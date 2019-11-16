|
Lawrence throws 4 TDs as No. 3 Clemson tops Deacons 52-3
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Trevor Lawrence wasn’t going to slow down after clinching the ACC Atlantic a week earlier. No. 3 Clemson didn’t, either.
Lawrence tied his career high with four touchdowns, three to Tee Higgins, and No. 3 Clemson won its 26th straight game and completed a second straight perfect Atlantic Coast Conference regular season with a 52-3 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said the team has played its best football the past six games as the postseason approaches.
“It’s not like we’re trying to score a certain amount of points,” he said. “We just let them play. We’re doing the things you need to do to win a championship.”
Much of that starts with Lawrence, who after a sometimes shaky start to the season has steadied himself to look like the stellar passer who led Clemson to the national title a year ago.
Lawrence has thrown for 19 TDs and three interceptions in the past six games - and was front and center of Clemson’s latest blowout.
The Tigers (11-0, 8-0, No. 3 CFP) opened quickly and, after an uncomfortable stretch of four series with just a field goal, turned it on again right before halftime to win their 11th in a row over the Demon Deacons (7-3, 3-3).
“It showed that we’re focused. We don’t feel like we’ve arrived,” Lawrence said. “We have a lot more ahead of us.”
Especially if the Tigers play like this.
Lawrence and Higgins connected on a 14-yard scoring pass on Clemson’s first drive and Travis Etienne followed with a 14-yard run for a 14-0 lead five minutes into the game. The Tigers got it going again in the half’s final minute with Lawrence finding Higgins between a pair of defenders on another 14-yard scoring pass with 42 seconds left. Cornerback A.J. Terrell got an interception with 20 seconds left - the second pick thrown by Wake Forest passer Jamie Newman - and Lawrence threw a perfect strike to Higgins from 30 yards out as Clemson led 31-3 at the break.
“We came out strong, then we lost a little tempo in the first quarter,” Higgins said. “We decided to get back on track.”
Lawrence’s last scoring throw was a 10-yarder to Frank Ladson. That matched Lawrence’s career best accomplished twice last season against Georgia Tech and Florida State.
This one figured to have more at stake as surprising Wake Forest had only one ACC loss heading into November and looked for an upset at Clemson to gain the ACC Atlantic’s spot in the league championship game. But he Demon Deacons were beaten at Virginia Tech, 36-17 last week and Clemson clinched its fifth consecutive division crown with a 55-10 win at North Carolina State a week ago.
Wake Forest lost two straight games for the first time this season. The Demon Deacons, who were averaging 487 yards a game, managed just 105 yards in this one.
It was Wake Forest’s first game without receiver Sage Surratt, who had been leading the ACC with more than 111 yards a game.
“We’re not at that level yet and we’re certainly not close to that level when we’re short-handed,” Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson said.
Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 sophomore, left in the third quarter, finishing 21 of 27 for 272 yards.
Etienne had 121 yards, his sixth consecutive game with 100 or more yards and his seventh this season.
Clemson reached 11-0 for the third time in five seasons. It can finish a second straight undefeated regular season when it faces state rival South Carolina on Nov. 30.
THE TAKEAWAY
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons could get little going. They had just 54 yards in the opening quarter as the Tigers quickly figured out how to handle Wake Forest’s exaggerated mesh-point handoff schemes. The Demon Deacons can still finish high in the ACC by handling business in their final two league games against Duke and Syracuse, who came into this week a combined 7-11.
Clemson: The Tigers certainly proved they had no equal in the ACC regular season. The defending national champions also look like they’re rounding into shape for whichever College Football Playoff opponent they draw. They’ve scored at 45 points in six straight games and have not allowed an opponent to score more than 14 points in that stretch.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Clemson has won and slid before this season. But can’t imagine the Tigers fall from the No. 3 spot they hold in both the AP rankings and the College Football Playoff poll.
BANGED UP?
Clemson starting receivers Amari Rodgers and Justyn Ross both came out with injuries in the first half. Swinney said neither was serious and both should play at South Carolina in two weeks. Rodgers hurt his right shoulder on an early punt return while Ross fell on his ribs late in the second quarter.
UP NEXT
Wake Forest concludes its home season against Duke on Saturday.
