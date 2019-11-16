|
|
|STNFRD
|WASHST
Gordon leads Washington State over Stanford 49-22
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon threw for 520 yards and five touchdowns in a victory over Stanford, and coach Mike Leach was full of praise for the senior on Saturday.
''Right now he is probably playing quarterback better than anyone in the country,'' said Leach, who has coached many top quarterbacks. ''He made play after play in that game that other quarterbacks can't do.''
Washington State scored the final 24 points of the game in beating Stanford 49-22, to move within one win of becoming bowl eligible. It was their first victory in almost a month.
''It was our most complete game of the season,'' Leach said.
Gordon completed 44 of 60 passes and was intercepted once. He now has 39 touchdown passes on the season, which leads the nation and is a team record.
''He's real accurate,'' Leach said of Gordon. ''He throws for a great deal of yards. When pressured he can do something with the ball. He typically doesn't take many sacks.''
''That's quite the compliment coming from coach Leach,'' Gordon said.
''But I haven't reached my ceiling yet,'' he said. ''I can improve.''
Easop Winston Jr. caught 11 passes for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Washington State (5-5, 2-5 Pac-12), which has a four-game winning streak against the Cardinal. Max Borghi rushed for 111 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.
Brandon Arconado caught nine passes for 148 yards for the Cougars.
''He's gotten better and better,'' Leach said.
Davis Mills, starting in place of injured K.J. Costello, threw for a team record 494 yards for Stanford (4-6, 3-5). Mills completed 32 of 49 passes for three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
Connor Weddington caught seven passes for 109 yards and Michael Wilson had five catches for 114 yards.
Stanford played without Costello and All-Pac-12 defensive back Paulson Adebo, who were out with injuries.
''I think the big thing for us obviously we are short-handed and we became more short-handed during the course of the game,'' Stanford coach David Shaw said.
''That being said, we fought back to make it a game. Down 10 points with the guys that we had going against one of the best passing offenses in all of college football,'' Shaw said. ''We were good enough to hold them and make the game close.''
In the opening series, Winston caught a short pass from Gordon, the nation's leading passer, and turned it into a 29-yard touchdown reception. The kick by Blake Mazza was blocked for a 6-0 lead. Mazza had made all 41 of his previous conversion attempts this season.
After a Stanford punt, Washington State drove 96 yards, with Gordon hitting Tay Martin for a 16-yard touchdown pass and a 13-0 lead.
After a Stanford punt, Washington State drove 97 yards for its third touchdown. Gordon fired a 15-yard scoring pass to Winston, who split three defenders in the end zone and made a diving catch. Mazza's kick failed and the Cougars led 19-0.
Stanford replied with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Mills to Simi Fehoko.
Gordon was intercepted at the Stanford goal line on the next series by Jonathan McGill. Davis drove the Cardinal 99 yards, culminating in a 23-yard touchdown pass to Michael Wilson that cut WSU's lead to 19-14.
Mazza kicked a 35-yard field goal to give WSU a 22-14 lead at halftime.
Mazza's 38-yard field goal late in the third gave WSU a 25-14 lead.
Stanford replied with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Mills to Fehoko, and Cameron Scarlett ran over the 2-point conversion to bring the Cardinal within 25-22.
But the Cougars blew the game open, scoring three touchdowns and a field goal in the final 18 minutes.
Travell Harris returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards to the Stanford 10, and Gordon threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Arconado.
''Travell Harris gave our team a spark,'' Leach said.
Mazza added a 35-yard field goal on the next possession for a 35-22 lead.
WSU's Skyler Thomas intercepted Mills at midfield, and Borghi caught a short touchdown pass from Gordon for a 42-22 lead midway through the fourth. Borghi added a late running touchdown.
''Once those guys get rolling it is hard to stop them,'' Shaw said.
NO PUNT
Washington State did not punt in the game.
