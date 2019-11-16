Drive Chart
Doege leads West Virginia to 24-20 upset of K-State

  AP
  Nov 16, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) West Virginia coach Neal Brown was staring down the prospects of a six-game losing streak amid his first season in Morgantown, a streak of futility unmatched by the Mountaineers since 1986.

Instead, he walked out of Kansas State with a foundational win for his vast rebuilding effort.

Jarret Doege threw for 234 yards and three scores in place of Austin Kendall, and Hakeem Bailey made the play of the game when he picked off the Wildcats' Skylar Thompson in the closing seconds, allowing the Mountaineers to escape with a 24-20 victory Saturday night.

''This is a huge win. It felt like a long time coming,'' Brown said. ''Kind of been knocking on the door. I really felt like we'd be in a position at some point to win a game that maybe we shouldn't have. This is big for our program, big for our players and I'm proud of our guys.''

The Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) hadn't scored more than 17 points in their last four games, prompting the change at quarterback. Doege, who hadn't started since last November when he was still at Bowling Green, responded by throwing all three of his TD passes on crucial third downs.

The biggest? A 50-yard heave on third-and-22 that gave the Mountaineers the lead late.

''I was just thinking, `Get through my progression,''' Doege said, ''but I forced out and I saw him wide open and luckily got it off right before I got hit. I didn't know if he caught it until I looked up and saw him in the end zone.''

The Wildcats (6-4, 3-4) had plenty of chances to answer, but they turned the ball over on downs and then punted before their final drive. Thompson led them briskly downfield, but his second-down throw floated in the wind whipping out of the south and Bailey outjumped the intended target.

West Virginia then ran out the clock on the win and its five-game losing streak.

''We challenged them hard this week,'' Brown said, ''and the guys that have been in our program for a long time. ... We only get 12 of the these so you have to come to play.''

The Wildcats, who almost never altered their look under Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder, donned a throwback uniform to the 1988 with white helmets and script ''Cats'' across them.

Perhaps they should have chosen a season in which they didn't go 0-11.

Thompson was 24 of 39 for 299 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, and Kansas State had trouble moving the ball all night against a team that allowed 38 points to Texas Tech last week.

The Wildcats ran 32 times but averaged just 3.2 yards per attempt.

''When we struggle to run the ball it affects the rest of the offense,'' said the Wildcats' James Gilbert, who led the way with 60 yards rushing and a touchdown.

The Mountaineers' season-long growing pains appeared to continue right from the start, when they went three-and-out on offense and gave up a 68-yard TD pass on their first play on defense.

It was hardly a harbinger of the first half.

West Virginia answered with a 75-yard drive, finished off by Doege's touchdown pass to George Campbell. And when the Wildcats answered with a field goal, the Mountaineers reached the end zone again - though not without a bit of help from the officials.

West Virginia was held to a field goal that Casey Legg missed. But the crew ruled the Wildcats' Trey Dishon jumped the gun on the rush, giving the Mountaineers a fresh set of downs. They went nowhere on the first two plays before Campbell hauled in another touchdown pass.

Legg missed another field goal heading into the locker room, and the momentum appeared to have swung the Wildcats' direction in the second half. They opened it with a long, time-consuming touchdown drive to take a 20-14 lead midway through the third quarter.

They were never able to shake loose, though.

Kansas State was forced to punt on each of its next two possessions. Legg drilled a 51-yard field goal after missing a chip-shot late in the first half, and a few minutes later Doege took advantage of a major coverage lapse on third-and-22 to throw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Wheaton.

That turned out to be all the points the Mountaineers needed.

''Obviously a disappointing loss - a game West Virginia deserved,'' Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. ''They outplayed us and, that being said, we had an opportunity late in the game to almost steal a victory. Disappointed in a number of things but obviously you have to move on.''

THE TAKEAWAY

West Virginia was desperate for some kind of spark, so Doege got the call. He was plenty shaky in his first start since last November, but he also made a couple of crucial plays when they mattered.

Kansas State came out flat after a gut-wrenching last-second loss at Texas last week. The Wildcats have now lost two straight after a three-game win streak highlighted by an upset of Oklahoma.

UP NEXT

West Virginia plays its home finale against Oklahoma State next Saturday.

Kansas State visits the Red Raiders for its final road trip next Saturday.

