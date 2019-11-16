|
|UCLA
|UTAH
No. 8 Utah routs UCLA 49-3 to improve to 9-1.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Zack Moss ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns and added 65 receiving yards to help No. 8 Utah rout UCLA 49-3 on Saturday night.
Moss moved into second-place for career all-purpose yardage at Utah. Tyler Huntley threw for a season-high 335 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-18 passing. Brant Kuithe had a career-high 132 yards and a touchdown on five catches.
The Utes (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12, No. 7 CFP) beat the Bruins for the fourth straight season. Utah totaled 536 yards on offense.
UCLA (4-6, 4-3 Pac-12) saw a three-game winning streak snapped after committing five turnovers and averaging just 3.7 yards per play. Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 219 yards, but he had a pair of interceptions and a pair of fumbles. Thompson-Robinson was also sacked five times.
Utah overwhelmed UCLA in every possible way starting in the second quarter. The Utes totaled 189 yards on 15 plays in that quarter alone and forced a pair of Bruin turnovers. UCLA drove deep into Utah territory on multiple drives only to see each drive end in a turnover or a flurry of sacks.
The Bruins took their only lead at 3-0 after JJ Molson capped their opening drive with a 43-yard field goal. Utah took the lead for good after Huntley capped off the Utes' first drive with a 2-yard run.
Once the second quarter started, Utah ran away from UCLA. The Utes scored on four straight drives to take a 35-3 lead with 13:31 left in the third quarter. Moss accounted for two of those scores.
His second touchdown came on a four-play drive where Moss generated 95 yards of offense by himself. The senior took a short pass 50 yards to get Utah inside the UCLA 30. Then, following a pair of false starts, Moss raced 38 yards for the score.
UCLA had a pair of promising second-quarter drives end in turnovers. Blackmon intercepted a pass in the end zone to stop the Bruins' second drive. Then, later in the quarter, he sacked Thompson-Robinson for an 18-yard loss on third down and forced a fumble. Mika Tafua scooped up the loose ball and rumbled 68 yards for the touchdown.
Utah's initial scoring frenzy ended when Brant Kuithe spun out of a tackle and took a pass 69 yards to give the Utes their fourth touchdown over four consecutive drives.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Utah could move up a spot or two in the AP and CFP polls after another blowout victory.
THE BIG PICTURE
UCLA: All of the progress the Bruins made on offense after struggling in non-conference play unraveled amid constant pressure from the Pac-12's top defense. UCLA melted down and made one mistake after another over the final three quarters.
Utah: The Utes dominated yet another opponent on both sides of the ball. Utah averaged 10.0 yards per play in the first half alone and did not punt for the first time until 8:35 remained in the third quarter. Defensively, the Utes registered season-highs in sacks and turnovers.
UP NEXT
UCLA plays at USC on Saturday.
Utah plays at Arizona on Saturday.
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
UCLA
Bruins
- FG (14 plays, 50 yards, 6:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles pushed ob at UCLA 25 for no gain (42-M.Tafua).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 25(14:38 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 32 for 7 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCLA 32(14:01 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 47 for 15 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 47(13:25 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UTH 48 for 5 yards (28-J.Guidry).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 48(12:55 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 35 for 13 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(12:23 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 35(12:18 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 37 for -2 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 12 - UCLA 37(11:40 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles pushed ob at UTH 22 for 15 yards (28-J.Guidry).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 22(11:12 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Kelley.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 22(11:07 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 19 for 3 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - UCLA 19(10:34 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to UTH 9 for 10 yards (14-J.Nurse).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - UCLA 9(9:58 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UTH 3 for 6 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 3(9:25 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UTH 12 for -9 yards (23-J.Blackmon26-T.Burgess).
