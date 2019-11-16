|
Clifford sends No. 9 Penn State past No. 24 Indiana 34-27
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Penn State’s best offense on Saturday wasn’t explosive or flashy. It was grinding and relentless and it helped keep the No. 9 Nittany Lions' playoff hopes alive.
Penn State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 9 CFP) got three touchdowns from quarterback Sean Clifford who completed 11 of 23 passes for 179 yards and ran for 55 yards in Penn State’s 34-27 win over No. 24 Indiana (7-3, 4-3).
With Penn State ahead by three with 10:45 to play, Clifford led an 18-play, 75-yard drive that burned 9:01 and ended when he plunged in from a yard out to put the game out of reach.
“For our offense to go on an 18-play drive, I haven’t been around many of them,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
Journey Brown rushed 21 times for 100 yards and added a score for the Nittany Lions who’ll play at No. 2 Ohio State next week, where the top spot in the Big Ten East will be on the line.
Tight end Nick Bowers caught a 12-yard touchdown pass for Penn State and Jake Pinegar kicked a pair of field goals.
Peyton Ramsey completed 31 of 41 passes for 371 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more for the Hoosiers (7-3, 4-3) who outgained Penn State 462 to 371.
“Offensively, we did things for sure,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “Peyton was effective, tough, gritty. We played a good football team today. We’re a good football team too.”
After going three-and-out to start the game, the Nittany Lions recovered a muffed punt and scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Clifford to Bowers. Ramsey took advantage of a safety blitz on Indiana’s next possession and hit an open Ty Fryfogle 38 yards downfield to make it 7-7.
Jake Pinegar kicked a 47-yard field goal to put Penn State up 10-7, but Indiana took the lead when Ramsey capped a 63-yard drive with a 1-yard run less than three minutes later.
Clifford put Penn State up 17-14 with 1:03 left in the first quarter when he sprinted up the middle for a 38-yard score. Pinegar added a 27-yard field goal to give Penn State a 20-14 halftime lead.
Brown turned another Indiana turnover into a score when he raced 35 yards early in the third. Ramsey scored on another 1-yard run early in the fourth and Logan Justice kicked two field goals for the Hoosiers.
STARS HURT
Both teams lost their star receivers in the first half. KJ Hamler left in the first quarter after he returned a kickoff but didn’t appear shaken up as he walked off.
Although Hamler didn’t return, he was seen in the tunnel afterward jumping up and down congratulating his teammates.
Meanwhile, Indiana's Whop Philyor had to be helped to the locker room after he was sandwiched between Penn State defenders, taking helmet-to-helmet contact from both and fumbling away the ball in the process.
MORE THAN RECEIVERS
The Nittany Lions have used tight ends Bowers and Pat Freiermuth effectively as receivers and blockers, and both shined on Penn State’s final clock-killing drive that included 60 rushing yards on 16 carries.
“They weren’t letting up, but we were moving people,” Bowers said.
GO FOR IT?
The Hoosiers were moving the ball on their opening second-half drive until they got to midfield where Allen opted to fake a punt on fourth-and-1 from his team’s 44.
Penn State saw it coming, especially when Indiana called a timeout in order to set up its spread punt alignment and protector Peyton Hendershot bobbled the direct snap, making him an easy target for a gang of Nittany Lions to tackle him well behind the sticks.
Brown galloped for a 35-yard touchdown run two plays later to put Penn State up 27-14.
MISSED OPPORTUNITY
Indiana had a shot to cut Penn State’s lead to six late in the third.
Ramsey had steered the offense down to Penn State’s 7-yard line and had wideout Donovan Hale open in the corner of the end zone, but Hale dropped the ball and the Hoosiers had to settle for Justice’s second field goal of the afternoon.
THE TAKEAWAY
Indiana: The Hoosiers kept Penn State’s offense off-balance most of the way. They also got stops on defense until they needed one most late in the fourth quarter.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions, who hadn’t allowed a first-quarter touchdown all season before last week, have now allowed four over their last two games. They continued to give up big plays but made enough adjustments at halftime.
