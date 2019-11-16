|
|
|CSTCAR
|ARKST
Arkansas State gets game-winning TD with 32 seconds left
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Layne Hatcher connected with Kirk Merritt for a 21-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 32 seconds left and Arkansas State beat Coastal Carolina 28-27 on Saturday despite turning it over five times.
Arkansas State led 21-13 at the end of the third quarter, but Coastal Carolina had consecutive touchdown drives to get within 27-21 with 2:31 left. The Red Wolves answered with an 11-play, 76-yard drive to take the lead.
Coastal Carolina took over with three timeouts and ran it on first down for nine yards, followed by two incompletions. With 18 seconds left, the Chanticleers were stopped short on another run and Arkansas State ran out the clock.
Hatcher was 24 of 35 for 305 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Merritt had 70 yards receiving with two scores, and Omar Bayless added 102 yards and a TD for Arkansas State (6-4, 4-2 Sun Belt). The Red Wolves also lost three fumbles.
Coastal Carolina (4-6, 1-5) turned it over three times. Fred Payton and Bryce Carpenter each threw an interception. CJ Marable rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Downs (15 plays, 57 yards, 7:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-D.Foncham kicks 35 yards from ARKS 35 to CC 30 fair catch by 4-I.Likely.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(15:00 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 35 for 5 yards (24-J.Smith97-T.Hampton).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 35(14:30 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 41 for 6 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(14:00 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs ob at CC 48 for 7 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 48(13:30 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 46 for 6 yards (15-K.Thurmon34-D.Jackson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(13:00 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to ARKS 35 for 11 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(12:30 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 8-L.Collins. 8-L.Collins to ARKS 32 for 3 yards (37-L.Wescott).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 32(11:55 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles to ARKS 29 for 3 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 29(11:05 - 1st) 31-B.Pinson to ARKS 27 for 2 yards (15-K.Thurmon34-D.Jackson).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 27(10:27 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to ARKS 22 for 5 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(9:53 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter sacked at ARKS 27 for -5 yards (7-W.Bradley-King).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - CSTCAR 27(9:10 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 23 for 4 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - CSTCAR 23(8:49 - 1st) Penalty on ARKS 15-K.Thurmon Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 23. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 18(8:30 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 23-R.White. 23-R.White pushed ob at ARKS 15 for 3 yards. Penalty on ARKS 34-D.Jackson Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 18. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 13(8:14 - 1st) 31-B.Pinson to ARKS 13 for no gain (34-D.Jackson32-T.Chambers).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 13(7:16 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 13 for no gain (36-N.Iwuchukwu).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (4 plays, 39 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 13(7:11 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to CC 48 for 39 yards (23-D.Bush).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(6:40 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to CC 45 for 3 yards (25-L.Paul).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 45(6:31 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 45(6:21 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at CC 48 for -3 yards (6-S.Johnson52-C.Brewer).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARKST 48(5:36 - 1st) 41-C.Grace punts 43 yards from CC 48 to the CC 5 downed by 3-B.Edmonds.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Fumble (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 5(5:22 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 11 for 6 yards (3-L.Hatcher).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 11(5:00 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 7 FUMBLES (32-T.Chambers). 7-W.Bradley-King to CC 7 for no gain.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - ARKST 7(4:52 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 7(4:49 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to CC 7 for no gain (32-K.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 7(4:13 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:07 - 1st) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- FG (8 plays, 57 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:07 - 1st) 99-D.Foncham kicks 63 yards from ARKS 35 out of bounds at the CC 2.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(4:07 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(4:03 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to ARKS 43 for 22 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(3:30 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 40 for 3 yards (6-J.Reimonenq3-B.Edmonds).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 40(2:58 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 40(2:53 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler runs ob at ARKS 11 for 29 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 11(2:18 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 8 for 3 yards (24-J.Smith22-C.Bonner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 8(1:37 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 8(1:32 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Bell.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 8(1:26 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (8 plays, 44 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:21 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 60 yards from CC 35. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 25 for 20 yards (29-M.Biscardi). Penalty on ARKS 31-A.Switzer Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at ARKS 16.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 8(1:14 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 7 for -1 yard (9-T.Jackson).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARKST 7(0:50 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ARKS 37 for 30 yards (32-K.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 37(0:20 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 39 for 2 yards (26-B.Matts).