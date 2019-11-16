Drive Chart
UCLA
UTAH

No Text

No. 8 Utah routs UCLA 49-3 to improve to 9-1.

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Zack Moss ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns and added 65 receiving yards to help No. 8 Utah rout UCLA 49-3 on Saturday night.

Moss moved into second-place for career all-purpose yardage at Utah. Tyler Huntley threw for a season-high 335 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-18 passing. Brant Kuithe had a career-high 132 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

The Utes (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12, No. 7 CFP) beat the Bruins for the fourth straight season. Utah totaled 536 yards on offense.

UCLA (4-6, 4-3 Pac-12) saw a three-game winning streak snapped after committing five turnovers and averaging just 3.7 yards per play. Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 219 yards, but he had a pair of interceptions and a pair of fumbles. Thompson-Robinson was also sacked five times.

Utah overwhelmed UCLA in every possible way starting in the second quarter. The Utes totaled 189 yards on 15 plays in that quarter alone and forced a pair of Bruin turnovers. UCLA drove deep into Utah territory on multiple drives only to see each drive end in a turnover or a flurry of sacks.

The Bruins took their only lead at 3-0 after JJ Molson capped their opening drive with a 43-yard field goal. Utah took the lead for good after Huntley capped off the Utes' first drive with a 2-yard run.

Once the second quarter started, Utah ran away from UCLA. The Utes scored on four straight drives to take a 35-3 lead with 13:31 left in the third quarter. Moss accounted for two of those scores.

His second touchdown came on a four-play drive where Moss generated 95 yards of offense by himself. The senior took a short pass 50 yards to get Utah inside the UCLA 30. Then, following a pair of false starts, Moss raced 38 yards for the score.

UCLA had a pair of promising second-quarter drives end in turnovers. Blackmon intercepted a pass in the end zone to stop the Bruins' second drive. Then, later in the quarter, he sacked Thompson-Robinson for an 18-yard loss on third down and forced a fumble. Mika Tafua scooped up the loose ball and rumbled 68 yards for the touchdown.

Utah's initial scoring frenzy ended when Brant Kuithe spun out of a tackle and took a pass 69 yards to give the Utes their fourth touchdown over four consecutive drives.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Utah could move up a spot or two in the AP and CFP polls after another blowout victory.

THE BIG PICTURE

UCLA: All of the progress the Bruins made on offense after struggling in non-conference play unraveled amid constant pressure from the Pac-12's top defense. UCLA melted down and made one mistake after another over the final three quarters.

Utah: The Utes dominated yet another opponent on both sides of the ball. Utah averaged 10.0 yards per play in the first half alone and did not punt for the first time until 8:35 remained in the third quarter. Defensively, the Utes registered season-highs in sacks and turnovers.

UP NEXT

UCLA plays at USC on Saturday.

Utah plays at Arizona on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

UCLA Bruins
- FG (14 plays, 50 yards, 6:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 25
(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles pushed ob at UCLA 25 for no gain (42-M.Tafua).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 25
(14:38 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 32 for 7 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
+15 YD
3 & 3 - UCLA 32
(14:01 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 47 for 15 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 47
(13:25 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UTH 48 for 5 yards (28-J.Guidry).
+13 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 48
(12:55 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 35 for 13 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 35
(12:23 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 35
(12:18 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 37 for -2 yards (42-M.Tafua).
+15 YD
3 & 12 - UCLA 37
(11:40 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles pushed ob at UTH 22 for 15 yards (28-J.Guidry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 22
(11:12 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Kelley.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 22
(11:07 - 1st) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 19 for 3 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
+10 YD
3 & 7 - UCLA 19
(10:34 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to UTH 9 for 10 yards (14-J.Nurse).
+6 YD
1 & 9 - UCLA 9
(9:58 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UTH 3 for 6 yards.
Sack
2 & 3 - UCLA 3
(9:25 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UTH 12 for -9 yards (23-J.Blackmon26-T.Burgess).
Sack
3 & 12 - UCLA 12
(8:46 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UTH 25 for -13 yards (6-B.Anae).
Field Goal
4 & 25 - UCLA 25
(8:11 - 1st) 17-J.Molson 43 yards Field Goal is Good.