UP NEXT
Indiana hosts No. 14 Michigan
Penn State visits No. 2 Ohio State.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Fumble (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Snyder kicks 63 yards from IU 35. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 22 for 20 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 22(14:55 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 22(14:51 - 1st) 4-J.Brown to PSU 19 for -3 yards (87-M.Ziemba47-M.McFadden).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - PSU 19(14:06 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - PSU 19(14:01 - 1st) 93-B.Gillikin punts 51 yards from PSU 19. 1-W.Philyor to IU 27 FUMBLES. 36-J.Johnson to IU 27 for no gain.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (5 plays, 27 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 27(13:50 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 27(13:46 - 1st) 4-J.Brown to IU 24 for 3 yards (94-D.Elliott).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - PSU 24(13:04 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler pushed ob at IU 13 for 11 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 13(12:36 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford runs ob at IU 12 for 1 yard.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 12(12:08 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 83-N.Bowers. 83-N.Bowers runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:04 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:04 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(12:04 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 25(12:01 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott to IU 27 for 2 yards (6-C.Brown).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 27(11:21 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs ob at PSU 49 for 24 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(10:45 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to PSU 41 for 8 yards (7-J.Brisker38-L.Wade).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 41(10:07 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to PSU 38 for 3 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(9:37 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:31 - 1st) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- FG (7 plays, 58 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:31 - 1st) 99-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from IU 35. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 13 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 13(9:27 - 1st) 4-J.Brown to PSU 13 for no gain (4-C.Jones99-A.Stallings).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 13(9:00 - 1st) 4-J.Brown to PSU 16 for 3 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - PSU 16(8:17 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth. Penalty on IU 27-D.Matthews Pass interference 7 yards enforced at PSU 16. No Play.
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 23(8:14 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to IU 36 for 41 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(7:50 - 1st) 4-J.Brown to IU 35 for 1 yard (47-M.McFadden94-D.Elliott).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PSU 35(7:17 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - PSU 35(7:11 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 4-J.Brown. 4-J.Brown pushed ob at IU 29 for 6 yards (23-J.Williams).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - PSU 29(6:27 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (7 plays, 63 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:22 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 56 yards from PSU 35. 37-A.Lloyd to IU 37 for 28 yards (8-M.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(6:13 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 40 for 3 yards (38-L.Wade17-G.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IND 40(5:32 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Hale.
|
+42 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 40(5:27 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to PSU 18 for 42 yards (38-L.Wade). Penalty on PSU 54-R.Windsor Offside declined.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 18(5:03 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to PSU 4 for 14 yards (7-J.Brisker).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - IND 4(4:34 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to PSU 3 for 1 yard (18-S.Toney).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 3(3:56 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 89-M.Bjorson. 89-M.Bjorson to PSU 1 FUMBLES (11-M.Parsons). out of bounds at the PSU 1.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 1(3:30 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:27 - 1st) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (6 plays, 87 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:27 - 1st) 99-N.Snyder kicks 64 yards from IU 35. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 28 for 27 yards (17-R.Layne).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 28(3:20 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 33 for 5 yards (7-R.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 33(2:56 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 36 for 3 yards (99-A.Stallings8-J.Miller).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 36(2:05 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 45 for 9 yards (9-M.Ball).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 45(1:45 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to IU 40 for 15 yards (8-J.Miller14-A.Brown).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 45(1:25 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to IU 38 FUMBLES (8-J.Miller). 87-P.Freiermuth to IU 38 for no gain.
