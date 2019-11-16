|
|
|IDST
|BYU
Zach Wilson returns, BYU beats Idaho State 42-10
PROVO, Utah (AP) Zach Wilson passed for 187 yards, two touchdowns and an interception to help BYU beat Idaho State 42-10 on Saturday.
Shortly after the victory, BYU announced on Twitter that it had officially accepted an invitation to play in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24.
Wilson returned from a six-week absence due to a fractured thumb and the sophomore quarterback surpassed 3,000 career yards passing against the Bengals. Wilson completed 19 of 31 passes.
Sione Finau ran 16 times for 102 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars (6-4). Micah Simon led the receivers with seven catches for 76 yards and Talon Shumway caught two touchdown passes.
Austin Lee returned an interception for a touchdown to open the scoring for BYU in the first quarter and 321-pound defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga ran in a 3-yard TD in the middle of the fourth.
Malakai Rango carried 24 times for 142 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals (3-8).
---
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (8 plays, 8 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 68-D.Allish kicks 59 yards from IDS 35. 35-S.Finau to BYU 33 for 27 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 33(14:53 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 36 for 3 yards. Penalty on IDS 95-T.Togiai Offside 5 yards enforced at BYU 33. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - BYU 38(14:33 - 1st) 13-M.Simon to BYU 39 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BYU 39(14:08 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 39(14:02 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon pushed ob at BYU 47 for 8 yards. Penalty on IDS 95-T.Togiai Offside declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 47(13:51 - 1st) Penalty on BYU 17-M.Laulu-Pututau False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - BYU 42(13:38 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 35-S.Finau.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - BYU 42(13:34 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 47 for 5 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - BYU 47(13:03 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at BYU 41 for -6 yards (94-K.Fuiava).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - BYU 41(12:24 - 1st) 19-D.Jones punts 47 yards from BYU 41 to IDS 12 fair catch by.
IDST
Bengals
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IDST 12(12:17 - 1st) 35-M.Rango to IDS 12 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IDST 12(12:53 - 1st) 8-M.Struck complete to 2-M.Gueller. 2-M.Gueller to IDS 17 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IDST 17(11:35 - 1st) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Gueller.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - IDST 17(11:31 - 1st) 90-K.Ryan punts 40 yards from IDS 17. 82-D.Milne pushed ob at BYU 46 for 3 yards.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(11:22 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway pushed ob at IDS 49 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 49(10:53 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to IDS 45 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - BYU 45(10:20 - 1st) Penalty on BYU 61-K.Saleapaga False start 5 yards enforced at IDS 45. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 6 - BYU 50(10:01 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles runs ob at BYU 48 for -2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - BYU 48(9:31 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 39 yards from BYU 48 to IDS 13 fair catch by 35-M.Rango.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(9:12 - 1st) 20-S.Southam extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(9:12 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 59 yards from BYU 35. 35-M.Rango to IDS 30 for 24 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 30(9:06 - 1st) 35-M.Rango to IDS 32 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 32(8:39 - 1st) 35-M.Rango to IDS 33 for 1 yard.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 33(7:59 - 1st) 8-M.Struck complete to 20-M.Dean. 20-M.Dean to IDS 41 for 8 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(7:40 - 1st) 35-M.Rango to IDS 40 for -1 yard.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - BYU 40(7:07 - 1st) 8-M.Struck complete to 20-M.Dean. 20-M.Dean pushed ob at IDS 46 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BYU 46(6:44 - 1st) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 32-S.Gasu.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BYU 46(6:38 - 1st) 90-K.Ryan punts 44 yards from IDS 46. 82-D.Milne to BYU 15 for 5 yards.
IDST
Bengals
- Punt (6 plays, 2 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 15(6:26 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 20 for 5 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - IDST 20(5:51 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 33 for 13 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IDST 33(5:20 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to IDS 25 for 42 yards. Penalty on BYU 77-C.Herring Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 33. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 20 - IDST 23(5:01 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney pushed ob at BYU 34 for 11 yards (18-G.Romney).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IDST 34(4:37 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - IDST 34(4:27 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at BYU 30 for -4 yards (93-A.Parker).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - IDST 30(3:58 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 46 yards from BYU 30. 35-M.Rango to IDS 26 for 2 yards.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (14 plays, 77 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 26(3:48 - 1st) 35-M.Rango to IDS 28 for 2 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 28(3:17 - 1st) 8-M.Struck complete to 20-M.Dean. 20-M.Dean to IDS 41 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(3:07 - 1st) 35-M.Rango to IDS 44 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - BYU 44(2:34 - 1st) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Gueller. Penalty on IDS 2-M.Gueller Pass interference 16 yards enforced at IDS 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 23 - BYU 28(2:28 - 1st) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 32-S.Gasu.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 23 - BYU 28(2:24 - 1st) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Shubert.
|
Punt
|
4 & 23 - BYU 28(2:20 - 1st) 90-K.Ryan punts 50 yards from IDS 28. 82-D.Milne to BYU 23 for 1 yard.
