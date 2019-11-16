|
|
|RICE
|MTSU
Rice gets first win, beats Middle Tennessee 31-28
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Tom Stewart threw three touchdown passes, Aston Walter ran for 106 yards and Rice beat Middle Tennessee 31-28 on Saturday for its first win of the season.
Stewart was 18-of-23 passing for 222 yards and threw all three of his scores to Brad Rozner, who finished with eight catches for 130 yards. Walter had 15 carries that included a 34-yard touchdown run.
Stewart threw TD passes from the 30 and 18, and his 34-yarder with 14 seconds left in the second quarter gave the Owls (1-9, 1-5 Conference USA) a 31-14 halftime lead.
Asher O'Hara threw for 338 yards and two touchdown passes and ran for another score for Middle Tennessee (3-7, 2-4).
The Blue Raiders fumbled the ball away on their first play from scrimmage but made it close with O'Hara's 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and O'Hara's 20-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Marshall with 3:22 remaining.
On the final drive, Rice converted on third-and-11 and chewed up more than three minutes of clock before punting into the Middle Tennessee end zone with 16 seconds remaining.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Fumble (1 plays, 14 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to MTS 39 FUMBLES (19-T.Devones). 11-C.Valentine to MTS 39 for no gain.
RICE
Owls
- FG (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 39(14:50 - 1st) 1-A.Walter to MTS 40 for -1 yard (32-C.Melton).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - RICE 40(14:15 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 21-J.Otoviano. 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 34 for 6 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - RICE 34(13:40 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at MTS 22 for 12 yards (25-D.Anderson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 22(13:05 - 1st) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 23 for -1 yard (90-R.Poydras95-T.Philpots).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - RICE 23(12:15 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart sacked at MTS 24 for -1 yard (20-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - RICE 24(11:28 - 1st) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 24 for no gain (90-R.Poydras).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - RICE 24(10:56 - 1st) 86-C.Barnes 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:50 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 62 yards from RICE 35. 8-T.Lee to MTS 20 for 17 yards (3-N.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(10:44 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 20 for no gain (99-M.Adams55-B.Alldredge).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 20(10:10 - 1st) 86-J.Pierce to MTS 29 for 9 yards (99-M.Adams).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MTSU 29(9:35 - 1st) 1-T.West to MTS 31 for 2 yards (92-E.Garcia).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 31(9:06 - 1st) 8-T.Lee pushed ob at MTS 34 for 3 yards (20-G.Nyakwol).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 34(8:40 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Upton.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 34(8:37 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Tinsley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MTSU 34(8:31 - 1st) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 44 yards from MTS 34 to RICE 22 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 22(8:23 - 1st) 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 29 for 7 yards (17-K.Stribling7-J.Moffatt).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - RICE 29(7:47 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - RICE 29(7:42 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - RICE 29(7:37 - 1st) 86-C.Barnes punts 55 yards from RICE 29 to MTS 16 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 16(7:28 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 17 for 1 yard (92-E.Garcia).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 17(7:02 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce runs ob at MTS 24 for 7 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 24(6:33 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 20 for -4 yards (3-N.Smith).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MTSU 20(5:49 - 1st) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 33 yards from MTS 20 to RICE 47 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell.
RICE
Owls
- TD (6 plays, 53 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 47(5:42 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to MTS 40 for 13 yards (95-T.Philpots).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 40(5:08 - 1st) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 40 for no gain (95-T.Philpots).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 40(4:25 - 1st) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 37 for 3 yards (32-C.Melton95-T.Philpots).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - RICE 37(3:37 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart scrambles to MTS 32 for 5 yards (32-C.Melton7-J.Moffatt).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - RICE 32(2:49 - 1st) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 30 for 2 yards (7-J.Moffatt20-D.Thomas).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 30(2:18 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:11 - 1st) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:11 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(2:11 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 29 for 4 yards (1-A.Montero20-G.Nyakwol).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 29(1:38 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 32 for 3 yards (1-A.Montero52-J.Hubbard).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 32(0:50 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to MTS 33 for 1 yard (18-T.Thornton). Penalty on MTS 71-A.Owens Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MTSU 33(0:35 - 1st) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 32 yards from MTS 33 to RICE 35 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell. Penalty on MTS 32-C.Melton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RICE 35.