Clemson takes a week off before closing the regular season at state rival South Carolina on Nov. 30.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 59 yards from CLE 35. 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 24 for 18 yards (36-L.Zanders10-B.Spector).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(14:55 - 1st) Penalty on WF 59-L.Ngassam Nya False start 5 yards enforced at WF 24. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - WAKE 19(14:55 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to WF 22 for 3 yards (13-T.Davis44-N.Pinckney).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - WAKE 22(14:06 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to WF 20 for -2 yards (3-X.Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 14 - WAKE 20(13:22 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to WF 22 for 2 yards (47-J.Skalski43-C.Smith).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - WAKE 22(12:50 - 1st) 8-D.Maggio punts 59 yards from WF 22. 3-A.Rodgers to WF 28 for 53 yards (30-J.Williams).
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 28 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(12:32 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to WF 18 for 10 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 18(12:12 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WF 14 for 4 yards (41-J.Johns).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 14(11:44 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:40 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Interception (1 plays, 34 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:40 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(11:40 - 1st) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 80-W.Jones INTERCEPTED by 19-T.Muse at WF 41. 19-T.Muse runs ob at WF 41 for no gain.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 41 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(11:34 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WF 22 for 19 yards (48-C.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 22(11:07 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WF 17 for 5 yards (90-S.Kamara).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 17(10:37 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at WF 14 for 3 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 14(10:01 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:55 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:55 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(9:55 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 29 for 4 yards (19-T.Muse).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 29(9:27 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 25 for -4 yards (3-X.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:55 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to WF 25 for no gain (13-T.Davis47-J.Skalski).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:14 - 1st) 8-D.Maggio punts 60 yards from WF 25. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 19 for 4 yards (30-J.Williams).
CLEM
Tigers
- Fumble (9 plays, 9 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(8:02 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton to CLE 31 for 12 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(7:42 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 36 for 5 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 36(7:10 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 47 for 11 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(6:39 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 25-J.Chalk. 25-J.Chalk to WF 44 for 9 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 44(6:03 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to WF 42 for 2 yards (9-C.Basham).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(5:34 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Overton.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 42(5:28 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to WF 40 for 2 yards (41-J.Johns9-C.Basham).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 40(4:57 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 49 for -11 yards (45-R.Smenda).
|
-21 YD
|
4 & 19 - CLEM 49(4:11 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers to CLE 49 FUMBLES. 19-T.Muse to CLE 28 for no gain.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 28(4:02 - 1st) 25-K.Walker to CLE 21 for 7 yards (43-C.Smith47-J.Skalski).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAKE 21(3:25 - 1st) 12-J.Newman to CLE 11 for 10 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 11(2:50 - 1st) 25-K.Walker to CLE 13 for -2 yards (19-T.Muse).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - WAKE 13(2:10 - 1st) 25-K.Walker to CLE 12 for 1 yard (44-N.Pinckney13-T.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WAKE 12(1:37 - 1st) 12-J.Newman incomplete.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - WAKE 12(1:33 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:29 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba kicks 57 yards from WF 35. 1-D.Kendrick pushed ob at CLE 27 for 19 yards (20-C.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(1:22 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 31 for 4 yards (40-R.Bothroyd48-C.Jones).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 31(0:48 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 20 for -11 yards (40-R.Bothroyd).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 17 - CLEM 20(15:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 32 for 12 yards (48-C.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - CLEM 32(14:11 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 42 yards from CLE 32 to the WF 26 downed by 58-P.Phibbs.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 26(13:57 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 36-C.Carney. 36-C.Carney to WF 30 for 4 yards (19-T.Muse).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 30(13:31 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 30(13:27 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman sacked at WF 21 for -9 yards (19-T.Muse).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - WAKE 21(12:47 - 2nd) 8-D.Maggio punts 61 yards from WF 21. 1-D.Kendrick to CLE 22 for 4 yards (86-J.Freudenthal).