IDST
Bengals
- FG (8 plays, 66 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IDST 23(2:11 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 33 for 10 yards. Penalty on BYU 61-K.Saleapaga Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 23. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - IDST 13(1:56 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway pushed ob at BYU 19 for 6 yards. Penalty on IDS 8-M.Time Facemasking 14 yards enforced at BYU 19.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 33(1:39 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 37 for 4 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - IDST 37(1:08 - 1st) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 43 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IDST 43(0:43 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - IDST 43(0:35 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to IDS 45 for 12 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 45(0:09 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to IDS 38 for 7 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - IDST 38(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on BYU 71-B.Freeland False start 5 yards enforced at IDS 38. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - IDST 43(15:00 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to IDS 38 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - IDST 38(14:29 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to IDS 33 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IDST 33(13:58 - 2nd) Penalty on BYU 77-C.Herring False start 5 yards enforced at IDS 33. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - IDST 38(13:50 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon runs ob at IDS 28 for 10 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - IDST 28(13:20 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to IDS 24 for 4 yards. Penalty on IDS 8-M.Time Facemasking 12 yards enforced at IDS 24.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 12(12:50 - 2nd) 13-M.Simon runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:40 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:59 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to IDS 25 fair catch by 35-M.Rango.
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(12:59 - 2nd) 8-M.Struck complete to 20-M.Dean. 20-M.Dean to BYU 35 for 40 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(12:50 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to BYU 35 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 35(12:25 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to BYU 29 for 6 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 29(12:00 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to BYU 28 for 1 yard.
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 3 - BYU 28(11:10 - 2nd) 8-M.Struck complete to 89-N.Shubert. 89-N.Shubert to BYU 17 for 11 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 17(10:55 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to BYU 15 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 15(10:35 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to BYU 14 for 1 yard.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 14(10:00 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to BYU 9 for 5 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - BYU 9(9:50 - 2nd) 90-K.Ryan 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
IDST
Bengals
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:46 - 2nd) 68-D.Allish kicks 65 yards from IDS 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 25(9:46 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 32 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - IDST 32(9:20 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 37 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 37(8:55 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne to BYU 40 for 3 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - IDST 40(8:30 - 2nd) 13-M.Simon pushed ob at IDS 40 for 20 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IDST 40(7:54 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IDST 40(7:41 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to IDS 35 for 5 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - IDST 35(7:08 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon pushed ob at IDS 16 for 19 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 16(6:52 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:45 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (2 plays, 27 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:45 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to IDS End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(6:45 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to IDS 28 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - BYU 28(6:20 - 2nd) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Gueller. Penalty on BYU 58-U.Leiataua Offside 5 yards enforced at IDS 28. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BYU 33(6:12 - 2nd) 8-M.Struck incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BYU 33(6:07 - 2nd) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Dean.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BYU 33(6:02 - 2nd) punts 0 yards from IDS 33 blocked by 42-K.Griffitts. 30-W.Watanabe to IDS 27 for no gain.
IDST
Bengals
- Downs (6 plays, 41 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 27(5:54 - 2nd) 82-D.Milne to IDS 26 for 1 yard.
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 9 - IDST 26(5:07 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:00 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- Halftime (8 plays, 45 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:00 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to IDS 25 fair catch by 10-I.Walter.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(5:00 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to IDS 27 for 2 yards.
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 27(4:34 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to BYU 42 for 31 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(4:16 - 2nd) 35-M.Rango to BYU 38 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 38(3:47 - 2nd) 32-S.Gasu to BYU 34 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 34(3:16 - 2nd) 32-S.Gasu to BYU 33 for 1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BYU 33(2:44 - 2nd) 32-S.Gasu to BYU 34 for -1 yard.
IDST
Bengals
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 34(2:39 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 36 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - IDST 36(2:18 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney. Penalty on IDS 1-J.Irvine Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BYU 36. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 49(2:12 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to IDS 31 for 18 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 31(1:45 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to IDS 22 for 9 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - IDST 22(1:27 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 35-S.Finau. 35-S.Finau to IDS 9 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - IDST 9(1:09 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - IDST 9(1:04 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at IDS 16 for -7 yards (52-D.Green).