THE TAKEAWAY
Stanford: The Cardinal need to beat California and Notre Dame at home to qualify for an 11th consecutive bowl game, extending the longest streak in school history. ''We have a two-game season,'' Shaw said.
Washington State: The Cougars need to beat Oregon State next weekend or win at archrival Washington the following weekend to qualify for a fifth consecutive bowl game.
UP NEXT
Stanford hosts California next Saturday.
Washington State hosts Oregon State next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (12 plays, 100 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 62 yards from STA 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 28 for 25 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 28(14:51 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 28 for no gain (90-G.Reid).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 28(14:30 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 40 for 12 yards (28-D.Maddox).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(14:05 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Martin.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 40(13:58 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to WST 46 for 6 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASHST 46(13:20 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson to STA 48 for 6 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(12:54 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 48(12:48 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to STA 45 for 3 yards (25-A.Pryts).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - WASHST 45(12:11 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to STA 33 for 12 yards (32-J.McGill).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 33(11:43 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to STA 29 for 4 yards (32-J.McGill).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 29(11:14 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Borghi.
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASHST 29(11:10 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to STA 1 for 28 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASHST 29(11:10 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(11:02 - 1st) 40-B.Mazza extra point is no good. blocked by 52-C.Toohill.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (7 plays, 37 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:02 - 1st) 33-J.Crane kicks 60 yards from WST 35. 5-C.Wedington to STA 29 for 24 yards (82-T.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(10:58 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 29(10:54 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 30 for 1 yard (50-K.Block).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 9 - STNFRD 30(10:17 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington out of bounds at the WST 45.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(9:47 - 1st) 5-C.Wedington to WST 35 for 10 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(9:15 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 35(9:11 - 1st) 32-N.Peat to WST 34 for 1 yard (26-B.Beekman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - STNFRD 34(8:32 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - STNFRD 34(8:27 - 1st) 33-A.Gracey punts 30 yards from WST 34 to the WST 4 downed by 81-B.Tremayne.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (14 plays, 94 yards, 5:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 4(8:19 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 17 for 13 yards (18-S.Head).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 17(7:53 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Harris.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 17(7:45 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 27 for 10 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(7:18 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 29 for 2 yards (21-K.Williamson). Penalty on WST 12-D.Patmon Holding 10 yards enforced at WST 27. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - WASHST 17(6:55 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon scrambles pushed ob at WST 29 for 12 yards (34-T.Booker).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASHST 29(6:16 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to WST 47 for 18 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 47(5:48 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 50 for 3 yards (90-G.Reid).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASHST 50(5:08 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to STA 49 for 1 yard (17-K.Kelly).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - WASHST 49(4:29 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon sacked at WST 44 for -7 yards. Penalty on STA 17-K.Kelly Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 49. No Play. (52-C.Toohill).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 39(3:42 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 41(3:56 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 39(3:56 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado out of bounds at the STA 20.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(3:37 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to STA 16 for 4 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 16(3:09 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:02 - 1st) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (6 plays, 31 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:02 - 1st) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(3:02 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 22-C.Scarlett. 22-C.Scarlett to STA 39 for 14 yards (10-R.Stone9-L.McDougle).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(2:27 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to STA 47 for 8 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 47(1:52 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to WST 49 for 4 yards (13-J.Woods4-M.Strong).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(1:16 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to WST 44 for 5 yards (50-K.Block).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 44(0:37 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - STNFRD 44(0:29 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - STNFRD 44(0:23 - 1st) 33-A.Gracey punts 41 yards from WST 44 to the WST 3 downed by 9-O.St.Brown.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (11 plays, 97 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 3(0:13 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 7 for 4 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 7(15:00 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 25 for 18 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(14:29 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 34 for 9 yards (4-M.Wilson22-O.Eboh).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WASHST 34(13:56 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Borghi.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - WASHST 34(13:51 - 2nd) Penalty on STA 50-D. Wade-Perry Offside 6 yards enforced at WST 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(13:51 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 40(13:44 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon.