UTAH Utes
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:05 - 1st) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(8:05 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 30 for 5 yards (52-L.Toailoa).
No Gain
2 & 5 - UTAH 30
(7:28 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Simpkins.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - UTAH 30
(7:23 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 39 for 9 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 39
(6:50 - 1st) Penalty on UTH 77-D.Paulo False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 39. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - UTAH 34
(6:34 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 39 for 5 yards (3-R.Williams).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 39
(6:00 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 41 for 2 yards (50-T.Manoa92-O.Odighizuwa).
+10 YD
3 & 8 - UTAH 41
(5:21 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to UCLA 49 for 10 yards (1-D.Holmes).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 49
(4:48 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UCLA 32 for 17 yards (2-J.Woods).
Sack
1 & 10 - UTAH 32
(4:13 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UCLA 37 for -5 yards (52-L.Toailoa95-J.Harris).
+7 YD
2 & 15 - UTAH 37
(3:33 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UCLA 30 for 7 yards (14-K.Barnes).
+17 YD
3 & 8 - UTAH 30
(2:56 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UCLA 13 for 17 yards (20-E.Guidry).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 13
(2:18 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UCLA 2 for 11 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - UTAH 2
(1:46 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:39 - 1st) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

UCLA Bruins
- Interception (6 plays, -5 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:39 - 1st) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 25
(1:39 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 25
(1:30 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson pushed ob at UCLA 27 for 2 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
+39 YD
3 & 8 - UCLA 27
(0:55 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UTH 34 for 39 yards (28-J.Guidry). Penalty on UTH 28-J.Guidry Pass interference declined.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 34
(0:23 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UTH 38 for -4 yards (26-T.Burgess).
+3 YD
2 & 14 - UCLA 38
(15:00 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 35 for 3 yards (26-T.Burgess).
Int
3 & 11 - UCLA 35
(14:20 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Blackmon at UTH 35. 23-J.Blackmon touchback.

UTAH Utes
- Fumble (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 20
(14:07 - 2nd) 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 28 FUMBLES (11-K.Lucier-South). 1-D.Holmes to UTH 28 for no gain (3-D.Simpkins).

UCLA Bruins
- Missed FG (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 28
(13:57 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 27 for 1 yard (42-M.Tafua).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 27
(13:26 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 19 for 8 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
Penalty
3 & 1 - UCLA 19
(12:59 - 2nd) Penalty on UCLA 73-J.Burton False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 19. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UCLA 24
(12:44 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UTH 24 for no gain (13-F.Bernard99-L.Fotu).
No Good
4 & 6 - UCLA 24
(12:07 - 2nd) 17-J.Molson 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.

UTAH Utes
- TD (11 plays, 76 yards, 5:01 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 24
(12:00 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 36 for 12 yards (52-L.Toailoa).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 36
(11:25 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to UTH 48 for 12 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 48
(10:54 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 47 for -1 yard (11-K.Lucier-South). Penalty on UTH 55-N.Ford Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 48. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 20 - UTAH 38
(10:33 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 42 for 4 yards (28-K.Churchwell ).
+15 YD
2 & 16 - UTAH 42
(9:55 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UCLA 43 for 15 yards (52-L.Toailoa).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 43
(9:01 - 2nd) 25-J.Dixon to UCLA 40 for 3 yards (3-R.Williams).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40
(8:59 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 19-B.Thompson. 19-B.Thompson to UCLA 19 for 21 yards (20-E.Guidry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 19
(8:21 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 45-S.Nacua.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 19
(8:16 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UCLA 3 for 16 yards (4-S.Blaylock14-K.Barnes).
-1 YD
1 & 3 - UTAH 3
(7:41 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UCLA 4 for -1 yard (56-A.Mafi52-L.Toailoa).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 4
(7:02 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:59 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

UCLA Bruins
- TD (12 plays, 73 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:59 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25
(6:59 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 30 for 5 yards (26-T.Burgess).
+17 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 30
(6:28 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UCLA 47 for 17 yards (24-S.Lund13-F.Bernard).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 47
(6:05 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 42 for 11 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 42
(5:24 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UTH 33 for 9 yards.
No Gain
2 & 1 - UCLA 33
(5:00 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 33 for no gain (98-V.Moala).
+11 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 33
(4:50 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 22 for 11 yards (13-F.Bernard23-J.Blackmon).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 22
(4:29 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UTH 15 for 7 yards (14-J.Nurse).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 15
(3:56 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UTH 13 for 2 yards (13-F.Bernard20-D.Lloyd).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 13
(3:17 - 2nd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 12 for 1 yard (52-J.Penisini20-D.Lloyd).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 12
(2:48 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Felton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UCLA 12
(2:42 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
Sack
3 & 10 - UCLA 12
(2:38 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UTH 32 for -20 yards FUMBLES (23-J.Blackmon). 42-M.Tafua runs 68 yards for a touchdown.

