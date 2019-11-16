|
|
|UGA
|AUBURN
No. 5 Georgia holds on, beats No. 13 Auburn 21-14
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Georgia’s defense entered the fourth quarter vying for another shutout. The fifth-ranked Bulldogs ended it with two big stops - and another division title.
In between, things got interesting.
Jake Fromm passed for three touchdowns and Georgia’s defense delivered in the clutch, clinching the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division with a 21-14 victory over No. 13 Auburn on Saturday.
“Our kids were very resilient to come into this place and lose momentum - obviously lose momentum - and be able to go back out and get it,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I thought that showed some fortitude and ability to handle some tough, adverse things.”
The Bulldogs (9-1, 6-1 SEC, No. 4 CFP) sailed through three quarters with a 21-0 lead before Auburn (7-3, 4-3) rallied in the fourth.
Georgia held on to become the first team to win three consecutive SEC East titles since Florida won five in a row from 1992-96.
“It’s special and speaks a lot about this football program, our head coach and about our team in the locker room,” Fromm said. “Guys who are willing to come in and do whatever it takes.”
Fromm and De’Andre Swift produced enough to keep the Bulldogs on track for a shot at the College Football Playoffs. Most of the way, though, it was clear the game featured two of the league’s top defenses.
Auburn scored two touchdowns in the fourth, then had a pair of drives stopped on fourth down in the final minutes. Freshman Bo Nix threw three incompletions and was sacked on the Tigers’ final drive starting from their 27.
Fromm was 13-of-28 passing for just 110 yards, but had a 51-yard touchdown pass to Dominick Blaylock and a pair of 5-yarders to Eli Wolf and Brian Herrien. Swift ran for 106 yards on 17 carries.
Nix completed 30 of 50 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 13 times for 42 yards. Seth Williams caught 13 passes for 121 yards.
The Tigers finally scored on Nix’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Eli Stove with 10:04 left, taking advantage of a pass interference call on the previous third-down play. Auburn appeared to recover an onside kick but it was overturned upon review because of an illegal block by Anthony Schwartz.
A Georgia three-and-out and three minutes later, Nix dove into the end zone for a 2-yard score after a play fake.
It was the first rushing touchdown the Bulldogs had allowed all season.
Auburn again drove into Georgia territory with Nix running for 8 yards on a fourth-and-5 play. Harold Joiner couldn’t collect a pass that was slightly behind him on the next fourth-down play.
“It was a sprint out and I threw it behind Harold,” Nix said. “You can't make mistakes like that."
Smart didn’t give his defense too much credit for that one.
“The guy just missed the ball, it looked like to me,” the Bulldogs coach said. “He was wide open. I can’t say that we stopped them. We got them to fourth down and they gave us a gift.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia: Has won 15 of the last 19 meetings. Was outgained by 329-251 in total yards.
Auburn: Continued to struggle offensively against top teams. But the defense remains good enough to keep the Tigers in most games. Fell to 1-3 in games against teams currently ranked in the Top 11, all of them competitive.
STALLED DRIVES
Auburn did have a handful of promising drives before the fourth but struggled to cash in with points. In the first half, the Tigers had a missed field goal, a 13-yard loss on fourth down and a fumble by Nix. With the game still in reach, Auburn had the ball in Georgia territory on its first two possessions of the second half but came up empty.
CLOSE CALL
Auburn’s Williams had a catch overturned by replay officials on the penultimate drive. He appeared to get his right foot down but the ball was wobbling as Williams went out of bounds.
“We had the momentum and the crowd was in it,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “We got the ball down to the 22-yard line and we thought we had a completion. They overturned it and it looked like an NFL catch to me. That was a tough one, a real tough one.”
PHOTOGRAPHER HURT
A photographer was taken to the hospital after she was hit on the sideline and carted off the field. A Georgia statement said Chamberlain Smith was sent to East Alabama Medical Center in nearby Opelika for treatment. The school didn’t specify her injury.
A photography intern for the University of Georgia Athletic Association, the Georgia graduate was hurt when Herrien ran into her several feet off the sideline late in the second quarter. Smith was kneeling down to take a picture and appeared to get hit in the head by Herrien’s knee.
Smith drew immediate medical attention and was down on the ground for several minutes. She had her eyes open, along with a bruise above her eye, when she was taken off on a stretcher.
UP NEXT
Georgia hosts Texas A&M on Saturday.
