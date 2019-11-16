|
|
|AF
|COLOST
Hammond leads Air Force over Colorado State 38-21
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Geraud Sanders transformed a short catch into a turning point.
Donald Hammond III ran for a touchdown and threw for three more, including a go-ahead 50-yard catch-and-run to Sanders in the fourth quarter as Air Force shook off an early two-touchdown deficit to beat Colorado State 38-21 on Saturday night.
''DJ (Hammond) found me and I saw the hole open up downfield,'' Sanders said. ''I wanted to take the lead back for our team and spark some energy and that's what happened.''
Sanders came open on a short crossing route and Hammond hit him in stride, allowing the receiver to break up field along the left sideline and then cut back all the way across the field, outrunning his pursuers to the goal line. The score was part of a string of 24 straight points for Air Force (8-2, 5-1 Mountain West), which won its fifth straight. It's the longest winning streak for the Falcons since closing the 2016 season with six consecutive victories.
''It was a huge lift because we knew we could drive the ball on them,'' Hammond said. ''We just had to trust ourselves and just finish drives. It just came down to finishing drives at the end of the day.''
Hammond added a 28-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Waters later in the fourth quarter after earlier hitting him with a 31-yard score.
Patrick O'Brien threw for two touchdowns, including a 17-yard score to Dante Wright with 6:36 remaining that pulled the Rams (4-6, 3-3) within three points. But the Falcons responded by grinding out another scoring drive that Hammond capped with a 1-yard run with 2:32 left to play.
The Rams mounted another drive that reached the Air Force 1, but cornerback Zane Lewis stepped in front of O'Brien's goal-line pass and returned the interception 99 yards for a touchdown to seal the Falcons' fourth win in a row against the Rams. It capped a superb defensive effort by the Falcons that also included eight sacks.
''They pressured me pretty well,'' O'Brien said. ''They were stunting and they were adding linebackers late in the pass rush. I couldn't avoid the pressure.''
Jake Koehnke kicked a 31-yard field goal in the final minute of the second quarter, pulling Air Force to within 14-10 at the half after the Rams struck for two first-quarter touchdowns. Defensive lineman Jake Ksiazek helped set up the score when he recovered a fumble by O'Brien at the Rams 34.
Air Force got on the board midway through the second when Hammond connected with Waters over the middle for a 31-yard touchdown pass.
The Rams built a 14-0 lead, finishing off a season-long 14-play drive with O'Brien's 4-yard scoring pass to Trey McBride on a tight end screen and Mohamed Kamara's 63-yard fumble return. He scooped up a fumble by Hammond after a botched backfield exchange.
THE TAKEAWAY
Air Force: The Falcons showed their mettle by coming back from an early 14-point deficit and maintaining their composure in a wild finish that saw them quash the Rams' late comeback bid with Lewis' dramatic interception return for a touchdown.
Colorado State: The Rams had the Falcons back on their heels with a pair of scores, including a defensive touchdown but Colorado State could not sustain its early momentum. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak by a resurgent Rams team.
BRAGGING RIGHTS
With the victory, Air Force completed a season sweep of its chief in-state rivals. The Falcons beat Colorado 30-23 on Sept. 14.
''A win is a win, and win always feels great, especially when you can use the language that you're the best team in the state of Colorado. That feels amazing,'' Hammond said.
WASTED OPPORTUNITIES
Midway through the third quarter, Air Force stuffed a fake punt play by the Rams well short of the first down, taking over near midfield. But on the Falcons' first play, Colorado State's Cam'ron Carter intercepted Hammond's pass and returned it 19 yards to the Air Force 35. The Rams couldn't capitalize either, punting the ball away after nose guard Mosese Fifita broke through for a third-down sack of O'Brien.
UP NEXT
Air Force: Goes on the road again to play at New Mexico on Saturday.
