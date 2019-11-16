|
Claypool catches 4 TDs as No. 16 Notre Dame rout Navy 52-20
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Chase Claypool caught four touchdown passes to match a school record and No. 16 Notre Dame shut down Navy’s triple-option in a 52-20 rout on the 21st-ranked Midshipmen on Saturday.
The 17th straight home victory for Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish did not sell out Notre Dame Stadium. It was the first time since 1973 Thanksgiving Day against Air Force, a string of 273 sold-out games. A crowd of 74,080, 3,542 below capacity, saw Notre Dame win for the 79th time in the 93-game series that has been played continuously since 1927.
Ian Book completed 14 of 20 passes for 284 yards and five touchdowns before exiting midway through the third quarter and the Irish (8-2, No. 16 CFP) up 45-3.
Claypool caught seven passes for 117 yards with scoring receptions of 7, 47 and 3 yards from Book to give the Irish a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. Book threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Braden Lenzy later in the quarter as Notre Dame took a 38-3 halftime lead and then hit Claypool with a 20-yard scoring pass on their final play of the game together. Claypool’s TD matched Maurice Stovall, who caught four TD passes against BYU in 2005.
The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Midshipmen (7-2, No. 23 CFP), who entered leading the nation in rushing with 357.9 yards per game. But the Irish defense forced three first-half fumbles by Navy’s shifty quarterback Malcolm Perry, who rushed 25 times for 117 yards before behind replaced in the third quarter by freshman Perry Olsen, who had a 43-yard TD pass to Mychal Cooper and a 2-yard TD run.
Irish defensive end Khalid Kareem forced two fumbles and linebacker Drew White had 10 tackles. Notre Dame turned four fumble recoveries into 24 points.
THE TAKEAWAY
Navy: Perry was averaging 130.2 rushing yards entering the game. He managed a 46-yard run late in the first half that set up a Bijan Nichols’ 27-yard field goal, but for the most part was contained. Meanwhile, the Midshipmen’s defense, allowing just 310.6 yards a game, allowed 300 at halftime by the Irish and 415 for the game.
Notre Dame: After throwing incomplete on his second attempt, Book completed 10 passes in a row. He also added 31 yards on five carries.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Navy: The Midshipmen, who had climbed to No. 21 with five straight victories, could fall out of the AP Top 25.
Notre Dame: The Irish, who fell a spot to No. 16 despite beating Duke 38-7, could move up with one of their more complete games of the season.
UP NEXT
Navy: Returns to AAC play and entertains No. 20 SMU Saturday.
Notre Dame: Closes out the home schedule Saturday against Boston College.
---
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 31 for 6 yards (1-J.Springer).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 31(14:31 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool pushed ob at NAV 46 for 23 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 46(14:03 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 46(13:59 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to NAV 32 for 14 yards (1-J.Springer).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 32(13:30 - 1st) Penalty on ND 75-J.Lugg False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 32. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 15 - ND 37(13:13 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to NAV 40 for -3 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - ND 40(12:41 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at NAV 38 for 2 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - ND 38(11:57 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at NAV 23 for 15 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ND 23(11:22 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to NAV 21 for 2 yards (54-D.Fagot1-J.Springer).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 21(10:57 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to NAV 17 for 4 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 17(10:23 - 1st) 25-B.Lenzy to NAV 7 for 10 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - ND 7(9:44 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:39 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Fumble (11 plays, 48 yards, 6:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:39 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(9:39 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 31 for 6 yards (40-D.White).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 31(9:13 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 41 for 10 yards (40-D.White).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 41(8:38 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to ND 50 for 9 yards (21-J.Elliott).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NAVY 50(7:53 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to ND 47 for 3 yards (40-D.White).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 47(7:26 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to ND 39 for 8 yards (53-K.Kareem).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - NAVY 39(6:51 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to ND 34 for 5 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 34(6:20 - 1st) 23-M.Fells to ND 37 for -3 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - NAVY 37(5:38 - 1st) 10-M.Perry scrambles runs ob at ND 29 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 29(4:49 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to ND 27 for 2 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - NAVY 27(4:05 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to ND 24 for 3 yards (40-D.White20-S.Crawford).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 24(3:38 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to ND 27 FUMBLES (53-K.Kareem). 22-A.Bilal to ND 27 for no gain.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 27(3:34 - 1st) 13-L.Keys pushed ob at ND 38 for 11 yards (10-K.Brennan).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 38(3:20 - 1st) Penalty on NAV 10-K.Brennan Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ND 38. No Play.
