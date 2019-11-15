|
|
|LATECH
|MRSHL
Green, Knox lead Marshall past La Tech 31-10
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Isaiah Green and Brenden Knox accounted for two touchdowns apiece and Marshall handed Louisiana Tech its first Conference USA loss 31-10 on Friday night.
Green was 14-of-26 passing for 213 yards with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Willie Johnson and added a rushing touchdown. Knox rushed for 113 yards on 25 carries and scored twice.
The Herd (7-3, 5-1), who won their fifth straight, moved into a tie with Florida Atlantic atop the East standings. The Bulldogs (8-2, 5-1), who hadn't lost since falling to Texas in their season opener, are a half-game ahead of Southern Mississippi in the West.
Louisiana Tech opened the scoring with a 5-yard run by Justin Henderson, but a field goal and the touchdown pass put Marshall on top in the second quarter. In the final minute of the first half, Kevin Murphy recovered a fumble by Brady Farlow at the La Tech 1 and Knox punched it in with 40 seconds to go for a 17-7 lead.
The Bulldogs kicked a field goal in the third quarter but that was all they could manage.
Marshall piled up 405 yards of offense, while La Tech was held to 261.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 63 yards from MSH 35. 86-W.Toussant to MSH 49 for 49 yards (16-J.Rohrwasser).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 49(14:51 - 1st) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 44-D.Hodge.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 49(14:45 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 48 for 1 yard (6-M.Couch31-O.Cobb).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - LATECH 48(14:18 - 1st) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Maxwell. Penalty on MSH 94-C.Hames Offside 5 yards enforced at MSH 48. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LATECH 43(14:14 - 1st) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Harris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - LATECH 43(14:10 - 1st) 29-B.Farlow punts 28 yards from MSH 43 to MSH 15 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15(14:04 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 15(13:58 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 15 for no gain (90-C.Wallace).
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 15(13:21 - 1st) 17-I.Green sacked at MSH 9 for -6 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - MRSHL 9(12:49 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 46 yards from MSH 9 out of bounds at the LT 45.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (8 plays, 55 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(12:39 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 49 for 4 yards (56-K.Cumberlander5-K.Merrell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 49(12:17 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 48 for 3 yards (56-K.Cumberlander4-T.Beckett).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 48(11:51 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 45 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(11:27 - 1st) 3-A.Allen complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to MSH 26 for 19 yards (3-C.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 26(10:55 - 1st) 3-A.Allen complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to MSH 25 for 1 yard (34-S.Gilmore).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 25(10:19 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 21 for 4 yards (92-R.Croom44-D.Hodge).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 21(9:40 - 1st) 3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to MSH 5 for 16 yards (13-N.Johnson44-D.Hodge).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - LATECH 5(9:12 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:07 - 1st) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Missed FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:07 - 1st) 9-B.Hale kicks 49 yards from LT 35. 28-L.Papillon to MSH 26 for 10 yards (42-M.Carabin).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(9:01 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 37 for 11 yards (97-M.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(8:32 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 40 for 3 yards (97-M.Williams2-C.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 40(8:12 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - MRSHL 40(8:09 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 88-B.Thompson. 88-B.Thompson to MSH 46 for 6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 46(8:00 - 1st) Penalty on LT 5-M.Sam Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSH 46. No Play.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(8:00 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to LT 19 for 20 yards (1-L.Sneed4-D.Lewis).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 19(8:00 - 1st) 17-I.Green to LT 14 for 5 yards (4-D.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 14(7:10 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to LT 14 for no gain (94-K.Murphy2-C.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 14(6:35 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
|
No Good
|
4 & 5 - MRSHL 14(5:49 - 1st) 16-J.Rohrwasser 31 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(5:37 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 29 for 9 yards (21-M.Abraham).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - LATECH 29(5:37 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 37 for 8 yards (21-M.Abraham).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(5:13 - 1st) 3-A.Allen complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to LT 37 for no gain (34-S.Gilmore).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 37(4:44 - 1st) 3-A.Allen to LT 37 for no gain (31-O.Cobb9-F.Silva).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 37(4:06 - 1st) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - LATECH 37(3:22 - 1st) 29-B.Farlow punts 30 yards from LT 37 to MSH 33 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Downs (6 plays, 18 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(3:11 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to MSH 45 for 12 yards (25-B.Williamson5-M.Sam).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(3:11 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 49 for 4 yards (46-E.Barnett25-B.Williamson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 49(2:42 - 1st) 11-X.Gaines to LT 49 for 2 yards (1-L.Sneed).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 49(2:05 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo. Penalty on LT 1-L.Sneed Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 49. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(1:24 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to LT 41 for -2 yards (97-M.Williams2-C.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - MRSHL 41(1:17 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to LT 38 for 3 yards (85-W.Baker30-A.Roberson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - MRSHL 38(15:00 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to LT 34 for 4 yards (97-M.Williams85-W.Baker).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 5 - MRSHL 34(15:00 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells to LT 33 for 1 yard (2-C.Taylor).