UTAH Utes
- TD (7 plays, 70 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:24 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
Kickoff
(2:24 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 61 yards from UTH 35. 6-M.Irby to UCLA 18 for 14 yards (86-D.Vele54-P.Maile).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 18
(2:19 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UCLA 23 for 5 yards (26-T.Burgess).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 23
(1:52 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UCLA 32 for 9 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 32
(1:40 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton pushed ob at UCLA 33 for 1 yard (1-J.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAH 33
(1:39 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UTAH 33
(1:34 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Erwin.
Punt
4 & 9 - UTAH 33
(1:24 - 2nd) 89-W.Lees punts 42 yards from UCLA 33 Downed at the UTH 25. Team penalty on UTH Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 25.

UCLA Bruins
- Halftime (3 plays, 28 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 15
(1:12 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 22 for 7 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
No Gain
2 & 3 - UCLA 22
(0:50 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon.
+50 YD
3 & 3 - UCLA 22
(0:46 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss runs ob at UCLA 28 for 50 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 28
(0:35 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 71-B.Daniels False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 28. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 15 - UCLA 33
(0:35 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 80-B.Kuithe False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 33. No Play.
+38 YD
1 & 20 - UCLA 38
(0:35 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:26 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 35
(0:26 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 2-Z.Moss Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UTH 35. No Play.

UTAH Utes
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:26 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 48 yards from UTH 20. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 33 for 1 yard (8-B.Boyd).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 33
(0:22 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 44 for 11 yards (20-D.Lloyd50-F.Pututau).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 44
(0:08 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 15-J.Erwin. 15-J.Erwin to UTH 39 for 17 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 39
(0:03 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Asiasi.

UCLA Bruins
- Punt (10 plays, 20 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-J.Molson kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 27 for 2 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa52-L.Toailoa).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 27
(14:24 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 31 for 4 yards (14-K.Barnes52-L.Toailoa).
+69 YD
3 & 4 - UCLA 31
(13:41 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:31 - 3rd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

UTAH Utes
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:31 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(13:31 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 26 for 1 yard (24-S.Lund42-M.Tafua).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAH 26
(13:05 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Asiasi.
+16 YD
3 & 9 - UTAH 26
(12:59 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton pushed ob at UCLA 42 for 16 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 42
(12:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 87-J.Wilson. 87-J.Wilson to UCLA 44 for 2 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAH 44
(12:03 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Allen.
+15 YD
3 & 8 - UTAH 44
(11:56 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UTH 41 for 15 yards (26-T.Burgess).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 41
(11:30 - 3rd) Penalty on UTH 92-M.Tupai Offside 5 yards enforced at UTH 41. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - UTAH 36
(11:05 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Wilson.
-9 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 36
(11:01 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UTH 45 for -9 yards.
Sack
3 & 14 - UTAH 45
(10:17 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 45 for -10 yards (6-B.Anae).
Punt
4 & 24 - UTAH 45
(9:40 - 3rd) 89-W.Lees punts 36 yards from UCLA 45 Downed at the UTH 19.

UCLA Bruins
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 19
(9:30 - 3rd) 8-D.Vickers to UTH 27 for 8 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
No Gain
2 & 2 - UCLA 27
(8:50 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
No Gain
3 & 2 - UCLA 27
(8:43 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Henry-Cole.
Penalty
4 & 2 - UCLA 27
(8:35 - 3rd) Team penalty on UTH Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at UTH 27. No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - UCLA 22
(8:34 - 3rd) 33-B.Lennon punts 46 yards from UTH 22 to UCLA 32 fair catch by 3-R.Williams. Team penalty on UCLA Offside declined.