Auburn hosts Samford, an FCS team from Birmingham, on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Missed FG (9 plays, 46 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove pushed ob at AUB 40 for 15 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(14:44 - 1st) 3-D.Williams to AUB 43 for 3 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 43(14:13 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 43(14:08 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to UGA 49 for 8 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(13:41 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to UGA 43 for 6 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 43(13:09 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to UGA 36 for 7 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(12:29 - 1st) 3-D.Williams to UGA 36 for no gain (2-R.LeCounte30-T.Crowder).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 36(11:57 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 42-J.Wilson.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 36(11:53 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams pushed ob at UGA 29 for 7 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - AUBURN 29(11:23 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 29(11:18 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 30 for 1 yard (10-O.Pappoe).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 30(10:43 - 1st) 7-D.Swift pushed ob at UGA 34 for 4 yards (20-J.Dinson).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 5 - UGA 34(10:04 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift to UGA 31 for -3 yards (9-J.Sherwood).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UGA 31(9:34 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 67 yards from UGA 31 to the AUB 2 downed by 59-S.Nixon.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 2(9:20 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 13 for 11 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 13(9:05 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Schwartz.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 13(8:58 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 15 for 2 yards (95-D.Wyatt).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 8 - AUBURN 15(8:14 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 11 for -4 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - AUBURN 11(7:30 - 1st) 90-A.Siposs punts 50 yards from AUB 11. 8-D.Blaylock pushed ob at UGA 39 for no gain (9-J.Sherwood).
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (3 plays, 61 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 39(7:18 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager to UGA 45 for 6 yards (20-J.Dinson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UGA 45(6:38 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 49 for 4 yards (33-K.Britt).
|
+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 49(6:07 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 8-D.Blaylock. 8-D.Blaylock runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:56 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:56 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(5:56 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 28 for 3 yards (95-D.Wyatt94-M.Barnett).
|
-8 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 28(5:28 - 1st) 5-A.Schwartz to AUB 20 for -8 yards (10-M.Herring).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - AUBURN 20(4:49 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 28-J.Whitlow. 28-J.Whitlow to AUB 26 for 6 yards (17-N.Dean11-J.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - AUBURN 26(4:02 - 1st) 90-A.Siposs punts 48 yards from AUB 26 to UGA 26 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (9 plays, 7 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 26(3:54 - 1st) 16-D.Robertson to UGA 30 for 4 yards (20-J.Dinson6-C.Tutt).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 30(3:05 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 37 for 7 yards (24-D.Thomas4-N.Igbinoghene).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(2:26 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 15-L.Cager.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 37(2:19 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - UGA 37(2:15 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens pushed ob at UGA 48 for 11 yards (4-N.Igbinoghene9-J.Sherwood).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 48(1:59 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 15-L.Cager.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 48(1:54 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 46 for -2 yards (5-D.Brown).
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - UGA 46(1:10 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm sacked at UGA 38 for -8 yards (3-M.Davidson).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 20 - UGA 38(0:20 - 1st) Penalty on UGA 90-J.Camarda Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UGA 38. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 25 - UGA 33(0:20 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 52 yards from UGA 33 to AUB 15 fair catch by 6-C.Tutt.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 16(0:13 - 1st) 28-J.Whitlow to AUB 20 for 4 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 20(15:00 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix scrambles pushed ob at AUB 21 for 1 yard (10-M.Herring).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 21(14:47 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - AUBURN 21(14:43 - 2nd) 90-A.Siposs punts 44 yards from AUB 21 to UGA 35 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(14:34 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 45 for 10 yards (13-J.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 45(14:15 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 45(14:08 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to AUB 49 FUMBLES (35-Z.McClain). out of bounds at the AUB 49.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UGA 49(13:35 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Woerner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UGA 49(13:27 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 49 yards from AUB 49 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Downs (12 plays, 30 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(13:16 - 2nd) 28-J.Whitlow to AUB 19 for -1 yard (52-T.Clark).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - AUBURN 19(12:53 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 28 for 9 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 28(12:39 - 2nd) 28-J.Whitlow to AUB 30 for 2 yards (30-T.Crowder).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(12:11 - 2nd) 28-J.Whitlow to AUB 39 for 9 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 39(11:50 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz pushed ob at AUB 44 for 5 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44(11:28 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Cannella.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 44(11:21 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 33-W.Hastings. 33-W.Hastings to UGA 47 for 9 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 47(10:59 - 2nd) 28-J.Whitlow to UGA 46 for 1 yard (11-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(10:33 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Schwartz.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 46(10:25 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to UGA 39 for 7 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 39(9:51 - 2nd) 28-J.Whitlow to UGA 37 for 2 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
-13 YD
|
4 & 1 - AUBURN 37(9:15 - 2nd) 28-J.Whitlow to UGA 50 for -13 yards (51-D.Marshall).
