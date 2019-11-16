|
Mobley kicks 3 FGs to help carry Temple past Tulane, 29-21
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Will Mobley kicked three field goals and Anthony Russo threw two touchdown passes as Temple held off Tulane, 29-21 in an American Athletic Conference battle between two bowl-eligible teams Saturday afternoon.
Mobley connected from 35 yards in the first quarter to put the Owls on the board and, after Kenny Yeboah caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Todd Centeio, added another from 27-yards out in the second to give Temple (7-3, 4-2) a 13-7 halftime lead.
Mobley kicked a 20-yard field goal midway through the third quarter and Yeboah caught an 8-yard pass from Russo to make it 22-7 after three.
Darius Bradwell scored from 4 yards out to pull Tulane (6-4, 3-3) within eight, 22-14, but Jadan Blue caught a 16-yard pass from Russo to put the game out of reach, 29-14, with just under 10 minutes to play.
Russo was 22 of 38 for 221 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Blue had 12 catches for 131 yards and a score.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 26 for 1 yard (35-L.Graham).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 26(14:33 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack pushed ob at TEM 30 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 30(14:03 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 2-I.Wright.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 30(13:57 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 32 yards from TEM 30 to TUL 38 fair catch by 15-J.Robertson.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Fumble (3 plays, 43 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(13:50 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 40 for 2 yards (6-D.Archibong4-S.Franklin).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 40(13:32 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan pushed ob at TEM 26 for 34 yards. Penalty on TUL 58-C.Montano Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 40. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 18 - TULANE 30(13:05 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 22 for -8 yards FUMBLES (9-Q.Roche). 9-Q.Roche to TUL 19 for no gain.
TEMPLE
Owls
- FG (6 plays, 1 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(12:48 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to TUL 15 for 4 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 15(12:31 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack. Penalty on TUL 26-T.Keyes Pass interference 10 yards enforced at TUL 15. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - TEMPLE 5(12:25 - 1st) 21-J.Gardner to TUL 4 for 1 yard (45-M.Lawal28-M.Moody).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 4(11:57 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TEM 1-B.Mack Pass interference 16 yards enforced at TUL 4. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - TEMPLE 20(11:51 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 20 - TEMPLE 20(11:45 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TUL 18 for 2 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - TEMPLE 18(11:10 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Missed FG (14 plays, 28 yards, 5:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:05 - 1st) 48-J.LaFree kicks 61 yards from TEM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 27 for 23 yards (19-J.Smith). Penalty on TEM 19-J.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TUL 27.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(11:05 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 42(10:40 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 49 for 7 yards (88-I.Maijeh).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TULANE 49(10:12 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 49 for no gain (5-S.Bradley).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - TULANE 49(10:12 - 1st) Team penalty on TEM Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TUL 49. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(9:49 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TEM 27 for 9 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 27(9:16 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 27 for no gain (5-S.Bradley).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 27(8:44 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TEM 24 for 3 yards (10-Z.Mesday32-B.Walls).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 24(8:17 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 24(8:10 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to TEM 17 for 7 yards (5-S.Bradley).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULANE 17(7:42 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TEM 13 for 4 yards (3-C.Russell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 13(7:13 - 1st) Penalty on TUL 79-J.Claybrook False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 13. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULANE 18(7:00 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 16 for 2 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|
-12 YD
|
2 & 13 - TULANE 16(6:27 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 28 for -12 yards (17-D.Levine23-H.Hand).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 25 - TULANE 28(5:47 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 20-C.Carroll. 20-C.Carroll to TEM 30 for -2 yards (23-H.Hand).
|
No Good
|
4 & 27 - TULANE 30(5:08 - 1st) 62-M.Glover 48 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 17-D.Levine. to TEM 32 for no gain.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(5:00 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TUL 47 for 21 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47(4:34 - 1st) Penalty on TEM 74-A.Klein False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 47. No Play.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 48(4:25 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TUL 33 for 19 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33(3:58 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TUL 35 for -2 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 35(3:28 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Gardner.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TEMPLE 35(3:21 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEMPLE 35(3:16 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 24 yards from TUL 35 to the TUL 11 downed by 30-A.Isaacs.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (5 plays, 42 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 11(3:08 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 16 for 5 yards (32-B.Walls).