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 16 - IDST 16(0:47 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to IDS 21 for -5 yards.
|
No Good
|
4 & 21 - IDST 21(0:03 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (6 plays, 60 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 20-S.Southam kicks 60 yards from BYU 35. 10-I.Walter to IDS 22 for 17 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 22(14:52 - 3rd) 35-M.Rango to IDS 26 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 26(14:21 - 3rd) 35-M.Rango to IDS 28 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - BYU 28(13:50 - 3rd) Penalty on BYU 88-J.Nwigwe Offside 5 yards enforced at IDS 28. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 33(13:42 - 3rd) 35-M.Rango to IDS 40 for 7 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 40(13:18 - 3rd) 35-M.Rango pushed ob at IDS 39 for -1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 39(12:35 - 3rd) 8-M.Struck complete to 32-S.Gasu. 32-S.Gasu to IDS 41 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BYU 41(11:58 - 3rd) 90-K.Ryan punts 50 yards from IDS 41. 82-D.Milne to BYU 40 for 31 yards.
IDST
Bengals
- Interception (1 plays, 49 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 40(11:41 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 50 for 10 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 50(11:13 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to IDS 35 for 15 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 35(11:03 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to IDS 10 for 25 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 10(10:33 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to IDS 6 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - IDST 6(10:00 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to IDS 3 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - IDST 3(9:24 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:18 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
IDST
Bengals
- TD (2 plays, 65 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 26(9:07 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson to IDS 5 for 21 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - IDST 5(8:31 - 3rd) 95-K.Tonga to IDS 3 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - IDST 3(8:20 - 3rd) 95-K.Tonga runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:14 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IDST 35(8:14 - 3rd) Penalty on BYU 57-A.Tofa Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BYU 35. No Play.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:14 - 3rd) 20-S.Southam kicks 66 yards from BYU 20. 4-J.Crane to IDS 35 for 21 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(8:07 - 3rd) 8-M.Struck complete to 20-M.Dean. 20-M.Dean to IDS 46 for 11 yards.
|
+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(7:49 - 3rd) 35-M.Rango runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:37 - 3rd) 90-K.Ryan extra point is good.
IDST
Bengals
- Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:37 - 3rd) 68-D.Allish kicks 58 yards from IDS 35. 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 30 for 23 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 30(7:30 - 3rd) 18-G.Romney to BYU 36 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - IDST 36(7:00 - 3rd) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 39 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - IDST 39(6:26 - 3rd) Penalty on BYU 71-B.Freeland False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 39. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IDST 34(6:02 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - IDST 34(5:57 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 40 yards from BYU 34 to IDS 26 fair catch by 35-M.Rango.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 26(5:49 - 3rd) 8-M.Struck complete to 80-T.Conner. 80-T.Conner to IDS 32 for 6 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 32(5:16 - 3rd) 32-S.Gasu to IDS 33 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - BYU 33(4:42 - 3rd) 8-M.Struck complete to 2-M.Gueller. 2-M.Gueller to IDS 37 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 37(4:17 - 3rd) 35-M.Rango to IDS 42 for 5 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 42(3:42 - 3rd) 35-M.Rango to BYU 49 for 9 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 49(3:20 - 3rd) 32-S.Gasu to BYU 48 for 1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 48(2:41 - 3rd) 32-S.Gasu to BYU 45 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BYU 45(2:07 - 3rd) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 35-M.Rango.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BYU 45(2:02 - 3rd) 90-K.Ryan punts 41 yards from BYU 45 to BYU 4 fair catch by 82-D.Milne.
IDST
Bengals
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 4(1:54 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 8 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IDST 8(1:23 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IDST 8(1:17 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - IDST 8(1:12 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 47 yards from BYU 8. 35-M.Rango to BYU 41 for 14 yards.
BYU
Cougars
- Interception (6 plays, 3 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(0:57 - 3rd) 32-S.Gasu to BYU 37 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 37(0:27 - 3rd) 32-S.Gasu to BYU 35 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BYU 35(15:00 - 4th) 35-M.Rango to BYU 35 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - BYU 35(14:23 - 4th) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Campbell.
IDST
Bengals
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IDST 35(14:16 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 35-S.Finau.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - IDST 35(14:11 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 45 for 10 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - IDST 45(13:52 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 86-K.Hill. 86-K.Hill to IDS 38 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IDST 38(13:28 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Laulu-Pututau.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IDST 38(13:22 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to IDS 36 for 2 yards.
|
Int
|
3 & 8 - IDST 36(12:46 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 35-S.Finau INTERCEPTED by 25-K.Graves at IDS 30. 25-K.Graves to IDS 38 for 8 yards.
BYU
Cougars
- End of Game (19 plays, 63 yards, 11:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 38(12:36 - 4th) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Conner.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BYU 38(12:32 - 4th) 8-M.Struck incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Dean.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - BYU 38(12:27 - 4th) 8-M.Struck complete to 35-M.Rango. 35-M.Rango to IDS 46 for 8 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BYU 46(11:56 - 4th) 90-K.Ryan punts 41 yards from IDS 46. 82-D.Milne to BYU 30 for 17 yards.