|
+37 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 40(13:38 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to STA 23 for 37 yards (4-J.Parson21-K.Williamson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 23(13:02 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to STA 15 for 8 yards (25-A.Pryts).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WASHST 15(12:20 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 15(12:14 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(12:07 - 2nd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is no good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:07 - 2nd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(12:07 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to WST 28 for 47 yards (35-A.Marsh32-P.Nunn).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 28(11:26 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:19 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- Interception (14 plays, -15 yards, 4:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:19 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 61 yards from STA 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 16 for 12 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 16(11:14 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 20 for 4 yards (2-C.Robinson90-G.Reid).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 20(10:47 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 15 for -5 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - WASHST 15(10:16 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 27 for 12 yards (18-S.Head).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(9:45 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Martin.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 27(9:39 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 44 for 17 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 44(9:14 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to STA 44 for 12 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 44(8:47 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to STA 36 for 8 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WASHST 36(8:15 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 36(8:08 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to STA 32 for 4 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(7:36 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to STA 30 for 2 yards (18-S.Head).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASHST 30(6:56 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to STA 21 for 9 yards (32-J.McGill).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 21(6:56 - 2nd) Penalty on STA 32-J.McGill Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at STA 21. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 11(6:29 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 11(6:24 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon INTERCEPTED by 32-J.McGill at STA 1. 32-J.McGill to STA 1 for no gain.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- TD (11 plays, 99 yards, 4:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 1(6:21 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 4 for 3 yards (13-J.Woods92-W.Rodgers).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 4(5:30 - 2nd) Team penalty on STA Delay of game 2 yards enforced at STA 4. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - STNFRD 2(5:01 - 2nd) Team penalty on STA Delay of game 1 yards enforced at STA 2. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 1(4:39 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 2 for 1 yard (26-B.Beekman13-J.Woods).
|
+43 YD
|
3 & 9 - STNFRD 2(3:55 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to STA 45 for 43 yards (2-D.Langford).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(3:27 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to WST 38 for 17 yards (25-S.Thomas).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(2:57 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills sacked at WST 44 for -6 yards (90-M.Aiolupotea-Pei).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 16 - STNFRD 44(2:14 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to WST 46 for -2 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 18 - STNFRD 46(2:01 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to WST 23 for 23 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(1:53 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 23(1:46 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:41 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- FG (6 plays, 49 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:41 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 64 yards from STA 35. 5-T.Harris pushed ob at WST 33 for 32 yards (32-J.McGill).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 33(1:35 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to STA 46 for 21 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 46(1:26 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to STA 40 for 6 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASHST 40(1:17 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to STA 18 for 22 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 18(1:07 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to STA 10 for 8 yards (17-K.Kelly2-C.Robinson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 2 - WASHST 10(0:45 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon sacked at STA 18 for -8 yards (52-C.Toohill).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 18(0:37 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Martin.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - WASHST 18(0:30 - 2nd) 40-B.Mazza 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Halftime (3 plays, 42 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:25 - 2nd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(0:25 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to STA 46 for 21 yards (35-A.Marsh13-J.Woods).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46(0:09 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 46(0:01 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 32-N.Peat. 32-N.Peat to WST 33 for 21 yards (25-S.Thomas).
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Missed FG (12 plays, 54 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 23 for -2 yards (92-W.Rodgers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - STNFRD 23(14:24 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - STNFRD 23(14:18 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson. Penalty on WST 2-D.Langford Pass interference 15 yards enforced at STA 23. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(14:11 - 3rd) 9-O.St.Brown to STA 46 for 8 yards (25-S.Thomas).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 46(13:31 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to WST 33 for 21 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(12:55 - 3rd) Penalty on STA 63-B.Miller False start 5 yards enforced at WST 33. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - STNFRD 38(12:38 - 3rd) Penalty on STA 79-F.Sarell False start 5 yards enforced at WST 38. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 20 - STNFRD 43(12:12 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 9-O.St.Brown. Penalty on WST 37-J.Rogers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WST 43. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 28(12:05 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson pushed ob at WST 26 for 2 yards. Team penalty on STA Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at WST 28. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - STNFRD 33(11:54 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to WST 24 for 9 yards (4-M.Strong26-B.Beekman).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 24(11:20 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to WST 21 for 3 yards (13-J.Woods25-S.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 21(10:46 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Tremayne.
