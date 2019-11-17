|
Slovis’ 4 TD passes lead USC past California 41-17
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) The matchup between Southern California���s dynamic passing game and California’s stingy pass defense was a mismatch and so was the game between the Trojans and Golden Bears.
Kedon Slovis had his third 400-yard passing game in the past four weeks and threw four touchdown passes, leading Southern California to a 41-17 victory over California on Saturday night.
“He’s showed up and been the same guy week in and week out,” said receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who had 11 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. “He's getting better and he's showing us that he's an elite college quarterback.”
Slovis followed up 400-yard games against Colorado and Arizona State by completing 29 of 35 passes for 406 yards. He threw touchdown passes on the final drive of the first half for the Trojans (7-4, 6-2 Pac-12) and the opening drive of the third quarter to keep USC in the race for the Pac-12 South title. The Trojans are a half-game behind Utah but holds the tiebreaker based on a head-to-head win.
The Golden Bears (5-5, 2-5) had no answer for Slovis and USC's talented group of receivers and lost for the fifth time in six games. After entering the day allowing a conference-low nine touchdown passes on the season, Cal was picked apart by Slovis.
“We have to own this, all of us,” coach Justin Wilcox said. “We knew we’d have to perform well against a team with that type of talent. Now we have to regroup and regroup fast.”
Slovis connected on an 18-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown to cap USC's opening drive and then helped the Trojans break open a tie game with his TDs surrounding halftime.
He also connected on a 33-yard touchdown to Pittman on a third-and-12 in the final minute of the first half to make it 17-10. He then threw a 50-yard pass to St. Brown on the opening drive of the third quarter, setting up an 8-yard TD pass to London to make it a 14-point game. London finished with six catches for 111 yards.
“The one thing he's doing a really job of is he’s giving his kids a chance to make plays,” coach Clay Helton said. “You’re not seeing a lot of overthrows. That’s a mark of a good quarterback, giving your kids an opportunity to make plays for you.”
THE TAKEAWAY
USC: The Trojans have bounced back from a blowout loss at home to Oregon by beating Arizona State and Cal on the road the past two weeks. But they will still need Utah to lose to either Arizona or Colorado to have a shot at making the Pac-12 title game.
California: The Bears were hoping to get a boost from the return of quarterback Chase Garbers, who missed the past four games with a right shoulder injury. Garbers led a TD drive to start the game but then left the game in the second quarter after appearing to hurt his left shoulder on a keeper. Garbers finished 4 for 10 for 33 yards and Cal was unable to move the ball consistently under Devon Modster either. The Bears need to win one of their final two games against Stanford and UCLA to become bowl eligible.
SCARY MOMENT
Cal linebacker Evan Tattersall was taken off the field on a stretcher and taken to the hospital after being hit in the head on kickoff coverage. Tattersall was running down on coverage when USC linebacker Juliano Falaniko appeared to lower his helmet and hit Tattersall. Falaniko immediately signaled for trainers to come on the field before the play was even over as Tattersall was down on the field.
Tattersall remained down for several minutes as players and coaches from both teams kneeled out of concern. He was strapped to a board and gave a thumbs up before being taken off on a cart. Cal said Tattersall was alert and has movement in his extremities. He was taken to the hospital out of precaution but was expected to be discharged.
“It’s been positive news,” Wilcox said. “Very scary. Anytime something like that happens there’s a lot of concern for him. Our thoughts and prayers are with him but we have got some positive news here in the last 10-15 minutes.”
TARGETING
USC lost defensive end Christian Rector on the opening drive for targeting on a hit against Cal running back Christopher Brown Jr. Brown didn’t return to the game but the Bears scored on DeShawn Collins' 5-yard run on the next play.
UP NEXT
USC: Host UCLA on Saturday.
California: Visit Stanford on Saturday.