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Missed FG (5 plays, 43 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(14:15 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to LT 44 for 11 yards (21-M.Abraham).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(14:10 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to MSH 30 for 26 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 30(13:34 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Henderson.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 30(13:13 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen pushed ob at MSH 24 for 6 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LATECH 24(13:10 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - LATECH 24(12:40 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 24(12:29 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to LT 38 for 38 yards (1-L.Sneed).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(12:29 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 38(12:00 - 2nd) 17-I.Green sacked at MSH 48 for -14 yards. Penalty on MSH 17-I.Green Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MSH 48. (97-M.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 24 - MRSHL 48(11:55 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to LT 49 for 3 yards (21-A.Robertson30-A.Roberson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - MRSHL 49(11:30 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 30 yards from LT 49 Downed at the LT 19.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 10 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 19(10:54 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 32 for 13 yards (13-N.Johnson31-O.Cobb).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 32(10:54 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 37 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 37(10:20 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Harris.
|
3 & 5 - LATECH(9:47 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to LT 42 for 5 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 37(9:17 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Harris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - LATECH 37(9:17 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow punts 38 yards from LT 37. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 24 for -1 yard (48-A.Zayed58-R.Blankenship).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- FG (5 plays, 46 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 24(9:28 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 27 for 3 yards (25-B.Williamson1-L.Sneed).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 27(9:28 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Thompson.
|
+41 YD
|
3 & 7 - MRSHL 27(8:54 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to LT 32 for 41 yards (21-A.Robertson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(8:44 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to LT 28 for 4 yards (3-T.Baldwin85-W.Baker).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 28(8:23 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to LT 27 for 1 yard (3-T.Baldwin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 27(7:52 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MRSHL 27(7:04 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:04 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci kicks 32 yards from MSH 35 to LT 33 fair catch by 45-J.Adams.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(7:04 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 35 for 2 yards (13-N.Johnson4-T.Beckett).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 35(6:58 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to LT 39 for 4 yards (31-O.Cobb).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LATECH 39(6:16 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen sacked at LT 25 for -14 yards. Penalty on LT 3-A.Allen Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at LT 25.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - LATECH 25(5:26 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow punts 55 yards from LT 25. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 48 for 28 yards (29-B.Farlow).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (3 plays, 52 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(5:26 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Knox.
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 48(5:15 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to LT 18 for 34 yards (1-L.Sneed).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18(4:31 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:25 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci kicks 29 yards from MSH 35 to LT 36 fair catch by 45-J.Adams.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(4:25 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 38 for 2 yards (99-J.Edwards4-T.Beckett).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 38(4:25 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
|
3 & 8 - LATECH(3:52 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to LT 44 for 6 yards (3-C.Jackson). Penalty on MSH 7-J.McClain-Sapp Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LT 38.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - LATECH 38(3:52 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to LT 44 for 6 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - LATECH 44(3:52 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow punts 29 yards from LT 44 out of bounds at the MSH 27.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (5 plays, 33 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27(3:40 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 39 for 12 yards (1-L.Sneed4-D.Lewis).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(3:27 - 2nd) 11-X.Gaines to LT 48 for 13 yards (1-L.Sneed).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(3:01 - 2nd) 11-X.Gaines to LT 44 for 4 yards (97-M.Williams94-K.Murphy).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 44(2:36 - 2nd) 17-I.Green to LT 40 for 4 yards (2-C.Taylor46-E.Barnett).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MRSHL 40(1:50 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MRSHL 40(1:30 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 32 yards from LT 40 Downed at the LT 8.
LATECH
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 8(1:23 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 6 FUMBLES. 33-J.Henderson to LT 8 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 8(1:06 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 8 for no gain (94-C.Hames4-T.Beckett).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 8(1:02 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to LT 13 for 5 yards (31-O.Cobb21-M.Abraham).
|
-12 YD
|
4 & 5 - LATECH 13(0:54 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow to LT 1 FUMBLES. to LT 1 for no gain.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (2 plays, 1 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - MRSHL 1(0:54 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 1(0:43 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Halftime (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci kicks 30 yards from MSH 35. 45-J.Adams to LT 39 for 4 yards (24-E.Neal80-N.Renalds).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 39(0:40 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen to LT 43 for 4 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 43(0:28 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - LATECH 43(0:28 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 46 for 3 yards (44-D.Hodge94-C.Hames).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Interception (10 plays, -3 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 9-B.Hale kicks 54 yards from LT 35. 28-L.Papillon to MSH 18 for 7 yards (42-M.Carabin).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18(14:55 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to MSH 22 for 4 yards (4-D.Lewis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 22(14:11 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 27 for 5 yards (85-W.Baker).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 27(13:33 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 29 for 2 yards (96-K.Mason97-M.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29(12:56 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 30 for 1 yard (35-C.Scott97-M.Williams).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 30(12:19 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to MSH 40 for 10 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(11:49 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 49 for 9 yards (4-D.Lewis46-E.Barnett).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 49(11:28 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to LT 47 for 4 yards (2-C.Taylor96-K.Mason).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(10:51 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 47(10:45 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to LT 43 for 4 yards (2-C.Taylor21-A.Robertson).
