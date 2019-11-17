|
|
|ARIZST
|OREGST
Luton, late stop helps Oregon St. beat Arizona St. 35-34
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Jake Luton passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns, leading Oregon State to a 35-34 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night.
Oregon State's defense came up with two second half turnovers, and a key stop on a 2-point conversion attempt to help preserve the win.
The Beavers (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12), who won just two games last season, are one victory away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013. Arizona State (5-5, 2-5) lost its fourth consecutive game after a promising start.
''Honestly, we just kept on fighting,'' said OSU linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., who had two sacks and four tackles for loss. ''We finished it and there's nothing else to say. We did what we had to do.''
The outcome was in doubt until the final seconds.
On fourth-and-8 from the Beavers 12-yard line with less than two minutes left, ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels delivered a strike over the middle to Brandon Aiyuk for a touchdown.
The Sun Devils elected to go for the 2-point conversion but running back Eno Benjamin had nowhere to go on a pitch left and his desperation heave into the end zone was intercepted by cornerback Nahshon Wright.
''We're playing to win,'' ASU coach Herm Edwards said of going for two.
OSU recovered the ensuing onside kick.
On fourth-and-2 with 42 seconds left, Luton's pass intended for Trevon Bradford was incomplete, but cornerback Jack Jones was called for pass interference to give the Beavers a first down.
Daniels completed 24 of 36 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Aiyuk had 10 catches for 173 yards and score.
The Sun Devils had 408 total yards of offense compared to 393 for the Beavers, who defeated ASU for the first time since 2014.
Luton shined on senior day, completing 26 of 35 passes with no turnovers. ''Senior day to come out here and get a win, feeling really good right now,'' Luton said.
ASU threatened to score the game-tying touchdown with 10 minutes left, but Benjamin fumbled at the 1 after a hit by safety David Morris. The ball was recovered in the end zone by safety Jalen Moore for a touchback.
Tight end Noah Togiai's 12-yard touchdown reception, which featured a highlight-reel leap over Jones at the 5, extended the Beavers' lead to 35-21 at 4:14 of the third quarter. He had his best game of the season with a team-high eight receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown.
''I just went out and played the same as I always do,'' Togiai said. ''I just got a little more opportunity to make plays and Jake was feeding me the ball.''
The score was set up by defensive end Simon Sandberg's sack of Daniels, whose fumble was recovered by linebacker Riley Sharp at the Sun Devils' 28-yard line.
Back came the Sun Devils.
A 56-yard pass to Aiyuk, who got behind OSU's secondary, led to an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Williams, cutting the lead to 35-28 at 2:19 of the third quarter.
Artavis Pierce fumbled the ball away after a hit by defensive end Roe Wilkins on the ensuing possession - the Beavers' first lost fumble of the season - and ASU took over on OSU's 41.
But the Beavers' defense stepped up. Linebacker Omar Speights' 13-yard sack of Daniels on third-and-long forced a punt.
After not scoring an offensive touchdown in last week's 19-7 loss to Washington, OSU took the opening kickoff and went 80 yards on eight plays, culminated by Luton's 24-yard touchdown pass to Jesiah Irish.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona State: The Sun Devils have to beat Oregon or Arizona to become bowl eligible for the ninth time in the last 10 years. . Benjamin, who rushed for a school-record 312 yards in last season's 52-24 win over the Beavers in Tempe, Arizona had 70 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown Saturday. . Wide receiver Kyle Williams extended his streak to 38 games with at least one reception, the fourth-longest current streak in the FBS.
Oregon State: Sixteen seniors were honored in a pregame ceremony, including offensive tackle Blake Brandel, who made his 45th consecutive start. . Junior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. recorded his two sacks giving him 14, a single-season school record. . Hodgins' second quarter touchdown reception gave him 13 on the season, the second most single-season mark in school history behind Brandon Cooks (16 in 2013).
UP NEXT
Oregon State plays at Washington State on Saturday.
