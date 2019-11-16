|
|
|MEMP
|HOU
White throws 5 TD passes, No. 18 Memphis beats Houston
HOUSTON (AP) Down early against Houston, there was no panic on the Memphis sideline.
The Tigers remained poised because they knew they would respond.
Brady White threw for 341 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score and No. 18 Memphis overcame a 10-point first-quarter deficit to beat Houston 45-27 on Saturday.
''It's the first quarter, so there's a lot of football left to be played,'' White said. ''There was not one person who was down or frustrated. We knew what had to be done. We just came out the next series and responded. As long as we own the football and we execute the way we know how to, we know that we can't be stopped.''
White completed 22 of 33 passes.
''Brady is one the best quarterbacks in the country,'' Memphis coach Mike coach Mike Norvell said. ''I believed in Brady throughout his time here in Memphis, and it's great to see him play with the confidence and playing within himself.''
Damonte Coxie caught four passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Antonio Gibson had four catches for 93 yards and a score, and Calvin Austin caught five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Kenneth Gainwell finished with 99 rushing yards on 17 carries for Memphis, which outgained Houston 531-256. The Tigers (9-1, 5-1 American) have won five in a row. Houston (3-7, 1-5) lost its third straight.
''I thought our guys did a great job with how we responded,'' Norvell said. ''It didn't start off the way we necessarily wanted to. We missed some tackles. We gave up a couple big plays. I thought the guys settled down. Really, all three phases showed up and made some plays throughout.''
Clayton Tune was 14 of 22 for 157 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars.
''We jumped out on them and felt good about the things we were running and executed really well,'' Tune said. ''We just attacked the things that we saw that they did on defense. I just wish we could have sustained it for longer.''
Tune also had a 68-yard touchdown run, and Marquez Stevenson caught five passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.
''I think we ran out of gas with four minutes to go in the second quarter,'' Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said.
Trailing 17-7 to begin the second quarter, Memphis outscored Houston 35-3 over the next two quarters. White found Coxie twice for touchdowns of 23 and 28 yards sandwiched around a White 14-yard touchdown run, a 14-yard touchdown pass from White to Austin and a 6-yard touchdown pass from White to Gibson.
THE TAKEAWAY
Memphis: The defense allowed 143 yards in the first quarter and 113 yards over the final three quarters. The Tigers finished with nine tackles for loss and three sacks. Memphis was 9 of 13 on third downs.
Houston: The Cougars continue to start off strong but had issues keeping it going again. Houston got into the red zone and settled for field goals twice. The Cougars were 3 of 10 on third downs.
''Then we moved it again all the way down, and I'm like `Uh oh','' Holgorsen said of settling for field goals. ''There's eight points we left out there.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Tigers should maintain their position in the poll following the win over Houston.
ARESCO SPEAKS
American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco spoke prior to the game on a number of topics, including the College Football Playoff rankings. Aresco was not pleased with the rankings, particularly SMU being left out of the latest rankings and the two-loss and three-loss teams being ahead of the American one-loss teams.
''In the past, they have always said `OK, we put these two and three and four-loss teams ahead of you' . and they do it on the basis of `Oh, it's the strength of your conference compared to so-called P5 conferences,''' Aresco said. ''I think that's bogus because this year we're as strong as the ACC. We're as strong as the Pac-12.''
UP NEXT
Memphis: At South Florida on Saturday.
Houston: At Tulsa on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 31 for 6 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOU 31(14:23 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 34 for 3 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 34(13:41 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 37 for 3 yards (15-Q.Johnson8-X.Cullens).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(13:02 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 46 for 9 yards (32-J.Francis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 46(12:22 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 47 for 1 yard (40-T.Pickens12-L.Thomas).