|
+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 47(3:20 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:11 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Fumble (8 plays, 14 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:11 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(3:11 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 30 for 5 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 30(2:36 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 38 for 8 yards (11-A.Gilman).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(2:05 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 43 for 5 yards (57-J.Ademilola91-A.Ogundeji).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 43(1:29 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 45 for 2 yards (57-J.Ademilola).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 45(0:55 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 48 for 3 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(0:16 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 48 for no gain (40-D.White).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 48(15:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry sacked at NAV 45 for -3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
-6 YD
|
3 & 13 - NAVY 45(14:21 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 42 FUMBLES. 45-J.Jones to NAV 39 for no gain.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (4 plays, 39 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 39(14:07 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to NAV 24 for 15 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 24(13:40 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool pushed ob at NAV 10 for 14 yards (1-J.Springer).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(13:12 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to NAV 3 for 7 yards (51-P.Carothers).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 3(12:37 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:32 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:32 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(12:32 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 21 for -4 yards (57-J.Ademilola).
|
Sack
|
2 & 14 - NAVY 21(12:01 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry sacked at NAV 17 for -4 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah29-O.Oghoufo).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 18 - NAVY 17(11:31 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 18 for 1 yard (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - NAVY 18(10:55 - 2nd) 4-O.White punts 44 yards from NAV 18. 10-C.Finke to ND 40 for 2 yards. Penalty on ND 26-T.Agoro Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at ND 40.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (1 plays, 70 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(10:36 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 25-B.Lenzy. 25-B.Lenzy runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:27 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Downs (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:27 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(10:27 - 2nd) 25-T.Maloy pushed ob at NAV 35 for 10 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(10:03 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 37 for 2 yards (54-J.Lacey40-D.White).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 37(9:26 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 40 for 3 yards (56-H.Cross).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 40(8:47 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 44 for 4 yards (40-D.White56-H.Cross).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 44(8:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 43 for -1 yard (14-K.Hamilton).
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (6 plays, 29 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(8:08 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister to NAV 31 for 12 yards (10-K.Brennan54-D.Fagot).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 31(7:38 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 13-L.Keys. 13-L.Keys pushed ob at NAV 26 for 5 yards (14-M.Farrar).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 26(7:14 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong runs ob at NAV 18 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 18(6:47 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister to NAV 15 for 3 yards (1-J.Springer).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 15(6:11 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister to NAV 14 for 1 yard (1-J.Springer).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ND 14(5:31 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to NAV 14 for no gain (54-D.Fagot).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ND 14(4:49 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Fumble (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:45 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 61 yards from ND 35. 26-G.Winn to NAV 18 for 14 yards (52-B.Bauer).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 18(4:39 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry scrambles pushed ob at NAV 21 for 3 yards (40-D.White).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 21(4:11 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 24 FUMBLES. 40-D.White to NAV 24 for no gain.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (9 plays, 25 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 24(4:07 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to NAV 19 for 5 yards (54-D.Fagot94-J.Warren).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 19(3:35 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to NAV 15 for 4 yards (1-J.Springer51-P.Carothers).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 15(2:52 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to NAV 12 for 3 yards (5-M.McMorris33-C.Bankston).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 12(2:26 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to NAV 9 for 3 yards (1-J.Springer).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ND 9(1:51 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 9(1:47 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs ob at NAV 2 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - ND 2(1:37 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 2(1:33 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to NAV 1 for 1 yard (51-P.Carothers).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 2(1:33 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:59 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Halftime (8 plays, 72 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:30 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 63 yards from ND 35. 26-G.Winn to NAV 18 for 16 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 18(1:24 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Makekau.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 18(1:21 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper runs ob at NAV 32 for 14 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 32(1:16 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry complete to 20-C.Williams. 20-C.Williams pushed ob at NAV 38 for 6 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 38(1:12 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 38 for no gain (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|
+46 YD
|
3 & 4 - NAVY 38(1:07 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to ND 16 for 46 yards (5-T.Pride).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 16(0:55 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to ND 14 for 2 yards (40-D.White).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 14(0:30 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to ND 10 for 4 yards (41-K.Hinish).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NAVY 10(0:08 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NAVY 10(0:04 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 37 for 12 yards (11-A.Gilman).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 37(14:34 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 40 for 3 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 40(13:53 - 3rd) Penalty on NAV 72-F.Higgins False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 40. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - NAVY 35(13:44 - 3rd) 28-K.Makekau to NAV 39 for 4 yards (11-A.Gilman).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - NAVY 39(13:00 - 3rd) 25-T.Maloy to NAV 41 for 2 yards (11-A.Gilman40-D.White).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NAVY 41(12:11 - 3rd) 4-O.White punts 37 yards from NAV 41 out of bounds at the ND 22.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (7 plays, 78 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 22(12:04 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 22(11:59 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to ND 25 for 3 yards.
