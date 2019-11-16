Drive Chart
TULANE
TEMPLE

No Text

Mobley kicks 3 FGs to help carry Temple past Tulane, 29-21

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Will Mobley kicked three field goals and Anthony Russo threw two touchdown passes as Temple held off Tulane, 29-21 in an American Athletic Conference battle between two bowl-eligible teams Saturday afternoon.

Mobley connected from 35 yards in the first quarter to put the Owls on the board and, after Kenny Yeboah caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Todd Centeio, added another from 27-yards out in the second to give Temple (7-3, 4-2) a 13-7 halftime lead.

Mobley kicked a 20-yard field goal midway through the third quarter and Yeboah caught an 8-yard pass from Russo to make it 22-7 after three.

Darius Bradwell scored from 4 yards out to pull Tulane (6-4, 3-3) within eight, 22-14, but Jadan Blue caught a 16-yard pass from Russo to put the game out of reach, 29-14, with just under 10 minutes to play.

Russo was 22 of 38 for 221 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Blue had 12 catches for 131 yards and a score.

TEMPLE Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(15:00 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 26 for 1 yard (35-L.Graham).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 26
(14:33 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack pushed ob at TEM 30 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
No Gain
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 30
(14:03 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 2-I.Wright.
Punt
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 30
(13:57 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 32 yards from TEM 30 to TUL 38 fair catch by 15-J.Robertson.

TULANE Green Wave
- Fumble (3 plays, 43 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38
(13:50 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 40 for 2 yards (6-D.Archibong4-S.Franklin).
Penalty
2 & 8 - TULANE 40
(13:32 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan pushed ob at TEM 26 for 34 yards. Penalty on TUL 58-C.Montano Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 40. No Play.
Sack
2 & 18 - TULANE 30
(13:05 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 22 for -8 yards FUMBLES (9-Q.Roche). 9-Q.Roche to TUL 19 for no gain.

TEMPLE Owls
- FG (6 plays, 1 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19
(12:48 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to TUL 15 for 4 yards (26-T.Keyes).
Penalty
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 15
(12:31 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack. Penalty on TUL 26-T.Keyes Pass interference 10 yards enforced at TUL 15. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 5 - TEMPLE 5
(12:25 - 1st) 21-J.Gardner to TUL 4 for 1 yard (45-M.Lawal28-M.Moody).
Penalty
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 4
(11:57 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TEM 1-B.Mack Pass interference 16 yards enforced at TUL 4. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 20 - TEMPLE 20
(11:51 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
+2 YD
3 & 20 - TEMPLE 20
(11:45 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TUL 18 for 2 yards (7-P.Johnson).
Field Goal
4 & 18 - TEMPLE 18
(11:10 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Missed FG (14 plays, 28 yards, 5:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:05 - 1st) 48-J.LaFree kicks 61 yards from TEM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 27 for 23 yards (19-J.Smith). Penalty on TEM 19-J.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TUL 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 42
(11:05 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 42
(10:40 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 49 for 7 yards (88-I.Maijeh).
No Gain
3 & 3 - TULANE 49
(10:12 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 49 for no gain (5-S.Bradley).
Penalty
4 & 3 - TULANE 49
(10:12 - 1st) Team penalty on TEM Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TUL 49. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 36
(9:49 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TEM 27 for 9 yards (4-S.Franklin).
No Gain
2 & 1 - TULANE 27
(9:16 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 27 for no gain (5-S.Bradley).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 27
(8:44 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TEM 24 for 3 yards (10-Z.Mesday32-B.Walls).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 24
(8:17 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Jones.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 24
(8:10 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to TEM 17 for 7 yards (5-S.Bradley).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 17
(7:42 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TEM 13 for 4 yards (3-C.Russell).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 13
(7:13 - 1st) Penalty on TUL 79-J.Claybrook False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 13. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - TULANE 18
(7:00 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 16 for 2 yards (4-S.Franklin).
-12 YD
2 & 13 - TULANE 16
(6:27 - 1st) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 28 for -12 yards (17-D.Levine23-H.Hand).
-2 YD
3 & 25 - TULANE 28
(5:47 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 20-C.Carroll. 20-C.Carroll to TEM 30 for -2 yards (23-H.Hand).
No Good
4 & 27 - TULANE 30
(5:08 - 1st) 62-M.Glover 48 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 17-D.Levine. to TEM 32 for no gain.