|
+36 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 16(2:45 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TEM 48 for 36 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(2:33 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TEM 46 for 2 yards (92-K.Dioubate).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 46(1:58 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TEM 47 for -1 yard (5-S.Bradley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 47(1:34 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TULANE 47(1:27 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 47 yards from TEM 47 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (13 plays, 80 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(1:21 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 24 for 4 yards (35-L.Graham48-D.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 24(0:53 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 26 for 2 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 26(0:11 - 1st) Penalty on TEM 58-M.Hennessy False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 26. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 21(15:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 31 for 10 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(14:33 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 82-D.Martin-Robinson. 82-D.Martin-Robinson to TUL 37 for 32 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(13:55 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio to TUL 33 for 4 yards. Penalty on TEM 74-A.Klein Chop block 15 yards enforced at TUL 37. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 25 - TEMPLE 48(13:23 - 2nd) 21-J.Gardner to TUL 45 for 7 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 18 - TEMPLE 45(12:48 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue pushed ob at TUL 15 for 30 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 15(12:19 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 15(12:13 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Davis.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 15(12:09 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack. Penalty on TUL 26-T.Keyes Pass interference 6 yards enforced at TUL 15. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - TEMPLE 9(12:04 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio to TUL 4 for 5 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 4(11:29 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:23 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:23 - 2nd) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 29 for 29 yards (48-J.LaFree).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 29(11:16 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 29 for no gain (9-Q.Roche3-C.Russell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 29(10:59 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 30 for 1 yard (4-S.Franklin).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 30(10:15 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 34 for 4 yards (9-Q.Roche).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TULANE 34(9:35 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 38 yards from TUL 34 out of bounds at the TEM 28.
TEMPLE
Owls
- FG (5 plays, 62 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28(9:25 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to TUL 28 for 44 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28(9:03 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TUL 28. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13(8:56 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue pushed ob at TUL 10 for 3 yards (35-L.Graham).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 10(8:26 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 10(8:20 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 10(8:15 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:13 - 2nd) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(8:13 - 2nd) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 26 for 1 yard (3-C.Russell).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 26(7:31 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 30 for 4 yards (56-K.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 30(6:53 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Toles.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TULANE 30(6:46 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 42 yards from TUL 30 to TEM 28 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Interception (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28(6:39 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 37 for 9 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 37(6:07 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 2-I.Wright. 2-I.Wright to TEM 39 for 2 yards (28-M.Moody).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(5:46 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(5:39 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(5:32 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Barbon INTERCEPTED by 9-J.Monroe at TUL 45. 9-J.Monroe to TUL 45 for no gain.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (9 plays, 59 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(5:28 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey pushed ob at TEM 37 for 18 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(5:13 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TEM 29 for 8 yards (25-A.Tyler).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 29(4:47 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TEM 28 for 1 yard (23-H.Hand).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 28(4:13 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TEM 27 for 1 yard (6-D.Archibong).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(3:47 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TEM 20 for 7 yards (13-A.Monroe).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 20(3:17 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TEM 4 for 16 yards (13-A.Monroe).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - TULANE 4(2:55 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to TEM 5 for -1 yard (9-Q.Roche).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 5(2:23 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TEM 1 for 4 yards (13-A.Monroe88-I.Maijeh).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 5(2:23 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:20 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Fumble (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:20 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35. 2-I.Wright to TEM 24 for 24 yards (6-C.Dauphine).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(2:13 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 26 for 2 yards (48-D.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 26(1:34 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 30 for 4 yards (55-M.Hinton).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 30(0:51 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 26 for -4 yards. 16-T.Centeio recovers at the TEM 26. 16-T.Centeio to TEM 26 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 26(0:45 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 32 yards from TEM 26. 15-J.Robertson to TUL 42 FUMBLES. 15-J.Robertson to TUL 43 for no gain.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Interception (4 plays, -23 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(0:34 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 48 for 5 yards (25-A.Tyler).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 48(0:29 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TEM 37 for 15 yards (23-H.Hand).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(0:15 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 37(0:13 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James INTERCEPTED by 13-A.Monroe at TEM End Zone. 13-A.Monroe touchback.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (8 plays, 32 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 33 for 8 yards (10-Z.Mesday).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 33(14:29 - 3rd) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 34 for 1 yard (9-Q.Roche).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 34(14:07 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 38 for 4 yards (25-A.Tyler).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(13:43 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones complete to 12-J.McMillan. 12-J.McMillan pushed ob at TEM 35 for 27 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(13:04 - 3rd) Penalty on TUL 11-A.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 35. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULANE 40(12:42 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TEM 41 for -1 yard (9-Q.Roche).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - TULANE 41(12:16 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to TEM 41 for no gain (5-S.Bradley9-Q.Roche).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 16 - TULANE 41(11:39 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TEM 43 for -2 yards (21-F.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - TULANE 43(11:05 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 19 yards from TEM 43 out of bounds at the TEM 24.
