Drive Chart
IDST
BYU

No Text

Zach Wilson returns, BYU beats Idaho State 42-10

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

PROVO, Utah (AP) Zach Wilson passed for 187 yards, two touchdowns and an interception to help BYU beat Idaho State 42-10 on Saturday.

Shortly after the victory, BYU announced on Twitter that it had officially accepted an invitation to play in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24.

Wilson returned from a six-week absence due to a fractured thumb and the sophomore quarterback surpassed 3,000 career yards passing against the Bengals. Wilson completed 19 of 31 passes.

Sione Finau ran 16 times for 102 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars (6-4). Micah Simon led the receivers with seven catches for 76 yards and Talon Shumway caught two touchdown passes.

Austin Lee returned an interception for a touchdown to open the scoring for BYU in the first quarter and 321-pound defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga ran in a 3-yard TD in the middle of the fourth.

Malakai Rango carried 24 times for 142 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals (3-8).

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

BYU Cougars
- Punt (8 plays, 8 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 68-D.Allish kicks 59 yards from IDS 35. 35-S.Finau to BYU 33 for 27 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 33
(14:53 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 36 for 3 yards. Penalty on IDS 95-T.Togiai Offside 5 yards enforced at BYU 33. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 5 - BYU 38
(14:33 - 1st) 13-M.Simon to BYU 39 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 4 - BYU 39
(14:08 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 39
(14:02 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon pushed ob at BYU 47 for 8 yards. Penalty on IDS 95-T.Togiai Offside declined.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 47
(13:51 - 1st) Penalty on BYU 17-M.Laulu-Pututau False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 47. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - BYU 42
(13:38 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 35-S.Finau.
+5 YD
2 & 15 - BYU 42
(13:34 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 47 for 5 yards.
Sack
3 & 10 - BYU 47
(13:03 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at BYU 41 for -6 yards (94-K.Fuiava).
Punt
4 & 16 - BYU 41
(12:24 - 1st) 19-D.Jones punts 47 yards from BYU 41 to IDS 12 fair catch by.

IDST Bengals
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 12
(12:17 - 1st) 35-M.Rango to IDS 12 for no gain.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - IDST 12
(12:53 - 1st) 8-M.Struck complete to 2-M.Gueller. 2-M.Gueller to IDS 17 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - IDST 17
(11:35 - 1st) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Gueller.
Punt
4 & 5 - IDST 17
(11:31 - 1st) 90-K.Ryan punts 40 yards from IDS 17. 82-D.Milne pushed ob at BYU 46 for 3 yards.

BYU Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46
(11:22 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway pushed ob at IDS 49 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 49
(10:53 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to IDS 45 for 4 yards.
Penalty
3 & 1 - BYU 45
(10:20 - 1st) Penalty on BYU 61-K.Saleapaga False start 5 yards enforced at IDS 45. No Play.
-2 YD
3 & 6 - BYU 50
(10:01 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles runs ob at BYU 48 for -2 yards.
Punt
4 & 8 - BYU 48
(9:31 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 39 yards from BYU 48 to IDS 13 fair catch by 35-M.Rango.

IDST Bengals
- Interception (1 plays, 85 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - IDST 13
(9:23 - 1st) 8-M.Struck incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-A.Lee at IDS 26. 2-A.Lee runs 26 yards for a touchdown.

BYU Cougars
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:12 - 1st) 20-S.Southam extra point is good.
Kickoff
(9:12 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 59 yards from BYU 35. 35-M.Rango to IDS 30 for 24 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 30
(9:06 - 1st) 35-M.Rango to IDS 32 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 32
(8:39 - 1st) 35-M.Rango to IDS 33 for 1 yard.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 33
(7:59 - 1st) 8-M.Struck complete to 20-M.Dean. 20-M.Dean to IDS 41 for 8 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41
(7:40 - 1st) 35-M.Rango to IDS 40 for -1 yard.
+6 YD
2 & 11 - BYU 40
(7:07 - 1st) 8-M.Struck complete to 20-M.Dean. 20-M.Dean pushed ob at IDS 46 for 6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BYU 46
(6:44 - 1st) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 32-S.Gasu.
Punt
4 & 5 - BYU 46
(6:38 - 1st) 90-K.Ryan punts 44 yards from IDS 46. 82-D.Milne to BYU 15 for 5 yards.