TEMPLE Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32
(5:00 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TUL 47 for 21 yards (26-T.Keyes).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47
(4:34 - 1st) Penalty on TEM 74-A.Klein False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 47. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 48
(4:25 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TUL 33 for 19 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33
(3:58 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TUL 35 for -2 yards (9-J.Monroe).
No Gain
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 35
(3:28 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Gardner.
No Gain
3 & 12 - TEMPLE 35
(3:21 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
Punt
4 & 12 - TEMPLE 35
(3:16 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 24 yards from TUL 35 to the TUL 11 downed by 30-A.Isaacs.

TULANE Green Wave
- Punt (5 plays, 42 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 11
(3:08 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 16 for 5 yards (32-B.Walls).
+36 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 16
(2:45 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to TEM 48 for 36 yards (4-S.Franklin).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 48
(2:33 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TEM 46 for 2 yards (92-K.Dioubate).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 46
(1:58 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TEM 47 for -1 yard (5-S.Bradley).
No Gain
3 & 9 - TULANE 47
(1:34 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
Punt
4 & 9 - TULANE 47
(1:27 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 47 yards from TEM 47 to TEM End Zone. touchback.

TEMPLE Owls
- TD (13 plays, 80 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20
(1:21 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 24 for 4 yards (35-L.Graham48-D.Williams).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 24
(0:53 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 26 for 2 yards (2-P.Hall).
Penalty
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 26
(0:11 - 1st) Penalty on TEM 58-M.Hennessy False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 26. No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 21
(15:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 31 for 10 yards (26-T.Keyes).
+32 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31
(14:33 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 82-D.Martin-Robinson. 82-D.Martin-Robinson to TUL 37 for 32 yards (2-P.Hall).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37
(13:55 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio to TUL 33 for 4 yards. Penalty on TEM 74-A.Klein Chop block 15 yards enforced at TUL 37. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 25 - TEMPLE 48
(13:23 - 2nd) 21-J.Gardner to TUL 45 for 7 yards (2-P.Hall).
+30 YD
2 & 18 - TEMPLE 45
(12:48 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue pushed ob at TUL 15 for 30 yards (2-P.Hall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 15
(12:19 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 15
(12:13 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Davis.
Penalty
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 15
(12:09 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack. Penalty on TUL 26-T.Keyes Pass interference 6 yards enforced at TUL 15. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 9 - TEMPLE 9
(12:04 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio to TUL 4 for 5 yards (7-P.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 4
(11:29 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:23 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:23 - 2nd) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 29 for 29 yards (48-J.LaFree).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 29
(11:16 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 29 for no gain (9-Q.Roche3-C.Russell).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 29
(10:59 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 30 for 1 yard (4-S.Franklin).
+4 YD
3 & 9 - TULANE 30
(10:15 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 34 for 4 yards (9-Q.Roche).
Punt
4 & 5 - TULANE 34
(9:35 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 38 yards from TUL 34 out of bounds at the TEM 28.

TEMPLE Owls
- FG (5 plays, 62 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
+44 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28
(9:25 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to TUL 28 for 44 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28
(9:03 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TUL 28. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13
(8:56 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue pushed ob at TUL 10 for 3 yards (35-L.Graham).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 10
(8:26 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
No Gain
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 10
(8:20 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 10
(8:15 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:13 - 2nd) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(8:13 - 2nd) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 26 for 1 yard (3-C.Russell).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 26
(7:31 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 30 for 4 yards (56-K.Banks).
No Gain
3 & 5 - TULANE 30
(6:53 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Toles.
Punt
4 & 5 - TULANE 30
(6:46 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 42 yards from TUL 30 to TEM 28 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.

TEMPLE Owls
- Interception (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28
(6:39 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 37 for 9 yards (2-P.Hall).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 37
(6:07 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 2-I.Wright. 2-I.Wright to TEM 39 for 2 yards (28-M.Moody).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39
(5:46 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 39
(5:39 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
Int
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 39
(5:32 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Barbon INTERCEPTED by 9-J.Monroe at TUL 45. 9-J.Monroe to TUL 45 for no gain.

