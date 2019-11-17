|
|
|ARIZ
|OREG
No. 6 Oregon downs Arizona 34-6 for 9th straight win
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Justin Herbert threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns and No. 6 Oregon won its ninth straight game and secured a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a 34-6 victory over Arizona on Saturday night.
Graduate transfer Juwan Johnson caught five passes for 93 yards and a score for the Ducks (9-1, 7-0 Pac-12). Oregon hasn't won seven straight in conference play to start a season since 2012, and no Pac-12 team has started 7-0 in league play since Stanford in 2015.
The Ducks, ranked sixth in both the College Football Playoff rankings and the AP Top 25, haven't dropped a game since the season-opening loss to Auburn.
With the victory, Oregon secured the Pac-12 North title and the berth in the conference championship game on Dec. 6 in Santa Clara, California. The Ducks' opponent from the league's South Division has yet to be determined.
The loss slimmed Arizona's chances of bowl eligibility. At 4-6 overall and 2-5 in conference, the Wildcats face No. 8 Utah (No. 7 CFP rankings) next Saturday before closing out the season at rival Arizona State.
J.J. Taylor had 17 carries for 74 yards and caught six passes for 55 yards for the Wildcats.
Both teams were coming off byes.
Arizona started freshman Grant Gunnell. Head coach Kevin Sumlin said this week that practice performance would determine whether Gunnell or Khalil Tate would start. Gunnell completed four of six passes for 28 yards.
Tate, who had started eight of Arizona's previous nine games, started the second quarter and played until Gunnell replaced him with just under 10 minutes left in the game.
Oregon scored on its second play from scrimmage on Herbert's 73-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Johnson III, the longest passing play for the Ducks this season. Oregon extended the lead before the end of the first quarter on Cyrus Habibi-ikio's 1-yard scoring run.
Herbert completed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson on a reverse flea flicker to put Oregon up 21-0.
The game got chippy in the opening half with Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham and Arizona wide receiver Drew Dixon appearing to exchange punches, earning offsetting unsportsmanlike penalties.
Lucas Havrisik kicked a pair of field goals from 23 and 42-yards out to narrow the gap and Oregon led 21-6 at halftime.
Spencer Webb evaded Arizona linebacker Tony Fields II to pull down Herbert's 24-yard back shoulder pass midway through the third quarter. It was Herbert's 100th career touchdown for the Ducks. He also surpassed 10,000 yards of total offense in the quarter.
A senior, Herbert decided to stay at Oregon for his final year of eligibility. He is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks available in next year's NFL Draft.
Herbert's fourth-down pass was tipped an intercepted by Scottie Young Jr., who ran it to the Arizona 48, but the Wildcats were unable to capitalize on the turnover.
On the subsequent drive, Herbert's 33-yard scoring pass to Travis Dye put Oregon up 34-6.
TAKEAWAY
Arizona: J.J. Taylor passed Mike Bell for fifth on Arizona's career rushing list. Taylor is averaging more than 70 yards a game this season. ... Tate moved into fifth place on the Arizona all-time passing yards list in the opening half.
Oregon: Oregon freshman receiver Mycah Pittman appeared to injure his wrist in the opening quarter and was carted to the locker room. ... Former Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota was on the Oregon sideline during the game. ... Travis Dye was the 19th Duck to score this season. ... Oregon had six sacks.
UP NEXT
Arizona: The Wildcats host No. 8 Utah next Saturday. The Utes defeated UCLA 49-3 earlier Saturday.
Oregon: The Ducks play Arizona's other Pac-12 team, the Sun Devils, next Saturday in Tempe. ASU fell to Oregon State, 35-34, in Corvallis.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
OREG
Ducks
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 27 for 2 yards (49-J.Harris).
