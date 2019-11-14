|
|
|BUFF
|KENTST
Kent St. scores 24 in last 8 minutes, beats Buffalo 30-27
KENT, Ohio (AP) Dustin Crum threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, Matthew Trickett kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired, and Kent State scored 24 consecutive points in the final eight minutes to beat Buffalo 30-27 on Thursday night.
Kavious Price - a 5-foot-6, 166-pound receiver - appeared to be stopped short on a third-and-7 with about two minutes left but dragged a defender to the line to gain and then on third-and-6 from the Buffalo 44 with 11 seconds to go Crum hit Price for a 17-yard gain to set up Trickett's winner.
Alex McNulty's 31-yard field goal with 11:18 left in the game gave the Bulls (5-5, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) a 27-6 lead but Kent State responded with an 11-play, 76-yard drive capped by Xavier Williams' 7-yard touchdown run less than four minutes later. Trickett then recovered his own onside kick and, two plays later, Crum hit Williams for a 41-yard score to make it 27-20 with 7:12 to play. Buffalo went three-and-out, Dante Cephas blocked the ensuing punt and Jeremiah Salaam recovered it at the 4. On fourth-and-goal Crum's 5-yard TD pass to Mike Carrigan made it 27-all with 4:52 remaining.
Jaret Patterson had 141 yards rushing on 30 carries for the Bulls. The sophomore, who ran for 1,013 yards last season, has 1,136 yards rushing this year and is the second player (James Starks) in program history with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.
Trickett made field goals of 23 and 33 yards in the second quarter.
Kent State (4-6, 3-3) had 172 of its 284 total yards, and 10 of its 18 first downs, in the fourth quarter.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (9 plays, 54 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 62 yards from KNT 35. 23-R.Cook to BUF 46 for 43 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(14:52 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 46 for 8 yards (4-C.Phillips1-N.Faulkner).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 46(14:20 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 41 for 5 yards (6-M.Bahr).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(14:20 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 41(13:43 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 37 for 4 yards (4-C.Phillips).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUFF 37(13:10 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 27 for 10 yards (15-K.Sherald).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 27(12:30 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Washington.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 27(12:26 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 25 for 2 yards (6-M.Bahr).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 25(11:50 - 1st) Penalty on BUF 67-E.Ksiezarczyk False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 25. No Play.
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 13 - BUFF 30(11:30 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:30 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:26 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 61 yards from BUF 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 21 for 17 yards (6-M.Michel).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 21(11:20 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to KNT 26 for 5 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 26(11:00 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to KNT 29 for 3 yards (12-D.Russell9-J.Banks).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - KENTST 29(10:45 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 35 for 6 yards (9-J.Banks20-J.Patterson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(10:25 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 35(10:22 - 1st) 14-D.Crum scrambles pushed ob at KNT 40 for 5 yards (12-D.Russell).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - KENTST 40(10:00 - 1st) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 35 for -5 yards (50-M.Koonce49-T.Riggins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - KENTST 35(10:00 - 1st) 96-D.Adams punts 41 yards from KNT 35. 23-R.Cook to BUF 26 for 2 yards (15-K.Sherald).
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(9:09 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 43 for 17 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 43(8:40 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 43(8:29 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to KNT 48 for 9 yards (6-M.Bahr).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 48(8:10 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to KNT 44 for 4 yards (6-M.Bahr).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(7:40 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 41 for 3 yards (34-K.Gamble6-M.Bahr).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 41(7:05 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to KNT 38 for 3 yards (1-N.Faulkner4-C.Phillips).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUFF 38(6:25 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to KNT 40 for -2 yards (55-S.Diaby).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BUFF 40(5:50 - 1st) 14-J.Baltar punts 25 yards from KNT 40 Downed at the KNT 15.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(5:29 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price runs ob at KNT 26 for 11 yards. Penalty on KNT 75-A.Gregoire Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at KNT 15. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - KENTST 10(5:15 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - KENTST 10(5:10 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to KNT 9 for -1 yard (91-E.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - KENTST 9(4:45 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Cephas.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - KENTST 9(4:21 - 1st) 96-D.Adams punts 41 yards from KNT 9 to BUF 50 fair catch by 23-R.Cook.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (10 plays, 50 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 50(4:11 - 1st) 23-R.Cook to KNT 44 for 6 yards (4-C.Phillips97-Z.West).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 44(3:30 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 42 for 2 yards (97-Z.West).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 42(2:50 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 41 for 1 yard (98-D.Hill).