Arizona State hosts No. 6 Oregon on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
OREGST
Beavers
- TD (8 plays, 80 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 44-K.Macias kicks 59 yards from ASU 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 20 for 14 yards (34-K.Soelle).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(14:54 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey pushed ob at ORS 28 for 8 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREGST 28(14:30 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey pushed ob at ORS 33 for 5 yards (6-T.Davis).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 33(13:58 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ASU 49 for 18 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 49(13:39 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 40 for 9 yards (4-E.Fields).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 40(13:15 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 38 for 2 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas4-E.Fields).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 38(12:45 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 39 for -1 yard (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREGST 39(12:19 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins pushed ob at ASU 24 for 15 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 24(11:48 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 13-J.Irish. 13-J.Irish runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:40 - 1st) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:40 - 1st) 46-J.Choukair kicks 64 yards from ORS 35. 6-G.Porter pushed ob at ASU 26 for 25 yards (21-N.Wright).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 26(11:34 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 27 for 1 yard (34-A.Roberts56-R.Sharp).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 27(10:56 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 27(10:51 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 42 for 15 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(10:30 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 42(10:24 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to ASU 50 for 8 yards (3-J.Grant21-N.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARIZST 50(9:44 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Williams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - ARIZST 50(9:39 - 1st) 35-M.Turk punts 36 yards from ASU 50 to ORS 14 fair catch by 8-T.Bradford.
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 14(9:32 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 18 for 4 yards (37-D.Butler).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 18(9:03 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 19 for 1 yard (37-D.Butler90-J.Lole).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OREGST 19(8:25 - 1st) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Togiai.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - OREGST 19(8:19 - 1st) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 49 yards from ORS 19. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 46 for 14 yards (24-D.Morris).
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- TD (8 plays, 54 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46(8:06 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 46(8:02 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 50 for 4 yards (56-R.Sharp34-A.Roberts).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZST 50(7:26 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby pushed ob at ORS 44 for 6 yards (21-N.Wright).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(6:58 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk pushed ob at ORS 15 for 29 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15(6:36 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 8 for 7 yards (2-S.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARIZST 8(6:05 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZST 8(6:01 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 2 for 6 yards (42-D.Taumoleau).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARIZST 2(5:41 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:35 - 1st) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
OREGST
Beavers
- TD (9 plays, 74 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:35 - 1st) 44-K.Macias kicks 53 yards from ASU 35. 31-C.Morton to ORS 26 for 14 yards (54-C.Hatch).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 26(5:29 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ORS 35 for 9 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 35(4:55 - 1st) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 35(4:51 - 1st) 6-J.Luton to ORS 36 for 1 yard (20-K.Kearse-Thomas90-J.Lole).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(4:24 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 42 for 6 yards (4-E.Fields).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREGST 42(4:09 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 47 for 5 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(3:37 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ASU 13 for 40 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 13(3:20 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce pushed ob at ASU 12 for 1 yard (5-K.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREGST 12(2:50 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 5 for 7 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREGST 5(2:06 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:00 - 1st) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- TD (4 plays, 56 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:00 - 1st) 46-J.Choukair kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on ORS Offside 5 yards enforced at ORS 35. No Play.
