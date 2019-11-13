|
|
|BGREEN
|MIAOH
Gabbert tosses 3 TDs, Bester runs for 2 in Miami (Ohio) win
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) Brett Gabbert passed for three touchdowns, Jaylon Bester ran for two scores and Miami (Ohio) used big plays to roll over Bowling Green 44-3 on Wednesday night.
Bester sprinted 59 yards for a touchdown and had a 1-yard plunge for another score while Gabbert connected with Andrew Homer for a 35-yard score and Jalen Walker for a 60-yarder during a 27-point second quarter that left the RedHawks up 37-3 at halftime.
Mike Brown gave Miami a quick lead with a 79-yard interception return within the first two minutes of the game.
The victory (6-4, 5-1) was the fourth in a row for the RedHawks and strengthened their grip on first place in the Mid-American Conference East Division lead with two games remaining.
Bryson Denley rushed for 105 yards for the Falcons (3-7, 2-4) but Grant Loy was intercepted three times, twice by Travion Banks. Miami outgained Bowling Green 425-275.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Downs (4 plays, 54 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 46 yards from BGN 35. 87-A.Mehelic to MOH 29 for 10 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 29(14:55 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Perce at MOH 35. 1-B.Perce to MOH 34 for 1 yard.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34(14:25 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to MOH 29 for 5 yards (17-M.Reid).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 29(14:00 - 1st) 8-R.Marlow to MOH 33 for -4 yards (17-M.Reid).
MIAOH
RedHawks
- FG (12 plays, 41 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(13:39 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(13:39 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman kicks 62 yards from MOH 35. 8-R.Marlow to BGN 22 for 19 yards (18-C.Boswell).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 22(13:24 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BGN 25 for 3 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAOH 25(13:11 - 1st) 8-R.Marlow to BGN 20 for -5 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MIAOH 20(12:54 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - MIAOH 20(12:35 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 44 yards from BGN 20. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 50 for 14 yards (3-E.Brown).
BGREEN
Falcons
- FG (5 plays, 60 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 50(12:14 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 56-W.Haire Offside 5 yards enforced at MOH 50. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - BGREEN 45(12:14 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to BGN 41 for 4 yards (44-K.Brooks54-N.Lautanen).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 41(11:55 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to BGN 35 for 6 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(11:43 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 11-D.Robinson. 11-D.Robinson to BGN 29 for 6 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 29(11:26 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to BGN 26 for 3 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BGREEN 26(11:01 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to BGN 22 for 4 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22(10:23 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Homer.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 22(10:17 - 1st) 31-M.Thomas to BGN 15 for 7 yards (21-A.Sotolongo55-K.Coleman).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - BGREEN 15(9:39 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to BGN 12 for 3 yards (8-D.Konowalski18-J.Anderson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 12(9:14 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to BGN 9 for 3 yards (1-B.Perce18-J.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 9(8:36 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Homer.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BGREEN 9(8:30 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BGREEN 9(8:26 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:22 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35. 8-R.Marlow pushed ob at BGN 32 for 32 yards (27-K.Burse).
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32(8:15 - 1st) 12-B.Denley pushed ob at MOH 15 for 53 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 15(7:55 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 17-J.Ortega-Jones False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 15. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MIAOH 20(7:39 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Denley.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIAOH 20(7:32 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to MOH 12 for 8 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAOH 12(6:56 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to MOH 8 for 4 yards (17-M.Reid).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MIAOH 8(6:18 - 1st) 39-N.Needham 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Missed FG (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:13 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 61 yards from BGN 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 21 for 17 yards (5-S.Dabney).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 21(6:08 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 24 for 3 yards (54-N.Lautanen). Penalty on MOH 87-A.Mehelic Holding 10 yards enforced at MOH 21. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - BGREEN 11(5:46 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 11 for no gain (33-J.Roberts54-N.Lautanen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - BGREEN 11(5:04 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 23-D.Johnson.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 20 - BGREEN 11(4:59 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 16 for 5 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - BGREEN 16(4:24 - 1st) 9-K.Kramer punts 43 yards from MOH 16. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 49 for 8 yards (24-J.Rucker-Furlow).