WVU Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 22-N.McLellan kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 21 for -4 yards (91-J.Mittie).
+4 YD
2 & 14 - WVU 21
(14:33 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 25 for 4 yards (15-W.Neil).
No Gain
3 & 10 - WVU 25
(13:59 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
Punt
4 & 10 - WVU 25
(13:54 - 1st) 96-J.Growden punts 43 yards from WVU 25 out of bounds at the KST 32.

KSTATE Wildcats
- TD (1 plays, 68 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
+68 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32
(13:47 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:37 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.

WVU Mountaineers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:37 - 1st) 4-N.McLellan kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(13:37 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 37 for 12 yards (22-D.Green20-D.Goolsby).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 37
(13:14 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 46 for 9 yards (22-D.Green).
+32 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 46
(12:58 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell to KST 22 for 32 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 22
(12:13 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 88-I.Esdale. 88-I.Esdale pushed ob at KST 14 for 8 yards (31-J.McPherson).
Penalty
2 & 2 - WVU 14
(11:37 - 1st) Penalty on WVU 57-M.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at KST 14. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 7 - WVU 19
(11:16 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Ryan.
+19 YD
3 & 7 - WVU 19
(11:11 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:05 - 1st) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.

KSTATE Wildcats
- FG (11 plays, 72 yards, 6:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:05 - 1st) 48-C.Legg kicks 52 yards from WVU 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 24 for 11 yards (10-D.Tonkery).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24
(11:01 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 32 for 8 yards (35-J.Chandler).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 32
(10:30 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson to KST 33 for 1 yard (4-J.Norwood).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - KSTATE 33
(9:49 - 1st) 6-J.Brown to KST 35 for 2 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35
(9:16 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 12-L.Weber. 12-L.Weber runs ob at WVU 30 for 35 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - KSTATE 30
(8:48 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to WVU 28 for 2 yards (4-J.Norwood). Penalty on KST 72-E.Curl Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 30. No Play.
-5 YD
1 & 20 - KSTATE 40
(8:26 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson to WVU 45 for -5 yards (91-R.Jones).
+14 YD
2 & 25 - KSTATE 45
(7:46 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson scrambles runs ob at WVU 31 for 14 yards.
+21 YD
3 & 11 - KSTATE 31
(7:09 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks runs ob at WVU 10 for 21 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 10
(6:46 - 1st) 6-J.Brown to WVU 10 for no gain (35-J.Chandler).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 10
(6:06 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to WVU 8 for 2 yards (4-J.Norwood56-D.Stills).
+4 YD
3 & 8 - KSTATE 8
(5:22 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to WVU 4 for 4 yards (24-H.Bailey).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - KSTATE 4
(4:47 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

WVU Mountaineers
- TD (13 plays, 66 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:43 - 1st) 4-N.McLellan kicks 62 yards from KST 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 22 for 19 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 22
(4:43 - 1st) Penalty on KST 2-H.Trotter Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WVU 22. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 37
(4:39 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 39 for 2 yards (59-D.Wiley).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 39
(4:08 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to KST 50 for 11 yards (6-J.Durham).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 50
(3:56 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to KST 41 for 9 yards (7-K.McGee).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 41
(3:22 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to KST 32 for 9 yards (4-W.Jones).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 32
(2:57 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy pushed ob at KST 28 for 4 yards (4-W.Jones).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 28
(2:28 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy to KST 19 for 9 yards (21-D.Patterson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 19
(1:57 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to KST 16 for 3 yards (44-K.Ball).
No Gain
2 & 7 - WVU 16
(1:34 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
Sack
3 & 7 - WVU 16
(1:31 - 1st) 2-J.Doege sacked at KST 24 for -8 yards (29-K.Duke).
4 & 15 - WVU
(0:56 - 1st) 30-E.Staley 41 yards Field Goal is No Good. Penalty on KST 99-T.Dishon Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at KST 24. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 12
(0:51 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to KST 15 for -3 yards (56-W.Hubert).
No Gain
2 & 13 - WVU 15
(0:12 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McKoy.
+15 YD
3 & 13 - WVU 15
(0:07 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:00 - 1st) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.