CLEM
Tigers
- FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 22(12:34 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 18 for -4 yards (72-T.Williams).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 14 - CLEM 18(12:01 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 34 for 16 yards (17-T.Redd).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 34(11:38 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to CLE 40 for 6 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 40(11:14 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to WF 42 for 18 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(10:42 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 42(10:36 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to WF 20 for 22 yards (20-C.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(10:08 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 20(10:04 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton to WF 14 for 6 yards (4-A.Henderson17-T.Redd).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 14(9:29 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 25-J.Chalk. 25-J.Chalk to WF 18 for -4 yards (48-C.Jones).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - CLEM 18(8:50 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:45 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:45 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 27 for 2 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 27(8:15 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman to WF 26 for -1 yard (5-K.Henry11-I.Simmons).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - WAKE 26(7:33 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 36 for 10 yards (1-D.Kendrick47-J.Skalski).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(7:01 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 40 for 4 yards (44-N.Pinckney11-I.Simmons).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 40(6:35 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman to WF 43 for 3 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - WAKE 43(5:50 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman to WF 45 for 2 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - WAKE 45(5:08 - 2nd) 8-D.Maggio punts 55 yards from WF 45 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(4:59 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles pushed ob at CLE 32 for 12 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(4:31 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 35 for 3 yards (90-S.Kamara48-C.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 35(3:59 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross pushed ob at CLE 40 for 5 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 40(3:27 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross. Team penalty on CLE Chop block declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - CLEM 40(3:23 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 30 yards from CLE 40 to WF 30 fair catch by 2-K.Hinton.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(3:15 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman scrambles to WF 35 for 5 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 35(2:37 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to WF 37 for 2 yards (47-J.Skalski34-L.Rudolph).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WAKE 37(2:31 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 80-W.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - WAKE 37(2:27 - 2nd) 8-D.Maggio punts 63 yards from WF 37 to CLE End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on WF Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CLE 20.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(2:19 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross pushed ob at CLE 30 for 5 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 30(1:58 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Etienne.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 30(1:49 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton to WF 47 for 23 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(1:21 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to WF 39 for 8 yards (45-R.Smenda).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 39(0:59 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to WF 14 for 25 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 14(0:48 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:42 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Interception (3 plays, 45 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(0:42 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 24-D.Greene. 24-D.Greene pushed ob at WF 32 for 7 yards (24-N.Turner).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAKE 32(0:37 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 24-D.Greene. 24-D.Greene to WF 37 for 5 yards (8-A.Terrell).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(0:32 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Greene INTERCEPTED by 8-A.Terrell at CLE 33. 8-A.Terrell to WF 30 for 37 yards (71-N.Gilliam).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Halftime (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(0:13 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 26 for 1 yard (10-B.Spector).
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 60 yards, 4:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 57 yards from WF 35. 1-D.Kendrick to CLE 40 for 32 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(14:54 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson pushed ob at WF 50 for 10 yards (17-T.Redd).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(14:34 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to WF 47 for 3 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 47(14:02 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne runs ob at WF 40 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(13:28 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to WF 40 for no gain (17-T.Redd).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 40(12:49 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 25-J.Chalk. 25-J.Chalk to WF 34 for 6 yards (30-J.Williams). Penalty on WF 30-J.Williams Facemasking 15 yards enforced at WF 34.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(12:29 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton to WF 8 for 11 yards (4-A.Henderson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - CLEM 8(12:03 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to WF 6 for 2 yards (41-J.Johns).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 6(11:24 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at WF 10 for -4 yards (95-D.Bergan).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 10(10:47 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:40 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:40 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(10:40 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(10:35 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman to WF 24 for -1 yard (35-J.Foster).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - WAKE 24(9:52 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 31 for 7 yards (12-K.Wallace). Penalty on WF 5-S.Claude Pass interference declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - WAKE 31(9:39 - 3rd) 8-D.Maggio punts 55 yards from WF 31 out of bounds at the CLE 14.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 86 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 14(9:31 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 13 for -1 yard (9-C.Basham).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - CLEM 13(9:01 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 21 for 8 yards (20-C.Davis).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLEM 21(8:23 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 18-T.Chase. 18-T.Chase pushed ob at CLE 36 for 15 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(7:52 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|
+55 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 36(7:44 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 23-L.Dixon. 23-L.Dixon to WF 9 for 55 yards (17-T.Redd3-N.Greer).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - CLEM 9(7:10 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:05 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:05 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(7:05 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal pushed ob at WF 33 for 8 yards (24-N.Turner10-B.Spector).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WAKE 33(6:30 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAKE 33(6:22 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman to WF 32 for -1 yard (31-M.Goodrich14-D.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - WAKE 32(5:35 - 3rd) 8-D.Maggio punts 51 yards from WF 32 out of bounds at the CLE 17.