|
+16 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 41(2:10 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 25 for 16 yards (19-A.Musolino4-C.Phillips).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(1:45 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 25(1:30 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 28 for -3 yards (34-K.Gamble).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - BUFF 28(0:55 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn. Penalty on KNT 8-E.Hines Pass interference 13 yards enforced at KNT 28. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 15(0:44 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 9 for 6 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 9(15:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease to KNT 1 for 8 yards (15-K.Sherald7-J.Parker).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BUFF 1(14:39 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:39 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Interception (8 plays, -34 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:39 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 58 yards from BUF 35. 7-J.Parker pushed ob at BUF 40 for 53 yards (16-A.McNulty).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(14:30 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to BUF 34 for 6 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - KENTST 34(14:10 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to BUF 31 for 3 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 31(13:50 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum to BUF 29 for 2 yards (9-J.Banks).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(13:41 - 2nd) 3-K.Price runs ob at BUF 21 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - KENTST 21(13:24 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to BUF 20 for 1 yard (49-T.Riggins).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 20(13:10 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to BUF 17 for 3 yards (49-T.Riggins).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 17(12:50 - 2nd) Penalty on KNT 86-D.Cephas False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 17. No Play.
|
Int
|
1 & 15 - KENTST 22(12:35 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-J.Banks at BUF 8. 9-J.Banks pushed ob at BUF 26 for 18 yards (11-M.Carrigan).
BUFF
Bulls
- FG (7 plays, 60 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(12:25 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to KNT 43 for 31 yards (15-K.Sherald).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 43(11:50 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to KNT 31 for 12 yards (8-E.Hines).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 31(11:20 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to KNT 13 for 18 yards (15-K.Sherald).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 13(11:05 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 10 for 3 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke34-K.Gamble).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 10(10:40 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 3 for 7 yards. Penalty on BUF 1-A.Nunn Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KNT 3.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - BUFF 18(10:14 - 2nd) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 14 for 4 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BUFF 14(10:05 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 23-R.Cook.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - BUFF 14(9:45 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- FG (11 plays, 61 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:41 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 63 yards from BUF 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 33 for 31 yards (8-M.Fuqua30-R.Miller).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 33(9:32 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon pushed ob at KNT 45 for 12 yards (24-C.Gross).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 45(9:20 - 2nd) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 49 for 4 yards (31-K.Wright9-J.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 49(9:10 - 2nd) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 49 for no gain (91-E.Wilson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 49(8:40 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 44 for -5 yards. Penalty on BUF 91-E.Wilson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KNT 49. No Play. (93-C.Onwuka).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(8:05 - 2nd) 21-J.Bangda to BUF 32 for 4 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 32(8:00 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 32(7:49 - 2nd) 21-J.Bangda to BUF 15 for 17 yards (42-M.Otwinowski31-K.Wright).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 15(7:37 - 2nd) 21-J.Bangda to BUF 13 for 2 yards (20-J.Patterson95-T.Woods).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 13(7:15 - 2nd) Penalty on KNT 77-D.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 13. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - KENTST 18(7:00 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to BUF 11 for 7 yards (24-C.Gross).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 11(6:30 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to BUF 6 for 5 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - KENTST 6(5:55 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:44 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(5:44 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 23 for -2 yards (15-K.Sherald).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BUFF 23(5:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 8-D.McDuffie.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BUFF 23(4:55 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Lee.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - BUFF 23(4:49 - 2nd) 14-J.Baltar punts 43 yards from BUF 23 Downed at the KNT 34.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(4:39 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 28 for -6 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - KENTST 28(4:20 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to KNT 33 for 5 yards (9-J.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - KENTST 33(3:45 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - KENTST 33(3:35 - 2nd) 96-D.Adams punts 46 yards from KNT 33 to BUF 21 fair catch by 23-R.Cook.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 21(3:27 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 25 for 4 yards (90-B.Jones1-N.Faulkner).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 25(2:50 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to BUF 31 for 6 yards (15-K.Sherald8-E.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 31(2:20 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 31 for no gain (1-N.Faulkner).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 31(1:40 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease pushed ob at BUF 36 for 5 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 36(1:35 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 23-R.Cook.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BUFF 36(1:28 - 2nd) 14-J.Baltar punts 36 yards from BUF 36. 7-J.Parker to KNT 30 for 2 yards (34-J.Harrison37-E.Davis).
