Barker throws record 6 TD passes; Troy routs Texas St. 63-27
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) Kaleb Barker threw for 363 yards and a program-record six touchdown passes to lead Troy in a 63-27 rout of Texas State on Saturday.
Troy (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) has scored 30 points or more in five straight games for the first time since 2013, and has beaten Texas State (3-7, 2-4) in eight consecutive games.
Barker completed 30 of 43 passes that included two scores to Trevon Woolfolk, and one each to four different receivers. Jabir Daughtry-Frye and Woolfolk also had touchdown runs for the Trojans.
Barker threw five touchdown passes in the first half, and his sixth midway through the third quarter. Sim Byrd accounted for six touchdowns twice in 1968 for Troy.
The Trojans put up 471 yards of offense, snapping its 500-yard mark in three straight games. They had 603 yards in last week's win over Georgia Southern.
Tyler Vitt was 29-of-44 passing for 263 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes but was intercepted four times for Texas State.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 14-J.Rowland kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 28 for 3 yards (84-A.Lewis).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 28(14:30 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 26 for -2 yards (16-J.Waddy).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - TROY 26(13:59 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 32 for 6 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - TROY 32(13:21 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter punts 44 yards from TRY 32. 80-H.White to TXST 34 for 10 yards (46-W.Pritchett).
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- FG (11 plays, 50 yards, 5:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34(13:12 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 37 for 3 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 37(12:43 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to TRY 47 for 16 yards (10-W.Sunderland).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(12:18 - 1st) 25-A.Taylor to TRY 45 for 2 yards (31-A.Smiley).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 45(12:00 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TRY 41 for 4 yards (2-C.Martial8-T.Harris).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 41(11:20 - 1st) 25-A.Taylor to TRY 35 for 6 yards (2-C.Martial94-T.Sailo).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(11:00 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TRY 26 for 9 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 26(10:33 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TRY 12 for 14 yards (19-D.Pettus).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 12(10:00 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to TRY 8 for 4 yards (7-K.Robertson16-J.Dunmore). Penalty on TXST 71-T.Heitmeier Holding 10 yards enforced at TRY 12. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXSTSM 22(9:32 - 1st) 25-A.Taylor to TRY 20 for 2 yards (10-W.Sunderland30-J.Hines).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 18 - TXSTSM 20(8:57 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 25-A.Taylor. 25-A.Taylor to TRY 16 for 4 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - TXSTSM 16(8:20 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to TRY 16 for no gain (2-C.Martial).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - TXSTSM 16(7:34 - 1st) 14-J.Rowland 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (12 plays, 83 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:30 - 1st) 14-J.Rowland kicks 64 yards from TXST 35. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 17 for 16 yards (2-A.Pacheco27-L.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 17(7:23 - 1st) 1-K.Geiger to TRY 17 for no gain (6-A.Taylor).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 17(6:58 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 33 for 16 yards (16-J.Waddy2-A.Pacheco).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 33(6:25 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 41 for 8 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 41(6:05 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 47 for 6 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(5:48 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TXST 42 for 11 yards (16-J.Waddy).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 42(5:33 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to TXST 32 for 10 yards (6-A.Taylor).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 32(5:22 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 5-J.Daughtry-Frye. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TXST 25 for 7 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 25(5:16 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TXST 9 for 16 yards (20-K.Winters).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 9 - TROY 9(4:55 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 79-A.Stidham False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 9. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 14 - TROY 14(4:39 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TXST 13 for 1 yard (11-I.Davis24-J.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TROY 13(3:57 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 13 - TROY 13(3:51 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 33-T.Woolfolk. 33-T.Woolfolk runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:39 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Interception (6 plays, 34 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:39 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 52 yards from TRY 35 to TXST 13 fair catch by 97-E.Galvan-Vazquez.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(3:44 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 18 for 5 yards (16-J.Dunmore).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 18(3:10 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 24 for 6 yards (8-T.Harris).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(2:47 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 38 for 14 yards (31-A.Smiley7-K.Robertson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(2:10 - 1st) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 41 for 3 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt2-C.Martial).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 41(1:36 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 24-C.Twyford.
|
Int
|
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 41(1:33 - 1st) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-C.Martial at TRY 47. 2-C.Martial to TRY 47 for no gain (80-H.White).