RICE
Owls
- TD (8 plays, 50 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 50(0:29 - 1st) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 40 for 10 yards (17-K.Stribling).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 40(15:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 39 for 1 yard (94-T.Render17-K.Stribling).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - RICE 39(14:20 - 2nd) 13-Z.Knipe runs ob at MTS 27 for 12 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 27(13:42 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 26 for 1 yard (99-J.Branch90-R.Poydras).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - RICE 26(12:57 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 25 for 1 yard (32-C.Melton). Penalty on RICE 58-S.Baker Illegal motion declined.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - RICE 25(12:33 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to MTS 9 for 16 yards (17-K.Stribling2-C.Stamps).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - RICE 9(11:48 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 8 for 1 yard (95-T.Philpots7-J.Moffatt). Penalty on RICE 82-J.Bull Holding 10 yards enforced at MTS 8.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 18 - RICE 18(11:35 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:27 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (12 plays, 74 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:27 - 2nd) 25-W.Harrison kicks 39 yards from RICE 35 to MTS 26 fair catch by 83-J.Marshall.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 26(11:27 - 2nd) 22-D.England-Chisolm to MTS 31 for 5 yards (20-G.Nyakwol).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 31(11:06 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to MTS 30 for -1 yard (20-G.Nyakwol).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 30(10:38 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall. Penalty on RICE 17-T.Chamberlain Holding 10 yards enforced at MTS 30. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(10:27 - 2nd) 1-T.West to MTS 43 for 3 yards (10-K.Orji).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 43(9:58 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 43(9:52 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee. Penalty on RICE 19-T.Devones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MTS 43. No Play.
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 42(9:45 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to RICE 11 for 31 yards (55-B.Alldredge).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 11(9:22 - 2nd) 1-T.West to RICE 7 for 4 yards (3-N.Smith55-B.Alldredge).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 7(8:58 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara runs ob at RICE 3 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 3(8:18 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee. Penalty on MTS 53-M.Martin Holding declined.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - MTSU 3(8:14 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Anderson. Penalty on RICE 18-T.Thornton Holding 1 yards enforced at RICE 3. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MTSU 2(8:07 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:01 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:01 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt kicks 55 yards from MTS 35. 9-N.Ellerbe pushed ob at RICE 46 for 36 yards (3-G.Grate).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 46(7:53 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 49 for 5 yards (17-K.Stribling).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 49(7:17 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 46 for 3 yards (40-A.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - RICE 46(6:32 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart to MTS 46 for no gain (93-M.Manciel32-C.Melton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - RICE 46(5:52 - 2nd) 29-A.Nunez punts 36 yards from MTS 46 out of bounds at the MTS 10.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (1 plays, 90 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+90 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 10(5:43 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:29 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
RICE
Owls
- TD (2 plays, 40 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:29 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt kicks 54 yards from MTS 35. 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 45 for 34 yards (3-G.Grate). Penalty on MTS 3-G.Grate Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at RICE 45.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 40(5:21 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to MTS 34 for 6 yards (2-C.Stamps).
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 4 - RICE 34(4:41 - 2nd) 1-A.Walter runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:31 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:31 - 2nd) 25-W.Harrison kicks 37 yards from RICE 35 to MTS 28 fair catch by 83-J.Marshall.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 28(4:31 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 31 for 3 yards (55-B.Alldredge91-I.Enechukwu).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 31(4:03 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 34 for 3 yards (18-T.Thornton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MTSU 34(3:21 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Anderson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MTSU 34(3:15 - 2nd) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 45 yards from MTS 34. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 21 for no gain.