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Fumble (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(1:17 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 26 for -4 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|
Sack
|
2 & 14 - KENTST 26(1:11 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 18 for -8 yards (52-L.Mack).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 22 - KENTST 18(0:33 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 21 for 3 yards (49-T.Riggins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - KENTST 21(0:26 - 2nd) 96-D.Adams punts 37 yards from KNT 21. 23-R.Cook to BUF 42 FUMBLES. 27-I.Vance to BUF 33 for no gain.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Halftime (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 33(0:16 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to BUF 18 for 15 yards (12-D.Russell).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 18(0:10 - 2nd) 2-W.Matthews to BUF 16 for 2 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
|
Field Goal
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 16(0:02 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 52 yards from BUF 35. 2-W.Matthews to KNT 32 for 19 yards (34-J.Harrison).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(14:56 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 18-X.Williams. 18-X.Williams to KNT 47 for 15 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(14:39 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 48 for 1 yard (9-J.Banks).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - KENTST 48(14:19 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to BUF 49 for 3 yards (93-C.Onwuka).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 49(14:00 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 48 for -3 yards (49-T.Riggins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - KENTST 48(13:30 - 3rd) 96-D.Adams punts 45 yards from KNT 48 Downed at the BUF 7.
BUFF
Bulls
- TD (20 plays, 93 yards, 9:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 7(13:07 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 12 for 5 yards (98-D.Hill).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 12(12:28 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 3-D.Lee. 3-D.Lee to BUF 16 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 16(11:50 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 21 for 5 yards (4-C.Phillips).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 21(11:17 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre pushed ob at BUF 33 for 12 yards (8-E.Hines).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 33(10:44 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 42 for 9 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke24-Q.Knight).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BUFF 42(10:08 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 44 for 2 yards (97-Z.West4-C.Phillips).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(9:36 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bourassa.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 44(9:30 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 23-R.Cook.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - BUFF 44(9:23 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 47 for 9 yards (23-D.Clark).
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 47(8:44 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 26-J.Patterson. 26-J.Patterson pushed ob at KNT 35 for 12 yards (4-C.Phillips).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(8:13 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to KNT 31 for 4 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 31(7:37 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to KNT 26 for 5 yards (21-M.Miller28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 26(6:58 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to KNT 22 for 4 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 22(6:30 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to KNT 20 for 2 yards (41-J.Price4-C.Phillips).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 20(5:45 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 20(5:41 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to KNT 11 for 9 yards (8-E.Hines).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 11(5:28 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to KNT 9 for 2 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 9(4:48 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to KNT 8 for 1 yard (34-K.Gamble).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - BUFF 8(4:02 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn. Penalty on KNT 7-J.Parker Pass interference 6 yards enforced at KNT 8. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - BUFF 2(3:56 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:51 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (5 plays, -13 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:51 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 47 yards from BUF 35. 25-C.Elmore to KNT 34 for 16 yards (6-M.Michel).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(3:44 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 39 for 5 yards (3-A.Washington9-J.Banks).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 39(3:19 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum scrambles pushed ob at KNT 45 for 6 yards. Penalty on KNT 54-N.Warnock Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 39. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 15 - KENTST 29(3:05 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price pushed ob at KNT 35 for 6 yards. Penalty on KNT 75-A.Gregoire Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at KNT 29. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - KENTST 24(2:50 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 25 for 1 yard (49-T.Riggins93-C.Onwuka).