CAL
Golden Bears
- TD (10 plays, 71 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 80-T.Clark. 80-T.Clark to CAL 35 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 35(14:42 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CAL 35(14:37 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark. Penalty on USC 8-C.Steele Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CAL 35. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 50(14:31 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to USC 32 for 18 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 32(14:06 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 32(13:59 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to USC 21 for 11 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao26-K.Mauga).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 21(13:22 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers pushed ob at USC 10 for 11 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 10(12:46 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to USC 14 for -4 yards (89-C.Rector).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 10(12:46 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to USC 14 for -4 yards. Penalty on USC 89-C.Rector Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at USC 10. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - CAL 5(12:09 - 1st) 26-D.Collins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:09 - 1st) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- TD (9 plays, 74 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:09 - 1st) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 44 yards from CAL 35. 70-J.McKenzie to USC 25 for 4 yards (15-B.Moos).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(12:01 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 27 for 2 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 27(11:30 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 48 for 21 yards (6-J.Hawkins19-C.Goode).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 48(11:06 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to USC 49 for 1 yard (8-K.Deng93-L.Bequette).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 49(10:39 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown runs ob at CAL 44 for 7 yards.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 2 - USC 44(10:18 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to CAL 21 for 23 yards (8-K.Deng).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 21(9:50 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown pushed ob at CAL 12 for 9 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - USC 12(9:15 - 1st) Penalty on USC 70-J.McKenzie False start 5 yards enforced at CAL 12. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 17(9:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to CAL 18 for -1 yard (6-J.Hawkins).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - USC 18(8:18 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:11 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 28 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:11 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to CAL 25 fair catch by 26-D.Collins.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(8:11 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk pushed ob at CAL 44 for 19 yards (8-C.Steele).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(8:11 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 25(7:48 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy pushed ob at CAL 30 for 5 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAL 30(7:11 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 34 for 4 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - CAL 34(6:29 - 1st) 37-S.Coutts punts 38 yards from CAL 34 to USC 28 fair catch by 8-A.St.Brown.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (4 plays, -11 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 28(6:21 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 28(6:15 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to USC 32 for 4 yards (89-E.Weaver90-B.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - USC 32(6:15 - 1st) Penalty on USC 83-J.Falo Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at USC 32. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 21 - USC 17(5:53 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - USC 17(5:48 - 1st) 24-B.Griffiths punts 44 yards from USC 17 to CAL 39 fair catch by 27-A.Davis.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 39(5:40 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Dancy.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - CAL 39(5:36 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 30 for -9 yards (91-B.Pili).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 19 - CAL 30(4:57 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - CAL 30(4:46 - 1st) 37-S.Coutts punts 40 yards from CAL 30. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 37 for 7 yards (55-L.Toailoa32-D.Scott).
USC
Trojans
- FG (8 plays, 40 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 37(4:32 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to USC 40 for 3 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 40(4:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to USC 48 for 8 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 48(3:24 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 49 for 1 yard (19-C.Goode).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - USC 49(2:48 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 40 for -9 yards (96-T.Paul).
|
+45 YD
|
3 & 18 - USC 40(2:15 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to CAL 15 for 45 yards (27-A.Davis).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 15(1:33 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to CAL 18 for -3 yards (55-L.Toailoa8-K.Deng).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - USC 18(0:59 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|
Sack
|
3 & 13 - USC 18(0:54 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis sacked at CAL 23 for -5 yards (8-K.Deng93-L.Bequette).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - USC 23(0:11 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- FG (14 plays, 57 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:07 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 64 yards from USC 35. 26-D.Collins to CAL 23 for 22 yards (25-B.Allen).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 23(0:01 - 1st) 26-D.Collins to CAL 31 for 8 yards (96-C.Tremblay).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CAL 31(15:00 - 2nd) 26-D.Collins to CAL 34 for 3 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAL 34(14:37 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 31 for -3 yards (96-C.Tremblay51-M.Tuipulotu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - CAL 31(13:54 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Duncan.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - CAL 31(13:50 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 2-J.Duncan. 2-J.Duncan to CAL 45 for 14 yards (8-C.Steele).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 45(13:21 - 2nd) 26-D.Collins pushed ob at USC 49 for 6 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAL 49(12:54 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers to USC 45 for 4 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 45(12:31 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy pushed ob at USC 34 for 11 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 34(12:01 - 2nd) 26-D.Collins pushed ob at USC 29 for 5 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CAL 29(11:24 - 2nd) 26-D.Collins to USC 29 for no gain (99-D.Jackson).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAL 29(10:43 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to USC 21 for 8 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 21(10:15 - 2nd) 26-D.Collins to USC 20 for 1 yard (34-E.Winston26-K.Mauga).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CAL 20(9:38 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Duncan.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CAL 20(9:33 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - CAL 20(9:27 - 2nd) 39-G.Thomas 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:22 - 2nd) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from CAL 35. 1-V.Jones to USC 24 for 24 yards (3-E.Hicks59-R.Puskas).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 24(9:15 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to USC 20 for -4 yards (89-E.Weaver19-C.Goode).
|
Sack
|
2 & 14 - USC 20(8:42 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 12 for -8 yards (97-A.Maldonado).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 22 - USC 12(8:09 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon to USC 23 for 11 yards (8-K.Deng).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - USC 23(7:30 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 54 yards from USC 23. 27-A.Davis pushed ob at CAL 42 for 19 yards (27-B.Perdue19-R.Goforth).