UTAH Utes
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 32
(8:27 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 36 for 4 yards (14-J.Nurse13-F.Bernard).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 36
(7:54 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 39 for 3 yards (26-T.Burgess).
No Gain
3 & 3 - UTAH 39
(7:15 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 36-E. Fernea.
Punt
4 & 3 - UTAH 39
(7:10 - 3rd) 89-W.Lees punts 46 yards from UCLA 39 to UTH 15 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.

UCLA Bruins
- Fumble (6 plays, -4 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 15
(7:02 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 21 for 6 yards (56-A.Mafi1-D.Holmes).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 21
(6:38 - 3rd) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 24 for 3 yards (56-A.Mafi58-D.Jackson).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 24
(5:58 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley to UTH 23 for -1 yard (52-L.Toailoa92-O.Odighizuwa).
-2 YD
4 & 2 - UCLA 23
(5:14 - 3rd) 33-B.Lennon to UTH 21 for -2 yards (28-K.Churchwell ). Team penalty on UTH Holding declined.

UTAH Utes
- Downs (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 21
(5:08 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 14 for 7 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 14
(4:37 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 13 for 1 yard (92-M.Tupai52-J.Penisini).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - UTAH 13
(3:59 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 9 for 4 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
No Gain
1 & 9 - UTAH 9
(3:20 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UTH 9 for no gain (52-J.Penisini99-L.Fotu).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 9
(2:40 - 3rd) 27-J.Kelley to UTH 10 for -1 yard (13-F.Bernard92-M.Tupai).
No Gain
3 & 10 - UTAH 10
(2:00 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UTH 25 for -15 yards FUMBLES. 26-T.Burgess to UTH 30 for 5 yards (1-D.Thompson-Robinson).

UCLA Bruins
- Fumble (4 plays, 47 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 30
(1:50 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UCLA 44 for 26 yards (1-D.Holmes).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 44
(1:16 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to UCLA 43 for 1 yard (52-L.Toailoa).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 43
(0:37 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UCLA 42 for 1 yard (11-K.Lucier-South).
+4 YD
3 & 8 - UCLA 42
(15:00 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to UCLA 38 for 4 yards (14-K.Barnes2-J.Woods).
Sack
4 & 4 - UCLA 38
(14:18 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UCLA 48 for -10 yards (91-O.Ogbonnia).

UTAH Utes
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 48
(14:10 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UTH 26 for 26 yards (26-T.Burgess).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 26
(13:40 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi to UTH 11 for 15 yards (23-J.Blackmon20-D.Lloyd).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 11
(13:24 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 88-M.Martinez. 88-M.Martinez to UTH 4 for 7 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 4
(13:03 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UTH 5 FUMBLES (52-J.Penisini). 14-J.Nurse to UTH 5 for no gain.

UTAH Utes
- TD (2 plays, 84 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 5
(12:52 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 4 for -1 yard (52-L.Toailoa).
No Gain
2 & 11 - UTAH 4
(12:14 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 4 for no gain (50-T.Manoa95-J.Harris).
+7 YD
3 & 11 - UTAH 4
(11:31 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UTH 11 for 7 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
Punt
4 & 4 - UTAH 11
(10:38 - 4th) 33-B.Lennon punts 38 yards from UTH 11. 2-K.Philips to UTH 44 for 5 yards. Penalty on UCLA 28-K.Churchwell Offside 5 yards enforced at UTH 11. No Play.

UCLA Bruins
- Interception (5 plays, 52 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 16
(10:15 - 4th) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTH 17 for 1 yard (12-E.Gates52-L.Toailoa).
+83 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 17
(9:51 - 4th) 1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:39 - 4th) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

UTAH Utes
- TD (2 plays, 23 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:39 - 4th) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(9:39 - 4th) 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 26 for 1 yard (92-M.Tupai26-T.Burgess).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAH 26
(9:10 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 29-D.Hurt.
+12 YD
3 & 9 - UTAH 26
(9:00 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 27-J.Kelley. 27-J.Kelley to UCLA 38 for 12 yards (28-J.Guidry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 38
(8:36 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota.
Int
2 & 10 - UTAH 38
(8:25 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 49-P.Tonga at UCLA 31. 49-P.Tonga to UCLA 23 for 8 yards (1-D.Thompson-Robinson).