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - STNFRD 21(10:39 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WASHST
Cougars
- FG (7 plays, 58 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 21(10:34 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 24 for 3 yards (32-J.McGill).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASHST 24(10:04 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to WST 32 for 8 yards (8-T.Butler).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(9:40 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 43 for 11 yards (18-S.Head).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(9:14 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to STA 27 for 30 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(8:43 - 3rd) 21-M.Borghi to STA 25 for 2 yards (2-C.Robinson34-T.Booker).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - WASHST 25(8:10 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon sacked at STA 32 for -7 yards (34-T.Booker).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - WASHST 32(7:25 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to STA 21 for 11 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - WASHST 21(6:40 - 3rd) 40-B.Mazza 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- TD (4 plays, 83 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:35 - 3rd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35. 5-C.Wedington to STA 17 for 17 yards (1-T.Ross).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 17(6:29 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 22-C.Scarlett. 22-C.Scarlett to STA 37 for 20 yards (26-B.Beekman).
|
+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(5:51 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to WST 9 for 54 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 9 - STNFRD 9(5:09 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to WST 10 for -1 yard (25-S.Thomas82-T.Brown).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 10(4:24 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(4:18 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to WST End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:18 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 58 yards from STA 35. 5-T.Harris pushed ob at STA 10 for 83 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 10(4:05 - 3rd) 21-M.Borghi to STA 5 for 5 yards (90-G.Reid18-S.Head).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 5(3:34 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:29 - 3rd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (6 plays, 1 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:29 - 3rd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(3:29 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 24-J.Symonds. 24-J.Symonds to STA 25 for no gain (37-J.Rogers25-S.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 25(2:50 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 9-O.St.Brown. 9-O.St.Brown to STA 29 for 4 yards (25-S.Thomas).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 29(2:11 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 38 for 9 yards (2-D.Langford).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(1:43 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 9-O.St.Brown.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 38(1:38 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to STA 33 for -5 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|
Sack
|
3 & 15 - STNFRD 33(1:00 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills sacked at STA 26 for -7 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
Punt
|
4 & 22 - STNFRD 26(0:20 - 3rd) 33-A.Gracey punts 44 yards from STA 26 to WST 30 fair catch by 5-T.Harris.
WASHST
Cougars
- FG (6 plays, 52 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(0:13 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 30(0:06 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to WST 39 for 9 yards (25-A.Pryts).