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 25(11:22 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 13-L.Keys. 13-L.Keys pushed ob at NAV 48 for 27 yards (45-C.Garnes).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 48(10:37 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke pushed ob at NAV 20 for 28 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(10:09 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 20(10:04 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Jones.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - ND 20(10:01 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:01 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:55 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(9:55 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to NAV 41 for 16 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 41(9:26 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 41(9:17 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 45 for 4 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 45(8:48 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Williams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NAVY 45(8:39 - 3rd) 4-O.White punts 44 yards from NAV 45. 10-C.Finke to ND 18 for 7 yards (15-N.Obanor).
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 18(8:28 - 3rd) 34-J.Smith to ND 20 for 2 yards (56-N.Cromartie).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 20(7:46 - 3rd) 15-P.Jurkovec complete to 25-B.Lenzy. 25-B.Lenzy to ND 37 for 17 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 37(7:17 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong pushed ob at ND 41 for 4 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 41(6:49 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 35 for -6 yards (1-J.Springer).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - ND 35(6:08 - 3rd) 15-P.Jurkovec complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong to ND 39 for 4 yards (1-J.Springer).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ND 39(5:26 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 35 yards from ND 39 to NAV 26 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 26(5:18 - 3rd) 6-P.Olsen to NAV 27 for 1 yard (28-T.Bracy).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 27(5:18 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 34 for 7 yards (21-J.Elliott).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 34(4:13 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 43 for 9 yards (3-H.Griffith).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 43(3:41 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 49 for 6 yards (19-J.Ademilola).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 49(3:04 - 3rd) 6-P.Olsen to ND 50 for 1 yard (33-S.Simon).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 50(2:27 - 3rd) 6-P.Olsen to ND 43 for 7 yards (3-H.Griffith52-B.Bauer).
|
+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 43(1:50 - 3rd) 6-P.Olsen complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:42 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:42 - 3rd) 18-J.Osborn kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 61-C.Grunhard.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(1:42 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 30 for 5 yards (8-E.Nash51-P.Carothers).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 30(0:56 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 33 for 3 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ND 33(0:12 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 32 for -1 yard (51-P.Carothers).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - ND 32(15:00 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 35 yards from ND 32 to NAV 33 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (2 plays, -6 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 33(14:52 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Mitchell.
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 33(14:46 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen to NAV 27 FUMBLES (13-P.Moala). 13-P.Moala runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(14:39 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(14:39 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(14:39 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to NAV 29 for 4 yards (54-J.Lacey).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ND 29(13:58 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Mathews.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 29(13:53 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to NAV 34 for 5 yards (2-J.Genmark Heath).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ND 34(13:34 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen to NAV 36 for 2 yards (55-J.Franklin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 36(13:01 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Makekau.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 36(12:55 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to NAV 39 for 3 yards (54-J.Lacey).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 39(12:13 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen to NAV 43 for 4 yards (29-O.Oghoufo).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - ND 43(11:39 - 4th) 23-M.Fells pushed ob at NAV 48 for 5 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 48(10:59 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen scrambles runs ob at NAV 46 for -2 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - ND 46(10:24 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to ND 41 for 13 yards (3-H.Griffith).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 41(9:45 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to ND 39 for 2 yards (56-H.Cross52-B.Bauer).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 39(9:09 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to ND 38 for 1 yard (33-S.Simon28-T.Bracy).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 38(8:29 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to ND 12 for 26 yards (33-S.Simon8-D.Vaughn).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 12(7:46 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to ND 11 for 1 yard (29-O.Oghoufo33-S.Simon).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 11(7:12 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen to ND 3 for 8 yards (56-H.Cross).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ND 3(6:58 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to ND 3 for no gain (13-P.Moala12-D.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - ND 3(6:02 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to ND 2 for 1 yard (52-B.Bauer).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ND 2(5:35 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:31 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- FG (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:31 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols kicks 62 yards from NAV 35 out of bounds at the ND 3.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(5:31 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 36 for 1 yard (97-D.Tolentino).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 36(5:46 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 41 for 5 yards (41-T.Pistorio).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NAVY 41(4:00 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec to ND 44 for 3 yards (29-C.Clear).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 44(3:23 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec to ND 44 for no gain (41-T.Pistorio).
