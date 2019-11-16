|
|
|LVILLE
|NCST
Louisville airs it out in 34-20 win over NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Micale Cunningham threw four TD passes as Louisville clinched bowl eligibility Saturday night with a 34-20 win over N.C. State.
The big-play passing game of Louisville (6-4, 4-3 ACC) proved too much to handle for an N.C. State team missing its top five cornerbacks because of injury. Cunningham completed scoring passes of 43 yards to Dez Fitzpatrick, 74 yards to Tutu Atwell and 42 yards to Marshon Ford as well as a 1-yarder to Evan Pfiefer.
N.C. State (4-6, 1-5), which has five starters overall out for the season due to injury, led 10-7 at halftime after a 15-yard, second-quarter scoring pass from Devin Leary to Emeka Emezie, but gave up two touchdowns in the first 2:30 of the third quarter to fall behind by a double-digit margin.
Louisville has a reputation for big gains in the passing game as Cunningham and speedy wideouts Atwell and Fitzpatrick have stretched defenses vertically all season. The Cardinals' 17.0 yards per completion entering Saturday's game ranked fifth in the nation, and Louisville had 13 completions of at least 40 yards in its first nine games.
''That's kind of been our game plan all year,'' said Louisville coach Scott Satterfield. ''We want to run the football, and if guys are playing us one-on-one on the outside, we've got to take our shots. We connected on a lot of those shots.''
That deep-passing ability made the Cardinals an extremely challenging matchup for the banged-up N.C. State defensive backfield. Fitzpatrick got wide open behind the defense for the first touchdown of the game, and the speedy Atwell got matched up with a linebacker for the go-ahead score on the opening possession of the third quarter.
Louisville added a fifth scoring pass on a fourth-quarter fake field goal when place-kicker Ryan Chalifoux rolled right and patiently held the ball until Ford got free of the defense for a 7-yard reception. Cunningham was 13-for-20 passing for 242 yards.
''We can't give up the big, explosive plays, and we've got to make plays on the football that are there to be made,'' said N.C. State coach Dave Doeren. ''Even the fake field goal, we had a guy right there and it went right through his hands into their guy's hands. That's what happened.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisville: The Cardinals won after trailing at halftime for just the second time this season; they had been 1-4 when behind at the intermission. Becoming bowl eligible with two games to go is a good indicator of progress under first-year coach Scott Satterfield after a 2-10 effort in 2018.
N.C. State: The injury-riddled Wolfpack showed heart in posting a 10-7 halftime lead before losing their fourth straight game. But the loss leaves N.C. State needing wins in its last two games against Georgia Tech and North Carolina to become bowl eligible.
UP NEXT
Louisville: Plays its only November home game on Saturday against Syracuse.
N.C. State: Meets Georgia Tech on Thursday night in its final road game of the season.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (11 plays, 33 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-J.Turner kicks 55 yards from LOU 35. 85-K.Lesane to NCST 22 for 12 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 22(14:56 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 22(14:52 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 85-K.Lesane. 85-K.Lesane to NCST 40 for 18 yards (17-D.Etheridge). Penalty on NCST 24-Z.Knight Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 35.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NCST 25(14:17 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 25 for no gain (10-R.Burns29-T.Peterson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - NCST 25(13:41 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to NCST 32 for 7 yards (9-C.Avery2-C.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 32(13:09 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 32(13:06 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 34 for 2 yards (29-T.Peterson22-Y.Abdullah).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NCST 34(12:30 - 1st) Penalty on LOU 7-M.Montgomery Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 34. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 39(12:13 - 1st) 13-D.Leary scrambles pushed ob at NCST 48 for 9 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 48(11:40 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to LOU 50 for 2 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NCST 50(11:08 - 1st) 85-K.Lesane incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NCST 50(11:02 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - NCST 50(10:57 - 1st) 97-T.Gill punts 50 yards from LOU 50 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(10:49 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Atwell.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 20(10:42 - 1st) 19-H.Hall pushed ob at LOU 23 for 3 yards (41-I.Moore).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - LVILLE 23(10:09 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 37 for 14 yards (28-K.Miller).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(9:39 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to NCST 47 for 16 yards (31-J.Morehead).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(9:11 - 1st) Penalty on LOU 60-T.Haycraft False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 47. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 15 - LVILLE 48(9:01 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to LOU 43 for -5 yards (92-L.Murchison).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - LVILLE 43(8:30 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 45 for 2 yards (28-K.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 18 - LVILLE 45(7:53 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 47 for 2 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - LVILLE 47(7:11 - 1st) 28-M.King punts 41 yards from LOU 47 out of bounds at the NCST 12.