RICE
Owls
- TD (9 plays, 79 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 21(3:07 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 29 for 8 yards (6-K.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - RICE 29(2:24 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - RICE 29(2:17 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 33 for 4 yards (32-C.Melton17-K.Stribling).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 33(1:45 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 21-J.Otoviano. 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 45 for 22 yards (2-C.Stamps).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 45(1:17 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to MTS 36 for 9 yards (42-C.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - RICE 36(0:38 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 36 for no gain (17-K.Stribling).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - RICE 36(0:29 - 2nd) 1-A.Walter to MTS 34 for 2 yards (99-J.Branch).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 34(0:23 - 2nd) spikes the ball at MTS 34 for no gain.
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 34(0:22 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Halftime (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) 25-W.Harrison kicks 40 yards from RICE 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 83-J.Marshall.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(0:14 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Upton.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 25(0:10 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 1-T.West. 1-T.West pushed ob at MTS 28 for 3 yards (3-N.Smith).
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 28(0:05 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to RICE 41 for 31 yards (10-K.Orji).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(0:01 - 2nd) Team penalty on MTS Personal Foul 29 yards enforced at RICE 41. Team penalty on RICE Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MTS 30.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(0:01 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-A.Bird at RICE 16. 15-A.Bird to RICE 22 for 6 yards (9-I.Upton).
RICE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt kicks 41 yards from MTS 35. 7-J.Myers to RICE 36 for 12 yards (47-D.Frantz).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 36(14:56 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 40 for 4 yards (20-D.Thomas17-K.Stribling).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - RICE 40(14:18 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 44 for 4 yards (17-K.Stribling).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - RICE 44(13:33 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - RICE 44(13:27 - 3rd) 86-C.Barnes punts 50 yards from RICE 44 to MTS 6 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (11 plays, 54 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 6(13:22 - 3rd) 1-T.West to MTS 5 for -1 yard (91-I.Enechukwu).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - MTSU 5(12:38 - 3rd) 1-T.West to MTS 9 for 4 yards (99-M.Adams55-B.Alldredge).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 9(12:03 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce pushed ob at MTS 19 for 10 yards (18-T.Thornton).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 19(11:28 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee pushed ob at MTS 30 for 11 yards (20-G.Nyakwol).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(11:10 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 40 for 10 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(10:58 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 42 for 2 yards (10-K.Orji1-A.Montero).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 42(10:35 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 1-T.West.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - MTSU 42(10:31 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to RICE 43 for 15 yards (3-N.Smith).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(10:07 - 3rd) 21-J.McDonald pushed ob at RICE 39 for 4 yards (19-T.Devones).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 39(9:39 - 3rd) 21-J.McDonald to RICE 40 for -1 yard (20-G.Nyakwol55-B.Alldredge).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 40(8:51 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MTSU 40(8:44 - 3rd) 90-M.Stephenson punts 39 yards from RICE 40 to the RICE 1 downed by 25-D.Anderson.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 1(8:35 - 3rd) Penalty on RICE 55-N.Leverett False start 0 yards enforced at RICE 1. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 1(8:35 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 1 for no gain (35-J.Davis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 1(8:07 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 3 for 2 yards (93-M.Manciel35-J.Davis).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - RICE 3(7:19 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 1-A.Walter. 1-A.Walter pushed ob at RICE 9 for 6 yards (17-K.Stribling).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - RICE 9(6:44 - 3rd) 29-A.Nunez punts 36 yards from RICE 9. 8-T.Lee to RICE 43 for 2 yards (20-G.Nyakwol).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (6 plays, 43 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(6:36 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara pushed ob at RICE 33 for 10 yards (1-A.Montero).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 33(6:21 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 13-T.Johnson. 13-T.Johnson to RICE 31 for 2 yards (5-D.Newsome).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - MTSU 31(5:53 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to RICE 26 for 5 yards (91-I.Enechukwu).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 26(5:33 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to RICE 28 for -2 yards (97-A.Bickham55-B.Alldredge).