Colorado State: Has a short turnaround in taking on Wyoming in Laramie on Friday night.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
COLOST
Rams
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 5:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to CSU 31 for 6 yards (38-D.Meeks49-C.Herrera).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - COLOST 31(14:34 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 45 for 14 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 45(14:07 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson pushed ob at AF 44 for 11 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(13:40 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy pushed ob at AF 41 for 3 yards (4-J.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 41(13:16 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to AF 36 for 5 yards (38-D.Meeks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - COLOST 36(12:36 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 2 - COLOST 36(12:32 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to AF 25 for 11 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(12:32 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 27-J.Thomas. 27-J.Thomas to AF 23 for 2 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 23(11:33 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas to AF 20 for 3 yards (38-D.Meeks).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - COLOST 20(11:00 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 46-A.Prentice. 46-A.Prentice to AF 11 for 9 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 11(10:18 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to AF 3 FUMBLES (2-J.Fejedelem). 32-M.McElroy to AF 3 for no gain.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLOST 3(9:52 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas to AF 4 for -1 yard (30-G.Donaldson99-M.Fifita).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - COLOST 4(9:15 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - COLOST 4(9:10 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:10 - 1st) 90-M.Poduska extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- TD (10 plays, 28 yards, 5:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:03 - 1st) 83-B.Davis kicks 35 yards from CSU 35 out of bounds at the AF 30.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 35(9:03 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 42 for 7 yards (12-C.Carter7-J.Hicks).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - AF 42(8:28 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 45 for 3 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 45(7:59 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 44 for -1 yard (5-D.Jackson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - AF 44(7:26 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to CSU 47 for 9 yards (24-T.Folsom12-C.Carter).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - AF 47(6:47 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to CSU 40 for 7 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 40(6:17 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to CSU 36 for 4 yards (12-C.Carter92-L.Paogofie).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 36(5:41 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to CSU 33 for 3 yards (92-L.Paogofie7-J.Hicks).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 33(4:59 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to CSU 31 for 2 yards (7-J.Hicks97-T.McBride).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - AF 31(4:16 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to CSU 29 for 2 yards (7-J.Hicks12-C.Carter).
|
-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 29(3:44 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to CSU 34 FUMBLES (12-C.Carter). 42-M.Kamara runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (8 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(3:32 - 1st) 90-M.Poduska extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(3:32 - 1st) 83-B.Davis kicks 40 yards from CSU 35 to AF 25 fair catch by 20-B.Waters.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(3:32 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 31 for 6 yards (12-C.Carter97-T.McBride).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - COLOST 31(2:55 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 33 for 2 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLOST 33(2:13 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 34 for 1 yard (26-M.Cameron8-Q.Brinnon).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - COLOST 34(1:40 - 1st) Penalty on CSU 12-C.Carter Offside 5 yards enforced at AF 34. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 39(1:25 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 42 for 3 yards (7-J.Hicks55-T.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 42(0:51 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 45 for 3 yards (7-J.Hicks91-J.Bombek).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - COLOST 45(0:15 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Waters.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - COLOST 45(0:10 - 1st) Team penalty on AF False start 5 yards enforced at AF 45. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - COLOST 40(0:10 - 1st) 15-C.Scott punts 41 yards from AF 40 out of bounds at the CSU 19.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 19(0:01 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 23 for 4 yards (38-D.Meeks30-G.Donaldson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 23(15:00 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 27-J.Thomas. 27-J.Thomas to CSU 30 for 7 yards (86-M.Purcell).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 30(14:29 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien to CSU 39 for 9 yards (2-J.Fejedelem40-K.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - AF 39(13:38 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 41 for 2 yards (49-C.Herrera86-M.Purcell).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 41(13:00 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 47 for 6 yards (6-Z.Lewis14-G.Theil).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - AF 47(12:13 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - AF 47(12:07 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride pushed ob at AF 48 for 5 yards (30-G.Donaldson). Penalty on CSU 85-T.McBride Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CSU 47. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 19 - AF 32(11:48 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at CSU 20 for -12 yards (48-J.Ksiazek).
|
Punt
|
4 & 31 - AF 20(11:10 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 62 yards from CSU 20 to AF 18 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
COLOST
Rams
- Missed FG (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 18(10:58 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 17 for -1 yard (24-T.Folsom).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - COLOST 17(10:23 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Sanders.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - COLOST 17(10:17 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Waters.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - COLOST 17(10:12 - 2nd) 15-C.Scott punts 38 yards from AF 17 to CSU 45 fair catch by 22-D.Wright. Penalty on AF 2-J.Fejedelem Fair catch interference 17 yards enforced at CSU 45.