KSTATE Wildcats
- Interception (3 plays, 20 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25
(15:00 - 2nd) 6-J.Brown to KST 26 for 1 yard (35-J.Chandler).
No Gain
2 & 9 - KSTATE 26
(14:20 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
Int
3 & 9 - KSTATE 26
(14:13 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 12-L.Weber INTERCEPTED by 4-J.Norwood at WVU 45. 4-J.Norwood to WVU 45 for no gain.

WVU Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 45
(14:05 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 45 for no gain (55-C.Fletcher).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 45
(13:28 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown pushed ob at KST 43 for 12 yards (4-W.Jones).
-6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 43
(13:03 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy to KST 49 for -6 yards (91-J.Mittie).
Penalty
2 & 16 - WVU 49
(12:38 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 13-S.James Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KST 49.
+5 YD
2 & 31 - WVU 36
(12:38 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 41 for 5 yards (3-E.Sullivan).
No Gain
3 & 26 - WVU 41
(12:38 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 88-I.Esdale.
Punt
4 & 26 - WVU 41
(11:48 - 2nd) 96-J.Growden punts 38 yards from WVU 41 to KST 21 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.

KSTATE Wildcats
- Punt (10 plays, 44 yards, 5:02 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 21
(11:43 - 2nd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 18 for -3 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+32 YD
2 & 13 - KSTATE 18
(11:05 - 2nd) 34-J.Gilbert to WVU 50 for 32 yards (15-K.Martin).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 50
(10:36 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 34-J.Gilbert. 34-J.Gilbert pushed ob at WVU 44 for 6 yards (29-S.Mahone).
-4 YD
2 & 4 - KSTATE 44
(10:09 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to WVU 48 for -4 yards (55-D.Stills).
Penalty
3 & 8 - KSTATE 48
(9:29 - 2nd) Penalty on KST 13-C.Taylor False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 48. No Play.
+16 YD
3 & 13 - KSTATE 47
(9:08 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to WVU 37 for 16 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37
(8:33 - 2nd) Penalty on KST 2-H.Trotter False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 37. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 15 - KSTATE 42
(8:13 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to WVU 36 for 6 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 36
(7:33 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 85-L.Long. 85-L.Long to WVU 35 for 1 yard (10-D.Tonkery).
No Gain
3 & 8 - KSTATE 35
(6:47 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen.
Punt
4 & 8 - KSTATE 35
(6:41 - 2nd) 21-D.Anctil punts 35 yards from WVU 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.

WVU Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 20
(6:33 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 20
(6:29 - 2nd) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 26 for 6 yards (4-W.Jones).
-3 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 26
(6:05 - 2nd) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 23 for -3 yards (5-D.Patton).
Punt
4 & 7 - WVU 23
(5:31 - 2nd) 96-J.Growden punts 46 yards from WVU 23. 88-P.Brooks to KST 31 for no gain (15-K.Martin).

KSTATE Wildcats
- FG (11 plays, 54 yards, 4:36 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 31
(5:23 - 2nd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 32 for 1 yard (56-D.Stills).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 32
(4:42 - 2nd) 23-J.Youngblood runs ob at KST 44 for 12 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44
(4:11 - 2nd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 46 for 2 yards (15-K.Martin).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 46
(3:35 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 87-N.Lenners. 87-N.Lenners runs ob at WVU 49 for 5 yards.
+15 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 49
(3:05 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 12-L.Weber. 12-L.Weber to WVU 34 for 15 yards (35-J.Chandler).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34
(2:26 - 2nd) 34-J.Gilbert to WVU 34 for no gain (56-D.Stills).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 34
(1:51 - 2nd) 6-J.Brown to WVU 28 for 6 yards (56-D.Stills).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - KSTATE 28
(1:18 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson scrambles runs ob at WVU 24 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24
(0:11 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 6-J.Brown. 6-J.Brown to WVU 20 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 20
(1:05 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson scrambles pushed ob at WVU 15 for 5 yards (39-D.Bonamico).
No Gain
3 & 1 - KSTATE 15
(0:56 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete.
Field Goal
4 & 1 - KSTATE 15
(0:47 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

WVU Mountaineers
- Halftime (4 plays, 52 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:43 - 2nd) 4-N.McLellan kicks 37 yards from KST 35 to WVU 28 fair catch by 45-A.Hensley.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 28
(0:41 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 47 for 19 yards (4-W.Jones).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 47
(0:28 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 88-I.Esdale. 88-I.Esdale pushed ob at KST 44 for 9 yards (31-J.McPherson).
+15 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 44
(0:23 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to KST 29 for 15 yards (51-R.Walker).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 29
(0:10 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 88-I.Esdale. 88-I.Esdale runs ob at KST 20 for 9 yards.
No Good
2 & 1 - WVU 20
(0:04 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.