IDST Bengals
- Punt (6 plays, 2 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 15
(6:26 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 20 for 5 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 5 - IDST 20
(5:51 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 33 for 13 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - IDST 33
(5:20 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to IDS 25 for 42 yards. Penalty on BYU 77-C.Herring Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 33. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 20 - IDST 23
(5:01 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney pushed ob at BYU 34 for 11 yards (18-G.Romney).
No Gain
2 & 9 - IDST 34
(4:37 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway.
Sack
3 & 9 - IDST 34
(4:27 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at BYU 30 for -4 yards (93-A.Parker).
Punt
4 & 13 - IDST 30
(3:58 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 46 yards from BYU 30. 35-M.Rango to IDS 26 for 2 yards.

BYU Cougars
- TD (14 plays, 77 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 26
(3:48 - 1st) 35-M.Rango to IDS 28 for 2 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 28
(3:17 - 1st) 8-M.Struck complete to 20-M.Dean. 20-M.Dean to IDS 41 for 13 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41
(3:07 - 1st) 35-M.Rango to IDS 44 for 3 yards.
Penalty
2 & 7 - BYU 44
(2:34 - 1st) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Gueller. Penalty on IDS 2-M.Gueller Pass interference 16 yards enforced at IDS 44. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 23 - BYU 28
(2:28 - 1st) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 32-S.Gasu.
No Gain
3 & 23 - BYU 28
(2:24 - 1st) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Shubert.
Punt
4 & 23 - BYU 28
(2:20 - 1st) 90-K.Ryan punts 50 yards from IDS 28. 82-D.Milne to BYU 23 for 1 yard.

IDST Bengals
- FG (8 plays, 66 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - IDST 23
(2:11 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 33 for 10 yards. Penalty on BYU 61-K.Saleapaga Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 23. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 20 - IDST 13
(1:56 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway pushed ob at BYU 19 for 6 yards. Penalty on IDS 8-M.Time Facemasking 14 yards enforced at BYU 19.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 33
(1:39 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 37 for 4 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - IDST 37
(1:08 - 1st) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 43 for 6 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 43
(0:43 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - IDST 43
(0:35 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to IDS 45 for 12 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 45
(0:09 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to IDS 38 for 7 yards.
Penalty
2 & 3 - IDST 38
(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on BYU 71-B.Freeland False start 5 yards enforced at IDS 38. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - IDST 43
(15:00 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to IDS 38 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - IDST 38
(14:29 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to IDS 33 for 5 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - IDST 33
(13:58 - 2nd) Penalty on BYU 77-C.Herring False start 5 yards enforced at IDS 33. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 15 - IDST 38
(13:50 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon runs ob at IDS 28 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - IDST 28
(13:20 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to IDS 24 for 4 yards. Penalty on IDS 8-M.Time Facemasking 12 yards enforced at IDS 24.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 12
(12:50 - 2nd) 13-M.Simon runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:40 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

BYU Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:59 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to IDS 25 fair catch by 35-M.Rango.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(12:59 - 2nd) 8-M.Struck complete to 20-M.Dean. 20-M.Dean to BYU 35 for 40 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 35
(12:50 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to BYU 35 for no gain.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 35
(12:25 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to BYU 29 for 6 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 29
(12:00 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to BYU 28 for 1 yard.
+11 YD
4 & 3 - BYU 28
(11:10 - 2nd) 8-M.Struck complete to 89-N.Shubert. 89-N.Shubert to BYU 17 for 11 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 17
(10:55 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to BYU 15 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 15
(10:35 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to BYU 14 for 1 yard.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 14
(10:00 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to BYU 9 for 5 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - BYU 9
(9:50 - 2nd) 90-K.Ryan 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

