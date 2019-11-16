|
|
|TCU
|TXTECH
Song's fourth field goal pushes TCU past Texas Tech 33-31
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) TCU’s seesaw win at Texas Tech on Saturday proved there’s no place like the road in this Big 12 rivalry, thanks in great measure to a fittingly uncharacteristic first quarter for both teams.
Jonathan Song’s fourth field goal, a 20-yarder with 5:38 to play, gave the Horned Frogs a 33-31 win in a battle of teams fighting to earn bowl eligibility. TCU needed the kick after squandering multiple 17-point leads in the first half.
Since this rivalry resumed in 2012 when the Frogs joined the Big 12, the road team is 6-2.
TCU (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) scored in double digits in the first quarter for the first time since Sept. 28. Conversely, Texas Tech (4-6, 2-5) had outscored previous opponents 72-27 in the first quarter this season before falling behind 17-0 after one period.
“To win on the road, that’s what you’ve got to do,” coach Gary Patterson said.
He wasn’t as pleased with his team’s finish.
“The defense tried to screw it up,” Patterson said. “But we got the last two stops, and that’s what mattered.”
Texas Tech's final possession after the field goal lasted one play. TCU's Vernon Scott forced a fumble by McLane Mannix, recovered by Trevon Moehrig at the Red Raiders' 29-yard line.
“Coach said we had to make a play,” Scott said. “So I just put my hand on the ball, and it came out.”
Song’s final field goal was the third lead change of the fourth quarter in a game that TCU led 24-3. He also hit from 36, 28 and 25 yards. His winning kick came after a 4-yard touchdown pass from Max Duggan to Jalen Reagor was called back because of a pick penalty.
Trey Wolff’s 24-yard field goal with 12:21 put Tech ahead 31-30.
Duggan passed for 323 yards and accounted for all three touchdowns. He threw touchdown passes of 55 yards to Reagor and 4 yards to Artayvious Lynn and ran for a 20-yard touchdown on the game’s first possession.
Tech’s Jett Duffey threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns: 70 and 32 yards to R.J. Turner, 33 yards to Erik Ezukanma and 26 yards to Dalton Rigdon.
Patterson said Tech frequently passed out of what previously this season were running formations.
The Red Raiders were unsuccessful on two 2-point tries beginning in the third quarter after Wolff missed a PAT in the second quarter.
“That’s one of the earliest times I’ve ever started going for two,” Texas Tech coach Matt Wells said, “but at that point, we weren’t stopping them on defense. I thought this thing was going to keep going like a tennis match.”
The Red Raiders rushed for a season-low 69 yards with Duffey running for 42. Running backs SaRodorick Thompson and Ta-Zhawn Henry combined for 27 yards on nine carries.
Tech running back Armand Shyne was lost for the season two weeks ago, and Wells said Thompson and Henry both played hurt.
Dalton was helped to the locker room in the third quarter on a tackle that resulted in a targeting ejection on Jeff Gladney. Tech’s Jordyn Brooks, the leading tackler in the FBS, left in the first quarter with an upper-body injury.
WHOSE CATCH IS IT ANYWAY?
Rigdon was awarded with the 26-yard TD catch after he and R.J. Turner came down with the ball together. Duffey wasn’t picky about who got the credit.
“I knew someone would come up with it,” Duffey said.
NOTES
TCU was plus-2 in turnover margin after going minus-4 in its previous two games, losses to Oklahoma State and Baylor. . . Frogs receiver Taye Barber had career highs with eight catches and 137 yards. . . Tech played its second straight game without leading receiver T.J. Vasher (37 catches, 473 yards), on suspension for an unspecified violation of team rules.
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: The Frogs’ defense, which went into play ranked first in the Big 12, is 10 for 10 in holding opponents below their total offense average. Texas Tech went into the game averaging 478.6 yards and gained 402.
Texas Tech: With two conference games remaining, the Red Raiders are assured of their 10th straight losing Big 12 record.
UP NEXT
TCU will visit Oklahoma next Saturday.
Texas Tech will close its home schedule hosting Kansas State next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/College football and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 36 for 11 yards (37-X.Benson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 36(14:40 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 51-Q.White False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 36. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TCU 31(14:17 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - TCU 31(14:09 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to TCU 42 for 11 yards (7-A.Frye).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - TCU 42(13:29 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 49 for 7 yards (7-A.Frye).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 49(13:13 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 33-S.Olonilua. 33-S.Olonilua to TT 47 for 4 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 47(12:38 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TT 50 FUMBLES. 47-C.Ware to TT 50 for no gain.
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 9 - TCU 50(11:50 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan scrambles pushed ob at TT 24 for 26 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 24(11:23 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TT 23 for 1 yard (1-J.Brooks94-L.Gilmore).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 23(10:39 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TT 20 for 3 yards (7-A.Frye).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 6 - TCU 20(9:54 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan scrambles runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:46 - 1st) 46-J.Song extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Interception (3 plays, 29 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:46 - 1st) 46-J.Song kicks 40 yards from TCU 35 to TT 25 fair catch by 89-C.Leggett.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(9:46 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to TT 42 for 17 yards (27-A.Washington).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(9:34 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Rigdon.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 42(9:29 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma INTERCEPTED by 25-W.Harris at TCU 40. 25-W.Harris to TT 46 for 14 yards (79-T.Bruffy).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (5 plays, 27 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 46(9:17 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TT 45 for 1 yard.
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 45(8:39 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua to TT 19 for 26 yards (3-D.Coleman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 19(8:12 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua to TT 19 for no gain (16-T.Leggett97-T.Bradford).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TCU 19(7:30 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Hunt.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TCU 19(7:24 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - TCU 19(7:17 - 1st) 46-J.Song 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:12 - 1st) 46-J.Song kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 82-K.Carter to TT 13 for 13 yards (7-T.Moehrig). Penalty on TT 84-E.Ezukanma Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at TT 13.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 7(7:06 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TT 12 for 5 yards (26-V.Scott).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 12(6:36 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to TT 41 for 29 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(6:20 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Thompson.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 41(6:17 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey sacked at TT 36 for -5 yards (95-T.Cooper).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - TXTECH 36(5:38 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Rigdon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - TXTECH 36(5:35 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 47 yards from TT 36 to TCU 17 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (9 plays, 83 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 17(5:02 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 24 for 7 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TCU 24(5:02 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 26 for 2 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 26(4:13 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 28 for 2 yards (1-J.Brooks96-B.Washington).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 28(3:52 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 45 for 17 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 45(3:15 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan scrambles pushed ob at TCU 47 for 2 yards (1-J.Brooks).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 47(2:42 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson to TT 50 for 3 yards (1-J.Brooks).
|
+43 YD
|
3 & 5 - TCU 50(2:00 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TT 7 for 43 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - TCU 7(1:46 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua to TT 4 for 3 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TCU 4(1:04 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 88-A.Lynn. 88-A.Lynn runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:59 - 1st) 46-J.Song extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- FG (12 plays, 57 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:59 - 1st) 46-J.Song kicks 40 yards from TCU 35 to TT 25 fair catch by 89-C.Leggett.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:59 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 11-D.Thompson. 11-D.Thompson to TT 42 for 17 yards (24-J.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(0:45 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 42(0:36 - 1st) Penalty on TT 84-E.Ezukanma False start 5 yards enforced at TT 42. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - TXTECH 37(0:36 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TCU 49 for 14 yards (26-V.Scott).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 49(0:16 - 1st) 26-T.Henry to TCU 44 for 5 yards (44-C.Ellison).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(15:00 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey to TCU 31 for 13 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31(14:29 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TCU 22 for 9 yards (95-T.Cooper24-J.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 22(14:04 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 22(14:02 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TCU 20 for 2 yards (94-C.Bethley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(13:51 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TCU 19 for 1 yard (32-O.Mathis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 19(13:11 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 26-T.Henry.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 19(13:05 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey scrambles to TCU 18 for 1 yard (30-G.Wallow).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - TXTECH 19(12:59 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (3 plays, 69 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:55 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 60 yards from TT 35. 6-D.Anderson to TCU 31 for 26 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 31(12:49 - 2nd) 4-T.Barber to TCU 39 for 8 yards (24-A.Beck).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - TCU 39(12:30 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 45 for 6 yards (37-X.Benson25-D.Taylor).