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Fumble (6 plays, 30 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 12(7:04 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 27 for 15 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 27(6:35 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 35 for 8 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NCST 35(6:20 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - NCST 35(6:15 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to NCST 41 for 6 yards (2-C.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 41(5:53 - 1st) 13-D.Leary scrambles pushed ob at NCST 45 for 4 yards (10-R.Burns).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCST 45(5:24 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 42 FUMBLES (3-R.Yeast). 94-G.Robinson to NCST 42 for no gain.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Missed FG (6 plays, 16 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(5:16 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to NCST 40 for 2 yards (12-B.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 40(4:42 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to NCST 38 for 2 yards (32-D.Thomas56-V.Martin).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 38(4:03 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to NCST 19 for 19 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 19(3:31 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to NCST 17 for 2 yards (24-M.Dunlap13-T.Baker-Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 17(2:55 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 17(2:50 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at NCST 26 for -9 yards (31-J.Morehead).
|
No Good
|
4 & 17 - LVILLE 26(2:10 - 1st) 37-R.Chalifoux 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Interception (7 plays, 21 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 26(2:06 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to NCST 31 for 5 yards (20-T.Troutman7-M.Montgomery).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 31(1:44 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to NCST 39 for 8 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 39(1:14 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to NCST 48 for 9 yards (27-A.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NCST 48(0:54 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to LOU 49 for 3 yards (20-T.Troutman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 49(0:17 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Houston.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 49(0:12 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to LOU 42 for 7 yards (27-A.Johnson).
|
Int
|
3 & 3 - NCST 42(15:00 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-D.Etheridge at LOU 43. 17-D.Etheridge to LOU 47 for 4 yards (13-D.Leary).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (7 plays, 53 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(14:52 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dawkins.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 47(14:49 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to NCST 47 for 6 yards (12-B.Miller).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 47(14:11 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to NCST 39 for 8 yards (90-S.Jackson31-J.Morehead).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(13:40 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to NCST 41 for -2 yards (12-B.Miller).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - LVILLE 41(13:06 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to NCST 38 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 38(12:23 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 74-A.Boone False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 38. No Play.
|
+43 YD
|
3 & 14 - LVILLE 43(12:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:54 - 2nd) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- FG (9 plays, 54 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:54 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner kicks 41 yards from LOU 35 out of bounds at the NCST 24.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(11:54 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to LOU 49 for 16 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 49(11:28 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 49(11:22 - 2nd) 24-Z.Knight to LOU 26 for 23 yards (12-M.Character).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 26(10:48 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 26(10:43 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to LOU 27 for -1 yard (49-B.Whitlow).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - NCST 27(10:00 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to LOU 12 for 15 yards (38-D.Brenowitz).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 12(9:30 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to LOU 10 for 2 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 10(9:00 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to LOU 9 for 1 yard (17-D.Etheridge49-B.Whitlow).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - NCST 9(8:20 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary to LOU 11 for -2 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NCST 11(7:44 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (5 plays, -13 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:41 - 2nd) 97-T.Gill kicks 64 yards from NCST 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 23 for 22 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23(7:36 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 25 for 2 yards (41-I.Moore13-T.Baker-Williams).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 25(6:59 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 60-T.Haycraft False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 25. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 13 - LVILLE 20(6:42 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 11 for -9 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 22 - LVILLE 11(6:01 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham pushed ob at LOU 19 for 8 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 14 - LVILLE 19(6:01 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 3-M.Cunningham Unsportsmanlike conduct 9 yards enforced at LOU 19.
|
Punt
|
4 & 23 - LVILLE 10(5:32 - 2nd) 28-M.King punts 17 yards from LOU 10 Downed at the LOU 27.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (5 plays, 27 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 27(5:22 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 27(5:13 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to LOU 24 for 3 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - NCST 24(4:48 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 49-B.Whitlow Offside 5 yards enforced at LOU 24. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - NCST 19(4:34 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to LOU 15 for 4 yards (11-N.Okeke).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 15(4:05 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:01 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:01 - 2nd) 97-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(4:01 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 24 for -1 yard (29-A.McNeill).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 24(3:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at LOU 47 for 23 yards (28-K.Miller).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(2:53 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to NCST 46 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(2:53 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 47(2:52 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to NCST 40 for 13 yards (28-K.Miller).
|
-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(2:27 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to NCST 49 FUMBLES. 3-M.Cunningham to NCST 49 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 19 - LVILLE 49(1:55 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to NCST 46 for 3 yards.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 23 for -2 yards (41-I.Moore29-A.McNeill).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - LVILLE 23(14:20 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 26 for 3 yards (1-J.Smith-Williams21-S.Griffin).
|
+74 YD
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 26(13:36 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:24 - 3rd) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Fumble (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:24 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner kicks 55 yards from LOU 35. 85-K.Lesane to NCST 35 for 25 yards (20-T.Troutman).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(13:19 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 85-K.Lesane. 85-K.Lesane to NCST 40 FUMBLES (3-R.Yeast). 29-T.Peterson to NCST 40 for no gain.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (2 plays, 40 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(13:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to NCST 42 for -2 yards (10-T.Ingle56-V.Martin).
|
+42 YD
|
2 & 12 - LVILLE 42(12:37 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(12:30 - 3rd) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is no good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:30 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner kicks 53 yards from LOU 35. 10-T.Ingle to NCST 38 for 26 yards (48-J.Thomas22-Y.Abdullah).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 38(12:23 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 39 for 1 yard (17-D.Etheridge).
|
-12 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 39(11:50 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary to NCST 27 FUMBLES. 13-D.Leary to NCST 27 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 21 - NCST 27(11:10 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - NCST 27(11:03 - 3rd) 97-T.Gill punts 58 yards from NCST 27. 10-R.Burns to LOU 36 for 21 yards (49-S.Williams35-J.Scott). Team penalty on LOU Offside declined.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (15 plays, 64 yards, 6:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(10:50 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to LOU 39 for 3 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 39(10:20 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 45 for 6 yards (55-D.Holden).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 45(10:10 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 46 for 1 yard (55-D.Holden31-J.Morehead).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(9:38 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 47 for 1 yard (52-I.Kante41-I.Moore).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 47(9:06 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 47(9:03 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Wakefield. Penalty on NCST 31-J.Morehead Pass interference 11 yards enforced at LOU 47. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(8:58 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to NCST 41 for 1 yard (92-L.Murchison29-A.McNeill).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 41(8:16 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dawkins. Penalty on NCST 28-K.Miller Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NCST 41. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(8:10 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to NCST 19 for 7 yards (92-L.Murchison10-T.Ingle).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 19(7:39 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to NCST 15 for 4 yards (1-J.Smith-Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 15(7:04 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at NCST 13 for 2 yards (35-J.Scott28-K.Miller).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 13(6:24 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at NCST 4 for 9 yards (31-J.Morehead).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - LVILLE 4(5:54 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham pushed ob at NCST 1 for 3 yards (31-J.Morehead).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 1(5:33 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to NCST 1 for no gain (35-J.Scott41-I.Moore).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 1(4:48 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 89-E.Pfeifer. 89-E.Pfeifer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:48 - 3rd) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (13 plays, 76 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:44 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner kicks 60 yards from LOU 35. 10-T.Ingle to NCST 24 for 19 yards (93-G.McCrae).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 24(4:39 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to NCST 28 for 4 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCST 28(4:09 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 35 for 7 yards (10-R.Burns).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(3:46 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary scrambles pushed ob at NCST 38 for 3 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 38(3:19 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 42 for 4 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 42(2:41 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary scrambles to NCST 48 for 6 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 48(2:16 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 47 for -1 yard (90-J.Goldwire).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - NCST 47(1:44 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 24-Z.Knight. 24-Z.Knight to NCST 50 for 3 yards (10-R.Burns9-C.Avery).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NCST 50(1:14 - 3rd) Penalty on LOU 93-G.McCrae Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 50. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NCST 45(1:08 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to LOU 45 for no gain (9-C.Avery92-M.Clark).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 3 - NCST 45(0:25 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 87-T.Thomas. 87-T.Thomas to LOU 35 for 10 yards (30-K.Pass22-Y.Abdullah).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(15:00 - 4th) 8-R.Person to LOU 30 for 5 yards (11-N.Okeke).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 30(14:40 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to LOU 16 for 14 yards (30-K.Pass).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 16(14:15 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:11 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (10 plays, 47 yards, 4:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:11 - 4th) 97-T.Gill kicks 17 yards from NCST 35 out of bounds at the LOU 48. Penalty on NCST 32-C.Dunn Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at LOU 48.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(14:11 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Atwell. Penalty on NCST 24-M.Dunlap Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NCST 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(14:04 - 4th) 19-H.Hall to NCST 32 for no gain (92-L.Murchison1-J.Smith-Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 32(13:33 - 4th) 19-H.Hall to NCST 29 for 3 yards (32-D.Thomas35-J.Scott).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - LVILLE 29(12:58 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 19-H.Hall. 19-H.Hall pushed ob at NCST 15 for 14 yards (28-K.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 15(12:24 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to NCST 13 for 2 yards (56-V.Martin35-J.Scott).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 13(11:45 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to NCST 4 for 9 yards (32-D.Thomas41-I.Moore).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - LVILLE 4(11:07 - 4th) 19-H.Hall to NCST 5 for -1 yard (56-V.Martin).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 5(10:32 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham to NCST 7 for -2 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LVILLE 7(9:54 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Davis.
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 7 - LVILLE 7(9:49 - 4th) 37-R.Chalifoux complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:42 - 4th) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- FG (15 plays, 65 yards, 5:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:42 - 4th) 32-J.Turner kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(9:42 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 25(9:35 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 87-T.Thomas. 87-T.Thomas pushed ob at NCST 32 for 7 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 32(8:58 - 4th) 13-D.Leary scrambles to NCST 37 for 5 yards (10-R.Burns17-D.Etheridge).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 37(8:50 - 4th) 87-T.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Person.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 37(8:43 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to NCST 37 for no gain (30-K.Pass).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - NCST 37(8:09 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to NCST 43 for 6 yards (29-T.Peterson).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 4 - NCST 43(7:23 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to LOU 47 for 10 yards (10-R.Burns).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 47(6:46 - 4th) 8-R.Person to LOU 45 for 2 yards (17-D.Etheridge49-B.Whitlow).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - NCST 45(6:17 - 4th) 13-D.Leary sacked at LOU 47 for -2 yards (94-G.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NCST 47(5:47 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Houston.
