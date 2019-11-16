|
Syracuse routs Duke 49-6, snaps 4-game slide
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Syracuse’s quarterback stayed upright and its running backs ran free. The Orange’s new-look defense kept its opponent out of the end zone.
They only needed one win to avoid being 0-for-the-ACC - and did they ever get it.
Syracuse routed Duke 49-6 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak, with Tommy DeVito throwing for two touchdowns and running for another.
“It’s just one game - that’s all it is, one football game - but how important a football game it was to us was extreme based on things that have gone on the past two weeks,” coach Dino Babers said.
Andre Cisco returned an interception 48 yards for a TD to help the Orange (4-6, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) earn their first win against a power-conference team. Syracuse, a 10-point underdog, pulled away by turning three second-half takeaways into touchdowns and outscored Duke 35-0 after halftime.
“I’m really excited that they have the experience of winning again,” Babers said.
Moe Neal rushed for 115 yards and a 2-yard score, Jarveon Howard also finished with 115 yards rushing with a 28-yard TD and the Orange had a season-best 286 yards on the ground. Syracuse had only one 100-yard rusher in its first nine games, with Neal gaining 123 in the victory over Western Michigan on Sept. 21.
“They were serious about running the football,” Babers said.
“We didn’t expect that coming in,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said.
DeVito was 6 of 15 for 105 yards with an 18-yard scoring pass to Trishton Jackson and a 22-yarder to Luke Benson to go along with his 1-yard scoring run.
Perhaps more importantly for DeVito, Syracuse - which allows an FBS-worst five sacks per game - was sacked only once.
AJ Reed kicked field goals of 31 and 51 yards for the Blue Devils (4-6, 2-4), who lost their fourth straight.
THE TAKEAWAY
Syracuse: Everything that went wrong during the past few weeks suddenly went right for the Orange. They protected DeVito, found a way to run the ball and showed marked improvement on defense under interim coordinator Steve Stanard, who took over when Brian Ward was fired. If nothing else, this team won’t match Greg Robinson’s forgettable 2005 Big East squad - the program’s last to finish a season without a conference victory.
“Duke didn’t know what we were going to do, so that’s a huge advantage for us,” Babers said, adding that his defense was “on fire.”
Duke: The Blue Devils have been in a total free fall ever since that failed jump pass in the closing seconds at North Carolina. Duke has lost its last two by a combined 87-13 and this largely listless performance was reminiscent of a 59-7 loss to Wake Forest on Senior Day 2018. This was one the Blue Devils probably had to win to have a realistic shot at bowl eligibility. No more wiggle room: Either beat the Demon Deacons and Miami or spend the holidays at home.
KEY STAT
Everyone else in the ACC had teed off on DeVito, with each of the Orange’s first five conference opponents finishing with at least three sacks and four of them notching at least seven. The beleaguered Syracuse offensive line kept the Blue Devils away from him. Their only sack came on the final play of the first quarter.
HIGHLIGHT REEL
Syracuse took complete control of the momentum on Cisco’s double-deflected pick-six, which put the Orange up 21-6 early in the third. Quentin Harris’ pass for Jalon Calhoun was tipped into the air, bounced off Duke receiver Jake Bobo’s hands and directly to Cisco, who caught it in stride on his way to the end zone.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: Plays at Louisville on Saturday.
Duke: Visits instate rival Wake Forest on Saturday after the Demon Deacons and Blue Devils lost by a combined 101-9, with No. 3 Clemson beating Wake Forest 52-3.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/College football and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|19
|Rushing
|11
|8
|Passing
|5
|9
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|5-20
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|392
|257
|Total Plays
|59
|85
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|286
|122
|Rush Attempts
|43
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|106
|135
|Comp. - Att.
|7-16
|19-40
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-39
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|7
|0
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-35.4
|6-41.8
|Return Yards
|95
|73
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-34
|3-73
|Int. - Returns
|2-58
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|106
|PASS YDS
|135
|
|
|286
|RUSH YDS
|122
|
|
|392
|TOTAL YDS
|257
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|17
|115
|1
|35
|
J. Howard 28 RB
|J. Howard
|9
|115
|1
|37
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|2
|24
|1
|17
|
A. Adams 23 RB
|A. Adams
|7
|18
|0
|6
|
T. Harris 80 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. DeVito 13 QB
|T. DeVito
|6
|1
|1
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jackson 86 WR
|T. Jackson
|2
|68
|1
|50
|
L. Benson 87 TE
|L. Benson
|2
|28
|1
|22
|
N. Johnson 82 WR
|N. Johnson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. DeVito 13 QB
|T. DeVito
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Harris 80 WR
|T. Harris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Guida 33 RB
|J. Guida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Williams 46 LB
|L. Williams
|12-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Foster 9 DB
|E. Foster
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cordy 8 DB
|A. Cordy
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DL
|A. Robinson
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Cisco 7 DB
|A. Cisco
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
M. Williams 98 DL
|M. Williams
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 DL
|K. Coleman
|3-4
|1.5
|0
|
E. Coley 34 DB
|E. Coley
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Armstrong 12 LB
|A. Armstrong
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 13 LB
|M. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 57 DL
|K. Jonathan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fredrick 3 DB
|C. Fredrick
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 85 DL
|J. Black
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Elmore 5 FB
|C. Elmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Linton 96 DL
|S. Linton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ruff 45 DL
|K. Ruff
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 23 DB
|I. Melifonwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harper 52 DL
|C. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Richards 42 DL
|T. Richards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Grosvenor 51 DL
|S. Grosvenor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Berry 97 DL
|B. Berry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 10 P
|S. Hofrichter
|7
|35.4
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Riley 1 WR
|S. Riley
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|19/36
|157
|0
|2
|
C. Katrenick 15 QB
|C. Katrenick
|0/4
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|11
|54
|0
|12
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|13
|32
|0
|8
|
C. Katrenick 15 QB
|C. Katrenick
|7
|27
|0
|11
|
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|12
|4
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Young 81 WR
|A. Young
|5
|63
|0
|25
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|6
|39
|0
|14
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|2
|34
|0
|17
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|3
|17
|0
|14
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
I. Kemp 9 CB
|I. Kemp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Bracey 11 WR
|S. Bracey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 16 S
|D. Singleton
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Quansah 49 LB
|K. Quansah
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 10 S
|M. Waters
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
|T. Hornbuckle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Frye 93 DE
|B. Frye
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McSwain 95 DT
|T. McSwain
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cerenord 92 DT
|E. Cerenord
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 CB
|L. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Neal 27 S
|D. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rice 53 DT
|T. Rice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 30 S
|J. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 CB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Gagnon 41 LB
|X. Gagnon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed 48 K
|A. Reed
|2/3
|51
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Parker 45 P
|A. Parker
|6
|41.8
|3
|72
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|2
|23.0
|23
|0
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