|
+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 45(11:51 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:42 - 2nd) 46-J.Song extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (4 plays, 37 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:42 - 2nd) 46-J.Song kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 26-T.Henry to TCU 37 for 63 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(11:35 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TCU 35 for 2 yards (26-V.Scott18-B.Wilson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 35(11:00 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey runs ob at TCU 34 for 1 yard.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 34(10:38 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to TCU 26 for 8 yards (44-C.Ellison).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 26(10:26 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:15 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (11 plays, 20 yards, 4:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:15 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 58 yards from TT 35. 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 24 for 17 yards (37-X.Benson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 24(10:09 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 27 for 3 yards (24-A.Beck).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 27(9:33 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson to TCU 29 for 2 yards (24-A.Beck).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TCU 29(8:52 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 33-S.Olonilua. 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 34 for 5 yards (24-A.Beck).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 34(8:19 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 38 for 4 yards (96-B.Washington6-R.Jeffers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TCU 38(7:36 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TCU 38(7:31 - 2nd) Team penalty on TCU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TCU 38. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - TCU 33(7:31 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 45 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 45(6:58 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete.
|
-7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 45(6:51 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 38 for -7 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 17 - TCU 38(6:05 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 34 for -4 yards FUMBLES (24-A.Beck). 15-M.Duggan to TCU 34 for no gain. Penalty on TT 24-A.Beck Offside 5 yards enforced at TCU 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TCU 43(5:33 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - TCU 43(5:25 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 47 yards from TCU 43 to the TT 10 downed by 4-K.Reed.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(5:13 - 2nd) 26-T.Henry to TT 12 for 2 yards (7-T.Moehrig94-C.Bethley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 12(4:52 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 26-T.Henry.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 12(4:44 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey sacked at TT 11 for -1 yard. Penalty on TCU 28-N.Bradford Offside 5 yards enforced at TT 12. No Play. (44-C.Ellison).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 17(4:10 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXTECH 17(4:06 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 43 yards from TT 17 to TCU 40 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor. Penalty on TT 82-K.Carter Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at TCU 40.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TCU 45(3:57 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 45 for -10 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - TCU 45(3:19 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 46 for 1 yard (16-T.Leggett).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 19 - TCU 46(2:40 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - TCU 46(2:34 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 22 yards from TCU 46 out of bounds at the TT 32.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (2 plays, 68 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(2:27 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TT 30 for -2 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|
+70 YD
|
2 & 12 - TXTECH 30(2:06 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(1:55 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is no good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (13 plays, 58 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:55 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 63 yards from TT 35. 6-D.Anderson to TCU 31 for 29 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 31(1:44 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 33-S.Olonilua. 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 37 for 6 yards (37-X.Benson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TCU 37(1:39 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 40 for 3 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 40(1:24 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 41 for 1 yard (96-B.Washington).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 41(1:13 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 7-J.Stephens. 7-J.Stephens to TCU 47 for 6 yards (27-A.Hogan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TCU 47(0:48 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Hunt.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - TCU 47(0:45 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber pushed ob at TT 46 for 7 yards (7-A.Frye).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 46(0:38 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson runs ob at TT 44 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TCU 44(0:33 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - TCU 44(0:26 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to TT 35 for 9 yards (3-D.Coleman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 35(0:19 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 35(0:19 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 7-J.Stephens. 7-J.Stephens to TT 20 for 15 yards (3-D.Coleman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(0:11 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 20(0:11 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to TT 11 for 9 yards (37-X.Benson).
|
Field Goal
|
3 & 1 - TCU 11(0:06 - 2nd) 46-J.Song 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 46-J.Song kicks 54 yards from TCU 35. 89-C.Leggett to TT 31 for 20 yards (15-J.Foster).
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Song kicks 42 yards from TCU 35. 82-K.Carter to TT 33 for 10 yards (15-J.Foster).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 33(14:54 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 33(14:48 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey to TT 46 for 13 yards (25-W.Harris).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 46(14:17 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey scrambles out of bounds at the TT 50.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 50(13:39 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to TCU 47 for 3 yards (12-J.Gladney). Penalty on TCU 12-J.Gladney Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TCU 47.
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 32(13:39 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner runs 32 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TCU Holding declined.
|
+2 YD
|(13:19 - 3rd) 13-M.Mannix to TCU 2 for no gain. Team penalty on TT Illegal formation declined.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:19 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(13:19 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 28 for 3 yards (27-A.Hogan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 28(13:13 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Hunt.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 28(13:09 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 9-T.Hunt. 9-T.Hunt to TCU 32 for 4 yards (3-D.Coleman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXTECH 32(12:32 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 38 yards from TCU 32 to TT 30 fair catch by 42-C.Nwabuko.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (9 plays, 25 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 30(12:24 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 33 for 3 yards (90-R.Blacklock).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 33(12:08 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to TT 36 for 3 yards (25-W.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TCU 36(11:28 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TCU 36(11:21 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 52 yards from TT 36 to TCU 12 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (4 plays, 51 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 12(11:12 - 3rd) 1-J.Reagor to TCU 17 for 5 yards (24-A.Beck).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 17(10:30 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 17(10:26 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 23 for 6 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 23(9:51 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 28 for 5 yards (6-R.Jeffers24-A.Beck).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 28(9:12 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 9-T.Hunt. 9-T.Hunt to TCU 41 for 13 yards (97-T.Bradford).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(8:51 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 44 for 3 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 44(8:15 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 48 for 4 yards (91-N.Mbanasor).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 48(7:30 - 3rd) Penalty on TCU 47-C.Ware False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 48. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 43(7:06 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 37 for -6 yards (37-X.Benson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - TXTECH 37(6:23 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 36 yards from TCU 37. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 49 for 22 yards (87-T.Hights).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (10 plays, 68 yards, 4:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 49(6:08 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 26-T.Henry. 26-T.Henry to TCU 48 for 3 yards (44-C.Ellison).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 48(5:54 - 3rd) 26-T.Henry to TCU 47 for 1 yard (32-O.Mathis44-C.Ellison).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - TCU 47(5:29 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey scrambles to TCU 33 for 14 yards (27-A.Washington).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 33(5:11 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma runs 33 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TCU 32-O.Mathis Offside declined.
|
+2 YD
|(5:05 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Turner.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- FG (7 plays, 69 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:05 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(5:05 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 36 for 11 yards (8-Z.McPhearson37-X.Benson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(4:26 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 36(4:22 - 3rd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 48 for 12 yards (24-A.Beck).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(3:44 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TT 44 for 8 yards (6-R.Jeffers). Penalty on TCU 74-A.Coker Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 48. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXTECH 38(3:15 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 46 for 8 yards (96-B.Washington).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TXTECH 46(2:36 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
+39 YD
|
3 & 12 - TXTECH 46(2:29 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TT 15 for 39 yards (7-A.Frye).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(1:53 - 3rd) 33-S.Olonilua to TT 9 for 6 yards (91-N.Mbanasor8-Z.McPhearson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 9(1:04 - 3rd) 33-S.Olonilua to TT 8 for 1 yard (95-J.Hutchings96-B.Washington).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 8(0:21 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to TT 7 for 1 yard (7-A.Frye).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 7(15:00 - 4th) 46-J.Song 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (13 plays, 69 yards, 12:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) 46-J.Song kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(14:56 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 13-M.Mannix. 13-M.Mannix to TT 36 for 11 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 36(14:28 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey to TT 36 for no gain (90-R.Blacklock).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TCU 36(13:49 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
|
+51 YD
|
3 & 10 - TCU 36(13:43 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TCU 13 for 51 yards (24-J.Lewis).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 13(13:26 - 4th) 28-S.Thompson to TCU 7 for 6 yards (26-V.Scott).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TCU 7(13:09 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey to TCU 6 for 1 yard (30-G.Wallow).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TCU 6(12:30 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Turner.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TCU 6(12:25 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:21 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff kicks 56 yards from TT 35. 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 28 for 19 yards (24-A.Beck).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(12:15 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 32 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 32(11:35 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 34 for 2 yards (98-N.McCann).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 34(10:55 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 49 for 15 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(10:19 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TT 44 for 7 yards (24-A.Beck).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 44(9:41 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to TT 42 for 2 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 42(8:57 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua to TT 37 for 5 yards (27-A.Hogan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(8:44 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 37(8:36 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to TT 24 for 13 yards (24-A.Beck).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(8:17 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 7-J.Stephens. 