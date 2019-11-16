Drive Chart
Claypool catches 4 TDs as No. 16 Notre Dame rout Navy 52-20

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Chase Claypool caught four touchdown passes to match a school record and No. 16 Notre Dame shut down Navy’s triple-option in a 52-20 rout on the 21st-ranked Midshipmen on Saturday.

The 17th straight home victory for Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish did not sell out Notre Dame Stadium. It was the first time since 1973 Thanksgiving Day against Air Force, a string of 273 sold-out games. A crowd of 74,080, 3,542 below capacity, saw Notre Dame win for the 79th time in the 93-game series that has been played continuously since 1927.

Ian Book completed 14 of 20 passes for 284 yards and five touchdowns before exiting midway through the third quarter and the Irish (8-2, No. 16 CFP) up 45-3.

Claypool caught seven passes for 117 yards with scoring receptions of 7, 47 and 3 yards from Book to give the Irish a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. Book threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Braden Lenzy later in the quarter as Notre Dame took a 38-3 halftime lead and then hit Claypool with a 20-yard scoring pass on their final play of the game together. Claypool’s TD matched Maurice Stovall, who caught four TD passes against BYU in 2005.

The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Midshipmen (7-2, No. 23 CFP), who entered leading the nation in rushing with 357.9 yards per game. But the Irish defense forced three first-half fumbles by Navy’s shifty quarterback Malcolm Perry, who rushed 25 times for 117 yards before behind replaced in the third quarter by freshman Perry Olsen, who had a 43-yard TD pass to Mychal Cooper and a 2-yard TD run.

Irish defensive end Khalid Kareem forced two fumbles and linebacker Drew White had 10 tackles. Notre Dame turned four fumble recoveries into 24 points.

THE TAKEAWAY

Navy: Perry was averaging 130.2 rushing yards entering the game. He managed a 46-yard run late in the first half that set up a Bijan Nichols’ 27-yard field goal, but for the most part was contained. Meanwhile, the Midshipmen’s defense, allowing just 310.6 yards a game, allowed 300 at halftime by the Irish and 415 for the game.

Notre Dame: After throwing incomplete on his second attempt, Book completed 10 passes in a row. He also added 31 yards on five carries.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Navy: The Midshipmen, who had climbed to No. 21 with five straight victories, could fall out of the AP Top 25.

Notre Dame: The Irish, who fell a spot to No. 16 despite beating Duke 38-7, could move up with one of their more complete games of the season.

UP NEXT

Navy: Returns to AAC play and entertains No. 20 SMU Saturday.

Notre Dame: Closes out the home schedule Saturday against Boston College.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

ND Fighting Irish
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25
(15:00 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 31 for 6 yards (1-J.Springer).
+23 YD
2 & 4 - ND 31
(14:31 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool pushed ob at NAV 46 for 23 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 46
(14:03 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - ND 46
(13:59 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to NAV 32 for 14 yards (1-J.Springer).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 32
(13:30 - 1st) Penalty on ND 75-J.Lugg False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 32. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 15 - ND 37
(13:13 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to NAV 40 for -3 yards (54-D.Fagot).
+2 YD
2 & 18 - ND 40
(12:41 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at NAV 38 for 2 yards (54-D.Fagot).
+15 YD
3 & 16 - ND 38
(11:57 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at NAV 23 for 15 yards (54-D.Fagot).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - ND 23
(11:22 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to NAV 21 for 2 yards (54-D.Fagot1-J.Springer).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 21
(10:57 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to NAV 17 for 4 yards (54-D.Fagot).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - ND 17
(10:23 - 1st) 25-B.Lenzy to NAV 7 for 10 yards (5-M.McMorris).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - ND 7
(9:44 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:39 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- Fumble (11 plays, 48 yards, 6:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:39 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(9:39 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 31 for 6 yards (40-D.White).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 31
(9:13 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 41 for 10 yards (40-D.White).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 41
(8:38 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to ND 50 for 9 yards (21-J.Elliott).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - NAVY 50
(7:53 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to ND 47 for 3 yards (40-D.White).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 47
(7:26 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to ND 39 for 8 yards (53-K.Kareem).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - NAVY 39
(6:51 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to ND 34 for 5 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 34
(6:20 - 1st) 23-M.Fells to ND 37 for -3 yards (22-A.Bilal).
+8 YD
2 & 13 - NAVY 37
(5:38 - 1st) 10-M.Perry scrambles runs ob at ND 29 for 8 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 29
(4:49 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to ND 27 for 2 yards (22-A.Bilal).
+3 YD
4 & 3 - NAVY 27
(4:05 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to ND 24 for 3 yards (40-D.White20-S.Crawford).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 24
(3:38 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to ND 27 FUMBLES (53-K.Kareem). 22-A.Bilal to ND 27 for no gain.