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 39(15:00 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to CC 49 for 12 yards (23-D.Bush).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 49(14:48 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to CC 49 for no gain (25-L.Paul). Penalty on ARKS 70-I.Scott Holding 10 yards enforced at CC 49. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 20 - ARKST 41(14:30 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 34-M.Murray. 34-M.Murray to ARKS 38 for -3 yards (13-C.Kryst).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 23 - ARKST 38(14:00 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 34-M.Murray.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 23 - ARKST 38(13:52 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to CC 48 for 14 yards (34-T.Gallagher11-K.Burton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ARKST 48(13:09 - 2nd) 41-C.Grace punts 37 yards from CC 48 to CC 11 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler. Penalty on ARKS 88-J.Foreman Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at CC 11.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(13:00 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(12:53 - 2nd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 31 for 5 yards (5-A.Howard).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 31(12:09 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Collins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 31(12:02 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 41 yards from CC 31. 3-B.Edmonds to ARKS 38 for 10 yards (28-J.Hairston).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Fumble (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(11:51 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 38 FUMBLES (45-C.Evans). 26-B.Matts to ARKS 38 for no gain.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- FG (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(11:44 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to ARKS 37 for 1 yard (32-T.Chambers).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 37(11:07 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles runs ob at ARKS 29 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 29(10:34 - 2nd) 23-R.White to ARKS 28 for 1 yard (37-L.Wescott).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(10:10 - 2nd) 23-R.White to ARKS 27 for 1 yard (15-K.Thurmon). Penalty on ARKS 34-D.Jackson Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Team penalty on CC Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 27(10:01 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to ARKS 28 for -1 yard (22-C.Bonner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(9:30 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Tyler.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(9:15 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:07 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 63 yards from CC 35. 13-K.Merritt pushed ob at ARKS 33 for 31 yards (3-T.Holmes). Team penalty on CC Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 33.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(8:58 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 38(8:53 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to CC 42 for 20 yards (13-C.Kryst).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(8:40 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless. Penalty on ARKS 79-J.Horst Holding 10 yards enforced at CC 42. No Play.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 20 - ARKST 48(8:30 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 44 for -4 yards (45-C.Evans).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 24 - ARKST 44(8:18 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to CC 38 for 18 yards (13-C.Kryst).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARKST 38(7:50 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARKST 38(7:43 - 2nd) 41-C.Grace punts 28 yards from CC 38 to CC 10 fair catch by 10-A.Spillum.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (8 plays, 90 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 10(7:36 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler runs ob at CC 16 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 16(7:06 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 19 for 3 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 19(6:35 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 19(6:30 - 2nd) 31-B.Pinson to CC 23 for 4 yards (15-K.Thurmon).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23(5:55 - 2nd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 28 for 5 yards (95-J.Carbonell24-J.Smith).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 28(5:20 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton scrambles to CC 35 for 7 yards (7-W.Bradley-King).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(4:46 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to ARKS 31 for 34 yards (37-L.Wescott).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(4:10 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 27-J.Williams. 27-J.Williams runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:59 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Punt (5 plays, -2 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:59 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(3:59 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 25(3:50 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 75 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ARKS 9-J.Adams Pass interference 13 yards enforced at ARKS 25. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 23 - ARKST 12(3:44 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 35 for 23 yards (11-K.Burton). Penalty on ARKS 79-J.Horst Holding 6 yards enforced at ARKS 12. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 29 - ARKST 6(3:30 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 16 for 10 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 19 - ARKST 16(2:54 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 23 for 7 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - ARKST 23(2:38 - 2nd) 41-C.Grace punts 42 yards from ARKS 23. 19-K.Tyler to CC 41 for 6 yards (34-D.Jackson).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Downs (7 plays, 20 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(2:26 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 43 for 2 yards (37-L.Wescott).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 43(1:53 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton scrambles pushed ob at CC 49 for 6 yards (7-W.Bradley-King).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 49(1:45 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 48 for 3 yards (15-K.Thurmon).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(1:35 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton scrambles to ARKS 44 for 4 yards (2-K.