AF
Falcons
- TD (5 plays, 65 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 38(10:02 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AF 38(9:58 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - AF 38(9:53 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles to AF 35 for 3 yards (40-K.Johnson49-C.Herrera).
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - AF 35(9:03 - 2nd) 95-C.Camper 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
COLOST
Rams
- Fumble (5 plays, 41 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(9:00 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond pushed ob at CSU 42 for 23 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 42(8:34 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to CSU 35 for 7 yards (5-D.Jackson42-M.Kamara).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLOST 35(7:53 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to CSU 33 for 2 yards (42-M.Kamara5-D.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLOST 33(7:15 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to CSU 31 for 2 yards (12-C.Carter7-J.Hicks).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 31(6:50 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:42 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good. Penalty on CSU 43-T.Golden Offside declined.
AF
Falcons
- FG (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:42 - 2nd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 40 yards from AF 35 to CSU 25 fair catch by 23-B.Fulton.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(6:42 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 26 for 1 yard (99-M.Fifita30-G.Donaldson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - AF 26(6:06 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson pushed ob at CSU 35 for 9 yards (3-M.Bugg).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 35(5:26 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 36 for 1 yard (49-C.Herrera99-M.Fifita).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - AF 36(4:44 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 38 for 2 yards (30-G.Donaldson40-K.Johnson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - AF 38(3:56 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at CSU 34 for -4 yards FUMBLES (48-J.Ksiazek). 48-J.Ksiazek to CSU 34 for no gain.
COLOST
Rams
- Halftime (7 plays, 44 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 34(3:48 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to CSU 30 for 4 yards (37-L.Stewart1-J.Bates).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 30(3:17 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to CSU 27 for 3 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - COLOST 27(2:30 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to CSU 20 for 7 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(2:03 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to CSU 19 for 1 yard (26-M.Cameron42-M.Kamara).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 19(1:22 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to CSU 15 for 4 yards (12-C.Carter).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - COLOST 15(1:14 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to CSU 13 for 2 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - COLOST 13(1:09 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:05 - 2nd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 40 yards from AF 35 to CSU 25 fair catch by 23-B.Fulton.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(1:05 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs ob at CSU 32 for 7 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - AF 32(1:00 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott to CSU 41 for 9 yards (3-M.Bugg).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 41(0:50 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 46 for 5 yards (3-M.Bugg).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 46(0:43 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson pushed ob at AF 49 for 5 yards (14-G.Theil).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 49(0:37 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - AF 49(0:31 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at AF 44 for 5 yards FUMBLES (48-J.Ksiazek). 27-J.Thomas to AF 44 for no gain.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - AF 44(0:12 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to AF 31 for 13 yards (14-G.Theil).
COLOST
Rams
- Downs (9 plays, 30 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 41 for 16 yards (11-A.Neal12-C.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 41(14:37 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 41 for no gain (33-M.Jones).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 41(14:04 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 40 for -1 yard (7-J.Hicks12-C.Carter).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 11 - COLOST 40(13:13 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 36 for -4 yards (97-T.McBride).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - COLOST 36(12:26 - 3rd) 15-C.Scott punts 48 yards from AF 36. 22-D.Wright to CSU 18 for 2 yards (14-G.Theil).
AF
Falcons
- Interception (1 plays, 13 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 18(12:15 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 23 for 5 yards (94-J.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 23(11:37 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers to CSU 26 for 3 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - AF 26(10:55 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 31 for 5 yards (3-M.Bugg22-G.Kauppila).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 31(10:20 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 34 for 3 yards (49-C.Herrera38-D.Meeks).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 34(9:36 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson pushed ob at CSU 41 for 7 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 41(9:08 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to CSU 43 for 2 yards (3-M.Bugg).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 43(8:31 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 47 for 4 yards (38-D.Meeks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - AF 47(7:54 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 4 - AF 47(7:48 - 3rd) 46-A.Prentice to CSU 48 for 1 yard (49-C.Herrera).
