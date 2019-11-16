Drive Chart
APLST
GAST

No Text

Thomas leads Appalachian St. to 56-27 win over Georgia St.

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Zac Thomas passed for four touchdowns and ran for another, Darrynton Evans had 131 yards rushing and a score, and Appalachian State beat Georgia State 56-27 on Saturday night.

Thomas was 19-of-31 passing for 256 yards with an interception and added 52 yards rushing on six carries. Corey Sutton had 173 yards receiving and three touchdowns - both career highs - for Appalachian State (9-1, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Destin Coates scored on a 67-yard run and, less than a minute later, Chris Bacon's 34-yard pick-6 gave Georgia State (6-4, 3-3) a 21-7 lead with 1:38 left in the first quarter but the Mountaineers scored the next 49 points.

Sutton answered with a 20-yard TD catch 89 seconds later, Thomas scored on a 3-yard run and Shaun Jolly returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown to give Appalachian State its first lead before a 1-yard touchdown run by Evans made it 35-21 at halftime.

Raykwon Anderson scored on a 5-yard run to give the Mountaineers a 56-21 lead with 11 minutes left in the game.

Coates finished with 97 yards rushing for Georgia State.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 34 for 9 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 34
(14:36 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 35 for 1 yard.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(14:09 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett pushed ob at GST 39 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - GAST 39
(13:35 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 39
(13:31 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 39
(13:26 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 38 yards from GST 39. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 28 for 5 yards.

APLST Mountaineers
- Fumble (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 28
(13:18 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 30 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - APLST 30
(12:48 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 8 - APLST 30
(12:40 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Sutton.
Punt
4 & 8 - APLST 30
(12:37 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 36 yards from APP 30. 20-Q.White to GST 34 FUMBLES. 80-A.Hall to GST 34 for no gain.

APLST Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 34
(12:23 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to GST 26 for 8 yards.
Penalty
2 & 2 - APLST 26
(11:57 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to GST 24 for 2 yards. Penalty on APP 51-B.Hunter Facemasking 15 yards enforced at GST 26. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 17 - APLST 41
(11:43 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 17 - APLST 41
(11:36 - 1st) 22-R.Anderson incomplete. Intended for 12-Z.Thomas.
Punt
4 & 17 - APLST 41
(11:28 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 25 yards from GST 41 to GST 16 fair catch by 20-Q.White.

GAST Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 84 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 16
(11:21 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 23 for 7 yards.
+12 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 23
(11:06 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 35 for 12 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(10:55 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 41 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - GAST 41
(10:39 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
+44 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 41
(10:35 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to APP 15 for 44 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 15
(10:10 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to APP 4 for 11 yards.
-14 YD
1 & 4 - GAST 4
(9:41 - 1st) to APP 18 FUMBLES. 13-D.Ellington recovers at the APP 18. 13-D.Ellington to APP 18 for no gain.
+14 YD
2 & 18 - GAST 18
(9:05 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to APP 4 for 14 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 4
(8:27 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:20 - 1st) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (8 plays, 89 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:20 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 59 yards from GST 35. 3-D.Evans to APP 6 FUMBLES. 3-D.Evans to APP 11 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 11
(8:10 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to APP 13 for 2 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 13
(7:50 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 19 for 6 yards.
+21 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 19
(7:08 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to APP 40 for 21 yards.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40
(6:55 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to GST 33 for 27 yards.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 33
(6:40 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to GST 15 for 18 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 15
(6:32 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to GST 14 for 1 yard.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 14
(5:56 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to GST 12 for 2 yards.
+12 YD
3 & 7 - APLST 12
(5:18 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:13 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:13 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(5:13 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 27 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 27
(4:46 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 28 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 7 - GAST 28
(4:12 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Knight.
Punt
4 & 7 - GAST 28
(4:05 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 50 yards from GST 28. 5-T.Hennigan pushed ob at APP 39 for 17 yards.

APLST Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 39
(3:48 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
No Gain
2 & 10 - APLST 39
(3:43 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Sutton.
No Gain
3 & 10 - APLST 39
(3:39 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
Punt
4 & 10 - APLST 39
(3:34 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 42 yards from APP 39 to GST 19 fair catch by 20-Q.White.

GAST Panthers
- TD (3 plays, 81 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 19
(3:28 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GST 33 for 14 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 33
(3:08 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 33 for no gain.
+67 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 33
(2:32 - 1st) 17-D.Coates runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:21 - 1st) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

APLST Mountaineers
- Interception (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:21 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(2:21 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to APP 25 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - APLST 25
(1:51 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
Int
3 & 10 - APLST 25
(1:47 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams INTERCEPTED by 3-C.Bacon at APP 34. 3-C.Bacon runs 34 yards for a touchdown.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:38 - 1st) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
Kickoff
(1:38 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(1:38 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 28 for 3 yards.
+22 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 28
(1:05 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to GST 50 for 22 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 50
(0:42 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams pushed ob at GST 35 for 15 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(0:30 - 1st) 3-D.Evans pushed ob at GST 20 for 15 yards.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20
(0:16 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:09 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

APLST Mountaineers
- Missed FG (4 plays, 51 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:09 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(0:09 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 27 for 2 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 27
(15:00 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett pushed ob at GST 32 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 3 - APLST 32
(14:27 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete.
Punt
4 & 3 - APLST 32
(14:21 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright punts 43 yards from GST 32 to APP 25 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+50 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(14:14 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to GST 25 for 50 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(14:02 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to GST 24 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 9 - GAST 24
(13:20 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to GST 24 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 9 - GAST 24
(12:43 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
No Good
4 & 9 - GAST 24
(12:38 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (10 plays, 55 yards, 4:44 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 24
(12:33 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry pushed ob at GST 26 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 26
(12:01 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 27 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 7 - APLST 27
(11:19 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
Punt
4 & 7 - APLST 27
(11:15 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright punts 43 yards from GST 27. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 45 for 15 yards.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45
(11:04 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to APP 44 for -1 yard.
+9 YD
2 & 11 - GAST 44
(10:33 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to GST 47 for 9 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 47
(9:59 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GST 41 for 6 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 41
(9:43 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GST 30 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 30
(9:13 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 30
(9:04 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans pushed ob at GST 12 for 18 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 12
(8:27 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to GST 15 for -3 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 13 - GAST 15
(7:49 - 2nd) 14-M.Williams to GST 13 for 2 yards.
+10 YD
3 & 11 - GAST 13
(7:06 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to GST 3 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - GAST 3
(6:24 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:20 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

APLST Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:20 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(6:20 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 25
(6:17 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 24 for -1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 11 - APLST 24
(5:43 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
Punt
4 & 11 - APLST 24
(5:36 - 2nd) 48-O.Holdenson punts 40 yards from GST 24 to APP 36 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.

GAST Panthers
- Interception (3 plays, 80 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 36
(5:29 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 34 for -2 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 12 - GAST 34
(4:57 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to APP 38 for 4 yards.
Sack
3 & 8 - GAST 38
(4:15 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 37 for -1 yard (47-J.Taylor90-H.Willis).
Punt
4 & 9 - GAST 37
(3:31 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 45 yards from APP 37 to GST 18 fair catch by 20-Q.White.

GAST Panthers
- Interception (5 plays, 27 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 18
(3:26 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 19 for 1 yard.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 19
(2:50 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to GST 25 for 6 yards.
Int
3 & 3 - GAST 25
(2:25 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-S.Jolly at GST 27. 3-S.Jolly runs 27 yards for a touchdown.

GAST Panthers
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:18 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
Kickoff
(2:18 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(2:18 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25
(2:11 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 24 for -1 yard.
+12 YD
3 & 11 - GAST 24
(1:32 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to GST 36 for 12 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 36
(1:22 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 42 for 6 yards.
Int
2 & 4 - GAST 42
(1:02 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-S.Jolly at GST 48. 3-S.Jolly to GST 48 for no gain.

APLST Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 48
(0:55 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
No Gain
2 & 10 - APLST 48
(0:50 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans pushed ob at GST 48 for no gain. Penalty on GST 55-T.Thomas Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 48.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 33
(0:40 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to GST 2 for 31 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 2 - APLST 2
(0:30 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to GST 1 for 1 yard.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - APLST 1
(0:25 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:22 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:22 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 56 yards from APP 35. 83-C.McCoy to GST 18 for 9 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 18
(0:17 - 2nd) kneels at GST 17 for -1 yard.

APLST Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to APP 25 fair catch by 3-D.Evans.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 27 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 27
(14:23 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 28 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 7 - APLST 28
(14:39 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
Punt
4 & 7 - APLST 28
(14:35 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 47 yards from APP 28 out of bounds at the GST 25.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(13:28 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 30 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 30
(12:58 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 32 for 2 yards.
-6 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 32
(12:20 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett to GST 26 for -6 yards.
Punt
4 & 9 - GAST 26
(11:39 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright punts 61 yards from GST 26. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 10 for -3 yards.

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (4 plays, 73 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 10
(11:28 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams pushed ob at APP 12 for 2 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 12
(10:55 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 22 for 10 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 22
(10:24 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 21 for -1 yard.
+6 YD
2 & 11 - APLST 21
(9:51 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to APP 27 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - APLST 27
(9:09 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan pushed ob at APP 31 for 4 yards.
Punt
4 & 1 - APLST 31
(8:34 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 38 yards from APP 31 to GST 31 fair catch by 20-Q.White.

GAST Panthers
- Downs (9 plays, 24 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 31
(8:27 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 31
(8:23 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 34 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 7 - GAST 34
(7:54 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
Punt
4 & 7 - GAST 34
(7:48 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright punts 39 yards from GST 34 to APP 27 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (7 plays, 51 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 27
(7:41 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 25 for -2 yards.
+40 YD
2 & 12 - APLST 25
(7:03 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to GST 35 for 40 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35
(6:39 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to GST 29 for 6 yards.
+29 YD
2 & 4 - APLST 29
(6:06 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:58 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:58 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(5:58 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 32 for 7 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 32
(5:37 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 34 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 34
(5:12 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 35 for 1 yard.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(4:47 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to APP 40 for 25 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(4:31 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to APP 36 for 4 yards.
Penalty
2 & 6 - GAST 36
(4:01 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 11-C.Thompson. 11-C.Thompson to APP 17 for 19 yards. Penalty on GST 64-P.Bartlett Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at APP 36. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 11 - GAST 41
(3:45 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Payne.
No Gain
3 & 11 - GAST 41
(3:35 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
Sack
4 & 11 - GAST 41
(3:30 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington sacked at APP 49 for -8 yards (52-D.Jackson).

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (4 plays, 62 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 49
(3:25 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GST 42 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - APLST 42
(3:07 - 3rd) 22-R.Anderson to GST 40 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40
(2:34 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to GST 39 for 1 yard.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 39
(1:55 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to GST 29 for 10 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 29
(1:24 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to GST 28 for 1 yard.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 28
(0:43 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to GST 24 for 4 yards.
+24 YD
3 & 5 - APLST 24
(15:00 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:55 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:55 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(14:55 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 28 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 28
(14:33 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 29 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 29
(14:01 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 29 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 29
(13:18 - 4th) 48-O.Holdenson punts 33 yards from GST 29 to APP 38 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.

APLST Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
+32 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38
(13:09 - 4th) 3-D.Evans runs ob at GST 30 for 32 yards.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 30
(12:33 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to GST 5 for 25 yards.
No Gain
1 & 5 - APLST 5
(11:51 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson runs ob at GST 5 for no gain.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 5
(11:10 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:04 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- TD (4 plays, 63 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:04 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(11:04 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 25 for no gain.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25
(10:36 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 80-M.Marshall. 80-M.Marshall to GST 37 for 12 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 37
(10:36 - 4th) Penalty on APP 31-N.Hampton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GST 37. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 48
(10:20 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Payne.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 48
(10:12 - 4th) 1-C.Brown to APP 47 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 9 - GAST 47
(9:32 - 4th) 1-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
Punt
4 & 9 - GAST 47
(9:25 - 4th) 93-B.Wright punts 32 yards from APP 47 to APP 15 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.

