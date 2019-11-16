Drive Chart
RICE
MTSU

No Text

Rice gets first win, beats Middle Tennessee 31-28

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Tom Stewart threw three touchdown passes, Aston Walter ran for 106 yards and Rice beat Middle Tennessee 31-28 on Saturday for its first win of the season.

Stewart was 18-of-23 passing for 222 yards and threw all three of his scores to Brad Rozner, who finished with eight catches for 130 yards. Walter had 15 carries that included a 34-yard touchdown run.

Stewart threw TD passes from the 30 and 18, and his 34-yarder with 14 seconds left in the second quarter gave the Owls (1-9, 1-5 Conference USA) a 31-14 halftime lead.

Asher O'Hara threw for 338 yards and two touchdown passes and ran for another score for Middle Tennessee (3-7, 2-4).

The Blue Raiders fumbled the ball away on their first play from scrimmage but made it close with O'Hara's 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and O'Hara's 20-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Marshall with 3:22 remaining.

On the final drive, Rice converted on third-and-11 and chewed up more than three minutes of clock before punting into the Middle Tennessee end zone with 16 seconds remaining.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Fumble (1 plays, 14 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to MTS 39 FUMBLES (19-T.Devones). 11-C.Valentine to MTS 39 for no gain.

RICE Owls
- FG (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 39
(14:50 - 1st) 1-A.Walter to MTS 40 for -1 yard (32-C.Melton).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - RICE 40
(14:15 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 21-J.Otoviano. 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 34 for 6 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+12 YD
3 & 5 - RICE 34
(13:40 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at MTS 22 for 12 yards (25-D.Anderson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 22
(13:05 - 1st) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 23 for -1 yard (90-R.Poydras95-T.Philpots).
Sack
2 & 11 - RICE 23
(12:15 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart sacked at MTS 24 for -1 yard (20-D.Thomas).
No Gain
3 & 12 - RICE 24
(11:28 - 1st) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 24 for no gain (90-R.Poydras).
Field Goal
4 & 12 - RICE 24
(10:56 - 1st) 86-C.Barnes 42 yards Field Goal is Good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:50 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 62 yards from RICE 35. 8-T.Lee to MTS 20 for 17 yards (3-N.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 20
(10:44 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 20 for no gain (99-M.Adams55-B.Alldredge).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 20
(10:10 - 1st) 86-J.Pierce to MTS 29 for 9 yards (99-M.Adams).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - MTSU 29
(9:35 - 1st) 1-T.West to MTS 31 for 2 yards (92-E.Garcia).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 31
(9:06 - 1st) 8-T.Lee pushed ob at MTS 34 for 3 yards (20-G.Nyakwol).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MTSU 34
(8:40 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Upton.
No Gain
3 & 7 - MTSU 34
(8:37 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Tinsley.
Punt
4 & 7 - MTSU 34
(8:31 - 1st) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 44 yards from MTS 34 to RICE 22 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell.

RICE Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 22
(8:23 - 1st) 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 29 for 7 yards (17-K.Stribling7-J.Moffatt).
No Gain
2 & 3 - RICE 29
(7:47 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
No Gain
3 & 3 - RICE 29
(7:42 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
Punt
4 & 3 - RICE 29
(7:37 - 1st) 86-C.Barnes punts 55 yards from RICE 29 to MTS 16 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 16
(7:28 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 17 for 1 yard (92-E.Garcia).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 17
(7:02 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce runs ob at MTS 24 for 7 yards.
-4 YD
3 & 2 - MTSU 24
(6:33 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 20 for -4 yards (3-N.Smith).
Punt
4 & 6 - MTSU 20
(5:49 - 1st) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 33 yards from MTS 20 to RICE 47 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell.

RICE Owls
- TD (6 plays, 53 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 47
(5:42 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to MTS 40 for 13 yards (95-T.Philpots).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 40
(5:08 - 1st) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 40 for no gain (95-T.Philpots).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 40
(4:25 - 1st) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 37 for 3 yards (32-C.Melton95-T.Philpots).
+5 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 37
(3:37 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart scrambles to MTS 32 for 5 yards (32-C.Melton7-J.Moffatt).
+2 YD
4 & 2 - RICE 32
(2:49 - 1st) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 30 for 2 yards (7-J.Moffatt20-D.Thomas).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 30
(2:18 - 1st) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:11 - 1st) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:11 - 1st) 16-Z.Hoban kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(2:11 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 29 for 4 yards (1-A.Montero20-G.Nyakwol).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 29
(1:38 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 32 for 3 yards (1-A.Montero52-J.Hubbard).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - MTSU 32
(0:50 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to MTS 33 for 1 yard (18-T.Thornton). Penalty on MTS 71-A.Owens Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 2 - MTSU 33
(0:35 - 1st) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 32 yards from MTS 33 to RICE 35 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell. Penalty on MTS 32-C.Melton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at RICE 35.

RICE Owls
- TD (8 plays, 50 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 50
(0:29 - 1st) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 40 for 10 yards (17-K.Stribling).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 40
(15:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 39 for 1 yard (94-T.Render17-K.Stribling).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 39
(14:20 - 2nd) 13-Z.Knipe runs ob at MTS 27 for 12 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27
(13:42 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 26 for 1 yard (99-J.Branch90-R.Poydras).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 26
(12:57 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 25 for 1 yard (32-C.Melton). Penalty on RICE 58-S.Baker Illegal motion declined.
+16 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 25
(12:33 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to MTS 9 for 16 yards (17-K.Stribling2-C.Stamps).
+1 YD
1 & 9 - RICE 9
(11:48 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 8 for 1 yard (95-T.Philpots7-J.Moffatt). Penalty on RICE 82-J.Bull Holding 10 yards enforced at MTS 8.
+18 YD
1 & 18 - RICE 18
(11:35 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:27 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (12 plays, 74 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:27 - 2nd) 25-W.Harrison kicks 39 yards from RICE 35 to MTS 26 fair catch by 83-J.Marshall.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 26
(11:27 - 2nd) 22-D.England-Chisolm to MTS 31 for 5 yards (20-G.Nyakwol).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 31
(11:06 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to MTS 30 for -1 yard (20-G.Nyakwol).
Penalty
3 & 6 - MTSU 30
(10:38 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall. Penalty on RICE 17-T.Chamberlain Holding 10 yards enforced at MTS 30. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 40
(10:27 - 2nd) 1-T.West to MTS 43 for 3 yards (10-K.Orji).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MTSU 43
(9:58 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
Penalty
3 & 7 - MTSU 43
(9:52 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee. Penalty on RICE 19-T.Devones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MTS 43. No Play.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 42
(9:45 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to RICE 11 for 31 yards (55-B.Alldredge).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 11
(9:22 - 2nd) 1-T.West to RICE 7 for 4 yards (3-N.Smith55-B.Alldredge).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 7
(8:58 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara runs ob at RICE 3 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 2 - MTSU 3
(8:18 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee. Penalty on MTS 53-M.Martin Holding declined.
Penalty
4 & 2 - MTSU 3
(8:14 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Anderson. Penalty on RICE 18-T.Thornton Holding 1 yards enforced at RICE 3. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - MTSU 2
(8:07 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:01 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.

RICE Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:01 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt kicks 55 yards from MTS 35. 9-N.Ellerbe pushed ob at RICE 46 for 36 yards (3-G.Grate).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 46
(7:53 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 49 for 5 yards (17-K.Stribling).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 49
(7:17 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 46 for 3 yards (40-A.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 2 - RICE 46
(6:32 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart to MTS 46 for no gain (93-M.Manciel32-C.Melton).
Punt
4 & 2 - RICE 46
(5:52 - 2nd) 29-A.Nunez punts 36 yards from MTS 46 out of bounds at the MTS 10.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (1 plays, 90 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
+90 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 10
(5:43 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:29 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.

RICE Owls
- TD (2 plays, 40 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:29 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt kicks 54 yards from MTS 35. 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 45 for 34 yards (3-G.Grate). Penalty on MTS 3-G.Grate Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at RICE 45.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 40
(5:21 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to MTS 34 for 6 yards (2-C.Stamps).
+34 YD
2 & 4 - RICE 34
(4:41 - 2nd) 1-A.Walter runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:31 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:31 - 2nd) 25-W.Harrison kicks 37 yards from RICE 35 to MTS 28 fair catch by 83-J.Marshall.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 28
(4:31 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 31 for 3 yards (55-B.Alldredge91-I.Enechukwu).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 31
(4:03 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 34 for 3 yards (18-T.Thornton).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MTSU 34
(3:21 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Anderson.
Punt
4 & 4 - MTSU 34
(3:15 - 2nd) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 45 yards from MTS 34. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 21 for no gain.

RICE Owls
- TD (9 plays, 79 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 21
(3:07 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 29 for 8 yards (6-K.Brooks).
No Gain
2 & 2 - RICE 29
(2:24 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - RICE 29
(2:17 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 33 for 4 yards (32-C.Melton17-K.Stribling).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 33
(1:45 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 21-J.Otoviano. 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 45 for 22 yards (2-C.Stamps).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 45
(1:17 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to MTS 36 for 9 yards (42-C.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 1 - RICE 36
(0:38 - 2nd) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 36 for no gain (17-K.Stribling).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 36
(0:29 - 2nd) 1-A.Walter to MTS 34 for 2 yards (99-J.Branch).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 34
(0:23 - 2nd) spikes the ball at MTS 34 for no gain.
+34 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 34
(0:22 - 2nd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:14 - 2nd) 86-C.Barnes extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Halftime (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:14 - 2nd) 25-W.Harrison kicks 40 yards from RICE 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 83-J.Marshall.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(0:14 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Upton.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 25
(0:10 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 1-T.West. 1-T.West pushed ob at MTS 28 for 3 yards (3-N.Smith).
+31 YD
3 & 7 - MTSU 28
(0:05 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to RICE 41 for 31 yards (10-K.Orji).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 41
(0:01 - 2nd) Team penalty on MTS Personal Foul 29 yards enforced at RICE 41. Team penalty on RICE Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MTS 30.
Int
1 & 10 - MTSU 45
(0:01 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-A.Bird at RICE 16. 15-A.Bird to RICE 22 for 6 yards (9-I.Upton).

RICE Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt kicks 41 yards from MTS 35. 7-J.Myers to RICE 36 for 12 yards (47-D.Frantz).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 36
(14:56 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 40 for 4 yards (20-D.Thomas17-K.Stribling).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 40
(14:18 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 44 for 4 yards (17-K.Stribling).
No Gain
3 & 2 - RICE 44
(13:33 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
Punt
4 & 2 - RICE 44
(13:27 - 3rd) 86-C.Barnes punts 50 yards from RICE 44 to MTS 6 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (11 plays, 54 yards, 4:38 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 6
(13:22 - 3rd) 1-T.West to MTS 5 for -1 yard (91-I.Enechukwu).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - MTSU 5
(12:38 - 3rd) 1-T.West to MTS 9 for 4 yards (99-M.Adams55-B.Alldredge).
+10 YD
3 & 7 - MTSU 9
(12:03 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce pushed ob at MTS 19 for 10 yards (18-T.Thornton).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 19
(11:28 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee pushed ob at MTS 30 for 11 yards (20-G.Nyakwol).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 30
(11:10 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 40 for 10 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 40
(10:58 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 42 for 2 yards (10-K.Orji1-A.Montero).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MTSU 42
(10:35 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 1-T.West.
+15 YD
3 & 8 - MTSU 42
(10:31 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to RICE 43 for 15 yards (3-N.Smith).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 43
(10:07 - 3rd) 21-J.McDonald pushed ob at RICE 39 for 4 yards (19-T.Devones).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 39
(9:39 - 3rd) 21-J.McDonald to RICE 40 for -1 yard (20-G.Nyakwol55-B.Alldredge).
No Gain
3 & 7 - MTSU 40
(8:51 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
Punt
4 & 7 - MTSU 40
(8:44 - 3rd) 90-M.Stephenson punts 39 yards from RICE 40 to the RICE 1 downed by 25-D.Anderson.

RICE Owls
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 1
(8:35 - 3rd) Penalty on RICE 55-N.Leverett False start 0 yards enforced at RICE 1. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 1
(8:35 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 1 for no gain (35-J.Davis).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 1
(8:07 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to RICE 3 for 2 yards (93-M.Manciel35-J.Davis).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 3
(7:19 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 1-A.Walter. 1-A.Walter pushed ob at RICE 9 for 6 yards (17-K.Stribling).
Punt
4 & 2 - RICE 9
(6:44 - 3rd) 29-A.Nunez punts 36 yards from RICE 9. 8-T.Lee to RICE 43 for 2 yards (20-G.Nyakwol).