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - UCLA 12(8:46 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UTH 25 for -13 yards (6-B.Anae).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 25 - UCLA 25(8:11 - 1st) 17-J.Molson 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:05 - 1st) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(8:05 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 30 for 5 yards (52-L.Toailoa).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 30(7:28 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Simpkins.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTAH 30(7:23 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 39 for 9 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(6:50 - 1st) Penalty on UTH 77-D.Paulo False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 39. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - UTAH 34(6:34 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 39 for 5 yards (3-R.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 39(6:00 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 41 for 2 yards (50-T.Manoa92-O.Odighizuwa).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 41(5:21 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to UCLA 49 for 10 yards (1-D.Holmes).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(4:48 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UCLA 32 for 17 yards (2-J.Woods).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(4:13 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UCLA 37 for -5 yards (52-L.Toailoa95-J.Harris).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - UTAH 37(3:33 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UCLA 30 for 7 yards (14-K.Barnes).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 30(2:56 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UCLA 13 for 17 yards (20-E.Guidry).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 13(2:18 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UCLA 2 for 11 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UTAH 2(1:46 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:39 - 1st) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
UCLA
Bruins
- Interception (6 plays, -5 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:39 - 1st) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(1:39 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 25(1:30 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson pushed ob at UCLA 27 for 2 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
+39 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 27(0:55 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UTH 34 for 39 yards (28-J.Guidry). Penalty on UTH 28-J.Guidry Pass interference declined.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(0:23 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UTH 38 for -4 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - UCLA 38(15:00 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 35 for 3 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
Int
|
3 & 11 - UCLA 35(14:20 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Blackmon at UTH 35. 23-J.Blackmon touchback.
UCLA
Bruins
- Missed FG (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(13:57 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 27 for 1 yard (42-M.Tafua).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 27(13:26 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 19 for 8 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 19(12:59 - 2nd) Penalty on UCLA 73-J.Burton False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 19. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 24(12:44 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UTH 24 for no gain (13-F.Bernard99-L.Fotu).
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - UCLA 24(12:07 - 2nd) 17-J.Molson 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (11 plays, 76 yards, 5:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(12:00 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 36 for 12 yards (52-L.Toailoa).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(11:25 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to UTH 48 for 12 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(10:54 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 47 for -1 yard (11-K.Lucier-South). Penalty on UTH 55-N.Ford Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 48. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - UTAH 38(10:33 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 42 for 4 yards (28-K.Churchwell ).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 16 - UTAH 42(9:55 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UCLA 43 for 15 yards (52-L.Toailoa).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 43(9:01 - 2nd) 25-J.Dixon to UCLA 40 for 3 yards (3-R.Williams).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(8:59 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 19-B.Thompson. 19-B.Thompson to UCLA 19 for 21 yards (20-E.Guidry).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(8:21 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 45-S.Nacua.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 19(8:16 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UCLA 3 for 16 yards (4-S.Blaylock14-K.Barnes).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - UTAH 3(7:41 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UCLA 4 for -1 yard (56-A.Mafi52-L.Toailoa).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 4(7:02 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:59 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
UCLA
Bruins
- TD (12 plays, 73 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:59 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(6:59 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 30 for 5 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 30(6:28 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UCLA 47 for 17 yards (24-S.Lund13-F.Bernard).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 47(6:05 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 42 for 11 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(5:24 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UTH 33 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 33(5:00 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 33 for no gain (98-V.Moala).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 33(4:50 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 22 for 11 yards (13-F.Bernard23-J.Blackmon).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 22(4:29 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UTH 15 for 7 yards (14-J.Nurse).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 15(3:56 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UTH 13 for 2 yards (13-F.Bernard20-D.Lloyd).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 13(3:17 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 12 for 1 yard (52-J.Penisini20-D.Lloyd).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(2:48 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Felton.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 12(2:42 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - UCLA 12(2:38 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UTH 32 for -20 yards FUMBLES (23-J.Blackmon). 42-M.Tafua runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (7 plays, 70 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(2:24 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(2:24 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 61 yards from UTH 35. 6-M.Irby to UCLA 18 for 14 yards (86-D.Vele54-P.Maile).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(2:19 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UCLA 23 for 5 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 23(1:52 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UCLA 32 for 9 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(1:40 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton pushed ob at UCLA 33 for 1 yard (1-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 33(1:39 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UTAH 33(1:34 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Erwin.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - UTAH 33(1:24 - 2nd) 89-W.Lees punts 42 yards from UCLA 33 Downed at the UTH 25. Team penalty on UTH Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 25.