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Fumble (3 plays, 59 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49(4:13 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to MOH 49 for 2 yards (5-E.Rugamba90-D.Lemon).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 49(3:49 - 1st) 21-T.Raymore to MOH 41 for 8 yards (5-E.Rugamba).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41(3:27 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 65-J.Kramer False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 41. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIAOH 46(3:00 - 1st) 12-B.Denley to MOH 34 for 12 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAOH 34(2:25 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to MOH 31 for 3 yards (17-M.Reid).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31(1:48 - 1st) 13-G.Loy scrambles pushed ob at MOH 29 for 2 yards (91-A.Sharp17-M.Reid).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 29(1:09 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to MOH 26 for 3 yards (90-D.Lemon).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAOH 26(0:34 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to MOH 24 for 2 yards (82-K.Butler).
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - MIAOH 24(15:00 - 2nd) 39-N.Needham 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Missed FG (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(14:55 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to MOH 27 for 2 yards (53-C.Oliver1-B.Perce).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 27(14:21 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Maye.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - BGREEN 27(14:11 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at MOH 18 for -9 yards FUMBLES (44-K.Brooks). 53-C.Oliver to MOH 16 for no gain.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 16(14:04 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Denley.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 16(13:58 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to MOH 18 for -2 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MIAOH 18(13:23 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
|
No Good
|
4 & 12 - MIAOH 18(13:17 - 2nd) 93-M.Lawler 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Interception (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(13:12 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to MOH 31 for 11 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31(12:56 - 2nd) 23-D.Johnson to MOH 34 for 3 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 34(12:36 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 3-N.Manson. 3-N.Manson to MOH 46 for 12 yards (2-C.Biggers18-J.Anderson).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 46(12:01 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to BGN 35 for 19 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(11:34 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 46-A.Homer. 46-A.Homer runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:25 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- TD (5 plays, 48 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:25 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(11:25 - 2nd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 30 for 5 yards (95-B.Kimpler91-A.Sharp).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAOH 30(10:55 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 32 for 2 yards (49-B.Baratti58-D.Costin).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAOH 32(10:17 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 36 for 4 yards (49-B.Baratti35-R.McWood).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36(9:51 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 36(9:46 - 2nd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 36 for no gain (49-B.Baratti58-D.Costin).
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - MIAOH 36(9:13 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Banks at MOH 48. 6-T.Banks to BGN 48 for 4 yards (80-Q.Morris).
BGREEN
Falcons
- Downs (7 plays, 52 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48(9:05 - 2nd) 20-T.Shelton to BGN 42 for 6 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 42(8:45 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 20-T.Shelton. 20-T.Shelton to BGN 25 for 17 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(8:35 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to BGN 1 for 24 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - BGREEN 1(8:22 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert to BGN 1 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 1(7:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on BGN 54-N.Lautanen Offside declined.
|
PAT Good
|(7:31 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- TD (2 plays, 77 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:31 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(7:31 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 42 for 17 yards (6-T.Banks).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 42(6:58 - 2nd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 44 for 2 yards (95-B.Kimpler58-D.Costin).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 44(6:19 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 88-C.Sims. 88-C.Sims to MOH 27 for 29 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 27(5:45 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to MOH 27 for no gain (91-A.Sharp).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 27(5:04 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIAOH 27(4:56 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to MOH 23 for 4 yards (82-K.Butler).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - MIAOH 23(4:19 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Dorris.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23(4:11 - 2nd) 20-T.Shelton pushed ob at MOH 40 for 17 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|
+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(3:52 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 83-J.Walker. 83-J.Walker runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:42 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- TD (1 plays, 59 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:42 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(3:42 - 2nd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 26 for 1 yard (58-D.Costin35-R.McWood).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 26(3:11 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 25 for -1 yard (95-B.Kimpler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIAOH 25(3:05 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Dorris. Penalty on BGN 63-S.Neverov Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIAOH 25(2:59 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 34 yards from BGN 25 to the MOH 41 downed by 21-A.Sotolongo.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:40 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35. 8-R.Marlow pushed ob at BGN 31 for 31 yards (29-Z.Kahn).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31(2:31 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 29 for -2 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - BGREEN 29(1:51 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 36 for 7 yards (82-K.Butler).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - BGREEN 36(1:04 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 42 for 6 yards (35-R.McWood).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42(0:38 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 44 for 2 yards (49-B.Baratti58-D.Costin).