|
Sack
|
3 & 19 - KENTST 25(2:30 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 21 for -4 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|
Punt
|
4 & 23 - KENTST 21(1:45 - 3rd) 96-D.Adams punts 42 yards from KNT 21 to BUF 37 fair catch by 25-C.Tate.
BUFF
Bulls
- FG (8 plays, 49 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 37(1:26 - 3rd) 23-R.Cook to KNT 38 for 25 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(0:40 - 3rd) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 37 for 1 yard (7-J.Parker).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 37(15:00 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 36 for 1 yard (53-A.Hoag).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 36(14:43 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 20 for 16 yards (15-K.Sherald).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(14:00 - 4th) 23-R.Cook to KNT 14 for 6 yards (97-Z.West15-K.Sherald).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 14(13:14 - 4th) Penalty on BUF 1-A.Nunn False start 5 yards enforced at KNT 14. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 19(12:53 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 14 for 5 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BUFF 14(12:09 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to KNT 14 for no gain (1-N.Faulkner53-A.Hoag).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - BUFF 14(11:22 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (13 plays, 76 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:18 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 63 yards from BUF 35. 7-J.Parker pushed ob at KNT 24 for 22 yards (24-C.Gross).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(11:13 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 13-K.Orr. 13-K.Orr to KNT 31 for 7 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - KENTST 31(10:57 - 4th) 14-D.Crum scrambles to KNT 38 for 7 yards (95-T.Woods).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(10:43 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 43 for 5 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 43(10:23 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 45 for 2 yards (24-C.Gross).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - KENTST 45(9:58 - 4th) 21-J.Bangda to KNT 49 for 4 yards (18-R.Baker).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(9:44 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan pushed ob at BUF 45 for 6 yards (18-R.Baker).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - KENTST 45(9:24 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Abram. Penalty on BUF 5-T.Terry Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BUF 45. Team penalty on BUF Offside declined.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(9:00 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 29-J.Poke. 29-J.Poke to BUF 18 for 12 yards (24-C.Gross).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 18(8:45 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to BUF 20 for -2 yards (52-L.Mack).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - KENTST 20(8:30 - 4th) 14-D.Crum runs 20 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on KNT 77-D.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at BUF 20. No Play.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 22 - KENTST 30(8:15 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to BUF 10 for 20 yards (3-A.Washington).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - KENTST 10(7:57 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to BUF 7 for 3 yards (20-J.Patterson50-M.Koonce).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - KENTST 7(7:44 - 4th) 18-X.Williams runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:39 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:39 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 11 yards from KNT 35. 95-M.Trickett to KNT 46 for no gain.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(7:34 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to BUF 41 for 13 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(7:20 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 18-X.Williams. 18-X.Williams runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:12 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:12 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(7:12 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Lee.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 25(7:06 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 25 for no gain (1-N.Faulkner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KENTST 25(6:22 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 23-R.Cook.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - KENTST 25(6:17 - 4th) punts 0 yards from BUF 25 blocked by 36-J.Salaam. 86-D.Cephas to BUF 4 for no gain.
