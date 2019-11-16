Drive Chart
TROY
TXSTSM

No Text

Barker throws record 6 TD passes; Troy routs Texas St. 63-27

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) Kaleb Barker threw for 363 yards and a program-record six touchdown passes to lead Troy in a 63-27 rout of Texas State on Saturday.

Troy (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) has scored 30 points or more in five straight games for the first time since 2013, and has beaten Texas State (3-7, 2-4) in eight consecutive games.

Barker completed 30 of 43 passes that included two scores to Trevon Woolfolk, and one each to four different receivers. Jabir Daughtry-Frye and Woolfolk also had touchdown runs for the Trojans.

Barker threw five touchdown passes in the first half, and his sixth midway through the third quarter. Sim Byrd accounted for six touchdowns twice in 1968 for Troy.

The Trojans put up 471 yards of offense, snapping its 500-yard mark in three straight games. They had 603 yards in last week's win over Georgia Southern.

Tyler Vitt was 29-of-44 passing for 263 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes but was intercepted four times for Texas State.

TROY Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 14-J.Rowland kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(15:00 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 28 for 3 yards (84-A.Lewis).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 28
(14:30 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 26 for -2 yards (16-J.Waddy).
+6 YD
3 & 9 - TROY 26
(13:59 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 32 for 6 yards (15-J.Morris).
Punt
4 & 3 - TROY 32
(13:21 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter punts 44 yards from TRY 32. 80-H.White to TXST 34 for 10 yards (46-W.Pritchett).

TXSTSM Bobcats
- FG (11 plays, 50 yards, 5:38 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34
(13:12 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 37 for 3 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 37
(12:43 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to TRY 47 for 16 yards (10-W.Sunderland).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47
(12:18 - 1st) 25-A.Taylor to TRY 45 for 2 yards (31-A.Smiley).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 45
(12:00 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TRY 41 for 4 yards (2-C.Martial8-T.Harris).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 41
(11:20 - 1st) 25-A.Taylor to TRY 35 for 6 yards (2-C.Martial94-T.Sailo).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(11:00 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TRY 26 for 9 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
+14 YD
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 26
(10:33 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TRY 12 for 14 yards (19-D.Pettus).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 12
(10:00 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to TRY 8 for 4 yards (7-K.Robertson16-J.Dunmore). Penalty on TXST 71-T.Heitmeier Holding 10 yards enforced at TRY 12. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - TXSTSM 22
(9:32 - 1st) 25-A.Taylor to TRY 20 for 2 yards (10-W.Sunderland30-J.Hines).
+4 YD
2 & 18 - TXSTSM 20
(8:57 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 25-A.Taylor. 25-A.Taylor to TRY 16 for 4 yards (7-K.Robertson).
No Gain
3 & 14 - TXSTSM 16
(8:20 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to TRY 16 for no gain (2-C.Martial).
Field Goal
4 & 14 - TXSTSM 16
(7:34 - 1st) 14-J.Rowland 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

TROY Trojans
- TD (12 plays, 83 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:30 - 1st) 14-J.Rowland kicks 64 yards from TXST 35. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 17 for 16 yards (2-A.Pacheco27-L.Harris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 17
(7:23 - 1st) 1-K.Geiger to TRY 17 for no gain (6-A.Taylor).
+16 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 17
(6:58 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 33 for 16 yards (16-J.Waddy2-A.Pacheco).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33
(6:25 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 41 for 8 yards (15-J.Morris).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 41
(6:05 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 47 for 6 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(5:48 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TXST 42 for 11 yards (16-J.Waddy).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 42
(5:33 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to TXST 32 for 10 yards (6-A.Taylor).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 32
(5:22 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 5-J.Daughtry-Frye. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TXST 25 for 7 yards (15-J.Morris).
+16 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 25
(5:16 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TXST 9 for 16 yards (20-K.Winters).
Penalty
1 & 9 - TROY 9
(4:55 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 79-A.Stidham False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 9. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 14 - TROY 14
(4:39 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TXST 13 for 1 yard (11-I.Davis24-J.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 13 - TROY 13
(3:57 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
+13 YD
3 & 13 - TROY 13
(3:51 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 33-T.Woolfolk. 33-T.Woolfolk runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:39 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Interception (6 plays, 34 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:39 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 52 yards from TRY 35 to TXST 13 fair catch by 97-E.Galvan-Vazquez.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13
(3:44 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 18 for 5 yards (16-J.Dunmore).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 18
(3:10 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 24 for 6 yards (8-T.Harris).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24
(2:47 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 38 for 14 yards (31-A.Smiley7-K.Robertson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38
(2:10 - 1st) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 41 for 3 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt2-C.Martial).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 41
(1:36 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 24-C.Twyford.
Int
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 41
(1:33 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-C.Martial at TRY 47. 2-C.Martial to TRY 47 for no gain (80-H.White).