7-J.Stephens to TT 5 for 19 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - TXTECH 5(7:42 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua pushed ob at TT 4 for 1 yard (23-D.Fields3-D.Coleman).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 4(7:17 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TCU 4-T.Barber Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TT 4. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 19 - TXTECH 19(7:12 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TT 9 for 10 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 9(6:30 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TT 3 for 6 yards (24-A.Beck).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TXTECH 3(0:05 - 4th) 46-J.Song 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (5 plays, 33 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:35 - 4th) 46-J.Song kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(5:38 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 13-M.Mannix. 13-M.Mannix to TT 25 for no gain (7-T.Moehrig).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TCU 25(5:15 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Mannix.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TCU 25(5:10 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to TT 25 for no gain (28-N.Bradford).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TCU 25(4:27 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 47 yards from TT 25 to TCU 28 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Fumble (1 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(4:18 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 42 for 14 yards (3-D.Coleman).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(3:42 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 46 for 4 yards (53-E.Howard). Penalty on TT 6-R.Jeffers Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TCU 46.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(3:12 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to TT 40 for -1 yard (37-X.Benson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXTECH 40(2:40 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to TT 39 for 1 yard (16-T.Leggett).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXTECH 39(2:36 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXTECH 39(2:30 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 39 yards from TT 39 to TT End Zone. touchback.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- End of Game (6 plays, 5 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(2:23 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 13-M.Mannix. 13-M.Mannix to TT 29 FUMBLES (26-V.Scott). 7-T.Moehrig to TT 29 for no gain.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 29(2:15 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to TT 25 for 4 yards (3-D.Coleman).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 25(2:11 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to TT 21 for 4 yards (27-A.Hogan).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 21(2:07 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to TT 12 for 9 yards (16-T.Leggett7-A.Frye).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 12(1:33 - 4th) kneels at TT 13 for -1 yard.
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXTECH 13(0:56 - 4th) kneels at TT 19 for -6 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 17 - TXTECH 19(0:12 - 4th) kneels at TT 24 for -5 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|16
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|15-24
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|529
|398
|Total Plays
|95
|51
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|226
|69
|Rush Attempts
|53
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|303
|329
|Comp. - Att.
|25-42
|19-33
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|5-46
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.4
|4-47.3
|Return Yards
|105
|128
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-91
|4-106
|Int. - Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|303
|PASS YDS
|329
|
|
|226
|RUSH YDS
|69
|
|
|529
|TOTAL YDS
|398
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|25/42
|323
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|19
|87
|0
|14
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|18
|75
|1
|26
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|11
|63
|0
|26
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|8
|137
|0
|43
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|3
|83
|1
|55
|
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens Jr.
|3
|40
|0
|19
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
T. Hunt 9 WR
|T. Hunt
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|3
|15
|0
|6
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
A. Lynn 88 TE
|A. Lynn
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Scott 26 S
|V. Scott
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ellison 44 DE
|C. Ellison
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 24 CB
|J. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Blacklock 90 DT
|R. Blacklock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 27 S
|A. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Wy. Harris 25 DE
|Wy. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Bethley 94 DT
|C. Bethley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gladney 12 CB
|J. Gladney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 47 LB
|J. Simpson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bradford 28 S
|N. Bradford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 18 LB
|B. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Song 46 K
|J. Song
|4/4
|36
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|5
|36.4
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|2
|27.5
|29
|0
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|2
|18.0
|19
|0
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Duffey 7 QB
|J. Duffey
|19/33
|333
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Duffey 7 QB
|J. Duffey
|9
|42
|0
|14
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|6
|19
|0
|6
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|3
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Turner 2 WR
|R. Turner
|3
|116
|2
|70
|
E. Ezukanma 84 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|4
|91
|1
|51
|
D. Rigdon 86 WR
|D. Rigdon
|4
|75
|1
|29
|
M. Mannix 13 WR
|M. Mannix
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
D. Thompson 11 TE
|D. Thompson
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Vasher 9 WR
|T. Vasher
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Beck 24 DB
|A. Beck
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Coleman III 3 DB
|D. Coleman III
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Benson 37 LB
|X. Benson
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leggett 16 DB
|T. Leggett
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Brooks 1 LB
|J. Brooks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hogan 27 DB
|A. Hogan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
|B. Washington Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
|N. Mbanasor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCann 98 DL
|N. McCann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 25 DB
|D. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Gilmore 94 DL
|L. Gilmore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|2/2
|36
|1/2
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|4
|47.3
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|2
|11.5
|13
|0
|
C. Leggett 89 WR
|C. Leggett
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|1
|63.0
|63
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Nwabuko III 42 RB
|C. Nwabuko III
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