KSTATE Wildcats
- TD (13 plays, 70 yards, 7:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 35 yards from WVU 35 to KST 30 fair catch by.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 30
(15:00 - 3rd) 88-P.Brooks to KST 36 for 6 yards (23-T.Smith).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - KSTATE 36
(14:27 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 34-J.Gilbert. 34-J.Gilbert pushed ob at KST 45 for 9 yards (23-T.Smith).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45
(13:58 - 3rd) 6-J.Brown to KST 49 for 4 yards (10-D.Tonkery).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 49
(13:19 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to WVU 37 for 14 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37
(12:42 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 34-J.Gilbert. 34-J.Gilbert to WVU 26 for 11 yards (35-J.Chandler).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 26
(12:03 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to WVU 19 for 7 yards.
Sack
2 & 3 - KSTATE 19
(11:25 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson sacked at WVU 25 for -6 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+9 YD
3 & 9 - KSTATE 25
(10:45 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 23-J.Youngblood. 23-J.Youngblood to WVU 16 for 9 yards (11-N.Fortune).
-7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 16
(10:12 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson pushed ob at WVU 23 for -7 yards (35-J.Chandler).
+2 YD
2 & 17 - KSTATE 23
(9:47 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 2-H.Trotter. 2-H.Trotter to WVU 21 for 2 yards (23-T.Smith).
+16 YD
3 & 15 - KSTATE 21
(9:13 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen to WVU 5 for 16 yards (15-K.Martin).
+2 YD
1 & 5 - KSTATE 5
(8:38 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson scrambles to WVU 3 FUMBLES (56-D.Stills). out of bounds at the WVU 3.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - KSTATE 3
(7:59 - 3rd) 34-J.Gilbert runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:56 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.

WVU Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:56 - 3rd) 4-N.McLellan kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(7:56 - 3rd) 6-K.McKoy pushed ob at WVU 22 for -3 yards (15-W.Neil4-W.Jones).
+3 YD
2 & 13 - WVU 22
(7:38 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy to WVU 25 for 3 yards (5-D.Patton).
+9 YD
3 & 10 - WVU 25
(7:23 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings runs ob at WVU 34 for 9 yards.
Punt
4 & 1 - WVU 34
(6:38 - 3rd) 96-J.Growden punts 42 yards from WVU 34 to KST 24 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.

KSTATE Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 3 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24
(6:32 - 3rd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 26 for 2 yards (46-R.Donahue).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 26
(6:00 - 3rd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 35 for 9 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35
(5:28 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson scrambles to KST 37 for 2 yards (23-T.Smith).
Penalty
2 & 8 - KSTATE 37
(4:47 - 3rd) 6-J.Brown to KST 37 for no gain (23-T.Smith). Penalty on KST 29-J.Dineen Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 37. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 18 - KSTATE 27
(4:27 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Youngblood.
No Gain
3 & 18 - KSTATE 27
(4:20 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles.
Punt
4 & 18 - KSTATE 27
(4:14 - 3rd) 21-D.Anctil punts 43 yards from KST 27. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 37 for 7 yards (24-B.Monty).

WVU Mountaineers
- FG (13 plays, 29 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 37
(4:05 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Haskins.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 37
(4:01 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 41 for 4 yards (99-T.Dishon).
+13 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 41
(3:37 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to KST 46 for 13 yards (3-E.Sullivan).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 46
(3:07 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to KST 44 for 2 yards (99-T.Dishon).
Penalty
2 & 8 - WVU 44
(2:40 - 3rd) Penalty on WVU 74-J.Gmiter False start 5 yards enforced at KST 44. No Play.
+21 YD
2 & 13 - WVU 49
(2:29 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell to KST 28 for 21 yards (4-W.Jones).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 28
(2:08 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to KST 26 for 2 yards (99-T.Dishon).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 26
(1:28 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 88-I.Esdale. 88-I.Esdale to KST 18 for 8 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 18
(1:11 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 88-I.Esdale.
Penalty
2 & 10 - WVU 18
(1:06 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy to KST 15 for 3 yards (3-E.Sullivan). Penalty on WVU 76-C.Behrndt Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 18. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 20 - WVU 28
(0:35 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to KST 29 for -1 yard (96-J.Davies44-K.Ball).
Penalty
3 & 21 - WVU 29
(15:00 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to KST 15 for 14 yards (15-W.Neil). Penalty on WVU 53-C.McKivitz Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 29. No Play.
+5 YD
3 & 31 - WVU 39
(14:49 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy to KST 34 for 5 yards (7-K.McGee).
Field Goal
4 & 26 - WVU 34
(14:12 - 4th) 48-C.Legg 51 yards Field Goal is Good.

