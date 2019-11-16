|
|FLA
|MIZZOU
Trask, stingy defense lead Florida over Missouri, 23-6
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Nothing about Kyle Trask’s path to becoming Florida’s starting quarterback was easy. Something as trivial as a sluggish first half doesn’t rattle him.
Trask threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter to help No. 11 Florida shake free of Missouri 23-6 on Saturday.
The former high school backup, who took over for the Gators after an injury to Feleipe Franks earlier this season, completed 23 of 35 passes for 282 yards. That was plenty of offense for Florida (9-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference), which held Missouri to 204 total yards.
“My whole journey to get to where I am, I’ve definitely learned a lot of lessons that have sharpened my character. Patience is one thing I’ve learned along the way,” Trask said.
Linebacker Jon Greenard spent most of the day in the Tigers’ backfield, finishing with two sacks and five tackles for loss. The Tigers (5-5, 2-4) have lost four straight games and haven’t scored a touchdown in the last two.
“Didn’t do enough pass game or run game,�� Missouri coach Barry Odom said. “Converting on third downs, we came up short. Lot of questions. We’ve got answers, but we’ve got to go execute.”
Florida led 6-3 after a first half in which the teams combined for 10 punts. The Gators struggled up front offensively in the first half, allowing four sacks to a team that had only 14 sacks on the season entering the game. They gained just 29 yards on the ground before intermission and finished with 56 rushing yards.
It was a similar story for Missouri, which welcomed Kelly Bryant back at quarterback after he missed last week’s game at Georgia with a hamstring injury. Bryant repeatedly slipped out of the arms of blitzers to extend plays, but the Tigers struggled to put drives together without any help from its running game. Bryant completed 25 of 38 passes for 204 yards and one interception. Missouri’s only scores came on two Tucker McCann field goals.
The Gators finally got going in the third quarter when Trask connected with Josh Hammond for a 34-yard touchdown pass and hit Lamical Perine for a 15-yard TD. Van Jefferson finished with six catches for 82 yards, and Trevon Grimes had three catches for 66 yards.
“We’ve had a couple games like this where it was a little bit of a slow start this season,” Trask said. “It taught our guys to stick with it. That’s why we’re never panicking, even in a situation like this where it’s so low-scoring at halftime and it seems like there’s not a lot positive going on.”
BIG PICTURE
Florida: The Gators stayed in the hunt for a 10-win season, a New Year’s Six bowl berth for the second year in a row and an SEC East title if Georgia losses two more conference games. Second-year coach Dan Mullen is 19-5 at the school, putting Florida’s program on its firmest footing since the end of the Urban Meyer era in 2010.
Missouri: The Tigers had been two different teams this season based on the location of the game. Entering Saturday’s game, they averaged 40.4 points in five home victories and 13 points in four road losses. The performance against the Gators showed Missouri’s offense has bigger problems than location.
UP NEXT
Missouri: The Tigers will play Tennessee on Saturday in their home finale.
Florida: The Gators have a week off before finishing the regular season on Nov. 30 at home against Florida State.
FLA
Gators
- FG (6 plays, 45 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson pushed ob at FLA 45 for 20 yards (8-J.Ware).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(14:38 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 45(14:34 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to MIZ 37 for 18 yards (8-J.Ware).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(14:11 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to MIZ 34 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - FLA 34(13:40 - 1st) 11-K.Trask sacked at MIZ 42 for -8 yards (78-K.Whiteside).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 15 - FLA 42(12:57 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson runs ob at MIZ 30 for 12 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - FLA 30(12:17 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:11 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 64 yards from FLA 35 to MIZ 1. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(12:11 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie pushed ob at MIZ 24 for -1 yard (1-C.Henderson).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 24(11:50 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 22 for -2 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MIZZOU 22(11:06 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - MIZZOU 22(11:00 - 1st) 19-T.McCann punts 50 yards from MIZ 22. 16-F.Swain to FLA 28 for no gain (20-K.Oliver).
FLA
Gators
- Punt (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 28(10:51 - 1st) 1-K.Toney to MIZ 47 for 25 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FLA 47(10:24 - 1st) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 45 for -8 yards (78-K.Whiteside).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 18 - FLA 45(9:44 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to MIZ 45 for 10 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FLA 45(9:07 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - FLA 45(9:01 - 1st) 43-T.Townsend punts 30 yards from MIZ 45 to MIZ 15 fair catch by 17-R.Floyd.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (8 plays, 30 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(8:53 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant to MIZ 12 for -3 yards (51-V.Miller).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - MIZZOU 12(8:18 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MIZ 21 for 9 yards (31-S.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 21(7:42 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant to MIZ 25 for 4 yards (58-J.Greenard).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(7:18 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam pushed ob at MIZ 34 for 9 yards (33-D.Reese II).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 34(6:52 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 41 for 7 yards (21-T.Dean).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(6:33 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 41 for no gain (33-D.Reese II).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(6:05 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant sacked at MIZ 38 for -3 yards (58-J.Greenard).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIZZOU 38(5:25 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant to MIZ 45 for 7 yards (98-L.Ancrum).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 45(4:43 - 1st) 19-T.McCann punts 35 yards from MIZ 45 out of bounds at the FLA 20.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(4:33 - 1st) 5-E.Jones to FLA 30 for 10 yards (21-C.Holmes).
|
-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 30(4:08 - 1st) 1-K.Toney to FLA 22 for -8 yards (21-C.Holmes).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 18 - FLA 22(3:31 - 1st) 5-E.Jones to FLA 36 for 14 yards (3-R.Perkins58-D.Nicholson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FLA 36(2:41 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Perine.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - FLA 36(2:36 - 1st) 43-T.Townsend punts 54 yards from FLA 36. 17-R.Floyd runs ob at MIZ 11 for 1 yard.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (9 plays, 39 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 11(2:28 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 22 for 11 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 22(2:11 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 25 for 3 yards (51-V.Miller).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 25(1:59 - 1st) Penalty on FLA 55-K.Campbell Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MIZ 25. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(1:54 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam pushed ob at MIZ 48 for 8 yards (51-V.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 48(1:37 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to FLA 50 for 2 yards (55-K.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(1:03 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(0:58 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to FLA 45 for 5 yards (31-S.Davis).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 45(0:39 - 1st) Team penalty on MIZ False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 45. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(0:18 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(0:12 - 1st) 19-T.McCann punts 50 yards from FLA 50 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (7 plays, 28 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(0:04 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to FLA 30 for 10 yards (21-C.Holmes).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 30(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to FLA 39 for 9 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - FLA 39(14:12 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 39 for no gain (78-K.Whiteside).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 39(13:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to FLA 41 for 2 yards (78-K.Whiteside).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 41(13:06 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to FLA 48 for 7 yards (8-J.Ware).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - FLA 48(12:31 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FLA 48(12:23 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - FLA 48(12:17 - 2nd) 43-T.Townsend punts 42 yards from FLA 48 to MIZ 10 fair catch by 17-R.Floyd.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- FG (5 plays, 71 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 10(12:09 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance to MIZ 34 for 24 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(11:42 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to FLA 22 for 44 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 22(11:21 - 2nd) 28-D.Downing to FLA 29 for -7 yards (34-L.Brunson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 17 - MIZZOU 29(11:04 - 2nd) 28-D.Downing to FLA 26 for 3 yards (88-A.Shuler).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - MIZZOU 26(10:18 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam to FLA 19 for 7 yards (5-K.Elam).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 19(9:42 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
FLA
Gators
- FG (5 plays, 53 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:36 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(9:36 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes pushed ob at FLA 42 for 17 yards (8-J.Ware).
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 42(9:09 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to MIZ 17 for 41 yards (20-K.Oliver).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 17(8:36 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 17(8:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - FLA 17(8:25 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask sacked at MIZ 22 for -5 yards (1-J.Elliott).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - FLA 22(7:39 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:34 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(7:34 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 29 for 4 yards (31-S.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 29(7:09 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 30 for 1 yard (56-T.Slaton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(6:27 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 34-L.Rountree.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(6:19 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann punts 37 yards from MIZ 30 to FLA 33 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 33(6:10 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 35 for 2 yards (1-J.Elliott).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 35(5:40 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 40 for 5 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FLA 40(5:00 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 40 for no gain (1-J.Elliott).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - FLA 40(4:24 - 2nd) 43-T.Townsend punts 45 yards from FLA 40 to MIZ 15 fair catch by 17-R.Floyd.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(4:16 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 15 for no gain (56-T.Slaton).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(3:42 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant scrambles to MIZ 23 for 8 yards (56-T.Slaton).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 23(3:07 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant to MIZ 20 for -3 yards (58-J.Greenard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 20(2:27 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann punts 46 yards from MIZ 20 Downed at the FLA 34.