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 42(7:17 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges to USC 49 for 9 yards (7-C.Williams26-K.Mauga).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAL 49(6:44 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster to CAL 47 FUMBLES. 6-D.Modster to CAL 47 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CAL 47(6:00 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Moore.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - CAL 47(5:56 - 2nd) 37-S.Coutts punts 32 yards from CAL 47 to USC 21 fair catch by 8-A.St.Brown.
USC
Trojans
- TD (12 plays, 79 yards, 5:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 21(5:49 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to USC 26 for 5 yards (96-T.Paul).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 26(5:15 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to USC 30 for 4 yards (8-K.Deng).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 30(4:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to USC 31 for 1 yard (89-E.Weaver).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 31(3:54 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 40 for 9 yards (6-J.Hawkins19-C.Goode).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - USC 40(3:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to USC 40 for no gain (47-J.Tevis).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 40(3:07 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to CAL 48 for 12 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 48(2:44 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 48(2:38 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to CAL 31 for 17 yards (5-T.Turner7-C.Anusiem).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 31(2:10 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to CAL 30 for 1 yard (22-T.Beck).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 30(1:34 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to CAL 28 for 2 yards (55-L.Toailoa8-K.Deng).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - USC 28(0:53 - 2nd) Penalty on USC 7-S.Carr False start 5 yards enforced at CAL 28. No Play.
|
+33 YD
|
3 & 12 - USC 33(0:53 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:43 - 2nd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Halftime (1 plays, -6 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) 49-M.Brown kicks 42 yards from USC 35. 23-M.Dancy to CAL 41 for 18 yards (22-D.Hewett).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAL 41(0:37 - 2nd) 6-D.Modster sacked at CAL 35 for -6 yards (99-D.Jackson).
USC
Trojans
- TD (6 plays, 74 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 39 yards from CAL 35 to USC 26 fair catch by 70-J.McKenzie.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 26(15:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to USC 28 for 2 yards (93-L.Bequette90-B.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - USC 28(14:32 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 83-J.Falo. 83-J.Falo to USC 28 for no gain.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - USC 28(13:56 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 46 for 18 yards (5-T.Turner).
|
+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 46(13:23 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to CAL 4 for 50 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 4 - USC 4(13:03 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to CAL 8 for -4 yards (8-K.Deng).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 8(12:19 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:11 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:11 - 3rd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to CAL 25 fair catch by 27-A.Davis.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(12:11 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster complete to 2-J.Duncan. 2-J.Duncan pushed ob at CAL 34 for 9 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAL 34(11:40 - 3rd) 26-D.Collins to CAL 41 for 7 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAL 41(11:06 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster sacked at CAL 34 for -7 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 17 - CAL 34(10:24 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to CAL 37 for 3 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - CAL 37(9:45 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Duncan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - CAL 37(9:39 - 3rd) 37-S.Coutts punts 39 yards from CAL 37. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 37 for 13 yards (21-R.Walker).
USC
Trojans
- FG (5 plays, 55 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 37(9:26 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to CAL 18 for 45 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 18(8:59 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to CAL 14 for 4 yards (89-E.Weaver5-T.Turner).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 14(8:38 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to CAL 6 for 8 yards (22-T.Beck6-J.Hawkins). Penalty on USC 15-D.London Holding 10 yards enforced at CAL 12.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - USC 22(8:08 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to CAL 14 for 8 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - USC 14(7:33 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - USC 14(7:25 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Interception (7 plays, 52 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:20 - 3rd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to CAL 25 fair catch by 27-A.Davis.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(7:20 - 3rd) 26-D.Collins to CAL 32 for 7 yards (41-J.Falaniko).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAL 32(6:44 - 3rd) 26-D.Collins to CAL 36 for 4 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu91-B.Pili).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 36(6:07 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 43 for 7 yards (10-J.Houston26-K.Mauga).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAL 43(5:32 - 3rd) 26-D.Collins to CAL 45 for 2 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAL 45(4:55 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster to CAL 47 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 47(4:21 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - CAL 47(4:16 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-G.Johnson at USC 47. 9-G.Johnson pushed ob at CAL 23 for 30 yards.