ND Fighting Irish
- TD (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ND 27
(3:34 - 1st) 13-L.Keys pushed ob at ND 38 for 11 yards (10-K.Brennan).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 38
(3:20 - 1st) Penalty on NAV 10-K.Brennan Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ND 38. No Play.
+47 YD
1 & 10 - ND 47
(3:20 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:11 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- Fumble (8 plays, 14 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:11 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(3:11 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 30 for 5 yards (20-S.Crawford).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 30
(2:36 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 38 for 8 yards (11-A.Gilman).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 38
(2:05 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 43 for 5 yards (57-J.Ademilola91-A.Ogundeji).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 43
(1:29 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 45 for 2 yards (57-J.Ademilola).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 45
(0:55 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 48 for 3 yards (20-S.Crawford).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 48
(0:16 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 48 for no gain (40-D.White).
Sack
2 & 10 - NAVY 48
(15:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry sacked at NAV 45 for -3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
-6 YD
3 & 13 - NAVY 45
(14:21 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 42 FUMBLES. 45-J.Jones to NAV 39 for no gain.

ND Fighting Irish
- TD (4 plays, 39 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ND 39
(14:07 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to NAV 24 for 15 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - ND 24
(13:40 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool pushed ob at NAV 10 for 14 yards (1-J.Springer).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 10
(13:12 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to NAV 3 for 7 yards (51-P.Carothers).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - ND 3
(12:37 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:32 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:32 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(12:32 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 21 for -4 yards (57-J.Ademilola).
Sack
2 & 14 - NAVY 21
(12:01 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry sacked at NAV 17 for -4 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah29-O.Oghoufo).
+1 YD
3 & 18 - NAVY 17
(11:31 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 18 for 1 yard (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
Punt
4 & 17 - NAVY 18
(10:55 - 2nd) 4-O.White punts 44 yards from NAV 18. 10-C.Finke to ND 40 for 2 yards. Penalty on ND 26-T.Agoro Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at ND 40.

ND Fighting Irish
- TD (1 plays, 70 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+70 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30
(10:36 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 25-B.Lenzy. 25-B.Lenzy runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:27 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- Downs (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:27 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(10:27 - 2nd) 25-T.Maloy pushed ob at NAV 35 for 10 yards (28-T.Bracy).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35
(10:03 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 37 for 2 yards (54-J.Lacey40-D.White).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 37
(9:26 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 40 for 3 yards (56-H.Cross).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 40
(8:47 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 44 for 4 yards (40-D.White56-H.Cross).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 44
(8:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 43 for -1 yard (14-K.Hamilton).

ND Fighting Irish
- FG (6 plays, 29 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ND 43
(8:08 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister to NAV 31 for 12 yards (10-K.Brennan54-D.Fagot).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 31
(7:38 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 13-L.Keys. 13-L.Keys pushed ob at NAV 26 for 5 yards (14-M.Farrar).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - ND 26
(7:14 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong runs ob at NAV 18 for 8 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 18
(6:47 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister to NAV 15 for 3 yards (1-J.Springer).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - ND 15
(6:11 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister to NAV 14 for 1 yard (1-J.Springer).
No Gain
3 & 6 - ND 14
(5:31 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to NAV 14 for no gain (54-D.Fagot).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - ND 14
(4:49 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- Fumble (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:45 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 61 yards from ND 35. 26-G.Winn to NAV 18 for 14 yards (52-B.Bauer).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 18
(4:39 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry scrambles pushed ob at NAV 21 for 3 yards (40-D.White).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 21
(4:11 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 24 FUMBLES. 40-D.White to NAV 24 for no gain.