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (9 plays, 59 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 45
(5:28 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey pushed ob at TEM 37 for 18 yards (4-S.Franklin).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 37
(5:13 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TEM 29 for 8 yards (25-A.Tyler).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 29
(4:47 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TEM 28 for 1 yard (23-H.Hand).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 28
(4:13 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan to TEM 27 for 1 yard (6-D.Archibong).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 27
(3:47 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TEM 20 for 7 yards (13-A.Monroe).
+16 YD
2 & 3 - TULANE 20
(3:17 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TEM 4 for 16 yards (13-A.Monroe).
-1 YD
1 & 4 - TULANE 4
(2:55 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to TEM 5 for -1 yard (9-Q.Roche).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 5
(2:23 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TEM 1 for 4 yards (13-A.Monroe88-I.Maijeh).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 5
(2:23 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:20 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls
- Fumble (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:20 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35. 2-I.Wright to TEM 24 for 24 yards (6-C.Dauphine).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24
(2:13 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 26 for 2 yards (48-D.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 26
(1:34 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 30 for 4 yards (55-M.Hinton).
-4 YD
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 30
(0:51 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 26 for -4 yards. 16-T.Centeio recovers at the TEM 26. 16-T.Centeio to TEM 26 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 26
(0:45 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 32 yards from TEM 26. 15-J.Robertson to TUL 42 FUMBLES. 15-J.Robertson to TUL 43 for no gain.

TULANE Green Wave
- Interception (4 plays, -23 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 43
(0:34 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 48 for 5 yards (25-A.Tyler).
+15 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 48
(0:29 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TEM 37 for 15 yards (23-H.Hand).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 37
(0:15 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James.
Int
2 & 10 - TULANE 37
(0:13 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 80-T.James INTERCEPTED by 13-A.Monroe at TEM End Zone. 13-A.Monroe touchback.

TEMPLE Owls
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20
(0:05 - 2nd) kneels at TEM 18 for -2 yards.

TULANE Green Wave
- Punt (8 plays, 32 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 33 for 8 yards (10-Z.Mesday).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 33
(14:29 - 3rd) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 34 for 1 yard (9-Q.Roche).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 34
(14:07 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 38 for 4 yards (25-A.Tyler).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38
(13:43 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones complete to 12-J.McMillan. 12-J.McMillan pushed ob at TEM 35 for 27 yards (4-S.Franklin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 35
(13:04 - 3rd) Penalty on TUL 11-A.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 35. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 15 - TULANE 40
(12:42 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TEM 41 for -1 yard (9-Q.Roche).
No Gain
2 & 16 - TULANE 41
(12:16 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to TEM 41 for no gain (5-S.Bradley9-Q.Roche).
-2 YD
3 & 16 - TULANE 41
(11:39 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TEM 43 for -2 yards (21-F.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 18 - TULANE 43
(11:05 - 3rd) 97-R.Wright punts 19 yards from TEM 43 out of bounds at the TEM 24.

TEMPLE Owls
- FG (10 plays, 73 yards, 4:29 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24
(10:57 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 30 for 6 yards (26-T.Keyes).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 30
(10:25 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 34 for 4 yards (77-J.Johnson).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 34
(9:55 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis pushed ob at TUL 44 for 22 yards (26-T.Keyes).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 44
(9:37 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 44
(9:28 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TUL 43 for 1 yard (48-D.Williams).
+23 YD
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 43
(8:54 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TUL 20 for 23 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20
(8:29 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TUL 9 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 9 - TEMPLE 9
(8:53 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TUL 6 for 3 yards (28-M.Moody48-D.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 6
(7:18 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 6
(7:11 - 3rd) 21-J.Gardner to TUL 3 for 3 yards (35-L.Graham).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - TEMPLE 3
(6:28 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley 20 yards Field Goal is Good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Fumble (3 plays, 15 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:24 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 50 yards from TEM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 27 for 12 yards (43-C.Moore). Penalty on TEM 46-T.Malinowski Offside 5 yards enforced at TUL 27.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 32
(6:15 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TUL 43 for 11 yards (23-H.Hand).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 43
(6:00 - 3rd) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 41 for -2 yards (92-K.Dioubate).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - TULANE 41
(5:15 - 3rd) 6-C.Dauphine to TUL 47 FUMBLES (3-C.Russell). 14-C.Braswell to TUL 47 for no gain.