TROY Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 53 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+27 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(1:23 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 17-S.Letton. 17-S.Letton to TXST 26 for 27 yards (6-A.Taylor24-J.Smith).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 26
(1:06 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TXST 20 for 6 yards (9-B.London).
Penalty
2 & 4 - TROY 20
(0:48 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Eafford. Penalty on TXST 13-T.Graham Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 20. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - TROY 5
(0:44 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TXST 3 for 2 yards (9-B.London88-C.Patton).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 3
(0:06 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:03 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- TD (4 plays, 57 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:03 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 61 yards from TRY 35. 13-D.Mask to TXST 43 for 39 yards (18-R.Steward).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(15:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 24-C.Twyford. 24-C.Twyford to TRY 49 for 8 yards (19-D.Pettus).
+17 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 49
(14:30 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TRY 32 for 17 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32
(14:05 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TRY 21 for 11 yards (11-O.Fletcher16-J.Dunmore).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 21
(13:36 - 2nd) 23-R.Brown runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:30 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:30 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 17 yards from TXST 35 to the TRY 48 downed by 42-P.Richardson to TRY 48 for no gain.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 48
(13:27 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 47 for -1 yard (12-C.Lewis).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 47
(12:59 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker to TXST 48 for 5 yards (30-N.Daniels).
No Gain
3 & 6 - TROY 48
(12:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
Penalty
4 & 6 - TROY 48
(12:17 - 2nd) Team penalty on TRY Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TXST 48. No Play.
Punt
4 & 11 - TROY 47
(12:17 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 42 yards from TRY 47. 80-H.White to TXST 27 for 16 yards (46-W.Pritchett).

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27
(12:05 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 27 for no gain (2-C.Martial).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 27
(11:32 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 29 for 2 yards (10-W.Sunderland). Penalty on TXST 3-J.Haydel Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 29.
-2 YD
2 & 18 - TXSTSM 19
(11:10 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 17 for -2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 20 - TXSTSM 17
(10:31 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Jantz. Penalty on TRY 10-W.Sunderland Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXST 17.
No Gain
3 & 20 - TXSTSM 17
(10:26 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Jantz.
Punt
4 & 20 - TXSTSM 17
(10:26 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 33 yards from TXST 17 to TXST 50 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.

TROY Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 50 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 50
(10:20 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Daughtry-Frye.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 50
(10:14 - 2nd) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TXST 37 for 13 yards (9-B.London2-A.Pacheco).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(9:52 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 37
(9:42 - 2nd) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TXST 38 for -1 yard (18-F.Griffin30-N.Daniels).
+38 YD
3 & 11 - TROY 38
(9:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:56 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:56 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 57 yards from TRY 35. 13-D.Mask to TXST 31 for 23 yards (8-T.Harris4-C.Slocum). Penalty on TXST 27-L.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 21
(8:47 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 21
(8:39 - 2nd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 23 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial).
No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 23
(8:15 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
Punt
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 23
(8:10 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards from TXST 23 to TRY 43 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.