ND
Fighting Irish
- End of Game (2 plays, -5 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 44(3:19 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Williams.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 44(3:13 - 4th) 23-M.Fells to ND 21 for 23 yards (52-B.Bauer).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 21(2:40 - 4th) 13-C.Warren incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Walker.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 21(2:30 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen to ND 21 for no gain (54-J.Lacey).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - ND 21(2:00 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to ND 19 for 2 yards (56-H.Cross).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - ND 19(1:23 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
ND
Fighting Irish
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:18 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 13-L.Keys.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(1:18 - 4th) kneels at ND 23 for -2 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 12 - ND 23(0:34 - 4th) kneels at ND 20 for -3 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|18
|Rushing
|17
|6
|Passing
|3
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|4-5
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|355
|410
|Total Plays
|77
|53
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|281
|105
|Rush Attempts
|64
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|74
|305
|Comp. - Att.
|4-13
|16-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|13.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-4
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.7
|2-35.0
|Return Yards
|30
|9
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-30
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|74
|PASS YDS
|305
|
|
|281
|RUSH YDS
|105
|
|
|355
|TOTAL YDS
|410
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Olsen 6 QB
|P. Olsen
|1/5
|43
|1
|0
|
M. Perry 10 QB
|M. Perry
|3/7
|36
|0
|0
|
C. Warren 13 WR
|C. Warren
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Perry 10 QB
|M. Perry
|25
|117
|0
|46
|
I. Ruoss 32 FB
|I. Ruoss
|9
|44
|0
|26
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|11
|41
|0
|9
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|3
|25
|0
|23
|
P. Olsen 6 QB
|P. Olsen
|10
|17
|1
|8
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
T. Maloy 25 RB
|T. Maloy
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
P. Carothers 51 LB
|P. Carothers
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Nelson 43 CB
|J. Nelson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Makekau 28 RB
|K. Makekau
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper 3 WR
|M. Cooper
|3
|73
|1
|43
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Makekau 28 RB
|K. Makekau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Mitchell 87 WR
|R. Mitchell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathews 88 WR
|D. Mathews
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Fagot 54 LB
|D. Fagot
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Springer 1 S
|J. Springer
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McMorris 5 CB
|M. McMorris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Carothers 51 LB
|P. Carothers
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pistorio 41 LB
|T. Pistorio
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fochtman 11 S
|E. Fochtman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brennan 10 S
|K. Brennan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tolentino 97 NT
|D. Tolentino
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farrar 14 CB
|M. Farrar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clear 29 CB
|C. Clear
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Nash 8 S
|E. Nash
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cromartie 56 LB
|N. Cromartie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Garnes 45 S
|C. Garnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Warren 94 DT
|J. Warren
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bankston 33 LB
|C. Bankston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Nichols 43 P
|B. Nichols
|2/2
|36
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. White 4 P
|O. White
|3
|41.7
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Winn 26 RB
|G. Winn
|2
|15.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|14/20
|284
|5
|0
|
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|2/2
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|5
|31
|0
|15
|
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr
|9
|26
|1
|6
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|3
|16
|0
|12
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|7
|11
|0
|5
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Lenzy 25 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Smith 34 RB
|J. Smith
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|7
|117
|4
|47
|
B. Lenzy 25 WR
|B. Lenzy
|2
|87
|1
|70
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|3
|57
|0
|28
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|2
|32
|0
|27
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Kmet 84 TE
|C. Kmet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lacey 54 DL
|J. Lacey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simon 33 LB
|S. Simon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Moala 13 LB
|P. Moala
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Griffith 3 CB
|H. Griffith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
|Ja. Ademilola
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Crawford 20 CB
|S. Crawford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 29 DL
|O. Oghoufo
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 DB
|K. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bauer 52 LB
|B. Bauer
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Franklin 55 DL
|J. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Ademilola 19 DL
|Ju. Ademilola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr 5 CB
|T. Pride Jr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Genmark Heath 2 LB
|J. Genmark Heath
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 12 S
|D. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vaughn 8 CB
|D. Vaughn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|1/1
|32
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|2
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|2
|4.5
|7
|0