TEMPLE
Owls
- FG (10 plays, 73 yards, 4:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(10:57 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 30 for 6 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 30(10:25 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 34 for 4 yards (77-J.Johnson).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 34(9:55 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis pushed ob at TUL 44 for 22 yards (26-T.Keyes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 44(9:37 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 44(9:28 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TUL 43 for 1 yard (48-D.Williams).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 43(8:54 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TUL 20 for 23 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(8:29 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TUL 9 for 11 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - TEMPLE 9(8:53 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TUL 6 for 3 yards (28-M.Moody48-D.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 6(7:18 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 6(7:11 - 3rd) 21-J.Gardner to TUL 3 for 3 yards (35-L.Graham).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TEMPLE 3(6:28 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Fumble (3 plays, 15 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:24 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 50 yards from TEM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 27 for 12 yards (43-C.Moore). Penalty on TEM 46-T.Malinowski Offside 5 yards enforced at TUL 27.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(6:15 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TUL 43 for 11 yards (23-H.Hand).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(6:00 - 3rd) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 41 for -2 yards (92-K.Dioubate).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - TULANE 41(5:15 - 3rd) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 47 FUMBLES (3-C.Russell). 14-C.Braswell to TUL 47 for no gain.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (9 plays, 47 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47(5:00 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TUL 42 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 42(4:45 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 42(4:30 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 21-F.Johnson. 21-F.Johnson to TUL 35 for 7 yards (28-M.Moody).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(3:50 - 3rd) 21-J.Gardner to TUL 28 for 7 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 28(3:40 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 28(3:30 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to TUL 25 for 3 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(2:58 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TUL 13 for 12 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13(2:13 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TUL 8 for 5 yards (5-C.Sample).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 8(1:50 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(1:40 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is no good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:40 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 51 yards from TEM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 25 for 11 yards (22-J.Prince).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(1:40 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 34 for 9 yards (35-T.Sear).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 34(1:14 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 40 for 6 yards (92-K.Dioubate).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(0:49 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 50 for 10 yards (13-A.Monroe).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(0:30 - 3rd) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 22 for 28 yards (32-B.Walls).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 22(0:12 - 3rd) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 19 for 3 yards (92-K.Dioubate).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 19(15:00 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 14 for 5 yards (9-Q.Roche).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULANE 14(14:31 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 4 for 10 yards (32-B.Walls).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - TULANE 4(14:02 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:02 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:57 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 55 yards from TUL 35. 2-I.Wright to TEM 25 for 15 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(13:57 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue pushed ob at TEM 37 for 12 yards (8-W.Langham). Team penalty on TUL 12 players declined.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(13:35 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 41 for 4 yards (28-M.Moody7-P.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 41(13:00 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 41(12:53 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 80-J.Barbon. 80-J.Barbon to TUL 45 for 14 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(12:22 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TUL 37 for 8 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 37(11:54 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TUL 40 for -3 yards (48-D.Williams).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 40(11:15 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TUL 21 for 19 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(10:41 - 4th) 21-J.Gardner to TUL 16 for 5 yards (28-M.Moody).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 16(10:01 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:56 - 4th) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (12 plays, 52 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:56 - 4th) 48-J.LaFree kicks 61 yards from TEM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 48 for 44 yards (48-J.LaFree).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(9:48 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 49 for 3 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 49(9:30 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan scrambles pushed ob at TEM 45 for 4 yards (5-S.Bradley).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULANE 45(8:58 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 44 for 1 yard (3-C.Russell).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - TULANE 44(8:33 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TEM 40 for 4 yards (5-S.Bradley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(8:12 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Toles.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 40(8:07 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey. Penalty on TEM 88-I.Maijeh Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at TEM 40.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(7:59 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(7:56 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 25(7:51 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Toles.
|
+23 YD
|
4 & 10 - TULANE 25(7:45 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TEM 2 for 23 yards (17-D.Levine).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - TULANE 2(7:19 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to TEM 1 for 1 yard (25-A.Tyler).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 1(6:59 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:48 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:48 - 4th) 96-C.Glover kicks 57 yards from TUL 35. 2-I.Wright to TEM 23 for 15 yards (23-T.Judson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(6:42 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 28 for 5 yards (35-L.Graham).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 28(6:21 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 27 for -1 yard (2-P.Hall35-L.Graham).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 27(5:39 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Barbon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 27(5:32 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 40 yards from TEM 27 out of bounds at the TUL 33.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Downs (9 plays, 28 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 33(5:23 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 37 for 4 yards (6-D.Archibong).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 37(5:04 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 40 for 3 yards (9-Q.Roche).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULANE 40(4:35 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 42 for 2 yards (6-D.Archibong).
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 42(4:10 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 50 for 8 yards (25-A.Tyler).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(3:57 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to TEM 35 for 15 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(3:41 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TEM 32 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 32(3:20 - 4th) 11-A.Jones incomplete.
|
-7 YD
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 32(3:14 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 39 for -7 yards (9-Q.Roche).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 14 - TULANE 39(2:44 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(2:38 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 40 for 1 yard (48-D.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 40(1:53 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 42 for 2 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 42(1:46 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Davis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 42(1:42 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 29 yards from TEM 42 out of bounds at the TUL 29.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Downs (9 plays, 20 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 29(1:34 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey. Penalty on TEM 14-C.Braswell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TUL 29. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 44(1:25 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 44(1:20 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 44(1:15 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 38 for -6 yards (9-Q.Roche).
|
+17 YD
|
4 & 16 - TULANE 38(1:07 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to TEM 45 for 17 yards (13-A.Monroe).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(0:58 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 45(0:53 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 49 for -6 yards (9-Q.Roche).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - TULANE 49(0:42 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 16 - TULANE 49(0:37 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