UCLA
Bruins
- Halftime (3 plays, 28 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 15(1:12 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 22 for 7 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 22(0:50 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon.
|
+50 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCLA 22(0:46 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss runs ob at UCLA 28 for 50 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(0:35 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 71-B.Daniels False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 28. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - UCLA 33(0:35 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 80-B.Kuithe False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 33. No Play.
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 20 - UCLA 38(0:35 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:26 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(0:26 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 2-Z.Moss Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UTH 35. No Play.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:26 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 48 yards from UTH 20. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 33 for 1 yard (8-B.Boyd).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(0:22 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 44 for 11 yards (20-D.Lloyd50-F.Pututau).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(0:08 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 15-J.Erwin. 15-J.Erwin to UTH 39 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(0:03 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Asiasi.
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (10 plays, 20 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 27 for 2 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa52-L.Toailoa).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 27(14:24 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 31 for 4 yards (14-K.Barnes52-L.Toailoa).
|
+69 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCLA 31(13:41 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:31 - 3rd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:31 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(13:31 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 26 for 1 yard (24-S.Lund42-M.Tafua).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 26(13:05 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Asiasi.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 9 - UTAH 26(12:59 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton pushed ob at UCLA 42 for 16 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(12:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 87-J.Wilson. 87-J.Wilson to UCLA 44 for 2 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 44(12:03 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Allen.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 44(11:56 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UTH 41 for 15 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(11:30 - 3rd) Penalty on UTH 92-M.Tupai Offside 5 yards enforced at UTH 41. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - UTAH 36(11:05 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Wilson.
|
-9 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 36(11:01 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UTH 45 for -9 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - UTAH 45(10:17 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 45 for -10 yards (6-B.Anae).
|
Punt
|
4 & 24 - UTAH 45(9:40 - 3rd) 89-W.Lees punts 36 yards from UCLA 45 Downed at the UTH 19.
UCLA
Bruins
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 19(9:30 - 3rd) 8-D.Vickers to UTH 27 for 8 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 27(8:50 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UCLA 27(8:43 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Henry-Cole.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - UCLA 27(8:35 - 3rd) Team penalty on UTH Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at UTH 27. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UCLA 22(8:34 - 3rd) 33-B.Lennon punts 46 yards from UTH 22 to UCLA 32 fair catch by 3-R.Williams. Team penalty on UCLA Offside declined.
UTAH
Utes
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(8:27 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 36 for 4 yards (14-J.Nurse13-F.Bernard).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 36(7:54 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 39 for 3 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UTAH 39(7:15 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 36-E. Fernea.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTAH 39(7:10 - 3rd) 89-W.Lees punts 46 yards from UCLA 39 to UTH 15 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
UCLA
Bruins
- Fumble (6 plays, -4 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 15(7:02 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 21 for 6 yards (56-A.Mafi1-D.Holmes).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCLA 21(6:38 - 3rd) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 24 for 3 yards (56-A.Mafi58-D.Jackson).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 24(5:58 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley to UTH 23 for -1 yard (52-L.Toailoa92-O.Odighizuwa).
|
-2 YD
|
4 & 2 - UCLA 23(5:14 - 3rd) 33-B.Lennon to UTH 21 for -2 yards (28-K.Churchwell ). Team penalty on UTH Holding declined.
