Kent St. scores 24 in last 8 minutes, beats Buffalo 30-27

  • AP
  • Nov 14, 2019

KENT, Ohio (AP) Dustin Crum threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, Matthew Trickett kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired, and Kent State scored 24 consecutive points in the final eight minutes to beat Buffalo 30-27 on Thursday night.

Kavious Price - a 5-foot-6, 166-pound receiver - appeared to be stopped short on a third-and-7 with about two minutes left but dragged a defender to the line to gain and then on third-and-6 from the Buffalo 44 with 11 seconds to go Crum hit Price for a 17-yard gain to set up Trickett's winner.

Alex McNulty's 31-yard field goal with 11:18 left in the game gave the Bulls (5-5, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) a 27-6 lead but Kent State responded with an 11-play, 76-yard drive capped by Xavier Williams' 7-yard touchdown run less than four minutes later. Trickett then recovered his own onside kick and, two plays later, Crum hit Williams for a 41-yard score to make it 27-20 with 7:12 to play. Buffalo went three-and-out, Dante Cephas blocked the ensuing punt and Jeremiah Salaam recovered it at the 4. On fourth-and-goal Crum's 5-yard TD pass to Mike Carrigan made it 27-all with 4:52 remaining.

Jaret Patterson had 141 yards rushing on 30 carries for the Bulls. The sophomore, who ran for 1,013 yards last season, has 1,136 yards rushing this year and is the second player (James Starks) in program history with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Trickett made field goals of 23 and 33 yards in the second quarter.

Kent State (4-6, 3-3) had 172 of its 284 total yards, and 10 of its 18 first downs, in the fourth quarter.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (9 plays, 54 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 62 yards from KNT 35. 23-R.Cook to BUF 46 for 43 yards (7-J.Parker).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 46
(14:52 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 46 for 8 yards (4-C.Phillips1-N.Faulkner).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - BUFF 46
(14:20 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 41 for 5 yards (6-M.Bahr).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 41
(14:20 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 41
(13:43 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 37 for 4 yards (4-C.Phillips).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - BUFF 37
(13:10 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 27 for 10 yards (15-K.Sherald).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 27
(12:30 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Washington.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 27
(12:26 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 25 for 2 yards (6-M.Bahr).
Penalty
3 & 8 - BUFF 25
(11:50 - 1st) Penalty on BUF 67-E.Ksiezarczyk False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 25. No Play.
+30 YD
3 & 13 - BUFF 30
(11:30 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:30 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:26 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 61 yards from BUF 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 21 for 17 yards (6-M.Michel).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 21
(11:20 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to KNT 26 for 5 yards (20-J.Patterson).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 26
(11:00 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to KNT 29 for 3 yards (12-D.Russell9-J.Banks).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - KENTST 29
(10:45 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 35 for 6 yards (9-J.Banks20-J.Patterson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 35
(10:25 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 35
(10:22 - 1st) 14-D.Crum scrambles pushed ob at KNT 40 for 5 yards (12-D.Russell).
Sack
3 & 5 - KENTST 40
(10:00 - 1st) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 35 for -5 yards (50-M.Koonce49-T.Riggins).
Punt
4 & 10 - KENTST 35
(10:00 - 1st) 96-D.Adams punts 41 yards from KNT 35. 23-R.Cook to BUF 26 for 2 yards (15-K.Sherald).

