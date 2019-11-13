Drive Chart
Gabbert tosses 3 TDs, Bester runs for 2 in Miami (Ohio) win

  • AP
  • Nov 13, 2019

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) Brett Gabbert passed for three touchdowns, Jaylon Bester ran for two scores and Miami (Ohio) used big plays to roll over Bowling Green 44-3 on Wednesday night.

Bester sprinted 59 yards for a touchdown and had a 1-yard plunge for another score while Gabbert connected with Andrew Homer for a 35-yard score and Jalen Walker for a 60-yarder during a 27-point second quarter that left the RedHawks up 37-3 at halftime.

Mike Brown gave Miami a quick lead with a 79-yard interception return within the first two minutes of the game.

The victory (6-4, 5-1) was the fourth in a row for the RedHawks and strengthened their grip on first place in the Mid-American Conference East Division lead with two games remaining.

Bryson Denley rushed for 105 yards for the Falcons (3-7, 2-4) but Grant Loy was intercepted three times, twice by Travion Banks. Miami outgained Bowling Green 425-275.

BGREEN Falcons
- Downs (4 plays, 54 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 46 yards from BGN 35. 87-A.Mehelic to MOH 29 for 10 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
Int
1 & 10 - BGREEN 29
(14:55 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Perce at MOH 35. 1-B.Perce to MOH 34 for 1 yard.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34
(14:25 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to MOH 29 for 5 yards (17-M.Reid).
-4 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 29
(14:00 - 1st) 8-R.Marlow to MOH 33 for -4 yards (17-M.Reid).

BGREEN Falcons
- Interception (2 plays, 31 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 9 - BGREEN 33
(13:55 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Denley.
Int
4 & 9 - BGREEN 33
(13:39 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-M.Brown at MOH 21. 3-M.Brown runs 79 yards for a touchdown.

MIAOH RedHawks
- FG (12 plays, 41 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:39 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
Kickoff
(13:39 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman kicks 62 yards from MOH 35. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 22 for 19 yards (18-C.Boswell).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 22
(13:24 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BGN 25 for 3 yards (35-R.McWood).
-5 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 25
(13:11 - 1st) 8-R.Marlow to BGN 20 for -5 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
No Gain
3 & 12 - MIAOH 20
(12:54 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete.
Punt
4 & 12 - MIAOH 20
(12:35 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 44 yards from BGN 20. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 50 for 14 yards (3-E.Brown).

BGREEN Falcons
- FG (5 plays, 60 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 50
(12:14 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 56-W.Haire Offside 5 yards enforced at MOH 50. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 5 - BGREEN 45
(12:14 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to BGN 41 for 4 yards (44-K.Brooks54-N.Lautanen).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 41
(11:55 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to BGN 35 for 6 yards (1-B.Perce).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(11:43 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 11-D.Robinson. 11-D.Robinson to BGN 29 for 6 yards (2-C.Biggers).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 29
(11:26 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to BGN 26 for 3 yards (55-K.Coleman).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 26
(11:01 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to BGN 22 for 4 yards (18-J.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22
(10:23 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Homer.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 22
(10:17 - 1st) 31-M.Thomas to BGN 15 for 7 yards (21-A.Sotolongo55-K.Coleman).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - BGREEN 15
(9:39 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to BGN 12 for 3 yards (8-D.Konowalski18-J.Anderson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 12
(9:14 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to BGN 9 for 3 yards (1-B.Perce18-J.Anderson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - BGREEN 9
(8:36 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Homer.
No Gain
3 & 7 - BGREEN 9
(8:30 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - BGREEN 9
(8:26 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:22 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35. 8-R.Marlow pushed ob at BGN 32 for 32 yards (27-K.Burse).
+53 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32
(8:15 - 1st) 12-B.Denley pushed ob at MOH 15 for 53 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAOH 15
(7:55 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 17-J.Ortega-Jones False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 15. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - MIAOH 20
(7:39 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Denley.
+8 YD
2 & 15 - MIAOH 20
(7:32 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to MOH 12 for 8 yards (49-B.Baratti).
+4 YD
3 & 7 - MIAOH 12
(6:56 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to MOH 8 for 4 yards (17-M.Reid).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - MIAOH 8
(6:18 - 1st) 39-N.Needham 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Missed FG (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:13 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 61 yards from BGN 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 21 for 17 yards (5-S.Dabney).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 21
(6:08 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 24 for 3 yards (54-N.Lautanen). Penalty on MOH 87-A.Mehelic Holding 10 yards enforced at MOH 21. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - BGREEN 11
(5:46 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 11 for no gain (33-J.Roberts54-N.Lautanen).
No Gain
2 & 20 - BGREEN 11
(5:04 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 23-D.Johnson.
+5 YD
3 & 20 - BGREEN 11
(4:59 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 16 for 5 yards (55-K.Coleman).
Punt
4 & 15 - BGREEN 16
(4:24 - 1st) 9-K.Kramer punts 43 yards from MOH 16. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 49 for 8 yards (24-J.Rucker-Furlow).