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 44(1:15 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs ob at ARKS 41 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 41(1:12 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 41(1:08 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 39 for 2 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Fumble (1 plays, 30 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(1:03 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to CC 31 FUMBLES (11-K.Burton). 11-K.Burton to CC 31 for no gain.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(0:52 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 40 for 9 yards (32-T.Chambers).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 40(0:43 - 2nd) Penalty on ARKS 7-W.Bradley-King Offside 5 yards enforced at CC 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(0:43 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Collins.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(0:37 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton scrambles to ARKS 47 for 8 yards (37-L.Wescott). Penalty on CC 63-T.Carter Holding 10 yards enforced at CC 45. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 20 - CSTCAR 35(0:19 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 47 for 12 yards (34-D.Jackson).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Halftime (1 plays, 26 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 47(0:04 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 29 for 24 yards (34-D.Jackson).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(0:04 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 27 for no gain (34-D.Jackson).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Interception (8 plays, 14 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 64 yards from CC 35. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 25 for 24 yards (47-J.Darboe).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(14:56 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 31 for 6 yards (23-D.Bush).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARKST 31(14:35 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARKST 31(14:27 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ARKS 35 for 4 yards (13-C.Kryst).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(14:02 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 41 for 6 yards (52-C.Brewer). Penalty on ARKS 79-J.Horst Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 35. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 20 - ARKST 25(13:37 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt pushed ob at ARKS 42 for 17 yards (25-L.Paul).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 42(13:18 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless pushed ob at CC 46 for 12 yards. Penalty on ARKS 81-J.Isaac Holding 10 yards enforced at ARKS 46.
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 36(12:51 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 31 for -5 yards (6-S.Johnson9-T.Jackson).
|
Int
|
3 & 14 - ARKST 31(12:12 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless INTERCEPTED by 11-K.Burton at CC 31. 11-K.Burton to CC 31 for no gain (7-O.Bayless).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Interception (7 plays, 67 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(12:03 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 41 for 10 yards (3-B.Edmonds34-D.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(11:34 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 43 for 2 yards (15-K.Thurmon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 43(10:55 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 43(10:48 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles to ARKS 50 for 7 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 50(10:04 - 3rd) 31-B.Pinson to ARKS 48 for 2 yards (15-K.Thurmon).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(9:41 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at ARKS 38 for 10 yards (37-L.Wescott).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(8:59 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-C.Bonner at ARKS 34. 22-C.Bonner runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(8:46 - 3rd) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:43 - 3rd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 58 yards from ARKS 35. 19-K.Tyler pushed ob at CC 42 for 35 yards (1-J.Jacobs).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(8:36 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 37 for -5 yards (37-L.Wescott).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARKST 37(8:00 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 38 for 1 yard (7-W.Bradley-King).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 14 - ARKST 38(7:20 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to ARKS 47 for 15 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(6:44 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton sacked at CC 49 for -4 yards (15-K.Thurmon).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - ARKST 49(5:59 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 8-L.Collins. 8-L.Collins to ARKS 48 for 3 yards (24-J.Smith14-A.Fletcher).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - ARKST 48(5:14 - 3rd) Penalty on ARKS 98-J.Brown Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 48. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - ARKST 43(4:47 - 3rd) Team penalty on CC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ARKS 43. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - ARKST 48(4:42 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton scrambles runs ob at ARKS 38 for 10 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARKST 38(4:00 - 3rd) 31-B.Pinson to ARKS 40 for -2 yards (15-K.Thurmon34-D.Jackson).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Interception (2 plays, 42 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(3:56 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to CC 36 for 24 yards (23-D.Bush).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(3:30 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray runs ob at CC 25 for 11 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(3:15 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to CC 13 for 12 yards (11-K.Burton).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 13(2:56 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to CC 5 for 8 yards (25-L.Paul11-K.Burton).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 5(2:30 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to CC 3 for 2 yards (25-L.Paul11-K.Burton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(1:59 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(1:55 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to CC 7 for -4 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 7(1:13 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:06 - 3rd) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Downs (6 plays, 22 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:06 - 3rd) 99-D.Foncham kicks 54 yards from ARKS 35. 27-J.Williams to CC 25 for 14 yards (5-A.Howard).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(1:02 - 3rd) Team penalty on CC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CC 25. No Play.