TEMPLE Owls
- TD (9 plays, 47 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47
(5:00 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TUL 42 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 42
(4:45 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 42
(4:30 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 21-F.Johnson. 21-F.Johnson to TUL 35 for 7 yards (28-M.Moody).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35
(3:50 - 3rd) 21-J.Gardner to TUL 28 for 7 yards (2-P.Hall).
No Gain
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 28
(3:40 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 28
(3:30 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to TUL 25 for 3 yards (2-P.Hall).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(2:58 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TUL 13 for 12 yards (2-P.Hall).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13
(2:13 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TUL 8 for 5 yards (5-C.Sample).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 8
(1:50 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(1:40 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is no good.

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:40 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 51 yards from TEM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 25 for 11 yards (22-J.Prince).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(1:40 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 34 for 9 yards (35-T.Sear).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - TULANE 34
(1:14 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan to TUL 40 for 6 yards (92-K.Dioubate).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 40
(0:49 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 50 for 10 yards (13-A.Monroe).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 50
(0:30 - 3rd) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 22 for 28 yards (32-B.Walls).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 22
(0:12 - 3rd) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 19 for 3 yards (92-K.Dioubate).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 19
(15:00 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 14 for 5 yards (9-Q.Roche).
+10 YD
3 & 2 - TULANE 14
(14:31 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 4 for 10 yards (32-B.Walls).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - TULANE 4
(14:02 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:02 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:57 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 55 yards from TUL 35. 2-I.Wright to TEM 25 for 15 yards (40-N.Anderson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(13:57 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue pushed ob at TEM 37 for 12 yards (8-W.Langham). Team penalty on TUL 12 players declined.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37
(13:35 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 41 for 4 yards (28-M.Moody7-P.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 41
(13:00 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
+14 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 41
(12:53 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 80-J.Barbon. 80-J.Barbon to TUL 45 for 14 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45
(12:22 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TUL 37 for 8 yards (9-J.Monroe).
-3 YD
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 37
(11:54 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TUL 40 for -3 yards (48-D.Williams).
+19 YD
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 40
(11:15 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TUL 21 for 19 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 21
(10:41 - 4th) 21-J.Gardner to TUL 16 for 5 yards (28-M.Moody).
+16 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 16
(10:01 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:56 - 4th) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (12 plays, 52 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:56 - 4th) 48-J.LaFree kicks 61 yards from TEM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 48 for 44 yards (48-J.LaFree).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 48
(9:48 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 49 for 3 yards (4-S.Franklin).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 49
(9:30 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan scrambles pushed ob at TEM 45 for 4 yards (5-S.Bradley).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 45
(8:58 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 44 for 1 yard (3-C.Russell).
+4 YD
4 & 2 - TULANE 44
(8:33 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TEM 40 for 4 yards (5-S.Bradley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 40
(8:12 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Toles.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 40
(8:07 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey. Penalty on TEM 88-I.Maijeh Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at TEM 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(7:59 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 25
(7:56 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
No Gain
3 & 10 - TULANE 25
(7:51 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Toles.
+23 YD
4 & 10 - TULANE 25
(7:45 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TEM 2 for 23 yards (17-D.Levine).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - TULANE 2
(7:19 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to TEM 1 for 1 yard (25-A.Tyler).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - TULANE 1
(6:59 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:48 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:48 - 4th) 96-C.Glover kicks 57 yards from TUL 35. 2-I.Wright to TEM 23 for 15 yards (23-T.Judson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23
(6:42 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 28 for 5 yards (35-L.Graham).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 28
(6:21 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 27 for -1 yard (2-P.Hall35-L.Graham).
No Gain
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 27
(5:39 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Barbon.
Punt
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 27
(5:32 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 40 yards from TEM 27 out of bounds at the TUL 33.