|
+37 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASHST 39(15:00 - 4th) 21-M.Borghi to STA 24 for 37 yards (18-S.Head).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 24(14:26 - 4th) 21-M.Borghi to STA 21 for 3 yards (52-C.Toohill).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASHST 21(13:50 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to STA 18 for 3 yards (18-S.Head).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WASHST 18(13:09 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - WASHST 18(13:06 - 4th) 40-B.Mazza 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Interception (5 plays, 26 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:02 - 4th) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(13:02 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to STA 31 for 6 yards (10-R.Stone92-W.Rodgers).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 31(12:23 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to STA 42 for 11 yards (10-R.Stone).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 42(11:50 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 42(11:45 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 22-C.Scarlett. 22-C.Scarlett to STA 48 for 6 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
Int
|
3 & 4 - STNFRD 48(11:01 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson INTERCEPTED by 25-S.Thomas at WST 40. 25-S.Thomas to STA 49 for 11 yards.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (9 plays, 49 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(10:51 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to STA 34 for 15 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 34(10:17 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to STA 27 for 7 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 27(9:45 - 4th) 21-M.Borghi to STA 26 for 1 yard (18-S.Head2-C.Robinson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 26(9:03 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon to STA 25 for 1 yard. Penalty on WST 52-J.Kingston Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 26. No Play.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 12 - WASHST 36(8:42 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to STA 14 for 22 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 14(8:12 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to STA 9 for 5 yards (31-Z.Manley18-S.Head).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 9(7:27 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to STA 4 for 5 yards (31-Z.Manley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 4 - WASHST 4(7:23 - 4th) Penalty on STA 31-Z.Manley Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at STA 4. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WASHST 2(7:14 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:09 - 4th) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Interception (7 plays, -5 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:09 - 4th) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(7:09 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to WST 48 for 27 yards (2-D.Langford10-R.Stone).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(6:45 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to WST 30 for 18 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(6:23 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to WST 23 for 7 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 23(6:06 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 23(6:00 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - STNFRD 23(5:55 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson. Penalty on WST 4-M.Strong Pass interference 12 yards enforced at WST 23. No Play.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 11(5:50 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson INTERCEPTED by 13-J.Woods at WST End Zone. 13-J.Woods touchback.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(5:45 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to WST 36 for 16 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(5:22 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to WST 43 for 7 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 43(4:42 - 4th) 21-M.Borghi to STA 48 for 9 yards (21-K.Williamson15-S.Herron).
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(4:03 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado to STA 4 for 44 yards (25-A.Pryts).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - WASHST 4(3:18 - 4th) 21-M.Borghi runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:14 - 4th) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Downs (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:14 - 4th) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(3:14 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to STA 42 for 17 yards (2-D.Langford).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 42(3:00 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 42(2:52 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to STA 45 for 3 yards (10-R.Stone).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - STNFRD 45(2:34 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 80-S.Harrington. 80-S.Harrington to STA 50 for 5 yards (1-T.Ross).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - STNFRD 50(2:12 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 19-E.Higgins.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|33
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|18
|25
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|9-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|493
|608
|Total Plays
|60
|81
|Avg Gain
|8.2
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|16
|104
|Rush Attempts
|11
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|477
|504
|Comp. - Att.
|32-49
|44-60
|Yards Per Pass
|9.7
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|9-46
|5-62
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.3
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|41
|163
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|4-152
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|477
|PASS YDS
|504
|
|
|16
|RUSH YDS
|104
|
|
|493
|TOTAL YDS
|608
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|32/49
|494
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
O. St. Brown 9 WR
|O. St. Brown
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|4
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Peat 32 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|2
|-13
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|5
|114
|1
|47
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|7
|109
|0
|43
|
S. Fehoko 13 WR
|S. Fehoko
|3
|92
|2
|54
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|5
|80
|0
|23
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|3
|40
|0
|20
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|5
|29
|0
|17
|
N. Peat 32 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
S. Harrington 80 TE
|S. Harrington
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
O. St. Brown 9 WR
|O. St. Brown
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Symonds 24 FB
|J. Symonds
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Higgins 19 WR
|E. Higgins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Robinson 2 LB
|C. Robinson
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Head 18 S
|S. Head
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Eboh 22 CB
|O. Eboh
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 32 S
|J. McGill
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pryts 25 LB
|A. Pryts
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Manley 31 CB
|Z. Manley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Toohill 52 LB
|C. Toohill
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Maddox 28 RB
|D. Maddox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Peat 32 RB
|N. Peat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parson 4 S
|J. Parson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Butler 8 CB
|T. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Gracey 33 P
|A. Gracey
|3
|38.3
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|2
|20.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Gordon 18 QB
|A. Gordon
|44/60
|520
|5
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Arconado 19 WR
|B. Arconado
|9
|148
|1
|44
|
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
|E. Winston Jr.
|11
|107
|2
|29
|
D. Martin 1 WR
|D. Martin
|4
|76
|1
|30
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|5
|58
|0
|21
|
D. Patmon 12 WR
|D. Patmon
|5
|54
|0
|18
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|8
|34
|1
|18
|
C. Jackson Jr. 85 WR
|C. Jackson Jr.
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|7-2
|1.0
|1
|
M. Strong 4 CB
|M. Strong
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas 25 S
|S. Thomas
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Langford 2 CB
|D. Langford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Beekman 26 S
|B. Beekman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Block 50 DL
|K. Block
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 35 CB
|A. Marsh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 1 S
|T. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 90 DL
|M. Aiolupotea-Pei
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
|W. Rodgers III
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Nunn 32 CB
|P. Nunn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. McDougle 9 DL
|L. McDougle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza 40 K
|B. Mazza
|3/3
|38
|4/6
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|4
|38.0
|83
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
17CINCY
SFLA
17
17
4th 14:26 CBSSN
-
AF
COLOST
17
14
4th 13:44 ESPN2
-
1LSU
MISS
44
23
3rd 0:00 ESPN
-
10OKLA
13BAYLOR
10
31
3rd 14:18 ABC
-
LVILLE
NCST
27
10
3rd 4:44 ACCN
-
25APLST
GAST
35
21
3rd 14:23 ESPNU
-
SC
TXAM
3
13
3rd 10:31 SECN
-
ARIZST
OREGST
21
28
3rd 7:06 FS1
-
UCLA
7UTAH
3
28
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
EMICH
AKRON
42
14
Final ESPNews
-
WMICH
OHIO
37
34
Final/OT ESPN2
-
NILL
TOLEDO
31
28
Final ESPN2
-
BGREEN
MIAOH
3
44
Final ESPNU
-
BUFF
KENTST
27
30
Final CBSSN
-
UNC
PITT
27
34
Final/OT ESPN
-
LATECH
MRSHL
10
31
Final CBSSN
-
FRESNO
SDGST
7
17
Final ESPN2
-
TCU
TXTECH
33
31
Final ESPN2
-
MA
NWEST
6
45
Final BTN
-
MICHST
15MICH
10
44
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
22OKLAST
13
31
Final FS1
-
VMI
ARMY
6
47
Final CBSSN
-
ALST
FSU
12
49
Final FSN
-
IND
9PSU
27
34
Final ABC
-
11FLA
MIZZOU
23
6
Final CBS
-
14WISC
NEB
37
21
Final BTN
-
5BAMA
MISSST
38
7
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
TEMPLE
21
29
Final ESPNU
-
UTEP
UAB
10
37
Final ESP3
-
23NAVY
16ND
20
52
Final NBC
-
CSTCAR
ARKST
27
28
Final ESPN+
-
LAMON
GAS
29
51
Final ESPN+
-
TROY
TXSTSM
63
27
Final ESP3
-
IDST
BYU
10
42
Final BYUtv
-
18MEMP
HOU
45
27
Final ESPN2
-
VATECH
GATECH
45
0
Final FSN
-
WAKE
3CLEM
3
52
Final ABC
-
CMICH
BALLST
45
44
Final CBSSN
-
2OHIOST
RUT
56
21
Final BTN
-
4UGA
12AUBURN
21
14
Final CBS
-
WVU
24KSTATE
24
20
Final ESPN
-
19TEXAS
IOWAST
21
23
Final FS1
-
UK
VANDY
38
14
Final SECN
-
UIW
NMEXST
28
41
Final FLOF
-
WYO
UTAHST
21
26
Final ESPNU
-
8MINN
20IOWA
19
23
Final FOX
-
CUSE
DUKE
49
6
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
UNLV
21
7
Final
-
RICE
MTSU
31
28
Final ESPN+
-
STNFRD
WASHST
22
49
Final PACN
-
LALAF
SALA
37
27
Final ESPN+
-
USM
TXSA
36
17
Final ESPN+
-
NMEX
21BOISE
0
059 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
ARIZ
6OREG
0
069 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
USC
CAL
0
047.5 O/U
+4
Sat 11:00pm FS1