|
+73 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREG 27(14:35 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:28 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (9 plays, 33 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:28 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 60 yards from ORE 35. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 18 for 13 yards (14-H.Woods).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 18(14:23 - 1st) Penalty on ARI 74-P.Fears False start 5 yards enforced at ARI 18. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARIZ 13(14:23 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell scrambles pushed ob at ARI 22 for 9 yards (35-T.Dye).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 22(14:02 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor pushed ob at ARI 22 for no gain (56-B.Young).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 22(13:25 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 32 for 10 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 32(13:05 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 40 for 8 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZ 40(12:37 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 45 for 5 yards (90-D.Carlberg).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(12:15 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Taylor.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 45(12:07 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ORE 47 for 8 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZ 47(11:50 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ORE 49 for -2 yards (6-D.Lenoir32-L.Winston).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARIZ 49(11:10 - 1st) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 49 yards from ORE 49 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(11:04 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 20 for no gain (99-M.Tapusoa).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 20(10:30 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to ORE 18 for -2 yards (6-S.Young).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - OREG 18(9:53 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Pittman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - OREG 18(9:47 - 1st) 42-B.Maimone punts 37 yards from ORE 18 out of bounds at the ARI 45.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(9:40 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel pushed ob at ARI 48 for 3 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZ 48(9:18 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 49 for 1 yard (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 49(8:43 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 40 for -9 yards (99-A.Faoliu56-B.Young).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - ARIZ 40(8:06 - 1st) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 36 yards from ARI 40 to the ORE 24 downed by 9-D.Coleman.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (14 plays, 76 yards, 6:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OREG 24(7:58 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORE 18 for -6 yards (12-J.Brown).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - OREG 18(7:32 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 23 for 5 yards (12-J.Brown).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 11 - OREG 23(6:52 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to ORE 50 for 27 yards (6-S.Young).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 50(6:27 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ARI 50 for no gain (8-A.Pandy).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 50(5:42 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 83-J.Delgado. 83-J.Delgado to ARI 34 for 16 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 34(5:17 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ARI 27 for 7 yards (31-T.Cooper).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 27(4:41 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ARI 20 for 7 yards (92-K.Barrs).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(4:19 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 18-S.Webb. 18-S.Webb pushed ob at ARI 17 for 3 yards (31-T.Cooper).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 17(3:51 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ARI 13 for 4 yards (6-S.Young).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREG 13(3:12 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to ARI 2 for 11 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace2-L.Burns).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 2 - OREG 2(3:00 - 1st) Team penalty on ARI 12 players 1 yards enforced at ARI 2. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 1 - OREG 1(2:49 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ARI 3 for -2 yards (90-T.Mason).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 3(2:30 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ARI 1 for 2 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 1(2:02 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:57 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, -5 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:57 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 59 yards from ORE 35. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 22 for 16 yards (6-J.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 22(1:52 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 29 for 7 yards (8-J.Holland25-B.Breeze). Penalty on ARI 63-S.Bailey Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at ARI 29.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 17 - ARIZ 15(1:35 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Cunningham. Penalty on ORE 10-S.Stephens Pass interference 8 yards enforced at ARI 15. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 23(1:32 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Cunningham.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 23(1:27 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 24 for 1 yard (90-D.Carlberg).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - ARIZ 24(0:44 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 1-D.Dixon. 1-D.Dixon to ARI 41 for 17 yards (23-V.McKinley). Team penalty on ARI Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at ARI 24. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - ARIZ 19(0:12 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 17 for -2 yards (35-T.Dye).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - ARIZ 17(15:00 - 2nd) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 28 yards from ARI 17 out of bounds at the ARI 45.
OREG
Ducks
- Missed FG (7 plays, 43 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 45(14:54 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ARI 34 for 11 yards (2-L.Burns5-C.Young).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 34(14:32 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ARI 20 for 14 yards (5-C.Young).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(14:11 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ARI 14 for 6 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREG 14(13:36 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ARI 3 for 11 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 3 - OREG 3(13:04 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREG 3(12:55 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ARI 1 for 2 yards (6-S.Young).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 1(12:32 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ARI 2 for -1 yard (49-J.Harris7-C.Schooler).
