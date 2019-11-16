|
|
|APLST
|GAST
Thomas leads Appalachian St. to 56-27 win over Georgia St.
ATLANTA (AP) Zac Thomas passed for four touchdowns and ran for another, Darrynton Evans had 131 yards rushing and a score, and Appalachian State beat Georgia State 56-27 on Saturday night.
Thomas was 19-of-31 passing for 256 yards with an interception and added 52 yards rushing on six carries. Corey Sutton had 173 yards receiving and three touchdowns - both career highs - for Appalachian State (9-1, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference).
Destin Coates scored on a 67-yard run and, less than a minute later, Chris Bacon's 34-yard pick-6 gave Georgia State (6-4, 3-3) a 21-7 lead with 1:38 left in the first quarter but the Mountaineers scored the next 49 points.
Sutton answered with a 20-yard TD catch 89 seconds later, Thomas scored on a 3-yard run and Shaun Jolly returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown to give Appalachian State its first lead before a 1-yard touchdown run by Evans made it 35-21 at halftime.
Raykwon Anderson scored on a 5-yard run to give the Mountaineers a 56-21 lead with 11 minutes left in the game.
Coates finished with 97 yards rushing for Georgia State.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 34 for 9 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAST 34(14:36 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 35 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(14:09 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett pushed ob at GST 39 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GAST 39(13:35 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GAST 39(13:31 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAST 39(13:26 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 38 yards from GST 39. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 28 for 5 yards.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Fumble (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 28(13:18 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 30 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - APLST 30(12:48 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - APLST 30(12:40 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Sutton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - APLST 30(12:37 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 36 yards from APP 30. 20-Q.White to GST 34 FUMBLES. 80-A.Hall to GST 34 for no gain.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(12:23 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to GST 26 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - APLST 26(11:57 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to GST 24 for 2 yards. Penalty on APP 51-B.Hunter Facemasking 15 yards enforced at GST 26. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - APLST 41(11:43 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - APLST 41(11:36 - 1st) 22-R.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 12-Z.Thomas.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - APLST 41(11:28 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 25 yards from GST 41 to GST 16 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 84 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 16(11:21 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 23 for 7 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAST 23(11:06 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 35 for 12 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(10:55 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 41 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GAST 41(10:39 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
|
+44 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAST 41(10:35 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to APP 15 for 44 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 15(10:10 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to APP 4 for 11 yards.
|
-14 YD
|
1 & 4 - GAST 4(9:41 - 1st) to APP 18 FUMBLES. 13-D.Ellington recovers at the APP 18. 13-D.Ellington to APP 18 for no gain.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 18 - GAST 18(9:05 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to APP 4 for 14 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAST 4(8:27 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:20 - 1st) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (8 plays, 89 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:20 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 59 yards from GST 35. 3-D.Evans to APP 6 FUMBLES. 3-D.Evans to APP 11 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 11(8:10 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to APP 13 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 13(7:50 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 19 for 6 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 2 - APLST 19(7:08 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to APP 40 for 21 yards.
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(6:55 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to GST 33 for 27 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(6:40 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to GST 15 for 18 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(6:32 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to GST 14 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 14(5:56 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to GST 12 for 2 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 12(5:18 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:13 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:13 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(5:13 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 27 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 27(4:46 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 28 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - GAST 28(4:12 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Knight.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - GAST 28(4:05 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 50 yards from GST 28. 5-T.Hennigan pushed ob at APP 39 for 17 yards.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 39(3:48 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 39(3:43 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Sutton.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - APLST 39(3:39 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - APLST 39(3:34 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 42 yards from APP 39 to GST 19 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (3 plays, 81 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 19(3:28 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GST 33 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 33(3:08 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 33 for no gain.
|
+67 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 33(2:32 - 1st) 17-D.Coates runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:21 - 1st) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Interception (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:21 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(2:21 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to APP 25 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 25(1:51 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - APLST 25(1:47 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams INTERCEPTED by 3-C.Bacon at APP 34. 3-C.Bacon runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(1:38 - 1st) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(1:38 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(1:38 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 28 for 3 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 28(1:05 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to GST 50 for 22 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 50(0:42 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams pushed ob at GST 35 for 15 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(0:30 - 1st) 3-D.Evans pushed ob at GST 20 for 15 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 20(0:16 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:09 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Missed FG (4 plays, 51 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:09 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(0:09 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 27 for 2 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 27(15:00 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett pushed ob at GST 32 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - APLST 32(14:27 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - APLST 32(14:21 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright punts 43 yards from GST 32 to APP 25 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(14:14 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to GST 25 for 50 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(14:02 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to GST 24 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GAST 24(13:20 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to GST 24 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GAST 24(12:43 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
No Good
|
4 & 9 - GAST 24(12:38 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (10 plays, 55 yards, 4:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(12:33 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry pushed ob at GST 26 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 26(12:01 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 27 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - APLST 27(11:19 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - APLST 27(11:15 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright punts 43 yards from GST 27. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 45 for 15 yards.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 45(11:04 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to APP 44 for -1 yard.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAST 44(10:33 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to GST 47 for 9 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 47(9:59 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GST 41 for 6 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 41(9:43 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GST 30 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 30(9:13 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 30(9:04 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans pushed ob at GST 12 for 18 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 12(8:27 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to GST 15 for -3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - GAST 15(7:49 - 2nd) 14-M.Williams to GST 13 for 2 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - GAST 13(7:06 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to GST 3 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAST 3(6:24 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:20 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:20 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(6:20 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 25(6:17 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 24 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - APLST 24(5:43 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - APLST 24(5:36 - 2nd) 48-O.Holdenson punts 40 yards from GST 24 to APP 36 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
GAST
Panthers
- Interception (3 plays, 80 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 36(5:29 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 34 for -2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - GAST 34(4:57 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to APP 38 for 4 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - GAST 38(4:15 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 37 for -1 yard (47-J.Taylor90-H.Willis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - GAST 37(3:31 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 45 yards from APP 37 to GST 18 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
GAST
Panthers
- Interception (5 plays, 27 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 18(3:26 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 19 for 1 yard.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAST 19(2:50 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to GST 25 for 6 yards.
|
Int
|
3 & 3 - GAST 25(2:25 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-S.Jolly at GST 27. 3-S.Jolly runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
GAST
Panthers
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(2:18 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(2:18 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(2:18 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 25(2:11 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 24 for -1 yard.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - GAST 24(1:32 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GST 36 for 12 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 36(1:22 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 42 for 6 yards.
|
Int
|
2 & 4 - GAST 42(1:02 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-S.Jolly at GST 48. 3-S.Jolly to GST 48 for no gain.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 48(0:55 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 48(0:50 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans pushed ob at GST 48 for no gain. Penalty on GST 55-T.Thomas Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 48.
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(0:40 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to GST 2 for 31 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - APLST 2(0:30 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to GST 1 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 1(0:25 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:22 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to APP 25 fair catch by 3-D.Evans.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 27 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 27(14:23 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 28 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - APLST 28(14:39 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - APLST 28(14:35 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 47 yards from APP 28 out of bounds at the GST 25.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(13:28 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 30 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 30(12:58 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 32 for 2 yards.
|
-6 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 32(12:20 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett to GST 26 for -6 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - GAST 26(11:39 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright punts 61 yards from GST 26. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 10 for -3 yards.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (4 plays, 73 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 10(11:28 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams pushed ob at APP 12 for 2 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 12(10:55 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 22 for 10 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 22(10:24 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 21 for -1 yard.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - APLST 21(9:51 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to APP 27 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 27(9:09 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan pushed ob at APP 31 for 4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - APLST 31(8:34 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 38 yards from APP 31 to GST 31 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
GAST
Panthers
- Downs (9 plays, 24 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 31(8:27 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 31(8:23 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 34 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - GAST 34(7:54 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - GAST 34(7:48 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright punts 39 yards from GST 34 to APP 27 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (7 plays, 51 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 27(7:41 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 25 for -2 yards.
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 12 - APLST 25(7:03 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to GST 35 for 40 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(6:39 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to GST 29 for 6 yards.
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 29(6:06 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:58 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:58 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(5:58 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 32 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAST 32(5:37 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 34 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 34(5:12 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 35 for 1 yard.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(4:47 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to APP 40 for 25 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(4:31 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to APP 36 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - GAST 36(4:01 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 11-C.Thompson. 11-C.Thompson to APP 17 for 19 yards. Penalty on GST 64-P.Bartlett Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at APP 36. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - GAST 41(3:45 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Payne.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - GAST 41(3:35 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
|
Sack
|
4 & 11 - GAST 41(3:30 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington sacked at APP 49 for -8 yards (52-D.Jackson).
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (4 plays, 62 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(3:25 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GST 42 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 42(3:07 - 3rd) 22-R.Anderson to GST 40 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(2:34 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to GST 39 for 1 yard.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 39(1:55 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to GST 29 for 10 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 29(1:24 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to GST 28 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 28(0:43 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to GST 24 for 4 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 24(15:00 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:55 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(14:55 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 28 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 28(14:33 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 29 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GAST 29(14:01 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 29 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAST 29(13:18 - 4th) 48-O.Holdenson punts 33 yards from GST 29 to APP 38 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 38(13:09 - 4th) 3-D.Evans runs ob at GST 30 for 32 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 30(12:33 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to GST 5 for 25 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - APLST 5(11:51 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson runs ob at GST 5 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 5(11:10 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:04 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (4 plays, 63 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:04 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(11:04 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 25 for no gain.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 25(10:36 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 80-M.Marshall. 80-M.Marshall to GST 37 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(10:36 - 4th) Penalty on APP 31-N.Hampton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GST 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 48(10:20 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Payne.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 48(10:12 - 4th) 1-C.Brown to APP 47 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GAST 47(9:32 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - GAST 47(9:25 - 4th) 93-B.Wright punts 32 yards from APP 47 to APP 15 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(9:17 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 14 for -1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - APLST 14(8:30 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 18 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 18(7:44 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 20 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - APLST 20(6:50 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 43 yards from APP 20 to the GST 37 downed by 51-T.Bird.
GAST
Panthers
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(6:36 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 87-D.Grier. 87-D.Grier to GST 41 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - GAST 41(6:11 - 4th) Penalty on APP 99-J.Earle Offside 5 yards enforced at GST 41. No Play.
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAST 46(6:01 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 11-C.Thompson. 11-C.Thompson to APP 20 for 34 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 20(5:40 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(5:35 - 4th) 94-B.Brown extra point is no good.
GAST
Panthers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:35 - 4th) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(5:35 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 34 for 9 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAST 34(4:50 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 35 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(4:05 - 4th) 7-J.Huesman complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells to APP 39 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 39(3:11 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 40 for 1 yard.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAST 40(2:21 - 4th) 7-J.Huesman complete to 13-K.Watson. 13-K.Watson to GST 47 for 13 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 47(1:30 - 4th) kneels at GST 49 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - GAST 49(0:40 - 4th) 7-J.Huesman kneels at APP 49 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|13
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|12
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|553
|316
|Total Plays
|80
|63
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|280
|186
|Rush Attempts
|46
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|273
|130
|Comp. - Att.
|21-34
|15-32
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|8
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.4
|9-42.1
|Return Yards
|69
|43
|Punts - Returns
|4-34
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-5
|1-9
|Int. - Returns
|2-30
|1-34
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|273
|PASS YDS
|130
|
|
|280
|RUSH YDS
|186
|
|
|553
|TOTAL YDS
|316
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|19/31
|256
|4
|1
|
J. Huesman 7 QB
|J. Huesman
|2/2
|17
|0
|0
|
R. Anderson 22 WR
|R. Anderson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|18
|131
|1
|32
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|6
|52
|1
|31
|
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|9
|51
|0
|21
|
R. Anderson 22 WR
|R. Anderson
|10
|48
|1
|25
|
Ma. Williams 14 WR
|Ma. Williams
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Sutton 2 WR
|C. Sutton
|8
|173
|3
|50
|
Ma. Williams 14 WR
|Ma. Williams
|6
|45
|0
|15
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|2
|23
|0
|22
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
K. Watson 13 WR
|K. Watson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Casey 16 K
|R. Casey
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Blackstock 95 DL
|G. Blackstock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|0/1
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|7
|39.4
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|4
|8.5
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|12/27
|88
|1
|2
|
C. Brown 1 QB
|C. Brown
|3/5
|50
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|7
|97
|1
|67
|
T. Barnett 5 RB
|T. Barnett
|17
|90
|0
|44
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|2
|20
|1
|20
|
C. Brown 1 QB
|C. Brown
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|2
|-7
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Thompson 11 WR
|C. Thompson
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
D. Gentry 14 WR
|D. Gentry
|4
|32
|1
|14
|
A. Payne 88 TE
|A. Payne
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
M. Marshall 80 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Ifedi 6 WR
|J. Ifedi
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Grier 87 WR
|D. Grier
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Barnett 5 RB
|T. Barnett
|3
|3
|0
|5
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Knight 84 TE
|C. Knight
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Wright 93 P
|B. Wright
|7
|43.7
|2
|61
|
O. Holdenson 48 P
|O. Holdenson
|2
|36.5
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