IDST Bengals
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:46 - 2nd) 68-D.Allish kicks 65 yards from IDS 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 25
(9:46 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 32 for 7 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - IDST 32
(9:20 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 37 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 37
(8:55 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne to BYU 40 for 3 yards.
+20 YD
2 & 7 - IDST 40
(8:30 - 2nd) 13-M.Simon pushed ob at IDS 40 for 20 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 40
(7:54 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - IDST 40
(7:41 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to IDS 35 for 5 yards.
+19 YD
3 & 5 - IDST 35
(7:08 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon pushed ob at IDS 16 for 19 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 16
(6:52 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:45 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

BYU Cougars
- TD (2 plays, 27 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:45 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to IDS End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(6:45 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to IDS 28 for 3 yards.
Penalty
2 & 7 - BYU 28
(6:20 - 2nd) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Gueller. Penalty on BYU 58-U.Leiataua Offside 5 yards enforced at IDS 28. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 2 - BYU 33
(6:12 - 2nd) 8-M.Struck incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 2 - BYU 33
(6:07 - 2nd) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Dean.
Punt
4 & 2 - BYU 33
(6:02 - 2nd) punts 0 yards from IDS 33 blocked by 42-K.Griffitts. 30-W.Watanabe to IDS 27 for no gain.

IDST Bengals
- Downs (6 plays, 41 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 27
(5:54 - 2nd) 82-D.Milne to IDS 26 for 1 yard.
+26 YD
2 & 9 - IDST 26
(5:07 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:00 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

BYU Cougars
- Halftime (8 plays, 45 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:00 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to IDS 25 fair catch by 10-I.Walter.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(5:00 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to IDS 27 for 2 yards.
+31 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 27
(4:34 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to BYU 42 for 31 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42
(4:16 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to BYU 38 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 38
(3:47 - 2nd) 32-S.Gasu to BYU 34 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 34
(3:16 - 2nd) 32-S.Gasu to BYU 33 for 1 yard.
-1 YD
4 & 1 - BYU 33
(2:44 - 2nd) 32-S.Gasu to BYU 34 for -1 yard.

IDST Bengals
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 34
(2:39 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 36 for 2 yards.
Penalty
2 & 8 - IDST 36
(2:18 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney. Penalty on IDS 1-J.Irvine Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BYU 36. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 49
(2:12 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to IDS 31 for 18 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 31
(1:45 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to IDS 22 for 9 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 1 - IDST 22
(1:27 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 35-S.Finau. 35-S.Finau to IDS 9 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 9 - IDST 9
(1:09 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
Sack
2 & 9 - IDST 9
(1:04 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at IDS 16 for -7 yards (52-D.Green).
-5 YD
3 & 16 - IDST 16
(0:47 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to IDS 21 for -5 yards.
No Good
4 & 21 - IDST 21
(0:03 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.

BYU Cougars
- TD (6 plays, 60 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 20-S.Southam kicks 60 yards from BYU 35. 10-I.Walter to IDS 22 for 17 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22
(14:52 - 3rd) 35-M.Rango to IDS 26 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 26
(14:21 - 3rd) 35-M.Rango to IDS 28 for 2 yards.
Penalty
3 & 4 - BYU 28
(13:50 - 3rd) Penalty on BYU 88-J.Nwigwe Offside 5 yards enforced at IDS 28. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 33
(13:42 - 3rd) 35-M.Rango to IDS 40 for 7 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 40
(13:18 - 3rd) 35-M.Rango pushed ob at IDS 39 for -1 yard.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 39
(12:35 - 3rd) 8-M.Struck complete to 32-S.Gasu. 32-S.Gasu to IDS 41 for 2 yards.
Punt
4 & 2 - BYU 41
(11:58 - 3rd) 90-K.Ryan punts 50 yards from IDS 41. 82-D.Milne to BYU 40 for 31 yards.