|
+14 YD
|
4 & 10 - NCST 47(5:39 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to LOU 33 for 14 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 33(5:24 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 87-T.Thomas. 87-T.Thomas to LOU 13 for 20 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 13(5:10 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 13(5:06 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - NCST 13(5:02 - 4th) 13-D.Leary scrambles to LOU 10 for 3 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NCST 10(4:23 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:19 - 4th) 97-T.Gill kicks 10 yards from NCST 35 to the NCST 45 downed by 17-D.Etheridge.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(4:19 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to NCST 40 for 4 yards (29-A.McNeill).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 40(3:32 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to NCST 39 for 1 yard (92-L.Murchison).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 39(3:25 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham to NCST 38 for 1 yard (41-I.Moore1-J.Smith-Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - LVILLE 38(3:15 - 4th) 28-M.King punts 37 yards from NCST 38 out of bounds at the NCST 1.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Downs (15 plays, 113 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 1(3:07 - 4th) 13-D.Leary scrambles to NCST 9 for 8 yards (93-G.McCrae).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 9(2:45 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 24-Z.Knight. 24-Z.Knight to NCST 19 for 10 yards (10-R.Burns).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 19(2:30 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Knight.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 19(2:23 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 10 - NCST 19(2:19 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to NCST 40 for 21 yards (30-K.Pass).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(2:02 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to LOU 48 for 12 yards (17-D.Etheridge22-Y.Abdullah).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 48(1:49 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 87-T.Thomas. 87-T.Thomas to LOU 40 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - NCST 40(1:30 - 4th) 13-D.Leary sacked at LOU 45 for -5 yards. Penalty on LOU 90-J.Goldwire Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LOU 40. No Play. (90-J.Goldwire).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(1:25 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - NCST 25(1:19 - 4th) 13-D.Leary sacked at LOU 34 for -9 yards FUMBLES (7-M.Montgomery). 79-I.Ekwonu to LOU 13 for 21 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - NCST 25(1:19 - 4th) 13-D.Leary sacked at LOU 25 for no gain FUMBLES (7-M.Montgomery). 78-G.Gonzalez to LOU 13 for 12 yards (30-K.Pass). Team penalty on LOU Holding declined. Penalty on LOU 7-M.Montgomery Unnecessary roughness 7 yards enforced at LOU 13.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - NCST 6(1:09 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCST 6(1:00 - 4th) 13-D.Leary scrambles to LOU 5 for 1 yard (94-G.Robinson11-N.Okeke).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NCST 5(0:55 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - NCST 5(0:40 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|25
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|8
|14
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|307
|363
|Total Plays
|60
|81
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|134
|Rush Attempts
|39
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|230
|229
|Comp. - Att.
|14-21
|24-46
|Yards Per Pass
|11.0
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-66
|4-51
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|5
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-35.3
|2-54.0
|Return Yards
|47
|82
|Punts - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|4-82
|Int. - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|230
|PASS YDS
|229
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|307
|TOTAL YDS
|363
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|13/20
|242
|4
|0
|
R. Chalifoux 37 K
|R. Chalifoux
|1/1
|7
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|16
|67
|0
|23
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|16
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|6
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Atwell 1 WR
|C. Atwell
|5
|110
|1
|74
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|4
|72
|1
|43
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|3
|52
|2
|42
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
E. Pfeifer 89 TE
|E. Pfeifer
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
S. Dawkins 5 WR
|S. Dawkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 85 TE
|J. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Graves 39 RB
|T. Graves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|10-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pass 30 DB
|K. Pass
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peterson 29 DL
|T. Peterson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Troutman 20 DB
|T. Troutman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Robinson 94 DL
|G. Robinson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
An. Johnson 27 DB
|An. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Whitlow 49 LB
|B. Whitlow
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Character 12 DB
|M. Character
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. McCrae 93 DL
|G. McCrae
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brenowitz 38 LS
|D. Brenowitz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 92 DL
|M. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Chalifoux 37 K
|R. Chalifoux
|0/1
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. King 28 P
|M. King
|4
|35.3
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|24/44
|243
|2
|1
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Knight 24 RB
|Z. Knight
|12
|61
|0
|23
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|7
|28
|0
|16
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|12
|23
|0
|9
|
R. Person 8 RB
|R. Person
|4
|10
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Emezie 3 WR
|E. Emezie
|8
|90
|1
|21
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|4
|45
|0
|20
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|3
|29
|0
|15
|
R. Person 8 RB
|R. Person
|2
|28
|1
|16
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
Z. Knight 24 RB
|Z. Knight
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Graves 14 S
|D. Graves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Miller 28 CB
|K. Miller
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Murchison 92 DT
|L. Murchison
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 41 LB
|I. Moore
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morehead 31 S
|J. Morehead
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Miller 12 LB
|B. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Martin 56 DT
|V. Martin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 1 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holden 55 DE
|D. Holden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 CB
|M. Dunlap
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 35 LB
|J. Scott
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kante 52 DE
|I. Kante
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 90 DE
|S. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Griffin 21 CB
|S. Griffin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|2/2
|28
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 97 P
|T. Gill
|2
|54.0
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