MIAOH RedHawks
- Fumble (3 plays, 59 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49
(4:13 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to MOH 49 for 2 yards (5-E.Rugamba90-D.Lemon).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - MIAOH 49
(3:49 - 1st) 21-T.Raymore to MOH 41 for 8 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41
(3:27 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 65-J.Kramer False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 41. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 15 - MIAOH 46
(3:00 - 1st) 12-B.Denley to MOH 34 for 12 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - MIAOH 34
(2:25 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to MOH 31 for 3 yards (17-M.Reid).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31
(1:48 - 1st) 13-G.Loy scrambles pushed ob at MOH 29 for 2 yards (91-A.Sharp17-M.Reid).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - MIAOH 29
(1:09 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to MOH 26 for 3 yards (90-D.Lemon).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - MIAOH 26
(0:34 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to MOH 24 for 2 yards (82-K.Butler).
No Good
4 & 3 - MIAOH 24
(15:00 - 2nd) 39-N.Needham 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Missed FG (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(14:55 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to MOH 27 for 2 yards (53-C.Oliver1-B.Perce).
No Gain
2 & 8 - BGREEN 27
(14:21 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Maye.
Sack
3 & 8 - BGREEN 27
(14:11 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at MOH 18 for -9 yards FUMBLES (44-K.Brooks). 53-C.Oliver to MOH 16 for no gain.

MIAOH RedHawks
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 16
(14:04 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Denley.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 16
(13:58 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to MOH 18 for -2 yards (35-R.McWood).
No Gain
3 & 12 - MIAOH 18
(13:23 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
No Good
4 & 12 - MIAOH 18
(13:17 - 2nd) 93-M.Lawler 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Interception (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(13:12 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to MOH 31 for 11 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31
(12:56 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to MOH 34 for 3 yards (33-J.Roberts).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 34
(12:36 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 3-N.Manson. 3-N.Manson to MOH 46 for 12 yards (2-C.Biggers18-J.Anderson).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 46
(12:01 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to BGN 35 for 19 yards (18-J.Anderson).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(11:34 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 46-A.Homer. 46-A.Homer runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:25 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.

MIAOH RedHawks
- TD (5 plays, 48 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:25 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(11:25 - 2nd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 30 for 5 yards (95-B.Kimpler91-A.Sharp).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 30
(10:55 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 32 for 2 yards (49-B.Baratti58-D.Costin).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - MIAOH 32
(10:17 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 36 for 4 yards (49-B.Baratti35-R.McWood).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36
(9:51 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 36
(9:46 - 2nd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 36 for no gain (49-B.Baratti58-D.Costin).
Int
3 & 10 - MIAOH 36
(9:13 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Banks at MOH 48. 6-T.Banks to BGN 48 for 4 yards (80-Q.Morris).

BGREEN Falcons
- Downs (7 plays, 52 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48
(9:05 - 2nd) 20-T.Shelton to BGN 42 for 6 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
+17 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 42
(8:45 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 20-T.Shelton. 20-T.Shelton to BGN 25 for 17 yards.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(8:35 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to BGN 1 for 24 yards (18-J.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 1 - BGREEN 1
(8:22 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert to BGN 1 for no gain.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 1
(7:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on BGN 54-N.Lautanen Offside declined.
PAT Good
(7:31 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.