|
Kickoff
|(2:00 - 1st) 46-J.Choukair kicks 63 yards from ORS 30. 6-G.Porter pushed ob at ASU 44 for 37 yards (24-D.Morris).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(1:52 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 46 for 10 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46(1:27 - 1st) 10-K.Williams to ORS 33 for 13 yards (24-D.Morris).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 33(1:01 - 1st) 10-K.Williams to ORS 24 for 9 yards (42-D.Taumoleau).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 24(0:29 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:20 - 1st) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
OREGST
Beavers
- TD (10 plays, 74 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:20 - 1st) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35. 16-C.Flemings pushed ob at ORS 26 for 26 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 26(0:13 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 31 for 5 yards (8-M.Robertson37-D.Butler).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 31(15:00 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings pushed ob at ORS 50 for 19 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 50(14:28 - 2nd) 8-T.Bradford to ASU 44 for 6 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREGST 44(13:42 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ASU 42 for 2 yards (98-D.Davidson90-J.Lole).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREGST 42(12:58 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ASU 25 for 17 yards (12-K.Markham5-K.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(12:22 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 21 for 4 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 21(11:45 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to ASU 19 for 2 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREGST 19(11:01 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 6 for 13 yards (16-A.Crosswell37-D.Butler).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - OREGST 6(10:56 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 5 for 1 yard (90-J.Lole).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 5(10:04 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:58 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (4 plays, 23 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:58 - 2nd) 46-J.Choukair kicks 65 yards from ORS 35. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 26 for 26 yards (40-K.Fisher29-K.Shannon).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 26(9:53 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams pushed ob at ASU 49 for 23 yards (3-J.Grant).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(9:28 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels Downed at the ASU 49 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 50 FUMBLES (23-I.Dunn). Downed at the ASU 50 10-K.Williams to ASU 49 for -1 yard (3-J.Grant).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 49(8:43 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 49(8:39 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 49 for no gain (36-O.Speights).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARIZST 49(7:59 - 2nd) 35-M.Turk punts 41 yards from ASU 49 out of bounds at the ORS 10.
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 10(7:50 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton sacked at ORS 2 for -8 yards (90-J.Lole).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - OREGST 2(7:12 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 5 for 3 yards (95-R.Wilkins90-J.Lole).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 15 - OREGST 5(6:33 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 6 for 1 yard (8-M.Robertson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - OREGST 6(5:52 - 2nd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 26 yards from ORS 6 out of bounds at the ORS 32. Penalty on ASU 86-C.Hodges Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORS 6. No Play.
OREGST
Beavers
- TD (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(5:42 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson pushed ob at ORS 21 for no gain (16-A.Crosswell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 21(5:05 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 21(4:59 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton sacked at ORS 15 for -6 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - OREGST 15(4:18 - 2nd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 48 yards from ORS 15. 2-B.Aiyuk runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Halftime (1 plays, -9 yards, 0:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(4:01 - 2nd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(4:01 - 2nd) 44-K.Macias kicks 64 yards from ASU 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 28 for 27 yards (34-K.Soelle).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 28(3:55 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 47 for 19 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(3:24 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson pushed ob at ASU 42 for 11 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(3:01 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ASU 42 for no gain (97-S.Forman41-T.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 42(2:24 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ASU 37 for 5 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARIZST 37(1:50 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 23 for 14 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 23(1:24 - 2nd) 8-T.Bradford to ASU 5 for 18 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARIZST 5(1:05 - 2nd) 20-B.Baylor to ASU 4 for 1 yard (95-R.Wilkins).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZST 4(0:38 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:33 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:33 - 2nd) 39-D.Rodriguez kicks 36 yards from ORS 35. 30-E.Juarez to ASU 36 for 7 yards (24-D.Morris86-A.Bodden).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(0:30 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ASU 27 for -9 yards (9-H.Rashed).
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Choukair kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 27 for 2 yards (9-H.Rashed56-R.Sharp).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 27(14:29 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 25 for -2 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 25(13:46 - 3rd) Penalty on ASU 71-S.Miller False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 25. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - OREGST 20(13:27 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 88-N.Matthews. 88-N.Matthews to ASU 27 for 7 yards (36-O.Speights23-I.Dunn).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - OREGST 27(12:51 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 43 yards from ASU 27 to the ORS 30 downed by 6-G.Porter.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(12:41 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 30(12:35 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 29 for -1 yard (8-M.Robertson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARIZST 29(11:52 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARIZST 29(11:48 - 3rd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 47 yards from ORS 29. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 23 for -1 yard (24-D.Morris).
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 23(11:38 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ASU 27 for 4 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 27(11:04 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 32 for 5 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 32(10:24 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 28 for -4 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - OREGST 28(9:37 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 44 yards from ASU 28 to ORS 28 fair catch by 8-T.Bradford.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Fumble (3 plays, 42 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 28(9:30 - 3rd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 28 for no gain (37-D.Butler).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 28(8:53 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton sacked at ORS 23 for -5 yards (95-R.Wilkins).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 15 - ARIZST 23(8:14 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ORS 31 for 8 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARIZST 31(7:39 - 3rd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 39 yards from ORS 31 out of bounds at the ASU 30.
