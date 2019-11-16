Drive Chart
Hurts, No. 10 Oklahoma rally to beat No. 12 Baylor 34-31

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

WACO, Texas (AP) Gabe Brkic kicked a 31-yard field goal with 1:45 left after Jalen Hurts threw four touchdown passes in a big comeback and No. 10 Oklahoma kept its playoff hopes alive, beating No. 12 Baylor 34-31 on Saturday night while ending the Bears’ bid for an undefeated season.

While the Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 10 CFP) were without standout receiver CeeDee Lamb, Hurts was 30-of-42 passing for 297 yards with all of his TDs coming after Baylor took a 25-point lead early in the second quarter. The quarterback, who had three turnovers, also ran for 114 yards.

Baylor (9-1, 6-1, No. 13 CFP), which had its 11-game winning streak snapped, joined No. 7 Minnesota in losing their first games Saturday. The only remaining undefeated FBS teams are No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson.

Oklahoma erased a three-touchdown halftime deficit and tied the game at 31-all on Hurts’ 2-yard TD pass to Brayden Willis with 5:25 left. The Bears had run only seven plays for 35 yards in the second half until that point, and their only first down had been on a play when JaMycal Hasty fumbled, before punting again.

The Bears had one more chance after the field goal. They got to the Sooners 40 before linebacker Nik Bonitto’s interception with 29 seconds left.

Oklahoma and Baylor could meet again in three weeks in the Big 12 championship game. The league’s top two teams play Dec. 7 in Arlington, Texas.

Charlie Brewer, who finished 18-of-29 passing for 194 yards, threw two touchdown passes to Denzel Mims and ran for two more in the first half when the Bears jumped out to a 28-3 lead.

Hurts was running toward the end zone to get the Sooners within a touchdown in the third quarter when he fumbled - big defensive end James Lynch reached out and knocked the ball loose, then recovered it in the end zone.

The Sooners opened the second half with freshman Austin Stogner’s second TD catch, a 3-yarder that made it 31-17. After Hurts’ fumble hit, he bounced back to hit another freshman, Theo Wease, for a 19-yard touchdown.

Grayland Arnold returned an interception 71 yards to set up Brewer’s 9-yard TD to Mims that made it 28-3 with 11 minutes left in the first half. Brewer had a 4-yard TD run on the first play of the second quarter that set up when Blake Lynch tripped up Hurts, who fumbled when he reached down to try to stay on his feet.

After Brkic kicked a 39-yard field goal on Oklahoma’s opening drive, Brewer had a 2-yard TD run and then lofted a perfectly thrown 30-yard touchdown pass that Mims caught crossing the goal line.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: The Sooners keep winning games in November when it counts, and still have a chance to get in the playoff for the fourth time in five seasons. They have won 19 in a row in November since a loss to Baylor in 2014.

Baylor: The Bears can still win a Big 12 title, but they pretty much have no chance to get in the playoff even if they win out. They were already ranked behind a pair of two-loss SEC teams in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing a game. ... Baylor’s defense had allowed only 19 points a game, but couldn’t get off the field in the second half against the Sooners, who finished 14 below their scoring average

UP NEXT

Oklahoma will be home for the last time this season when the Sooners host TCU next Saturday.

Baylor plays its home finale next Saturday, when No. 22 Texas travels about 100 miles north on Interstate 35 to play the Bears.

---

BAYLOR Bears
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 31 for 6 yards (23-D.White).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 31
(14:36 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 38 for 7 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38
(14:06 - 1st) 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 40 for 2 yards (90-N.Gallimore6-T.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 40
(13:34 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Hasty.
Sack
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 40
(13:28 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 34 for -6 yards (7-R.Perkins).
Punt
4 & 14 - BAYLOR 34
(12:55 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 19 yards from BAY 34 out of bounds at the OKL 47.