BUFF Bulls
- Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26
(9:09 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 43 for 17 yards (7-J.Parker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 43
(8:40 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 43
(8:29 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to KNT 48 for 9 yards (6-M.Bahr).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 48
(8:10 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to KNT 44 for 4 yards (6-M.Bahr).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 44
(7:40 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 41 for 3 yards (34-K.Gamble6-M.Bahr).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 41
(7:05 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to KNT 38 for 3 yards (1-N.Faulkner4-C.Phillips).
-2 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 38
(6:25 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to KNT 40 for -2 yards (55-S.Diaby).
Punt
4 & 6 - BUFF 40
(5:50 - 1st) 14-J.Baltar punts 25 yards from KNT 40 Downed at the KNT 15.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 15
(5:29 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price runs ob at KNT 26 for 11 yards. Penalty on KNT 75-A.Gregoire Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at KNT 15. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - KENTST 10
(5:15 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete.
-1 YD
2 & 15 - KENTST 10
(5:10 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to KNT 9 for -1 yard (91-E.Wilson).
No Gain
3 & 16 - KENTST 9
(4:45 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Cephas.
Punt
4 & 16 - KENTST 9
(4:21 - 1st) 96-D.Adams punts 41 yards from KNT 9 to BUF 50 fair catch by 23-R.Cook.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (10 plays, 50 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 50
(4:11 - 1st) 23-R.Cook to KNT 44 for 6 yards (4-C.Phillips97-Z.West).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 44
(3:30 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 42 for 2 yards (97-Z.West).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 42
(2:50 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 41 for 1 yard (98-D.Hill).
+16 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 41
(2:10 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 25 for 16 yards (19-A.Musolino4-C.Phillips).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(1:45 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 25
(1:30 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 28 for -3 yards (34-K.Gamble).
Penalty
3 & 13 - BUFF 28
(0:55 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn. Penalty on KNT 8-E.Hines Pass interference 13 yards enforced at KNT 28. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 15
(0:44 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 9 for 6 yards (7-J.Parker).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 9
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease to KNT 1 for 8 yards (15-K.Sherald7-J.Parker).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - BUFF 1
(14:39 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:39 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Interception (8 plays, -34 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:39 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 58 yards from BUF 35. 7-J.Parker pushed ob at BUF 40 for 53 yards (16-A.McNulty).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40
(14:30 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to BUF 34 for 6 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - KENTST 34
(14:10 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to BUF 31 for 3 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 31
(13:50 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to BUF 29 for 2 yards (9-J.Banks).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 29
(13:41 - 2nd) 3-K.Price runs ob at BUF 21 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 21
(13:24 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to BUF 20 for 1 yard (49-T.Riggins).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 20
(13:10 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to BUF 17 for 3 yards (49-T.Riggins).
Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 17
(12:50 - 2nd) Penalty on KNT 86-D.Cephas False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 17. No Play.
Int
1 & 15 - KENTST 22
(12:35 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-J.Banks at BUF 8. 9-J.Banks pushed ob at BUF 26 for 18 yards (11-M.Carrigan).

BUFF Bulls
- FG (7 plays, 60 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
+31 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26
(12:25 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to KNT 43 for 31 yards (15-K.Sherald).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 43
(11:50 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to KNT 31 for 12 yards (8-E.Hines).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 31
(11:20 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to KNT 13 for 18 yards (15-K.Sherald).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 13
(11:05 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 10 for 3 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke34-K.Gamble).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 10
(10:40 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 3 for 7 yards. Penalty on BUF 1-A.Nunn Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KNT 3.
+4 YD
2 & 15 - BUFF 18
(10:14 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 14 for 4 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
No Gain
3 & 11 - BUFF 14
(10:05 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 23-R.Cook.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - BUFF 14
(9:45 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- FG (11 plays, 61 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:41 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 63 yards from BUF 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 33 for 31 yards (8-M.Fuqua30-R.Miller).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 33
(9:32 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon pushed ob at KNT 45 for 12 yards (24-C.Gross).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 45
(9:20 - 2nd) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 49 for 4 yards (31-K.Wright9-J.Banks).
No Gain
2 & 6 - KENTST 49
(9:10 - 2nd) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 49 for no gain (91-E.Wilson).
Penalty
3 & 6 - KENTST 49
(8:40 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 44 for -5 yards. Penalty on BUF 91-E.Wilson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KNT 49. No Play. (93-C.Onwuka).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36
(8:05 - 2nd) 21-J.Bangda to BUF 32 for 4 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
No Gain
2 & 6 - KENTST 32
(8:00 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
+17 YD
3 & 6 - KENTST 32
(7:49 - 2nd) 21-J.Bangda to BUF 15 for 17 yards (42-M.Otwinowski31-K.Wright).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 15
(7:37 - 2nd) 21-J.Bangda to BUF 13 for 2 yards (20-J.Patterson95-T.Woods).
Penalty
2 & 8 - KENTST 13
(7:15 - 2nd) Penalty on KNT 77-D.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 13. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 13 - KENTST 18
(7:00 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to BUF 11 for 7 yards (24-C.Gross).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - KENTST 11
(6:30 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to BUF 6 for 5 yards (20-J.Patterson).
Field Goal
4 & 1 - KENTST 6
(5:55 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