BUFF
Bulls
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 4 - BUFF 4(6:11 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to BUF 8 for -4 yards (33-T.Hill).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 8(5:33 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to BUF 5 for 3 yards (42-M.Otwinowski50-M.Koonce).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 5(4:59 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Orr.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 5 - BUFF 5(4:52 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:52 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- FG (8 plays, 43 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:52 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(4:52 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 28 for 3 yards (1-N.Faulkner97-Z.West).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 28(4:15 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 38 for 10 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke4-C.Phillips).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(3:40 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 44 for 6 yards (8-E.Hines28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - KENTST 44(3:02 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for 1 yard (34-K.Gamble4-C.Phillips).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - KENTST 45(2:23 - 4th) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for no gain (4-C.Phillips15-K.Sherald).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - KENTST 45(2:15 - 4th) 14-J.Baltar punts 41 yards from BUF 45. 7-J.Parker to KNT 30 for 16 yards (33-T.Hill).
KENTST
Golden Flashes
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(2:04 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 29 for -1 yard (93-C.Onwuka).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - KENTST 29(1:41 - 4th) 18-X.Williams to KNT 33 for 4 yards (31-K.Wright).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - KENTST 33(1:12 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 40 for 7 yards (33-T.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(0:50 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 40(0:42 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 13-K.Orr. 13-K.Orr to BUF 48 for 12 yards (12-D.Russell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(0:32 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to BUF 44 for 4 yards (42-M.Otwinowski).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 44(0:18 - 4th) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 44(0:11 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to BUF 27 for 17 yards (12-D.Russell31-K.Wright).
|
Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 27(0:01 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|18
|Rushing
|12
|8
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|379
|263
|Total Plays
|73
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|245
|119
|Rush Attempts
|51
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|134
|144
|Comp. - Att.
|9-22
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|8-59
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-36.3
|6-42.0
|Return Yards
|54
|197
|Punts - Returns
|2--7
|3-39
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-43
|6-158
|Int. - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|134
|PASS YDS
|144
|
|
|245
|RUSH YDS
|119
|
|
|379
|TOTAL YDS
|263
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|9/22
|134
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
|Ja. Patterson
|30
|141
|0
|16
|
K. Marks 5 RB
|K. Marks
|15
|53
|1
|17
|
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|3
|37
|0
|25
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|3
|14
|1
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lee 3 WR
|D. Lee
|4
|58
|1
|30
|
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
|Z. Lefebvre
|2
|43
|0
|31
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
Ja. Patterson 26 RB
|Ja. Patterson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Bourassa 85 TE
|J. Bourassa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. McDuffie 8 RB
|D. McDuffie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Washington 3 CB
|A. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Otwinowski 42 LB
|M. Otwinowski
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Patterson 20 LB
|Ja. Patterson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Russell 12 CB
|D. Russell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Riggins 49 DE
|T. Riggins
|5-1
|1.5
|0
|
C. Gross Jr. 24 S
|C. Gross Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 9 S
|J. Banks
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
R. Baker 18 CB
|R. Baker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Mack 52 DE
|L. Mack
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Hill 33 S
|T. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 3 CB
|A. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onwuka 93 DT
|C. Onwuka
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 91 DT
|E. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wright 31 LB
|K. Wright
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Koonce 50 DE
|M. Koonce
|2-3
|2.5
|0
|
T. Woods Jr. 95 DT
|T. Woods Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|2/2
|31
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Baltar 14 K
|J. Baltar
|4
|36.3
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|43.0
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 23 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|2
|-3.5
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|16/25
|165
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Williams 18 RB
|X. Williams
|9
|42
|1
|20
|
J. Bangda 21 RB
|J. Bangda
|8
|38
|0
|17
|
W. Matthews 2 RB
|W. Matthews
|11
|37
|0
|15
|
K. Price 3 WR
|K. Price
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|11
|-6
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Williams 18 RB
|X. Williams
|2
|56
|1
|41
|
M. Carrigan 11 WR
|M. Carrigan
|7
|43
|1
|13
|
K. Price 3 WR
|K. Price
|3
|23
|0
|17
|
K. Orr 13 TE
|K. Orr
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
J. Poke 29 WR
|J. Poke
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Dixon 10 WR
|A. Dixon
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Abram 80 WR
|K. Abram
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Cephas 86 WR
|D. Cephas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Faulkner 1 LB
|N. Faulkner
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sherald Jr. 15 CB
|K. Sherald Jr.