|
+21 YD
|
4 & 5 - MTSU 28(4:55 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee pushed ob at RICE 7 for 21 yards (19-T.Devones).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - MTSU 7(4:27 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:19 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (9 plays, 26 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:19 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt kicks 49 yards from MTS 35. 1-A.Walter to RICE 33 for 17 yards (3-G.Grate).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 33(4:14 - 3rd) 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 38 for 5 yards (17-K.Stribling93-M.Manciel).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 38(3:30 - 3rd) 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 40 for 2 yards (17-K.Stribling).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - RICE 40(2:48 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to RICE 45 for 5 yards (17-K.Stribling).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 45(2:06 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at MTS 46 for 9 yards (2-C.Stamps).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - RICE 46(1:35 - 3rd) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 46 for no gain (17-K.Stribling20-D.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - RICE 46(0:50 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to MTS 45 for 1 yard (94-T.Render).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 45(0:04 - 3rd) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 45 for no gain (35-J.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 45(15:00 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to MTS 42 for 3 yards (6-K.Brooks94-T.Render).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - RICE 42(14:18 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to MTS 41 for 1 yard (6-K.Brooks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - RICE 41(13:38 - 4th) 29-A.Nunez punts 41 yards from MTS 41 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (8 plays, 33 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(13:30 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 20 for no gain (91-I.Enechukwu1-A.Montero).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 20(13:04 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to MTS 36 for 16 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(12:39 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 37 for 1 yard (10-K.Orji1-A.Montero).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 37(12:14 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to MTS 49 for 12 yards (13-M.McCord).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(11:44 - 4th) 1-T.West to RICE 47 for 4 yards (10-K.Orji).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 47(11:13 - 4th) Penalty on MTS 68-L.Harris Offside 5 yards enforced at RICE 47. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - MTSU 48(10:53 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 47 for -1 yard (11-C.Valentine). Penalty on MTS 77-A.Luckett Holding declined.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - MTSU 47(10:28 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to RICE 47 for 6 yards (20-G.Nyakwol).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MTSU 47(9:52 - 4th) 90-M.Stephenson punts 31 yards from RICE 47 to RICE 16 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (7 plays, 38 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 16(9:46 - 4th) 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 14 for -2 yards (93-M.Manciel).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - RICE 14(9:18 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to RICE 26 for 12 yards (2-C.Stamps).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 26(8:38 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to RICE 33 for 7 yards (25-D.Anderson).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - RICE 33(7:57 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to MTS 48 for 19 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 48(7:15 - 4th) 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 48 for -4 yards (35-J.Davis).
|
Sack
|
2 & 14 - RICE 48(6:27 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart sacked at RICE 43 for -5 yards (94-T.Render).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 19 - RICE 43(5:41 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to MTS 46 for 11 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - RICE 46(5:31 - 4th) 29-A.Nunez punts 37 yards from MTS 46 to MTS 9 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (6 plays, 91 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 9(5:25 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee pushed ob at MTS 16 for 7 yards (1-A.Montero).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 16(5:06 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to MTS 42 for 26 yards (18-T.Thornton).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 42(4:43 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to RICE 45 for 13 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(4:19 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to RICE 32 for 13 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 32(4:00 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall runs ob at RICE 20 for 12 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(3:30 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:22 - 4th) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:22 - 4th) 18-C.Holt kicks 52 yards from MTS 35. 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 31 for 18 yards (47-D.Frantz).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 31(3:17 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 31(3:12 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart complete to 82-J.Bull. 82-J.Bull to RICE 35 for 4 yards (94-T.Render).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - RICE 35(2:27 - 4th) Penalty on RICE 65-B.Chaffin False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 35. No Play.