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Denley.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 25(14:56 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 33 for 8 yards (49-B.Baratti).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MIAOH 33(14:39 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MIAOH 33(14:35 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 43 yards from BGN 33 to the MOH 24 downed by 21-A.Sotolongo.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24(14:24 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to MOH 37 for 13 yards (13-J.Bozeman28-J.Hudson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 37(13:41 - 3rd) 23-D.Johnson to MOH 41 for 4 yards (53-C.Oliver).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 41(12:53 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert pushed ob at MOH 43 for 2 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - BGREEN 43(12:12 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 46 for 3 yards (55-K.Coleman33-J.Roberts).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - BGREEN 46(11:25 - 3rd) 9-K.Kramer punts 30 yards from MOH 46 to the BGN 24 downed by 27-K.Burse.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- TD (5 plays, 68 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 24(11:15 - 3rd) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 29 for 5 yards (27-K.Burse47-L.Phelps).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAOH 29(10:50 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 38 for 9 yards (4-A.Koikoi).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38(10:24 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 40 for 2 yards (27-K.Burse34-I.Hampton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 40(9:49 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to BGN 40 for no gain (27-K.Burse).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MIAOH 40(9:17 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy scrambles pushed ob at BGN 40 for no gain (18-C.Boswell). Penalty on BGN 72-D.Downs Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIAOH 40(8:54 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 28 yards from BGN 40 to the MOH 32 downed by 3-E.Brown.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Interception (13 plays, -3 yards, 5:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32(8:44 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 34 for 2 yards (54-N.Lautanen44-K.Brooks).
|
+47 YD
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 34(7:59 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye to BGN 19 for 47 yards (28-J.Hudson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 19(7:34 - 3rd) 31-M.Thomas to BGN 10 for 9 yards (1-B.Perce13-J.Bozeman).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 10(6:47 - 3rd) 31-M.Thomas to BGN 5 for 5 yards (85-J.Henderson55-K.Coleman).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - BGREEN 5(6:05 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 80-Q.Hardy. 80-Q.Hardy runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:58 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:58 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(5:58 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 24 for -1 yard (34-I.Hampton90-D.Lemon).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIAOH 24(5:25 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley pushed ob at BGN 30 for 6 yards (27-K.Burse).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAOH 30(4:48 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 36 for 6 yards (27-K.Burse).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36(4:17 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Marlow.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 36(4:05 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 39 for 3 yards (27-K.Burse2-C.Singleton).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAOH 39(3:34 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 14-J.Rogers. 14-J.Rogers pushed ob at BGN 47 for 8 yards (24-J.Rucker-Furlow2-C.Singleton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47(3:09 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 47 for no gain (23-I.Pace).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAOH 47(2:38 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to MOH 26 for 27 yards (24-J.Rucker-Furlow27-K.Burse).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 26(2:08 - 3rd) 21-T.Raymore to MOH 21 for 5 yards (23-I.Pace8-L.Bolden).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAOH 21(1:37 - 3rd) 21-T.Raymore to MOH 20 for 1 yard (27-K.Burse2-C.Singleton).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAOH 20(0:54 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to MOH 18 for 2 yards (4-A.Koikoi2-C.Singleton). Penalty on BGN 8-R.Marlow Holding 10 yards enforced at MOH 18.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 12 - MIAOH 28(0:22 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to MOH 30 for -2 yards (8-L.Bolden).
|
Int
|
4 & 14 - MIAOH 30(15:00 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Banks at MOH 13. 6-T.Banks runs ob at MOH 22 for 9 yards.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22(14:52 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to MOH 22 for no gain (95-A.Bench85-J.Henderson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 22(14:05 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to MOH 28 for 6 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - BGREEN 28(13:17 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to MOH 26 for -2 yards (8-D.Konowalski).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BGREEN 26(12:30 - 4th) 9-K.Kramer punts 41 yards from MOH 26. 14-J.Rogers to MOH 50 for 17 yards (2-C.Singleton).
MIAOH
RedHawks
- Downs (10 plays, 30 yards, 6:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 50(12:18 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to MOH 46 for 4 yards (71-S.Murrer34-I.Hampton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIAOH 46(11:53 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to MOH 46 for no gain (34-I.Hampton).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAOH 46(11:14 - 4th) 13-G.Loy complete to 88-C.Sims. 88-C.Sims to MOH 43 for 3 yards (10-T.Booker).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - MIAOH 43(10:36 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Carroll.
