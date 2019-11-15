Drive Chart
Green, Knox lead Marshall past La Tech 31-10

  AP
  Nov 15, 2019

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Isaiah Green and Brenden Knox accounted for two touchdowns apiece and Marshall handed Louisiana Tech its first Conference USA loss 31-10 on Friday night.

Green was 14-of-26 passing for 213 yards with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Willie Johnson and added a rushing touchdown. Knox rushed for 113 yards on 25 carries and scored twice.

The Herd (7-3, 5-1), who won their fifth straight, moved into a tie with Florida Atlantic atop the East standings. The Bulldogs (8-2, 5-1), who hadn't lost since falling to Texas in their season opener, are a half-game ahead of Southern Mississippi in the West.

Louisiana Tech opened the scoring with a 5-yard run by Justin Henderson, but a field goal and the touchdown pass put Marshall on top in the second quarter. In the final minute of the first half, Kevin Murphy recovered a fumble by Brady Farlow at the La Tech 1 and Knox punched it in with 40 seconds to go for a 17-7 lead.

The Bulldogs kicked a field goal in the third quarter but that was all they could manage.

Marshall piled up 405 yards of offense, while La Tech was held to 261.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:25
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
Touchdown 6:29
20-B.Knox runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
40
yds
04:22
pos
10
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:33
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 0:41
17-I.Green runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:31
pos
10
23
Field Goal 4:18
9-B.Hale 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
70
yds
05:40
pos
10
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:40
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 0:43
20-B.Knox runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
1
yds
00:11
pos
7
16
Point After TD 4:25
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 4:31
17-I.Green complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
52
yds
00:55
pos
7
9
Field Goal 7:04
16-J.Rohrwasser 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
46
yds
02:24
pos
7
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:07
9-B.Hale extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:12
33-J.Henderson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
55
yds
03:32
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 22
Rushing 7 12
Passing 10 8
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 6-17 7-15
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 261 401
Total Plays 71 71
Avg Gain 3.7 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 67 192
Rush Attempts 33 45
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 4.3
Net Yards Passing 194 209
Comp. - Att. 22-38 14-26
Yards Per Pass 5.1 8.0
Penalties - Yards 4-30 6-35
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-36.0 3-36.0
Return Yards 73 64
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-27
Kickoffs - Returns 4-73 2-17
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-20
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana Tech 8-2 703010
Marshall 7-3 0177731
Joan C. Edwards Stadium Huntington, West Virginia
 194 PASS YDS 209
67 RUSH YDS 192
261 TOTAL YDS 401
Louisiana Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Allen 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 159 0 0 101.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 159 0 0 101.1
A. Allen 19/32 159 0 0
W. Elliott 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 35 0 1 65.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 35 0 1 65.7
W. Elliott 3/6 35 0 1
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 217.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 217.6
J. Smith 1/1 14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Henderson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 87 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 87 1
J. Henderson 21 87 1 11
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
I. Tucker 5 29 0 13
A. Allen 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -4 0
A. Allen 5 -4 0 6
B. Farlow 29 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -12 0
B. Farlow 1 -12 0 -12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Harris 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 91 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 91 0
S. Harris 9 91 0 26
M. Stanley 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 0
M. Stanley 7 82 0 19
I. Graham 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
I. Graham 3 16 0 8
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
I. Tucker 1 4 0 4
G. Hebert 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
G. Hebert 1 1 0 1
J. Henderson 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Henderson 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Sneed 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
L. Sneed 10-3 0.0 0
C. Taylor 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
C. Taylor 7-3 0.0 0
M. Williams 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.0
M. Williams 7-3 1.0 0
D. Lewis 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Lewis 5-2 0.0 0
W. Baker 85 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
W. Baker 4-3 0.0 0
T. Baldwin 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Baldwin 3-0 0.0 0
A. Robertson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Robertson 3-1 0.0 0
C. Wallace 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Wallace 2-0 0.0 0
K. Mason 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Mason 2-1 0.0 0
E. Barnett 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
E. Barnett 2-2 1.0 0
B. Williamson 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Williamson 2-2 0.0 0
K. Murphy 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Murphy 1-1 0.0 0
D. Jackson 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Scott 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
M. Sam 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
M. Sam 0-1 0.0 1
A. Roberson 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Roberson 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Hale 9 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
B. Hale 1/2 38 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Farlow 29 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 36.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 36.0 1
B. Farlow 5 36.0 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Toussant 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.0 49 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 23.0 49 0
W. Toussant 3 23.0 49 0
J. Adams 45 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
J. Adams 1 4.0 4 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 213 1 1 127.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 213 1 1 127.7
I. Green 14/26 213 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 112 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 112 2
B. Knox 25 112 2 19
S. Evans 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
S. Evans 6 38 0 22
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 24 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 24 1
I. Green 9 24 1 17
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
X. Gaines 3 19 0 13
G. Wells 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
G. Wells 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Obialo 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 146 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 146 0
O. Obialo 8 146 0 41
T. Keaton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 34 0
T. Keaton 1 34 0 34
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 1
W. Johnson 1 18 1 18
B. Thompson 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Thompson 1 6 0 6
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
B. Knox 2 6 0 5
A. Levias 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Levias 1 3 0 3
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
X. Gaines 0 0 0 0
D. Hodge 44 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Hodge 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Beckett 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
T. Beckett 9-4 0.0 0
N. Johnson 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
N. Johnson 6-0 0.0 0
O. Cobb 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
O. Cobb 6-3 0.0 0
M. Abraham 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Abraham 4-1 0.0 0
K. Merrell 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Merrell 4-1 0.0 0
C. Hames 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Hames 3-2 0.0 0
M. Couch 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Couch 3-1 0.0 0
S. Gilmore 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
S. Gilmore 3-1 0.0 1
R. Croom 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Croom 2-1 0.0 0
C. Jackson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Cumberlander 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Cumberlander 2-1 0.0 0
J. Edwards 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Edwards 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hodge 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
D. Hodge 1-5 0.0 0
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McClain-Sapp 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
F. Silva 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Silva 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Rohrwasser 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/2 4/4
J. Rohrwasser 1/2 44 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. LeFevre 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 36.0 2
R. LeFevre 3 36.0 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Papillon 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 10 0
L. Papillon 2 8.5 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Keaton 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 28 0
T. Keaton 2 13.5 28 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MRSHL 49 0:50 4 6 Punt
12:39 LATECH 45 3:32 8 55 TD
5:37 LATECH 29 2:15 4 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 LATECH 33 1:35 5 43 FG Miss
10:54 LATECH 32 1:37 3 10 Punt
7:04 LATECH 33 0:48 3 -8
4:25 LATECH 36 0:33 2 2 Punt
1:23 LATECH 8 0:00 1 0
0:40 LATECH 39 0:12 2 7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:58 LATECH 15 5:40 14 65 FG
0:33 LATECH 40 0:32 12 16 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:25 LATECH 36 2:36 10 -36 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 MRSHL 15 1:15 3 -6 Punt
9:07 MRSHL 26 3:18 8 45 FG Miss
3:11 MRSHL 45 1:54 6 18 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 LATECH 38 0:59 3 -11 Punt
9:28 MRSHL 27 2:24 5 46 FG
5:26 MRSHL 48 0:55 3 52 TD
3:40 MRSHL 27 2:10 5 33 Punt
0:54 LATECH 1 0:11 2 1 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MRSHL 18 4:56 10 -3 INT
4:04 MRSHL 25 3:31 8 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:47 LATECH 40 4:22 8 40 TD
3:32 MRSHL 10 3:03 7 26 Game
NCAA FB Scores