TROY Trojans
- TD (6 plays, 57 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43
(8:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TXST 48 for 9 yards.
+24 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 48
(7:50 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TXST 24 for 24 yards (25-A.Taylor).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 24
(7:33 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 24
(7:27 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TXST 15 for 9 yards (24-J.Smith).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 15
(7:08 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker to TXST 13 for 2 yards (91-J.Revels).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 13
(6:41 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 33-T.Woolfolk. 33-T.Woolfolk runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:34 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Interception (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:34 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(6:34 - 2nd) 23-R.Brown to TXST 28 for 3 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 28
(6:07 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 35 for 7 yards (8-T.Harris).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(5:33 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 34 for -1 yard (8-T.Harris).
Penalty
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 34
(4:57 - 2nd) Penalty on TXST 55-A.Brewer False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 34. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 16 - TXSTSM 29
(4:32 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 35 for 6 yards (58-T.Mathis).
Int
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(3:39 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-T.Harris at TXST 47. 8-T.Harris to TXST 47 for no gain.

TROY Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 47 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(3:30 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TXST 33 for 14 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 33
(3:15 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Daughtry-Frye.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 33
(3:10 - 2nd) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TXST 33 FUMBLES (88-C.Patton). 7-K.Barker to TXST 36 for no gain.
+35 YD
3 & 13 - TROY 36
(2:40 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TXST 1 for 35 yards (15-J.Morris).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - TROY 1
(2:23 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:20 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:20 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(2:20 - 2nd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 33 for 8 yards (2-C.Martial).
No Gain
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 33
(2:01 - 2nd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 33 for no gain (31-A.Smiley).
Sack
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 33
(1:32 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt sacked at TXST 26 for -7 yards (5-W.Choloh).
Punt
4 & 9 - TXSTSM 26
(1:21 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 41 yards from TXST 26 to TRY 33 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.

TROY Trojans
- Downs (6 plays, 5 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 33
(1:14 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 33
(1:08 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TXST 48 for 19 yards (16-J.Waddy). Penalty on TXST 18-F.Griffin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXST 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 33
(0:59 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 33
(0:55 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
No Gain
3 & 10 - TROY 33
(0:50 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
Sack
4 & 10 - TROY 33
(0:46 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker sacked at TXST 38 for -5 yards FUMBLES (18-F.Griffin). 7-K.Barker to TXST 38 for no gain.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Halftime (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38
(0:40 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 41 for 3 yards.
Sack
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 41
(0:29 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt sacked at TXST 34 for -7 yards (30-J.Hines).

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Downs (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 60 yards from TRY 35. 80-H.White to TXST 27 for 22 yards (8-T.Harris).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27
(14:55 - 3rd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 41 for 14 yards (16-J.Dunmore).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41
(14:05 - 3rd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 44 for 3 yards (5-W.Choloh31-A.Smiley).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 44
(13:55 - 3rd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 47 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial).
No Gain
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 47
(13:36 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
+1 YD
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 47
(13:31 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 23-R.Brown. 23-R.Brown to TXST 48 for 1 yard (7-K.Robertson).

TROY Trojans
- TD (11 plays, 48 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 48
(13:25 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TXST 45 for 3 yards (88-C.Patton).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 45
(12:55 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TXST 44 for 1 yard (18-F.Griffin).
+15 YD
3 & 6 - TROY 44
(12:17 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to TXST 29 for 15 yards (2-A.Pacheco). Team penalty on TXST Offside declined.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 29
(11:48 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TXST 25 for 4 yards (20-K.Winters).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 25
(11:30 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TXST 20 for 5 yards (6-A.Taylor).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 20
(11:08 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TXST 13 for 7 yards (16-J.Waddy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 13
(10:41 - 3rd) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TXST 13 for no gain (18-F.Griffin).
Penalty
2 & 10 - TROY 13
(10:03 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd. Penalty on TXST 15-J.Morris Pass interference 11 yards enforced at TXST 13. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 2 - TROY 2
(9:58 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
No Gain
2 & 2 - TROY 2
(9:53 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 2
(9:48 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:42 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- FG (6 plays, 57 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:42 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(9:42 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 32 for 7 yards (7-K.Robertson10-W.Sunderland).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 32
(9:18 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to TXST 39 for 7 yards (10-W.Sunderland).
+40 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39
(8:55 - 3rd) 23-R.Brown to TRY 21 for 40 yards (19-D.Pettus).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 21
(8:36 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 21
(8:27 - 3rd) 23-R.Brown to TRY 18 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial94-T.Sailo).
No Gain
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 18
(7:59 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - TXSTSM 18
(7:51 - 3rd) 14-J.Rowland 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