OKLA Sooners
- FG (8 plays, 31 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 47
(12:48 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 50 for 3 yards (99-B.Roy38-J.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 50
(12:24 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 46 for 4 yards (2-B.Lynch).
Penalty
3 & 3 - OKLA 46
(11:48 - 1st) Penalty on OKL 77-E.Swenson False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 46. No Play.
+17 YD
3 & 8 - OKLA 49
(11:34 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 5-A.Miller. 5-A.Miller to BAY 34 for 17 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 34
(11:08 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 23 for 11 yards (1-G.Arnold3-C.Miller).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 23
(10:39 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 83-N.Basquine. 83-N.Basquine pushed ob at BAY 18 for 5 yards (1-G.Arnold).
No Gain
2 & 5 - OKLA 18
(10:17 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
Sack
3 & 5 - OKLA 18
(10:12 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts sacked at BAY 22 for -4 yards (99-B.Roy).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - OKLA 22
(9:30 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

BAYLOR Bears
- TD (10 plays, 78 yards, 3:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:25 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 64 yards from OKL 35. 6-J.Hasty to BAY 22 for 21 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 22
(9:19 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 22
(9:14 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to BAY 33 for 11 yards (11-P.Motley).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33
(8:50 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 14-C.Platt. 14-C.Platt to BAY 47 for 14 yards (10-P.Fields).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47
(8:34 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to OKL 46 for 7 yards (31-J.Redmond).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 46
(8:07 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to OKL 41 for 5 yards (10-P.Fields35-N.Bonitto).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41
(7:43 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to OKL 39 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 39
(7:08 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer to OKL 37 for 2 yards (9-K.Murray).
+11 YD
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 37
(6:29 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to OKL 26 for 11 yards (23-D.White44-B.Radley-Hiles).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26
(6:03 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett pushed ob at OKL 2 for 24 yards (10-P.Fields).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - BAYLOR 2
(5:30 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on OKL Offside declined.
PAT Good
(5:26 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:26 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 63 yards from BAY 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 22 FUMBLES (44-D.Dixon). 81-B.Willis to OKL 22 for no gain. Penalty on OKL 8-T.Bridges Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 12
(5:09 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 12
(5:03 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 16 for 4 yards (38-J.Williams9-J.Lockhart).
Sack
3 & 6 - OKLA 16
(4:26 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKL 8 for -8 yards (2-B.Lynch26-T.Bernard).
Punt
4 & 14 - OKLA 8
(3:47 - 1st) 46-R.Mundschau punts 46 yards from OKL 8 out of bounds at the BAY 46.

BAYLOR Bears
- TD (5 plays, 54 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46
(3:34 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Sneed.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 46
(3:29 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer to OKL 42 for 12 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 42
(2:52 - 1st) 6-J.Hasty to OKL 33 for 9 yards (9-K.Murray).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 33
(2:29 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer to OKL 30 for 3 yards (34-D.Ugwoegbu).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 30
(1:58 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:51 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners
- Fumble (5 plays, 67 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:51 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 57 yards from BAY 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 12 for 4 yards (45-B.Jackson). Team penalty on OKL Holding declined. Penalty on OKL 8-T.Bridges Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at OKL 12.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 6
(1:45 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 12 for 6 yards (26-T.Bernard99-B.Roy).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 12
(1:30 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 18 for 6 yards (2-B.Lynch).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 18
(0:57 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 5-A.Miller. 5-A.Miller to OKL 40 for 22 yards (12-K.Barnes38-J.Williams).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 40
(0:29 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 43 for 3 yards (93-J.Lynch9-J.Lockhart).
Sack
2 & 7 - OKLA 43
(0:10 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKL 28 for -15 yards FUMBLES (2-B.Lynch). 26-T.Bernard to OKL 27 for no gain.

BAYLOR Bears
- TD (2 plays, 27 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27
(0:01 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to OKL 4 for 23 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - BAYLOR 4
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:56 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners
- Interception (8 plays, 66 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:56 - 2nd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(14:56 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson pushed ob at OKL 37 for 12 yards (1-G.Arnold).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 37
(14:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 46 for 17 yards (3-C.Miller).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 46
(14:09 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 44 for 2 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 44
(13:42 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 83-N.Basquine. 83-N.Basquine to BAY 38 for 6 yards (1-G.Arnold).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 38
(13:12 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at BAY 35 for 3 yards (11-J.Houston).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 35
(12:48 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 35 for no gain (9-J.Lockhart).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 35
(12:03 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 36 for -1 yard (90-T.Franklin38-J.Williams).
Int
3 & 11 - OKLA 36
(11:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Basquine INTERCEPTED by 1-G.Arnold at BAY 20. 1-G.Arnold pushed ob at OKL 9 for 71 yards (1-J.Hurts).