TULANE Green Wave
- Downs (9 plays, 28 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 33
(5:23 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 37 for 4 yards (6-D.Archibong).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 37
(5:04 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 40 for 3 yards (9-Q.Roche).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 40
(4:35 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 42 for 2 yards (6-D.Archibong).
+8 YD
4 & 1 - TULANE 42
(4:10 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TUL 50 for 8 yards (25-A.Tyler).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 50
(3:57 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan to TEM 35 for 15 yards (4-S.Franklin).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 35
(3:41 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TEM 32 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TULANE 32
(3:20 - 4th) 11-A.Jones incomplete.
-7 YD
3 & 7 - TULANE 32
(3:14 - 4th) 10-D.Bradwell to TEM 39 for -7 yards (9-Q.Roche).
No Gain
4 & 14 - TULANE 39
(2:44 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.

TEMPLE Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39
(2:38 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 40 for 1 yard (48-D.Williams).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 40
(1:53 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 42 for 2 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
No Gain
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 42
(1:46 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Davis.
Punt
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 42
(1:42 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 29 yards from TEM 42 out of bounds at the TUL 29.

TULANE Green Wave
- Downs (9 plays, 20 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 29
(1:34 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey. Penalty on TEM 14-C.Braswell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TUL 29. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 44
(1:25 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 44
(1:20 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
Sack
3 & 10 - TULANE 44
(1:15 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 38 for -6 yards (9-Q.Roche).
+17 YD
4 & 16 - TULANE 38
(1:07 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to TEM 45 for 17 yards (13-A.Monroe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 45
(0:58 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
Sack
2 & 10 - TULANE 45
(0:53 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan sacked at TUL 49 for -6 yards (9-Q.Roche).
No Gain
3 & 16 - TULANE 49
(0:42 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
No Gain
4 & 16 - TULANE 49
(0:37 - 4th) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.