FLA
Gators
- Halftime (6 plays, -5 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 34(2:13 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine pushed ob at FLA 38 for 4 yards (8-J.Ware).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FLA 38(1:47 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - FLA 38(1:42 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts. Penalty on MIZ 20-K.Oliver Holding 10 yards enforced at FLA 38. Penalty on FLA 8-T.Grimes Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FLA 48. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 33(1:37 - 2nd) 1-K.Toney to FLA 33 for no gain (3-R.Perkins).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - FLA 33(1:05 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 25 for -8 yards (93-T.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 18 - FLA 25(0:18 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain to FLA 29 for 4 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - FLA 29(0:11 - 2nd) 43-T.Townsend punts 71 yards from FLA 29 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 64 yards from FLA 35. 1-T.Badie pushed ob at MIZ 31 for 30 yards (27-D.Pierce).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(14:54 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance. Penalty on FLA 41-J.Houston Offside 5 yards enforced at MIZ 31. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIZZOU 36(14:49 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 31 for -5 yards (58-J.Greenard).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(14:17 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 33 for 2 yards (51-V.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 33(13:31 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant scrambles pushed ob at MIZ 33 for no gain (11-M.Diabate). Penalty on FLA 11-M.Diabate Personal Foul offsetting. Penalty on MIZ 80-M.Swinson Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIZZOU 33(13:11 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann punts 27 yards from MIZ 33 out of bounds at the FLA 40.
FLA
Gators
- TD (3 plays, 60 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 40(13:02 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to FLA 38 for -2 yards (20-K.Oliver).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - FLA 38(12:22 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson runs ob at MIZ 49 for 13 yards. Penalty on MIZ 93-T.Williams Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at MIZ 49.
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 34(12:02 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 10-J.Hammond. 10-J.Hammond runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:56 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:56 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(11:56 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 30 for 5 yards (41-J.Houston).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(11:36 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(11:25 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gicinto.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(11:17 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann punts 53 yards from MIZ 30 out of bounds at the FLA 17.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 17(11:06 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland pushed ob at FLA 21 for 4 yards (8-J.Ware).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 21(10:36 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 23 for 2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - FLA 23(9:48 - 3rd) Penalty on FLA 72-S.Forsythe False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 23. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FLA 18(9:28 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - FLA 18(9:23 - 3rd) 43-T.Townsend punts 28 yards from FLA 18 Downed at the FLA 46.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- FG (6 plays, 36 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(9:11 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance to FLA 32 for 14 yards (21-T.Dean).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(8:48 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant to FLA 23 for 9 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 23(8:28 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to FLA 23 for no gain (17-Z.Carter). Penalty on FLA 17-Z.Carter Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 12 yards enforced at FLA 23.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 11(8:11 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant sacked at FLA 20 for -9 yards. Penalty on MIZ 7-K.Bryant Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at FLA 20. (58-J.Greenard).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - MIZZOU 20(8:05 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant scrambles pushed ob at FLA 15 for 5 yards (51-V.Miller).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 14 - MIZZOU 15(7:36 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to FLA 10 for 5 yards (33-D.Reese II).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 10(6:54 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
FLA
Gators
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:49 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(6:49 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts pushed ob at FLA 49 for 24 yards (32-N.Bolton). Penalty on FLA 8-T.Grimes Pass interference 12 yards enforced at FLA 25. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 22 - FLA 13(6:28 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 10-J.Hammond. 10-J.Hammond to FLA 24 for 11 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - FLA 24(5:46 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to FLA 31 for 7 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - FLA 31(5:05 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to FLA 43 for 12 yards (21-C.Holmes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 43(4:29 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 43(4:23 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to MIZ 32 for 25 yards (20-K.Oliver).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 32(4:03 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to MIZ 24 for 8 yards (21-C.Holmes).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 24(3:40 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to MIZ 15 for 9 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 15(3:04 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Perine.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 15(3:04 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:58 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (10 plays, 13 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:58 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(2:58 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(2:47 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gicinto.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(2:42 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 14-D.Gicinto. 14-D.Gicinto to MIZ 37 for 12 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(2:16 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(2:09 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant to MIZ 45 for 8 yards (29-J.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 45(1:24 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant scrambles runs ob at MIZ 48 for 3 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(0:58 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant sacked at MIZ 40 for -8 yards (56-T.Slaton).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 18 - MIZZOU 40(0:08 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 45 for 5 yards (51-V.Miller29-J.Taylor).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIZZOU 45(15:00 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at FLA 43 for 12 yards (2-M.Wilson). Team penalty on MIZ Illegal formation declined. Penalty on MIZ 79-L.Borom Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 45. Penalty on MIZ 59-C.Cook Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIZ 35.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 38 - MIZZOU 20(14:31 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 26 for 6 yards (33-D.Reese II).
|
Punt
|
4 & 32 - MIZZOU 26(13:51 - 4th) 19-T.McCann punts 40 yards from MIZ 26 out of bounds at the FLA 34.
FLA
Gators
- FG (7 plays, 61 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 34(13:40 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts pushed ob at FLA 37 for 3 yards (3-R.Perkins).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 37(13:09 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to FLA 41 for 4 yards (90-M.Utsey).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - FLA 41(12:31 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to FLA 46 for 5 yards (3-R.Perkins).