BAYLOR Bears
- TD (1 plays, 9 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 9 - BAYLOR 9
(11:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:02 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners
- TD (15 plays, 75 yards, 5:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:02 - 2nd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(11:02 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 35 for 10 yards (11-J.Houston).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 35
(10:40 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Miller.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 35
(10:34 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to OKL 49 for 14 yards (8-H.Black).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 49
(10:03 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 48 for 3 yards (26-T.Bernard).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 48
(9:36 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris to BAY 38 for 10 yards (2-B.Lynch).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 38
(9:07 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 38 for no gain (8-H.Black).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 38
(8:33 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 33 for 5 yards (26-T.Bernard).
No Gain
3 & 5 - OKLA 33
(7:56 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Basquine.
Penalty
4 & 5 - OKLA 33
(7:49 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo. Penalty on BAY 11-J.Houston Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 33. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 23
(7:45 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts pushed ob at BAY 15 for 8 yards (11-J.Houston).
No Gain
2 & 2 - OKLA 15
(7:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 15
(6:55 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 10 for 5 yards (26-T.Bernard).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 10
(6:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 6 FUMBLES (8-H.Black). to BAY 6 for no gain.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 6
(5:50 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 5 for 1 yard (3-C.Miller).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 5
(5:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:06 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

BAYLOR Bears
- FG (13 plays, 61 yards, 4:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:06 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 59 yards from OKL 35. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 28 for 22 yards (35-N.Bonitto).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28
(4:59 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 28 for no gain (31-J.Redmond).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 28
(4:22 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 14-C.Platt. 14-C.Platt to BAY 35 for 7 yards (6-T.Brown).
+14 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 35
(3:42 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to BAY 49 for 14 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49
(3:12 - 2nd) 6-J.Hasty to OKL 46 for 5 yards (9-K.Murray).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 46
(2:41 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer to OKL 40 for 6 yards (90-N.Gallimore).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40
(2:24 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to OKL 42 for -2 yards (9-K.Murray).
+1 YD
2 & 12 - BAYLOR 42
(1:53 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton to OKL 41 for 1 yard (9-K.Murray).
+13 YD
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 41
(1:07 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to OKL 28 for 13 yards (11-P.Motley).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28
(0:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer to OKL 22 for 6 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 22
(0:41 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to OKL 17 for 5 yards (11-P.Motley).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 17
(0:24 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 14-C.Platt. 14-C.Platt runs ob at OKL 11 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 11
(0:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Sneed.
No Gain
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 11
(0:14 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Hasty.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 11
(0:07 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

BAYLOR Bears
- Fumble (1 plays, 28 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:03 - 2nd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 48 yards from BAY 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 45 for 28 yards (15-C.Morgan).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 64 yards from BAY 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 26 for 25 yards (42-J.McVea).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26
(14:55 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 32 for 6 yards (13-R.Texada).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 32
(14:33 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 26-K.Brooks. 26-K.Brooks pushed ob at OKL 36 for 4 yards (8-H.Black38-J.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36
(14:18 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 36
(14:11 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles pushed ob at OKL 48 for 12 yards (8-H.Black).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48
(13:48 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris pushed ob at BAY 40 for 12 yards (1-G.Arnold).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40
(13:27 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris to BAY 28 for 12 yards (8-H.Black).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28
(12:57 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 29 for -1 yard (26-T.Bernard2-B.Lynch).
+8 YD
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 29
(12:18 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 21 for 8 yards (11-J.Houston).
Penalty
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 21
(11:31 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Haselwood. Penalty on OKL 56-C.Humphrey Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 21. No Play.
+28 YD
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 31
(11:22 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to BAY 3 for 28 yards (26-T.Bernard).
No Gain
1 & 3 - BAYLOR 3
(10:41 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 3 for no gain (99-B.Roy).
No Gain
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 3
(10:00 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 3 for no gain (99-B.Roy93-J.Lynch).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 3
(9:22 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:16 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners
- Fumble (11 plays, 55 yards, 4:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:16 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(9:16 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to OKL 47 FUMBLES (11-P.Motley). 10-P.Fields runs ob at OKL 45 for -2 yards.