MIAOH RedHawks
- TD (2 plays, 77 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:31 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(7:31 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 42 for 17 yards (6-T.Banks).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 42
(6:58 - 2nd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 44 for 2 yards (95-B.Kimpler58-D.Costin).
+29 YD
2 & 8 - MIAOH 44
(6:19 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 88-C.Sims. 88-C.Sims to MOH 27 for 29 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 27
(5:45 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to MOH 27 for no gain (91-A.Sharp).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 27
(5:04 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - MIAOH 27
(4:56 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to MOH 23 for 4 yards (82-K.Butler).
No Gain
4 & 6 - MIAOH 23
(4:19 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Dorris.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23
(4:11 - 2nd) 20-T.Shelton pushed ob at MOH 40 for 17 yards (2-C.Biggers).
+60 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40
(3:52 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:42 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.

MIAOH RedHawks
- TD (1 plays, 59 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:42 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(3:42 - 2nd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 26 for 1 yard (58-D.Costin35-R.McWood).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - MIAOH 26
(3:11 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 25 for -1 yard (95-B.Kimpler).
No Gain
3 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(3:05 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Dorris. Penalty on BGN 63-S.Neverov Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(2:59 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 34 yards from BGN 25 to the MOH 41 downed by 21-A.Sotolongo.

BGREEN Falcons
- Halftime (4 plays, 13 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+59 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41
(2:51 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(2:40 - 2nd) to BGN 2 for no gain.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:40 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35. 8-R.Marlow pushed ob at BGN 31 for 31 yards (29-Z.Kahn).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31
(2:31 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 29 for -2 yards (49-B.Baratti).
+7 YD
2 & 12 - BGREEN 29
(1:51 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 36 for 7 yards (82-K.Butler).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - BGREEN 36
(1:04 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 42 for 6 yards (35-R.McWood).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42
(0:38 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 44 for 2 yards (49-B.Baratti58-D.Costin).

MIAOH RedHawks
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Denley.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(14:56 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 33 for 8 yards (49-B.Baratti).
No Gain
3 & 2 - MIAOH 33
(14:39 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
Punt
4 & 2 - MIAOH 33
(14:35 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 43 yards from BGN 33 to the MOH 24 downed by 21-A.Sotolongo.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24
(14:24 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to MOH 37 for 13 yards (13-J.Bozeman28-J.Hudson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 37
(13:41 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to MOH 41 for 4 yards (53-C.Oliver).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 41
(12:53 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert pushed ob at MOH 43 for 2 yards (1-B.Perce).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - BGREEN 43
(12:12 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 46 for 3 yards (55-K.Coleman33-J.Roberts).
Punt
4 & 1 - BGREEN 46
(11:25 - 3rd) 9-K.Kramer punts 30 yards from MOH 46 to the BGN 24 downed by 27-K.Burse.

MIAOH RedHawks
- TD (5 plays, 68 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 24
(11:15 - 3rd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 29 for 5 yards (27-K.Burse47-L.Phelps).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 29
(10:50 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 38 for 9 yards (4-A.Koikoi).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38
(10:24 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 40 for 2 yards (27-K.Burse34-I.Hampton).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAOH 40
(9:49 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to BGN 40 for no gain (27-K.Burse).
No Gain
3 & 8 - MIAOH 40
(9:17 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy scrambles pushed ob at BGN 40 for no gain (18-C.Boswell). Penalty on BGN 72-D.Downs Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 8 - MIAOH 40
(8:54 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 28 yards from BGN 40 to the MOH 32 downed by 3-E.Brown.