TROY Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:46 - 3rd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 61 yards from TXST 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 26 for 22 yards (16-J.Waddy30-N.Daniels).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 26
(7:37 - 3rd) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 28 for 2 yards (30-N.Daniels12-C.Lewis).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 28
(7:08 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis to TRY 35 for 7 yards (6-A.Taylor).
No Gain
3 & 1 - TROY 35
(6:40 - 3rd) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 35 for no gain (18-F.Griffin).
Punt
4 & 1 - TROY 35
(6:01 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 48 yards from TRY 35 to TXST 17 fair catch by 80-H.White.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- TD (9 plays, 83 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17
(5:55 - 3rd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 15 for -2 yards (7-K.Robertson).
+17 YD
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 15
(5:27 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 32 for 17 yards (7-K.Robertson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32
(5:00 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to TXST 41 for 9 yards (31-A.Smiley).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 41
(4:30 - 3rd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 43 for 2 yards (5-W.Choloh).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(4:00 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 23-R.Brown. 23-R.Brown to TXST 44 for 1 yard (94-T.Sailo).
Penalty
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 44
(3:32 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Hays. Penalty on TRY 16-J.Dunmore Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 44. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41
(3:26 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 25-A.Taylor. 25-A.Taylor to TRY 39 for 2 yards (35-C.Willis).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 39
(2:54 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 15-B.Aragon. 15-B.Aragon to TRY 35 for 4 yards (7-K.Robertson).
+35 YD
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 35
(2:15 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:08 - 3rd) 14-J.Rowland extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- TD (9 plays, 82 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:08 - 3rd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 58 yards from TXST 35. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 18 for 11 yards (5-K.Anderson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 18
(2:02 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 29 for 11 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 29
(1:49 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 30 for 1 yard (12-C.Lewis).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 30
(1:19 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 32 for 2 yards (18-F.Griffin).
Penalty
3 & 7 - TROY 32
(0:45 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd. Penalty on TXST 15-J.Morris Pass interference 6 yards enforced at TRY 32. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 38
(0:45 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 41 for 3 yards (24-J.Smith).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 41
(15:00 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 44 for 3 yards (18-F.Griffin).
+39 YD
3 & 4 - TROY 44
(14:29 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 5-J.Daughtry-Frye. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TXST 17 for 39 yards (24-J.Smith).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 17
(13:53 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to TXST 6 for 11 yards (6-A.Taylor).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - TROY 6
(13:32 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:26 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:26 - 4th) 99-E.Legassey kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to TXST 25 fair catch by 97-E.Galvan-Vazquez.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(13:26 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 40 for 15 yards (8-T.Harris16-J.Dunmore).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40
(13:02 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 47 for 7 yards (35-C.Willis).
No Gain
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 47
(12:39 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
No Gain
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 47
(12:33 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete.
Punt
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 47
(12:23 - 4th) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 38 yards from TXST 47 to TRY 15 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.