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 38(1:09 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:03 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:03 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(1:03 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to IU 30 for 5 yards (29-J.Reid).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 30(0:28 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 36 for 6 yards (11-M.Parsons5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(15:00 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Hale.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 36(14:54 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - IND 36(14:49 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to IU 39 for 3 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - IND 39(14:14 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 37 yards from IU 39 to PSU 24 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Fumble (10 plays, 0 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 24(14:08 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 25 for 1 yard (92-A.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PSU 25(13:38 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Ford.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - PSU 25(13:34 - 2nd) Penalty on IU 92-A.Bryant Offside 5 yards enforced at PSU 25. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - PSU 30(13:34 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 12-M.Hippenhammer. 12-M.Hippenhammer to PSU 45 for 15 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 45(13:14 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Chisena.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PSU 45(13:09 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 12-M.Hippenhammer.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - PSU 45(13:04 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to IU 43 for 12 yards (94-D.Elliott27-D.Matthews).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 43(12:44 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford pushed ob at IU 24 for 19 yards (8-J.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 24(12:23 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to IU 22 for 2 yards (9-M.Ball8-J.Miller).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - PSU 22(11:49 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at IU 24 for -2 yards FUMBLES (6-J.Head). 87-M.Ziemba to IU 24 for no gain.
IND
Hoosiers
- Fumble (2 plays, 14 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 24(11:41 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 28 for 4 yards (38-L.Wade).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 28(10:54 - 2nd) 1-W.Philyor to IU 38 FUMBLES (8-M.Wilson). 8-M.Wilson to IU 38 for no gain.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, -14 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 38(10:45 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to IU 38 for no gain (7-R.Jones).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - PSU 38(10:22 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at IU 45 for -7 yards. Penalty on PSU 14-S.Clifford Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at IU 45. (8-J.Miller).
|
Sack
|
3 & 17 - PSU 45(10:17 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 48 for -7 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|
Punt
|
4 & 24 - PSU 48(9:37 - 2nd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 44 yards from PSU 48 out of bounds at the IU 8.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 8(9:29 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to IU 9 for 1 yard (6-C.Brown).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 9(8:52 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to IU 20 for 11 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 20(8:24 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 23 for 3 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IND 23(7:34 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Ellis.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - IND 23(7:29 - 2nd) Team penalty on IU 12 players 5 yards enforced at IU 23. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - IND 18(7:29 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 24 for 6 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - IND 24(6:54 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 35 yards from IU 24 to PSU 41 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- FG (8 plays, 50 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 41(6:47 - 2nd) 4-J.Brown to PSU 47 for 6 yards (29-K.Bryant).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - PSU 47(6:20 - 2nd) 4-J.Brown to IU 47 for 6 yards (29-K.Bryant).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 47(5:47 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 4-J.Brown. 4-J.Brown to IU 33 for 14 yards (29-K.Bryant5-J.Burgess).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 33(5:24 - 2nd) 4-J.Brown to IU 29 for 4 yards (29-K.Bryant).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 29(4:49 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to IU 8 for 21 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 8 - PSU 8(4:26 - 2nd) 4-J.Brown to IU 10 for -2 yards (9-M.Ball98-J.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 10(3:53 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to IU 9 for 1 yard (98-J.Johnson9-M.Ball).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PSU 9(3:13 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - PSU 9(3:07 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (8 plays, 25 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:03 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(3:03 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to IU 31 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 31(2:35 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 34 for 3 yards (97-P.Mustipher).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 34(1:59 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 36 for 2 yards (97-P.Mustipher12-B.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(1:37 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 23-R.Walker. 23-R.Walker to IU 39 for 3 yards (36-J.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 39(1:14 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to IU 46 for 7 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - IND 46(0:54 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at IU 40 for -6 yards (99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 16 - IND 40(0:53 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to PSU 50 for 10 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IND 50(0:30 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - IND 50(0:26 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 31 yards from PSU 50 out of bounds at the PSU 19.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Halftime (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 19(0:19 - 2nd) kneels at PSU 16 for -3 yards.
IND
Hoosiers
- Downs (8 plays, 15 yards, 4:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 3rd) Team penalty on IU Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at IU 25. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - IND 20(15:00 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 32 for 12 yards (11-M.Parsons36-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - IND 32(14:21 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 32 for no gain (6-C.Brown36-J.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - IND 32(13:45 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 35 for 3 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(13:09 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to IU 40 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 40(12:28 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 44 for 4 yards (18-S.Toney54-R.Windsor).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - IND 44(11:42 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 44 for no gain (54-R.Windsor).
|
-4 YD
|
4 & 1 - IND 44(10:58 - 3rd) 86-P.Hendershot to IU 40 for -4 yards (17-G.Taylor55-A.Shelton).