BGREEN Falcons
- Interception (13 plays, -3 yards, 5:36 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32
(8:44 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 34 for 2 yards (54-N.Lautanen44-K.Brooks).
+47 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 34
(7:59 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye to BGN 19 for 47 yards (28-J.Hudson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 19
(7:34 - 3rd) 31-M.Thomas to BGN 10 for 9 yards (1-B.Perce13-J.Bozeman).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 10
(6:47 - 3rd) 31-M.Thomas to BGN 5 for 5 yards (85-J.Henderson55-K.Coleman).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - BGREEN 5
(6:05 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 80-Q.Hardy. 80-Q.Hardy runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:58 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:58 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(5:58 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 24 for -1 yard (34-I.Hampton90-D.Lemon).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - MIAOH 24
(5:25 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley pushed ob at BGN 30 for 6 yards (27-K.Burse).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - MIAOH 30
(4:48 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 36 for 6 yards (27-K.Burse).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36
(4:17 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Marlow.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 36
(4:05 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 39 for 3 yards (27-K.Burse2-C.Singleton).
+8 YD
3 & 7 - MIAOH 39
(3:34 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 14-J.Rogers. 14-J.Rogers pushed ob at BGN 47 for 8 yards (24-J.Rucker-Furlow2-C.Singleton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47
(3:09 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 47 for no gain (23-I.Pace).
+27 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 47
(2:38 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to MOH 26 for 27 yards (24-J.Rucker-Furlow27-K.Burse).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 26
(2:08 - 3rd) 21-T.Raymore to MOH 21 for 5 yards (23-I.Pace8-L.Bolden).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 21
(1:37 - 3rd) 21-T.Raymore to MOH 20 for 1 yard (27-K.Burse2-C.Singleton).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - MIAOH 20
(0:54 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to MOH 18 for 2 yards (4-A.Koikoi2-C.Singleton). Penalty on BGN 8-R.Marlow Holding 10 yards enforced at MOH 18.
-2 YD
3 & 12 - MIAOH 28
(0:22 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to MOH 30 for -2 yards (8-L.Bolden).
Int
4 & 14 - MIAOH 30
(15:00 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Banks at MOH 13. 6-T.Banks runs ob at MOH 22 for 9 yards.

BGREEN Falcons
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22
(14:52 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to MOH 22 for no gain (95-A.Bench85-J.Henderson).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 22
(14:05 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to MOH 28 for 6 yards (33-J.Roberts).
-2 YD
3 & 4 - BGREEN 28
(13:17 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to MOH 26 for -2 yards (8-D.Konowalski).
Punt
4 & 6 - BGREEN 26
(12:30 - 4th) 9-K.Kramer punts 41 yards from MOH 26. 14-J.Rogers to MOH 50 for 17 yards (2-C.Singleton).

MIAOH RedHawks
- Downs (10 plays, 30 yards, 6:40 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 50
(12:18 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to MOH 46 for 4 yards (71-S.Murrer34-I.Hampton).
No Gain
2 & 6 - MIAOH 46
(11:53 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to MOH 46 for no gain (34-I.Hampton).
+3 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 46
(11:14 - 4th) 13-G.Loy complete to 88-C.Sims. 88-C.Sims to MOH 43 for 3 yards (10-T.Booker).
No Gain
4 & 3 - MIAOH 43
(10:36 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Carroll.

BGREEN Falcons
- End of Game (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 43
(10:31 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson pushed ob at BGN 50 for 7 yards (55-K.Coleman).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 50
(9:43 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson pushed ob at BGN 46 for 4 yards (19-D.Wilson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 46
(9:08 - 4th) Penalty on MOH 76-N.Jacobs False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 46. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - BGREEN 49
(8:41 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson to BGN 46 for 5 yards (37-D.Anders33-J.Roberts).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 46
(7:54 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to BGN 43 for 3 yards (37-D.Anders).
+13 YD
3 & 7 - BGREEN 43
(7:07 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson complete to 3-N.Manson. 3-N.Manson pushed ob at BGN 30 for 13 yards (27-K.Gaskins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30
(6:19 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to BGN 30 for no gain (37-D.Anders95-A.Bench).
-5 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 30
(5:30 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to BGN 35 for -5 yards (37-D.Anders).
+4 YD
3 & 15 - BGREEN 35
(4:39 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to BGN 31 for 4 yards (9-R.Walder).
+4 YD
4 & 11 - BGREEN 31
(3:51 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to BGN 27 for 4 yards (9-R.Walder55-K.Coleman).