BAYLOR Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45
(9:06 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 26-K.Brooks. 26-K.Brooks pushed ob at OKL 47 for 2 yards (99-B.Roy8-H.Black).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 47
(8:27 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris to BAY 44 for 9 yards (26-T.Bernard).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44
(8:04 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 39 for 5 yards (3-C.Miller).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 39
(7:31 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 33 for 6 yards (3-C.Miller).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33
(6:57 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to BAY 28 for 5 yards (26-T.Bernard).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 28
(6:23 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 24 for 4 yards (3-C.Miller).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 24
(5:51 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 23 FUMBLES (3-C.Miller). 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 17 for no gain.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 17
(5:29 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles runs ob at BAY 9 for 8 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 9
(5:11 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 4 for 5 yards (26-T.Bernard).
No Gain
1 & 4 - BAYLOR 4
(4:39 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Haselwood.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 4
(4:35 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to BAY End Zone FUMBLES (93-J.Lynch). to the BAY End Zone downed by 93-J.Lynch touchback.

OKLA Sooners
- TD (13 plays, 90 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 20
(4:35 - 3rd) Penalty on OKL 54-M.Hayes Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BAY 20. No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 35
(4:29 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 31 for -4 yards (7-R.Perkins).
No Gain
2 & 14 - OKLA 31
(3:59 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Platt.
+10 YD
3 & 14 - OKLA 31
(3:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett to BAY 41 for 10 yards (31-J.Redmond9-K.Murray).
Punt
4 & 4 - OKLA 41
(3:10 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 49 yards from BAY 41 to the OKL 10 downed by 7-J.Lovett.

BAYLOR Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 10
(2:57 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 10
(2:52 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 16 for 6 yards (11-J.Houston).
+15 YD
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 16
(2:11 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris to OKL 31 for 15 yards (42-J.McVea).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31
(1:42 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 36 for 5 yards (8-H.Black26-T.Bernard).
No Gain
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 36
(1:01 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
+12 YD
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 36
(0:55 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to OKL 48 for 12 yards (8-H.Black2-B.Lynch).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48
(0:29 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 45 for 7 yards (38-J.Williams).
+15 YD
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 45
(0:01 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris to BAY 30 for 15 yards (8-H.Black).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 30
(15:00 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 24 for 6 yards (26-T.Bernard).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 24
(14:34 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 22 for 2 yards (15-C.Morgan).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 22
(14:12 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 21 for 1 yard (42-J.McVea26-T.Bernard).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 21
(13:39 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 19 for 2 yards (99-B.Roy).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 19
(13:08 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:58 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners
- TD (14 plays, 77 yards, 6:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:58 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 59 yards from OKL 35. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 22 for 16 yards (84-L.Morris).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 22
(12:51 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 28 for 6 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
Sack
2 & 4 - OKLA 28
(12:24 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 23 for -5 yards (7-R.Perkins).
No Gain
3 & 9 - OKLA 23
(11:43 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton.
Punt
4 & 9 - OKLA 23
(11:37 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers punts 54 yards from BAY 23 to the OKL 23 downed by 46-R.Matiscik.

BAYLOR Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 23
(11:26 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 33 for 10 yards (13-R.Texada).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33
(10:58 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 35 for 2 yards (99-B.Roy).
No Gain
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 35
(10:28 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Brooks.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 35
(10:20 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 26-K.Brooks. 26-K.Brooks to OKL 46 for 11 yards (3-C.Miller).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46
(10:03 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 26-K.Brooks. 26-K.Brooks to BAY 49 for 5 yards (8-H.Black).
Penalty
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 49
(9:30 - 4th) Penalty on OKL 52-T.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 49. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 46
(9:13 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to BAY 45 for 9 yards (3-C.Miller).
+10 YD
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 45
(8:31 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 35 for 10 yards (3-C.Miller).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35
(8:02 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 11-J.Haselwood. 11-J.Haselwood to BAY 19 for 16 yards (1-G.Arnold).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 19
(7:23 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 5-A.Miller. 5-A.Miller pushed ob at BAY 11 for 8 yards (8-H.Black).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 11
(6:57 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 8 for 3 yards (3-C.Miller).
No Gain
1 & 8 - BAYLOR 8
(6:31 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 8 for no gain (99-B.Roy).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 8
(5:59 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson pushed ob at BAY 2 for 6 yards (13-R.Texada).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 2
(5:31 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:25 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners
- FG (8 plays, 59 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:25 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 60 yards from OKL 35. 6-J.Hasty pushed ob at BAY 22 for 17 yards (35-N.Bonitto).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 22
(5:21 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims. Penalty on OKL 11-P.Motley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 22. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 37
(5:15 - 4th) 25-T.Ebner to BAY 36 for -1 yard (9-K.Murray).
No Gain
2 & 11 - OKLA 36
(4:39 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Sneed.
No Gain
3 & 11 - OKLA 36
(4:29 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
Punt
4 & 11 - OKLA 36
(4:22 - 4th) 43-I.Power punts 37 yards from BAY 36 to OKL 27 fair catch by 12-D.Stoops. Team penalty on OKL Running into kicker declined.