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (2 plays, 40 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 40(10:52 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to IU 35 for 5 yards (99-A.Stallings8-J.Miller).
|
+35 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 35(10:30 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:24 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- FG (13 plays, 68 yards, 7:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:24 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(10:24 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 29 for 4 yards (28-J.Oweh).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IND 29(9:56 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Scott.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 29(9:51 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to IU 43 for 14 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(9:17 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to IU 43 for no gain (5-T.Castro-Fields53-F.Hansard).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 43(8:28 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to PSU 47 for 10 yards (6-C.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(7:56 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to PSU 44 for 3 yards (36-J.Johnson34-S.Simmons).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 44(7:09 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey runs ob at PSU 33 for 11 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 33(6:35 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to PSU 22 for 11 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 22(6:01 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to PSU 19 for 3 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 19(5:12 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to PSU 10 for 9 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 10(4:34 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles runs ob at PSU 9 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 9(4:00 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to PSU 7 for 2 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - IND 7(3:14 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Hale.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - IND 7(3:08 - 3rd) 82-L.Justus 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (6 plays, 32 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:04 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(3:04 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to PSU 37 for 12 yards (29-K.Bryant92-A.Bryant).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 37(2:44 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to PSU 39 for 2 yards (29-K.Bryant92-A.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PSU 39(2:19 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 12-M.Hippenhammer.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - PSU 39(2:14 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-R.Slade. 3-R.Slade to IU 43 for 18 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 43(2:14 - 3rd) 3-R.Slade to IU 42 for 1 yard (94-D.Elliott).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PSU 42(1:27 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 3-R.Slade.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PSU 42(1:21 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Chisena.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - PSU 42(1:16 - 3rd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 33 yards from IU 42 Downed at the IU 9.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (11 plays, 91 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 9(1:07 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 10 for 1 yard (99-Y.Gross-Matos54-R.Windsor).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 10(0:33 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 22 for 12 yards (36-J.Johnson38-L.Wade).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 22(15:00 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to IU 31 for 9 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 31(14:21 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 33 for 2 yards (54-R.Windsor40-J.Luketa).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 33(13:54 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott to IU 35 for 2 yards (36-J.Johnson38-L.Wade).
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 35(13:14 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to PSU 26 for 39 yards (38-L.Wade).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(12:58 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 6-D.Hale. 6-D.Hale pushed ob at PSU 15 for 11 yards (29-J.Reid).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(12:21 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to PSU 8 for 7 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - IND 8(11:41 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to PSU 8 for no gain (11-M.Parsons).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - IND 8(11:05 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to PSU 1 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - IND 1(10:48 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:45 - 4th) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (18 plays, 75 yards, 9:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:45 - 4th) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(10:45 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to PSU 28 for 3 yards (4-C.Jones).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 28(10:20 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to PSU 41 for 13 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 41(9:59 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to PSU 42 for 1 yard (87-M.Ziemba98-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PSU 42(9:26 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - PSU 42(9:21 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford scrambles runs ob at IU 48 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 48(8:48 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to IU 48 for no gain (5-J.Burgess22-J.Johnson).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 48(8:13 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to IU 33 for 15 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 33(7:43 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to IU 28 for 5 yards (8-J.Miller50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 28(7:11 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to IU 25 for 3 yards (8-J.Miller).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 25(6:47 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to IU 24 for 1 yard (29-K.Bryant).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - PSU 24(6:09 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to IU 21 for 3 yards (6-J.Head).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 21(5:34 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to IU 14 for 7 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - PSU 14(4:48 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to IU 12 for 2 yards (55-C.Person98-J.Johnson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 12(4:08 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford to IU 6 for 6 yards (5-J.Burgess29-K.Bryant).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - PSU 6(3:28 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to IU 5 for 1 yard (98-J.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 5(2:44 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to IU 4 for 1 yard (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - PSU 4(2:36 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford to IU 1 for 3 yards (29-K.Bryant47-M.McFadden).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - PSU 1(1:48 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:44 - 4th) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- FG (9 plays, 66 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:44 - 4th) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(1:44 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to IU 36 for 11 yards (6-C.Brown).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(1:32 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 46 for 10 yards (6-C.Brown).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 46(1:20 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook pushed ob at PSU 49 for 5 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - IND 49(1:16 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at IU 46 for -5 yards (18-S.Toney).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - IND 46(0:54 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to PSU 50 for 4 yards (29-J.Reid).