MIAOH RedHawks

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 27
(3:44 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 29 for 2 yards (29-M.Salopek).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - MIAOH 29
(2:56 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 31 for 2 yards (36-G.Baumoel18-C.Boswell).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 31
(2:09 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 41 for 10 yards (29-M.Salopek).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41
(1:40 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 42 for 1 yard (29-M.Salopek93-K.Bryant).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - MIAOH 42
(1:03 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 47 for 5 yards (93-K.Bryant36-G.Baumoel).
-1 YD
3 & 4 - MIAOH 47
(0:25 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 46 for -1 yard (16-R.Hagarty).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:58
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
44
Touchdown 6:05
5-B.Gabbert complete to 80-Q.Hardy. 80-Q.Hardy runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
68
yds
02:46
pos
3
43
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:40
to BGN 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
3
37
Touchdown 2:51
1-J.Bester runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
59
yds
00:11
pos
3
37
Point After TD 3:42
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
31
Touchdown 3:52
5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
77
yds
00:29
pos
3
30
Point After TD 7:31
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 7:35
1-J.Bester runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on BGN 54-N.Lautanen Offside declined.
5
plays
48
yds
01:34
pos
3
23
Point After TD 11:25
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 11:34
5-B.Gabbert complete to 46-A.Homer. 46-A.Homer runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:47
pos
3
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:18
39-N.Needham 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
65
yds
02:04
pos
3
10
Field Goal 8:26
79-S.Sloman 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
36
yds
03:48
pos
0
10
Point After TD 13:39
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:05
13-G.Loy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-M.Brown at MOH 21. 3-M.Brown runs 79 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 17
Rushing 7 9
Passing 5 8
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 5-18 3-9
4th Down Conv 0-4 0-1
Total Net Yards 275 414
Total Plays 72 52
Avg Gain 3.8 8.0
Net Yards Rushing 185 187
Rush Attempts 45 36
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 5.2
Net Yards Passing 90 227
Comp. - Att. 11-27 10-16
Yards Per Pass 3.3 14.2
Penalties - Yards 4-25 2-15
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 4-37.3 3-38.0
Return Yards 108 133
Punts - Returns 2-25 1-14
Kickoffs - Returns 3-82 2-27
Int. - Returns 1-1 3-92
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bowling Green 3-7 30003
Miami (OH) 6-4 10277044
Fred C. Yager Stadium Oxford, Ohio
 90 PASS YDS 227
185 RUSH YDS 187
275 TOTAL YDS 414
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Loy 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.7% 90 0 3 46.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.7% 90 0 3 46.5
G. Loy 11/27 90 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 105 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 105 0
B. Denley 14 105 0 53
T. Raymore 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 50 0
T. Raymore 16 50 0 10
G. Loy 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 39 0
G. Loy 13 39 0 8
R. Marlow III 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
R. Marlow III 2 -9 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
B. Denley 3 33 0 27
C. Sims 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
C. Sims 2 32 0 29
Q. Morris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
Q. Morris 4 13 0 9
J. Rogers 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Rogers 1 8 0 8
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Ortega-Jones 1 4 0 4
J. Carroll 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Carroll 0 0 0 0
A. Dorris 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Dorris 0 0 0 0
T. Broden 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Broden 0 0 0 0
R. Marlow III 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Marlow III 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Perce 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
B. Perce 4-1 0.0 1
D. Anders 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Anders 4-0 0.0 0
K. Coleman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
K. Coleman 4-3 0.0 0
J. Anderson 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Anderson 3-3 0.0 0
J. Bozeman 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Bozeman 3-1 0.0 0
C. Biggers 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Biggers 3-0 0.0 0
J. Roberts 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Roberts 3-2 0.0 0
R. Walder 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Walder 2-0 0.0 0
D. Konowalski 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Konowalski 2-0 0.0 0
C. Oliver 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Oliver 2-0 0.0 0
K. Brooks 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
K. Brooks 2-1 1.0 0
A. Sotolongo 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Sotolongo 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wilson 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hudson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Hudson 1-1 0.0 0
N. Lautanen 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Lautanen 1-2 0.0 0
K. Gaskins 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Gaskins 1-0 0.0 0
J. Henderson 85 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Henderson 1-1 0.0 0
A. Bench 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Bench 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Needham 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
N. Needham 1/2 26 0/0 3
M. Lawler 93 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