ND Fighting Irish
- TD (9 plays, 25 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 24
(4:07 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to NAV 19 for 5 yards (54-D.Fagot94-J.Warren).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - ND 19
(3:35 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to NAV 15 for 4 yards (1-J.Springer51-P.Carothers).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - ND 15
(2:52 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to NAV 12 for 3 yards (5-M.McMorris33-C.Bankston).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 12
(2:26 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to NAV 9 for 3 yards (1-J.Springer).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ND 9
(1:51 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - ND 9
(1:47 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs ob at NAV 2 for 7 yards.
No Gain
1 & 2 - ND 2
(1:37 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - ND 2
(1:33 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to NAV 1 for 1 yard (51-P.Carothers).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - ND 2
(1:33 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:59 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- Halftime (8 plays, 72 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:30 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 63 yards from ND 35. 26-G.Winn to NAV 18 for 16 yards (22-A.Bilal).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 18
(1:24 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Makekau.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 18
(1:21 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper runs ob at NAV 32 for 14 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 32
(1:16 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry complete to 20-C.Williams. 20-C.Williams pushed ob at NAV 38 for 6 yards (22-A.Bilal).
No Gain
2 & 4 - NAVY 38
(1:12 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 38 for no gain (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
+46 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 38
(1:07 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to ND 16 for 46 yards (5-T.Pride).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 16
(0:55 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to ND 14 for 2 yards (40-D.White).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 14
(0:30 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to ND 10 for 4 yards (41-K.Hinish).
No Gain
3 & 4 - NAVY 10
(0:08 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - NAVY 10
(0:04 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 37 for 12 yards (11-A.Gilman).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 37
(14:34 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 40 for 3 yards (22-A.Bilal).
Penalty
2 & 7 - NAVY 40
(13:53 - 3rd) Penalty on NAV 72-F.Higgins False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 40. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 12 - NAVY 35
(13:44 - 3rd) 28-K.Makekau to NAV 39 for 4 yards (11-A.Gilman).
+2 YD
3 & 8 - NAVY 39
(13:00 - 3rd) 25-T.Maloy to NAV 41 for 2 yards (11-A.Gilman40-D.White).
Punt
4 & 6 - NAVY 41
(12:11 - 3rd) 4-O.White punts 37 yards from NAV 41 out of bounds at the ND 22.

ND Fighting Irish
- TD (7 plays, 78 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 22
(12:04 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ND 22
(11:59 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to ND 25 for 3 yards.
+27 YD
3 & 7 - ND 25
(11:22 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 13-L.Keys. 13-L.Keys pushed ob at NAV 48 for 27 yards (45-C.Garnes).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - ND 48
(10:37 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke pushed ob at NAV 20 for 28 yards (5-M.McMorris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 20
(10:09 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ND 20
(10:04 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Jones.
+20 YD
3 & 10 - ND 20
(10:01 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:01 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:55 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(9:55 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to NAV 41 for 16 yards (28-T.Bracy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 41
(9:26 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 41
(9:17 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 45 for 4 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NAVY 45
(8:48 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Williams.
Punt
4 & 6 - NAVY 45
(8:39 - 3rd) 4-O.White punts 44 yards from NAV 45. 10-C.Finke to ND 18 for 7 yards (15-N.Obanor).

ND Fighting Irish
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 18
(8:28 - 3rd) 34-J.Smith to ND 20 for 2 yards (56-N.Cromartie).
+17 YD
2 & 8 - ND 20
(7:46 - 3rd) 15-P.Jurkovec complete to 25-B.Lenzy. 25-B.Lenzy to ND 37 for 17 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 37
(7:17 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong pushed ob at ND 41 for 4 yards (54-D.Fagot).
-6 YD
2 & 6 - ND 41
(6:49 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 35 for -6 yards (1-J.Springer).
+4 YD
3 & 12 - ND 35
(6:08 - 3rd) 15-P.Jurkovec complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong to ND 39 for 4 yards (1-J.Springer).
Punt
4 & 8 - ND 39
(5:26 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 35 yards from ND 39 to NAV 26 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.