TROY
Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 53 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(1:23 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 17-S.Letton. 17-S.Letton to TXST 26 for 27 yards (6-A.Taylor24-J.Smith).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 26(1:06 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TXST 20 for 6 yards (9-B.London).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - TROY 20(0:48 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Eafford. Penalty on TXST 13-T.Graham Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 20. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - TROY 5(0:44 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TXST 3 for 2 yards (9-B.London88-C.Patton).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 3(0:06 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:03 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (4 plays, 57 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 61 yards from TRY 35. 13-D.Mask to TXST 43 for 39 yards (18-R.Steward).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(15:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 24-C.Twyford. 24-C.Twyford to TRY 49 for 8 yards (19-D.Pettus).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 49(14:30 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TRY 32 for 17 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(14:05 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TRY 21 for 11 yards (11-O.Fletcher16-J.Dunmore).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 21(13:36 - 2nd) 23-R.Brown runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:30 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:30 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 17 yards from TXST 35 to the TRY 48 downed by 42-P.Richardson to TRY 48 for no gain.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 48(13:27 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 47 for -1 yard (12-C.Lewis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - TROY 47(12:59 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker to TXST 48 for 5 yards (30-N.Daniels).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TROY 48(12:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - TROY 48(12:17 - 2nd) Team penalty on TRY Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TXST 48. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TROY 47(12:17 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 42 yards from TRY 47. 80-H.White to TXST 27 for 16 yards (46-W.Pritchett).
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(12:05 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 27 for no gain (2-C.Martial).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(11:32 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 29 for 2 yards (10-W.Sunderland). Penalty on TXST 3-J.Haydel Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 29.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 18 - TXSTSM 19(11:10 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 17 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 20 - TXSTSM 17(10:31 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Jantz. Penalty on TRY 10-W.Sunderland Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXST 17.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 20 - TXSTSM 17(10:26 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Jantz.
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - TXSTSM 17(10:26 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 33 yards from TXST 17 to TXST 50 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 50 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 50(10:20 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Daughtry-Frye.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 50(10:14 - 2nd) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TXST 37 for 13 yards (9-B.London2-A.Pacheco).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 37(9:52 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 37(9:42 - 2nd) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TXST 38 for -1 yard (18-F.Griffin30-N.Daniels).
|
+38 YD
|
3 & 11 - TROY 38(9:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:56 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:56 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 57 yards from TRY 35. 13-D.Mask to TXST 31 for 23 yards (8-T.Harris4-C.Slocum). Penalty on TXST 27-L.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 31.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 21(8:47 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 21(8:39 - 2nd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 23 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 23(8:15 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 23(8:10 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards from TXST 23 to TRY 43 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (6 plays, 57 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 43(8:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TXST 48 for 9 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 1 - TROY 48(7:50 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TXST 24 for 24 yards (25-A.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 24(7:33 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 24(7:27 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TXST 15 for 9 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 15(7:08 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker to TXST 13 for 2 yards (91-J.Revels).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 13(6:41 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 33-T.Woolfolk. 33-T.Woolfolk runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:34 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Interception (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:34 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(6:34 - 2nd) 23-R.Brown to TXST 28 for 3 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 28(6:07 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 35 for 7 yards (8-T.Harris).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(5:33 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 34 for -1 yard (8-T.Harris).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 34(4:57 - 2nd) Penalty on TXST 55-A.Brewer False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 34. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - TXSTSM 29(4:32 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 35 for 6 yards (58-T.Mathis).
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(3:39 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-T.Harris at TXST 47. 8-T.Harris to TXST 47 for no gain.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 47 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(3:30 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TXST 33 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 33(3:15 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Daughtry-Frye.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 33(3:10 - 2nd) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TXST 33 FUMBLES (88-C.Patton). 7-K.Barker to TXST 36 for no gain.
|
+35 YD
|
3 & 13 - TROY 36(2:40 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TXST 1 for 35 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TROY 1(2:23 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:20 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:20 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(2:20 - 2nd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 33 for 8 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 33(2:01 - 2nd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 33 for no gain (31-A.Smiley).
|
Sack
|
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 33(1:32 - 2nd) 11-T.Vitt sacked at TXST 26 for -7 yards (5-W.Choloh).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TXSTSM 26(1:21 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 41 yards from TXST 26 to TRY 33 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.
TROY
Trojans
- Downs (6 plays, 5 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 33(1:14 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 33(1:08 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TXST 48 for 19 yards (16-J.Waddy). Penalty on TXST 18-F.Griffin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TXST 48.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 33(0:59 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TROY 33(0:55 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TROY 33(0:50 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
|
Sack
|
4 & 10 - TROY 33(0:46 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker sacked at TXST 38 for -5 yards FUMBLES (18-F.Griffin). 7-K.Barker to TXST 38 for no gain.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Downs (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 60 yards from TRY 35. 80-H.White to TXST 27 for 22 yards (8-T.Harris).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(14:55 - 3rd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 41 for 14 yards (16-J.Dunmore).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(14:05 - 3rd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 44 for 3 yards (5-W.Choloh31-A.Smiley).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 44(13:55 - 3rd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 47 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 47(13:36 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 47(13:31 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 23-R.Brown. 23-R.Brown to TXST 48 for 1 yard (7-K.Robertson).
TROY
Trojans
- TD (11 plays, 48 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 48(13:25 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TXST 45 for 3 yards (88-C.Patton).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 45(12:55 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TXST 44 for 1 yard (18-F.Griffin).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - TROY 44(12:17 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to TXST 29 for 15 yards (2-A.Pacheco). Team penalty on TXST Offside declined.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 29(11:48 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TXST 25 for 4 yards (20-K.Winters).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 25(11:30 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TXST 20 for 5 yards (6-A.Taylor).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 20(11:08 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TXST 13 for 7 yards (16-J.Waddy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 13(10:41 - 3rd) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TXST 13 for no gain (18-F.Griffin).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TROY 13(10:03 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd. Penalty on TXST 15-J.Morris Pass interference 11 yards enforced at TXST 13. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - TROY 2(9:58 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TROY 2(9:53 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 2(9:48 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:42 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- FG (6 plays, 57 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:42 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(9:42 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 32 for 7 yards (7-K.Robertson10-W.Sunderland).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 32(9:18 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to TXST 39 for 7 yards (10-W.Sunderland).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(8:55 - 3rd) 23-R.Brown to TRY 21 for 40 yards (19-D.Pettus).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 21(8:36 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 21(8:27 - 3rd) 23-R.Brown to TRY 18 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial94-T.Sailo).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 18(7:59 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TXSTSM 18(7:51 - 3rd) 14-J.Rowland 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:46 - 3rd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 61 yards from TXST 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 26 for 22 yards (16-J.Waddy30-N.Daniels).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 26(7:37 - 3rd) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 28 for 2 yards (30-N.Daniels12-C.Lewis).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 28(7:08 - 3rd) 18-G.Watson complete to 84-A.Lewis. 84-A.Lewis to TRY 35 for 7 yards (6-A.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TROY 35(6:40 - 3rd) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 35 for no gain (18-F.Griffin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TROY 35(6:01 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 48 yards from TRY 35 to TXST 17 fair catch by 80-H.White.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (9 plays, 83 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17(5:55 - 3rd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 15 for -2 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 15(5:27 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 32 for 17 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(5:00 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to TXST 41 for 9 yards (31-A.Smiley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 41(4:30 - 3rd) 25-A.Taylor to TXST 43 for 2 yards (5-W.Choloh).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(4:00 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 23-R.Brown. 23-R.Brown to TXST 44 for 1 yard (94-T.Sailo).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 44(3:32 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Hays. Penalty on TRY 16-J.Dunmore Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 44. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(3:26 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 25-A.Taylor. 25-A.Taylor to TRY 39 for 2 yards (35-C.Willis).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 39(2:54 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 15-B.Aragon. 15-B.Aragon to TRY 35 for 4 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|
+35 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 35(2:15 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:08 - 3rd) 14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (9 plays, 82 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:08 - 3rd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 58 yards from TXST 35. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 18 for 11 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 18(2:02 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 29 for 11 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 29(1:49 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 30 for 1 yard (12-C.Lewis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TROY 30(1:19 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 32 for 2 yards (18-F.Griffin).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - TROY 32(0:45 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd. Penalty on TXST 15-J.Morris Pass interference 6 yards enforced at TRY 32. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 38(0:45 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 41 for 3 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 41(15:00 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 44 for 3 yards (18-F.Griffin).
|
+39 YD
|
3 & 4 - TROY 44(14:29 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 5-J.Daughtry-Frye. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TXST 17 for 39 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 17(13:53 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to TXST 6 for 11 yards (6-A.Taylor).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - TROY 6(13:32 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:26 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:26 - 4th) 99-E.Legassey kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to TXST 25 fair catch by 97-E.Galvan-Vazquez.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(13:26 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 40 for 15 yards (8-T.Harris16-J.Dunmore).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(13:02 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 47 for 7 yards (35-C.Willis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 47(12:39 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 47(12:33 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 47(12:23 - 4th) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 38 yards from TXST 47 to TRY 15 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 15(12:16 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 17 for 2 yards (9-B.London91-J.Revels).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 17(11:41 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 33-T.Woolfolk. 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 19 for 2 yards (20-K.Winters).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 6 - TROY 19(11:07 - 4th) 18-G.Watson complete to 33-T.Woolfolk. 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 15 for -4 yards (9-B.London).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TROY 15(10:25 - 4th) 99-E.Legassey punts 35 yards from TRY 15 Downed at the TXST 50.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (2 plays, 50 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 50(10:10 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to TRY 39 for 11 yards (18-R.Steward).
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(9:50 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks runs 39 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TRY Pass interference declined.
|
PAT Good
|(9:40 - 4th) 14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:40 - 4th) 14-J.Rowland kicks 62 yards from TXST 35. 2-R.Todd to TXST 47 for 50 yards (16-J.Waddy).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(9:31 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to TXST 42 for 5 yards (40-M.Alley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TROY 42(8:49 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to TXST 42 for no gain (95-N.Ezidore).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TROY 42(8:02 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TROY 42(7:54 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter punts 31 yards from TXST 42 to TXST 11 fair catch by 80-H.White.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Interception (3 plays, 50 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 11(7:46 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 25-A.Taylor.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 11(7:39 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 25-A.Taylor. 25-A.Taylor to TXST 16 for 5 yards (19-D.Pettus58-T.Mathis).
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 16(7:08 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 10-W.Sunderland at TXST 38. 10-W.Sunderland to TXST 39 for -1 yard.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (8 plays, 39 yards, 5:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 39(6:59 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TXST 31 for 8 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 31(6:13 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TXST 25 for 6 yards (88-C.Patton).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(5:29 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TXST 22 for 3 yards (2-A.Pacheco40-M.Alley).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 22(4:53 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TXST 7 for 15 yards (40-M.Alley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - TROY 7(4:11 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TXST 6 for 1 yard (94-J.Pierce).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 6(3:24 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TXST 1 for 5 yards (40-M.Alley7-K.Hines).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 1(2:35 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TXST 2 for -1 yard (7-K.Hines).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - TROY 2(1:51 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:41 - 4th) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Interception (5 plays, 69 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:41 - 4th) 99-E.Legassey kicks 50 yards from TRY 35. 80-H.White to TXST 29 FUMBLES (4-C.Slocum). 80-H.White to TXST 29 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29(1:29 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 25-A.Taylor. 25-A.Taylor to TXST 34 for 5 yards (35-C.Willis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 34(1:02 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 34(0:53 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 81-C.Speights. 81-C.Speights to TXST 46 for 12 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(0:47 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TRY 41 for 13 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(0:18 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-C.Martial at TRY 36. 2-C.Martial runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|21
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|16
|12
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|466
|402
|Total Plays
|78
|71
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|103
|153
|Rush Attempts
|32
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|363
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|33-46
|29-44
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|8-82
|Touchdowns
|9
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|6
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|4
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.0
|4-36.5
|Return Yards
|162
|125
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-99
|5-99
|Int. - Returns
|4-63
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|363
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|103
|RUSH YDS
|153
|
|
|466
|TOTAL YDS
|402
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|12
|40
|0
|16
|
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
|J. Daughtry-Frye
|9
|35
|1
|13
|
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
|T. Woolfolk
|8
|26
|1
|15
|
K. Barker 7 QB
|K. Barker
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|8
|61
|0
|19
|
L. Whittemore 83 WR
|L. Whittemore
|4
|56
|1
|35
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|4
|48
|1
|24
|
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
|J. Daughtry-Frye
|2
|46
|0
|39
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|1
|38
|1
|38
|
B. Clark 23 WR
|B. Clark
|3
|36
|0
|15
|
S. Letton 17 TE
|S. Letton
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
|T. Woolfolk
|4
|24
|2
|13
|
T. Eafford 13 WR
|T. Eafford
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
A. Lewis 84 TE
|A. Lewis
|2
|10
|1
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|8-1
|0.0
|2
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Smiley 31 LB
|A. Smiley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Sunderland 10 CB
|W. Sunderland
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Pettus 19 CB
|D. Pettus
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
TJ. Harris 8 S
|TJ. Harris
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willis 35 S
|C. Willis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh Jr. 5 DT
|W. Choloh Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dunmore 16 S
|J. Dunmore
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines Jr. 30 DE
|J. Hines Jr.
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Mathis 58 DT
|T. Mathis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sailo 94 DT
|T. Sailo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whisenhunt 3 LB
|J. Whisenhunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|
E. Legassey 99 K
|E. Legassey
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|4
|41.3
|2
|48
|
E. Legassey 99 K
|E. Legassey
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
|J. Daughtry-Frye
|2
|13.5
|16
|0
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|2
|36.0
|50
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|29/44
|263
|2
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Brown Jr. 20 RB
|R. Brown Jr.
|4
|67
|1
|40
|
An. Taylor 25 RB
|An. Taylor
|13
|47
|0
|14
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|8
|28
|0
|16
|
C. Twyford 24 WR
|C. Twyford
|2
|11
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|7
|80
|1
|35
|
J. Banks 12 WR
|J. Banks
|5
|66
|1
|39
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|4
|48
|0
|17
|
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|3
|24
|0
|11
|
An. Taylor 25 RB
|An. Taylor
|4
|16
|0
|5
|
C. Speights 81 WR
|C. Speights
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Twyford 24 WR
|C. Twyford
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Aragon 15 WR
|B. Aragon
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Brown Jr. 20 RB
|R. Brown Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
D. Jantz 4 WR
|D. Jantz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Griffin 18 LB
|F. Griffin
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
An. Taylor 25 RB
|An. Taylor
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waddy 16 CB
|J. Waddy
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. London II 9 LB
|B. London II
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 15 DB
|J. Morris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Smith 24 S
|Ja. Smith
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Patton 88 DT
|C. Patton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alley 40 LB
|M. Alley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Winters 20 DB
|K. Winters
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Daniels 30 LB
|N. Daniels
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis Jr. 12 LB
|C. Lewis Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pacheco 2 DB
|A. Pacheco
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 91 DL
|J. Revels
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierce 94 DL
|J. Pierce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hines 7 DE
|K. Hines
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 11 DE
|I. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Jo. Rowland 14 K
|Jo. Rowland
|2/2
|35
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 38 P
|S. O'Kelly
|4
|36.5
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|2
|18.0
|22
|0
|
D. Mask 13 DB
|D. Mask
|2
|31.0
|39
|0
|
M. Alley 40 LB
|M. Alley
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
|
A. Lipps 42 LS
|A. Lipps
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|2
|13.0
|16
|0