OREGST
Beavers
- TD (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(7:30 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 36 for 6 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OREGST 36(7:10 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - OREGST 36(7:06 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ASU 28 for -8 yards FUMBLES (45-S.Sandberg). 56-R.Sharp to ASU 28 for no gain.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- TD (6 plays, 82 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 28(6:54 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ASU 27 for 1 yard (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 27(6:18 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ASU 26 for 1 yard (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARIZST 26(5:35 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ASU 20 for 6 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARIZST 20(4:52 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ASU 12 for 8 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 12(4:22 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:14 - 3rd) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
OREGST
Beavers
- Fumble (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:14 - 3rd) 46-J.Choukair kicks 65 yards from ORS 35. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 18 for 18 yards (86-A.Bodden).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 18(4:08 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
+56 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 18(4:05 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ORS 26 for 56 yards (26-J.Forest2-S.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 26(3:43 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk pushed ob at ORS 23 for 3 yards (33-J.Moore).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 23(3:20 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin pushed ob at ORS 13 for 10 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 13(2:59 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 8 for 5 yards (56-R.Sharp42-D.Taumoleau).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 8(2:25 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:19 - 3rd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (7 plays, -2 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:19 - 3rd) 44-K.Macias kicks 64 yards from ASU 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 31 for 30 yards (34-K.Soelle).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31(2:13 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ORS 42 for 11 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(1:42 - 3rd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 41 FUMBLES (95-R.Wilkins). 97-S.Forman to ORS 41 for no gain.
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(1:35 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 41(1:31 - 3rd) 10-K.Williams to ORS 36 for 5 yards (33-J.Moore).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OREGST 36(0:53 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 5 - OREGST 36(0:49 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ORS 24 for 12 yards (33-J.Moore).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 24(0:33 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 25 for -1 yard (33-J.Moore).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREGST 25(15:00 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 30 for -5 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|
Sack
|
3 & 16 - OREGST 30(14:34 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ORS 43 for -13 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
Punt
|
4 & 29 - OREGST 43(13:47 - 4th) 35-M.Turk punts 34 yards from ORS 43 out of bounds at the ORS 9. Penalty on ASU 23-T.Whiley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORS 9.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Fumble (5 plays, 80 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 24(13:35 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 35 for 11 yards (98-D.Davidson37-D.Butler).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(13:07 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 33 for -2 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARIZST 33(12:34 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings runs ob at ORS 37 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARIZST 37(12:08 - 4th) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARIZST 37(11:59 - 4th) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 43 yards from ORS 37 to ASU 20 fair catch by 2-B.Aiyuk. Penalty on ASU 6-T.Davis Running into kicker declined.
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (10 plays, 34 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(11:51 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs ob at ORS 44 for 36 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(11:36 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 41 for 3 yards (56-R.Sharp90-I.Hodgins).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 41(11:02 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 87-T.Hudson. 87-T.Hudson to ORS 34 for 7 yards (36-O.Speights3-J.Grant).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 34(10:37 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 6 for 28 yards (2-S.Wilson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - OREGST 6(10:21 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 1 FUMBLES (24-D.Morris). 33-J.Moore to ORS End Zone for no gain. touchback.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- TD (11 plays, 90 yards, 4:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(10:14 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 29 for 9 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 29(9:48 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins pushed ob at ASU 44 for 27 yards (24-C.Lucas). Team penalty on ORS Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ORS 29. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 24(9:18 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ORS 29 for 5 yards (37-D.Butler).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 29(9:00 - 4th) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 31 for 2 yards (90-J.Lole).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31(8:33 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ORS 37 for 6 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZST 37(7:56 - 4th) 6-J.Luton to ORS 42 for 5 yards (4-E.Fields37-D.Butler).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(7:13 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ASU 46 for 12 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46(6:42 - 4th) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 46(6:37 - 4th) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Togiai.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 46(6:32 - 4th) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARIZST 46(6:27 - 4th) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 36 yards from ASU 46 out of bounds at the ASU 10.