USC
Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 23(4:04 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to CAL 9 for 14 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - USC 9(3:28 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to CAL 3 for 6 yards (3-E.Hicks89-E.Weaver).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - USC 3(2:45 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - USC 3(2:39 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman. Penalty on CAL 3-E.Hicks Pass interference 1 yards enforced at CAL 3. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - USC 2(2:34 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:29 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (10 plays, 13 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:29 - 3rd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to CAL 25 fair catch by 27-A.Davis.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(2:29 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster scrambles to CAL 32 for 7 yards (7-C.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAL 32(1:59 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster to CAL 34 for 2 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - CAL 34(1:24 - 3rd) Team penalty on USC 12 players 5 yards enforced at CAL 34. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 39(0:58 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster complete to 2-J.Duncan. 2-J.Duncan pushed ob at CAL 46 for 7 yards (7-C.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - CAL 46(0:31 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Young. Penalty on CAL 53-M.Saffell Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CAL 46. No Play.
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - CAL 41(0:26 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-I.Pola-Mao at USC 41. 21-I.Pola-Mao to CAL 35 FUMBLES (26-D.Collins). 72-M.Mettauer to CAL 35 for no gain. Penalty on USC 41-J.Falaniko Personal Foul declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 35(0:01 - 3rd) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Duncan.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAL 35(15:00 - 4th) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Collins.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - CAL 35(14:57 - 4th) 6-D.Modster scrambles to CAL 43 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - CAL 43(14:10 - 4th) Penalty on CAL 73-M.Cindric False start 5 yards enforced at CAL 43. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CAL 38(13:47 - 4th) 37-S.Coutts punts 36 yards from CAL 38 to USC 26 fair catch by 8-A.St.Brown.
USC
Trojans
- TD (6 plays, 74 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 26(13:39 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 48 for 22 yards (5-T.Turner).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 48(13:10 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to CAL 47 for 5 yards (8-K.Deng24-C.Bynum).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 47(12:27 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to CAL 15 for 32 yards (7-C.Anusiem89-E.Weaver).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 15(11:45 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to CAL 10 for 5 yards (8-K.Deng89-E.Weaver).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 10(11:02 - 4th) 23-K.Christon pushed ob at CAL 5 for 5 yards (89-E.Weaver).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - USC 5(10:17 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 83-J.Falo. 83-J.Falo runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:12 - 4th) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
CAL
Golden Bears
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:12 - 4th) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(10:12 - 4th) 26-D.Collins to CAL 41 for 16 yards (23-K.Makaula28-C.Pollard).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 41(9:46 - 4th) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 21-R.Walker. Penalty on USC 6-I.Taylor-Stuart Pass interference 9 yards enforced at CAL 41. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 50(9:42 - 4th) 26-D.Collins to USC 48 for 2 yards (91-B.Pili78-J.Tufele).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAL 48(9:05 - 4th) 6-D.Modster complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges to USC 34 for 14 yards (28-C.Pollard).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 34(8:34 - 4th) 26-D.Collins runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:24 - 4th) 39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:24 - 4th) 46-G.Siemieniec kicks 27 yards from CAL 35. 6-I.Taylor-Stuart to USC 38 for no gain (59-R.Puskas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 38(8:23 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to USC 41 for 3 yards (55-L.Toailoa47-J.Tevis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 41(7:45 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to USC 43 for 2 yards (30-J.Martin).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - USC 43(7:03 - 4th) 19-M.Fink to USC 45 for 2 yards (30-J.Martin42-C.Doughty).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - USC 45(6:18 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 53 yards from USC 45 to the CAL 2 downed by 21-I.Pola-Mao.
CAL
Golden Bears
- Punt (7 plays, 28 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 2(6:07 - 4th) 6-D.Modster complete to 2-J.Duncan. 2-J.Duncan pushed ob at CAL 11 for 9 yards (22-D.Hewett).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAL 11(5:41 - 4th) 26-D.Collins to CAL 14 for 3 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu78-J.Tufele).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAL 14(5:12 - 4th) 6-D.Modster sacked at CAL 12 for -2 yards (50-N.Figueroa).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - CAL 12(4:40 - 4th) 6-D.Modster complete to 2-J.Duncan. 2-J.Duncan to CAL 26 for 14 yards (23-K.Makaula).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 26(4:16 - 4th) 6-D.Modster complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to CAL 30 for 4 yards (22-D.Hewett).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CAL 30(3:43 - 4th) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 84-G.Reinwald.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CAL 30(3:38 - 4th) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Duncan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - CAL 30(3:33 - 4th) 37-S.Coutts punts 32 yards from CAL 30 to USC 38 fair catch by 8-A.St.Brown.