KSTATE Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:07 - 4th) 48-C.Legg kicks 65 yards from WVU 35. 23-J.Youngblood to KST 20 for 20 yards (34-S.Campbell).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20
(14:03 - 4th) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 25 for 5 yards (34-S.Campbell).
No Gain
2 & 5 - KSTATE 25
(13:27 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 2-H.Trotter.
No Gain
3 & 5 - KSTATE 25
(13:23 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 12-L.Weber.
Punt
4 & 5 - KSTATE 25
(13:19 - 4th) 21-D.Anctil punts 28 yards from KST 25 out of bounds at the WVU 47.

WVU Mountaineers
- TD (5 plays, 53 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 47
(13:13 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James. Penalty on KST 20-D.Goolsby Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WVU 47. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - WVU 38
(13:06 - 4th) 2-J.Doege sacked at KST 46 for -8 yards (51-R.Walker).
+1 YD
2 & 18 - WVU 46
(12:30 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to KST 45 for 1 yard (56-W.Hubert).
Penalty
3 & 17 - WVU 45
(11:49 - 4th) Penalty on WVU 76-C.Behrndt False start 5 yards enforced at KST 45. No Play.
+50 YD
3 & 22 - WVU 50
(11:35 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 83-B.Wheaton. 83-B.Wheaton runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:27 - 4th) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.

KSTATE Wildcats
- Downs (8 plays, 39 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:27 - 4th) 48-C.Legg kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25
(11:27 - 4th) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 25 for no gain (91-R.Jones).
+15 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 25
(10:53 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson to KST 40 for 15 yards (17-E.Loe).
Penalty
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40
(10:53 - 4th) Penalty on WVU 17-E.Loe Using top of his helmet unnecessarily 15 yards enforced at KST 40. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45
(10:45 - 4th) 6-J.Brown to WVU 34 for 11 yards (10-D.Tonkery15-K.Martin).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34
(10:06 - 4th) 6-J.Brown to WVU 35 for -1 yard (10-D.Tonkery).
-1 YD
2 & 11 - KSTATE 35
(9:31 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson to WVU 36 for -1 yard (13-J.Pooler).
No Gain
3 & 12 - KSTATE 36
(8:51 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 2-H.Trotter.
No Gain
4 & 12 - KSTATE 36
(8:47 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Youngblood.

WVU Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 36
(8:39 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 36
(8:33 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 88-I.Esdale. 88-I.Esdale to WVU 36 for no gain (3-E.Sullivan15-W.Neil).
No Gain
3 & 10 - WVU 36
(7:52 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings.
Punt
4 & 10 - WVU 36
(7:46 - 4th) 96-J.Growden punts 43 yards from WVU 36 out of bounds at the KST 21.

KSTATE Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -12 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 21
(7:38 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 34-J.Gilbert. 34-J.Gilbert to KST 23 for 2 yards (29-S.Mahone).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 23
(7:03 - 4th) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 22 for -1 yard (56-D.Stills).
Sack
3 & 9 - KSTATE 22
(6:26 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson sacked at KST 9 for -13 yards (13-J.Pooler).
Punt
4 & 22 - KSTATE 9
(5:49 - 4th) 21-D.Anctil punts 48 yards from KST 9 to the WVU 43 downed by 52-T.Poitier.