|
No Good
|
4 & 2 - OREG 2(11:46 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis 20 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (10 plays, 23 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(11:42 - 2nd) 23-G.Brightwell to ARI 24 for 4 yards (10-S.Stephens).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 24(11:25 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate to ARI 28 for 4 yards (35-T.Dye).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZ 28(10:52 - 2nd) 23-G.Brightwell to ARI 30 for 2 yards (34-J.Scott35-T.Dye).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30(10:35 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 23-G.Brightwell.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 30(10:28 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate sacked at ARI 25 for -5 yards (56-B.Young).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 15 - ARIZ 25(9:46 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate scrambles to ARI 46 for 21 yards (10-S.Stephens2-M.Wright).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(9:28 - 2nd) 20-D.Smith to ARI 48 for 2 yards (50-P.Aumavae).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 48(8:50 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 23-G.Brightwell.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - ARIZ 48(8:47 - 2nd) Penalty on ARI 74-P.Fears False start 5 yards enforced at ARI 48. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - ARIZ 43(8:47 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate scrambles pushed ob at ARI 43 for no gain (99-A.Faoliu).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - ARIZ 43(8:17 - 2nd) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 37 yards from ARI 43 to ORE 20 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(8:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORE 12 for -8 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 18 - OREG 12(7:27 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 80-B.Addison. 80-B.Addison pushed ob at ORE 23 for 11 yards (2-L.Burns).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - OREG 23(7:03 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to ORE 36 for 13 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 36(6:34 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 36(6:30 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 40 for 4 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - OREG 40(5:51 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 47 for 7 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 47(5:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:09 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- FG (7 plays, 48 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:09 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 47 for 47 yards (49-C.Lewis).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(5:01 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 36-C.Sudduth Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARI 47. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 38(5:01 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ORE 25 for 13 yards (2-M.Wright).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(4:38 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to ORE 20 for 5 yards (56-B.Young4-T.Graham).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 20(4:06 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor pushed ob at ORE 8 for 12 yards (2-M.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - ARIZ 8(3:46 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Dixon.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 8(3:42 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Cunningham.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARIZ 8(3:38 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 18-C.Peterson. 18-C.Peterson to ORE 5 for 3 yards (2-M.Wright).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - ARIZ 5(3:00 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:56 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(2:56 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 37 for 12 yards (6-S.Young).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OREG 37(2:23 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORE 32 for -5 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - OREG 32(1:48 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to ORE 34 for 2 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - OREG 34(1:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Webb.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - OREG 34(1:06 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 48 yards from ORE 34. 10-J.Joiner pushed ob at ARI 22 for 4 yards (90-D.Carlberg).
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Halftime (7 plays, 63 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 22(0:55 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 25-B.Breeze Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARI 22. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(0:55 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ORE 48 for 15 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 48(0:33 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Taylor.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 48(0:30 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate scrambles to ORE 48 for no gain (56-B.Young).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZ 48(0:23 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ORE 27 for 21 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 27(0:16 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ORE 18 for 9 yards (50-P.Aumavae).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 27(0:16 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ORE 24 for 3 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
2 & 7 - ARIZ 24(0:07 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik 42 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on ORE 4-T.Graham Offside declined.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 40 yards from ORE 35 to ARI 25 fair catch by.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 3rd) Penalty on ARI 10-J.Joiner False start 5 yards enforced at ARI 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - ARIZ 20(15:00 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Cunningham.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARIZ 20(14:54 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 23 for 3 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ARIZ 23(14:18 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Cunningham.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - ARIZ 23(14:13 - 3rd) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 22 yards from ARI 23 out of bounds at the ARI 45.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 45(14:06 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ARI 45 for no gain (1-T.Fields).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 45(13:36 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd pushed ob at ARI 40 for 5 yards (2-L.Burns).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OREG 40(13:06 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - OREG 40(13:00 - 3rd) 42-B.Maimone punts 35 yards from ARI 40 Downed at the ARI 5.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 5(12:51 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate to ARI 11 for 6 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZ 11(12:25 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 14 for 3 yards (56-B.Young).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZ 14(11:44 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 16 for 2 yards (34-J.Scott).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 16(11:16 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 11 for -5 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARIZ 11(10:41 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 13 for 2 yards (56-B.Young35-T.Dye).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 13 - ARIZ 13(10:07 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate to ARI 9 for -4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - ARIZ 9(9:28 - 3rd) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 32 yards from ARI 9 Downed at the ARI 41.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (4 plays, 41 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 41(9:17 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ARI 37 for 4 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 37(8:49 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ARI 33 for 4 yards (90-T.Mason).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREG 33(8:08 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ARI 24 for 9 yards (6-S.Young49-J.Harris).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 24(7:39 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 18-S.Webb. 18-S.Webb runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:32 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Fumble (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:32 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 64 yards from ORE 35. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 19 for 18 yards (6-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 19(7:26 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Peterson.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 19(7:22 - 3rd) 23-G.Brightwell to ARI 29 for 10 yards (8-J.Holland).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 29(7:06 - 3rd) 23-G.Brightwell to ARI 33 for 4 yards (35-T.Dye).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 33(6:39 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 33(6:34 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate scrambles to ARI 35 for 2 yards (47-M.Funa).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARIZ 35(5:57 - 3rd) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 30 yards from ARI 35. 8-J.Holland to ORE 35 FUMBLES. 25-B.Breeze to ORE 37 for no gain.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (5 plays, 38 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 37(5:46 - 3rd) 22-D.Felix pushed ob at ORE 48 for 11 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 48(5:25 - 3rd) 22-D.Felix to ARI 43 for 9 yards (92-K.Barrs).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - OREG 43(4:54 - 3rd) 22-D.Felix to ARI 39 for 4 yards (92-K.Barrs7-C.Schooler). Penalty on ARI 99-M.Tapusoa Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 43. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREG 47(4:22 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert scrambles to ORE 50 for 3 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - OREG 50(3:44 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ARI 45 for 5 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - OREG 45(3:02 - 3rd) 42-B.Maimone punts 45 yards from ARI 45 to ARI End Zone. touchback. Penalty on ARI 28-N.Bombata Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at ARI 45. No Play.
OREG
Ducks
- Interception (6 plays, -12 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 40(2:54 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ARI 36 for 4 yards (99-M.Tapusoa60-M.Irving).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 36(2:26 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ARI 29 for 7 yards (6-S.Young).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 29(1:55 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ARI 29 for no gain (6-S.Young).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREG 29(1:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OREG 29(1:01 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|
Int
|
4 & 10 - OREG 29(0:55 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 6-S.Young at ARI 6. 6-S.Young to ARI 48 for 42 yards (26-T.Dye).
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 48(0:40 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 48 for no gain (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 48(0:12 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor pushed ob at ORE 47 for 5 yards (2-M.Wright).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - ARIZ 47(15:00 - 4th) 14-K.Tate sacked at ARI 48 for -5 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARIZ 48(14:23 - 4th) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 40 yards from ARI 48 to ORE 12 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (8 plays, 88 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 12(14:16 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 22-D.Felix. 22-D.Felix to ORE 16 for 4 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 16(13:44 - 4th) 26-T.Dye pushed ob at ORE 21 for 5 yards (90-T.Mason).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 21(13:09 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ORE 25 for 4 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(12:39 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd pushed ob at ORE 31 for 6 yards (2-L.Burns).
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREG 31(12:01 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ARI 36 for 33 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 36(11:21 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ARI 36 for no gain (31-T.Cooper).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 36(10:47 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ARI 33 for 3 yards (1-T.Fields7-C.Schooler).
|
+33 YD
|
3 & 7 - OREG 33(10:11 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(10:02 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is no good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Downs (12 plays, 64 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:02 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 40 yards from ORE 35 to ARI 25 fair catch by.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(10:02 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 41 for 16 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(9:44 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 47 for 6 yards (14-H.Woods).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZ 47(9:21 - 4th) 21-J.Taylor to ORE 42 for 11 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(8:59 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell scrambles to ORE 39 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZ 39(8:31 - 4th) 21-J.Taylor to ORE 33 for 6 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARIZ 33(7:49 - 4th) 6-M.Wiley to ORE 33 for no gain (35-T.Dye).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - ARIZ 33(7:16 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel. Penalty on ORE 23-V.McKinley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ORE 33. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 18(7:10 - 4th) Penalty on ARI 63-S.Bailey False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 18. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARIZ 23(7:10 - 4th) 21-J.Taylor to ORE 12 for 11 yards (4-T.Graham23-V.McKinley).
|
Sack
|
2 & 4 - ARIZ 12(6:45 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ORE 14 for -2 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 14(6:28 - 4th) 21-J.Taylor to ORE 13 for 1 yard (34-J.Scott).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 5 - ARIZ 13(5:40 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ORE 11 for 2 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 11(5:34 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 16 for 5 yards (90-T.Mason).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 16(4:49 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 22 for 6 yards (90-T.Mason).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 22(4:11 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 22 for no gain (8-A.Pandy).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 22(3:26 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 21 for -1 yard (31-T.Cooper).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - OREG 21(2:38 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye pushed ob at ORE 26 for 5 yards (31-T.Cooper).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - OREG 26(2:20 - 4th) 42-B.Maimone punts 44 yards from ORE 26 out of bounds at the ARI 30.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Downs (7 plays, 24 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30(2:19 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 16-T.Reid. 16-T.Reid to ARI 42 for 12 yards (25-B.Breeze12-D.James).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(2:00 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Reid.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 42(1:54 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ORE 47 for 11 yards (19-J.Hill).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(1:37 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ORE 50 for -3 yards (97-B.Dorlus).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - ARIZ 50(1:27 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel.
|
Sack
|
3 & 13 - ARIZ 50(1:22 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 47 for -3 yards (50-P.Aumavae54-D.Mathis).
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 16 - ARIZ 47(0:35 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 16-T.Reid. 16-T.Reid to ORE 46 for 7 yards (12-T.Shough).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|22
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|223
|452
|Total Plays
|69
|67
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|108
|138
|Rush Attempts
|39
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|115
|314
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|20-28
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|11.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-45
|5-63
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-34.3
|4-41.0
|Return Yards
|140
|2
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-94
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-42
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|115
|PASS YDS
|314
|
|
|108
|RUSH YDS
|138
|
|
|223
|TOTAL YDS
|452
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|10/14
|82
|0
|0
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|7/16
|50
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|17
|74
|0
|12
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
|G. Brightwell
|4
|20
|0
|10
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|9
|19
|0
|21
|
Da. Smith 20 RB
|Da. Smith
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|7
|-7
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|6
|55
|0
|21
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
T. Reid III 16 WR
|T. Reid III
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|4
|17
|0
|11
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
C. Peterson 18 WR
|C. Peterson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
|G. Brightwell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Dixon 1 WR
|D. Dixon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Young Jr. 6 S
|S. Young Jr.
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Whittaker 17 CB
|J. Whittaker
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 31 S
|T. Cooper
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 90 DL
|T. Mason
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pandy 8 LB
|A. Pandy
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 CB
|L. Burns
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Schooler 7 LB
|C. Schooler
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 49 DE
|J. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DT
|K. Barrs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 DE
|J. Brown
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Tapusoa 99 DL
|M. Tapusoa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Irving 60 DL
|M. Irving
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Havrisik 43 K
|L. Havrisik
|2/2
|42
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|8
|34.3
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|4
|23.5
|47
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|20/28
|333
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|14
|71
|0
|14
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|11
|49
|0
|12
|
D. Felix 22 RB
|D. Felix
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|8
|14
|1
|6
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|4
|-16
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ju. Johnson 6 WR
|Ju. Johnson
|5
|93
|1
|53
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|4
|89
|1
|73
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|3
|44
|0
|33
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|2
|38
|1
|33
|
S. Webb 18 TE
|S. Webb
|2
|27
|1
|24
|
J. Delgado 83 WR
|J. Delgado
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
B. Addison 80 WR
|B. Addison
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Felix 22 RB
|D. Felix
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Breeze 25 S
|B. Breeze
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 56 LB
|B. Young
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
Tr. Dye 35 LB
|Tr. Dye
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
|T. Graham Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 34 DT
|J. Scott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 6 CB
|D. Lenoir
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carlberg 90 DT
|D. Carlberg
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stephens 10 S
|S. Stephens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Au. Faoliu 99 DT
|Au. Faoliu
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Woods Jr. 14 CB
|H. Woods Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Aumavae 50 DT
|P. Aumavae
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 S
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 47 LB
|M. Funa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 97 DT
|B. Dorlus
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Mathis 54 LB
|D. Mathis
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 CB
|V. McKinley III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
|L. Winston Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 12 CB
|D. James
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|0/1
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Maimone 42 P
|B. Maimone
|4
|41.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