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (6 plays, 43 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 43
(6:36 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara pushed ob at RICE 33 for 10 yards (1-A.Montero).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 33
(6:21 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 13-T.Johnson. 13-T.Johnson to RICE 31 for 2 yards (5-D.Newsome).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 31
(5:53 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to RICE 26 for 5 yards (91-I.Enechukwu).
-2 YD
3 & 3 - MTSU 26
(5:33 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to RICE 28 for -2 yards (97-A.Bickham55-B.Alldredge).
+21 YD
4 & 5 - MTSU 28
(4:55 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee pushed ob at RICE 7 for 21 yards (19-T.Devones).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - MTSU 7
(4:27 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:19 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.

RICE Owls
- Punt (9 plays, 26 yards, 4:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:19 - 3rd) 18-C.Holt kicks 49 yards from MTS 35. 1-A.Walter to RICE 33 for 17 yards (3-G.Grate).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 33
(4:14 - 3rd) 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 38 for 5 yards (17-K.Stribling93-M.Manciel).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 38
(3:30 - 3rd) 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 40 for 2 yards (17-K.Stribling).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 40
(2:48 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to RICE 45 for 5 yards (17-K.Stribling).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 45
(2:06 - 3rd) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at MTS 46 for 9 yards (2-C.Stamps).
No Gain
2 & 1 - RICE 46
(1:35 - 3rd) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 46 for no gain (17-K.Stribling20-D.Thomas).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 46
(0:50 - 3rd) 1-A.Walter to MTS 45 for 1 yard (94-T.Render).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 45
(0:04 - 3rd) 21-J.Otoviano to MTS 45 for no gain (35-J.Davis).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 45
(15:00 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to MTS 42 for 3 yards (6-K.Brooks94-T.Render).
+1 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 42
(14:18 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to MTS 41 for 1 yard (6-K.Brooks).
Punt
4 & 6 - RICE 41
(13:38 - 4th) 29-A.Nunez punts 41 yards from MTS 41 to MTS End Zone. touchback.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (8 plays, 33 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 20
(13:30 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 20 for no gain (91-I.Enechukwu1-A.Montero).
+16 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 20
(13:04 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to MTS 36 for 16 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 36
(12:39 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 37 for 1 yard (10-K.Orji1-A.Montero).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 37
(12:14 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to MTS 49 for 12 yards (13-M.McCord).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 49
(11:44 - 4th) 1-T.West to RICE 47 for 4 yards (10-K.Orji).
Penalty
2 & 6 - MTSU 47
(11:13 - 4th) Penalty on MTS 68-L.Harris Offside 5 yards enforced at RICE 47. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - MTSU 48
(10:53 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 47 for -1 yard (11-C.Valentine). Penalty on MTS 77-A.Luckett Holding declined.
+6 YD
3 & 12 - MTSU 47
(10:28 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to RICE 47 for 6 yards (20-G.Nyakwol).
Punt
4 & 6 - MTSU 47
(9:52 - 4th) 90-M.Stephenson punts 31 yards from RICE 47 to RICE 16 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell.

RICE Owls
- Punt (7 plays, 38 yards, 4:15 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 16
(9:46 - 4th) 21-J.Otoviano to RICE 14 for -2 yards (93-M.Manciel).
+12 YD
2 & 12 - RICE 14
(9:18 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner to RICE 26 for 12 yards (2-C.Stamps).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 26
(8:38 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to RICE 33 for 7 yards (25-D.Anderson).
+19 YD
2 & 3 - RICE 33
(7:57 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to MTS 48 for 19 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 48
(7:15 - 4th) 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 48 for -4 yards (35-J.Davis).
Sack
2 & 14 - RICE 48
(6:27 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart sacked at RICE 43 for -5 yards (94-T.Render).
+11 YD
3 & 19 - RICE 43
(5:41 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to MTS 46 for 11 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
Punt
4 & 8 - RICE 46
(5:31 - 4th) 29-A.Nunez punts 37 yards from MTS 46 to MTS 9 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (6 plays, 91 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 9
(5:25 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee pushed ob at MTS 16 for 7 yards (1-A.Montero).
+26 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 16
(5:06 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to MTS 42 for 26 yards (18-T.Thornton).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 42
(4:43 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to RICE 45 for 13 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45
(4:19 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to RICE 32 for 13 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 32
(4:00 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall runs ob at RICE 20 for 12 yards.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20
(3:30 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:22 - 4th) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.