IDST Bengals
- Interception (1 plays, 49 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 40
(11:41 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 50 for 10 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 50
(11:13 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to IDS 35 for 15 yards.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 35
(11:03 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to IDS 10 for 25 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 10
(10:33 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to IDS 6 for 4 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - IDST 6
(10:00 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to IDS 3 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - IDST 3
(9:24 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:18 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

BYU Cougars
- TD (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:18 - 3rd) 20-S.Southam kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to IDS 25 fair catch by 10-I.Walter.
Int
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(9:18 - 3rd) 8-M.Struck incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-D.Ghanwoloku at IDS 34. 5-D.Ghanwoloku to IDS 26 for 8 yards.

IDST Bengals
- TD (2 plays, 65 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 26
(9:07 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson to IDS 5 for 21 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - IDST 5
(8:31 - 3rd) 95-K.Tonga to IDS 3 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - IDST 3
(8:20 - 3rd) 95-K.Tonga runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:14 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - IDST 35
(8:14 - 3rd) Penalty on BYU 57-A.Tofa Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BYU 35. No Play.

BYU Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:14 - 3rd) 20-S.Southam kicks 66 yards from BYU 20. 4-J.Crane to IDS 35 for 21 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35
(8:07 - 3rd) 8-M.Struck complete to 20-M.Dean. 20-M.Dean to IDS 46 for 11 yards.
+54 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46
(7:49 - 3rd) 35-M.Rango runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:37 - 3rd) 90-K.Ryan extra point is good.

IDST Bengals
- Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:37 - 3rd) 68-D.Allish kicks 58 yards from IDS 35. 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 30 for 23 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 30
(7:30 - 3rd) 18-G.Romney to BYU 36 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - IDST 36
(7:00 - 3rd) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 39 for 3 yards.
Penalty
3 & 1 - IDST 39
(6:26 - 3rd) Penalty on BYU 71-B.Freeland False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 39. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 6 - IDST 34
(6:02 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
Punt
4 & 6 - IDST 34
(5:57 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 40 yards from BYU 34 to IDS 26 fair catch by 35-M.Rango.

BYU Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 26
(5:49 - 3rd) 8-M.Struck complete to 80-T.Conner. 80-T.Conner to IDS 32 for 6 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 32
(5:16 - 3rd) 32-S.Gasu to IDS 33 for 1 yard.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 33
(4:42 - 3rd) 8-M.Struck complete to 2-M.Gueller. 2-M.Gueller to IDS 37 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 37
(4:17 - 3rd) 35-M.Rango to IDS 42 for 5 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 42
(3:42 - 3rd) 35-M.Rango to BYU 49 for 9 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 49
(3:20 - 3rd) 32-S.Gasu to BYU 48 for 1 yard.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 48
(2:41 - 3rd) 32-S.Gasu to BYU 45 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BYU 45
(2:07 - 3rd) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 35-M.Rango.
Punt
4 & 6 - BYU 45
(2:02 - 3rd) 90-K.Ryan punts 41 yards from BYU 45 to BYU 4 fair catch by 82-D.Milne.

IDST Bengals
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 4
(1:54 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 8 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - IDST 8
(1:23 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
No Gain
3 & 6 - IDST 8
(1:17 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
Punt
4 & 6 - IDST 8
(1:12 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 47 yards from BYU 8. 35-M.Rango to BYU 41 for 14 yards.

BYU Cougars
- Interception (6 plays, 3 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41
(0:57 - 3rd) 32-S.Gasu to BYU 37 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 37
(0:27 - 3rd) 32-S.Gasu to BYU 35 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - BYU 35
(15:00 - 4th) 35-M.Rango to BYU 35 for no gain.
No Gain
4 & 4 - BYU 35
(14:23 - 4th) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Campbell.

IDST Bengals
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 35
(14:16 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 35-S.Finau.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - IDST 35
(14:11 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 45 for 10 yards.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 45
(13:52 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 86-K.Hill. 86-K.Hill to IDS 38 for 17 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 38
(13:28 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Laulu-Pututau.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - IDST 38
(13:22 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to IDS 36 for 2 yards.
Int
3 & 8 - IDST 36
(12:46 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 35-S.Finau INTERCEPTED by 25-K.Graves at IDS 30. 25-K.Graves to IDS 38 for 8 yards.

