No. 17 Cincinnati rallies to beat South Florida 20-17
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) No. 17 Cincinnati’s latest fourth-quarter comeback had a familiar ending.
Sam Crosa kicked a 37-yarder field goal as time expired Saturday night, giving the Bearcats a 20-17 victory over South Florida and at least a share of the American Athletic Conference East division title.
It was Crosa’s second field goal of the game, as well as the second winning kick with no time remaining in the past three weeks.
“It's a feeling I really can't describe ... a really, really good feeling. That's all I can say,” said Crosa, who also booted a 32-yarder to keep the Bearcats unbeaten in conference play two weeks ago at East Carolina.
Teammates rushed from the sideline in celebration, and the party extended to the locker room.
“Just like after ECU, another big win for us. The whole team just really coming together and doing their job in the second half,” Crosa said. “I'm just happy I can do my part a little bit and the get job done for us."
The Bearcats (8-1, 6-0, No. 17 CFP) rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to win for the eighth straight time, getting touchdown runs from Michael Warren and Gerrid Doaks before Desmond Ridder led an 11-play, 60-yard drive to win the game.
USF’s Spencer Shrader missed a 33-yard field goal that would have given the Bulls (4-6, 2-4) the lead with 2:07 remaining. The freshman’s fourth miss of the night hit the right upright and bounced away.
“There’s no blame for anyone,” Bulls coach Charlie Strong said. It’s just one of those losses that’s a team loss.”
Ridder was just 9 of 18 passing for 78 yards, but he had a pair of big third-down completions on the winning march - the last a short flip to Warren, who rambled 30 yards to the USF 40. Warren ran for 11 yards on the play and finished with 134 yards rushing on 26 carries.
Jordan McCloud threw for 267 yards and one touchdown for USF, which led 10-0 at halftime. The Bulls clung to a 17-10 advantage entering the fourth quarter, but couldn’t put the Bearcats away.
Cincinnati pulled even on Warren’s 2-yard TD run with 14:26 to go, but wasted an opportunity to pull away from the 17-17 when a holding penalty nullified Doaks’ 50-yard run to the USF 1.
“It's unbelievable, that group of guys in there,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. “When you can go out there and not have your best, meaning the first half just not playing, nothing clicking. To find a way on the road ... we needed to find a way to all pull together. When those guys believe in each other, they're very hard to beat."
Cincinnati rushed for 200 yards, 169 in the second half.
The Bearcats, who rallied from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat East Carolina 46-43, have had a penchant for performing up or down to the level of opponents this season - struggling against weaker conference foes they figured to dominate while playing their best in games considered to be tougher matchups.
This one was ugly from the start, with Cincinnati’s offense helping to dig an early hole with three false starts and a delay of game penalty, and the defense giving up a 55-yard pass play that set up South Florida first touchdown. If not for an offensive pass interference call that wiped out Bryce Miller’s 22-yard TD catch and Shrader missing field goals of 50, 53 and 43 yards in the second quarter, the Bearcats’ 10-point halftime deficit would have been larger.
“Every loss hurts, no matter the score. This one hurts really bad because we thought we had them,” McCloud said.
“Cincinnati being ranked as high as they are, we feel like we can play with everybody,” the freshman quarterback added. “We know when we play our best that we can compete vs. any team, especially in our conference."
THE TAKEAWAY
Cincinnati: A week after scoring on seven of their first eight possessions to roll to a 38-0 halftime lead against UConn, the Bearcats were limited to 46 yards on 27 plays in the first two quarters. They were shut out in the first half for the first time since Week 2, when they were beaten 42-0 at Ohio State.
South Florida: The Bulls have rebounded from a 1-3 start to climb within striking distance of bowl eligibility. To get to six wins, they’ll have to upset No. 18 Memphis at home next week and then go on the road and defeat UCF in the regular season finale.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Bearcats are the highest-ranked Group of Five team in the nation, which has them in a prime position to earn a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati: Returns home to face Temple on Saturday, with a win giving the Bearcats the East Division title outright.
South Florida: Hosts Memphis in home finale Saturday, hoping to play spoilers in the West Division race and stay in the running to become bowl eligible.