BYU
Cougars
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 30(11:43 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 35 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 35(11:05 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 39 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 39(10:15 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 41 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(9:34 - 4th) 84-T.Ika to BYU 44 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 44(9:03 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to BYU 49 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - BYU 49(8:25 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to IDS 39 for 12 yards. Penalty on BYU 42-K.Griffitts Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 49. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 12 - BYU 39(8:18 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 86-K.Hill. 86-K.Hill to IDS 46 for 15 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(7:26 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to IDS 40 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 40(6:47 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to IDS 37 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - BYU 37(6:04 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 86-K.Hill. 86-K.Hill runs ob at IDS 5 for 32 yards. Team penalty on BYU Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at IDS 37. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - BYU 42(5:40 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 84-T.Ika. 84-T.Ika to IDS 24 for 18 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 24(5:00 - 4th) 84-T.Ika to IDS 28 for -4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - BYU 28(4:17 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 99-C.Wheat. 99-C.Wheat to IDS 20 for 8 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - BYU 20(3:35 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 35-S.Finau. 35-S.Finau to IDS 11 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 11(3:00 - 4th) 27-J.McChesney to IDS 9 for 2 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 9(2:24 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow complete to 86-K.Hill. 86-K.Hill to IDS 1 for 8 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 1 - BYU 1(2:04 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow kneels at IDS 3 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 3(1:16 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow kneels at IDS 5 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 5(0:38 - 4th) 10-J.Critchlow kneels at IDS 7 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|27
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|6
|12
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|271
|432
|Total Plays
|55
|80
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|157
|204
|Rush Attempts
|32
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|114
|228
|Comp. - Att.
|11-23
|24-36
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|12-85
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.3
|5-43.8
|Return Yards
|86
|149
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|6-63
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-62
|2-52
|Int. - Returns
|1-8
|2-34
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|114
|PASS YDS
|228
|
|
|157
|RUSH YDS
|204
|
|
|271
|TOTAL YDS
|432
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Struck 8 QB
|M. Struck
|11/23
|114
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Dean 20 WR
|M. Dean
|5
|78
|0
|40
|
N. Shubert 89 TE
|N. Shubert
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Gueller 2 WR
|M. Gueller
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
M. Rango 35 RB
|M. Rango
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Conner 80 WR
|T. Conner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Gasu 32 RB
|S. Gasu
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Campbell 46 TE
|A. Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. West 85 TE
|M. West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Fuiava 94 DL
|K. Fuiava
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Green 52 LB
|D. Green
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Parker 93 DL
|A. Parker
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Graves 25 LB
|K. Graves
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Ryan 90 K
|K. Ryan
|1/1
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ryan 90 K
|K. Ryan
|6
|44.3
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Walter 10 WR
|I. Walter
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
J. Crane 4 WR
|J. Crane
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
M. Rango 35 RB
|M. Rango
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Rango 35 RB
|M. Rango
|2
|8.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|19/31
|187
|2
|1
|
J. Critchlow 10 QB
|J. Critchlow
|5/5
|58
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Finau 35 RB
|S. Finau
|16
|102
|1
|16
|
J. McChensey 27 RB
|J. McChensey
|10
|46
|0
|10
|
M. Simon 13 WR
|M. Simon
|3
|34
|1
|20
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|7
|19
|0
|21
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
D. Milne 82 WR
|D. Milne
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Ika 84 WR
|T. Ika
|2
|-1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Simon 13 WR
|M. Simon
|7
|76
|0
|25
|
T. Shumway 21 WR
|T. Shumway
|5
|41
|2
|26
|
K. Hill 86 WR
|K. Hill
|3
|40
|0
|17
|
S. Finau 35 RB
|S. Finau
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|3
|19
|0
|11
|
M. Bushman 89 TE
|M. Bushman
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Ika 84 WR
|T. Ika
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Wheat 99 TE
|C. Wheat
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Milne 82 WR
|D. Milne
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Laulu-Pututau 17 TE
|M. Laulu-Pututau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Lee 2 DB
|A. Lee
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
|D. Ghanwoloku
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|
S. Southam 20 K
|S. Southam
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|4
|43.0
|1
|47
|
D. Jones 19 P
|D. Jones
|1
|47.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Allgeier 25 LB
|T. Allgeier
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
W. Watanabe 30 DB
|W. Watanabe
|1
|29.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 82 WR
|D. Milne
|5
|11.4
|31
|0
|
K. Griffitts 42 TE
|K. Griffitts
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
