J.Griffin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GT 24. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 39
(4:52 - 4th) 24-C.Malloy to GT 43 for 4 yards (93-M.Kendricks).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 43
(4:16 - 4th) 13-J.Yates to VT 44 for 13 yards (18-T.Rodgers).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 44
(3:43 - 4th) 32-D.Ellison to VT 33 for 11 yards (7-D.Hunter).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 44
(3:16 - 4th) 13-J.Yates to VT 41 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - VATECH 41
(3:11 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Norris.
No Gain
3 & 7 - VATECH 41
(3:05 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Davis.
No Gain
4 & 7 - VATECH 41
(3:00 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris.

GATECH Yellow Jackets

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 41
(2:55 - 4th) 30-C.Steward to VT 42 for 1 yard (94-M.Lockhart).
No Gain
2 & 9 - GATECH 42
(2:06 - 4th) 30-C.Steward to VT 42 for no gain (17-D.Knight).
+11 YD
3 & 9 - GATECH 42
(1:23 - 4th) 30-C.Steward to GT 47 for 11 yards (17-D.Knight22-K.Oliver).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 47
(0:41 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson kneels at GT 50 for -3 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:06
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
0
Touchdown 2:10
4-Q.Patterson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
82
yds
02:33
pos
44
0
Point After TD 10:14
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
0
Touchdown 10:19
2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
19
yds
01:34
pos
37
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:19
93-B.Johnson 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
39
yds
02:09
pos
31
0
Point After TD 5:52
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
Touchdown 6:04
4-J.Graham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-C.Farley at GT 17. 3-C.Farley runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
27
0
Point After TD 12:09
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 12:14
2-H.Hooker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
69
yds
00:42
pos
20
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:49
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 2:53
35-K.King runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
77
yds
03:33
pos
13
0
Point After TD 7:53
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:58
2-H.Hooker runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
71
yds
01:55
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 8
Rushing 10 4
Passing 7 2
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 3-10 2-15
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-3
Total Net Yards 456 121
Total Plays 61 56
Avg Gain 7.5 2.2
Net Yards Rushing 238 53
Rush Attempts 45 31
Avg Rush Yards 5.3 1.7
Net Yards Passing 218 68
Comp. - Att. 11-16 11-25
Yards Per Pass 13.6 2.7
Penalties - Yards 2-30 6-40
Touchdowns 6 0
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-45.5 9-48.2
Return Yards 57 110
Punts - Returns 3-34 1-18
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 5-92
Int. - Returns 2-23 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Virginia Tech 7-3 141714045
Georgia Tech 2-8 00000
Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field Atlanta, Georgia
 218 PASS YDS 68
238 RUSH YDS 53
456 TOTAL YDS 121
Virginia Tech
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 159 1 0 197.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 159 1 0 197.4
H. Hooker 9/13 159 1 0
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 64 0 0 368.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 64 0 0 368.8
Q. Patterson II 2/2 64 0 0
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Robinson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 49 0
T. Robinson 1 49 0 49
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 40 1
Q. Patterson II 9 40 1 14
C. Steward 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 40 0
C. Steward 6 40 0 18
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 39 0
T. Turner 1 39 0 39
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
D. McClease 11 34 0 7
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 1
K. King 7 29 1 7
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 10 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 10 2
H. Hooker 7 10 2 8
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
H. Grimsley 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 90 1
J. Mitchell 4 90 1 34
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 82 0
K. King 2 82 0 64
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 0
T. Turner 2 46 0 37
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Keene 1 4 0 4
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. McClease 1 1 0 1
K. Smith 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Smith 0 0 0 0
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Hooker 0 0 0 0
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
H. Grimsley 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Conner 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Conner 6-0 0.0 0
R. Ashby 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Ashby 5-0 0.0 0
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Deablo 3-0 0.0 0
K. Ladler 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Ladler 3-0 0.0 0
A. Tisdale 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
A. Tisdale 3-0 2.0 0
J. Waller 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Waller 3-0 0.0 0
D. Hollifield 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
D. Hollifield 2-1 0.0 1
D. Hunter 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hunter 2-0 0.0 0
J. Becton 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Becton 2-1 0.0 0
B. Murray 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Murray 2-0 0.0 0