UCLA Bruins
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - UCLA 23
(8:18 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley sacked at UCLA 27 for -4 yards (56-A.Mafi).
+27 YD
2 & 14 - UCLA 27
(7:32 - 4th) 7-D.Henry-Cole runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:24 - 4th) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

UTAH Utes
- End of Game (8 plays, 43 yards, 5:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:24 - 4th) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(7:24 - 4th) 6-M.Irby to UCLA 26 for 1 yard (42-M.Tafua22-V.Davis).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 26
(6:48 - 4th) 6-M.Irby to UCLA 25 for -1 yard (92-M.Tupai).
+6 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 25
(6:10 - 4th) 12-A.Burton to UCLA 31 for 6 yards (55-A.Mata'afa).
Punt
4 & 4 - UTAH 31
(5:53 - 4th) 89-W.Lees punts 48 yards from UCLA 31 to UTH 21 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.

UTAH Utes

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 21
(5:45 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 27 for 6 yards (35-C.Jones2-J.Woods).
+15 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 27
(5:00 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 42 for 15 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 42
(4:20 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 44 for 2 yards (55-S.Mason95-J.Harris).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 44
(3:34 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 49 for 5 yards (56-A.Mafi12-E.Gates).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 49
(2:45 - 4th) 4-T.Green to UCLA 49 for 2 yards (12-E.Gates).
+10 YD
4 & 1 - UTAH 49
(2:00 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UCLA 39 for 10 yards (12-E.Gates35-C.Jones).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 39
(1:17 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UCLA 38 for 1 yard (55-S.Mason52-L.Toailoa).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 38
(0:34 - 4th) 5-J.Wilmore to UCLA 36 for 2 yards (2-J.Woods35-C.Jones).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:24
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
49
Touchdown 7:32
7-D.Henry-Cole runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
23
yds
00:54
pos
3
48
Point After TD 9:39
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
42
Touchdown 9:51
1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
84
yds
00:36
pos
3
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:31
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 13:41
1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
01:29
pos
3
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:26
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 0:35
2-Z.Moss runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
95
yds
00:46
pos
3
27
Point After TD 2:24
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 2:38
1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UTH 32 for -20 yards FUMBLES (23-J.Blackmon). 42-M.Tafua runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
73
yds
04:21
pos
3
20
Point After TD 6:59
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 7:02
2-Z.Moss runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
86
yds
05:01
pos
3
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:39
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 1:46
1-T.Huntley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
80
yds
06:26
pos
3
6
Field Goal 8:11
17-J.Molson 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
50
yds
06:49
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 19
Rushing 7 8
Passing 11 10
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 10-19 6-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-3
Total Net Yards 246 524
Total Plays 73 57
Avg Gain 3.4 9.2
Net Yards Rushing 50 201
Rush Attempts 37 38
Avg Rush Yards 1.4 5.3
Net Yards Passing 196 323
Comp. - Att. 20-36 14-19
Yards Per Pass 5.4 17.0
Penalties - Yards 2-10 8-60
Touchdowns 0 7
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 5 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-3 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 4-43.0 1-46.0
Return Yards 15 8
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-15 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-8
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UCLA 4-6 30003
7 Utah 9-1 72171449
Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, Utah
 196 PASS YDS 323
50 RUSH YDS 201
246 TOTAL YDS 524
UCLA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 219 0 2 95.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 219 0 2 95.5
D. Thompson-Robinson 20/36 219 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 78 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 78 0
J. Kelley 19 78 0 13
A. Burton 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Burton 1 6 0 6
M. Irby 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
M. Irby 2 0 0 1
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -8 0
D. Felton 5 -8 0 2
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -26 0
D. Thompson-Robinson 10 -26 0 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 86 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 86 0
K. Philips 7 86 0 39
D. Asiasi 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 72 0
D. Asiasi 5 72 0 26
J. Erwin 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Erwin 1 17 0 17
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
D. Felton 3 13 0 16
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Kelley 1 12 0 12
C. Cota 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Cota 1 10 0 10
M. Martinez 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Martinez 1 7 0 7
J. Wilson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Wilson 1 2 0 2
D. Hurt 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Hurt 0 0 0 0
E. Fernea 36 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Fernea 0 0 0 0
K. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Allen 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Blaylock 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
S. Blaylock 8-0 0.0 0