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips 4 LB
|C. Phillips
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 LB
|M. Lawrence-Burke
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parker 7 CB
|J. Parker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hines 8 S
|E. Hines
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bahr 6 LB
|M. Bahr
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. West 97 DE
|Z. West
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 98 NT
|D. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 23 S
|D. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Diaby 55 DL
|S. Diaby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Knight 24 DB
|Q. Knight
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hoag 53 DE
|A. Hoag
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Musolino 19 LB
|A. Musolino
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Price 41 DL
|J. Price
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 21 CB
|M. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 90 DT
|B. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|3/3
|44
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 96 P
|D. Adams
|6
|42.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Parker 7 CB
|J. Parker
|4
|30.8
|53
|0
|
W. Matthews 2 RB
|W. Matthews
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
C. Elmore 25 RB
|C. Elmore
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
-
EMICH
AKRON
42
14
Final ESPNews
-
WMICH
OHIO
37
34
Final/OT ESPN2
-
NILL
TOLEDO
31
28
Final ESPN2
-
BGREEN
MIAOH
3
44
Final ESPNU
-
BUFF
KENTST
27
30
Final CBSSN
-
UNC
PITT
27
34
Final/OT ESPN
-
LATECH
MRSHL
0
055 O/U
-6
Fri 7:00pm CBSS
-
FRESNO
SDGST
0
042.5 O/U
-1
Fri 9:30pm ESP2
-
MA
NWEST
0
057 O/U
-41
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
14WISC
NEB
0
051 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
11FLA
MIZZOU
0
051 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
KANSAS
22OKLAST
0
067.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
5BAMA
MISSST
0
061 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TCU
TXTECH
0
055.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
ALST
FSU
0
052.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 12:00pm FSN
-
VMI
ARMY
0
062.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSS
-
MICHST
15MICH
0
044.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
IND
9PSU
0
054.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
TULANE
TEMPLE
0
054 O/U
+6
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
UTEP
UAB
0
044 O/U
-17
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
23NAVY
16ND
0
054.5 O/U
-7
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
IDST
BYU
0
058.5 O/U
-32.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
TROY
TXSTSM
0
063.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
CSTCAR
ARKST
0
060.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAS
0
057.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
24KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
19TEXAS
IOWAST
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
18MEMP
HOU
0
069 O/U
+10.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
UK
VANDY
0
041.5 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
2OHIOST
RUT
0
061.5 O/U
+52.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
4UGA
12AUBURN
0
041 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
WAKE
3CLEM
0
059.5 O/U
-34
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
CMICH
BALLST
0
059.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSS
-
VATECH
GATECH
0
051 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm FSN
-
WYO
UTAHST
0
050 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
HAWAII
UNLV
0
073.5 O/U
+7
Sat 4:00pm FCBK
-
UIW
NMEXST
0
060 O/U
-7.5
Sat 4:00pm FLOF
-
CUSE
DUKE
0
054 O/U
-10
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
8MINN
20IOWA
0
044.5 O/U
-3
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
STNFRD
WASHST
0
063.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:30pm PACN
-
RICE
MTSU
0
047.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 4:30pm ESP+
-
LALAF
SALA
0
053.5 O/U
+28
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSA
0
052.5 O/U
+17
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AF
COLOST
0
063.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
1LSU
MISS
0
065.5 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
17CINCY
SFLA
0
047 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSS
-
SC
TXAM
0
050 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
10OKLA
13BAYLOR
0
067.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARIZST
OREGST
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
25APLST
GAST
0
062 O/U
+16.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
LVILLE
NCST
0
055 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
UCLA
7UTAH
0
052 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
NMEX
21BOISE
0
059 O/U
-28
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
ARIZ
6OREG
0
068.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
USC
CAL
0
048 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1