|
Int
|
1 & 15 - ARKST 20(1:02 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Reimonenq at CC 33. 6-J.Reimonenq to CC 33 for no gain.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (9 plays, 34 yards, 5:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(0:55 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to CC 20 for 13 yards (11-K.Burton).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(0:30 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to CC 14 for 6 yards (11-K.Burton).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 14(0:12 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Penalty on ARKS 78-J.Dutton Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CC 14. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 19(0:04 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 81-J.Isaac. 81-J.Isaac to CC 14 for 5 yards (25-L.Paul).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 14(15:00 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to CC 11 for 3 yards (52-C.Brewer34-T.Gallagher).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 11(14:50 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to CC 11 for no gain (11-K.Burton).
ARKST
Red Wolves
- Interception (1 plays, 72 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 11(14:35 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 15 for 4 yards (15-K.Thurmon95-J.Carbonell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 15(14:00 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to CC 18 for 3 yards (98-J.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 18(13:20 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 20 for 2 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARKST 20(12:23 - 4th) 31-B.Pinson to CC 22 for 2 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 22(11:56 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles runs ob at CC 25 for 3 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 25(11:26 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to CC 43 for 18 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(11:01 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 41 for -2 yards (90-T.Ahoia).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ARKST 41(10:25 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 41 for no gain (90-T.Ahoia).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - ARKST 41(9:42 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to CC 45 for 4 yards (34-D.Jackson6-J.Reimonenq).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARKST 45(9:01 - 4th) 37-M.Prosser punts 43 yards from CC 45 to ARKS 12 fair catch by 3-B.Edmonds.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (7 plays, 16 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12(8:54 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-D.Bush at ARKS 33. 23-D.Bush to ARKS 16 for 17 yards (34-M.Murray).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (6 plays, 29 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 16(8:45 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 18 for -2 yards (7-W.Bradley-King).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 18(8:11 - 4th) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at ARKS 14 for 4 yards (34-D.Jackson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 14(7:39 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 8 for 6 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 8(6:53 - 4th) Penalty on CC 76-K.Stewart False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 8. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 13(6:30 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-A.Fletcher at ARKS 1. 14-A.Fletcher runs ob at ARKS 1 for no gain. Penalty on ARKS 7-W.Bradley-King Roughing the passer 6 yards enforced at ARKS 13. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - CSTCAR 7(6:17 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 1 for 6 yards (15-K.Thurmon32-T.Chambers). Penalty on ARKS 34-D.Jackson Unsportsmanlike conduct 0 yards enforced at ARKS 1.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CSTCAR 1(6:02 - 4th) 1-C.Marable runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(5:59 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 87-M.McFarlane. Team penalty on CC Holding declined.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:59 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 57 yards from CC 35. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 28 FUMBLES (20-N.Barr-Thomas). 40-M.Makins to ARKS 29 for no gain.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(5:49 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 28 for 1 yard (7-W.Bradley-King).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 28(5:30 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 26 for 2 yards (3-B.Edmonds).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 26(4:30 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 19 for 7 yards (95-J.Carbonell).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(3:50 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 10 for 9 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 10(3:21 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to ARKS 9 for 1 yard (31-A.Switzer37-L.Wescott).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - CSTCAR 9(2:40 - 4th) 28-J.Hairston runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(2:31 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter to ARKS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
ARKST
Red Wolves