RICE Owls
- Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:22 - 4th) 18-C.Holt kicks 52 yards from MTS 35. 9-N.Ellerbe to RICE 31 for 18 yards (47-D.Frantz).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 31
(3:17 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rozner.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 31
(3:12 - 4th) 14-T.Stewart complete to 82-J.Bull. 82-J.Bull to RICE 35 for 4 yards (94-T.Render).
Penalty
3 & 6 - RICE 35
(2:27 - 4th) Penalty on RICE 65-B.Chaffin False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 35. No Play.
+24 YD
3 & 11 - RICE 30
(2:03 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to MTS 46 for 24 yards (2-C.Stamps7-J.Moffatt).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 46
(1:20 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to MTS 41 for 5 yards (32-C.Melton6-K.Brooks).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 41
(1:14 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to MTS 40 for 1 yard (35-J.Davis40-A.Jones).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - RICE 40
(1:09 - 4th) 1-A.Walter to MTS 39 for 1 yard (94-T.Render).
Punt
4 & 3 - RICE 39
(0:24 - 4th) 86-C.Barnes punts 39 yards from MTS 39 to MTS End Zone. touchback.

MTSU Blue Raiders

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20
(0:16 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-I.Upton. 9-I.Upton 9-I.Upton complete to 10-A.O'Hara. 10-A.O'Hara 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-I.Upton. 9-I.Upton to MTS 35 for 20 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:22
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
28
Touchdown 3:30
10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
91
yds
02:03
pos
31
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:19
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
21
Touchdown 4:27
10-A.O'Hara runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
43
yds
02:17
pos
31
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:14
86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
14
Touchdown 0:22
14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
79
yds
02:53
pos
30
14
Point After TD 4:31
86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 4:41
1-A.Walter runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
40
yds
00:58
pos
23
14
Point After TD 5:29
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 5:43
10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
90
yds
00:14
pos
17
13
Point After TD 8:01
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 8:07
10-A.O'Hara scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
48
yds
03:26
pos
17
6
Point After TD 11:27
86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
0
Touchdown 11:35
14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
00:00
pos
16
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:11
86-C.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 2:18
14-T.Stewart complete to 2-B.Rozner. 2-B.Rozner runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
53
yds
03:31
pos
9
0
Field Goal 10:56
86-C.Barnes 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
15
yds
03:54
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 21
Rushing 9 3
Passing 8 14
Penalty 0 4
3rd Down Conv 7-16 3-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 371 458
Total Plays 65 61
Avg Gain 5.7 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 155 120
Rush Attempts 41 30
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 4.0
Net Yards Passing 216 338
Comp. - Att. 18-24 22-31
Yards Per Pass 9.0 10.9
Penalties - Yards 7-56 4-63
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-42.0 6-37.3
Return Yards 123 19
Punts - Returns 1-0 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 5-117 1-17
Int. - Returns 1-6 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Rice 1-9 10210031
Middle Tenn. 3-7 0147728
Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium Murfreesboro, Tennessee
 216 PASS YDS 338
155 RUSH YDS 120
371 TOTAL YDS 458
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Stewart 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 222 3 0 202.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 222 3 0 202.4
T. Stewart 18/23 222 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Walter 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 106 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 106 1
A. Walter 15 106 1 34
J. Otoviano 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 42 0
J. Otoviano 20 42 0 10
Z. Knipe 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
Z. Knipe 1 12 0 12
T. Stewart 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -1 0
T. Stewart 4 -1 0 5
N. Ellerbe 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
N. Ellerbe 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Rozner 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 130 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 130 3
B. Rozner 8 130 3 34
J. Myers 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
J. Myers 3 32 0 13
J. Otoviano 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
J. Otoviano 2 28 0 22
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
A. Trammell 3 22 0 12
A. Walter 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Walter 1 6 0 6
J. Bull 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Bull 1 4 0 4
J. Bailey 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Bailey 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Nyakwol 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
G. Nyakwol 6-1 0.0 0
K. Orji 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Orji 5-0 0.0 0
N. Smith 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Smith 4-0 0.0 0
T. Thornton 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Thornton 4-0 0.0 0
A. Montero 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
A. Montero 4-3 0.0 0
My. Adams 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
My. Adams 3-0 0.0 0