WVU Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 43
(5:35 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to KST 44 for 13 yards (20-D.Goolsby).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 44
(5:03 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to KST 40 for 4 yards (44-K.Ball).
-5 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 40
(4:19 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to KST 45 for -5 yards (51-R.Walker).
+5 YD
3 & 11 - WVU 45
(3:33 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell to KST 40 for 5 yards (5-D.Patton). Penalty on WVU 88-I.Esdale Holding declined.
Penalty
4 & 6 - WVU 40
(3:00 - 4th) Team penalty on WVU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at KST 40. No Play.
Punt
4 & 11 - WVU 45
(3:00 - 4th) 96-J.Growden punts 37 yards from KST 45 to KST 8 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.

KSTATE Wildcats
- Interception (13 plays, -5 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 8
(2:53 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 6-J.Brown. 6-J.Brown runs ob at KST 18 for 10 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 18
(2:25 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 6-J.Brown. 6-J.Brown to KST 23 for 5 yards (17-E.Loe).
No Gain
2 & 5 - KSTATE 23
(2:03 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Youngblood.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - KSTATE 23
(1:57 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson scrambles to KST 29 for 6 yards (29-S.Mahone).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29
(1:36 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 29
(1:32 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to KST 40 for 11 yards (29-S.Mahone).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40
(1:15 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - KSTATE 40
(1:05 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 12-L.Weber.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - KSTATE 40
(1:01 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 6-J.Brown. 6-J.Brown pushed ob at KST 44 for 4 yards (28-K.Washington).
+9 YD
4 & 6 - KSTATE 44
(0:55 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 6-J.Brown. 6-J.Brown pushed ob at WVU 47 for 9 yards (24-H.Bailey).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47
(0:50 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to WVU 32 for 15 yards (19-N.Guzman).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32
(0:43 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson scrambles runs ob at WVU 30 for 2 yards.
Int
2 & 8 - KSTATE 30
(0:35 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen INTERCEPTED by 24-H.Bailey at WVU 3. 24-H.Bailey to WVU 3 for no gain.