BGREEN
Falcons
- End of Game (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 43(10:31 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson pushed ob at BGN 50 for 7 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BGREEN 50(9:43 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson pushed ob at BGN 46 for 4 yards (19-D.Wilson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 46(9:08 - 4th) Penalty on MOH 76-N.Jacobs False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 46. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - BGREEN 49(8:41 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson to BGN 46 for 5 yards (37-D.Anders33-J.Roberts).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 46(7:54 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to BGN 43 for 3 yards (37-D.Anders).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - BGREEN 43(7:07 - 4th) 2-J.Williamson complete to 3-N.Manson. 3-N.Manson pushed ob at BGN 30 for 13 yards (27-K.Gaskins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30(6:19 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to BGN 30 for no gain (37-D.Anders95-A.Bench).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 30(5:30 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to BGN 35 for -5 yards (37-D.Anders).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 15 - BGREEN 35(4:39 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to BGN 31 for 4 yards (9-R.Walder).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 11 - BGREEN 31(3:51 - 4th) 29-Z.Kahn to BGN 27 for 4 yards (9-R.Walder55-K.Coleman).
MIAOH
RedHawks
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 27(3:44 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 29 for 2 yards (29-M.Salopek).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAOH 29(2:56 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 31 for 2 yards (36-G.Baumoel18-C.Boswell).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAOH 31(2:09 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 41 for 10 yards (29-M.Salopek).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41(1:40 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 42 for 1 yard (29-M.Salopek93-K.Bryant).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAOH 42(1:03 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 47 for 5 yards (93-K.Bryant36-G.Baumoel).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAOH 47(0:25 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 46 for -1 yard (16-R.Hagarty).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|17
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-18
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|275
|414
|Total Plays
|72
|52
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|185
|187
|Rush Attempts
|45
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|90
|227
|Comp. - Att.
|11-27
|10-16
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|14.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.3
|3-38.0
|Return Yards
|108
|133
|Punts - Returns
|2-25
|1-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-82
|2-27
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|3-92
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|90
|PASS YDS
|227
|
|
|185
|RUSH YDS
|187
|
|
|275
|TOTAL YDS
|414
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Loy 13 QB
|G. Loy
|11/27
|90
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|14
|105
|0
|53
|
T. Raymore 21 RB
|T. Raymore
|16
|50
|0
|10
|
G. Loy 13 QB
|G. Loy
|13
|39
|0
|8
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|2
|-9
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|3
|33
|0
|27
|
C. Sims 88 TE
|C. Sims
|2
|32
|0
|29
|
Q. Morris 80 WR
|Q. Morris
|4
|13
|0
|9
|
J. Rogers 14 WR
|J. Rogers
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Carroll 87 TE
|J. Carroll
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Dorris 83 TE
|A. Dorris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Broden 86 WR
|T. Broden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Perce 1 LB
|B. Perce
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Anders 37 LB
|D. Anders
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 LB
|K. Coleman
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 18 DB
|J. Anderson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bozeman 13 DB
|J. Bozeman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 2 DB
|C. Biggers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 33 LB
|J. Roberts
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walder 9 LB
|R. Walder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Konowalski 8 DL
|D. Konowalski
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 53 DL
|C. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 44 DL
|K. Brooks
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Sotolongo 21 DB
|A. Sotolongo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 19 DB
|D. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson 28 DB
|J. Hudson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Lautanen 54 DL
|N. Lautanen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gaskins 27 DB
|K. Gaskins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Henderson 85 DL
|J. Henderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bench 95 DL
|A. Bench
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Needham 12 K
|N. Needham
|1/2
|26
|0/0
|3
|
M. Lawler 93 P
|M. Lawler
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Naranjo 96 P
|M. Naranjo
|4
|37.3
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|3
|27.3
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Rogers 14 WR
|J. Rogers
|2
|12.5
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|9/15
|225
|3
|1
|
J. Williamson 2 QB
|J. Williamson
|1/1
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bester 1 RB
|J. Bester
|9
|85
|2
|59
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|5
|33
|0
|13
|
T. Shelton 20 RB
|T. Shelton
|5
|31
|0
|17
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
J. Williamson 2 QB
|J. Williamson
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
Z. Kahn 29 RB
|Z. Kahn
|8
|10
|0
|6
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|3
|-9
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|1
|60
|1
|60
|
J. Maye 19 WR
|J. Maye
|1
|47
|0
|47
|
J. Sorenson 13 WR
|J. Sorenson
|2
|43
|0
|24
|
A. Homer 46 TE
|A. Homer
|1
|35
|1
|35
|