BYU Cougars
- End of Game (19 plays, 63 yards, 11:05 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 38
(12:36 - 4th) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Conner.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 38
(12:32 - 4th) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Dean.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - BYU 38
(12:27 - 4th) 8-M.Struck complete to 35-M.Rango. 35-M.Rango to IDS 46 for 8 yards.
Punt
4 & 2 - BYU 46
(11:56 - 4th) 90-K.Ryan punts 41 yards from IDS 46. 82-D.Milne to BYU 30 for 17 yards.

BYU Cougars

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 30
(11:43 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 35 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 35
(11:05 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 39 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 39
(10:15 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 41 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41
(9:34 - 4th) 84-T.Ika to BYU 44 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 44
(9:03 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 49 for 5 yards.
Penalty
3 & 2 - BYU 49
(8:25 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to IDS 39 for 12 yards. Penalty on BYU 42-K.Griffitts Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 49. No Play.
+15 YD
3 & 12 - BYU 39
(8:18 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 86-K.Hill. 86-K.Hill to IDS 46 for 15 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46
(7:26 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to IDS 40 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 40
(6:47 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to IDS 37 for 3 yards.
Penalty
3 & 1 - BYU 37
(6:04 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 86-K.Hill. 86-K.Hill runs ob at IDS 5 for 32 yards. Team penalty on BYU Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at IDS 37. No Play.
+18 YD
3 & 6 - BYU 42
(5:40 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 84-T.Ika. 84-T.Ika to IDS 24 for 18 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 24
(5:00 - 4th) 84-T.Ika to IDS 28 for -4 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 14 - BYU 28
(4:17 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 99-C.Wheat. 99-C.Wheat to IDS 20 for 8 yards.
+9 YD
3 & 6 - BYU 20
(3:35 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 35-S.Finau. 35-S.Finau to IDS 11 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 11
(3:00 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to IDS 9 for 2 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 9
(2:24 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 86-K.Hill. 86-K.Hill to IDS 1 for 8 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 1 - BYU 1
(2:04 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow kneels at IDS 3 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 3
(1:16 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow kneels at IDS 5 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 5
(0:38 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow kneels at IDS 7 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:37
90-K.Ryan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
42
Touchdown 7:49
35-M.Rango runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:37
pos
9
42
Point After TD 8:14
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
42
Touchdown 8:20
95-K.Tonga runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
26
yds
00:53
pos
3
41
Point After TD 9:18
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 9:24
1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
60
yds
02:23
pos
3
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:00
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 5:07
1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
27
yds
00:54
pos
3
27
Point After TD 6:45
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 6:52
35-S.Finau runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:01
pos
3
20
Field Goal 9:50
90-K.Ryan 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
66
yds
03:09
pos
3
14
Point After TD 12:59
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 13:10
13-M.Simon runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
71
yds
02:02
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:12
20-S.Southam extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:23
8-M.Struck incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-A.Lee at IDS 26. 2-A.Lee runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 27
Rushing 3 12
Passing 6 12
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 2-13 8-16
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 271 432
Total Plays 55 80
Avg Gain 4.9 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 157 204
Rush Attempts 32 44
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 4.6
Net Yards Passing 114 228
Comp. - Att. 11-23 24-36
Yards Per Pass 5.0 6.3
Penalties - Yards 6-60 12-85
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 6-44.3 5-43.8
Return Yards 86 149
Punts - Returns 2-16 6-63
Kickoffs - Returns 3-62 2-52
Int. - Returns 1-8 2-34
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Idaho State 3-8 037010
BYU 6-4 72114042
LaVell Edwards Stadium Provo, Utah
 114 PASS YDS 228
157 RUSH YDS 204
271 TOTAL YDS 432
Idaho State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Struck 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 114 0 2 72.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 114 0 2 72.1
M. Struck 11/23 114 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Rango 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 142 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 142 1
M. Rango 24 142 1 54