UTAH
Utes
- Downs (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 21(5:08 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 14 for 7 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 14(4:37 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 13 for 1 yard (92-M.Tupai52-J.Penisini).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 13(3:59 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 9 for 4 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - UTAH 9(3:20 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UTH 9 for no gain (52-J.Penisini99-L.Fotu).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 9(2:40 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 10 for -1 yard (13-F.Bernard92-M.Tupai).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 10(2:00 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UTH 25 for -15 yards FUMBLES. 26-T.Burgess to UTH 30 for 5 yards (1-D.Thompson-Robinson).
UCLA
Bruins
- Fumble (4 plays, 47 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 30(1:50 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UCLA 44 for 26 yards (1-D.Holmes).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 44(1:16 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to UCLA 43 for 1 yard (52-L.Toailoa).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 43(0:37 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UCLA 42 for 1 yard (11-K.Lucier-South).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 42(15:00 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to UCLA 38 for 4 yards (14-K.Barnes2-J.Woods).
|
Sack
|
4 & 4 - UCLA 38(14:18 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UCLA 48 for -10 yards (91-O.Ogbonnia).
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(14:10 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UTH 26 for 26 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 26(13:40 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UTH 11 for 15 yards (23-J.Blackmon20-D.Lloyd).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 11(13:24 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 88-M.Martinez. 88-M.Martinez to UTH 4 for 7 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 4(13:03 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UTH 5 FUMBLES (52-J.Penisini). 14-J.Nurse to UTH 5 for no gain.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (2 plays, 84 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 5(12:52 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 4 for -1 yard (52-L.Toailoa).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UTAH 4(12:14 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 4 for no gain (50-T.Manoa95-J.Harris).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - UTAH 4(11:31 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UTH 11 for 7 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UTAH 11(10:38 - 4th) 33-B.Lennon punts 38 yards from UTH 11. 2-K.Philips to UTH 44 for 5 yards. Penalty on UCLA 28-K.Churchwell Offside 5 yards enforced at UTH 11. No Play.
UCLA
Bruins
- Interception (5 plays, 52 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 16(10:15 - 4th) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTH 17 for 1 yard (12-E.Gates52-L.Toailoa).
|
+83 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 17(9:51 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:39 - 4th) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (2 plays, 23 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:39 - 4th) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(9:39 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 26 for 1 yard (92-M.Tupai26-T.Burgess).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 26(9:10 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 29-D.Hurt.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - UTAH 26(9:00 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 27-J.Kelley. 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 38 for 12 yards (28-J.Guidry).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(8:36 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 38(8:25 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 49-P.Tonga at UCLA 31. 49-P.Tonga to UCLA 23 for 8 yards (1-D.Thompson-Robinson).
UTAH
Utes
- End of Game (8 plays, 43 yards, 5:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:24 - 4th) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(7:24 - 4th) 6-M.Irby to UCLA 26 for 1 yard (42-M.Tafua22-V.Davis).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 26(6:48 - 4th) 6-M.Irby to UCLA 25 for -1 yard (92-M.Tupai).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 25(6:10 - 4th) 12-A.Burton to UCLA 31 for 6 yards (55-A.Mata'afa).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UTAH 31(5:53 - 4th) 89-W.Lees punts 48 yards from UCLA 31 to UTH 21 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
UTAH
Utes
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 21(5:45 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 27 for 6 yards (35-C.Jones2-J.Woods).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 27(5:00 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 42 for 15 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(4:20 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 44 for 2 yards (55-S.Mason95-J.Harris).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 44(3:34 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 49 for 5 yards (56-A.Mafi12-E.Gates).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTAH 49(2:45 - 4th) 4-T.Green to UCLA 49 for 2 yards (12-E.Gates).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 49(2:00 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UCLA 39 for 10 yards (12-E.Gates35-C.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(1:17 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UCLA 38 for 1 yard (55-S.Mason52-L.Toailoa).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 38(0:34 - 4th) 5-J.Wilmore to UCLA 36 for 2 yards (2-J.Woods35-C.Jones).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|19
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-19
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|246
|524
|Total Plays
|73
|57
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|9.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|50
|201
|Rush Attempts
|37
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.4
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|196
|323
|Comp. - Att.