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 47(11:47 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:36 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 61 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:36 - 1st) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 41 yards from HOU 35. 83-J.Hassell to MEM 39 for 15 yards (31-D.Parish).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(11:27 - 1st) Penalty on MEM 86-J.Magnifico False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 39. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MEMP 34(11:27 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 34 for no gain (31-D.Parish).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 15 - MEMP 34(11:01 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to HOU 46 for 20 yards (32-G.Owens33-G.Vaughn).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(10:41 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to HOU 19 for 27 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 19(10:11 - 1st) 14-A.Gibson to HOU 16 for 3 yards (33-G.Vaughn).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 16(9:47 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to HOU 12 for 4 yards (24-D.Mutin3-G.Stuard).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 12(9:16 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to HOU 5 for 7 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - MEMP 5(8:45 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico to HOU 6 for -1 yard (6-D.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 6(8:07 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 45-K.Wilson. 45-K.Wilson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:03 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:03 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(8:03 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith to HOU 32 for 7 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
+68 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 32(7:25 - 1st) 3-C.Tune runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:12 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Interception (5 plays, 38 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:12 - 1st) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 36 yards from HOU 35. 3-K.Brown to MEM 33 for 4 yards (3-G.Stuard27-A.Willis-Dalton).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 33(7:06 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 41 for 8 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MEMP 41(6:30 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 44 for 3 yards (31-D.Parish3-G.Stuard).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 44(6:04 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 45 for 1 yard (92-L.Hall).
|
-13 YD
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 45(5:32 - 1st) to MEM 32 for -13 yards.
|
Int
|
3 & 22 - MEMP 32(4:54 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-Z.Kirven at MEM 38. 15-Z.Kirven to MEM 29 for 9 yards (10-D.Coxie).
HOU
Cougars
- FG (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 29(4:44 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 29(4:39 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to MEM 30 for -1 yard (38-J.Wilson55-B.Huff).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - HOU 30(3:58 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson. Penalty on MEM 32-J.Francis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MEM 30. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 15(3:52 - 1st) 86-Q.Beckford to MEM 20 for -5 yards (55-B.Huff).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - HOU 20(3:12 - 1st) 3-C.Tune to MEM 21 for -1 yard (55-B.Huff).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - HOU 21(2:29 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - HOU 21(2:20 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:16 - 1st) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 52 yards from HOU 35 out of bounds at the MEM 13.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(2:16 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to MEM 42 for 7 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 42(1:52 - 1st) 14-A.Gibson to MEM 46 for 4 yards (94-I.Chambers).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(1:24 - 1st) 6-P.Taylor to MEM 50 for 4 yards (23-W.Smith).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 50(0:55 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to HOU 37 for 13 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(0:22 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Austin.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 37(0:15 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin to HOU 28 for 9 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 28(15:00 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to HOU 25 for 3 yards (32-G.Owens33-G.Vaughn).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(14:25 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to HOU 23 for 2 yards (3-G.Stuard92-L.Hall).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 23(13:53 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:43 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- FG (15 plays, 61 yards, 9:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:43 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback. Penalty on MEM 16-N.Augustus Offside 5 yards enforced at HOU 25.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 30(13:43 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to HOU 34 for 4 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 34(13:00 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 41 for 7 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 41(12:30 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to HOU 46 for 5 yards (29-C.Gonzalez).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 46(11:58 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to MEM 49 for 5 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(11:20 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to MEM 40 for 9 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 40(10:40 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith to MEM 29 for 11 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 29(10:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to MEM 24 for 5 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 24(9:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to MEM 17 for 7 yards (23-J.Russell).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 17(8:20 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to MEM 9 for 8 yards (7-C.Claybrooks4-J.Perry).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - HOU 9(7:25 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 9(7:18 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to MEM 8 for 1 yard (93-D.Hawkins).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - HOU 8(6:45 - 2nd) 8-C.Smith to MEM 6 for 2 yards (8-X.Cullens5-E.Cunningham).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - HOU 6(6:08 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to MEM 5 for 1 yard (23-J.Russell).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 5(5:28 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to MEM 8 for -3 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - HOU 8(4:49 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune sacked at MEM 9 for -1 yard (10-M.Joseph).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - HOU 9(4:25 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:21 - 2nd) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 60 yards from HOU 35. 14-A.Gibson to MEM 25 for 20 yards (39-S.Lewis).