- End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:31 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 64 yards from CC 35. 13-K.Merritt to ARKS 24 for 23 yards (21-J.Killen).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 24(2:25 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 29 for 5 yards (4-C.Evans).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 29(2:05 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 30 for 1 yard (25-L.Paul).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARKST 30(1:36 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ARKS 37 for 7 yards (8-D.Kelly).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 37(1:24 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to CC 44 for 19 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(1:19 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones pushed ob at CC 40 for 4 yards (4-C.Evans8-D.Kelly).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 40(1:14 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher to CC 36 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 36(1:09 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to CC 32 for 4 yards (34-T.Gallagher25-L.Paul).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 32(1:00 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles runs ob at CC 24 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ARKST 24(0:54 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 24(0:48 - 4th) 21-J.Jones to CC 21 for 3 yards (11-K.Burton).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 21(0:38 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:32 - 4th) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(0:32 - 4th) Team penalty on CC Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARKS 35. No Play.
ARKST
Red Wolves
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:32 - 4th) 99-D.Foncham kicks 25 yards from ARKS 50 to CC 25. 27-J.Williams touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(0:32 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to CC 34 for 9 yards (95-J.Carbonell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARKST 34(0:27 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 34(0:25 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ARKST 34(0:18 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to CC 34 for no gain (32-T.Chambers3-B.Edmonds).
ARKST
Red Wolves
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 34(0:15 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher kneels at CC 36 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|16
|Rushing
|14
|5
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-19
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|4-8
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|403
|372
|Total Plays
|90
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|233
|71
|Rush Attempts
|58
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|170
|301
|Comp. - Att.
|17-32
|24-35
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|15-113
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|4-37.5
|Return Yards
|72
|186
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-49
|5-110
|Int. - Returns
|2-17
|2-66
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|170
|PASS YDS
|301
|
|
|233
|RUSH YDS
|71
|
|
|403
|TOTAL YDS
|372
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|11/22
|149
|1
|1
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|6/10
|30
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|28
|142
|1
|24
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|14
|39
|0
|10
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|5
|23
|0
|10
|
J. Hairston 28 RB
|J. Hairston
|3
|19
|1
|9
|
B. Pinson 31 RB
|B. Pinson
|6
|8
|0
|4
|
R. White 23 RB
|R. White
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|4
|74
|0
|34
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|4
|36
|0
|15
|
J. Williams 27 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|31
|1
|31
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|2
|26
|0
|22
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|4
|6
|0
|9
|
L. Collins Jr. 8 WR
|L. Collins Jr.
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
S. Bell 11 TE
|S. Bell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Paul 25 LB
|L. Paul
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Burton 11 S
|K. Burton
|5-3
|0.0
|1
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kryst 13 CB
|C. Kryst
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
Ci. Evans 4 LB
|Ci. Evans
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kelly 8 CB
|D. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson II 32 S
|K. Johnson II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
Ch. Evans 45 LB
|Ch. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Johnson 6 NT
|S. Johnson
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|2/2
|45
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Prosser 37 K
|M. Prosser
|2
|42.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|
J. Williams 27 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|24/35
|305
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|12
|59
|0
|14
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|5
|10
|0
|4
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|4
|4
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Bayless 7 WR
|O. Bayless
|7
|102
|1
|30
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|7
|70
|2
|21
|
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams Jr.