TROY Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 15
(12:16 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 17 for 2 yards (9-B.London91-J.Revels).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 17
(11:41 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 33-T.Woolfolk. 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 19 for 2 yards (20-K.Winters).
-4 YD
3 & 6 - TROY 19
(11:07 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 33-T.Woolfolk. 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 15 for -4 yards (9-B.London).
Punt
4 & 10 - TROY 15
(10:25 - 4th) 99-E.Legassey punts 35 yards from TRY 15 Downed at the TXST 50.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- TD (2 plays, 50 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 50
(10:10 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to TRY 39 for 11 yards (18-R.Steward).
+39 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39
(9:50 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks runs 39 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TRY Pass interference declined.
PAT Good
(9:40 - 4th) 14-J.Rowland extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:40 - 4th) 14-J.Rowland kicks 62 yards from TXST 35. 2-R.Todd to TXST 47 for 50 yards (16-J.Waddy).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(9:31 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to TXST 42 for 5 yards (40-M.Alley).
No Gain
2 & 5 - TROY 42
(8:49 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to TXST 42 for no gain (95-N.Ezidore).
No Gain
3 & 5 - TROY 42
(8:02 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
Punt
4 & 5 - TROY 42
(7:54 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter punts 31 yards from TXST 42 to TXST 11 fair catch by 80-H.White.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Interception (3 plays, 50 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 11
(7:46 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 25-A.Taylor.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 11
(7:39 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 25-A.Taylor. 25-A.Taylor to TXST 16 for 5 yards (19-D.Pettus58-T.Mathis).
Int
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 16
(7:08 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 10-W.Sunderland at TXST 38. 10-W.Sunderland to TXST 39 for -1 yard.

TROY Trojans
- TD (8 plays, 39 yards, 5:18 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 39
(6:59 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TXST 31 for 8 yards (24-J.Smith).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 31
(6:13 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TXST 25 for 6 yards (88-C.Patton).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(5:29 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TXST 22 for 3 yards (2-A.Pacheco40-M.Alley).
+15 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 22
(4:53 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TXST 7 for 15 yards (40-M.Alley).
+1 YD
1 & 7 - TROY 7
(4:11 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TXST 6 for 1 yard (94-J.Pierce).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 6
(3:24 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TXST 1 for 5 yards (40-M.Alley7-K.Hines).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 1
(2:35 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TXST 2 for -1 yard (7-K.Hines).
+2 YD
4 & 2 - TROY 2
(1:51 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:41 - 4th) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.

TXSTSM Bobcats
- Interception (5 plays, 69 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:41 - 4th) 99-E.Legassey kicks 50 yards from TRY 35. 80-H.White to TXST 29 FUMBLES (4-C.Slocum). 80-H.White to TXST 29 for no gain.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29
(1:29 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 25-A.Taylor. 25-A.Taylor to TXST 34 for 5 yards (35-C.Willis).
No Gain
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 34
(1:02 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete.
+12 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 34
(0:53 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 81-C.Speights. 81-C.Speights to TXST 46 for 12 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46
(0:47 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TRY 41 for 13 yards (7-K.Robertson).
Int
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41
(0:18 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-C.Martial at TRY 36. 2-C.Martial runs 64 yards for a touchdown.