CLEM
Tigers
- Interception (5 plays, 37 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 17(5:26 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 20 for 3 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 20(4:51 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen to CLE 35 for 15 yards (41-J.Johns21-E.Bassey).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(4:22 - 3rd) 22-W.Swinney to CLE 32 for -3 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - CLEM 32(3:43 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 23-L.Dixon. 23-L.Dixon to CLE 39 for 7 yards (97-R.Francis58-C.Monroe).
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 39(3:04 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata INTERCEPTED by 39-K.Good at CLE 46. 39-K.Good runs ob at CLE 46 for no gain.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Downs (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(2:58 - 3rd) 25-K.Walker to CLE 38 for 8 yards (15-J.Venables).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAKE 38(2:24 - 3rd) 25-K.Walker to CLE 34 for 4 yards (31-M.Goodrich).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 34(1:53 - 3rd) 25-K.Walker to CLE 36 for -2 yards (34-L.Rudolph59-J.Williams).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - WAKE 36(1:17 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman to CLE 28 for 8 yards (24-N.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 28(0:31 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman to CLE 28 for no gain (59-J.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - WAKE 28(15:00 - 4th) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Roberson.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 71 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(14:57 - 4th) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 38 for 9 yards (45-R.Smenda).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 38(14:27 - 4th) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 42 for 4 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(14:00 - 4th) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 42 for no gain (10-K.Dicks).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 42(13:28 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 21-D.Rencher. 21-D.Rencher to WF 46 for 12 yards (48-C.Jones13-M.Walker).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(12:59 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to WF 42 for 4 yards (20-C.Davis).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 42(12:28 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata pushed ob at WF 21 for 21 yards (4-A.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(11:59 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Price.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 21(11:55 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:49 - 4th) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:49 - 4th) 29-B.Potter kicks 57 yards from CLE 35. 25-K.Walker to WF 23 for 15 yards (48-L.Holden).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 23(11:43 - 4th) 27-K.Flowers to WF 25 for 2 yards (7-J.Mascoll).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 25(11:11 - 4th) 13-T.Bowers to WF 26 for 1 yard (7-J.Mascoll).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 26(10:35 - 4th) 13-T.Bowers sacked at WF 18 for -8 yards (90-D.Jefferies33-R.Orhorhoro).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - WAKE 18(9:53 - 4th) 8-D.Maggio punts 49 yards from WF 18 out of bounds at the CLE 33.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(9:46 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 34 for 1 yard (58-C.Monroe).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 34(9:24 - 4th) Penalty on CLE 65-M.Bockhorst Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CLE 34. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 24 - CLEM 19(9:24 - 4th) Penalty on CLE 27-C.Mellusi False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 19. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 29 - CLEM 14(9:24 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 29 - CLEM 14(8:53 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to CLE 29 for 15 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - CLEM 29(8:06 - 4th) 98-S.Sawicki punts 53 yards from CLE 29 Downed at the WF 18.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 4:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(7:54 - 4th) 27-K.Flowers to WF 21 for 3 yards (32-E.Reuben).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 21(7:06 - 4th) 27-K.Flowers to WF 22 for 1 yard (10-B.Spector).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 22(6:20 - 4th) 27-K.Flowers to WF 29 for 7 yards (36-L.Zanders6-M.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(5:37 - 4th) 27-K.Flowers to WF 33 for 4 yards (53-R.Upshaw).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 33(4:51 - 4th) 27-K.Flowers to WF 31 for -2 yards (15-J.Venables40-G.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 31(4:06 - 4th) 27-K.Flowers to WF 34 for 3 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - WAKE 34(3:20 - 4th) 8-D.Maggio punts 66 yards from WF 34 to CLE End Zone. touchback. Penalty on CLE 46-J.Boyd Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at CLE 20.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(3:12 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to CLE 14 for 4 yards (28-Z.Keith).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 14(2:42 - 4th) 12-B.Batson to CLE 19 for 5 yards (58-C.Monroe).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 19(2:11 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to CLE 18 for -1 yard (58-C.Monroe95-D.Bergan).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - CLEM 18(1:25 - 4th) 98-S.Sawicki punts 42 yards from CLE 18 Downed at the WF 40. Team penalty on CLE Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at WF 40.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- End of Game (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(1:13 - 4th) 27-K.Flowers to CLE 48 for 7 yards (42-L.Bentley).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAKE 48(0:43 - 4th) 27-K.Flowers to CLE 45 for 3 yards (32-E.Reuben).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|26
|Rushing
|3
|10
|Passing
|2
|15
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|93
|490
|Total Plays
|51
|73
|Avg Gain
|1.8
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|168
|Rush Attempts
|37
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|29
|322
|Comp. - Att.