---
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 24 for 24 yards (21-D.Small).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 24(14:55 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 52-J.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 24. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 19(14:55 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 25 for 6 yards (44-T.Grier98-B.Green).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 25(14:26 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to CIN 36 for 11 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(13:57 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 40 for 4 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 40(13:39 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 40 for no gain (6-K.Livingstone).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 40(13:02 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 33 for -7 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - CINCY 33(12:23 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 38 yards from CIN 33 Downed at the USF 29.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 29(12:12 - 1st) 28-T.Sands to USF 32 for 3 yards (6-P.Young).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 32(11:47 - 1st) 28-T.Sands to USF 35 for 3 yards (6-P.Young).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - SFLA 35(11:12 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 13-E.McDoom. 13-E.McDoom to USF 41 for 6 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|
+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(10:52 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix pushed ob at CIN 4 for 55 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - SFLA 4(10:30 - 1st) 28-T.Sands runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:25 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (5 plays, -9 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:25 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 10 for 10 yards (18-D.Dukes87-F.Lloyd).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 10(10:15 - 1st) Team penalty on CIN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CIN 10. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 5(10:15 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz False start 2 yards enforced at CIN 5. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 17 - CINCY 3(10:15 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 2 for -1 yard (44-T.Grier).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - CINCY 2(9:38 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 18 - CINCY 2(9:34 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 1 for -1 yard (4-G.Reaves).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - CINCY 1(8:55 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 36 yards from CIN 1 to CIN 37 fair catch by 9-K.Sails.
SFLA
Bulls
- Missed FG (6 plays, 4 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(8:48 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud to CIN 33 for 4 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 33(8:17 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite pushed ob at CIN 25 for 8 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(7:52 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to CIN 22 for 3 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 22(7:38 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller runs 22 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on USF 5-R.St. Felix Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CIN 22. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 22 - SFLA 37(7:15 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud to CIN 33 for 4 yards (90-J.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - SFLA 33(7:00 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|
No Good
|
4 & 18 - SFLA 33(6:50 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 33(6:45 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 4-T.Geddis False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 33. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 28(6:45 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 35 for 7 yards (44-T.Grier).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 35(6:15 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - CINCY 35(6:11 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to CIN 39 for 4 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - CINCY 39(5:31 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 39 yards from CIN 39 to USF 22 fair catch by 9-K.Sails. Team penalty on USF Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 22.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 12(5:24 - 1st) 28-T.Sands to USF 10 for -2 yards (8-J.White41-J.Dublanko).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - SFLA 10(4:55 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud to USF 12 for 2 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - SFLA 12(4:15 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 13-E.McDoom. 13-E.McDoom to USF 18 for 6 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SFLA 18(3:32 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 60 yards from USF 18. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 29 for 7 yards (87-F.Lloyd).
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (8 plays, 30 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(3:20 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 36 for 7 yards (4-G.Reaves).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 36(2:53 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 39 for 3 yards (11-D.Boyles44-T.Grier).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(2:30 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 44 for 5 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 44(1:49 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 48 for 4 yards (6-K.Livingstone).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 48(1:10 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to USF 44 for 8 yards (59-A.Mims).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 44(0:40 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to USF 41 for 3 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 41(0:11 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to USF 41 for no gain (2-N.Roberts).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 41(15:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Mbodj.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 41(14:56 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 37 yards from USF 41 Downed at the USF 4.
SFLA
Bulls
- FG (12 plays, 85 yards, 5:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 4(14:49 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 7 for 3 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 7(14:22 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 13 for 6 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 13(13:46 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 21 for 8 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 21(13:21 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 33 for 12 yards (3-J.Hicks41-J.Dublanko).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 33(13:30 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 39 for 6 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - SFLA 39(12:36 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 37 for -2 yards (19-E.Tucky).
|
+37 YD
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 37(11:53 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to CIN 26 for 37 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 26(11:31 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to CIN 19 for 7 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 19(11:17 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to CIN 14 for 5 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 14(10:41 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 14(10:35 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to CIN 13 for 1 yard (42-M.Vann).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - SFLA 13(10:03 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to CIN 11 for 2 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - SFLA 11(9:30 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Fumble (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:24 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 59 yards from USF 35. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 25 for 19 yards (32-S.Shrader). Penalty on CIN 1-B.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 25.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(9:24 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 20 for 5 yards (4-G.Reaves44-T.Grier).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 20(8:50 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 22 for 2 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 22(8:16 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 11 for -11 yards (44-T.Grier).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - CINCY 11(7:37 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 47 yards from CIN 11. 9-K.Sails to USF 42 FUMBLES. 9-K.Sails to USF 42 for no gain.
SFLA
Bulls
- Missed FG (9 plays, 22 yards, 4:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(7:28 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 46 for 4 yards (6-P.Young).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 46(7:08 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite pushed ob at CIN 49 for 5 yards (8-J.White).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 49(6:33 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox to CIN 45 for 4 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(6:17 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to CIN 38 for 7 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 38(5:45 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to CIN 35 for 3 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(5:26 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud to CIN 33 for 2 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 33(4:49 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to CIN 35 for -2 yards (6-P.Young92-C.Brooks).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - SFLA 35(4:12 - 2nd) Penalty on USF 78-W.Atterbury False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 35. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 15 - SFLA 40(3:57 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud to CIN 36 for 4 yards (6-P.Young).
|
No Good
|
4 & 11 - SFLA 36(3:20 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(3:12 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 36 for no gain (44-T.Grier).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 36(2:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 23-G.Doaks.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 36(2:33 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 33 for -3 yards FUMBLES (6-K.Livingstone). 58-D.Harper to CIN 33 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - CINCY 33(2:19 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 38 yards from CIN 33 out of bounds at the USF 29.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 29(2:11 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud to USF 32 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 32(1:49 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 99-M.Brown Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 32. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SFLA 37(1:38 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 41 for 4 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(1:23 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud to USF 41 for no gain (27-D.Beavers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 41(1:16 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 13-E.McDoom.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - SFLA 41(1:09 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud pushed ob at USF 49 for 8 yards (9-A.Bush).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - SFLA 49(1:00 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 46 yards from USF 49. 22-R.Montgomery pushed ob at CIN 20 for 15 yards (88-C.Carter).
CINCY
Bearcats
- Fumble (2 plays, 60 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(0:50 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 3-M.Warren. 3-M.Warren runs ob at CIN 20 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 20(0:45 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 20 for no gain FUMBLES (42-D.Slade). 90-K.Kegler to CIN 20 for no gain.
SFLA
Bulls
- Halftime (2 plays, -6 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(0:37 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox to CIN 14 for 6 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|
Sack
|
2 & 4 - SFLA 14(0:14 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud sacked at CIN 26 for -12 yards. Team penalty on USF Illegal formation declined. (11-B.Wright).
|
No Good
|
3 & 16 - SFLA 26(0:07 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-R.Jones kicks 63 yards from CIN 35. 84-X.Weaver to USF 13 for 11 yards (39-J.Sheppard).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 13(14:56 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 14 for 1 yard (11-B.Wright).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFLA 14(14:33 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 15 for 1 yard (21-M.Sanders).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 15(14:02 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Wilcox.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SFLA 15(13:56 - 3rd) 39-T.Schneider punts 45 yards from USF 15. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 44 for 4 yards (10-D.Evans).
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (10 plays, 56 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 44(13:45 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 48 for 4 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 48(13:17 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to USF 46 for 6 yards (8-D.Studstill2-N.Roberts).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 46(12:51 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to USF 43 for 3 yards (7-M.Hampton11-D.Boyles).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 43(12:15 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to USF 42 for 1 yard (44-T.Grier11-D.Boyles).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 42(11:34 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder runs ob at USF 31 for 11 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(11:23 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to USF 25 for 6 yards (42-D.Slade).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 25(11:06 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to USF 20 for 5 yards (92-J.Waller).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(10:36 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to USF 9 for 11 yards (3-V.Davis).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 9 - CINCY 9(10:12 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to USF 1 for 8 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 1(9:56 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:50 - 3rd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:50 - 3rd) 97-R.Jones kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to USF 25 fair catch by.