OREGST
Beavers
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 10(6:19 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 10(6:15 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 12 for 2 yards (50-J.Whittley34-A.Roberts).
|
+44 YD
|
3 & 8 - OREGST 12(5:34 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ORS 44 for 44 yards (33-J.Moore).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(5:05 - 4th) 10-K.Williams to ORS 41 for 3 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 41(4:32 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 6-G.Porter. 6-G.Porter to ORS 25 for 16 yards (24-D.Morris).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(4:04 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ORS 17 for 8 yards (42-D.Taumoleau).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREGST 17(3:34 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ORS 14 for 3 yards (8-M.Tago9-H.Rashed).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 14(3:07 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ORS 22 for -8 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 18 - OREGST 22(2:23 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin pushed ob at ORS 12 for 10 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OREGST 12(1:49 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Pearsall.
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 8 - OREGST 12(1:45 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(1:40 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin incomplete. Team penalty on ASU Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
OREGST
Beavers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:40 - 4th) 44-K.Macias kicks 17 yards from ASU 35 to the ORS 48 downed by 8-T.Bradford.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(1:39 - 4th) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 46 for 6 yards (37-D.Butler).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREGST 46(1:33 - 4th) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 44 for 2 yards (95-R.Wilkins20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - OREGST 44(1:28 - 4th) 21-A.Pierce to ASU 44 for no gain (90-J.Lole).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - OREGST 44(0:42 - 4th) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford. Penalty on ASU 21-J.Jones Pass interference 3 yards enforced at ASU 44. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(0:37 - 4th) 6-J.Luton kneels at ASU 43 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|26
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|14
|15
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|377
|373
|Total Plays
|61
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|74
|105
|Rush Attempts
|25
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|303
|268
|Comp. - Att.
|24-36
|26-35
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-38
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.6
|6-43.7
|Return Yards
|189
|114
|Punts - Returns
|3-76
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-113
|5-114
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|303
|PASS YDS
|268
|
|
|74
|RUSH YDS
|105
|
|
|377
|TOTAL YDS
|373
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|24/36
|334
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|15
|70
|1
|10
|
Ky. Williams 10 WR
|Ky. Williams
|4
|30
|0
|13
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|6
|-26
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|10
|173
|1
|56
|
F. Darby 84 WR
|F. Darby
|3
|66
|1
|36
|
Ky. Williams 10 WR
|Ky. Williams
|3
|38
|1
|23
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|5
|27
|0
|28
|
G. Porter 6 WR
|G. Porter
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Kerley 8 WR
|J. Kerley
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
N. Matthews 88 TE
|N. Matthews
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Hudson 87 TE
|T. Hudson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Kearse-Thomas 20 LB
|K. Kearse-Thomas
|11-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Lucas 24 DB
|C. Lucas
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 21 DB
|J. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DL
|D. Davidson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Williams 5 DB
|Ko. Williams
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilkins 95 DL
|R. Wilkins
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Butler 37 LB
|D. Butler
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lole 90 DL
|J. Lole
|4-4
|1.0
|0
|
E. Fields 4 DB
|E. Fields
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crosswell 16 S
|A. Crosswell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Forman 97 DL
|S. Forman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 6 DB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Markham 12 DB
|Ke. Markham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 41 DL
|T. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Zendejas 45 K
|C. Zendejas
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 35 P
|M. Turk
|5
|39.6
|3
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|3
|25.3
|63
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Luton 6 QB
|J. Luton
|26/35
|288
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|16
|63
|0
|14
|
J. Jefferson 22 RB
|J. Jefferson
|14
|32
|1
|11
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
B. Baylor 20 RB
|B. Baylor
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Luton 6 QB
|J. Luton
|5
|-13
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
|Is. Hodgins
|6
|93
|1
|40
|
N. Togiai 81 TE
|N. Togiai
|8
|76
|1
|17
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|4
|41
|1
|18
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|5
|41
|0
|19
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|2
|13
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|
O. Speights 36 LB
|O. Speights
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Moore 33 DB
|J. Moore
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Roberts 34 LB
|A. Roberts
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Dunn 23 DB
|I. Dunn
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
|D. Taumoelau
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 24 DB
|D. Morris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wilson 2 DB
|S. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tago 8 LB
|M. Tago
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whittley 50 DL
|J. Whittley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Forest 26 DB
|J. Forest
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sandberg 45 DL
|S. Sandberg
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Wright 21 DB
|N. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Is. Hodgins 90 DL
|Is. Hodgins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Rodriguez 39 P
|D. Rodriguez
|6
|43.7
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|4
|24.3
|30
|0
|
C. Morton 36 RB
|C. Morton
|1
|17.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NMEX
21BOISE
3
28
3rd 7:10 ESP2
-
ARIZ
6OREG
6
21
3rd 13:36 ESPN
-
USC
CAL
10
10
2nd 0:53 FS1
-
EMICH
AKRON
42
14
Final ESPNews
-
WMICH
OHIO
37
34
Final/OT ESPN2
-
NILL
TOLEDO
31
28
Final ESPN2
-
BGREEN
MIAOH
3
44
Final ESPNU
-
BUFF
KENTST
27
30
Final CBSSN
-
UNC
PITT
27
34
Final/OT ESPN
-
LATECH
MRSHL
10
31
Final CBSSN
-
FRESNO
SDGST
7
17
Final ESPN2
-
KANSAS
22OKLAST
13
31
Final FS1
-
TCU
TXTECH
33
31
Final ESP2
-
MA
NWEST
6
45
Final BTN
-
14WISC
NEB
37
21
Final BTN
-
11FLA
MIZZOU
23
6
Final CBS
-
ALST
FSU
12
49
Final FSN
-
VMI
ARMY
6
47
Final CBSSN
-
MICHST
15MICH
10
44
Final FOX
-
5BAMA
MISSST
38
7
Final ESPN
-
IND
9PSU
27
34
Final ABC
-
TULANE
TEMPLE
21
29
Final ESPU
-
UTEP
UAB
10
37
Final ESP3
-
23NAVY
16ND
20
52
Final NBC
-
CSTCAR
ARKST
27
28
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAS
29
51
Final ESP+
-
TROY
TXSTSM
63
27
Final ESP3
-
IDST
BYU
10
42
Final ESP3
-
WVU
24KSTATE
24
20
Final ESPN
-
UK
VANDY
38
14
Final SECN
-
19TEXAS
IOWAST
21
23
Final FS1
-
CMICH
BALLST
45
44
Final CBSSN
-
VATECH
GATECH
45
0
Final FSN
-
WAKE
3CLEM
3
52
Final ABC
-
18MEMP
HOU
45
27
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
RUT
56
21
Final BTN
-
4UGA
12AUBURN
21
14
Final CBS
-
HAWAII
UNLV
21
7
Final FBOOK
-
8MINN
20IOWA
19
23
Final FOX
-
CUSE
DUKE
49
6
Final ACCN
-
WYO
UTAHST
21
26
Final ESPU
-
UIW
NMEXST
28
41
Final FLOF
-
RICE
MTSU
31
28
Final ESP+
-
STNFRD
WASHST
22
49
Final PACN
-
LALAF
SALA
37
27
Final ESP+
-
USM
TXSA
36
17
Final ESP+
-
AF
COLOST
38
21
Final ESP2
-
1LSU
MISS
58
37
Final ESPN
-
17CINCY
SFLA
20
17
Final CBSSN
-
25APLST
GAST
56
27
Final ESPU
-
ARIZST
OREGST
34
35
Final FS1
-
LVILLE
NCST
34
20
Final ACCN
-
10OKLA
13BAYLOR
34
31
Final ABC
-
SC
TXAM
6
30
Final SECN
-
UCLA
7UTAH
3
49
Final FOX