|6-14
|26-35
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-57.7
|4-41.8
|Return Yards
|33
|149
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-61
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-33
|2-51
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-37
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|29
|PASS YDS
|322
|
|
|64
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|
|93
|TOTAL YDS
|490
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Flowers 27 RB
|K. Flowers
|9
|27
|0
|7
|
J. Newman 12 QB
|J. Newman
|12
|19
|0
|10
|
K. Walker III 25 RB
|K. Walker III
|6
|16
|0
|8
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|5
|7
|0
|4
|
T. Hardimon 27 DB
|T. Hardimon
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Carney 36 RB
|C. Carney
|3
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Bowers 13 QB
|T. Bowers
|2
|-7
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hinton 2 WR
|K. Hinton
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
D. Greene 24 WR
|D. Greene
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
|J. Freudenthal
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Carney 36 RB
|C. Carney
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Perry 89 WR
|A. Perry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Jones 80 WR
|W. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Roberson 82 WR
|J. Roberson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Claude 5 WR
|S. Claude
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Greer 3 DB
|N. Greer
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bassey 21 DB
|E. Bassey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 6 DB
|J. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 41 DE
|J. Johns
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redd 17 DB
|T. Redd
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 48 LB
|C. Jones
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 20 DB
|C. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 58 LB
|C. Monroe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rucker 18 DB
|T. Rucker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Henderson 4 DB
|A. Henderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda Jr. 45 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Kamara 90 DL
|S. Kamara
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dicks III 10 DB
|K. Dicks III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Francis 97 DL
|R. Francis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Keith 28 DB
|Z. Keith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
|D. Bergan Jr.
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Williams 72 DL
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Good 39 DB
|K. Good
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 4 K
|N. Sciba
|1/1
|30
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Maggio 8 P
|D. Maggio
|9
|57.7
|3
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
K. Walker III 25 RB
|K. Walker III
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|21/27
|272
|4
|0
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|5/8
|76
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|16
|121
|1
|25
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|6
|34
|1
|22
|
M. Dukes 19 RB
|M. Dukes
|3
|18
|0
|15
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|3
|13
|0
|9
|
B. Batson 12 QB
|B. Batson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|5
|-4
|0
|12
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|1
|-21
|0
|-21
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|4
|64
|3
|30
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|2
|62
|0
|55
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|4
|52
|0
|23
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|2
|42
|1
|21
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|3
|37
|0
|18
|
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|2
|20
|1
|10
|
J. Ross 8 WR
|J. Ross
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
T. Chase 18 WR
|T. Chase
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Chalk 25 TE
|J. Chalk
|3
|11
|0
|9
|
L. Price 80 TE
|L. Price
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Muse 19 S
|T. Muse
|4-0
|1.0
|1
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Simmons 11 LB
|I. Simmons
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ba. Spector 10 LB
|Ba. Spector
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Reuben 32 DT
|E. Reuben
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Goodrich 31 CB
|M. Goodrich
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 35 DE
|J. Foster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Terrell 8 CB
|A. Terrell
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Smith 43 LB
|C. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Rudolph 34 DE
|L. Rudolph
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 12 S
|K. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Upshaw 53 LB
|R. Upshaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 59 DT
|J. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bentley 42 LB
|L. Bentley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Zanders 36 S
|L. Zanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 14 S
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jefferies 90 DT
|D. Jefferies
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
G. Williams 40 DE
|G. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Orhorhoro 33 DT
|R. Orhorhoro
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|1/1
|35
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Sawicki 98 P
|S. Sawicki
|2
|47.5
|1
|53
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|2
|36.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|2
|25.5
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|2
|28.5
|53
|0
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|1
|4.0
|4
|0