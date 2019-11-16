|
|
|LALAF
|SALA
UL-Lafayette beats South Alabama, stays atop Sun Belt West
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Elijah Mitchell rushed 17 times for 117 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 20 yards to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat South Alabama 37-27 on Saturday night.
The Ragin' Cajuns (8-2, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) maintained their one-game lead over Arkansas State in the West Division.
Louisiana-Lafayette scored 20 straight points to lead 37-21 on Trey Ragas' 23-yard touchdown run with 4:12 left in the game.
Tra Minter scored on an 11-yard run for the Jaguars (1-9, 0-6) with 2:48 left in the game. The two-point conversion failed, and South Alabama was driving near midfield on its next possession when time ran out.
Minter finished with 137 yards rushing and Carlos Davis added 122 yards on the ground, each running for a touchdown for the Jaguars. South Alabama finished with 352 yards rushing and four TD runs.
---
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35. 4-R.Calais to ULL 29 for 29 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 29(11:55 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to ULL 34 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 34(14:22 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 34(14:22 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 45 for 11 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(14:01 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 48 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 48(13:36 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 50 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 50(13:00 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 50(12:52 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 41 yards from ULL 50. 5-T.Minter to SAB 15 for 6 yards. Team penalty on SAB Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at ULL 50. No Play.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- FG (8 plays, 40 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(12:41 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 19-J.Bell. 19-J.Bell to SAB 27 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 27(12:28 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 27(12:20 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to SAB 23 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 23(11:51 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 18 for 5 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 18(11:05 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 9 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - LALAF 9(10:29 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 9 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 9(9:57 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis to SAB 5 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 5(9:26 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 5(9:18 - 1st) 36-S.Artigue 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (7 plays, 71 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:15 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares kicks 63 yards from ULL 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 29 for 27 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 29(9:07 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 47 for 18 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 47(8:48 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to ULL 50 for 3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 50(8:20 - 1st) 15-K.Baker pushed ob at ULL 42 for 8 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 42(7:49 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter to ULL 44 for -2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - SALA 44(7:14 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to ULL 35 for 9 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - SALA 35(6:39 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne. Penalty on ULL 93-M.Mapieu Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ULL 35. No Play.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(6:33 - 1st) 26-C.Davis runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:33 - 1st) 97-F.Onate extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:27 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to ULL End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(6:27 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to ULL 32 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 32(5:57 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 33 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 33(5:25 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 33 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - LALAF 33(4:59 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 44 yards from ULL 33 to SAB 23 fair catch by 5-T.Minter.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 23(4:38 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to SAB 27 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SALA 27(4:10 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Minter.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SALA 27(4:03 - 1st) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Flenord.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - SALA 27(3:58 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 42 yards from SAB 27 Downed at the ULL 31.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (11 plays, 69 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(3:47 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to ULL 39 FUMBLES (4-R.Cole). 74-M.Mitchell to ULL 39 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 39(3:15 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 48 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 48(2:50 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 48(2:45 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to ULL 49 for 1 yard.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - LALAF 49(2:15 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 33 for 18 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(1:36 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 31 for 2 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 31(0:58 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis to SAB 20 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(0:33 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to SAB 16 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 16(15:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Ragas.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 16(14:53 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to SAB 9 for 7 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - LALAF 9(14:27 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:19 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:19 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(14:19 - 2nd) Penalty on SAB 20-T.Bickham False start 5 yards enforced at SAB 25. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - SALA 20(14:19 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 34 for 14 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - SALA 34(13:44 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 42 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 42(13:14 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 45 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 45(12:32 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 5-T.Minter. 5-T.Minter to SAB 46 for 1 yard.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - SALA 46(11:50 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter scrambles runs ob at ULL 40 for 14 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(11:25 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 46 FUMBLES (17-C.Manac). 65-J.McCulloch to SAB 47 for no gain. Penalty on ULL 6-K.Moncrief Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ULL 40. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(10:57 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to ULL 16 for 9 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - SALA 16(10:27 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to ULL 4 for 12 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - SALA 4(9:49 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:43 - 2nd) 97-F.Onate extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (6 plays, 36 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:43 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 61 yards from SAB 35. 4-R.Calais to SAB 36 for 60 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 36(9:35 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 36(6:29 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to SAB 23 for 13 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 23(9:07 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 15 for 8 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 15(8:45 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 2 for 13 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - LALAF 2(8:18 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 1 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 1(7:36 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 89-H.Bergeron. 89-H.Bergeron runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:29 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Missed FG (9 plays, 44 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:29 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 64 yards from ULL 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 30 for 29 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 30(7:23 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 36 for 6 yards. Penalty on ULL 7-F.Gardner Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SAB 36.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 49(6:55 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to ULL 44 for 5 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 44(6:26 - 2nd) 24-D.Bivins to ULL 37 for 7 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 37(5:57 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to ULL 33 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 33(5:23 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to ULL 26 for 7 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 26(4:48 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to ULL 23 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 23(4:14 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to ULL 19 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - SALA 19(3:33 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter scrambles to ULL 11 for 8 yards. Penalty on SAB 85-Z.Crosby Holding 7 yards enforced at ULL 19. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SALA 26(3:00 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to ULL 26 for no gain.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - SALA 26(2:51 - 2nd) 97-F.Onate 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (6 plays, 32 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 26(2:47 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 19-J.Bell. 19-J.Bell to ULL 40 for 14 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 40(2:29 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 43 for 3 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 43(2:04 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to SAB 45 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(1:54 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Johnson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 45(1:49 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to SAB 42 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 42(1:45 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - LALAF 42(1:36 - 2nd) 47-R.Byrns punts 42 yards from SAB 42 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
SALA
Jaguars
- Fumble (3 plays, 23 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(1:27 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 20 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 20(0:57 - 2nd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to SAB 21 for 1 yard.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 9 - SALA 21(0:16 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 43 FUMBLES (7-F.Gardner). 10-A.Washington to SAB 43 for no gain.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Halftime (1 plays, -6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(0:06 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis sacked at SAB 49 for -6 yards (98-R.McWilliams).