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(9:50 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 10-K.Joiner. 10-K.Joiner pushed ob at CIN 26 for 49 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 26(9:28 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to CIN 21 for 5 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 21(8:52 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 21(8:47 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to CIN 16 for 5 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 16(8:24 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite pushed ob at CIN 9 for 7 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 9(7:51 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to CIN 4 for 5 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - SFLA 4(7:17 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:12 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- FG (7 plays, 25 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:12 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 57 yards from USF 35. 21-T.Tucker to USF 49 for 43 yards (16-B.Nichols).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(7:02 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks pushed ob at USF 42 for 7 yards (44-T.Grier).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 42(6:31 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to USF 39 for 3 yards (44-T.Grier).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(6:06 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to USF 34 for 5 yards (59-A.Mims).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 34(5:33 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren pushed ob at USF 25 for 9 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(5:03 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to USF 23 for 2 yards (98-B.Green).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 23(4:32 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to USF 24 for -1 yard (98-B.Green).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 24(3:58 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - CINCY 24(3:52 - 3rd) 31-S.Crosa 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:52 - 3rd) 97-R.Jones kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to USF 25 fair catch by 84-X.Weaver.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(3:52 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 25 for no gain (19-E.Tucky). Penalty on USF 74-B.Cecil Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 25. No Play.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 20 - SFLA 15(3:30 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 2-J.Cronkrite. 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 11 for -4 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 24 - SFLA 11(3:00 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to USF 26 for 15 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - SFLA 26(2:21 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 2-J.Cronkrite. 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 27 for 1 yard (21-M.Sanders).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SFLA 27(1:37 - 3rd) 39-T.Schneider punts 38 yards from USF 27 out of bounds at the CIN 35.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (8 plays, 65 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(1:26 - 3rd) Team penalty on USF 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at CIN 35. No Play.
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 5 - CINCY 40(1:26 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren pushed ob at USF 25 for 35 yards (9-K.Sails).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(0:55 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to USF 14 for 11 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 14(0:46 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz False start 5 yards enforced at USF 14. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 19(0:26 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 52-J.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at USF 19. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - CINCY 24(0:08 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to USF 22 for 2 yards (4-G.Reaves8-D.Studstill).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 18 - CINCY 22(15:00 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder pushed ob at USF 2 for 20 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CINCY 2(14:32 - 4th) 3-M.Warren runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:26 - 4th) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Fumble (5 plays, 26 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:26 - 4th) 97-R.Jones kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to USF 25 fair catch by 84-X.Weaver.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(14:26 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to USF 31 for 6 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - SFLA 31(14:09 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to USF 38 for 7 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(13:48 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud scrambles runs ob at USF 40 for 2 yards. Penalty on USF 76-J.Hopple Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 38. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 20 - SFLA 28(13:32 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to USF 42 for 14 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 42(13:13 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to CIN 47 FUMBLES (3-J.Hicks). 3-J.Hicks to CIN 49 for no gain.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (5 plays, -1 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(13:04 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to USF 45 for 6 yards (20-B.Sanders). Penalty on CIN 83-J.Deguara Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 45.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 14 - CINCY 45(12:28 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to CIN 46 for 1 yard (7-M.Hampton).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 13 - CINCY 46(11:55 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to USF 48 for 6 yards (8-D.Studstill). Penalty on CIN 52-J.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 46. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 23 - CINCY 36(11:26 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 39 for 3 yards (9-K.Sails).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 20 - CINCY 39(10:42 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to CIN 48 for 9 yards (2-N.Roberts8-D.Studstill).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - CINCY 48(9:57 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 47 yards from CIN 48. 9-K.Sails to USF 17 for 12 yards (83-J.Deguara).
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 17(9:45 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox to USF 25 for 8 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SFLA 25(9:28 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 27 for 2 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 27(9:13 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 27 for no gain (99-M.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 27(8:49 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Wilcox.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - SFLA 27(8:46 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 31 for 4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - SFLA 31(8:10 - 4th) 39-T.Schneider punts 0 yards from USF 31 blocked by 82-W.Huber. Downed at the USF 46.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 46(7:58 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to USF 44 for 2 yards (92-J.Waller).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 44(7:27 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Mbodj.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CINCY 44(7:23 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - CINCY 44(7:16 - 4th) 37-J.Smith punts 41 yards from USF 44 to the USF 3 downed by 17-R.Medaris.