TXSTSM Bobcats

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:08 - 4th) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
Kickoff
(0:08 - 4th) 99-E.Legassey kicks 24 yards from TRY 35. 42-A.Lipps to TXST 42 for 1 yard.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42
(0:06 - 4th) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 46 for 4 yards (30-J.Hines58-T.Mathis).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:08
99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
63
27
Touchdown 0:18
11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-C.Martial at TRY 36. 2-C.Martial runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
62
27
Point After TD 1:41
99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
27
Touchdown 1:51
33-T.Woolfolk runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
39
yds
05:18
pos
55
27
Point After TD 9:40
14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
27
Touchdown 9:50
11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks runs 39 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TRY Pass interference declined.
2
plays
50
yds
00:30
pos
49
26
Point After TD 13:26
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
20
Touchdown 13:32
5-J.Daughtry-Frye runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
76
yds
01:23
pos
48
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:08
14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
20
Touchdown 2:15
11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
68
yds
03:47
pos
42
19
Field Goal 7:51
14-J.Rowland 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
57
yds
01:51
pos
42
13
Point After TD 9:42
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
10
Touchdown 9:48
7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
37
yds
03:43
pos
41
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:20
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
10
Touchdown 2:23
7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
47
yds
01:10
pos
34
10
Point After TD 6:34
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Touchdown 6:41
7-K.Barker complete to 33-T.Woolfolk. 33-T.Woolfolk runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
57
yds
01:26
pos
27
10
Point After TD 8:56
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 9:06
7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
50
yds
01:24
pos
20
10
Point After TD 13:30
14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 13:36
23-R.Brown runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
57
yds
00:00
pos
14
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:03
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 0:06
7-K.Barker complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
38
yds
01:20
pos
13
3
Point After TD 3:39
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 3:51
7-K.Barker complete to 33-T.Woolfolk. 33-T.Woolfolk runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
88
yds
03:51
pos
6
3
Field Goal 7:34
14-J.Rowland 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
60
yds
05:38
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 21
Rushing 5 8
Passing 16 12
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 8-15 3-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 466 402
Total Plays 78 71
Avg Gain 6.0 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 103 153
Rush Attempts 32 27
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 5.7
Net Yards Passing 363 249
Comp. - Att. 33-46 29-44
Yards Per Pass 7.9 5.7
Penalties - Yards 3-25 8-82
Touchdowns 9 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 6 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 4
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 4
Punts - Avg 5-40.0 4-36.5
Return Yards 162 125
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-26
Kickoffs - Returns 4-99 5-99
Int. - Returns 4-63 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Troy 5-5 142172163
Texas State 3-7 3710727
Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium San Marcos, Texas
 363 PASS YDS 249
103 RUSH YDS 153
466 TOTAL YDS 402
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.8% 363 6 0 186.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.8% 363 6 0 186.7
K. Barker 30/43 363 6 0
G. Watson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 5 0 0 114.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 5 0 0 114.0
G. Watson 3/3 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 40 0
D. Billingsley 12 40 0 16
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 35 1
J. Daughtry-Frye 9 35 1 13
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 26 1
T. Woolfolk 8 26 1 15
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
K. Barker 3 2 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 61 0
K. Geiger 8 61 0 19
L. Whittemore 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 56 1
L. Whittemore 4 56 1 35
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 1
K. McClain 4 48 1 24
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 0
J. Daughtry-Frye 2 46 0 39
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 38 1
R. Todd 1 38 1 38
B. Clark 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
B. Clark 3 36 0 15
S. Letton 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 0
S. Letton 1 27 0 27
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 24 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 2
T. Woolfolk 4 24 2 13
T. Eafford 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Eafford 2 12 0 7
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
D. Billingsley 2 10 0 8
A. Lewis 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 1
A. Lewis 2 10 1 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Martial 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 2 0.0
C. Martial 8-1 0.0 2
K. Robertson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
K. Robertson 7-1 0.0 1
A. Smiley 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Smiley 4-1 0.0 0
O. Fletcher 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
O. Fletcher 4-0 0.0 0
W. Sunderland 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
W. Sunderland 4-1 0.0 1
D. Pettus 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Pettus 4-0 0.0 0
TJ. Harris 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
TJ. Harris 4-1 0.0 0