USC
Trojans
- End of Game (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 38(3:27 - 4th) 19-M.Fink to USC 39 for 1 yard (42-C.Doughty).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 39(2:44 - 4th) 27-Q.Jountti to USC 42 for 3 yards (98-B.Schrider).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - USC 42(2:00 - 4th) 27-Q.Jountti to USC 47 for 5 yards (55-L.Toailoa97-A.Maldonado).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - USC 47(1:12 - 4th) 27-Q.Jountti to CAL 47 for 6 yards (52-B.Croteau42-C.Doughty).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 47(0:38 - 4th) 19-M.Fink kneels at CAL 49 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|21
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|440
|237
|Total Plays
|62
|61
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|56
|135
|Rush Attempts
|27
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|384
|102
|Comp. - Att.
|29-35
|15-32
|Yards Per Pass
|11.0
|3.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-75
|3-11
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.3
|6-36.2
|Return Yards
|104
|59
|Punts - Returns
|2-20
|1-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-28
|2-40
|Int. - Returns
|2-56
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|384
|PASS YDS
|102
|
|
|56
|RUSH YDS
|135
|
|
|440
|TOTAL YDS
|237
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|29/35
|406
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|9
|44
|0
|23
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|9
|19
|1
|12
|
Q. Jountti 27 RB
|Q. Jountti
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
M. Fink 19 QB
|M. Fink
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|3
|-22
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
|M. Pittman Jr.
|11
|180
|1
|45
|
D. London 15 WR
|D. London
|6
|111
|1
|45
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|5
|85
|1
|50
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Falo 83 TE
|J. Falo
|2
|5
|1
|5
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
|J. Houston Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 99 DL
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 51 DL
|M. Tuipulotu
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Williams 7 CB
|C. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 9 CB
|G. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Makaula 23 S
|K. Makaula
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hewett 22 S
|D. Hewett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
|I. Pola-Mao
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Falaniko 41 LB
|J. Falaniko
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Taylor-Stuart 6 CB
|I. Taylor-Stuart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pollard 28 S
|C. Pollard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Winston 34 LB
|E. Winston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 50 DL
|N. Figueroa
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Tremblay 96 DL
|C. Tremblay
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Rector 89 DL
|C. Rector
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Steele 8 CB
|C. Steele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tufele 78 DL
|J. Tufele
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|2/2
|41
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Griffiths 24 P
|B. Griffiths
|3
|50.3
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
J. McKenzie 70 T
|J. McKenzie
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|
I. Taylor-Stuart 6 CB
|I. Taylor-Stuart
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|2
|10.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Modster 6 QB
|D. Modster
|11/22
|95
|0
|2
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|4/10
|33
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Collins 26 RB
|D. Collins
|15
|103
|2
|34
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|2
|29
|0
|18
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|4
|3
|0
|11
|
D. Modster 6 QB
|D. Modster
|8
|0
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Duncan 2 WR
|J. Duncan
|5
|53
|0
|14
|
J. Tonges 85 TE
|J. Tonges
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|3
|19
|0
|11
|
M. Polk 17 WR
|M. Polk
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
T. Clark 80 WR
|T. Clark
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Reinwald 84 TE
|G. Reinwald
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Moore 16 TE
|C. Moore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Collins 26 RB
|D. Collins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Weaver 89 LB
|E. Weaver
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Deng 8 LB
|K. Deng
|7-3
|0.5
|0
|
L. Toailoa 55 DE
|L. Toailoa
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
|Ja. Hawkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Turner III 5 S
|T. Turner III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks 3 CB
|E. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Beck 22 CB
|T. Beck
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Paul 96 LB
|T. Paul
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Martin 30 CB
|J. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tevis 47 DE
|J. Tevis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bequette 93 NT
|L. Bequette
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Maldonado 97 NT
|A. Maldonado
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Davis 27 S
|A. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawk Schrider 98 LB
|B. Hawk Schrider
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Doughty 42 LB
|C. Doughty
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 CB
|C. Bynum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 CB
|C. Anusiem
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 19 LB
|C. Goode
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Croteau 52 DE
|B. Croteau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 90 DL
|B. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Thomas 39 K
|G. Thomas
|1/1
|37
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Coutts 37 P
|S. Coutts
|6
|36.2
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Collins 26 RB
|D. Collins
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Davis 27 S
|A. Davis
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