NAVY Midshipmen
- TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 26
(5:18 - 3rd) 6-P.Olsen to NAV 27 for 1 yard (28-T.Bracy).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 27
(5:18 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 34 for 7 yards (21-J.Elliott).
+9 YD
3 & 2 - NAVY 34
(4:13 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 43 for 9 yards (3-H.Griffith).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 43
(3:41 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 49 for 6 yards (19-J.Ademilola).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 49
(3:04 - 3rd) 6-P.Olsen to ND 50 for 1 yard (33-S.Simon).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 50
(2:27 - 3rd) 6-P.Olsen to ND 43 for 7 yards (3-H.Griffith52-B.Bauer).
+43 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 43
(1:50 - 3rd) 6-P.Olsen complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:42 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

ND Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:42 - 3rd) 18-J.Osborn kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 61-C.Grunhard.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25
(1:42 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 30 for 5 yards (8-E.Nash51-P.Carothers).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - ND 30
(0:56 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 33 for 3 yards (54-D.Fagot).
-1 YD
3 & 2 - ND 33
(0:12 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 32 for -1 yard (51-P.Carothers).
Punt
4 & 3 - ND 32
(15:00 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 35 yards from ND 32 to NAV 33 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.

NAVY Midshipmen
- TD (2 plays, -6 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 33
(14:52 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Mitchell.
-6 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 33
(14:46 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen to NAV 27 FUMBLES (13-P.Moala). 13-P.Moala runs 27 yards for a touchdown.

ND Fighting Irish
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:39 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
Kickoff
(14:39 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25
(14:39 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to NAV 29 for 4 yards (54-J.Lacey).
No Gain
2 & 6 - ND 29
(13:58 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Mathews.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - ND 29
(13:53 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to NAV 34 for 5 yards (2-J.Genmark Heath).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - ND 34
(13:34 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen to NAV 36 for 2 yards (55-J.Franklin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 36
(13:01 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Makekau.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ND 36
(12:55 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to NAV 39 for 3 yards (54-J.Lacey).
+4 YD
3 & 7 - ND 39
(12:13 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen to NAV 43 for 4 yards (29-O.Oghoufo).
+5 YD
4 & 3 - ND 43
(11:39 - 4th) 23-M.Fells pushed ob at NAV 48 for 5 yards (28-T.Bracy).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 48
(10:59 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen scrambles runs ob at NAV 46 for -2 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 12 - ND 46
(10:24 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to ND 41 for 13 yards (3-H.Griffith).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 41
(9:45 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to ND 39 for 2 yards (56-H.Cross52-B.Bauer).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - ND 39
(9:09 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to ND 38 for 1 yard (33-S.Simon28-T.Bracy).
+26 YD
3 & 7 - ND 38
(8:29 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to ND 12 for 26 yards (33-S.Simon8-D.Vaughn).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 12
(7:46 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to ND 11 for 1 yard (29-O.Oghoufo33-S.Simon).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - ND 11
(7:12 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen to ND 3 for 8 yards (56-H.Cross).
No Gain
3 & 1 - ND 3
(6:58 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to ND 3 for no gain (13-P.Moala12-D.Brown).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - ND 3
(6:02 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to ND 2 for 1 yard (52-B.Bauer).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - ND 2
(5:35 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:31 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.

NAVY Midshipmen
- FG (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:31 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols kicks 62 yards from NAV 35 out of bounds at the ND 3.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35
(5:31 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 36 for 1 yard (97-D.Tolentino).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 36
(5:46 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 41 for 5 yards (41-T.Pistorio).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 41
(4:00 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec to ND 44 for 3 yards (29-C.Clear).
No Gain
4 & 1 - NAVY 44
(3:23 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec to ND 44 for no gain (41-T.Pistorio).