I. Enechukwu 91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
I. Enechukwu 3-1 0.0 0
T. Devones 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Devones 3-0 0.0 0
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Chamberlain 3-0 0.0 0
B. Alldredge 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
B. Alldredge 2-5 0.0 0
E. Garcia 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Garcia 2-0 0.0 0
A. Bickham 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bickham 1-0 0.0 0
D. Newsome 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Newsome 1-0 0.0 0
C. Valentine 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Valentine 1-0 0.0 0
M. McCord 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McCord 1-0 0.0 0
A. Bird 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Bird 0-0 0.0 1
J. Hubbard 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hubbard 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Barnes 86 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
C. Barnes 1/1 42 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Nunez 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 37.8 2
A. Nunez 5 37.8 2 41
C. Barnes 86 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 52.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 52.5 2
C. Barnes 2 52.5 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Ellerbe 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 29.3 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 29.3 36 0
N. Ellerbe 3 29.3 36 0
A. Walter 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
A. Walter 1 17.0 17 0
J. Myers 7 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
J. Myers 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. Trammell 1 0.0 0 0
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71% 338 2 1 177.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71% 338 2 1 177.4
A. O'Hara 22/31 338 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 79 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 79 2
A. O'Hara 19 79 2 31
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
T. West 6 21 0 9
J. Pierce 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Pierce 1 9 0 9
D. England-Chisolm 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
D. England-Chisolm 1 5 0 5
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Lee 1 3 0 3
J. McDonald 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
J. McDonald 2 3 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 154 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 154 1
T. Lee 7 154 1 90
J. Marshall 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 112 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 112 1
J. Marshall 7 112 1 31
J. Pierce 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
J. Pierce 4 39 0 26
I. Upton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
I. Upton 1 20 0 0
Y. Ali 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
Y. Ali 1 13 0 13
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. West 1 3 0 3
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Johnson 1 2 0 2
B. Anderson 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Anderson 0 0 0 0
M. Tinsley 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Tinsley 0 0 0 0
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
A. O'Hara 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Stribling 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
K. Stribling 11-3 0.0 0
C. Melton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Melton 6-1 0.0 0
T. Render 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
T. Render 5-1 1.0 0
C. Stamps 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Stamps 5-1 0.0 0
J. Davis 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Davis 4-1 0.0 0
M. Manciel 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Manciel 3-1 0.0 0
K. Brooks 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Brooks 3-1 0.0 0
J. Moffatt 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
J. Moffatt 3-4 0.0 0
T. Philpots 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Philpots 3-2 0.0 0
D. Anderson 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Thomas 2-0 1.0 0
R. Poydras 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Poydras 2-1 0.0 0
J. Branch 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Branch 2-0 0.0 0
A. Jones 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
C. Smith 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Holt 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
C. Holt 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ulbrich 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.5 0
K. Ulbrich 4 38.5 0 45
M. Stephenson 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 35.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 35.0 2
M. Stephenson 2 35.0 2 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
T. Lee 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
T. Lee 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 MTSU 39 3:54 6 15 FG
8:23 RICE 22 0:46 3 7 Punt
5:42 RICE 47 3:31 6 53 TD
0:29 RICE 50 0:00 8 50 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:01 RICE 46 2:09 3 8 Punt
5:29 MTSU 40 0:58 2 40 TD
3:07 RICE 21 2:53 9 79 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 RICE 36 1:29 3 8 Punt
8:35 RICE 1 1:51 4 8 Punt
4:19 RICE 33 4:15 9 26 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:46 RICE 16 4:15 7 38 Punt
3:22 RICE 31 2:58 7 30 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MTSU 25 0:00 1 14 Fumble
10:50 MTSU 20 2:19 6 14 Punt
7:28 MTSU 16 1:39 3 4 Punt
2:11 MTSU 25 1:36 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 MTSU 26 3:26 12 74 TD
5:43 MTSU 10 0:14 1 90 TD
4:31 MTSU 28 1:16 3 6 Punt
0:14 MTSU 25 0:13 4 11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 MTSU 6 4:38 11 54 Punt
6:36 RICE 43 2:17 6 43 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 MTSU 20 3:38 8 33 Punt
5:25 MTSU 9 2:03 6 91 TD
0:16 MTSU 20 0:00 1 15