N. Manson 3 WR
|N. Manson
|2
|25
|0
|13
|
T. Shelton 20 RB
|T. Shelton
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
|D. Robinson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Q. Hardy 80 TE
|Q. Hardy
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Burse 27 LB
|K. Burse
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Baratti 49 DB
|B. Baratti
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reid 17 LB
|M. Reid
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kimpler 95 DL
|B. Kimpler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Butler 82 DL
|K. Butler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Weatherford 21 DB
|S. Weatherford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Salopek 29 DB
|M. Salopek
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McWood 35 LB
|R. McWood
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rugamba 5 DB
|E. Rugamba
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hampton 34 DL
|I. Hampton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sharp 91 DL
|A. Sharp
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rucker-Furlow 24 DB
|J. Rucker-Furlow
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pace Jr. 23 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Koikoi 4 DB
|A. Koikoi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Boswell 18 DB
|C. Boswell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DL
|D. Costin
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
G. Baumoel 36 LB
|G. Baumoel
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Booker 10 DB
|T. Booker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Banks 6 DB
|T. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|2
|
C. Singleton 2 DB
|C. Singleton
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Murrer 71 DL
|S. Murrer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemon 90 DL
|D. Lemon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hagarty 16 LB
|R. Hagarty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bolden 8 LB
|L. Bolden
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bryant 93 DL
|K. Bryant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DL
|L. Phelps
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 3 DB
|M. Brown
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Sloman 79 K
|S. Sloman
|1/1
|27
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kramer 9 P
|K. Kramer
|3
|38.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
A. Mehelic 87 TE
|A. Mehelic
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
-
EMICH
AKRON
42
14
Final ESPNews
-
WMICH
OHIO
37
34
Final/OT ESPN2
-
NILL
TOLEDO
31
28
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MIAOH
3
44
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
KENTST
0
056.5 O/U
+6
Thu 7:00pm CBSS
-
UNC
PITT
0
050.5 O/U
-4
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
MRSHL
0
055.5 O/U
-4.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSS
-
FRESNO
SDGST
0
043 O/U
PK
Fri 9:30pm ESP2
-
MA
NWEST
0
056.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
13WISC
NEB
0
051 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
10FLA
MIZZOU
0
050.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
KANSAS
23OKLAST
0
067 O/U
-17.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
3BAMA
MISSST
0
061 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TCU
TXTECH
0
055.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
ALST
FSU
0
052.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 12:00pm FSN
-
VMI
ARMY
0
062.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSS
-
MICHST
14MICH
0
044 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
IND
4PSU
0
054.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
TULANE
TEMPLE
0
054.5 O/U
+6
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
UTEP
UAB
0
044 O/U
-17.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
24NAVY
15ND
0
054 O/U
-7.5
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
IDST
BYU
0
058.5 O/U
-32.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
TROY
TXSTSM
0
063.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
CSTCAR
ARKST
0
060.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAS
0
057.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
16KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TEXAS
IOWAST
0
066 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
21MEMP
HOU
0
068.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
UK
VANDY
0
041.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
1OHIOST
RUT
0
061.5 O/U
+52.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
6UGA
11AUBURN
0
040.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
19WAKE
5CLEM
0
059.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
CMICH
BALLST
0
059.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSS
-
VATECH
GATECH
0
050.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm FSN
-
WYO
UTAHST
0
050 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
HAWAII
UNLV
0
073.5 O/U
+7
Sat 4:00pm FCBK
-
UIW
NMEXST
0
060 O/U
-7.5
Sat 4:00pm FLOF
-
CUSE
DUKE
0
054 O/U
-10.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
17MINN
18IOWA
0
044.5 O/U
-3
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
STNFRD
WASHST
0
063.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 4:30pm PACN
-
RICE
MTSU
0
047.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 4:30pm ESP+
-
LALAF
SALA
0
053.5 O/U
+28
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSA
0
052.5 O/U
+17
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AF
COLOST
0
063.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
2LSU
MISS
0
065.5 O/U
+21
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
20CINCY
SFLA
0
047 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSS
-
SC
TXAM
0
050.5 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
9OKLA
12BAYLOR
0
067.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARIZST
OREGST
0
057 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
APLST
GAST
0
062 O/U
+16.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
LVILLE
NCST
0
055.5 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
UCLA
8UTAH
0
052 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
NMEX
22BOISE
0
059 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
ARIZ
7OREG
0
068.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
USC
CAL
0
048 O/U
+6.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1