AF
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 35(7:33 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to AF 31 for 4 yards (22-G.Kauppila).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - AF 31(6:52 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Craig-Myers.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - AF 31(6:45 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at AF 41 for -10 yards (99-M.Fifita).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - AF 41(6:04 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 41 yards from AF 41 to AF End Zone. touchback.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (7 plays, 11 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(5:52 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 25 for 5 yards (42-M.Kamara).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 25(5:14 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 26 for 1 yard (5-D.Jackson33-M.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - COLOST 26(4:35 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Waters.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - COLOST 26(4:29 - 3rd) 15-C.Scott punts 47 yards from AF 26 to CSU 27 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
AF
Falcons
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AF 27(4:20 - 3rd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 31 for 4 yards (38-D.Meeks). Penalty on CSU 71-J.Taylor Holding 10 yards enforced at CSU 27. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - AF 17(3:55 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright pushed ob at CSU 21 for 4 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 16 - AF 21(3:28 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to CSU 31 for 10 yards (3-M.Bugg).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - AF 31(2:50 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers pushed ob at CSU 43 for 12 yards (3-M.Bugg).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 43(2:18 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AF 43(2:10 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - AF 43(2:03 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at CSU 38 for -5 yards (49-C.Herrera).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - AF 38(1:30 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 37 yards from CSU 38 to the AF 25 downed by 86-R.Reiter.
COLOST
Rams
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(1:20 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 40 for 15 yards (97-T.McBride11-A.Neal).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(0:58 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 44 for 4 yards (24-T.Folsom11-A.Neal).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 44(0:25 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 42 for -2 yards (24-T.Folsom33-M.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - COLOST 42(15:00 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders to CSU 49 for 9 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 49(14:40 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to CSU 50 for -1 yard (24-T.Folsom).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - COLOST 50(14:03 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Kinamon.
|
+50 YD
|
3 & 11 - COLOST 50(13:58 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:44 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- TD (9 plays, 60 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:44 - 4th) 93-B.Honaker kicks 60 yards from AF 35. 14-A.Hawkins pushed ob at CSU 28 for 23 yards (51-N.Bush). Penalty on CSU 27-J.Thomas Holding 10 yards enforced at CSU 28.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - AF 18(13:77 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at CSU 10 for -8 yards (38-D.Meeks).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 18 - AF 10(12:50 - 4th) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 14 for 4 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - AF 14(12:16 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Craig-Myers.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - AF 14(12:10 - 4th) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 44 yards from CSU 14 to AF 42 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
COLOST
Rams
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 42(12:02 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to AF 45 for 3 yards (5-D.Jackson1-J.Bates).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 45(11:26 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to AF 49 for 4 yards (55-T.Brown94-D.Phillips).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - COLOST 49(10:43 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to CSU 49 for 2 yards (5-D.Jackson26-M.Cameron).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - COLOST 49(9:57 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to CSU 39 for 10 yards (5-D.Jackson37-L.Stewart).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 39(9:21 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to CSU 35 for 4 yards (12-C.Carter97-T.McBride).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 35(8:43 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to CSU 31 for 4 yards (1-J.Bates).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLOST 31(8:01 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to CSU 28 for 3 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 28(7:28 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 3(7:21 - 4th) Penalty on CSU 94-D.Phillips Offside 2 yards enforced at CSU 3. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(7:21 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- TD (9 plays, 83 yards, 4:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:21 - 4th) 93-B.Honaker kicks 40 yards from AF 35 to CSU 25 fair catch by 23-B.Fulton.