|
+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(4:21 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to HOU 19 for 56 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 19(3:46 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Gainwell. Penalty on HOU 5-A.Fleming Illegal use of hands 10 yards enforced at HOU 19. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 9 - MEMP 9(3:44 - 2nd) Penalty on MEM 79-S.Dill False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 9. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 14 - MEMP 14(3:44 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 14 - MEMP 14(3:37 - 2nd) 3-B.White runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:30 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:30 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(3:30 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 23 for -2 yards (1-O.Goodson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - HOU 23(2:50 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Penalty on MEM 94-J.Dorceus Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HOU 23. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(2:43 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 38(2:43 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 41 for 3 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - HOU 41(2:28 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - HOU 41(2:27 - 2nd) 38-D.Roy punts 57 yards from HOU 41 out of bounds at the MEM 2.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (13 plays, 98 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 2(2:19 - 2nd) 6-P.Taylor to MEM 6 for 4 yards (42-T.Edgeston).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 6(2:06 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin to MEM 25 for 19 yards (25-D.Small).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(1:59 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Penalty on MEM 79-S.Dill Holding 10 yards enforced at MEM 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - MEMP 15(1:51 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Gibson.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 20 - MEMP 15(1:44 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin to MEM 35 for 20 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(1:39 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Austin. Penalty on HOU 25-D.Small Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MEM 35. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 50(1:32 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Magnifico.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 50(1:32 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to HOU 37 for 13 yards (20-J.Moore).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(1:22 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to HOU 33 for 4 yards (98-P.Turner52-K. Savanah).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 33(0:50 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 33(0:43 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin to HOU 16 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 16(0:31 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Austin.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 16(0:27 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 84-C.Austin. 84-C.Austin runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 42 yards from HOU 35. 3-K.Brown to MEM 24 for 1 yard (14-R.Nunnery).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 24(14:54 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 31 for 7 yards (3-G.Stuard32-G.Owens).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 31(14:26 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 30 for -1 yard (31-D.Parish3-G.Stuard).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 30(13:50 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Magnifico.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MEMP 30(13:43 - 3rd) 48-A.Williams punts 45 yards from MEM 30. 1-B.Smith to HOU 25 for no gain.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 4:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(13:37 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune to HOU 27 for 2 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 27(12:53 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 42 for 15 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 42(12:17 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 43 for 1 yard (55-B.Huff).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOU 43(11:32 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to MEM 47 for 10 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 47(10:57 - 3rd) 37-T.Brown to MEM 43 for 4 yards (2-T.Carter).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - HOU 43(10:15 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 48 for -9 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - HOU 48(9:33 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 50 for 2 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - HOU 50(8:51 - 3rd) 38-D.Roy punts 44 yards from HOU 50. 84-C.Austin to MEM 5 for -1 yard (84-C.McGowan).
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (11 plays, 95 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 5(8:42 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to MEM 14 for 9 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - MEMP 14(8:14 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor to MEM 19 for 5 yards (3-G.Stuard).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 19(7:40 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 19(7:35 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson to MEM 37 for 18 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(7:11 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 47 for 10 yards (33-G.Vaughn).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(6:41 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to HOU 43 for 10 yards (33-G.Vaughn6-D.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 43(6:06 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to HOU 37 for 6 yards (6-D.Williams24-D.Mutin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MEMP 37(5:31 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 37(5:26 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to HOU 8 for 29 yards (33-G.Vaughn).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - MEMP 8(4:53 - 3rd) 6-P.Taylor to HOU 6 for 2 yards (5-A.Fleming98-P.Turner).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 6(4:19 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:19 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- Fumble (2 plays, 34 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:19 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 62 yards from MEM 35 out of bounds at the HOU 3.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(4:12 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 37 for 2 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - HOU 37(3:39 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 31 for -6 yards FUMBLES (40-T.Pickens). 1-O.Goodson to HOU 31 for no gain.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 31 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(3:31 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to HOU 30 for 1 yard (24-D.Mutin31-D.Parish).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 30(2:51 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to HOU 28 for 2 yards (23-W.Smith32-G.Owens).
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 28(2:16 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:09 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:09 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 20 for 20 yards (28-T.Hurst3-B.White).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(2:01 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 20(1:53 - 3rd) 37-T.Brown to HOU 22 for 2 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - HOU 22(1:04 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 37-T.Brown. 37-T.Brown to HOU 28 for 6 yards (2-T.Carter).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - HOU 28(0:50 - 3rd) 38-D.Roy punts 42 yards from HOU 28. 84-C.Austin to MEM 32 for 2 yards (39-S.Lewis).
MEMP
Tigers
- FG (8 plays, 51 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 32(0:41 - 3rd) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 25 for -7 yards (94-I.Chambers90-O.Charles-Pierre).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 17 - MEMP 25(15:00 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 38 for 13 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 38(11:24 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 47 for 9 yards (15-Z.Kirven).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(13:54 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 48 for 1 yard (32-G.Owens). Penalty on HOU 5-A.Fleming Tripping 15 yards enforced at MEM 48.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(13:31 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to HOU 21 for 16 yards (3-G.Stuard).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 21(12:54 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to HOU 16 for 5 yards (6-D.Williams33-G.Vaughn).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 16(12:10 - 4th) 6-P.Taylor to HOU 17 for -1 yard (92-L.Hall42-T.Edgeston).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 17(11:28 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 6-P.Taylor.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MEMP 17(11:21 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:16 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson kicks 63 yards from MEM 35. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 23 for 21 yards (4-J.Perry).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 23(11:10 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 23(11:05 - 4th) 37-T.Brown to HOU 23 for no gain (13-K.Jones90-J.Tate).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOU 23(10:44 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 8-C.Smith. 8-C.Smith to HOU 35 for 12 yards (8-X.Cullens29-C.Gonzalez).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(9:59 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 35(9:53 - 4th) 8-C.Smith to HOU 44 for 9 yards (23-J.Russell).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 44(9:12 - 4th) 8-C.Smith to HOU 43 for -1 yard (29-C.Gonzalez).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - HOU 43(8:35 - 4th) 38-D.Roy punts 50 yards from HOU 43 to the MEM 7 downed by 84-C.McGowan.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 7(8:25 - 4th) 8-C.Adair to MEM 11 for 4 yards (3-G.Stuard).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 11(8:01 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 16 for 5 yards (20-J.Moore).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 16(7:18 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 19 for 3 yards (92-L.Hall33-G.Vaughn).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 19(6:39 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 26 for 7 yards (25-D.Small94-I.Chambers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 26(5:55 - 4th) 25-R.Clark to MEM 26 for no gain (31-D.Parish20-J.Moore).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 26(5:12 - 4th) 8-C.Adair incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Fairman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MEMP 26(5:08 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 0 yards from MEM 26 blocked by 32-G.Owens. 84-C.McGowan runs no gain for a touchdown.
HOU
Cougars
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(4:59 - 4th) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(4:59 - 4th) 47-D.Witherspoon kicks 37 yards from HOU 35 out of bounds at the MEM 28.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(4:59 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 30 for -5 yards (15-Z.Kirven).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - HOU 30(4:04 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 31 for 1 yard (90-O.Charles-Pierre).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 14 - HOU 31(3:21 - 4th) 8-C.Adair complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to HOU 43 for 26 yards (20-J.Moore).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 43(2:37 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to HOU 39 for 4 yards (20-J.Moore).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 39(1:58 - 4th) 25-R.Clark to HOU 34 for 5 yards (95-J.Neal).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 34(1:22 - 4th) 25-R.Clark to HOU 32 for 2 yards (20-J.Moore90-O.Charles-Pierre).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(0:42 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to HOU 14 for 18 yards (41-T.Richardson).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|14
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|15
|6
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-13
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|528
|240
|Total Plays
|74
|52
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|164
|99
|Rush Attempts
|39
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|364
|141
|Comp. - Att.