BUFF Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:44 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(5:44 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 23 for -2 yards (15-K.Sherald).
No Gain
2 & 12 - BUFF 23
(5:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 8-D.McDuffie.
No Gain
3 & 12 - BUFF 23
(4:55 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Lee.
Punt
4 & 12 - BUFF 23
(4:49 - 2nd) 14-J.Baltar punts 43 yards from BUF 23 Downed at the KNT 34.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
-6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34
(4:39 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 28 for -6 yards (20-J.Patterson).
+5 YD
2 & 16 - KENTST 28
(4:20 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to KNT 33 for 5 yards (9-J.Banks).
No Gain
3 & 11 - KENTST 33
(3:45 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
Punt
4 & 11 - KENTST 33
(3:35 - 2nd) 96-D.Adams punts 46 yards from KNT 33 to BUF 21 fair catch by 23-R.Cook.

BUFF Bulls
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 21
(3:27 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 25 for 4 yards (90-B.Jones1-N.Faulkner).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 25
(2:50 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to BUF 31 for 6 yards (15-K.Sherald8-E.Hines).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 31
(2:20 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 31 for no gain (1-N.Faulkner).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 31
(1:40 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease pushed ob at BUF 36 for 5 yards (24-Q.Knight).
No Gain
3 & 5 - BUFF 36
(1:35 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 23-R.Cook.
Punt
4 & 5 - BUFF 36
(1:28 - 2nd) 14-J.Baltar punts 36 yards from BUF 36. 7-J.Parker to KNT 30 for 2 yards (34-J.Harrison37-E.Davis).

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Fumble (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - KENTST 30
(1:17 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 26 for -4 yards (50-M.Koonce).
Sack
2 & 14 - KENTST 26
(1:11 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 18 for -8 yards (52-L.Mack).
+3 YD
3 & 22 - KENTST 18
(0:33 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 21 for 3 yards (49-T.Riggins).
Punt
4 & 19 - KENTST 21
(0:26 - 2nd) 96-D.Adams punts 37 yards from KNT 21. 23-R.Cook to BUF 42 FUMBLES. 27-I.Vance to BUF 33 for no gain.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Halftime (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 33
(0:16 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to BUF 18 for 15 yards (12-D.Russell).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 18
(0:10 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to BUF 16 for 2 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
Field Goal
2 & 8 - KENTST 16
(0:02 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 52 yards from BUF 35. 2-W.Matthews to KNT 32 for 19 yards (34-J.Harrison).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 32
(14:56 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 18-X.Williams. 18-X.Williams to KNT 47 for 15 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47
(14:39 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 48 for 1 yard (9-J.Banks).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - KENTST 48
(14:19 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to BUF 49 for 3 yards (93-C.Onwuka).
Sack
3 & 6 - KENTST 49
(14:00 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 48 for -3 yards (49-T.Riggins).
Punt
4 & 9 - KENTST 48
(13:30 - 3rd) 96-D.Adams punts 45 yards from KNT 48 Downed at the BUF 7.

BUFF Bulls
- TD (20 plays, 93 yards, 9:16 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 7
(13:07 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 12 for 5 yards (98-D.Hill).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 12
(12:28 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to BUF 16 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 16
(11:50 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 21 for 5 yards (4-C.Phillips).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 21
(11:17 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre pushed ob at BUF 33 for 12 yards (8-E.Hines).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 33
(10:44 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 42 for 9 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke24-Q.Knight).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - BUFF 42
(10:08 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 44 for 2 yards (97-Z.West4-C.Phillips).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 44
(9:36 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bourassa.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BUFF 44
(9:30 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 23-R.Cook.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - BUFF 44
(9:23 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 47 for 9 yards (23-D.Clark).
+12 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 47
(8:44 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 26-J.Patterson. 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at KNT 35 for 12 yards (4-C.Phillips).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 35
(8:13 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to KNT 31 for 4 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 31
(7:37 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to KNT 26 for 5 yards (21-M.Miller28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 26
(6:58 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to KNT 22 for 4 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 22
(6:30 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to KNT 20 for 2 yards (41-J.Price4-C.Phillips).
No Gain
2 & 8 - BUFF 20
(5:45 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre.
+9 YD
3 & 8 - BUFF 20
(5:41 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to KNT 11 for 9 yards (8-E.Hines).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 11
(5:28 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to KNT 9 for 2 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 9
(4:48 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to KNT 8 for 1 yard (34-K.Gamble).
Penalty
3 & 7 - BUFF 8
(4:02 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn. Penalty on KNT 7-J.Parker Pass interference 6 yards enforced at KNT 8. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - BUFF 2
(3:56 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:51 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (5 plays, -13 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:51 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 47 yards from BUF 35. 25-C.Elmore to KNT 34 for 16 yards (6-M.Michel).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34
(3:44 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 39 for 5 yards (3-A.Washington9-J.Banks).
Penalty
2 & 5 - KENTST 39
(3:19 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum scrambles pushed ob at KNT 45 for 6 yards. Penalty on KNT 54-N.Warnock Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 39. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 15 - KENTST 29
(3:05 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price pushed ob at KNT 35 for 6 yards. Penalty on KNT 75-A.Gregoire Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at KNT 29. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 20 - KENTST 24
(2:50 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 25 for 1 yard (49-T.Riggins93-C.Onwuka).
Sack
3 & 19 - KENTST 25
(2:30 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 21 for -4 yards (50-M.Koonce).
Punt
4 & 23 - KENTST 21
(1:45 - 3rd) 96-D.Adams punts 42 yards from KNT 21 to BUF 37 fair catch by 25-C.Tate.