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.5
Lo. Toailoa 6-6 0.5 0
A. Mafi 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
A. Mafi 5-0 1.0 0
E. Gates 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Gates 3-1 0.0 0
K. Barnes 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Barnes 3-1 0.0 0
R. Williams 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
O. Ogbonnia 2-0 1.0 0
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Churchwell III 2-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Woods 2-2 0.0 0
T. Manoa 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Manoa 2-0 0.0 0
D. Holmes 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Holmes 2-1 0.0 0
S. Mason 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Mason 2-0 0.0 0
E. Guidry 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Guidry 2-0 0.0 0
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
O. Odighizuwa 1-2 0.0 0
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Lucier-South 1-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-2 0.0 0
Ja. Harris 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
Ja. Harris 0-3 0.5 0
D. Jackson 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Molson 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
J. Molson 1/2 43 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Lees 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 43.0 2
W. Lees 4 43.0 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
D. Felton 1 1.0 1 0
M. Irby 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
M. Irby 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 335 2 0 270.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 335 2 0 270.8
T. Huntley 14/18 335 2 0
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Shelley 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 127 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 127 2
Z. Moss 17 127 2 38
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 37 0
D. Brumfield 6 37 0 15
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 28 1
D. Henry-Cole 2 28 1 27
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Simpkins 1 8 0 3
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Vickers 1 8 0 8
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
T. Green 2 7 0 5
J. Wilmore 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
J. Wilmore 2 3 0 2
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Dixon 1 3 0 3
B. Lennon 33 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
B. Lennon 1 -2 0 -2
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Shelley 1 -4 0 -4
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -14 1
T. Huntley 4 -14 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 132 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 132 1
Br. Kuithe 5 132 1 69
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 83 1
S. Nacua 1 83 1 83
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 73 0
Z. Moss 4 73 0 50
B. Thompson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
B. Thompson 1 21 0 21
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Fotheringham 1 12 0 12
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Dixon 1 10 0 10
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Enis 1 4 0 4
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Simpkins 0 0 0 0
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Henry-Cole 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 1 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 1 1.5
J. Blackmon 10-2 1.5 1
T. Burgess 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.5
T. Burgess 7-2 0.5 0
D. Lloyd 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
D. Lloyd 5-3 0.0 0
J. Guidry 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Guidry 4-0 0.0 0
M. Tafua 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Tafua 4-1 0.0 0
F. Bernard 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
F. Bernard 4-2 0.0 0
M. Tupai 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Tupai 3-1 0.0 0
J. Nurse 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Nurse 3-0 0.0 0
J. Penisini 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Penisini 3-1 0.0 0
B. Anae 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
B. Anae 2-0 2.0 0
S. Lund 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Lund 2-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
V. Moala 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Moala 1-0 0.0 0
A. Mata'afa 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mata'afa 1-0 0.0 0
L. Fotu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
L. Fotu 0-2 0.0 0
P. Tonga 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Tonga 0-0 0.0 1
F. Pututau 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Pututau 0-1 0.0 0
V. Davis 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
V. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Redding 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
J. Redding 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Lennon 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
B. Lennon 1 46.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Blackmon 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCLA 25 6:49 14 50 FG
1:39 UCLA 25 1:16 6 -5 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 UTAH 28 1:50 4 4 FG Miss
6:59 UCLA 25 4:21 12 73 TD
2:24 UCLA 18 1:00 5 15 Punt
0:26 UCLA 33 0:23 3 28 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 UCLA 25 3:51 10 20 Punt
8:27 UCLA 32 1:17 3 7 Punt
5:08 UTAH 21 3:08 6 -4 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 UCLA 48 1:07 4 47 Fumble
9:39 UCLA 25 1:14 5 52 INT
7:24 UCLA 25 1:31 3 6 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:05 UTAH 25 6:26 13 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 UTAH 20 0:00 1 8 Fumble
12:00 UTAH 24 5:01 11 76 TD
1:12 UTAH 15 0:46 7 70 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 25 1:29 3 75 TD
9:30 UTAH 19 0:56 4 3 Punt
7:02 UTAH 15 1:48 4 6 Downs
1:50 UTAH 30 1:13 5 18 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:52 UTAH 5 2:14 3 6 Punt
10:15 UTAH 16 0:36 2 84 TD
8:18 UCLA 23 0:54 2 23 TD
5:45 UTAH 21 5:11 8 43 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores