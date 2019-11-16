|
|
|BAMA
|MISSST
Tagovailoa injured in Alabama's 38-7 win at MSU
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) What figured to be Tua Tagovailoa’s final series of the day against Mississippi State ended with Alabama’s star quarterback being carted off the field with a hip injury.
Now the question is not how much Alabama should play Tagovailoa against an overmatched opponent, but whether he will ever play for the Crimson Tide again?
Tagovailoa was injured while being dragged down late in the first half, with the Tide up four touchdowns, and No. 4 Alabama went on to beat Mississippi State 38-7 Saturday in a game that might have cost the Crimson Tide one of the best players in college football.
Tagovailoa was tackled from behind by Bulldogs linebacker Leo Lewis. Tagovailoa’s helmet came off and he stayed down on the ground for several minutes as Alabama medical staff attended to him. He needed help getting to his feet and was carted off the field with 3:01 left in the second quarter. He also had a bloody nose.
"He has a hip injury. It’s going to be evaluated. I don’t think it’s related to any other injury that he has,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “It’s kind of a freak thing that you seldom see. So, I don’t really have anything else to say about that, and we’ll kind of go from there.”
Tagovailoa had been nursing an ankle injury and Alabama was considering holding him out of this game.
“We can second guess ourselves all we want,” Saban said. “I really don’t make decisions based on players getting hurt.”
The junior needed surgery four weeks ago for a high ankle sprain on his right leg that caused him to miss a game and a half. Saban told ESPN at halftime the plan was to remove Tagovailoa from the game before the series when the quarterback was injury. Alabama was leading 35-7, but it was decided to let Tagovailoa play one more possession to get some work in the two-minute drill.
Alabama officials confirmed Tagovailoa was flown by helicopter to the St. Vincent's Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He was 14 of 18 for 256 yards and two touchdown passes against Mississippi State, giving him 31 TD passes on the season. He was replaced in the second half by Mac Jones, who went 7 for 11 for 94 yards.
The Crimson Tide (9-1, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) were coming off a 46-41 loss to LSU that nudged it out of College Football Playoff position to fifth in the latest selection committee rankings. Now Alabama is facing the possibility of trying to impress the committee without Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up from last season and a potential top-10 selection in the NFL draft.
Tagovailoa played well against LSU, passing for more than 400 yards, but he was gimpy at times, favoring his right ankle. Saban said Tagovailoa was a game-time decision against Mississippi State. He started and the Tide jumped out to a 14-0 lead on a touchdown run and a touchdown catch by Najee Harris, who finished with four TDs.
Mississippi State (4-6, 2-5) cut the lead to 14-7 on a 1-yard scoring run by Kylin Hill. The Bulldogs must now win out to be bowl eligible.
Harris finished with 88 yards rushing and 51 yards receiving. Jerry Jeudy had seven catches for 114 yards receiving for Alabama.
Tommy Stevens was 12 of 21 passing for Mississippi State and had just 82 yards passing. Stevens did rush for 96 yards on 10 carries.
TAKEAWAY
Alabama: Tide defensive tackle Raekwon Davis was also taken off the field with an apparent leg injury.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs' struggles on offensive continued against Alabama. Mississippi State had just 270 yards of offense and had only 82 yards passing against the Crimson Tide. In the past two meetings with Alabama, the Bulldogs have mustered seven points.
"We knew against a team of Alabama's caliber that we needed things to go our way," Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead said. "But spotting them a 14-0 lead three minutes into the game didn't help. We didn't execute enough and we didn't coach well enough to win today."
UP NEXT
Alabama: The Crimson Tide close out its home schedule next Saturday against Western Carolina.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs continue their season-ending homestand and host Abilene Christian for homecoming.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (6 plays, 55 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 47-J.Christmann kicks 25 yards from MSST 35 to BAMA 40 fair catch by 18-S.Bolden. Penalty on MSST 18-C.Gardner Offside 5 yards enforced at BAMA 40.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(15:00 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 49 for 4 yards (40-E.Thompson32-B.Cole).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 49(14:30 - 1st) Penalty on BAMA 70-A.Leatherwood False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 49. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAMA 44(14:30 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 45 for 1 yard (5-C.Rivers84-J.Crumedy).
|
+37 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 45(13:51 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to MSST 18 for 37 yards (32-B.Cole).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 18(13:38 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to MSST 10 for 8 yards (13-T.Williams).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 10(13:18 - 1st) 22-N.Harris runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:08 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Interception (1 plays, 56 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:08 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to MSST 25 fair catch by 12-I.Zuber.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(13:08 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 82-F.Green INTERCEPTED by 35-S.Lee at MSST 29. 35-S.Lee to MSST 19 for 10 yards (7-T.Stevens8-K.Hill).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (1 plays, 19 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(12:59 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:54 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (10 plays, 74 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:54 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to MSST 25 fair catch by 12-I.Zuber.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(12:54 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 32 for 7 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISSST 32(12:13 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens to BAMA 41 for 27 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(11:40 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to BAMA 38 for 3 yards (35-S.Lee15-X.McKinney).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 38(10:55 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to BAMA 37 for 1 yard (8-C.Harris).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 37(10:15 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens sacked at BAMA 44 for -7 yards. Penalty on BAMA 99-R.Davis Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at BAMA 37. No Play. (99-R.Davis).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(9:46 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill pushed ob at BAMA 3 for 19 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - MISSST 3(9:32 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to BAMA 1 for 2 yards (35-S.Lee48-P.Mathis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISSST 1(9:03 - 1st) 8-K.Hill runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MISSST 1(9:03 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to BAMA 1 for no gain (35-S.Lee).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 1(8:40 - 1st) 8-K.Hill runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:37 - 1st) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (13 plays, 70 yards, 5:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:37 - 1st) 47-J.Christmann kicks 35 yards from MSST 35 to BAMA 30 fair catch by 4-C.Allen.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(8:37 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa sacked at BAMA 22 for -8 yards (22-N.Pickering40-E.Thompson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 18 - BAMA 22(7:58 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 11-H.Ruggs. Penalty on MSST 3-C.Dantzler Pass interference 8 yards enforced at BAMA 22. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(7:55 - 1st) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at BAMA 44 for 14 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(7:35 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 44 for no gain (29-C.Morgan).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 44(6:49 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 45 for 1 yard (5-C.Rivers32-B.Cole).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 45(6:05 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy pushed ob at MSST 40 for 15 yards (29-C.Morgan).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(5:37 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to MSST 4 for 36 yards (11-J.Landrews). Penalty on BAMA 4-J.Jeudy Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MSST 4.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(5:20 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to MSST 21 for -2 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - BAMA 21(5:20 - 1st) Penalty on BAMA 69-L.Dickerson Personal Foul 16 yards enforced at MSST 21. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 28 - BAMA 37(4:54 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris pushed ob at MSST 14 for 23 yards (29-C.Morgan40-E.Thompson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 14(4:18 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Waddle. Penalty on MSST 32-B.Cole Pass interference 4 yards enforced at MSST 14. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 10(4:18 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to MSST 5 FUMBLES (13-T.Williams). 11-H.Ruggs to MSST 5 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 5(3:27 - 1st) 22-N.Harris runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:22 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:22 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to MSST 25 fair catch by 12-I.Zuber.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(3:22 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to MSST 26 for 1 yard (5-S.Carter15-X.McKinney). Penalty on MSST 5-O.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 26.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 19 - MISSST 16(2:49 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens complete to 21-N.Gibson. 21-N.Gibson to MSST 15 for -1 yard (5-S.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - MISSST 15(2:04 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 20 - MISSST 15(1:56 - 1st) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 24 for 9 yards (33-A.Jennings35-S.Lee).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MISSST 24(1:09 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 45 yards from MSST 24 Downed at the BAMA 31.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (4 plays, 69 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(0:59 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley pushed ob at BAMA 50 for 19 yards (3-C.Dantzler29-C.Morgan).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 50(0:19 - 1st) 24-B.Robinson to MSST 41 for 9 yards (40-E.Thompson11-J.Landrews).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 41(15:00 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to MSST 35 for 6 yards (10-L.Lewis).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(14:23 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:15 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:15 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to MSST 25 fair catch by 12-I.Zuber.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(14:15 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 28 for 3 yards (33-A.Jennings35-S.Lee).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 28(13:32 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill to MSST 30 for 2 yards (35-S.Lee7-T.Diggs).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISSST 30(12:54 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to MSST 32 for 2 yards (15-X.McKinney5-S.Carter).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MISSST 32(12:05 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 38 yards from MSST 32 out of bounds at the BAMA 30.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (14 plays, 70 yards, 5:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(11:57 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 30(11:50 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 42 for 12 yards (29-C.Morgan13-T.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(11:38 - 2nd) Penalty on BAMA 85-D.Kobayashi Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAMA 42. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(11:38 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 26 for -1 yard (42-M.Spencer).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BAMA 26(10:47 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa scrambles to BAMA 26 for no gain (84-J.Crumedy).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - BAMA 26(9:58 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs ob at BAMA 39 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(9:37 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 39 for no gain (10-L.Lewis84-J.Crumedy).
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 39(9:00 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to MSST 27 for 34 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(8:28 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 27(8:22 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to MSST 25 for 2 yards (29-C.Morgan11-J.Landrews).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 25(7:38 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to MSST 13 for 12 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 13(7:12 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 7 for 6 yards (13-T.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 7(6:36 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy pushed ob at MSST 5 for 2 yards (11-J.Landrews).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 5(6:13 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:08 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:08 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 50 yards from BAMA 35. 2-D.Thomas to MSST 16 for 1 yard (28-J.Jobe).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 16(6:07 - 2nd) 12-I.Zuber pushed ob at MSST 18 for 2 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 18(5:37 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 12-I.Zuber.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MISSST 18(5:31 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry. Penalty on BAMA 15-X.McKinney Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MSST 18. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(5:25 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 35 for 2 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 35(4:40 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill pushed ob at MSST 38 for 3 yards (35-S.Lee).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MISSST 38(4:00 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 12-I.Zuber.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MISSST 38(3:55 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 38 yards from MSST 38. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 26 for 2 yards (12-S.Preston).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(3:42 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 32 for 6 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 32(3:14 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Waddle.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAMA 32(3:10 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BAMA 32(3:01 - 2nd) 99-T.Perine punts 42 yards from BAMA 32. 2-D.Thomas to MSST 26 for no gain (9-J.Battle42-J.Moody).
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Halftime (4 plays, -1 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 26(2:49 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill pushed ob at MSST 28 for 2 yards (2-P.Surtain). Penalty on MSST 78-T.Phillips Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 28.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 18 - MISSST 18(2:27 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill to MSST 18 for no gain (5-S.Carter).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 18 - MISSST 18(1:57 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens complete to 21-N.Gibson. 21-N.Gibson to MSST 23 for 5 yards (33-A.Jennings35-S.Lee).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - MISSST 23(1:08 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens scrambles to MSST 25 for 2 yards (58-C.Barmore99-R.Davis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MISSST 25(0:08 - 2nd) 37-T.Day punts 48 yards from MSST 25. 17-J.Waddle to MSST 47 for 26 yards (4-J.Payton).
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Downs (6 plays, 59 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to MSST 25 fair catch by 12-I.Zuber.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill pushed ob at MSST 29 for 4 yards (7-T.Diggs).
|
+46 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 29(14:27 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens to BAMA 25 for 46 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(13:52 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to BAMA 24 for 1 yard (47-B.Young48-P.Mathis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 24(13:10 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas pushed ob at BAMA 19 for 5 yards (5-S.Carter).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 19(12:29 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens to BAMA 17 for 2 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - MISSST 17(11:43 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to BAMA 16 for 1 yard (33-A.Jennings8-C.Harris).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- FG (8 plays, 81 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 15(11:32 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to BAMA 25 for 10 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(10:52 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 45 for 20 yards (13-T.Williams54-F.Lovett).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(10:19 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to MSST 46 for 9 yards (5-C.Rivers10-L.Lewis).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 46(9:53 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 37 for 9 yards (12-S.Preston13-T.Williams).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(9:24 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs pushed ob at MSST 11 for 26 yards (12-S.Preston).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 11(8:55 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 12 for -1 yard (40-E.Thompson10-L.Lewis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAMA 12(8:20 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to MSST 11 for 1 yard (42-M.Spencer).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 11(7:50 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs to MSST 4 for 7 yards (40-E.Thompson38-F.Peters).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - BAMA 4(7:32 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 35 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:28 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to MSST 25 fair catch by 12-I.Zuber.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(7:28 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 31 for 6 yards (8-C.Harris48-P.Mathis).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 31(6:45 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens complete to 82-F.Green. 82-F.Green pushed ob at BAMA 39 for 30 yards (21-J.Mayden).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(6:13 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to BAMA 34 for 5 yards (5-S.Carter).
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 34(5:38 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to BAMA 40 for -6 yards (8-C.Harris24-T.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MISSST 40(5:05 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MISSST 40(4:56 - 3rd) 37-T.Day punts 28 yards from BAMA 40 out of bounds at the BAMA 12.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (7 plays, 43 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(4:50 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 15 for 3 yards (32-B.Cole18-A.Brule).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 15(4:13 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at BAMA 33 for 18 yards (11-J.Landrews).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(3:45 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 49 for 16 yards (12-S.Preston).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(3:15 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at MSST 4 for 47 yards (12-S.Preston). Penalty on BAMA 6-D.Smith Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at BAMA 49. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAMA 44(2:47 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 47 for 3 yards (41-T.Washington32-B.Cole).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAMA 47(2:08 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to MSST 45 for 8 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAMA 45(1:21 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 24-B.Robinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BAMA 45(1:15 - 3rd) 99-T.Perine punts 37 yards from MSST 45 to the MSST 8 downed by 14-T.Shavers.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Downs (15 plays, 62 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 8(1:06 - 3rd) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 11 for 3 yards (47-B.Young91-T.Musika).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 11(0:33 - 3rd) 7-T.Stevens to MSST 23 for 12 yards (8-C.Harris).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 23(15:00 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens to MSST 20 for -3 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 13 - MISSST 20(14:18 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens scrambles pushed ob at MSST 37 for 17 yards (2-P.Surtain). Penalty on BAMA 33-A.Jennings Offside declined.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(13:46 - 4th) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 41 for 4 yards (47-B.Young5-S.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 41(13:03 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 41(12:56 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to BAMA 49 for 10 yards (21-J.Mayden24-T.Lewis).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(12:15 - 4th) 21-N.Gibson pushed ob at BAMA 43 for 6 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 43(11:36 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens to BAMA 44 for -1 yard (58-C.Barmore48-P.Mathis).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - MISSST 44(10:52 - 4th) 21-N.Gibson to BAMA 40 for 4 yards (33-A.Jennings9-J.Battle).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISSST 40(10:08 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to BAMA 34 for 6 yards (35-S.Lee8-C.Harris).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(9:47 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader to BAMA 35 for -1 yard (7-T.Diggs24-T.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MISSST 35(9:04 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - MISSST 35(8:56 - 4th) 21-N.Gibson to BAMA 30 for 5 yards (35-S.Lee21-J.Mayden).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - MISSST 30(8:08 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 12-I.Zuber.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Downs (8 plays, 44 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(8:03 - 4th) 14-T.Shavers pushed ob at BAMA 44 for 14 yards (32-B.Cole13-T.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(7:37 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to MSST 49 for 7 yards (13-T.Williams84-J.Crumedy).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 49(7:02 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to MSST 47 for 2 yards (11-J.Landrews41-T.Washington).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 47(6:32 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson pushed ob at MSST 27 for 20 yards (12-S.Preston).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(5:58 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to MSST 26 for 1 yard (54-F.Lovett).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 26(5:23 - 4th) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Shavers.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 26(5:12 - 4th) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Robinson.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - BAMA 26(4:35 - 4th) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Bolden.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Downs (7 plays, 26 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 26(4:30 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens scrambles to MSST 28 for 2 yards (47-B.Young90-S.Wynn).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 28(3:47 - 4th) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 32 for 4 yards (58-C.Barmore90-S.Wynn).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 32(3:04 - 4th) 21-N.Gibson pushed ob at BAMA 48 for 20 yards (10-A.Kaho).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(2:20 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 11-G.Spivey.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 48(2:14 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon pushed ob at BAMA 45 for 3 yards (21-J.Mayden7-T.Diggs).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 45(1:41 - 4th) 21-N.Gibson to BAMA 44 for 1 yard (58-C.Barmore).