D. Crawford 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
D. Crawford 2-1 1.5 0
T. Rodgers 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Rodgers 1-0 0.0 0
E. Belmar 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Belmar 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hewitt 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
J. Hewitt 1-2 0.5 0
J. Webb 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
M. Kendricks 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Kendricks 1-0 0.0 0
N. Pollard 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Pollard 1-0 0.0 0
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Farley 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
B. Johnson 1/1 22 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 45.5 2
O. Bradburn 4 45.5 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.3 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 11.3 16 0
T. Robinson 3 11.3 16 0
Georgia Tech
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 43 0 2 47.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 43 0 2 47.2
J. Graham 7/14 43 0 2
J. Yates 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 38 0 0 65.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 38 0 0 65.4
J. Yates 4/11 38 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Malloy 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
C. Malloy 4 21 0 17
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
Ja. Griffin 2 21 0 13
J. Yates 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 12 0
J. Yates 9 12 0 13
D. Ellison 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Ellison 1 11 0 11
A. Showell 13 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Showell 1 4 0 0
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 2 0
J. Graham 8 2 0 13
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Howard Jr. 1 0 0 0
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -7 0
J. Mason 6 -7 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Sanders 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
A. Sanders 2 22 0 13
M. Carter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
M. Carter 1 17 0 17
T. Davis 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
T. Davis 2 17 0 10
D. Deveney 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
D. Deveney 2 14 0 10
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Howard Jr. 1 5 0 5
P. Harris 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
P. Harris 1 4 0 4
A. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Brown 1 4 0 4
K. Norris 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Norris 0 0 0 0
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. Oliver 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Thomas 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 5-0 0.0 0
C. Ryans 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Ryans 4-0 0.0 0
D. Curry 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
D. Curry 4-3 0.0 0
J. Domineck 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
J. Domineck 4-1 0.5 0
K. Oliver 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Oliver 3-1 0.0 0
T. Carpenter 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Carpenter 3-0 0.0 0
A. Showell 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Showell 3-0 0.0 0
Q. Jackson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Q. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Knight II 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Knight II 3-0 0.0 0
T. Chimedza 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Chimedza 2-0 0.0 0
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Yondjouen 2-0 0.0 0
J. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
D. Brooks 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Brooks 2-0 0.0 0
J. Dingle 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dingle 1-0 0.0 0
C. Campbell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Campbell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Henderson 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Henderson 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Walton 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Z. Walton 1-1 0.0 0
M. Sims 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Sims 1-0 0.0 0
M. Lockhart 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Lockhart 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 48.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 48.2 1
P. Harvin III 9 48.2 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 14.0 19 0
T. Oliver 3 14.0 19 0
J. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 28 0
J. Thomas 2 25.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
A. Brown 1 18.0 18 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 VATECH 30 1:41 3 7 Punt
9:53 VATECH 29 1:55 5 71 TD
6:22 VATECH 23 3:33 7 77 TD
0:48 VATECH 31 0:42 8 69 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:13 VATECH 23 2:01 5 39 Punt
3:28 GATECH 43 2:09 4 39 FG
0:19 VATECH 21 0:00 1 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GATECH 49 1:49 3 -5 Punt
11:48 GATECH 19 1:34 4 19 TD
8:56 VATECH 35 2:23 5 15 Punt
4:39 VATECH 13 2:33 6 87 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:12 VATECH 50 4:03 8 47 Downs
2:55 VATECH 41 2:14 4 9 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GATECH 25 1:38 4 9 Punt
11:27 GATECH 31 1:21 3 1 Punt
7:53 GATECH 28 1:25 3 7 Punt
2:49 GATECH 25 1:52 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 GATECH 16 3:46 7 8 Punt
6:04 GATECH 3 0:00 1 95 INT
5:52 GATECH 25 2:14 4 -6 Punt
1:16 GATECH 19 0:44 3 9 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 GATECH 7 1:01 3 74 INT
10:14 GATECH 22 1:03 3 0 Punt
6:12 GATECH 20 1:21 3 9 Punt
2:06 GATECH 10 1:21 3 7 Punt
0:31 GATECH 32 0:00 12 9 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:02 GATECH 3 3:02 10 67 Downs