M. Lawler 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Naranjo 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 37.3 0
M. Naranjo 4 37.3 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Marlow III 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 27.3 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 27.3 32 0
R. Marlow III 3 27.3 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Rogers 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 17 0
J. Rogers 2 12.5 17 0
Miami (OH)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Gabbert 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 225 3 1 238.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 225 3 1 238.7
B. Gabbert 9/15 225 3 1
J. Williamson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 0 0 209.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 0 0 209.2
J. Williamson 1/1 13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Bester 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 85 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 85 2
J. Bester 9 85 2 59
D. Johnson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 33 0
D. Johnson 5 33 0 13
T. Shelton 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 31 0
T. Shelton 5 31 0 17
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
M. Thomas 3 21 0 9
J. Williamson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
J. Williamson 3 16 0 7
Z. Kahn 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 10 0
Z. Kahn 8 10 0 6
B. Gabbert 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -9 0
B. Gabbert 3 -9 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Walker 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 60 1
J. Walker 1 60 1 60
J. Maye 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 47 0
J. Maye 1 47 0 47
J. Sorenson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
J. Sorenson 2 43 0 24
A. Homer 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 1
A. Homer 1 35 1 35
N. Manson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
N. Manson 2 25 0 13
T. Shelton 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
T. Shelton 1 17 0 17
D. Robinson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Robinson 1 6 0 6
Q. Hardy 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 1
Q. Hardy 1 5 1 5
D. Johnson 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Burse 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Burse 7-1 0.0 0
B. Baratti 49 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
B. Baratti 7-0 0.0 0
M. Reid 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Reid 5-0 0.0 0
B. Kimpler 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Kimpler 3-0 0.0 0
K. Butler 82 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Butler 3-0 0.0 0
S. Weatherford 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Weatherford 3-0 0.0 0
M. Salopek 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Salopek 3-0 0.0 0
R. McWood 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. McWood 3-2 0.0 0
E. Rugamba 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Rugamba 3-0 0.0 0
I. Hampton 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
I. Hampton 2-2 0.0 0
A. Sharp 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Sharp 2-1 0.0 0
J. Rucker-Furlow 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Rucker-Furlow 2-0 0.0 0
I. Pace Jr. 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Pace Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
A. Koikoi 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Koikoi 2-0 0.0 0
C. Boswell 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Boswell 1-1 0.0 0
D. Costin 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
D. Costin 1-4 0.0 0
G. Baumoel 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Baumoel 1-1 0.0 0
T. Booker 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Booker 1-0 0.0 0
T. Banks 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
T. Banks 1-0 0.0 2
C. Singleton 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
C. Singleton 1-3 0.0 0
S. Murrer 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Murrer 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lemon 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Lemon 1-2 0.0 0
R. Hagarty 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Hagarty 1-0 0.0 0
L. Bolden 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Bolden 1-1 0.0 0
K. Bryant 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Bryant 1-1 0.0 0
L. Phelps 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Phelps 0-1 0.0 0
M. Brown 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Brown 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Sloman 79 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
S. Sloman 1/1 27 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Kramer 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 38.0 0
K. Kramer 3 38.0 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
M. Thomas 1 17.0 17 0
A. Mehelic 87 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
A. Mehelic 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
M. Thomas 1 14.0 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BGREEN 25 1:05 4 54 Downs
14:10 MIAOH 33 0:05 2 31 INT
13:39 BGREEN 22 1:04 3 -2 Punt
8:22 BGREEN 32 2:04 5 60 FG
4:13 BGREEN 49 3:39 8 27 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 MIAOH 16 0:47 3 -2 FG Miss
11:25 BGREEN 25 2:12 6 27 INT
7:31 BGREEN 25 3:12 7 52 Downs
3:42 BGREEN 25 0:43 3 0 Punt
2:40 BGREEN 31 2:02 4 13 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BGREEN 25 0:25 3 8 Punt
11:15 BGREEN 24 2:21 5 16 Punt
5:58 BGREEN 25 5:36 13 -3 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 MIAOH 50 1:42 4 7 Downs
3:44 BGREEN 27 3:19 6 19 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 MIAOH 50 3:48 12 41 FG
6:13 MIAOH 21 1:49 4 -5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 MIAOH 25 0:44 3 59 Fumble
13:12 MIAOH 20 1:47 5 80 TD
9:05 BGREEN 48 1:34 5 48 TD
4:11 MIAOH 23 0:29 2 77 TD
2:51 MIAOH 41 0:11 1 59 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:24 MIAOH 24 2:59 4 22 Punt
8:44 MIAOH 32 2:46 5 68 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 MIAOH 22 2:22 3 4 Punt
10:31 MIAOH 43 6:40 10 30 Downs
NCAA FB Scores