ND Fighting Irish
- End of Game (2 plays, -5 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 44
(3:19 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Williams.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - ND 44
(3:13 - 4th) 23-M.Fells to ND 21 for 23 yards (52-B.Bauer).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 21
(2:40 - 4th) 13-C.Warren incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Walker.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ND 21
(2:30 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen to ND 21 for no gain (54-J.Lacey).
+2 YD
3 & 10 - ND 21
(2:00 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to ND 19 for 2 yards (56-H.Cross).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - ND 19
(1:23 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

ND Fighting Irish

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:18 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 13-L.Keys.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25
(1:18 - 4th) kneels at ND 23 for -2 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 12 - ND 23
(0:34 - 4th) kneels at ND 20 for -3 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:23
43-B.Nichols 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
25
yds
01:56
pos
20
52
Point After TD 5:31
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
52
Touchdown 5:35
6-P.Olsen runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
75
yds
09:08
pos
16
52
Point After TD 14:39
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
52
Touchdown 14:46
6-P.Olsen to NAV 27 FUMBLES (13-P.Moala). 13-P.Moala runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
-6
yds
00:06
pos
10
51
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:42
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
45
Touchdown 1:50
6-P.Olsen complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
74
yds
03:36
pos
9
45
Point After TD 9:55
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
45
Touchdown 10:01
12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
78
yds
02:03
pos
3
44
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:04
43-B.Nichols 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
72
yds
01:26
pos
3
38
Point After TD 1:30
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 1:33
6-T.Jones runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
25
yds
03:08
pos
0
37
Field Goal 4:49
39-J.Doerer 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
29
yds
03:19
pos
0
31
Point After TD 10:27
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 10:36
12-I.Book complete to 25-B.Lenzy. 25-B.Lenzy runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
70
yds
00:09
pos
0
27
Point After TD 12:32
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 12:37
12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
39
yds
01:35
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:11
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 3:20
12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
58
yds
00:23
pos
0
13
Point After TD 9:39
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:44
12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
05:21
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 18
Rushing 17 6
Passing 3 11
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 5-16 4-9
4th Down Conv 4-5 1-2
Total Net Yards 355 410
Total Plays 77 53
Avg Gain 4.6 7.7
Net Yards Rushing 281 105
Rush Attempts 64 31
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 3.4
Net Yards Passing 74 305
Comp. - Att. 4-13 16-22
Yards Per Pass 5.7 13.9
Penalties - Yards 2-20 2-15
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 4-4 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-41.7 2-35.0
Return Yards 30 9
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-9
Kickoffs - Returns 2-30 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
23 Navy 7-2 0371020
16 Notre Dame 8-2 14247752
Notre Dame Stadium Notre Dame, Indiana
 74 PASS YDS 305
281 RUSH YDS 105
355 TOTAL YDS 410
Navy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Olsen 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 43 1 0 158.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 43 1 0 158.2
P. Olsen 1/5 43 1 0
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 36 0 0 86.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 36 0 0 86.1
M. Perry 3/7 36 0 0
C. Warren 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Warren 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Perry 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 117 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 117 0
M. Perry 25 117 0 46
I. Ruoss 32 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 44 0
I. Ruoss 9 44 0 26
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 41 0
J. Carothers 11 41 0 9
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
M. Fells 3 25 0 23
P. Olsen 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 17 1
P. Olsen 10 17 1 8
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
C. Williams 2 14 0 13
T. Maloy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Maloy 2 12 0 10
P. Carothers 51 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
P. Carothers 1 9 0 9
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
N. Smith 1 7 0 7
J. Nelson 43 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Nelson 1 7 0 7
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Makekau 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Cooper 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 73 1
M. Cooper 3 73 1 43
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Williams 1 6 0 6
K. Makekau 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Makekau 0 0 0 0
M. Walker 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Walker 0 0 0 0
R. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Mitchell 0 0 0 0
D. Mathews 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Mathews 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Fagot 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
D. Fagot 9-1 0.0 0
J. Springer 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
J. Springer 9-1 0.0 0
M. McMorris 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. McMorris 3-0 0.0 0