WVU Mountaineers
- End of Game (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 3
(0:28 - 4th) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 4 for 1 yard (31-J.McPherson).
-2 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 4
(0:24 - 4th) 2-J.Doege kneels at WVU 2 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:27
48-C.Legg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
20
Touchdown 11:35
2-J.Doege complete to 83-B.Wheaton. 83-B.Wheaton runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
43
yds
01:46
pos
23
20
Field Goal 14:12
48-C.Legg 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
54
yds
03:30
pos
17
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:56
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 7:59
34-J.Gilbert runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
70
yds
07:04
pos
14
19
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:47
10-B.Lynch 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
54
yds
04:36
pos
14
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
48-C.Legg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 0:07
2-J.Doege complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
51
yds
04:43
pos
13
10
Field Goal 4:47
10-B.Lynch 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
82
yds
06:18
pos
7
10
Point After TD 11:05
48-C.Legg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 11:11
2-J.Doege complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:32
pos
6
7
Point After TD 13:37
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:47
10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
68
yds
00:10
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 23
Rushing 6 8
Passing 9 14
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 4-12 8-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 303 402
Total Plays 58 77
Avg Gain 5.2 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 85 122
Rush Attempts 28 38
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 3.2
Net Yards Passing 218 280
Comp. - Att. 20-30 24-39
Yards Per Pass 7.3 7.2
Penalties - Yards 8-70 7-72
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 6-41.5 4-38.5
Return Yards 26 31
Punts - Returns 1-7 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-19 2-31
Int. - Returns 2-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
West Virginia 4-6 14001024
24 Kansas State 6-4 1037020
Bill Snyder Family Stadium Manhattan, Kansas
 218 PASS YDS 280
85 RUSH YDS 122
303 TOTAL YDS 402
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 234 3 0 165.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 234 3 0 165.2
J. Doege 20/30 234 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 62 0
L. Brown 13 62 0 19
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 41 0
K. McKoy 12 41 0 12
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -16 0
J. Doege 2 -16 0 -8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Campbell 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 92 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 92 2
G. Campbell 5 92 2 32
B. Wheaton 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 50 1
B. Wheaton 1 50 1 50
I. Esdale 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
I. Esdale 5 34 0 9
A. Jennings 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
A. Jennings 3 31 0 13
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
L. Brown 1 12 0 12
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 11 0
K. McKoy 4 11 0 9
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
S. James 1 4 0 4
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Haskins 0 0 0 0
S. Ryan 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Ryan 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Mahone 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
S. Mahone 9-0 1.0 0
J. Chandler 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Chandler 6-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 5-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Da. Stills 5-1 0.0 0
D. Tonkery 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Tonkery 4-0 0.0 0
K. Martin Jr. 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Martin Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
J. Norwood 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Norwood 2-0 0.0 1
R. Jones 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
J. Pooler Jr. 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Pooler Jr. 2-0 1.0 0
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
H. Bailey 2-0 0.0 1
E. Loe 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Loe 2-0 0.0 0
R. Donahue 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Donahue 1-0 0.0 0
N. Fortune 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Fortune 1-0 0.0 0
S. Campbell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Campbell 1-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Da. Stills 1-0 0.0 0
K. Washington Jr. 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Washington Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bonamico 39 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bonamico 1-0 0.0 0
N. Guzman 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Guzman 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Legg 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
C. Legg 1/2 51 3/3 6
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
E. Staley 1/1 51 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Growden 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 41.5 1
J. Growden 6 41.5 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Wright 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
W. Wright 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
A. Sinkfield 1 7.0 7 0
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 299 1 2 124.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 299 1 2 124.1
S. Thompson 24/39 299 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 60 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 60 1
J. Gilbert 13 60 1 32
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
J. Brown 7 23 0 11
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 19 0
S. Thompson 14 19 0 15
J. Youngblood 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Youngblood 1 12 0 12
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
P. Brooks 1 6 0 6
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
H. Trotter 2 2 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Schoen 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 84 1
D. Schoen 2 84 1 68
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 63 0
P. Brooks 4 63 0 21
L. Weber 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 50 0
L. Weber 2 50 0 35
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 0
J. Brown 5 32 0 10
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
J. Gilbert 4 28 0 11
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
M. Knowles 3 25 0 14
J. Youngblood 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Youngblood 1 9 0 9
N. Lenners 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
N. Lenners 1 5 0 5
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
H. Trotter 1 2 0 2
L. Long 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
L. Long 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Jones 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
W. Jones 7-0 0.0 0
D. Patton 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Patton 3-0 0.0 0
D. Goolsby 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Goolsby 3-1 0.0 0
E. Sullivan 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Sullivan 3-0 0.0 0
R. Walker 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
R. Walker 3-0 1.0 0
T. Dishon 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Dishon 3-0 0.0 0
J. McPherson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. McPherson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Mittie 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Mittie 2-0 0.0 0
W. Neil Jr. 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Neil Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
K. Ball 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Ball 2-1 0.0 0
W. Hubert 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Hubert 2-0 0.0 0
K. McGee 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. McGee 2-0 0.0 0
D. Green 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Green 2-0 0.0 0
D. Wiley 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wiley 1-0 0.0 0
J. Davies 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Davies 1-0 0.0 0
W. Jones II 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Jones II 1-0 0.0 0
D. Patterson 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Patterson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Durham 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Durham 1-0 0.0 0
C. Fletcher 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Fletcher 1-0 0.0 0
K. Duke 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Duke 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
B. Lynch 2/2 33 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Anctil 21 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.5 0
D. Anctil 4 38.5 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
P. Brooks 1 11.0 11 0
J. Youngblood 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
J. Youngblood 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
P. Brooks 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WVU 25 1:06 3 0 Punt
13:37 WVU 25 2:32 7 75 TD
4:43 WVU 22 4:43 13 66 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 WVU 45 2:17 5 11 Punt
6:33 WVU 20 1:02 3 3 Punt
0:43 WVU 28 0:39 4 52 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:56 WVU 25 1:18 3 9 Punt
4:05 WVU 37 3:30 13 29 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 WVU 47 1:46 5 53 TD
8:39 WVU 36 0:53 3 0 Punt
5:35 WVU 43 2:35 5 12 Punt
0:28 WVU 3 0:04 2 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 KSTATE 32 0:10 1 68 TD
11:05 KSTATE 24 6:18 11 72 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KSTATE 25 0:47 3 20 INT
11:43 KSTATE 21 5:02 10 44 Punt
5:23 KSTATE 31 4:36 11 54 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KSTATE 30 7:04 13 70 TD
6:32 KSTATE 24 2:18 6 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 KSTATE 20 0:48 3 5 Punt
11:27 KSTATE 25 2:40 8 39 Downs
7:38 KSTATE 21 1:49 3 -12 Punt
2:53 KSTATE 8 2:18 13 -5 INT