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 43(10:04 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Thompson INTERCEPTED by 5-M.Sam at LT 15. 5-M.Sam to LT 15 for no gain (88-B.Thompson).
LATECH
Bulldogs
- FG (14 plays, 65 yards, 5:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(9:58 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley. Penalty on LT 65-K.Russey Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at LT 15. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - LATECH 10(9:52 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to LT 14 for 4 yards (31-O.Cobb44-D.Hodge).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - LATECH 14(9:15 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to LT 28 for 14 yards (34-S.Gilmore).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(8:41 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 31 for 3 yards (6-M.Couch94-C.Hames).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 31(8:00 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 42 for 11 yards (31-O.Cobb).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(7:36 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen incomplete.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 42(7:28 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 44 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett56-K.Cumberlander).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - LATECH 44(6:44 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to MSH 45 for 11 yards (5-K.Merrell).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(6:16 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to MSH 34 for 11 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 34(5:57 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to MSH 28 for 6 yards (31-O.Cobb92-R.Croom).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 28(5:19 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to MSH 20 for 8 yards (6-M.Couch).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(4:54 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Harris.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 20(4:47 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 20(4:43 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen to MSH 20 for no gain (94-C.Hames).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LATECH 20(4:18 - 3rd) 9-B.Hale 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:04 - 3rd) 9-B.Hale kicks 40 yards from LT 35 to MSH 25 fair catch by 5-S.Evans.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(4:04 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to MSH 30 for 5 yards (1-L.Sneed).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 30(3:31 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to MSH 49 for 19 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(3:01 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to LT 46 for 5 yards (52-D.Jackson25-B.Williamson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 46(2:24 - 3rd) 17-I.Green to LT 40 for 6 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(1:52 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to LT 39 for 1 yard (4-D.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 39(1:14 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 9 - MRSHL 39(1:06 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to LT 17 for 22 yards (1-L.Sneed).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(0:41 - 3rd) 17-I.Green runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:33 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Fumble (12 plays, 16 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:33 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci kicks 37 yards from MSH 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 40 for 12 yards (23-R.Hunter3-C.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(0:27 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to LT 42 for 2 yards (5-K.Merrell34-S.Gilmore).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 42(0:01 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to LT 48 for 6 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - LATECH 48(15:00 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 43 for 9 yards (21-M.Abraham).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(14:28 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 40 for 3 yards (92-R.Croom31-O.Cobb).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 40(13:40 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 32 for 8 yards (94-C.Hames).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 32(13:08 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 25 for 7 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LATECH 25(12:56 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 23 for 2 yards (5-K.Merrell6-M.Couch).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 23(12:21 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 20 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett44-D.Hodge).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(11:49 - 4th) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 20(11:41 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to MSH 11 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 11(11:22 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to MSH 11 for no gain (4-T.Beckett44-D.Hodge).
|
-33 YD
|
4 & 1 - LATECH 11(10:56 - 4th) to MSH 16 FUMBLES. 4-T.Beckett to LT 40 for 16 yards (19-S.Harris).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (8 plays, 40 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(10:47 - 4th) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to LT 38 for 2 yards (21-A.Robertson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 38(10:07 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to LT 38 for no gain (85-W.Baker).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 38(9:30 - 4th) 17-I.Green to LT 23 for 15 yards (1-L.Sneed).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(8:49 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to LT 20 for 3 yards (90-C.Wallace).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 20(8:05 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to LT 1 for 19 yards (2-C.Taylor1-L.Sneed).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 1 - MRSHL 1(7:48 - 4th) 17-I.Green to LT 5 FUMBLES. 17-I.Green to LT 5 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 5(7:11 - 4th) 17-I.Green to LT 4 for 1 yard (2-C.Taylor).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 4(6:29 - 4th) 20-B.Knox runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:25 - 4th) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Interception (10 plays, -36 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:25 - 4th) 96-S.Ciucci kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to LT End Zone. touchback. Penalty on MSH 19-S.Scarcelle Offside 5 yards enforced at MSH 35. No Play.