TEMPLE Owls
- End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49
(0:30 - 4th) kneels at TEM 49 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:48
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
29
Touchdown 6:59
20-C.Carroll runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
37
yds
03:08
pos
20
29
Point After TD 9:56
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
29
Touchdown 10:01
15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
04:01
pos
14
28
Point After TD 13:57
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
22
Touchdown 14:02
10-D.Bradwell runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
01:28
pos
13
22
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 1:40
91-W.Mobley extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
7
22
Touchdown 1:50
15-A.Russo complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
47
yds
03:20
pos
7
22
Field Goal 6:28
91-W.Mobley 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
73
yds
04:29
pos
7
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:20
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 2:23
20-C.Carroll runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
59
yds
03:08
pos
6
13
Field Goal 8:15
91-W.Mobley 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
47
yds
01:10
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:23
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 11:29
16-T.Centeio complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
94
yds
01:10
pos
0
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:10
91-W.Mobley 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
7
yds
01:38
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 22
Rushing 11 3
Passing 8 16
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 5-17 6-15
4th Down Conv 4-6 0-0
Total Net Yards 313 402
Total Plays 84 70
Avg Gain 3.7 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 203 105
Rush Attempts 54 26
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 4.0
Net Yards Passing 110 297
Comp. - Att. 12-30 26-44
Yards Per Pass 3.7 6.8
Penalties - Yards 6-51 9-106
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 4-36.5 5-31.4
Return Yards 120 54
Punts - Returns 1-1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 5-119 3-54
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tulane 6-4 0701421
Temple 7-3 3109729
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 110 PASS YDS 297
203 RUSH YDS 105
313 TOTAL YDS 402
Tulane
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.7% 103 0 1 65.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.7% 103 0 1 65.4
J. McMillan 11/27 103 0 1
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 27 0 0 108.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 27 0 0 108.9
A. Jones 1/3 27 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 64 0
J. McMillan 17 64 0 15
D. Bradwell 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 63 1
D. Bradwell 18 63 1 28
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 39 0
A. Jones 5 39 0 36
C. Carroll 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 21 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 2
C. Carroll 7 21 2 9
S. Huderson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
S. Huderson 4 12 0 7
C. Dauphine 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
C. Dauphine 3 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mooney 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
D. Mooney 3 38 0 23
T. James 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
T. James 4 34 0 16
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 0
J. McMillan 1 27 0 27
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
J. McCleskey 1 18 0 18
J. Jackson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Jackson 1 17 0 17
J. Toles 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Toles 0 0 0 0
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Jones 1 -2 0 0
C. Carroll 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. Carroll 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Hall 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
P. Hall 9-0 0.0 0
C. Kuerschen 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Kuerschen 6-0 0.0 0
L. Graham 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
L. Graham 5-1 0.0 0
T. Keyes 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Keyes 5-0 0.0 0
M. Moody 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Moody 5-1 0.0 0
De. Williams 48 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
De. Williams 4-2 0.0 0
J. Monroe 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Monroe 2-0 0.0 1
P. Johnson 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
M. Lawal 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Lawal 1-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 77 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Sample 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Sample 1-0 0.0 0
M. Hinton 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Hinton 1-0 0.0 0
W. Langham 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Langham 1-0 0.0 0
L. Williams 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
Do. Williams 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Do. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Glover 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
M. Glover 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Wright 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 36.5 0
R. Wright 4 36.5 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 23.8 44 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 23.8 44 0
A. Jones 5 23.8 44 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
J. Robertson Jr. 1 1.0 1 0
Temple
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 221 2 1 118.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 221 2 1 118.9
A. Russo 22/38 221 2 1
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 76 1 0 228.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 76 1 0 228.1
T. Centeio 4/6 76 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 69 0
R. Davis 13 69 0 22
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
J. Gardner 5 23 0 7
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
T. Centeio 4 13 0 5
T. Ruley 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
T. Ruley 2 4 0 5
J. Blue 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Blue 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Blue 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 131 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 131 1
J. Blue 12 131 1 30
K. Yeboah 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 63 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 2
K. Yeboah 5 63 2 44
B. Mack 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 0
B. Mack 5 48 0 23
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
D. Martin-Robinson 1 32 0 32
J. Barbon 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Barbon 1 14 0 14
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Gardner 1 7 0 7
F. Johnson 21 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
F. Johnson 1 7 0 7
I. Wright 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
I. Wright 1 2 0 2
R. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Davis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Roche 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 3.0
Q. Roche 11-1 3.0 0
S. Franklin 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
S. Franklin 8-1 0.0 0
S. Bradley 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
S. Bradley 7-0 0.0 0
A. Tyler 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Tyler 5-0 0.0 0
C. Russell 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Russell 4-1 0.0 0
A. Monroe 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
A. Monroe 4-0 0.0 1
D. Archibong 6 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Archibong 4-0 0.0 0
H. Hand 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
H. Hand 4-1 0.0 0
K. Dioubate 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Dioubate 4-0 0.0 0
B. Walls 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Walls 3-1 0.0 0
D. Levine 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Levine 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Mesday 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Mesday 2-0 0.0 0
T. Sear 35 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Sear 1-0 0.0 0
I. Maijeh 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Maijeh 1-0 0.0 0
F. Johnson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Banks 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Banks 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Mobley 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 2/3
W. Mobley 3/3 35 2/3 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Barry 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 31.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 31.4 1
A. Barry 5 31.4 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Wright 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 24 0
I. Wright 3 18.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 TULANE 38 0:45 3 43 Fumble
11:05 TULANE 42 5:57 14 28 FG Miss
3:08 TULANE 11 1:41 5 42 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 TULANE 29 1:48 3 5 Punt
8:13 TULANE 25 1:27 3 5 Punt
5:28 TULANE 45 3:08 9 59 TD
0:34 TULANE 43 0:21 4 -23 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULANE 25 3:55 8 32 Punt
6:24 TULANE 32 1:09 3 15 Fumble
1:40 TULANE 25 1:28 8 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:56 TULANE 48 3:08 12 52 TD
5:23 TULANE 33 2:39 9 28 Downs
1:34 TULANE 29 0:57 9 20 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEMPLE 25 1:03 3 5 Punt
12:48 TULANE 19 1:38 6 1 FG
5:00 TEMPLE 32 1:44 6 33 Punt
1:21 TEMPLE 20 1:10 13 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:25 TEMPLE 28 1:10 5 62 FG
6:39 TEMPLE 28 1:07 5 17 INT
2:20 TEMPLE 24 1:35 3 2 Fumble
0:05 TEMPLE 20 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:57 TEMPLE 24 4:29 10 73 FG
5:00 TULANE 47 3:20 9 47 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 TEMPLE 25 4:01 9 75 TD
6:48 TEMPLE 23 1:16 3 4 Punt
2:38 TEMPLE 39 0:56 3 3 Punt
0:30 TULANE 49 0:00 1 -2 Game