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 50(9:05 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to AUB 47 for 3 yards (33-K.Britt).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 47(8:28 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 8-D.Blaylock. 8-D.Blaylock to AUB 48 for -1 yard (24-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UGA 48(7:50 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Blaylock.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UGA 48(7:43 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 42 yards from AUB 48 out of bounds at the AUB 6.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 6(7:30 - 2nd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 10 for 4 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 10(7:04 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 9 for -1 yard (52-T.Clark).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 9(6:28 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - AUBURN 9(6:22 - 2nd) 90-A.Siposs punts 51 yards from AUB 9. 8-D.Blaylock to UGA 40 for no gain (24-D.Thomas). Penalty on UGA 6-O.Reese Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UGA 40.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(6:09 - 2nd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 28 for 3 yards (1-B.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UGA 28(5:36 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UGA 28(5:29 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Woerner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UGA 28(5:24 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 57 yards from UGA 28 to AUB 15 fair catch by 6-C.Tutt.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Fumble (6 plays, 48 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 15(5:17 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 8-S.Shivers. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 17 for 2 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 17(4:44 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 45 for 28 yards (27-E.Stokes32-M.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(4:21 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 42-J.Wilson.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 45(4:15 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix scrambles to AUB 46 for 1 yard (76-M.Carter).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 46(3:40 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to UGA 44 for 10 yards (23-M.Webb).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44(3:27 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to UGA 37 FUMBLES (11-J.Johnson). 2-R.LeCounte to UGA 37 for no gain.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, -5 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(3:18 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 39 for 2 yards (33-K.Britt).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 39(2:41 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 42 for 3 yards (5-D.Brown94-T.Truesdell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UGA 42(1:59 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 35-B.Herrien.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - UGA 42(1:54 - 2nd) Penalty on UGA 41-C.Tindall False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 42. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 10 - UGA 37(1:54 - 2nd) Penalty on UGA 90-J.Camarda Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UGA 37. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - UGA 32(1:54 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 63 yards from UGA 32. 6-C.Tutt pushed ob at AUB 29 for 24 yards (17-N.Dean).
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 29(1:40 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 33-W.Hastings.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 29(1:35 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 29(1:30 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - AUBURN 29(1:26 - 2nd) 90-A.Siposs punts 52 yards from AUB 29 to UGA 19 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (8 plays, 81 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 19(1:19 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 24 for 5 yards (3-M.Davidson).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 24(1:12 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 40 for 16 yards (20-J.Dinson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(1:05 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson. Penalty on AUB 23-R.McCreary Pass interference 7 yards enforced at UGA 40. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 47(1:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson pushed ob at AUB 40 for 13 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(0:55 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to AUB 14 for 26 yards (20-J.Dinson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 14(0:39 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson pushed ob at AUB 8 for 6 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UGA 8(0:32 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 35-B.Herrien. 35-B.Herrien to AUB 5 for 3 yards (33-K.Britt).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 5(0:27 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 35-B.Herrien. 35-B.Herrien runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to UGA 26 for 1 yard (20-J.Dinson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 26(14:26 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 31 for 5 yards (20-J.Dinson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UGA 31(13:42 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UGA 31(13:36 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda punts 34 yards from UGA 31 out of bounds at the AUB 35.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (8 plays, 26 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(13:28 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 42 for 7 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 42(13:09 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to AUB 44 for 2 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 44(12:44 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz pushed ob at AUB 46 for 2 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(12:23 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to UGA 47 for 7 yards (13-A.Ojulari32-M.Rice).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 47(11:43 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to UGA 43 for 4 yards (10-M.Herring).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 43(11:10 - 3rd) 3-D.Williams to UGA 42 for 1 yard (11-J.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 42(10:32 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to UGA 37 for 5 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 37(9:52 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to UGA 39 for -2 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - AUBURN 39(9:10 - 3rd) 90-A.Siposs punts 37 yards from UGA 39 out of bounds at the UGA 2.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 2(9:01 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 4 for 2 yards (94-T.Truesdell3-M.Davidson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 4(8:29 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 5 for 1 yard (5-D.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UGA 5(7:51 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Blaylock.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UGA 5(7:45 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda punts 60 yards from UGA 5. 6-C.Tutt to AUB 42 for 7 yards (41-C.Tindall).