BUFF Bulls
- FG (8 plays, 49 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
+25 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 37
(1:26 - 3rd) 23-R.Cook to KNT 38 for 25 yards (7-J.Parker).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 38
(0:40 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 37 for 1 yard (7-J.Parker).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 37
(15:00 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 36 for 1 yard (53-A.Hoag).
+16 YD
3 & 8 - BUFF 36
(14:43 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 20 for 16 yards (15-K.Sherald).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20
(14:00 - 4th) 23-R.Cook to KNT 14 for 6 yards (97-Z.West15-K.Sherald).
Penalty
2 & 4 - BUFF 14
(13:14 - 4th) Penalty on BUF 1-A.Nunn False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 14. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 19
(12:53 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 14 for 5 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
No Gain
3 & 4 - BUFF 14
(12:09 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 14 for no gain (1-N.Faulkner53-A.Hoag).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - BUFF 14
(11:22 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- TD (13 plays, 76 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:18 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 63 yards from BUF 35. 7-J.Parker pushed ob at KNT 24 for 22 yards (24-C.Gross).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24
(11:13 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 13-K.Orr. 13-K.Orr to KNT 31 for 7 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 31
(10:57 - 4th) 14-D.Crum scrambles to KNT 38 for 7 yards (95-T.Woods).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38
(10:43 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 43 for 5 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 43
(10:23 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 45 for 2 yards (24-C.Gross).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 45
(9:58 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 49 for 4 yards (18-R.Baker).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 49
(9:44 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan pushed ob at BUF 45 for 6 yards (18-R.Baker).
Penalty
2 & 4 - KENTST 45
(9:24 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Abram. Penalty on BUF 5-T.Terry Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BUF 45. Team penalty on BUF Offside declined.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 30
(9:00 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 29-J.Poke. 29-J.Poke to BUF 18 for 12 yards (24-C.Gross).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 18
(8:45 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to BUF 20 for -2 yards (52-L.Mack).
Penalty
2 & 12 - KENTST 20
(8:30 - 4th) 14-D.Crum runs 20 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on KNT 77-D.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 20. No Play.
+20 YD
2 & 22 - KENTST 30
(8:15 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to BUF 10 for 20 yards (3-A.Washington).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - KENTST 10
(7:57 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to BUF 7 for 3 yards (20-J.Patterson50-M.Koonce).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - KENTST 7
(7:44 - 4th) 18-X.Williams runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:39 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.

BUFF Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:39 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 11 yards from KNT 35. 95-M.Trickett to KNT 46 for no gain.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 46
(7:34 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to BUF 41 for 13 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
+41 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 41
(7:20 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 18-X.Williams. 18-X.Williams runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:12 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- TD (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:12 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(7:12 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Lee.
No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 25
(7:06 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 25 for no gain (1-N.Faulkner).
No Gain
3 & 10 - KENTST 25
(6:22 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 23-R.Cook.
Punt
4 & 10 - KENTST 25
(6:17 - 4th) punts 0 yards from BUF 25 blocked by 36-J.Salaam. 86-D.Cephas to BUF 4 for no gain.