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(12:10 - 4th) 5-E.Jones complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to MIZ 6 for 48 yards (3-R.Perkins).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - FLA 6(11:40 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to MIZ 5 for 1 yard (93-T.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FLA 5(10:52 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FLA 5(10:47 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - FLA 5(10:42 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:37 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(10:37 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Okwuegbunam.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(10:32 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie pushed ob at MIZ 29 for 4 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 29(10:05 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 40 for 11 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(9:45 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 43 for 3 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 43(9:23 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam to MIZ 45 for 2 yards (33-D.Reese II).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 45(8:52 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant to MIZ 42 for -3 yards (58-J.Greenard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIZZOU 42(8:31 - 4th) 19-T.McCann punts 38 yards from MIZ 42 to FLA 20 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(8:24 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to FLA 24 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 24(7:41 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 29 for 5 yards (1-J.Elliott).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 29(6:54 - 4th) 8-T.Grimes to FLA 25 for -4 yards (20-K.Oliver).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - FLA 25(6:17 - 4th) 43-T.Townsend punts 59 yards from FLA 25. 17-R.Floyd pushed ob at MIZ 23 for 7 yards (89-T.Cleveland).
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(6:03 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(5:58 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance to MIZ 30 for 7 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 30(5:27 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 30(5:18 - 4th) 19-T.McCann punts 35 yards from MIZ 30 to FLA 35 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(5:12 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to FLA 41 for 6 yards (97-A.Byers).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 41(4:25 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to FLA 38 for -3 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - FLA 38(3:39 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to FLA 43 for 5 yards (58-D.Nicholson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - FLA 43(2:55 - 4th) 43-T.Townsend punts 37 yards from FLA 43 out of bounds at the MIZ 20.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Interception (9 plays, 12 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(2:44 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance to MIZ 33 for 13 yards (41-J.Houston).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(2:21 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant complete to 28-D.Downing. 28-D.Downing to MIZ 35 for 2 yards (97-K.Bogle).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 35(1:45 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant complete to 28-D.Downing. 28-D.Downing to MIZ 42 for 7 yards (41-J.Houston).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 42(1:26 - 4th) 28-D.Downing to MIZ 47 for 5 yards (31-S.Davis).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(1:06 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox pushed ob at FLA 45 for 8 yards (23-J.Hill).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 45(0:57 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant scrambles runs ob at FLA 41 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(0:48 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Downing.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(0:40 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant complete to 28-D.Downing. 28-D.Downing to FLA 37 for 4 yards (23-J.Hill).
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 37(0:36 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gicinto INTERCEPTED by 3-M.Wilson at FLA 32. 3-M.Wilson to FLA 32 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|15
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|5-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|357
|245
|Total Plays
|62
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|56
|52
|Rush Attempts
|26
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|1.8
|Net Yards Passing
|301
|193
|Comp. - Att.
|24-36
|25-39
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-64
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-45.8
|10-41.1
|Return Yards
|0
|38
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-30
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|301
|PASS YDS
|193
|
|
|56
|RUSH YDS
|52
|
|
|357
|TOTAL YDS
|245
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|6
|39
|0
|14
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|3
|17
|0
|25
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|4
|16
|0
|9
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|3
|4
|0
|2
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|2
|3
|0
|6
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|6
|-17
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|6
|82
|0
|20
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|3
|66
|0
|41
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|1
|48
|0
|48
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|2
|45
|1
|34
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|4
|38
|0
|25
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|4
|24
|1
|15
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|3
|23
|0
|10
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greenard 58 LB
|J. Greenard
|6-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Reese II 33 LB
|D. Reese II
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 31 DB
|S. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 1 DB
|C. Henderson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 21 DB
|T. Dean III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 DB
|J. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ancrum 98 DL
|L. Ancrum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brunson 34 LB
|L. Brunson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shuler 88 DL
|A. Shuler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 97 LB
|K. Bogle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 29 DB
|J. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|3/3
|47
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 43 P
|T. Townsend
|8
|45.8
|4
|71
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Bryant 7 QB
|K. Bryant
|25/39
|204
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|7
|30
|0
|11
|
K. Bryant 7 QB
|K. Bryant
|15
|19
|0
|9
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|4
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|3
|1
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Nance 4 WR
|J. Nance
|4
|58
|0
|24
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|4
|53
|0
|44
|
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
|A. Okwuegbunam
|4
|26
|0
|9
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|5
|20
|0
|7
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
D. Gicinto 14 WR
|D. Gicinto
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ware 8 DB
|J. Ware
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 3 S
|R. Perkins
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 21 DB
|C. Holmes
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 18 S
|J. Bledsoe
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 1 DL
|J. Elliott
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Whiteside 78 DL
|K. Whiteside
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Williams 93 DL
|T. Williams
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Utsey 90 DL
|M. Utsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nicholson 58 LB
|D. Nicholson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|2/2
|37
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|10
|41.1
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Floyd 17 DB
|R. Floyd
|2
|4.0
|7
|0