|20-36
|14-19
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|17.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|8-60
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.0
|1-46.0
|Return Yards
|15
|8
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-15
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-8
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|196
|PASS YDS
|323
|
|
|50
|RUSH YDS
|201
|
|
|246
|TOTAL YDS
|524
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|20/36
|219
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|19
|78
|0
|13
|
A. Burton 12 QB
|A. Burton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Irby 6 RB
|M. Irby
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|5
|-8
|0
|2
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|10
|-26
|0
|15
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|7
|86
|0
|39
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
|D. Asiasi
|5
|72
|0
|26
|
J. Erwin 15 WR
|J. Erwin
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|3
|13
|0
|16
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Martinez 88 TE
|M. Martinez
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Wilson 87 TE
|J. Wilson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Hurt 29 WR
|D. Hurt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Fernea 36 WR
|E. Fernea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Allen 19 RB
|K. Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
|Lo. Toailoa
|6-6
|0.5
|0
|
A. Mafi 56 DL
|A. Mafi
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Gates 12 DB
|E. Gates
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barnes 14 LB
|K. Barnes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 3 DB
|R. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
|O. Ogbonnia
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
|K. Churchwell III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 2 LB
|J. Woods
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Manoa 50 DL
|T. Manoa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holmes 1 DB
|D. Holmes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mason 55 DL
|S. Mason
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Guidry 30 DB
|E. Guidry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
|K. Lucier-South
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 35 DB
|C. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Harris 95 LB
|Ja. Harris
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
D. Jackson 58 DL
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Molson 17 K
|J. Molson
|1/2
|43
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Lees 88 P
|W. Lees
|4
|43.0
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Huntley 1 QB
|T. Huntley
|14/18
|335
|2
|0
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Moss 2 RB
|Z. Moss
|17
|127
|2
|38
|
D. Brumfield 6 RB
|D. Brumfield
|6
|37
|0
|15
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|2
|28
|1
|27
|
D. Simpkins 3 WR
|D. Simpkins
|1
|8
|0
|3
|
D. Vickers 8 WR
|D. Vickers
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Green 4 RB
|T. Green
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
J. Wilmore 5 RB
|J. Wilmore
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Lennon 33 P
|B. Lennon
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
T. Huntley 1 QB
|T. Huntley
|4
|-14
|1
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
|Br. Kuithe
|5
|132
|1
|69
|
S. Nacua 45 WR
|S. Nacua
|1
|83
|1
|83
|
Z. Moss 2 RB
|Z. Moss
|4
|73
|0
|50
|
B. Thompson 19 WR
|B. Thompson
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
|C. Fotheringham
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Simpkins 3 WR
|D. Simpkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Blackmon 23 DB
|J. Blackmon
|10-2
|1.5
|1
|
T. Burgess 26 DB
|T. Burgess
|7-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Lloyd 20 LB
|D. Lloyd
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guidry 28 DB
|J. Guidry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafua 42 DE
|M. Tafua
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Bernard 13 LB
|F. Bernard
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tupai 92 DE
|M. Tupai
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nurse 14 DB
|J. Nurse
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Penisini 52 DT
|J. Penisini
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anae 6 DE
|B. Anae
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
S. Lund 24 LB
|S. Lund
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 1 DB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Moala 98 DT
|V. Moala
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mata'afa 55 LB
|A. Mata'afa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fotu 99 DT
|L. Fotu
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tonga 49 DT
|P. Tonga
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
F. Pututau 50 DE
|F. Pututau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Davis 22 DB
|V. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Lennon 33 P
|B. Lennon
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Blackmon 23 DB
|J. Blackmon
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