|
+58 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(7:21 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to AF 17 for 58 yards (3-M.Bugg).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 17(6:42 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:36 - 4th) 90-M.Poduska extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- Interception (5 plays, 65 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:36 - 4th) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(6:36 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to AF 37 for 12 yards (7-J.Hicks).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(5:56 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 48 for 11 yards (11-A.Neal).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 48(5:18 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to CSU 48 for 4 yards (33-M.Jones).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 48(4:32 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to CSU 19 for 29 yards (37-L.Stewart).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 19(3:57 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to CSU 18 for 1 yard (42-M.Kamara94-D.Phillips).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 18(3:51 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond complete to 87-R.Myers. 87-R.Myers to CSU 10 for 8 yards (42-M.Kamara).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLOST 10(3:05 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLOST 10(3:05 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to CSU 1 for 9 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - COLOST 1(2:36 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:32 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
COLOST
Rams
- End of Game (10 plays, 57 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:32 - 4th) 93-B.Honaker kicks 63 yards from AF 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 33 for 31 yards (82-R.Harms29-E.Palm).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 33(2:25 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to AF 43 for 24 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 43(2:09 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott to AF 4 for 39 yards (3-M.Bugg).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - COLOST 4(1:55 - 4th) 27-J.Thomas to AF 1 for 3 yards (2-J.Fejedelem38-D.Meeks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - COLOST 1(1:38 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien to AF 1 for no gain (14-G.Theil).
|
Int
|
3 & 1 - COLOST 1(1:35 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-Z.Lewis at AF 1. 6-Z.Lewis runs 99 yards for a touchdown.
COLOST
Rams
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(1:22 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(1:22 - 4th) 93-B.Honaker kicks 40 yards from AF 35 to CSU 25 fair catch by 23-B.Fulton.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(1:22 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at CSU 15 for -10 yards (99-M.Fifita).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - COLOST 15(0:55 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 20 - COLOST 15(0:48 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 28 for 13 yards (3-M.Bugg40-K.Johnson).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 7 - COLOST 28(0:42 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott to CSU 38 for 10 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 38(0:37 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs ob at CSU 50 for 12 yards.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 50(0:33 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson pushed ob at AF 27 for 23 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 27(0:24 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 27-J.Thomas. 27-J.Thomas pushed ob at AF 12 for 15 yards (38-D.Meeks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 12(0:17 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 12(0:13 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - COLOST 12(0:07 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at AF 18 for -6 yards (40-K.Johnson48-J.Ksiazek).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|22
|Rushing
|14
|3
|Passing
|4
|19
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|353
|334
|Total Plays
|61
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|227
|39
|Rush Attempts
|50
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|1.3
|Net Yards Passing
|126
|295
|Comp. - Att.
|5-11
|28-43
|Yards Per Pass
|11.5
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-22
|5-42
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.5
|4-46.0
|Return Yards
|99
|75
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-54
|Int. - Returns
|1-99
|1-19
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|126
|PASS YDS
|295
|
|
|227
|RUSH YDS
|39
|
|
|353
|TOTAL YDS
|334
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|5/11
|126
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|17
|101
|0
|29
|
T. Jackson 34 FB
|T. Jackson
|17
|73
|0
|16
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|12
|42
|1
|23
|
T. Birdow 33 FB
|T. Birdow
|4
|11