|
Kickoff
|(6:25 - 4th) 96-S.Ciucci kicks 42 yards from MSH 30. 86-W.Toussant to LT 36 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(6:25 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to LT 38 for 2 yards (5-K.Merrell).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 38(5:39 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to LT 42 for 4 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - LATECH 42(5:06 - 4th) 10-W.Elliott complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to MSH 39 for 19 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 39(4:42 - 4th) 10-W.Elliott incomplete. Team penalty on MSH Holding 10 yards enforced at MSH 39. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 29(4:38 - 4th) 10-W.Elliott incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 29(4:32 - 4th) 10-W.Elliott incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Harris. Penalty on MSH 94-C.Hames Offside 5 yards enforced at MSH 29. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 24(4:29 - 4th) 10-W.Elliott complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to MSH 12 for 12 yards (3-C.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 12(4:08 - 4th) 10-W.Elliott complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to MSH 8 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 8(3:53 - 4th) 10-W.Elliott incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - LATECH 8(3:49 - 4th) 10-W.Elliott incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 34-S.Gilmore at MSH End Zone. 34-S.Gilmore to MSH 20 for 20 yards. Penalty on MSH 44-D.Hodge Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at MSH 20.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- End of Game (7 plays, 26 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10(3:32 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 13 for 3 yards (85-W.Baker).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 13(2:48 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 19 for 6 yards (4-D.Lewis97-M.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 19(2:03 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 26 for 7 yards (1-L.Sneed85-W.Baker).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(1:18 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to MSH 29 for 3 yards (96-K.Mason).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 29(1:15 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to MSH 34 for 5 yards (97-M.Williams1-L.Sneed).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MRSHL 34(1:09 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to MSH 38 for 4 yards (2-C.Taylor).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(0:29 - 4th) kneels at MSH 36 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|22
|Rushing
|7
|12
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|261
|401
|Total Plays
|71
|71
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|67
|192
|Rush Attempts
|33
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|194
|209
|Comp. - Att.
|22-38
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|6-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.0
|3-36.0
|Return Yards
|73
|64
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-73
|2-17
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-20
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|194
|PASS YDS
|209
|
|
|67
|RUSH YDS
|192
|
|
|261
|TOTAL YDS
|401
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|19/32
|159
|0
|0
|
W. Elliott 10 QB
|W. Elliott
|3/6
|35
|0
|1
|
J. Smith 8 QB
|J. Smith
|1/1
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|21
|87
|1
|11
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|5
|29
|0
|13
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|5
|-4
|0
|6
|
B. Farlow 29 K
|B. Farlow
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Harris 19 WR
|S. Harris
|9
|91
|0
|26
|
M. Stanley 15 WR
|M. Stanley
|7
|82
|0
|19
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Hebert 80 WR
|G. Hebert
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Sneed 1 S
|L. Sneed
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 2 LB
|C. Taylor
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 97 DE
|M. Williams
|7-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 4 S
|D. Lewis
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Baker 85 LB
|W. Baker
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baldwin 3 LB
|T. Baldwin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wallace 90 DT
|C. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mason 96 DT
|K. Mason
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barnett 46 LB
|E. Barnett
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Williamson 25 S
|B. Williamson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Murphy 94 DL
|K. Murphy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 DT
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Scott 35 LB
|C. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sam 5 CB
|M. Sam
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Roberson 30 CB
|A. Roberson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Hale 9 K
|B. Hale
|1/2
|38
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Farlow 29 K
|B. Farlow
|5
|36.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|3
|23.0
|49
|0
|
J. Adams 45 FB
|J. Adams
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Green 17 QB
|I. Green
|14/26
|213
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|25
|112
|2
|19
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|6
|38
|0
|22
|
I. Green 17 QB
|I. Green
|9
|24
|1
|17
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|3
|19
|0
|13
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Obialo 7 WR
|O. Obialo
|8
|146
|0
|41
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
B. Thompson 88 WR
|B. Thompson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
A. Levias 15 TE
|A. Levias
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Hodge 44 DL
|D. Hodge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Beckett 4 LB
|T. Beckett
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 13 S
|N. Johnson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Cobb 31 LB
|O. Cobb
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Abraham 21 DB
|M. Abraham
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merrell 5 DB
|K. Merrell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hames 94 DL
|C. Hames
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Couch 6 DL
|M. Couch
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 34 DB
|S. Gilmore
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Croom 92 DL
|R. Croom
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 3 DB
|C. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 56 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 99 DL
|J. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodge 44 DL
|D. Hodge
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
|J. McClain-Sapp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 15 DL
|T. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Silva 9 DL
|F. Silva
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Rohrwasser 16 K
|J. Rohrwasser
|1/2
|44
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. LeFevre 43 K
|R. LeFevre
|3
|36.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Papillon 28 RB
|L. Papillon
|2
|8.5
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|2
|13.5
|28
|0