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (10 plays, 76 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 60 yards from ULL 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 24 for 19 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 24(14:53 - 3rd) 15-K.Baker to SAB 28 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 28(14:16 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 33 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 33(13:38 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 37 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 37(12:58 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 37(12:51 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 43 for 6 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - SALA 43(12:17 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to ULL 47 FUMBLES (16-P.Butler). 12-C.Sutherland to ULL 47 for no gain.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 47(11:42 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to ULL 26 for 21 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 26(11:13 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to ULL 8 for 18 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 8 - SALA 8(10:42 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter to ULL 2 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SALA 2(9:59 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to ULL End Zone FUMBLES (20-M.Garner). 15-K.Baker runs no gain for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:51 - 3rd) 97-F.Onate extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- FG (7 plays, 59 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:51 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 48 yards from SAB 35. 2-J.Bradley to ULL 33 for 16 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(9:44 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 38 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 38(9:26 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 42 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 42(9:05 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 47 for 5 yards.
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 47(8:32 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell pushed ob at SAB 9 for 44 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - LALAF 9(8:09 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 7 for 2 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 7(7:35 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to SAB 8 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 8(6:51 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - LALAF 8(6:42 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:37 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 22 for 22 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 22(6:33 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter runs ob at SAB 28 for 6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - SALA 28(6:22 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 35 for 7 yards. Penalty on SAB 77-J.Shoemaker Holding 10 yards enforced at SAB 28. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - SALA 18(6:03 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 27 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - SALA 27(5:23 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter to SAB 30 for 3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - SALA 30(4:53 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 46 yards from SAB 30. 19-E.Garror pushed ob at SAB 4 for 72 yards.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- FG (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - LALAF 4(4:24 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to SAB 5 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 5(3:43 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 5(3:30 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 2 for 3 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - LALAF 2(2:49 - 3rd) 36-S.Artigue 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (5 plays, 31 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:44 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 61 yards from ULL 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 22 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 22(2:35 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 22 for no gain.
|
+36 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 22(2:08 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to ULL 42 for 36 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 42(1:45 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 42(1:34 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to ULL 41 for 1 yard.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - SALA 41(0:50 - 3rd) 11-D.Trotter sacked at ULL 47 for -6 yards (36-K.Pedescleaux).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - SALA 47(0:11 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 32 yards from ULL 47 to ULL 15 fair catch by 19-E.Garror.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (19 plays, 85 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 15(0:03 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 17 for 2 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 17(15:00 - 4th) 4-R.Calais to ULL 30 for 13 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 30(14:35 - 4th) 4-R.Calais to ULL 37 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 37(14:06 - 4th) 22-N.Ralston to ULL 38 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 38(13:30 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 39 for 1 yard.