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 11 - RICE 30(2:03 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to MTS 46 for 24 yards (2-C.Stamps7-J.Moffatt).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 46(1:20 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to MTS 41 for 5 yards (32-C.Melton6-K.Brooks).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 41(1:14 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to MTS 40 for 1 yard (35-J.Davis40-A.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - RICE 40(1:09 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to MTS 39 for 1 yard (94-T.Render).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - RICE 39(0:24 - 4th) 86-C.Barnes punts 39 yards from MTS 39 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(0:16 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-I.Upton. 9-I.Upton 9-I.Upton complete to 10-A.O'Hara. 10-A.O'Hara 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-I.Upton. 9-I.Upton to MTS 35 for 20 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|21
|Rushing
|9
|3
|Passing
|8
|14
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|371
|458
|Total Plays
|65
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|155
|120
|Rush Attempts
|41
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|216
|338
|Comp. - Att.
|18-24
|22-31
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|10.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-56
|4-63
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-42.0
|6-37.3
|Return Yards
|123
|19
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-117
|1-17
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|216
|PASS YDS
|338
|
|
|155
|RUSH YDS
|120
|
|
|371
|TOTAL YDS
|458
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Stewart 14 QB
|T. Stewart
|18/23
|222
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Walter 1 RB
|A. Walter
|15
|106
|1
|34
|
J. Otoviano 21 RB
|J. Otoviano
|20
|42
|0
|10
|
Z. Knipe 13 WR
|Z. Knipe
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Stewart 14 QB
|T. Stewart
|4
|-1
|0
|5
|
N. Ellerbe 9 RB
|N. Ellerbe
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|8
|130
|3
|34
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|3
|32
|0
|13
|
J. Otoviano 21 RB
|J. Otoviano
|2
|28
|0
|22
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|3
|22
|0
|12
|
A. Walter 1 RB
|A. Walter
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Bull 82 TE
|J. Bull
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Bailey 11 WR
|J. Bailey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Nyakwol 20 DB
|G. Nyakwol
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Orji 10 DE
|K. Orji
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 3 S
|N. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thornton 18 DB
|T. Thornton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montero 1 LB
|A. Montero
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
My. Adams 99 DL
|My. Adams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 LB
|I. Enechukwu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Devones 19 CB
|T. Devones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Alldredge 55 LB
|B. Alldredge
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garcia 92 DL
|E. Garcia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bickham 97 LB
|A. Bickham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Newsome 5 S
|D. Newsome
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Valentine 11 DE
|C. Valentine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCord 13 CB
|M. McCord
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bird 15 CB
|A. Bird
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hubbard 52 DE
|J. Hubbard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Barnes 86 P
|C. Barnes
|1/1
|42
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Ellerbe 9 RB
|N. Ellerbe
|3
|29.3
|36
|0
|
A. Walter 1 RB
|A. Walter
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|22/31
|338
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|19
|79
|2
|31
|
T. West 1 RB
|T. West
|6
|21
|0
|9
|
J. Pierce 86 WR
|J. Pierce
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. England-Chisolm 22 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. McDonald 21 RB
|J. McDonald
|2
|3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|7
|154
|1
|90
|
J. Marshall 83 WR
|J. Marshall
|7
|112
|1
|31
|
J. Pierce 86 WR
|J. Pierce
|4
|39
|0
|26
|
I. Upton 9 WR
|I. Upton
|1
|20
|0
|0
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. West 1 RB
|T. West
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Johnson 13 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Tinsley 87 WR
|M. Tinsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Stribling 17 S
|K. Stribling
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Melton 32 LB
|C. Melton
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Render 94 DE
|T. Render
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Stamps 2 DB
|C. Stamps
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 35 LB
|J. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manciel 93 DT
|M. Manciel
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 6 LB
|K. Brooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moffatt 7 S
|J. Moffatt
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Philpots 95 DE
|T. Philpots
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 25 CB
|D. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 LB
|D. Thomas
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Poydras 90 DT
|R. Poydras
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Branch 99 DL
|J. Branch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 40 LB
|A. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 42 LB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Holt 18 K
|C. Holt
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 48 P
|K. Ulbrich
|4
|38.5
|0
|45
|
M. Stephenson 90 P
|M. Stephenson
|2
|35.0
|2
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