SFLA
Bulls
- Missed FG (12 plays, 82 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 3(7:07 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 3(7:03 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|
+41 YD
|
3 & 10 - SFLA 3(6:58 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud complete to 13-E.McDoom. 13-E.McDoom to USF 44 for 41 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(6:24 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite pushed ob at USF 50 for 6 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SFLA 50(6:03 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 50 for no gain (90-J.Taylor).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - SFLA 50(5:34 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to CIN 31 for 19 yards (9-A.Bush).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(5:04 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud complete to 85-J.Mathis. 85-J.Mathis to CIN 24 for 7 yards (8-J.White).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 24(4:34 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to CIN 22 for 2 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 22(3:56 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite to CIN 20 for 2 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(3:15 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud to CIN 22 for -2 yards (6-P.Young).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - SFLA 22(2:28 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox to CIN 15 for 7 yards (9-A.Bush3-J.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 15(2:16 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 13-E.McDoom.
|
No Good
|
4 & 5 - SFLA 15(2:11 - 4th) 32-S.Shrader 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- End of Game (10 plays, 60 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(2:07 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 13 for -7 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 17 - CINCY 13(1:24 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 19 for 6 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - CINCY 19(1:27 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to CIN 30 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(1:14 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 30(1:08 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Mbodj.
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 30(1:01 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 3-M.Warren. 3-M.Warren runs ob at USF 40 for 30 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(0:52 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to USF 29 for 11 yards (2-N.Roberts9-K.Sails).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(0:44 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to USF 24 for 5 yards (91-R.Yates).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 24(0:36 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to USF 21 for 3 yards (7-M.Hampton93-T.Barber).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 21(0:17 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to USF 20 for 1 yard (6-K.Livingstone).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - CINCY 20(0:03 - 4th) 31-S.Crosa 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|18
|Rushing
|11
|11
|Passing
|4
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|255
|426
|Total Plays
|66
|74
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|200
|171
|Rush Attempts
|48
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|55
|255
|Comp. - Att.
|9-18
|18-27
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|10-62
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-40.4
|4-47.3
|Return Yards
|122
|23
|Punts - Returns
|3-26
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-96
|1-11
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|55
|PASS YDS
|255
|
|
|200
|RUSH YDS
|171
|
|
|255
|TOTAL YDS
|426
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|9/18
|78
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|26
|134
|1
|35
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|10
|48
|1
|11
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|12
|18
|0
|20
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|2
|30
|0
|30
|
M. Mbodj 8 WR
|M. Mbodj
|2
|22
|0
|11
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
J. Deguara 83 TE
|J. Deguara
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
R. Medaris 17 WR
|R. Medaris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Wright 11 LB
|B. Wright
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Young 6 LB
|P. Young
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DT
|J. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 19 K
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Crosa 31 K
|S. Crosa
|2/2
|41
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|8
|40.4
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|4
|24.0
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|3
|8.7
|15
|0
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud 12 QB
|J. McCloud
|18/27
|267
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|20
|78
|0
|8
|
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
|K. Joiner Jr.
|13
|72
|0
|14
|
J. McCloud 12 QB
|J. McCloud
|10
|13
|0
|8
|
T. Sands 28 RB
|T. Sands
|4
|8
|1
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. St. Felix 5 WR
|R. St. Felix
|2
|70
|0
|55
|
E. McDoom 13 WR
|E. McDoom
|3
|53
|0
|41
|
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
|K. Joiner Jr.
|1
|49
|0
|49
|
X. Weaver 84 WR
|X. Weaver
|2
|39
|0
|37
|
M. Wilcox 89 TE
|M. Wilcox
|5
|29
|1
|8
|
B. Miller 19 WR
|B. Miller
|2
|23
|0
|19
|
J. Mathis 85 TE
|J. Mathis
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|2
|-3
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Grier 44 LB
|A. Grier
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 2 DB
|N. Roberts
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 7 DB
|M. Hampton
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Studstill 8 DB
|D. Studstill
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reaves 4 DE
|G. Reaves
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Livingstone 6 DE
|K. Livingstone
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Green 98 DT
|B. Green
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mims 59 LB
|A. Mims
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slade 42 DE
|D. Slade
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Waller 92 DT
|J. Waller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yates 91 DL
|R. Yates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Davis 3 DB
|V. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barber 93 DT
|T. Barber
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|1/5
|28
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|4
|47.3
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Weaver 84 WR
|X. Weaver
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|2
|6.0
|12
|0