APLST Mountaineers

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 15
(9:17 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 14 for -1 yard.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - APLST 14
(8:30 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 18 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 7 - APLST 18
(7:44 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 20 for 2 yards.
Punt
4 & 5 - APLST 20
(6:50 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 43 yards from APP 20 to the GST 37 downed by 51-T.Bird.

GAST Panthers

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37
(6:36 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 87-D.Grier. 87-D.Grier to GST 41 for 4 yards.
Penalty
2 & 6 - GAST 41
(6:11 - 4th) Penalty on APP 99-J.Earle Offside 5 yards enforced at GST 41. No Play.
+34 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 46
(6:01 - 4th) 1-C.Brown complete to 11-C.Thompson. 11-C.Thompson to APP 20 for 34 yards.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20
(5:40 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(5:35 - 4th) 94-B.Brown extra point is no good.

GAST Panthers

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:35 - 4th) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(5:35 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 34 for 9 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 34
(4:50 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 35 for 1 yard.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(4:05 - 4th) 7-J.Huesman complete to 16-C.Wells. 16-C.Wells to APP 39 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 39
(3:11 - 4th) 22-R.Anderson to APP 40 for 1 yard.
+13 YD
3 & 5 - GAST 40
(2:21 - 4th) 7-J.Huesman complete to 13-K.Watson. 13-K.Watson to GST 47 for 13 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 47
(1:30 - 4th) kneels at GST 49 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - GAST 49
(0:40 - 4th) 7-J.Huesman kneels at APP 49 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 5:35
94-B.Brown extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
56
27
Touchdown 5:40
26-T.Gregg runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
58
yds
01:01
pos
56
27
Point After TD 11:04
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
56
21
Touchdown 11:10
22-R.Anderson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
62
yds
02:05
pos
55
21
Point After TD 14:55
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
21
Touchdown 15:00
12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
51
yds
02:42
pos
48
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:58
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
21
Touchdown 6:06
3-D.Evans runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
73
yds
01:43
pos
41
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:22
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
21
Touchdown 0:25
12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
33
yds
00:33
pos
34
21
Point After TD 2:18
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 2:25
13-D.Ellington incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-S.Jolly at GST 27. 3-S.Jolly runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
27
21
Point After TD 6:20
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 6:24
12-Z.Thomas runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
55
yds
04:44
pos
20
21
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:09
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 0:16
12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:29
pos
13
21
Point After TD 1:38
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 1:47
12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams INTERCEPTED by 3-C.Bacon at APP 34. 3-C.Bacon runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
20
Point After TD 2:21
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 2:32
17-D.Coates runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
81
yds
01:07
pos
7
13
Point After TD 5:13
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:18
12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
89
yds
03:07
pos
6
7
Point After TD 8:20
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:27
13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
84
yds
03:01
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 13
Rushing 12 7
Passing 12 5
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-15 4-15
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 553 316
Total Plays 80 63
Avg Gain 6.9 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 280 186
Rush Attempts 46 31
Avg Rush Yards 6.1 6.0
Net Yards Passing 273 130
Comp. - Att. 21-34 15-32
Yards Per Pass 8.0 4.1
Penalties - Yards 3-35 2-20
Touchdowns 8 4
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 4 1
Other 1 1
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 7-39.4 9-42.1
Return Yards 69 43
Punts - Returns 4-34 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-5 1-9
Int. - Returns 2-30 1-34
Safeties 0 0
1234T
25 App. St. 9-1 142171456
Georgia St. 6-4 2100627
Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium Atlanta, Georgia
 273 PASS YDS 130
280 RUSH YDS 186
553 TOTAL YDS 316
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 256 4 1 166.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 256 4 1 166.8
Z. Thomas 19/31 256 4 1
J. Huesman 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 17 0 0 171.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 17 0 0 171.4
J. Huesman 2/2 17 0 0
R. Anderson 22 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
R. Anderson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 131 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 131 1
D. Evans 18 131 1 32
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 52 1
Z. Thomas 6 52 1 31
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 51 0
M. Williams Jr. 9 51 0 21
R. Anderson 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 48 1
R. Anderson 10 48 1 25
Ma. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
Ma. Williams 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Sutton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 173 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 173 3
C. Sutton 8 173 3 50
Ma. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 45 0
Ma. Williams 6 45 0 15
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
J. Virgil 2 23 0 22
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
T. Hennigan 2 14 0 10
K. Watson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
K. Watson 1 13 0 13
R. Casey 16 K
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
R. Casey 1 4 0 4
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
D. Evans 1 1 1 1
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Thomas 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Blackstock 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Blackstock 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Jackson 1-0 1.0 0
S. Jolly 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
S. Jolly 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
0/1 8/8
C. Staton 0/1 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
X. Subotsch 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 39.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 39.4 3
X. Subotsch 7 39.4 3 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
D. Evans 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 8.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 8.5 17 0
T. Hennigan 4 8.5 17 0
Georgia St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 88 1 2 69.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 88 1 2 69.2
D. Ellington 12/27 88 1 2
C. Brown 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 50 0 0 144.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 50 0 0 144.0
C. Brown 3/5 50 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 97 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 97 1
D. Coates 7 97 1 67
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 90 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 90 0
T. Barnett 17 90 0 44
T. Gregg 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 20 1
T. Gregg 2 20 1 20
C. Brown 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Brown 1 1 0 1
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
D. Ellington 2 -7 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 34 0
C. Thompson 1 34 0 34
D. Gentry 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 1
D. Gentry 4 32 1 14
A. Payne 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
A. Payne 1 25 0 25
C. McCoy 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
C. McCoy 3 22 0 9
M. Marshall 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Marshall 1 12 0 12
J. Ifedi 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Ifedi 1 6 0 6
D. Grier 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Grier 1 4 0 4
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 3 0
T. Barnett 3 3 0 5
R. Carter 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Carter 0 0 0 0
C. Knight 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Knight 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Bacon 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Bacon 0-0 0.0 1
J. Taylor 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Taylor 0-1 0.5 0
H. Willis 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
H. Willis 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Wright 93 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
B. Wright 0/0 0 3/3 3
Ba. Brown 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 0/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
Ba. Brown 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Wright 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 43.7 2
B. Wright 7 43.7 2 61
O. Holdenson 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 36.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 36.5 0
O. Holdenson 2 36.5 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. McCoy 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
C. McCoy 1 9.0 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
Q. White 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 APLST 28 0:41 3 2 Fumble
12:23 GAST 34 0:55 4 -7 Punt
8:20 APLST 11 3:07 8 89 TD
3:48 APLST 39 0:14 3 0 Punt
2:21 APLST 25 0:34 3 73 INT
1:38 APLST 25 1:29 5 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 APLST 25 1:36 4 51 FG Miss
11:04 APLST 45 4:44 10 55 TD
5:29 APLST 36 1:58 3 1 Punt
0:55 GAST 48 0:33 5 48 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 APLST 25 0:25 3 3 Punt
11:28 APLST 10 2:54 5 21 Punt
7:41 APLST 27 1:43 4 73 TD
3:25 APLST 49 2:42 7 51 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 APLST 38 2:05 4 62 TD
9:17 APLST 15 2:27 3 5 Punt
5:35 APLST 25 4:55 7 24
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAST 25 1:34 5 14 Punt
11:21 GAST 16 3:01 9 84 TD
5:13 GAST 25 1:08 3 3 Punt
3:28 GAST 19 1:07 3 81 TD
0:09 GAST 25 0:00 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:33 GAST 24 1:18 3 3 Punt
6:20 GAST 25 0:44 3 -1 Punt
3:26 GAST 18 1:01 3 80 INT
2:18 GAST 25 1:16 5 27 INT
0:22 GAST 18 0:05 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:28 GAST 25 1:49 3 1 Punt
8:27 GAST 31 0:39 3 3 Punt
5:58 GAST 25 2:28 9 24 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 GAST 25 1:37 3 4 Punt
11:04 GAST 25 1:39 6 28 Punt
6:36 GAST 37 1:01 4 63 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores