Utah State holds off Wyoming 26-21
LOGAN, Utah (AP) Jordan Love passed for 282 yards and two touchdowns and the Utah State defense forced a late turnover to hold off Wyoming for a 26-21 win on Saturday.
The Aggies (6-4, 5-1 Mountain West) scored 12 straight points on Dominik Eberle's four field goals to lead 26-14 early in the fourth quarter. Tyler Vander Waal's 5-yard keeper for Wyoming cut the deficit to 26-21 with 6:52 left in the game.
The Cowboys (6-4, 3-3) entered Utah State territory on their final drive, but Vander Wall rolled right on a second-and-5 from the Utah State 39 and Eric Munoz intercepted his pass in the middle of the field with 58 seconds left.
Siaosi Mariner caught four passes for 123 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown that tied it at 7 early in the second quarter. Love completed 18 of 29 passes and threw two interceptions, one that was returned by Logan Wilson for a touchdown to open the scoring.
Xazavian Valladay ran 25 times for 114 yards for Wyoming.
Utah State hosts No. 19 Boise State next Saturday for a chance to tie the Broncos for first place in the Mountain Division.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|22
|Rushing
|11
|7
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|333
|410
|Total Plays
|79
|79
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|158
|105
|Rush Attempts
|43
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|175
|305
|Comp. - Att.
|20-36
|21-35
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|9-92
|9-75
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.1
|5-44.6
|Return Yards
|97
|147
|Punts - Returns
|4-49
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-38
|4-76
|Int. - Returns
|2-10
|3-56
|Safeties
|0
|0
|175
|PASS YDS
|305
|158
|RUSH YDS
|105
|333
|TOTAL YDS
|410
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
|T. Vander Waal
|20/36
|185
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|25
|114
|0
|16
|
B. Brenton 24 RB
|B. Brenton
|4
|22
|0
|25
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
|R. Ismail Jr.
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
|T. Vander Waal
|8
|4
|2
|11
|
J. Burroughs 34 FB
|J. Burroughs
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Harshman 33 TE
|J. Harshman
|6
|76
|0
|31
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|5
|64
|0
|19
|
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
|A. Eberhardt
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
G. Gentry 16 WR
|G. Gentry
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Marcotte 82 TE
|J. Marcotte
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
B. Brenton 24 RB
|B. Brenton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
|R. Ismail Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Okwoli 13 WR
|J. Okwoli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Weber 8 S
|R. Weber
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Wilson 30 LB
|L. Wilson
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Blankenbaker 18 LB
|K. Blankenbaker
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Halliburton 3 S
|A. Halliburton
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Maluia 46 LB
|C. Maluia
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hall 9 CB
|T. Hall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 86 NT
|J. Jackson
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|
C. Godbout 94 DT
|C. Godbout
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DE
|S. Byrd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mora 97 DT
|M. Mora
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Murry 6 CB
|J. Murry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Galovich 41 K
|R. Galovich
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 20 CB
|A. Hearn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hall 53 DE
|J. Hall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cole 55 DT
|C. Cole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wells-Ross 41 DE
|D. Wells-Ross
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gandy 5 S
|E. Gandy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Crall 88 DE
|G. Crall
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rothe 40 K
|C. Rothe
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Galovich 41 K
|R. Galovich
|7
|39.1
|3
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hall 9 CB
|T. Hall
|1
|38.0
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|4
|12.3
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|18/29
|282
|2
|2
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|3/6
|35
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|17
|56
|0
|12
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|10
|38
|0
|16
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|9
|33
|0
|10
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|4
|3
|0
|9
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Mariner 80 WR
|S. Mariner
|4
|123
|1
|80
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|4
|51
|0
|18
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|3
|44
|1
|35
|
T. Compton 17 WR
|T. Compton
|3
|38
|0
|21
|
C. Repp 87 TE
|C. Repp
|2
|32
|0
|28
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|4
|24
|0
|11
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Terrell 88 TE
|C. Terrell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
|K. Meitzenheimer
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
|T. Lefeged Jr.
|10-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Munoz 38 LB
|E. Munoz
|8-5
|0.0
|2
|
D. Williams 7 CB
|D. Williams
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bond 4 S
|S. Bond
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Galeai 10 DE
|T. Galeai
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Haney 6 CB
|C. Haney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wildman 93 DE
|J. Wildman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Te'i 51 DE
|J. Te'i
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker 24 DE
|D. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 2 CB
|T. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 91 DT
|D. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Motu'apuaka 92 DT
|H. Motu'apuaka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Heninger 42 DE
|N. Heninger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Eberle 62 K
|D. Eberle
|4/5
|47
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bartolic 98 P
|C. Bartolic
|5
|44.6
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|3
|20.7
|22
|0
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