|
+46 YD
|
4 & 6 - IND 50(0:34 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle pushed ob at PSU 4 for 46 yards (8-M.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - IND 4(0:25 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Ellis.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - IND 4(0:21 - 4th) Penalty on IU 72-S.Stepaniak False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 4. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IND 9(0:21 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 23-R.Walker.
|
Field Goal
|
3 & 9 - IND 9(0:16 - 4th) 82-L.Justus 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- End of Game (1 plays, -4 yards, 0:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:13 - 4th) kicks 16 yards from IU 35. 40-N.Eury to PSU 49 for no gain.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 49(0:12 - 4th) kneels at PSU 45 for -4 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|21
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|16
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|451
|362
|Total Plays
|72
|68
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|91
|192
|Rush Attempts
|31
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|360
|170
|Comp. - Att.
|31-41
|11-23
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-27
|1-0
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-34.3
|3-42.7
|Return Yards
|25
|60
|Punts - Returns
|1--3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-28
|3-60
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|360
|PASS YDS
|170
|
|
|91
|RUSH YDS
|192
|
|
|451
|TOTAL YDS
|362
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|31/41
|371
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|17
|54
|0
|14
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|12
|31
|2
|11
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|5
|131
|1
|46
|
D. Ellis 10 WR
|D. Ellis
|7
|85
|0
|39
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|7
|51
|0
|12
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|2
|50
|0
|42
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
|N. Westbrook
|5
|34
|0
|11
|
D. Hale 6 WR
|D. Hale
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Bjorson 89 TE
|M. Bjorson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bryant 29 DB
|K. Bryant
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burgess 5 DB
|J. Burgess
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 8 LB
|J. Miller
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ball 9 DB
|M. Ball
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
|A. Stallings IV
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jones 7 LB
|R. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 98 DL
|Je. Johnson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ziemba 87 DL
|M. Ziemba
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McFadden 47 LB
|M. McFadden
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
Ca. Jones 4 LB
|Ca. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 DL
|A. Bryant
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Person 55 DL
|C. Person
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 27 DB
|D. Matthews
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 22 DB
|Ja. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
|A. Brown Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Justus 82 K
|L. Justus
|2/2
|27
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|3
|34.3
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Lloyd 37 RB
|A. Lloyd
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|11/23
|179
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brown 4 RB
|J. Brown
|21
|100
|1
|35
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|10
|55
|2
|38
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|8
|38
|0
|19
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
R. Slade 3 RB
|R. Slade
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|2
|52
|0
|41
|
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|2
|32
|0
|17
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|2
|30
|0
|21
|
J. Brown 4 RB
|J. Brown
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
R. Slade 3 RB
|R. Slade
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
N. Bowers 83 TE
|N. Bowers
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
D. Chisena 88 WR
|D. Chisena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 36 LB
|J. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 17 S
|G. Taylor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Reid 29 CB
|J. Reid
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Windsor 54 DT
|R. Windsor
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luketa 40 LB
|J. Luketa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 8 CB
|M. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brisker 7 S
|J. Brisker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oweh 28 DE
|J. Oweh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simmons 34 DE
|S. Simmons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hansard 53 DT
|F. Hansard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 12 LB
|B. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|2/2
|47
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|3
|42.7
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