S. Gasu 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 15 0
S. Gasu 8 15 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Dean 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 0
M. Dean 5 78 0 40
N. Shubert 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
N. Shubert 1 11 0 11
M. Gueller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
M. Gueller 2 9 0 5
M. Rango 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Rango 1 8 0 8
T. Conner 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Conner 1 6 0 6
S. Gasu 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
S. Gasu 1 2 0 2
A. Campbell 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Campbell 0 0 0 0
M. West 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. West 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Fuiava 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Fuiava 1-0 1.0 0
D. Green 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Green 1-0 1.0 0
A. Parker 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Parker 1-0 1.0 0
K. Graves 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Graves 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Ryan 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
K. Ryan 1/1 27 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ryan 90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 44.3 2
K. Ryan 6 44.3 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Walter 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
I. Walter 1 17.0 17 0
J. Crane 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
J. Crane 1 21.0 21 0
M. Rango 35 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
M. Rango 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Rango 35 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 14 0
M. Rango 2 8.0 14 0
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 187 2 1 126.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 187 2 1 126.8
Z. Wilson 19/31 187 2 1
J. Critchlow 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 58 0 0 197.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 58 0 0 197.4
J. Critchlow 5/5 58 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Finau 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 102 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 102 1
S. Finau 16 102 1 16
J. McChensey 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 46 0
J. McChensey 10 46 0 10
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 34 1
M. Simon 3 34 1 20
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
Z. Wilson 7 19 0 21
G. Romney 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
G. Romney 1 6 0 6
K. Tonga 95 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
K. Tonga 1 3 1 3
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Milne 1 1 0 1
T. Ika 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
T. Ika 2 -1 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 76 0
M. Simon 7 76 0 25
T. Shumway 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 41 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 2
T. Shumway 5 41 2 26
K. Hill 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
K. Hill 3 40 0 17
S. Finau 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
S. Finau 2 22 0 13
G. Romney 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
G. Romney 3 19 0 11
M. Bushman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
M. Bushman 1 18 0 18
T. Ika 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
T. Ika 1 18 0 18
C. Wheat 99 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Wheat 1 8 0 8
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Milne 1 3 0 3
M. Laulu-Pututau 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Laulu-Pututau 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Lee 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Lee 0-0 0.0 1
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Ghanwoloku 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
J. Oldroyd 0/1 0 5/5 5
S. Southam 20 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
S. Southam 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 43.0 1
J. Oldroyd 4 43.0 1 47
D. Jones 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 47.0 1
D. Jones 1 47.0 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Allgeier 25 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
T. Allgeier 1 23.0 23 0
W. Watanabe 30 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 0 0
W. Watanabe 1 29.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 11.4 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 11.4 31 0
D. Milne 5 11.4 31 0
K. Griffitts 42 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
K. Griffitts 1 6.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 IDST 12 0:46 3 5 Punt
9:23 IDST 13 0:00 1 85 INT
9:12 IDST 30 2:34 6 16 Punt
3:48 IDST 26 1:28 6 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 IDST 25 3:09 8 66 FG
6:45 IDST 25 0:43 4 8 Punt
5:00 IDST 25 2:16 6 41 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IDST 22 3:02 6 19 Punt
9:18 IDST 25 0:00 1 49 INT
8:14 IDST 35 0:37 2 65 TD
5:49 IDST 26 3:47 8 29 Punt
0:57 BYU 41 0:30 4 6 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 IDST 38 0:40 3 8 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 33 2:36 8 8 Punt
11:22 BYU 46 1:51 4 2 Punt
6:26 BYU 15 2:28 6 15 Punt
2:11 BYU 23 2:02 14 77 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:46 BYU 25 3:01 8 75 TD
5:54 IDST 27 0:54 2 27 TD
2:39 BYU 34 2:36 8 45 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:41 BYU 40 2:23 6 60 TD
9:07 IDST 26 0:53 4 11 TD
7:37 BYU 30 1:40 4 4 Punt
1:54 BYU 4 0:42 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 BYU 35 1:30 6 3 INT
11:43 BYU 30 11:05 19 63 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores