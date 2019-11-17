Drive Chart
Luton, late stop helps Oregon St. beat Arizona St. 35-34

  • AP
  • Nov 17, 2019

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Jake Luton passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns, leading Oregon State to a 35-34 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night.

Oregon State's defense came up with two second half turnovers, and a key stop on a 2-point conversion attempt to help preserve the win.

The Beavers (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12), who won just two games last season, are one victory away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013. Arizona State (5-5, 2-5) lost its fourth consecutive game after a promising start.

''Honestly, we just kept on fighting,'' said OSU linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., who had two sacks and four tackles for loss. ''We finished it and there's nothing else to say. We did what we had to do.''

The outcome was in doubt until the final seconds.

On fourth-and-8 from the Beavers 12-yard line with less than two minutes left, ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels delivered a strike over the middle to Brandon Aiyuk for a touchdown.

The Sun Devils elected to go for the 2-point conversion but running back Eno Benjamin had nowhere to go on a pitch left and his desperation heave into the end zone was intercepted by cornerback Nahshon Wright.

''We're playing to win,'' ASU coach Herm Edwards said of going for two.

OSU recovered the ensuing onside kick.

On fourth-and-2 with 42 seconds left, Luton's pass intended for Trevon Bradford was incomplete, but cornerback Jack Jones was called for pass interference to give the Beavers a first down.

Daniels completed 24 of 36 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Aiyuk had 10 catches for 173 yards and score.

The Sun Devils had 408 total yards of offense compared to 393 for the Beavers, who defeated ASU for the first time since 2014.

Luton shined on senior day, completing 26 of 35 passes with no turnovers. ''Senior day to come out here and get a win, feeling really good right now,'' Luton said.

ASU threatened to score the game-tying touchdown with 10 minutes left, but Benjamin fumbled at the 1 after a hit by safety David Morris. The ball was recovered in the end zone by safety Jalen Moore for a touchback.

Tight end Noah Togiai's 12-yard touchdown reception, which featured a highlight-reel leap over Jones at the 5, extended the Beavers' lead to 35-21 at 4:14 of the third quarter. He had his best game of the season with a team-high eight receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown.

''I just went out and played the same as I always do,'' Togiai said. ''I just got a little more opportunity to make plays and Jake was feeding me the ball.''

The score was set up by defensive end Simon Sandberg's sack of Daniels, whose fumble was recovered by linebacker Riley Sharp at the Sun Devils' 28-yard line.

Back came the Sun Devils.

A 56-yard pass to Aiyuk, who got behind OSU's secondary, led to an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Williams, cutting the lead to 35-28 at 2:19 of the third quarter.

Artavis Pierce fumbled the ball away after a hit by defensive end Roe Wilkins on the ensuing possession - the Beavers' first lost fumble of the season - and ASU took over on OSU's 41.

But the Beavers' defense stepped up. Linebacker Omar Speights' 13-yard sack of Daniels on third-and-long forced a punt.

After not scoring an offensive touchdown in last week's 19-7 loss to Washington, OSU took the opening kickoff and went 80 yards on eight plays, culminated by Luton's 24-yard touchdown pass to Jesiah Irish.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona State: The Sun Devils have to beat Oregon or Arizona to become bowl eligible for the ninth time in the last 10 years. . Benjamin, who rushed for a school-record 312 yards in last season's 52-24 win over the Beavers in Tempe, Arizona had 70 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown Saturday. . Wide receiver Kyle Williams extended his streak to 38 games with at least one reception, the fourth-longest current streak in the FBS.

Oregon State: Sixteen seniors were honored in a pregame ceremony, including offensive tackle Blake Brandel, who made his 45th consecutive start. . Junior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. recorded his two sacks giving him 14, a single-season school record. . Hodgins' second quarter touchdown reception gave him 13 on the season, the second most single-season mark in school history behind Brandon Cooks (16 in 2013).

UP NEXT

Oregon State plays at Washington State on Saturday.

Arizona State hosts No. 6 Oregon on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

OREGST Beavers
- TD (8 plays, 80 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 44-K.Macias kicks 59 yards from ASU 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 20 for 14 yards (34-K.Soelle).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20
(14:54 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey pushed ob at ORS 28 for 8 yards (24-C.Lucas).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - OREGST 28
(14:30 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey pushed ob at ORS 33 for 5 yards (6-T.Davis).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 33
(13:58 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ASU 49 for 18 yards (24-C.Lucas).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 49
(13:39 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 40 for 9 yards (4-E.Fields).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - OREGST 40
(13:15 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 38 for 2 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas4-E.Fields).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 38
(12:45 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 39 for -1 yard (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
+15 YD
2 & 11 - OREGST 39
(12:19 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins pushed ob at ASU 24 for 15 yards (24-C.Lucas).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 24
(11:48 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 13-J.Irish. 13-J.Irish runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:40 - 1st) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:40 - 1st) 46-J.Choukair kicks 64 yards from ORS 35. 6-G.Porter pushed ob at ASU 26 for 25 yards (21-N.Wright).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 26
(11:34 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 27 for 1 yard (34-A.Roberts56-R.Sharp).
No Gain
2 & 9 - ARIZST 27
(10:56 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
+15 YD
3 & 9 - ARIZST 27
(10:51 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 42 for 15 yards (23-I.Dunn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42
(10:30 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 42
(10:24 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to ASU 50 for 8 yards (3-J.Grant21-N.Wright).
No Gain
3 & 2 - ARIZST 50
(9:44 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Williams.
Punt
4 & 2 - ARIZST 50
(9:39 - 1st) 35-M.Turk punts 36 yards from ASU 50 to ORS 14 fair catch by 8-T.Bradford.

OREGST Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 14
(9:32 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 18 for 4 yards (37-D.Butler).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - OREGST 18
(9:03 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 19 for 1 yard (37-D.Butler90-J.Lole).
No Gain
3 & 5 - OREGST 19
(8:25 - 1st) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Togiai.
Punt
4 & 5 - OREGST 19
(8:19 - 1st) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 49 yards from ORS 19. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 46 for 14 yards (24-D.Morris).

ARIZST Sun Devils
- TD (8 plays, 54 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46
(8:06 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 46
(8:02 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 50 for 4 yards (56-R.Sharp34-A.Roberts).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZST 50
(7:26 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby pushed ob at ORS 44 for 6 yards (21-N.Wright).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44
(6:58 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk pushed ob at ORS 15 for 29 yards (23-I.Dunn).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15
(6:36 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 8 for 7 yards (2-S.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 3 - ARIZST 8
(6:05 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
+6 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZST 8
(6:01 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 2 for 6 yards (42-D.Taumoleau).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - ARIZST 2
(5:41 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:35 - 1st) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.

OREGST Beavers
- TD (9 plays, 74 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:35 - 1st) 44-K.Macias kicks 53 yards from ASU 35. 31-C.Morton to ORS 26 for 14 yards (54-C.Hatch).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 26
(5:29 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ORS 35 for 9 yards (98-D.Davidson).
No Gain
2 & 1 - OREGST 35
(4:55 - 1st) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - OREGST 35
(4:51 - 1st) 6-J.Luton to ORS 36 for 1 yard (20-K.Kearse-Thomas90-J.Lole).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 36
(4:24 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 42 for 6 yards (4-E.Fields).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 42
(4:09 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 47 for 5 yards (8-M.Robertson).
+40 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 47
(3:37 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ASU 13 for 40 yards (5-K.Williams).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 13
(3:20 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce pushed ob at ASU 12 for 1 yard (5-K.Williams).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 12
(2:50 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 5 for 7 yards (5-K.Williams).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 5
(2:06 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:00 - 1st) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- TD (4 plays, 56 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:00 - 1st) 46-J.Choukair kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on ORS Offside 5 yards enforced at ORS 35. No Play.
Kickoff
(2:00 - 1st) 46-J.Choukair kicks 63 yards from ORS 30. 6-G.Porter pushed ob at ASU 44 for 37 yards (24-D.Morris).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44
(1:52 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 46 for 10 yards (23-I.Dunn).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46
(1:27 - 1st) 10-K.Williams to ORS 33 for 13 yards (24-D.Morris).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 33
(1:01 - 1st) 10-K.Williams to ORS 24 for 9 yards (42-D.Taumoleau).
+24 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 24
(0:29 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:20 - 1st) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.

OREGST Beavers
- TD (10 plays, 74 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:20 - 1st) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35. 16-C.Flemings pushed ob at ORS 26 for 26 yards (21-J.Jones).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 26
(0:13 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 31 for 5 yards (8-M.Robertson37-D.Butler).
+19 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 31
(15:00 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings pushed ob at ORS 50 for 19 yards (24-C.Lucas).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 50
(14:28 - 2nd) 8-T.Bradford to ASU 44 for 6 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 44
(13:42 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ASU 42 for 2 yards (98-D.Davidson90-J.Lole).
+17 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 42
(12:58 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ASU 25 for 17 yards (12-K.Markham5-K.Williams).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25
(12:22 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 21 for 4 yards (98-D.Davidson).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - OREGST 21
(11:45 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to ASU 19 for 2 yards (21-J.Jones).
+13 YD
3 & 4 - OREGST 19
(11:01 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 6 for 13 yards (16-A.Crosswell37-D.Butler).
+1 YD
1 & 6 - OREGST 6
(10:56 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 5 for 1 yard (90-J.Lole).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 5
(10:04 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:58 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Punt (4 plays, 23 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:58 - 2nd) 46-J.Choukair kicks 65 yards from ORS 35. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 26 for 26 yards (40-K.Fisher29-K.Shannon).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 26
(9:53 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams pushed ob at ASU 49 for 23 yards (3-J.Grant).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49
(9:28 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels Downed at the ASU 49 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 50 FUMBLES (23-I.Dunn). Downed at the ASU 50 10-K.Williams to ASU 49 for -1 yard (3-J.Grant).
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZST 49
(8:43 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARIZST 49
(8:39 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 49 for no gain (36-O.Speights).
Punt
4 & 10 - ARIZST 49
(7:59 - 2nd) 35-M.Turk punts 41 yards from ASU 49 out of bounds at the ORS 10.

OREGST Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - OREGST 10
(7:50 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton sacked at ORS 2 for -8 yards (90-J.Lole).
+3 YD
2 & 18 - OREGST 2
(7:12 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 5 for 3 yards (95-R.Wilkins90-J.Lole).
+1 YD
3 & 15 - OREGST 5
(6:33 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 6 for 1 yard (8-M.Robertson).
Punt
4 & 14 - OREGST 6
(5:52 - 2nd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 26 yards from ORS 6 out of bounds at the ORS 32. Penalty on ASU 86-C.Hodges Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORS 6. No Play.

OREGST Beavers
- TD (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 21
(5:42 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson pushed ob at ORS 21 for no gain (16-A.Crosswell).
No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 21
(5:05 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
Sack
3 & 10 - OREGST 21
(4:59 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton sacked at ORS 15 for -6 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
Punt
4 & 16 - OREGST 15
(4:18 - 2nd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 48 yards from ORS 15. 2-B.Aiyuk runs 63 yards for a touchdown.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Halftime (1 plays, -9 yards, 0:03 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:01 - 2nd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
Kickoff
(4:01 - 2nd) 44-K.Macias kicks 64 yards from ASU 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 28 for 27 yards (34-K.Soelle).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 28
(3:55 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 47 for 19 yards (21-J.Jones).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47
(3:24 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson pushed ob at ASU 42 for 11 yards (21-J.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42
(3:01 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ASU 42 for no gain (97-S.Forman41-T.Johnson).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 42
(2:24 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ASU 37 for 5 yards (21-J.Jones).
+14 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZST 37
(1:50 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 23 for 14 yards (5-K.Williams).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 23
(1:24 - 2nd) 8-T.Bradford to ASU 5 for 18 yards (21-J.Jones).
+1 YD
1 & 5 - ARIZST 5
(1:05 - 2nd) 20-B.Baylor to ASU 4 for 1 yard (95-R.Wilkins).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZST 4
(0:38 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:33 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:33 - 2nd) 39-D.Rodriguez kicks 36 yards from ORS 35. 30-E.Juarez to ASU 36 for 7 yards (24-D.Morris86-A.Bodden).
Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36
(0:30 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ASU 27 for -9 yards (9-H.Rashed).

OREGST Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Choukair kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 27 for 2 yards (9-H.Rashed56-R.Sharp).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 27
(14:29 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 25 for -2 yards (9-H.Rashed).
Penalty
3 & 10 - OREGST 25
(13:46 - 3rd) Penalty on ASU 71-S.Miller False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 25. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 15 - OREGST 20
(13:27 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 88-N.Matthews. 88-N.Matthews to ASU 27 for 7 yards (36-O.Speights23-I.Dunn).
Punt
4 & 8 - OREGST 27
(12:51 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 43 yards from ASU 27 to the ORS 30 downed by 6-G.Porter.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30
(12:41 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 30
(12:35 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 29 for -1 yard (8-M.Robertson).
No Gain
3 & 11 - ARIZST 29
(11:52 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
Punt
4 & 11 - ARIZST 29
(11:48 - 3rd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 47 yards from ORS 29. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 23 for -1 yard (24-D.Morris).

OREGST Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 23
(11:38 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ASU 27 for 4 yards (34-A.Roberts).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - OREGST 27
(11:04 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 32 for 5 yards (36-O.Speights).
-4 YD
3 & 1 - OREGST 32
(10:24 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 28 for -4 yards (34-A.Roberts).
Punt
4 & 5 - OREGST 28
(9:37 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 44 yards from ASU 28 to ORS 28 fair catch by 8-T.Bradford.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Fumble (3 plays, 42 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 28
(9:30 - 3rd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 28 for no gain (37-D.Butler).
Sack
2 & 10 - ARIZST 28
(8:53 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton sacked at ORS 23 for -5 yards (95-R.Wilkins).
+8 YD
3 & 15 - ARIZST 23
(8:14 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ORS 31 for 8 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
Punt
4 & 7 - ARIZST 31
(7:39 - 3rd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 39 yards from ORS 31 out of bounds at the ASU 30.

OREGST Beavers
- TD (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 30
(7:30 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 36 for 6 yards (34-A.Roberts).
No Gain
2 & 4 - OREGST 36
(7:10 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
Sack
3 & 4 - OREGST 36
(7:06 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ASU 28 for -8 yards FUMBLES (45-S.Sandberg). 56-R.Sharp to ASU 28 for no gain.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- TD (6 plays, 82 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 28
(6:54 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ASU 27 for 1 yard (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZST 27
(6:18 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ASU 26 for 1 yard (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - ARIZST 26
(5:35 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ASU 20 for 6 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
+8 YD
4 & 2 - ARIZST 20
(4:52 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ASU 12 for 8 yards (5-K.Williams).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 12
(4:22 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:14 - 3rd) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.

OREGST Beavers
- Fumble (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:14 - 3rd) 46-J.Choukair kicks 65 yards from ORS 35. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 18 for 18 yards (86-A.Bodden).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 18
(4:08 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
+56 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 18
(4:05 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ORS 26 for 56 yards (26-J.Forest2-S.Wilson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 26
(3:43 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk pushed ob at ORS 23 for 3 yards (33-J.Moore).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 23
(3:20 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin pushed ob at ORS 13 for 10 yards (36-O.Speights).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 13
(2:59 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 8 for 5 yards (56-R.Sharp42-D.Taumoleau).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 8
(2:25 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:19 - 3rd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Punt (7 plays, -2 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:19 - 3rd) 44-K.Macias kicks 64 yards from ASU 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 31 for 30 yards (34-K.Soelle).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31
(2:13 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ORS 42 for 11 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42
(1:42 - 3rd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 41 FUMBLES (95-R.Wilkins). 97-S.Forman to ORS 41 for no gain.

OREGST Beavers
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 41
(1:35 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 41
(1:31 - 3rd) 10-K.Williams to ORS 36 for 5 yards (33-J.Moore).
No Gain
3 & 5 - OREGST 36
(0:53 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
+12 YD
4 & 5 - OREGST 36
(0:49 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ORS 24 for 12 yards (33-J.Moore).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 24
(0:33 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 25 for -1 yard (33-J.Moore).
-5 YD
2 & 11 - OREGST 25
(15:00 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 30 for -5 yards (9-H.Rashed).
Sack
3 & 16 - OREGST 30
(14:34 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ORS 43 for -13 yards (36-O.Speights).
Punt
4 & 29 - OREGST 43
(13:47 - 4th) 35-M.Turk punts 34 yards from ORS 43 out of bounds at the ORS 9. Penalty on ASU 23-T.Whiley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORS 9.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Fumble (5 plays, 80 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 24
(13:35 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 35 for 11 yards (98-D.Davidson37-D.Butler).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35
(13:07 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 33 for -2 yards (8-M.Robertson).
+4 YD
2 & 12 - ARIZST 33
(12:34 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings runs ob at ORS 37 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 8 - ARIZST 37
(12:08 - 4th) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
Punt
4 & 8 - ARIZST 37
(11:59 - 4th) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 43 yards from ORS 37 to ASU 20 fair catch by 2-B.Aiyuk. Penalty on ASU 6-T.Davis Running into kicker declined.

OREGST Beavers
- Punt (10 plays, 34 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
+36 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20
(11:51 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs ob at ORS 44 for 36 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 44
(11:36 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 41 for 3 yards (56-R.Sharp90-I.Hodgins).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 41
(11:02 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 87-T.Hudson. 87-T.Hudson to ORS 34 for 7 yards (36-O.Speights3-J.Grant).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 34
(10:37 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 6 for 28 yards (2-S.Wilson).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - OREGST 6
(10:21 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 1 FUMBLES (24-D.Morris). 33-J.Moore to ORS End Zone for no gain. touchback.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- TD (11 plays, 90 yards, 4:39 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20
(10:14 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 29 for 9 yards (24-C.Lucas).
Penalty
2 & 1 - ARIZST 29
(9:48 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins pushed ob at ASU 44 for 27 yards (24-C.Lucas). Team penalty on ORS Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ORS 29. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 24
(9:18 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ORS 29 for 5 yards (37-D.Butler).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZST 29
(9:00 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 31 for 2 yards (90-J.Lole).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31
(8:33 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ORS 37 for 6 yards (98-D.Davidson).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZST 37
(7:56 - 4th) 6-J.Luton to ORS 42 for 5 yards (4-E.Fields37-D.Butler).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42
(7:13 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ASU 46 for 12 yards (24-C.Lucas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46
(6:42 - 4th) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZST 46
(6:37 - 4th) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Togiai.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARIZST 46
(6:32 - 4th) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
Punt
4 & 10 - ARIZST 46
(6:27 - 4th) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 36 yards from ASU 46 out of bounds at the ASU 10.

OREGST Beavers

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 10
(6:19 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 10
(6:15 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 12 for 2 yards (50-J.Whittley34-A.Roberts).
+44 YD
3 & 8 - OREGST 12
(5:34 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ORS 44 for 44 yards (33-J.Moore).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 44
(5:05 - 4th) 10-K.Williams to ORS 41 for 3 yards (9-H.Rashed).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 41
(4:32 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 6-G.Porter. 6-G.Porter to ORS 25 for 16 yards (24-D.Morris).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25
(4:04 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ORS 17 for 8 yards (42-D.Taumoleau).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - OREGST 17
(3:34 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 14 for 3 yards (8-M.Tago9-H.Rashed).
Sack
1 & 10 - OREGST 14
(3:07 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ORS 22 for -8 yards (9-H.Rashed).
+10 YD
2 & 18 - OREGST 22
(2:23 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin pushed ob at ORS 12 for 10 yards (34-A.Roberts).
No Gain
3 & 8 - OREGST 12
(1:49 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Pearsall.
+12 YD
4 & 8 - OREGST 12
(1:45 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(1:40 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin incomplete. Team penalty on ASU Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.

OREGST Beavers

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:40 - 4th) 44-K.Macias kicks 17 yards from ASU 35 to the ORS 48 downed by 8-T.Bradford.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 48
(1:39 - 4th) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 46 for 6 yards (37-D.Butler).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 46
(1:33 - 4th) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 44 for 2 yards (95-R.Wilkins20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
No Gain
3 & 2 - OREGST 44
(1:28 - 4th) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 44 for no gain (90-J.Lole).
Penalty
4 & 2 - OREGST 44
(0:42 - 4th) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford. Penalty on ASU 21-J.Jones Pass interference 3 yards enforced at ASU 44. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 41
(0:37 - 4th) 6-J.Luton kneels at ASU 43 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:40
3-E.Benjamin incomplete. Team penalty on ASU Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
plays
yds
pos
34
35
Touchdown 1:45
5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
90
yds
04:39
pos
34
35
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:19
45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
35
Touchdown 2:25
5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
82
yds
01:55
pos
27
35
Point After TD 4:14
35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
35
Touchdown 4:22
6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
28
yds
02:40
pos
21
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:33
35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 0:38
22-J.Jefferson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
72
yds
03:28
pos
21
27
Point After TD 4:01
45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 4:18
39-D.Rodriguez punts 48 yards from ORS 15. 2-B.Aiyuk runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
-6
yds
01:24
pos
20
21
Point After TD 9:58
35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 10:04
6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
74
yds
00:07
pos
14
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:20
45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 0:29
5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
56
yds
01:40
pos
13
14
Point After TD 2:00
35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 2:06
6-J.Luton complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
74
yds
03:35
pos
7
13
Point After TD 5:35
45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:41
3-E.Benjamin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
54
yds
02:31
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:40
35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:48
6-J.Luton complete to 13-J.Irish. 13-J.Irish runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
03:20
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 26
Rushing 5 8
Passing 14 15
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 4-12 6-15
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 377 373
Total Plays 61 74
Avg Gain 6.2 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 74 105
Rush Attempts 25 39
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 2.7
Net Yards Passing 303 268
Comp. - Att. 24-36 26-35
Yards Per Pass 8.4 7.7
Penalties - Yards 4-38 2-10
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 3 4
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-39.6 6-43.7
Return Yards 189 114
Punts - Returns 3-76 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 5-113 5-114
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arizona State 5-5 1477634
Oregon State 5-5 14147035
Reser Stadium Corvallis, Oregon
 303 PASS YDS 268
74 RUSH YDS 105
377 TOTAL YDS 373
Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Daniels 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 334 3 0 172.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 334 3 0 172.1
J. Daniels 24/36 334 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 70 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 70 1
E. Benjamin 15 70 1 10
Ky. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
Ky. Williams 4 30 0 13
J. Daniels 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -26 0
J. Daniels 6 -26 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 173 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 173 1
B. Aiyuk 10 173 1 56
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 66 1
F. Darby 3 66 1 36
Ky. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 1
Ky. Williams 3 38 1 23
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 27 0
E. Benjamin 5 27 0 28
G. Porter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
G. Porter 1 16 0 16
J. Kerley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Kerley 1 16 0 16
N. Matthews 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
N. Matthews 1 7 0 7
T. Hudson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Hudson 1 7 0 7
R. Pearsall 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Pearsall 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Kearse-Thomas 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 1.0
K. Kearse-Thomas 11-0 1.0 0
C. Lucas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Lucas 6-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 5-0 0.0 0
D. Davidson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Davidson 5-0 0.0 0
Ko. Williams 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Ko. Williams 5-1 0.0 0
R. Wilkins 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
R. Wilkins 5-0 1.0 0
D. Butler 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
D. Butler 5-4 0.0 0
M. Robertson 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Robertson 5-0 0.0 0
J. Lole 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.0
J. Lole 4-4 1.0 0
E. Fields 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Fields 3-1 0.0 0
A. Crosswell 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Crosswell 2-0 0.0 0
S. Forman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Forman 1-0 0.0 0
T. Davis 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
Ke. Markham 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ke. Markham 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Zendejas 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
C. Zendejas 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Turk 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 39.6 3
M. Turk 5 39.6 3 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Porter 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 31.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 31.0 37 0
G. Porter 2 31.0 37 0
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 26 0
B. Aiyuk 2 22.0 26 0
E. Juarez 30 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
E. Juarez 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.3 63 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 25.3 63 1
B. Aiyuk 3 25.3 63 1
Oregon State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.3% 288 4 0 181.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.3% 288 4 0 181.1
J. Luton 26/35 288 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 63 0
A. Pierce 16 63 0 14
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 32 1
J. Jefferson 14 32 1 11
T. Bradford 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
T. Bradford 2 24 0 18
B. Baylor 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Baylor 1 1 0 1
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -13 0
J. Luton 5 -13 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 93 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 93 1
Is. Hodgins 6 93 1 40
N. Togiai 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 76 1
N. Togiai 8 76 1 17
T. Bradford 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 1
T. Bradford 4 41 1 18
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 0
C. Flemings 5 41 0 19
J. Irish 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 1
J. Irish 1 24 1 24
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Lindsey 2 13 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 2.0
H. Rashed Jr. 6-1 2.0 0
O. Speights 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
O. Speights 6-0 1.0 0
J. Moore 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Moore 5-0 0.0 0
A. Roberts 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Roberts 5-2 0.0 0
I. Dunn 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
I. Dunn 4-1 0.0 0
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Taumoelau 3-1 0.0 0
D. Morris 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Morris 3-0 0.0 0
R. Sharp 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Sharp 3-2 0.0 0
J. Grant 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Grant 2-2 0.0 0
S. Wilson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Wilson 2-1 0.0 0
M. Tago 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Tago 1-0 0.0 0
J. Whittley 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Whittley 1-0 0.0 0
J. Forest 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Forest 1-0 0.0 0
S. Sandberg 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Sandberg 1-0 1.0 0
N. Wright 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Wright 1-1 0.0 0
Is. Hodgins 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Is. Hodgins 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Hayes 35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
E. Hayes 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Rodriguez 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 43.7 1
D. Rodriguez 6 43.7 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 24.3 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 24.3 30 0
C. Flemings 4 24.3 30 0
C. Morton 36 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 14 0
C. Morton 1 17.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:40 ARIZST 26 2:01 6 24 Punt
8:06 ARIZST 46 2:31 8 54 TD
2:00 ARIZST 44 1:40 4 56 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:58 ARIZST 26 1:59 4 23 Punt
0:33 ARIZST 36 0:03 1 -9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARIZST 25 2:09 4 2 Punt
11:38 ARIZST 23 2:01 3 5 Punt
7:30 ARIZST 30 0:24 3 42 Fumble
4:14 ARIZST 18 1:55 6 82 TD
1:35 OREGST 41 1:02 7 -2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:51 ARIZST 20 1:30 5 80 Fumble
6:19 ARIZST 10 4:39 11 90 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREGST 20 3:20 8 80 TD
9:32 OREGST 14 1:13 3 5 Punt
5:35 OREGST 26 3:35 9 74 TD
0:20 OREGST 26 0:07 10 74 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:50 OREGST 10 1:58 3 -4 Punt
5:42 OREGST 21 1:24 3 -6 TD
4:01 OREGST 28 3:28 8 72 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 OREGST 30 0:53 3 -1 Punt
9:30 OREGST 28 1:51 3 3 Punt
6:54 ARIZST 28 2:40 5 28 TD
2:19 OREGST 31 0:37 2 10 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 OREGST 24 1:36 4 13 Punt
10:14 OREGST 20 3:47 10 34 Punt
1:40 OREGST 48 1:03 5 9