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Sanders 7 WR
|G. Sanders
|2
|59
|1
|50
|
B. Waters 20 WR
|B. Waters
|2
|59
|2
|31
|
R. Myers 74 OL
|R. Myers
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Kinamon 23 WR
|D. Kinamon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Bugg III 3 CB
|M. Bugg III
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Meeks 38 LB
|D. Meeks
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Lewis 6 CB
|Z. Lewis
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Herrera 49 DT
|C. Herrera
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Fejedelem 2 S
|J. Fejedelem
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 40 LB
|K. Johnson
|4-4
|0.5
|0
|
G. Theil 14 S
|G. Theil
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Donaldson 30 LB
|G. Donaldson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fifita 99 DL
|M. Fifita
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|
J. Ksiazek 48 DE
|J. Ksiazek
|2-2
|3.0
|0
|
G. Kauppila 22 DB
|G. Kauppila
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones IV 4 CB
|J. Jones IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purcell 86 DE
|M. Purcell
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Jackson 94 DE
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|1/1
|31
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 15 P
|C. Scott
|4
|43.5
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|28/43
|347
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. McElroy 32 RB
|M. McElroy
|11
|51
|0
|14
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|8
|25
|0
|6
|
A. Prentice 46 FB
|A. Prentice
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|11
|-38
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Jackson 9 WR
|W. Jackson
|8
|88
|0
|23
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|5
|87
|1
|58
|
Tr. McBride 85 TE
|Tr. McBride
|6
|66
|1
|24
|
E. Scott 3 WR
|E. Scott
|3
|58
|0
|39
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|3
|24
|0
|15
|
N. Craig-Myers 4 WR
|N. Craig-Myers
|2
|15
|0
|12
|
A. Prentice 46 FB
|A. Prentice
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 7 S
|J. Hicks
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|6-4
|0.0
|1
|
T. Folsom 24 LB
|T. Folsom
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cameron 26 CB
|M. Cameron
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stewart 37 S
|L. Stewart
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 42 LB
|M. Kamara
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 33 DE
|M. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
To. McBride 97 DL
|To. McBride
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Neal 11 CB
|A. Neal
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Paogofie 92 DL
|L. Paogofie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 55 LB
|T. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bates 1 DE
|J. Bates
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Brinnon 8 S
|Q. Brinnon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Phillips 94 DL
|D. Phillips
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bombek 91 DL
|J. Bombek
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Camper 95 K
|C. Camper
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 41 P
|R. Stonehouse
|4
|46.0
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hawkins 14 CB
|A. Hawkins
|2
|27.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
-
NMEX
21BOISE
0
28
3rd 14:22 ESP2
-
USC
CAL
10
10
2nd 9:15 FS1
-
ARIZ
6OREG
6
21
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
EMICH
AKRON
42
14
Final ESPNews
-
WMICH
OHIO
37
34
Final/OT ESPN2
-
NILL
TOLEDO
31
28
Final ESPN2
-
BGREEN
MIAOH
3
44
Final ESPNU
-
BUFF
KENTST
27
30
Final CBSSN
-
UNC
PITT
27
34
Final/OT ESPN
-
LATECH
MRSHL
10
31
Final CBSSN
-
FRESNO
SDGST
7
17
Final ESPN2
-
KANSAS
22OKLAST
13
31
Final FS1
-
TCU
TXTECH
33
31
Final ESP2
-
MA
NWEST
6
45
Final BTN
-
14WISC
NEB
37
21
Final BTN
-
11FLA
MIZZOU
23
6
Final CBS
-
ALST
FSU
12
49
Final FSN
-
VMI
ARMY
6
47
Final CBSSN
-
MICHST
15MICH
10
44
Final FOX
-
5BAMA
MISSST
38
7
Final ESPN
-
IND
9PSU
27
34
Final ABC
-
TULANE
TEMPLE
21
29
Final ESPU
-
UTEP
UAB
10
37
Final ESP3
-
23NAVY
16ND
20
52
Final NBC
-
CSTCAR
ARKST
27
28
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAS
29
51
Final ESP+
-
TROY
TXSTSM
63
27
Final ESP3
-
IDST
BYU
10
42
Final ESP3
-
WVU
24KSTATE
24
20
Final ESPN
-
UK
VANDY
38
14
Final SECN
-
19TEXAS
IOWAST
21
23
Final FS1
-
CMICH
BALLST
45
44
Final CBSSN
-
VATECH
GATECH
45
0
Final FSN
-
WAKE
3CLEM
3
52
Final ABC
-
18MEMP
HOU
45
27
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
RUT
56
21
Final BTN
-
4UGA
12AUBURN
21
14
Final CBS
-
HAWAII
UNLV
21
7
Final FBOOK
-
8MINN
20IOWA
19
23
Final FOX
-
CUSE
DUKE
49
6
Final ACCN
-
WYO
UTAHST
21
26
Final ESPU
-
UIW
NMEXST
28
41
Final FLOF
-
RICE
MTSU
31
28
Final ESP+
-
STNFRD
WASHST
22
49
Final PACN
-
LALAF
SALA
37
27
Final ESP+
-
USM
TXSA
36
17
Final ESP+
-
AF
COLOST
38
21
Final ESP2
-
1LSU
MISS
58
37
Final ESPN
-
17CINCY
SFLA
20
17
Final CBSSN
-
25APLST
GAST
56
27
Final ESPU
-
ARIZST
OREGST
34
35
Final FS1
-
LVILLE
NCST
34
20
Final ACCN
-
10OKLA
13BAYLOR
34
31
Final ABC
-
SC
TXAM
6
30
Final SECN
-
UCLA
7UTAH
3
49
Final FOX