|4
|66
|0
|39
|
R. Tyler 87 TE
|R. Tyler
|3
|61
|0
|30
|
J. Isaac 81 TE
|J. Isaac
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Ja. Jones 21 RB
|Ja. Jones
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson 34 DB
|D. Jackson
|11-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thurmon 15 DL
|K. Thurmon
|11-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 7 DE
|W. Bradley-King
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wescott 37 DB
|L. Wescott
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reimonenq 6 CB
|J. Reimonenq
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Chambers 32 LB
|T. Chambers
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 24 CB
|J. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carbonell 95 DL
|J. Carbonell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ahoia 90 DL
|T. Ahoia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 98 DE
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Howard 5 DB
|A. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fletcher 14 DB
|A. Fletcher
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Iwuchukwu 36 DE
|N. Iwuchukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bonner 22 LB
|C. Bonner
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Switzer 31 DB
|A. Switzer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ka. Davis 2 DE
|Ka. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 97 DL
|T. Hampton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 25 K
|B. Grupe
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Grace 41 P
|C. Grace
|4
|37.5
|3
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|5
|22.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
-
USM
TXSA
36
17
4th 2:32 ESP+
-
AF
COLOST
10
14
3rd 4:35 ESP2
-
1LSU
MISS
34
23
3rd 7:22 ESPN
-
17CINCY
SFLA
7
17
3rd 6:06 CBSS
-
LVILLE
NCST
14
10
3rd 13:24 ACCN
-
UCLA
7UTAH
3
21
2nd 1:34 FOX
-
25APLST
GAST
35
21
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
SC
TXAM
3
13
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
10OKLA
13BAYLOR
10
31
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
ARIZST
OREGST
21
28
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
EMICH
AKRON
42
14
Final ESPNews
-
WMICH
OHIO
37
34
Final/OT ESPN2
-
NILL
TOLEDO
31
28
Final ESPN2
-
BGREEN
MIAOH
3
44
Final ESPNU
-
BUFF
KENTST
27
30
Final CBSSN
-
UNC
PITT
27
34
Final/OT ESPN
-
LATECH
MRSHL
10
31
Final CBSSN
-
FRESNO
SDGST
7
17
Final ESP2
-
MA
NWEST
6
45
Final BTN
-
MICHST
15MICH
10
44
Final FOX
-
TCU
TXTECH
33
31
Final ESP2
-
VMI
ARMY
6
47
Final CBSSN
-
ALST
FSU
12
49
Final FSN
-
IND
9PSU
27
34
Final ABC
-
14WISC
NEB
37
21
Final BTN
-
11FLA
MIZZOU
23
6
Final CBS
-
5BAMA
MISSST
38
7
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
TEMPLE
21
29
Final ESPU
-
KANSAS
22OKLAST
13
31
Final FS1
-
UTEP
UAB
10
37
Final ESP3
-
23NAVY
16ND
20
52
Final NBC
-
LAMON
GAS
29
51
Final ESP+
-
IDST
BYU
10
42
Final ESP3
-
TROY
TXSTSM
63
27
Final ESP3
-
CSTCAR
ARKST
27
28
Final ESP+
-
19TEXAS
IOWAST
21
23
Final FS1
-
VATECH
GATECH
45
0
Final FSN
-
WAKE
3CLEM
3
52
Final ABC
-
CMICH
BALLST
45
44
Final CBSSN
-
2OHIOST
RUT
56
21
Final BTN
-
4UGA
12AUBURN
21
14
Final CBS
-
WVU
24KSTATE
24
20
Final ESPN
-
18MEMP
HOU
45
27
Final ESP2
-
UK
VANDY
38
14
Final SECN
-
UIW
NMEXST
28
41
Final FLOF
-
WYO
UTAHST
21
26
Final ESPU
-
8MINN
20IOWA
19
23
Final FOX
-
CUSE
DUKE
49
6
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
UNLV
21
7
Final FBOOK
-
STNFRD
WASHST
22
49
Final PACN
-
RICE
MTSU
31
28
Final ESP+
-
LALAF
SALA
37
27
Final ESP+
-
NMEX
21BOISE
0
059 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
ARIZ
6OREG
0
069 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
USC
CAL
0
047.5 O/U
+4
Sat 11:00pm FS1