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42(7:45 - 3rd) Penalty on UGA 87-T.Simmons Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AUB 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 43(7:36 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 43(7:28 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 43(7:21 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix sacked at UGA 46 for -3 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - AUBURN 46(6:52 - 3rd) 90-A.Siposs punts 34 yards from UGA 46 out of bounds at the UGA 12.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (14 plays, 101 yards, 6:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 12(6:40 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 15 for 3 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 15(6:12 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 24 for 9 yards (20-J.Dinson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 24(5:35 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift pushed ob at UGA 25 for 1 yard (15-J.Peters).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 25(5:07 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 40 for 15 yards (3-M.Davidson). Penalty on AUB 3-M.Davidson Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at UGA 40.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 45(4:43 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to AUB 43 for 2 yards (13-J.Davis35-Z.McClain).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 43(3:55 - 3rd) 10-K.Jackson to AUB 34 for 9 yards (24-D.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 34(3:18 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to AUB 29 for 5 yards (24-D.Thomas33-K.Britt).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 29(2:32 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to AUB 28 for 1 yard (5-D.Brown33-K.Britt).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - UGA 28(1:50 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson pushed ob at AUB 15 for 13 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 15(1:11 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 15(1:11 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UGA 15(1:05 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers. Penalty on AUB 1-B.Bryant Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at AUB 15. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - UGA 7(0:56 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to AUB 5 for 2 yards (21-S.Monday).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 5(0:19 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 17-E.Wolf. 17-E.Wolf runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:13 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:13 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(0:13 - 3rd) 28-J.Whitlow to AUB 26 for 1 yard (30-T.Crowder).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 26(15:00 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 35 for 9 yards (30-T.Crowder99-J.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(14:17 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 38 for 3 yards (10-M.Herring).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 38(13:41 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 33-W.Hastings. 33-W.Hastings pushed ob at AUB 45 for 7 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(13:14 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to AUB 50 for 5 yards (1-D.Wilson).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 50(12:37 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 11-S.Jackson. 11-S.Jackson to UGA 25 for 25 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(12:17 - 4th) 10-B.Nix to UGA 16 for 9 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 16(11:59 - 4th) 28-J.Whitlow to UGA 14 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 14(11:26 - 4th) 12-E.Stove pushed ob at UGA 13 for 1 yard (2-R.LeCounte).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 13(10:55 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 42-J.Wilson.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 13(10:50 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 33-W.Hastings. 33-W.Hastings to UGA 9 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - AUBURN 9(10:13 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 42-J.Wilson. Penalty on UGA 27-E.Stokes Pass interference 6 yards enforced at UGA 9. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - AUBURN 3(10:09 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:04 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:04 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 11 yards from AUB 35. 35-J.Moss to AUB 46 for no gain.
|
Kickoff
|(10:04 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 11 yards from AUB 35. 9-J.Sherwood to AUB 46 for no gain. Penalty on AUB 5-A.Schwartz Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at AUB 35. No Play.
|
Kickoff
|(10:01 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 70 yards from AUB 30. 35-B.Herrien to UGA 20 for 20 yards (27-T.Dean).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 20(9:56 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 22 for 2 yards (5-D.Brown).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 22(9:16 - 4th) 16-D.Robertson to UGA 21 for -1 yard (24-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UGA 21(8:32 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 9 - UGA 21(8:25 - 4th) Penalty on UGA 41-C.Tindall False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 21. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - UGA 16(8:25 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 54 yards from UGA 16. 6-C.Tutt to AUB 43 for 13 yards (1-D.Wilson).
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 57 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 43(8:11 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to UGA 33 for 24 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(7:58 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to UGA 19 for 14 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 19(7:41 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to UGA 10 for 9 yards (23-M.Webb).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 10(7:23 - 4th) 28-J.Whitlow to UGA 2 for 8 yards (20-J.Reed).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - AUBURN 2(7:07 - 4th) 10-B.Nix runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:03 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:03 - 4th) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(7:03 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Wolf.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 25(6:58 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm to UGA 25 for no gain (3-M.Davidson5-D.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UGA 25(6:15 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UGA 25(6:08 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 47 yards from UGA 25 to the AUB 28 downed by 87-T.Simmons.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Downs (11 plays, 55 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28(6:00 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz to AUB 37 for 9 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 37(5:43 - 4th) 28-J.Whitlow to AUB 45 for 8 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(5:15 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-A.Schwartz. 5-A.Schwartz pushed ob at UGA 47 for 8 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 47(4:41 - 4th) 28-J.Whitlow to UGA 47 FUMBLES. to AUB 50 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 50(4:16 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 33-W.Hastings.