BUFF Bulls
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 4 - BUFF 4
(6:11 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to BUF 8 for -4 yards (33-T.Hill).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 8
(5:33 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to BUF 5 for 3 yards (42-M.Otwinowski50-M.Koonce).
No Gain
3 & 5 - BUFF 5
(4:59 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Orr.
+5 YD
4 & 5 - BUFF 5
(4:52 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:52 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- FG (8 plays, 43 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:52 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(4:52 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 28 for 3 yards (1-N.Faulkner97-Z.West).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 28
(4:15 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 38 for 10 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke4-C.Phillips).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38
(3:40 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 44 for 6 yards (8-E.Hines28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - KENTST 44
(3:02 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for 1 yard (34-K.Gamble4-C.Phillips).
No Gain
3 & 3 - KENTST 45
(2:23 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for no gain (4-C.Phillips15-K.Sherald).
Punt
4 & 3 - KENTST 45
(2:15 - 4th) 14-J.Baltar punts 41 yards from BUF 45. 7-J.Parker to KNT 30 for 16 yards (33-T.Hill).

KENTST Golden Flashes

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 30
(2:04 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 29 for -1 yard (93-C.Onwuka).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - KENTST 29
(1:41 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to KNT 33 for 4 yards (31-K.Wright).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - KENTST 33
(1:12 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 40 for 7 yards (33-T.Hill).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 40
(0:50 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 40
(0:42 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 13-K.Orr. 13-K.Orr to BUF 48 for 12 yards (12-D.Russell).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 48
(0:32 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to BUF 44 for 4 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
No Gain
2 & 6 - KENTST 44
(0:18 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
+17 YD
3 & 6 - KENTST 44
(0:11 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to BUF 27 for 17 yards (12-D.Russell31-K.Wright).
Field Goal
1 & 10 - KENTST 27
(0:01 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:01
95-M.Trickett 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
43
yds
02:03
pos
27
30
Point After TD 4:52
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
27
Touchdown 4:56
14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
4
yds
01:19
pos
27
26
Point After TD 7:12
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
20
Touchdown 7:20
14-D.Crum complete to 18-X.Williams. 18-X.Williams runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
54
yds
00:22
pos
27
19
Point After TD 7:39
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
13
Touchdown 7:44
18-X.Williams runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
71
yds
03:39
pos
27
12
Field Goal 11:22
16-A.McNulty 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
54
yds
00:46
pos
27
6
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:51
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
6
Touchdown 3:56
5-K.Marks runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
20
plays
87
yds
09:16
pos
23
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:02
95-M.Trickett 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
2
plays
17
yds
00:14
pos
17
6
Field Goal 5:55
95-M.Trickett 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
51
yds
03:46
pos
17
3
Field Goal 9:45
16-A.McNulty 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
75
yds
02:40
pos
17
0
Point After TD 14:39
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 14:42
7-K.Vantrease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
37
yds
03:27
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:26
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:30
7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
59
yds
03:30
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 18
Rushing 12 8
Passing 8 8
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 7-16 8-16
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 379 263
Total Plays 73 65
Avg Gain 5.2 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 245 119
Rush Attempts 51 40
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 3.0
Net Yards Passing 134 144
Comp. - Att. 9-22 16-25
Yards Per Pass 6.1 5.8
Penalties - Yards 5-55 8-59
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-36.3 6-42.0
Return Yards 54 197
Punts - Returns 2--7 3-39
Kickoffs - Returns 1-43 6-158
Int. - Returns 1-18 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Buffalo 5-5 7107327
Kent State 4-6 0602430
Dix Stadium Kent, Ohio
 134 PASS YDS 144
245 RUSH YDS 119
379 TOTAL YDS 263
Buffalo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.9% 134 1 0 107.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.9% 134 1 0 107.1
K. Vantrease 9/22 134 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
30 141 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 141 0
Ja. Patterson 30 141 0 16
K. Marks 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 53 1
K. Marks 15 53 1 17
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 37 0
R. Cook Jr. 3 37 0 25
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 1
K. Vantrease 3 14 1 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Lee 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 58 1
D. Lee 4 58 1 30
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
Z. Lefebvre 2 43 0 31
A. Nunn 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
A. Nunn 2 21 0 12
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
Ja. Patterson 1 12 0 12
J. Bourassa 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Bourassa 0 0 0 0
D. McDuffie 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. McDuffie 0 0 0 0
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Cook Jr. 0 0 0 0