BAYLOR Bears
- Interception (6 plays, 13 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27
(4:15 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKL 23 for -4 yards (26-T.Bernard38-J.Williams).
+32 YD
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 23
(3:42 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 45 for 32 yards (1-G.Arnold).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45
(3:16 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to BAY 34 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 34
(2:44 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 10-P.Fields.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 34
(2:38 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris to BAY 21 for 13 yards (1-G.Arnold3-C.Miller).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21
(2:09 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 21
(2:01 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to BAY 17 for 4 yards (26-T.Bernard38-J.Williams).
+3 YD
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 17
(1:56 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to BAY 14 for 3 yards (3-C.Miller).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 14
(1:49 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

OKLA Sooners
- End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:45 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(1:45 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to BAY 33 for 8 yards (11-P.Motley).
Sack
2 & 2 - OKLA 33
(1:25 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 30 for -3 yards (7-R.Perkins).
+11 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 30
(1:00 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed runs ob at BAY 41 for 11 yards.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 41
(0:56 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to OKL 40 for 19 yards (9-K.Murray).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 40
(0:40 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Sneed.
Int
2 & 10 - OKLA 40
(0:34 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks INTERCEPTED by 35-N.Bonitto at OKL 38. 35-N.Bonitto to OKL 38 for no gain.