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 39(12:41 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 48 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 48(12:13 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 48(12:05 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bell.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 48(12:01 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 19-J.Bell. 19-J.Bell to SAB 37 for 11 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 37(11:33 - 4th) Team penalty on SAB 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at SAB 37. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - LALAF 32(11:32 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 29 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 29(11:01 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 27 for 2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 27(10:13 - 4th) 4-R.Calais to SAB 20 for 7 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 20(9:30 - 4th) 4-R.Calais to SAB 14 for 6 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 14(9:17 - 4th) 4-R.Calais to SAB 5 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 5(8:55 - 4th) 4-R.Calais to SAB 2 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - LALAF 2(8:22 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to SAB 1 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 1(8:22 - 4th) Penalty on SAB 4-R.Cole Personal Foul 0 yards enforced at SAB 1. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LALAF 1(7:53 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:50 - 4th) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Downs (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:50 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(7:50 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to SAB 31 for 6 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 31(7:24 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 85-Z.Crosby. 85-Z.Crosby to SAB 41 for 10 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 41(7:15 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to SAB 42 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 42(6:26 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to SAB 44 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - SALA 44(5:55 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter scrambles pushed ob at SAB 47 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - SALA 47(5:29 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 26-C.Davis.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (3 plays, 47 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 47(5:24 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to SAB 43 for 4 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 43(4:54 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas pushed ob at SAB 23 for 20 yards.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 23(4:20 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:12 - 4th) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- TD (5 plays, 85 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:12 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares kicks 61 yards from ULL 35 to SAB 4 fair catch by 5-T.Minter.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(4:12 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to SAB 25 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 25(3:48 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 36 for 11 yards.
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 36(3:29 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to ULL 11 for 53 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 11(2:56 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to ULL 1 for 10 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 11(2:56 - 4th) 5-T.Minter runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(2:48 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:48 - 4th) 97-F.Onate kicks 30 yards from SAB 35. 4-R.Calais to ULL 35 for no gain. Team penalty on SAB Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at SAB 35.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 44(2:48 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to SAB 45 for -1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - LALAF 45(2:40 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to SAB 42 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 42(2:37 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 22-N.Ralston. 22-N.Ralston to SAB 39 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 39(1:50 - 4th) Penalty on ULL 47-R.Byrns Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SAB 39. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - LALAF 44(1:50 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 41 yards from SAB 44 Downed at the SAB 3.
SALA
Jaguars
- End of Game (9 plays, 49 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 3(1:41 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 3(1:35 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to SAB 16 for 13 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 16(1:24 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 24 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - SALA 24(0:58 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne. Team penalty on SAB Holding 11 yards enforced at SAB 24. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - SALA 13(0:30 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 19 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SALA 19(0:25 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker. Team penalty on SAB Holding declined.
|
+25 YD
|
4 & 7 - SALA 19(0:18 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 44 for 25 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 44(0:08 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to ULL 42 for 14 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - SALA 42(0:03 - 4th) 11-D.Trotter sacked at ULL 48 for -6 yards (7-F.Gardner17-C.Manac).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|23
|Rushing
|13
|15
|Passing
|8
|5
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|385
|457
|Total Plays
|73
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|255
|350
|Rush Attempts
|45
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|7.0
|Net Yards Passing
|130
|107
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|8-15
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-50
|7-45
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.3
|3-40.0
|Return Yards
|207
|115
|Punts - Returns
|1-72
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-135
|5-115
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|130
|PASS YDS
|107
|
|
|255
|RUSH YDS
|350
|
|
|385
|TOTAL YDS
|457
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|16/28
|136
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|17
|117
|1
|44
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|13
|77
|0
|13
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|10
|52
|1
|23
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|3
|7
|0
|11
|
N. Ralston 22 TE
|N. Ralston
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bell 19 WR
|J. Bell
|3
|51
|0
|26
|
J. Bradley 2 WR
|J. Bradley
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
N. Johnson 87 TE
|N. Johnson
|3
|24
|1
|12
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|2
|20
|0
|18
|
P. Leblanc 29 WR
|P. Leblanc
|3
|10
|0
|11
|
N. Ralston 22 TE
|N. Ralston
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
H. Bergeron 89 TE
|H. Bergeron
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 17 WR
|J. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Pedescleaux 36 DB
|K. Pedescleaux
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
P. Butler 16 DB
|P. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 20 DB
|M. Garner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Manac 17 LB
|C. Manac
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Artigue 36 K
|S. Artigue
|3/3
|25
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|3
|42.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|3
|39.7
|60
|0
|
J. Bradley 2 WR
|J. Bradley
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 19 DB
|E. Garror
|1
|72.0
|72
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Trotter 11 QB
|D. Trotter
|8/15
|116
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Minter 5 RB
|T. Minter
|22
|137
|1
|20
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|10
|122
|1
|36
|
D. Trotter 11 QB
|D. Trotter
|12
|64
|0
|25
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|2
|12
|1
|8
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|3
|9
|1
|4
|
D. Bivins 24 RB
|D. Bivins
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Sutherland 12 WR
|C. Sutherland
|3
|64
|0
|53
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Tolbert 8 WR
|J. Tolbert
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
Z. Crosby 85 TE
|Z. Crosby
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Wayne 4 WR
|J. Wayne
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Minter 5 RB
|T. Minter
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Flenord 1 WR
|D. Flenord
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. McWilliams 98 DL
|R. McWilliams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Cole 4 LB
|R. Cole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
F. Onate 97 K
|F. Onate
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|3
|40.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Minter 5 RB
|T. Minter
|5
|23.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