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 5 - AUBURN 50(4:09 - 4th) 10-B.Nix scrambles pushed ob at UGA 42 for 8 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42(3:50 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 33-W.Hastings. 33-W.Hastings to UGA 39 for 3 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 39(3:16 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams pushed ob at UGA 22 for 17 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 39(3:16 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 39(3:10 - 4th) 10-B.Nix to UGA 34 for 5 yards (44-T.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - AUBURN 34(2:29 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 22-H.Joiner.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 34(2:24 - 4th) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 35 for 1 yard (4-N.Igbinoghene).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 35(2:19 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to UGA 39 for 4 yards (1-B.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UGA 39(2:16 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift to UGA 39 for no gain (13-J.Davis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UGA 39(2:10 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 34 yards from UGA 39 out of bounds at the AUB 27.
AUBURN
Tigers
- Downs (4 plays, 51 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 27(2:03 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 33-W.Hastings.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 27(1:59 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 28-J.Whitlow.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 27(1:51 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|
Sack
|
4 & 10 - AUBURN 27(1:44 - 4th) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 22 for -5 yards (44-T.Walker).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|22
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|5
|13
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|5-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|244
|321
|Total Plays
|64
|86
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|141
|84
|Rush Attempts
|36
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|2.3
|Net Yards Passing
|103
|237
|Comp. - Att.
|13-28
|30-50
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-56
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|11-50.7
|7-45.1
|Return Yards
|20
|43
|Punts - Returns
|2-0
|3-43
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|103
|PASS YDS
|237
|
|
|141
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|244
|TOTAL YDS
|321
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|13/28
|110
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|17
|106
|0
|26
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|7
|24
|0
|15
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|2
|-8
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|2
|50
|1
|51
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|3
|20
|0
|13
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|2
|8
|1
|5
|
L. Cager 15 WR
|L. Cager
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Wolf 17 TE
|E. Wolf
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
|C. Woerner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Landers 5 WR
|M. Landers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 14 DB
|D. Daniel
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 20 DB
|J. Reed
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Crowder 30 LB
|T. Crowder
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 11 LB
|Je. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 52 DL
|T. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 DL
|T. Walker
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 1 DB
|D. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Marshall 51 DE
|D. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter 76 DL
|M. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Barnett 94 DT
|M. Barnett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 99 DL
|J. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|11
|50.7
|4
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|30/50
|245
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|13
|42
|1
|9
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|8
|26
|0
|7
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|11
|23
|0
|9
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|13
|121
|0
|28
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|7
|48
|0
|10
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
W. Hastings 33 WR
|W. Hastings
|4
|23
|0
|9
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|3
|20
|1
|15
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Wilson 42 RB
|J. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Cannella 80 WR
|S. Cannella
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Joiner 22 RB
|H. Joiner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dinson 20 DB
|J. Dinson
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 5 DT
|D. Brown
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 24 DB
|D. Thomas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Davidson 3 DE
|M. Davidson
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Britt 33 LB
|K. Britt
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 13 DB
|J. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
|N. Igbinoghene
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 9 DB
|J. Sherwood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McClain 35 LB
|Z. McClain
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DT
|T. Truesdell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 10 LB
|O. Pappoe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 90 P
|A. Siposs
|7
|45.1
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|3
|14.3
|24
|0
-
17CINCY
SFLA
10
17
3rd 0:55 CBSS
-
AF
COLOST
10
14
3rd 0:00 ESP2
-
1LSU
MISS
44
23
3rd 3:31 ESPN
-
LVILLE
NCST
20
10
3rd 10:20 ACCN
-
SC
TXAM
3
13
3rd 12:58 SECN
-
ARIZST
OREGST
21
28
3rd 9:30 FS1
-
10OKLA
13BAYLOR
10
31
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
25APLST
GAST
35
21
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
UCLA
7UTAH
3
28
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
EMICH
AKRON
42
14
Final ESPNews
-
WMICH
OHIO
37
34
Final/OT ESPN2
-
BGREEN
MIAOH
3
44
Final ESPNU
-
NILL
TOLEDO
31
28
Final ESPN2
-
BUFF
KENTST
27
30
Final CBSSN
-
UNC
PITT
27
34
Final/OT ESPN
-
LATECH
MRSHL
10
31
Final CBSSN
-
FRESNO
SDGST
7
17
Final ESPN2
-
TCU
TXTECH
33
31
Final ESPN2
-
MA
NWEST
6
45
Final BTN
-
MICHST
15MICH
10
44
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
22OKLAST
13
31
Final FS1
-
VMI
ARMY
6
47
Final CBSSN
-
ALST
FSU
12
49
Final FSN
-
IND
9PSU
27
34
Final ABC
-
11FLA
MIZZOU
23
6
Final CBS
-