BAYLOR Bears

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38
(0:29 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts kneels at OKL 36 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:49
47-G.Brkic 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
59
yds
02:26
pos
34
31
Point After TD 5:25
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Touchdown 5:31
1-J.Hurts complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
82
yds
06:01
pos
30
31
Point After TD 12:58
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
31
Touchdown 13:08
1-J.Hurts complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
90
yds
02:56
pos
23
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:16
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
31
Touchdown 9:22
1-J.Hurts complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
84
yds
05:44
pos
16
31
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:07
95-J.Mayers 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
61
yds
04:59
pos
10
31
Point After TD 5:06
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 5:13
1-J.Hurts complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
65
yds
05:56
pos
9
28
Point After TD 11:02
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 11:09
12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
9
yds
00:07
pos
3
27
Point After TD 14:56
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 15:00
12-C.Brewer runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
27
yds
00:00
pos
3
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:51
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 1:58
12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
54
yds
01:43
pos
3
13
Point After TD 5:26
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 5:30
12-C.Brewer runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on OKL Offside declined.
10
plays
78
yds
03:59
pos
3
6
Field Goal 9:30
47-G.Brkic 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
36
yds
03:18
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 34 18
Rushing 15 7
Passing 18 9
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 12-18 4-9
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 499 293
Total Plays 95 52
Avg Gain 5.3 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 228 113
Rush Attempts 52 23
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 4.9
Net Yards Passing 271 180
Comp. - Att. 30-43 18-29
Yards Per Pass 6.3 6.2
Penalties - Yards 7-66 1-10
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 5-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 1-46.0 5-31.8
Return Yards 77 147
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 4-77 4-76
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-71
Safeties 0 0
1234T
10 Oklahoma 9-1 3771734
13 Baylor 9-1 14170031
McLane Stadium Waco, Texas
 271 PASS YDS 180
228 RUSH YDS 113
499 TOTAL YDS 293
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 297 4 1 157.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 297 4 1 157.5
J. Hurts 30/42 297 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 114 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 114 0
J. Hurts 27 114 0 17
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 93 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 93 0
K. Brooks 18 93 0 32
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
R. Stevenson 6 23 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 86 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 86 0
L. Morris 7 86 0 15
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 0
C. Rambo 5 50 0 28
A. Miller 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 47 0
A. Miller 3 47 0 22
T. Wease 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 1
T. Wease 2 31 1 19
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
R. Stevenson 3 24 0 12
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
K. Brooks 4 22 0 11
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Haselwood 1 16 0 16
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
N. Basquine 2 11 0 6
A. Stogner 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 2
A. Stogner 2 8 2 5
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
B. Willis 1 2 1 2
P. Fields 10 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Fields 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Murray 7-1 0.0 0
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
P. Motley 5-0 0.0 0
R. Perkins 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 3.0
R. Perkins 4-0 3.0 0
P. Fields 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Fields 3-0 0.0 0
J. Redmond 31 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Redmond 3-0 0.0 0
N. Gallimore 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Gallimore 2-0 0.0 0
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Turner-Yell 2-0 0.0 0
D. White 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. White 2-0 0.0 0
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Radley-Hiles 2-1 0.0 0
D. Ugwoegbu 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ugwoegbu 1-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
N. Bonitto 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
N. Bonitto 0-1 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Brkic 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
G. Brkic 2/2 39 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Mundschau 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
R. Mundschau 1 46.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 19.3 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 19.3 28 0
T. Brown 4 19.3 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 194 2 1 134.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 194 2 1 134.1
C. Brewer 18/29 194 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 65 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 65 2
C. Brewer 17 65 2 23
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 42 0
J. Hasty 3 42 0 28
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Lovett 1 5 0 5
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Fleeks 1 2 0 2
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Ebner 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mims 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 92 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 92 2
D. Mims 6 92 2 30
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
R. Sneed 3 34 0 14
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
J. Lovett 2 34 0 24
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
C. Platt 3 27 0 14
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 6 0
J. Fleeks 3 6 0 6
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Thornton 1 1 0 1
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Hasty 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Black 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
H. Black 12-0 0.0 0
C. Miller 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
C. Miller 11-2 0.0 0
T. Bernard 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 1.0
T. Bernard 11-4 1.0 0
G. Arnold 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
G. Arnold 8-0 0.0 1
B. Roy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
B. Roy 8-1 1.0 0
J. Houston 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Houston 5-0 0.0 0
B. Lynch 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.5
B. Lynch 4-3 1.5 0
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.5
J. Williams 3-5 0.5 0
R. Texada 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Texada 3-0 0.0 0
J. McVea 42 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McVea 2-0 0.0 0
J. Lynch 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Lynch 2-1 0.0 0
C. Morgan 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Morgan 1-0 0.0 0
R. Matiscik 46 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Matiscik 1-0 0.0 0
K. Barnes 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Barnes 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lockhart 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Lockhart 1-2 0.0 0
T. Franklin 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Franklin 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Mayers 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
J. Mayers 1/1 28 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Power 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 39.8 1
I. Power 4 39.8 1 49
J. Mayers 95 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 0.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 0.0 0
J. Mayers 1 0.0 0 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 21 0
J. Hasty 2 19.0 21 0
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 22 0
J. Fleeks 2 19.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 OKLA 47 3:18 8 31 FG
5:26 OKLA 12 1:39 3 -4 Punt
1:51 OKLA 6 1:41 5 67 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 OKLA 25 3:31 8 66 INT
11:02 OKLA 25 5:56 15 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 26 5:44 13 74 TD
9:06 OKLA 45 4:31 11 55 Fumble
2:57 OKLA 10 2:56 13 90 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:26 OKLA 23 6:01 14 77 TD
4:15 OKLA 27 2:26 8 59 FG
0:29 OKLA 38 0:00 1 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAYLOR 25 2:05 5 9 Punt
9:25 BAYLOR 22 3:59 10 78 TD
3:34 BAYLOR 46 1:43 5 54 TD
0:01 OKLA 27 0:00 2 27 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:09 OKLA 9 0:07 1 9 TD
5:06 BAYLOR 28 4:59 13 61 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:16 BAYLOR 25 0:00 1 28 Fumble
4:35 BAYLOR 20 1:25 4 21 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 BAYLOR 22 1:21 3 1 Punt
5:25 BAYLOR 22 1:03 4 14 Punt
1:45 BAYLOR 25 1:11 6 13 INT