P. Carothers 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
P. Carothers 2-2 0.0 0
T. Pistorio 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Pistorio 2-0 0.0 0
E. Fochtman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Fochtman 2-0 0.0 0
K. Brennan 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Brennan 2-0 0.0 0
D. Tolentino 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Tolentino 1-0 0.0 0
M. Farrar 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Farrar 1-0 0.0 0
C. Clear 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Clear 1-0 0.0 0
E. Nash 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Nash 1-0 0.0 0
N. Cromartie 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Cromartie 1-0 0.0 0
C. Garnes 45 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Garnes 1-0 0.0 0
J. Warren 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Warren 0-1 0.0 0
C. Bankston 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Bankston 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Nichols 43 P
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
B. Nichols 2/2 36 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. White 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 41.7 1
O. White 3 41.7 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Winn 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 16 0
G. Winn 2 15.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 284 5 0 271.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 284 5 0 271.8
I. Book 14/20 284 5 0
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 188.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 188.2
P. Jurkovec 2/2 21 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 31 0
I. Book 5 31 0 15
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 26 1
T. Jones Jr 9 26 1 6
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
C. Flemister 3 16 0 12
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
J. Armstrong 7 11 0 5
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
L. Keys III 1 11 0 11
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
B. Lenzy 1 10 0 10
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
P. Jurkovec 2 3 0 3
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Smith 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 117 4
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 117 4
C. Claypool 7 117 4 47
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 87 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 87 1
B. Lenzy 2 87 1 70
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 57 0
C. Finke 3 57 0 28
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
L. Keys III 2 32 0 27
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Armstrong 2 12 0 8
T. Tremble 24 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Tremble 0 0 0 0
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Kmet 0 0 0 0
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Jones Jr 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
D. White 8-2 0.0 0
H. Cross III 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
H. Cross III 4-1 0.0 0
J. Lacey 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Lacey 4-0 0.0 0
T. Bracy 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Bracy 4-1 0.0 0
A. Bilal 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Bilal 4-0 0.0 0
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Gilman 4-0 0.0 0
K. Kareem 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Kareem 3-0 0.0 0
S. Simon 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Simon 3-1 0.0 0
P. Moala 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Moala 3-0 0.0 0
H. Griffith 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
H. Griffith 3-0 0.0 0
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ja. Ademilola 3-0 0.0 0
S. Crawford 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Crawford 2-1 0.0 0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
J. Owusu-Koramoah 2-1 1.5 0
O. Oghoufo 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
O. Oghoufo 2-1 0.5 0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 2-0 0.0 0
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Elliott 2-0 0.0 0
K. Hamilton 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Hamilton 2-0 0.0 0
B. Bauer 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Bauer 2-2 0.0 0
J. Franklin 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Franklin 1-0 0.0 0
Ju. Ademilola 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ju. Ademilola 1-0 0.0 0
T. Pride Jr 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Pride Jr 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hinish 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hinish 1-0 0.0 0
J. Genmark Heath 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Genmark Heath 1-0 0.0 0
D. Brown 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
D. Vaughn 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Vaughn 0-1 0.0 0
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Ogundeji 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
J. Doerer 1/1 32 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bramblett 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 35.0 0
J. Bramblett 2 35.0 0 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 7 0
C. Finke 2 4.5 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:39 NAVY 25 6:01 11 48 Fumble
3:11 NAVY 25 2:55 8 14 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 NAVY 25 1:37 3 -7 Punt
10:27 NAVY 25 2:14 5 18 Downs
4:45 NAVY 18 0:34 2 6 Fumble
1:30 NAVY 18 1:26 8 72 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 25 2:49 5 16 Punt
9:55 NAVY 25 1:16 4 20 Punt
5:18 NAVY 26 3:36 7 74 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 NAVY 33 0:06 2 -6 TD
14:39 NAVY 25 9:08 18 75 TD
3:19 ND 44 1:56 5 25 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ND 25 5:21 12 75 TD
3:34 ND 27 0:23 3 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 NAVY 39 1:35 4 39 TD
10:36 ND 30 0:09 1 70 TD
8:08 NAVY 43 3:19 6 29 FG
4:07 NAVY 24 3:08 9 25 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 ND 22 2:03 7 78 TD
8:28 ND 18 3:02 5 21 Punt
1:42 ND 25 1:30 3 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:31 ND 35 2:08 4 9 Downs
1:18 ND 25 0:44 2 -5 Game