|
Sack
|
4 & 6 - MISSST 44(1:05 - 4th) 7-T.Stevens sacked at MSST 48 for -8 yards (1-B.Davis).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- End of Game (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(0:58 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to MSST 48 for no gain (52-K.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 48(0:24 - 4th) 2-K.Robinson to MSST 39 for 9 yards (11-J.Landrews40-E.Thompson).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|11
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|13
|4
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-10
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|507
|262
|Total Plays
|60
|58
|Avg Gain
|8.5
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|160
|188
|Rush Attempts
|31
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|347
|74
|Comp. - Att.
|21-29
|12-21
|Yards Per Pass
|12.0
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-86
|5-37
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.5
|5-39.4
|Return Yards
|38
|1
|Punts - Returns
|2-28
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|347
|PASS YDS
|74
|
|
|160
|RUSH YDS
|188
|
|
|507
|TOTAL YDS
|262
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|Tu. Tagovailoa
|14/18
|256
|2
|0
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|7/11
|94
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|17
|88
|3
|20
|
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|8
|56
|0
|20
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Robinson 2 RB
|K. Robinson
|3
|10
|0
|9
|
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|Tu. Tagovailoa
|2
|-8
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jeudy 4 WR
|J. Jeudy
|7
|114
|0
|37
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|6
|92
|0
|34
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|3
|51
|1
|23
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
|H. Ruggs III
|3
|39
|0
|26
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|35
|1
|35
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Robinson 2 RB
|K. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Jennings 33 LB
|A. Jennings
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lee 35 LB
|S. Lee
|7-3
|0.0
|1
|
Sh. Carter 5 DB
|Sh. Carter
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. McKinney 15 DB
|X. McKinney
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mayden 21 DB
|J. Mayden
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 DB
|T. Diggs
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Davis 1 LB
|B. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Kaho 10 LB
|A. Kaho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wynn Jr. 90 DL
|S. Wynn Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Musika 91 DL
|T. Musika
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis 24 LB
|T. Lewis
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 99 DL
|R. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 97 K
|J. Bulovas
|1/1
|22
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|2
|14.0
|26
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Stevens 7 QB
|T. Stevens
|12/21
|82
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Stevens 7 QB
|T. Stevens
|10
|96
|0
|46
|
N. Gibson 21 RB
|N. Gibson
|9
|56
|0
|20
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|16
|35
|1
|7
|
I. Zuber 12 WR
|I. Zuber
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Green 82 TE
|F. Green
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|3
|21
|0
|19
|
S. Guidry 1 WR
|S. Guidry
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
N. Gibson 21 RB
|N. Gibson
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
I. Zuber 12 WR
|I. Zuber
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Spivey 11 TE
|G. Spivey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|7-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Morgan 29 S
|C. Morgan
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 13 CB
|T. Williams
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Landrews 11 S
|J. Landrews
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cole II 32 S
|B. Cole II
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 5 DE
|C. Rivers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lewis 10 LB
|L. Lewis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Washington 41 LB
|T. Washington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Jones 52 DE
|Ko. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lovett 54 DT
|F. Lovett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 84 DT
|J. Crumedy
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 18 LB
|A. Brule
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickering 22 DT
|N. Pickering
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
F. Peters 38 S
|F. Peters
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Christmann 47 K
|J. Christmann
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Day 37 P
|T. Day
|5
|39.4
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