|23-35
|14-22
|Yards Per Pass
|10.4
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|3-40
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|5
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-45.0
|4-48.3
|Return Yards
|41
|99
|Punts - Returns
|2-1
|2-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-40
|3-64
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|364
|PASS YDS
|141
|
|
|164
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|528
|TOTAL YDS
|240
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Gainwell 19 RB
|K. Gainwell
|17
|99
|0
|27
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|8
|39
|0
|18
|
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
|P. Taylor Jr.
|5
|14
|0
|5
|
R. Clark 25 RB
|R. Clark
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|2
|7
|1
|14
|
A. Gibson 14 WR
|A. Gibson
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
T. Taylor 21 RB
|T. Taylor
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Adair 8 QB
|C. Adair
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Coxie 10 WR
|D. Coxie
|4
|93
|2
|29
|
A. Gibson 14 WR
|A. Gibson
|4
|93
|1
|56
|
C. Austin III 84 WR
|C. Austin III
|5
|81
|1
|20
|
K. Jones 13 WR
|K. Jones
|6
|60
|0
|20
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
K. Gainwell 19 RB
|K. Gainwell
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Wilson 45 TE
|K. Wilson
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
P. Taylor Jr. 6 RB
|P. Taylor Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Fairman 80 WR
|C. Fairman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Magnifico 86 TE
|J. Magnifico
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 7 DB
|C. Claybrooks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pickens 40 LB
|T. Pickens
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
B. Huff 55 DE
|B. Huff
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Russell 23 LB
|J. Russell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorceus 94 DL
|J. Dorceus
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 29 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 10 DL
|M. Joseph
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Carter 2 DB
|T. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 38 DL
|J. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hawkins 93 DL
|D. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Goodson 1 DL
|O. Goodson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 13 WR
|K. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Francis 32 DB
|J. Francis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Thomas 12 DB
|L. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tate IV 90 DL
|J. Tate IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perry 4 LB
|J. Perry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cunningham 5 DE
|E. Cunningham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|1/1
|35
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Williams 48 P
|A. Williams
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hassell 83 TE
|J. Hassell
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
A. Gibson 14 WR
|A. Gibson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Austin III 84 WR
|C. Austin III
|2
|0.5
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|14/22
|157
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|10
|65
|1
|68
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|13
|23
|0
|7
|
C. Smith 8 RB
|C. Smith
|3
|10
|0
|9
|
T. Brown 37 RB
|T. Brown
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
Q. Beckford 86 WR
|Q. Beckford
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|5
|89
|1
|53
|
B. Smith 1 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Singleton 13 WR
|J. Singleton
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
C. Smith 8 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Brown 37 RB
|T. Brown
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Bradley 81 WR
|T. Bradley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Williams 6 CB
|D. Williams
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Owens 32 S
|G. Owens
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stuard 3 S
|G. Stuard
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 20 S
|J. Moore
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Parish 31 DL
|D. Parish
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 33 S
|G. Vaughn
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 92 DL
|L. Hall
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Kirven 15 LB
|Z. Kirven
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
W. Smith III 23 DL
|W. Smith III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Small 25 CB
|D. Small
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mutin 24 LB
|D. Mutin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DL
|P. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Charles-Pierre 90 DL
|O. Charles-Pierre
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
I. Chambers 94 DL
|I. Chambers
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Edgeston 42 LB
|T. Edgeston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Neal 95 DL
|J. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fleming 5 DL
|A. Fleming
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Richardson 48 CB
|T. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Savanah 52 LB
|K. Savanah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Witherspoon 47 K
|D. Witherspoon
|2/2
|38
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Roy 38 P
|D. Roy
|4
|48.3
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|3
|21.3
|23
|0