C. Willis 35 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Willis 3-0 0.0 0
W. Choloh Jr. 5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
W. Choloh Jr. 3-0 1.0 0
J. Dunmore 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Dunmore 2-2 0.0 0
J. Hines Jr. 30 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Hines Jr. 2-1 1.0 0
T. Mathis 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Mathis 1-2 0.0 0
T. Sailo 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Sailo 1-2 0.0 0
J. Whisenhunt 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Whisenhunt 1-0 0.0 0
R. Steward 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Steward 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
T. Sumpter 0/0 0 7/7 7
E. Legassey 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
E. Legassey 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.3 2
T. Sumpter 4 41.3 2 48
E. Legassey 99 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 35.0 0
E. Legassey 1 35.0 0 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 16 0
J. Daughtry-Frye 2 13.5 16 0
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 36.0 50 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 36.0 50 0
R. Todd 2 36.0 50 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Vitt 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 263 2 4 112.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 263 2 4 112.9
T. Vitt 29/44 263 2 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Brown Jr. 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 67 1
R. Brown Jr. 4 67 1 40
An. Taylor 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 47 0
An. Taylor 13 47 0 14
T. Vitt 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 28 0
T. Vitt 8 28 0 16
C. Twyford 24 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Twyford 2 11 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. White 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 80 1
H. White 7 80 1 35
J. Banks 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 66 1
J. Banks 5 66 1 39
J. Haydel 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 0
J. Haydel 4 48 0 17
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
T. Graham Jr. 3 24 0 11
An. Taylor 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 16 0
An. Taylor 4 16 0 5
C. Speights 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Speights 1 12 0 12
C. Twyford 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Twyford 1 8 0 8
B. Aragon 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Aragon 1 4 0 4
C. Hill 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Hill 1 3 0 3
R. Brown Jr. 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
R. Brown Jr. 2 2 0 1
D. Jantz 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Jantz 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
F. Griffin 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
F. Griffin 7-0 1.0 0
An. Taylor 25 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
An. Taylor 6-0 0.0 0
J. Waddy 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Waddy 5-0 0.0 0
B. London II 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. London II 5-0 0.0 0
J. Morris 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Morris 4-0 0.0 0
Ja. Smith 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
Ja. Smith 4-2 0.0 0
C. Patton 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Patton 3-1 0.0 0
M. Alley 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Alley 3-1 0.0 0
K. Winters 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Winters 3-0 0.0 0
N. Daniels 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Daniels 2-1 0.0 0
C. Lewis Jr. 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Lewis Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
A. Pacheco 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Pacheco 2-2 0.0 0
J. Revels 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Revels 1-1 0.0 0
J. Pierce 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pierce 1-0 0.0 0
N. Ezidore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Ezidore 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hines 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Hines 1-1 0.0 0
I. Davis 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Jo. Rowland 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
Jo. Rowland 2/2 35 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 36.5 1
S. O'Kelly 4 36.5 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. White 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 22 0
H. White 2 18.0 22 0
D. Mask 13 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 31.0 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 31.0 39 0
D. Mask 2 31.0 39 0
M. Alley 40 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
M. Alley 1 1.0 1 0
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
T. Graham Jr. 1 39.0 39 0
A. Lipps 42 LS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
A. Lipps 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. White 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 16 0
H. White 2 13.0 16 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 25 1:39 3 7 Punt
7:30 TROY 17 3:51 12 83 TD
1:23 TROY 47 1:20 5 53 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 TROY 48 1:13 4 -1 Punt
10:20 TXSTSM 50 1:24 5 50 TD
8:00 TROY 43 1:26 6 57 TD
3:30 TXSTSM 47 1:10 5 47 TD
1:14 TROY 33 0:28 6 5 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 TXSTSM 48 3:43 11 48 TD
7:46 TROY 26 1:45 3 9 Punt
2:08 TROY 18 1:23 9 82 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 TROY 15 1:51 3 0 Punt
9:40 TXSTSM 47 1:46 3 5 Punt
6:59 TXSTSM 39 5:18 8 39 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 TXSTSM 34 5:38 11 50 FG
3:39 TXSTSM 13 2:06 6 34 INT
0:03 TXSTSM 43 0:00 4 57 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:05 TXSTSM 27 1:39 5 5 Punt
8:56 TXSTSM 21 0:46 3 2 Punt
6:34 TXSTSM 25 2:55 6 28 INT
2:20 TXSTSM 25 0:59 3 1 Punt
0:40 TXSTSM 38 0:11 2 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSTSM 27 1:29 5 21 Downs
9:42 TXSTSM 25 1:51 6 57 FG
5:55 TXSTSM 17 3:47 9 83 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 TXSTSM 25 1:03 4 22 Punt
10:10 TXSTSM 50 0:30 2 50 TD
7:46 TXSTSM 11 0:38 3 50 INT
1:41 TXSTSM 29 1:23 5 69 INT
0:08 TXSTSM 42 0:02 1 4 Game