A. Washington 3 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Washington 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Otwinowski 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
M. Otwinowski 10-0 0.0 0
Ja. Patterson 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Ja. Patterson 5-1 0.0 0
D. Russell 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Russell 5-0 0.0 0
T. Riggins 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
T. Riggins 5-1 1.5 0
C. Gross Jr. 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Gross Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
J. Banks 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
J. Banks 4-3 0.0 1
R. Baker 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Baker 2-0 0.0 0
L. Mack 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
L. Mack 2-0 1.0 0
T. Hill 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Hill 2-0 0.0 0
A. Washington 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Washington 2-0 0.0 0
C. Onwuka 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Onwuka 2-1 0.0 0
E. Wilson 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Wright 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Wright 2-2 0.0 0
M. Koonce 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 2.5
M. Koonce 2-3 2.5 0
T. Woods Jr. 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Woods Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. McNulty 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
A. McNulty 2/2 31 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Baltar 14 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 36.3 1
J. Baltar 4 36.3 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 43.0 43 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 43.0 43 0
R. Cook Jr. 1 43.0 43 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -3.5 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -3.5 2 0
R. Cook Jr. 2 -3.5 2 0
Kent State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 165 2 1 137.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 165 2 1 137.8
D. Crum 16/25 165 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Williams 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 42 1
X. Williams 9 42 1 20
J. Bangda 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 38 0
J. Bangda 8 38 0 17
W. Matthews 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 37 0
W. Matthews 11 37 0 15
K. Price 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Price 1 8 0 8
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -6 0
D. Crum 11 -6 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
X. Williams 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 56 1
X. Williams 2 56 1 41
M. Carrigan 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 43 1
M. Carrigan 7 43 1 13
K. Price 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
K. Price 3 23 0 17
K. Orr 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
K. Orr 2 19 0 12
J. Poke 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Poke 1 12 0 12
A. Dixon 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
A. Dixon 1 12 0 12
K. Abram 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Abram 0 0 0 0
D. Cephas 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Cephas 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Faulkner 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
N. Faulkner 8-2 0.0 0
K. Sherald Jr. 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
K. Sherald Jr. 7-2 0.0 0
C. Phillips 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.0
C. Phillips 6-6 0.0 0
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
M. Lawrence-Burke 5-2 0.0 0
K. Gamble 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Gamble 4-1 0.0 0
J. Parker 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Parker 4-1 0.0 0
E. Hines 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Hines 4-1 0.0 0
M. Bahr 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Bahr 4-1 0.0 0
Z. West 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
Z. West 3-2 0.0 0
D. Hill 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hill 2-0 0.0 0
D. Clark 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
S. Diaby 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Diaby 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Knight 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Q. Knight 1-1 0.0 0
A. Hoag 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Hoag 1-1 0.0 0
A. Musolino 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Musolino 1-0 0.0 0
J. Price 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Price 1-0 0.0 0
M. Miller 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
B. Jones 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Trickett 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 3/3
M. Trickett 3/3 44 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Adams 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 42.0 1
D. Adams 6 42.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Parker 7 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 30.8 53 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 30.8 53 0
J. Parker 4 30.8 53 0
W. Matthews 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
W. Matthews 1 19.0 19 0
C. Elmore 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
C. Elmore 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Parker 7 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 16 0
J. Parker 2 9.0 16 0
J. Salaam 36 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
J. Salaam 1 21.0 21 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUFF 46 3:30 9 54 TD
9:09 BUFF 26 3:19 7 34 Punt
4:11 BUFF 50 3:27 10 50 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 BUFF 26 2:40 7 60 FG
5:44 BUFF 25 0:55 3 -2 Punt
3:27 BUFF 21 1:59 5 15 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 BUFF 7 9:16 20 93 TD
1:26 BUFF 37 0:46 8 49 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:12 BUFF 25 0:55 3 0 Punt
4:52 BUFF 25 2:37 5 20 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:26 KENTST 21 1:26 6 14 Punt
5:29 KENTST 15 1:08 4 -6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:39 BUFF 40 2:04 8 -34 INT
9:41 KENTST 33 3:46 11 61 FG
4:39 KENTST 34 1:04 3 -1 Punt
1:17 KENTST 30 0:51 3 -9 Fumble
0:16 BUFF 33 0:14 2 17 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENTST 32 1:30 4 16 Punt
3:51 KENTST 34 2:06 5 -13 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 KENTST 24 3:39 13 76 TD
7:34 KENTST 46 0:22 2 54 TD
6:11 BUFF 4 1:19 4 4 TD
2:04 KENTST 30 2:03 8 43 FG
