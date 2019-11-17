|
|
|NMEX
|BOISE
Henderson throws 3 TD passes, No. 21 Broncos beat New Mexico
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Jaylon Henderson threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, Sonatane Lui had two fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown, and No. 21 Boise State defeated New Mexico 42-9 on Saturday night.
Boise State (9-1, 5-0, No. 21 CFP), which maintained its one-game lead atop the Mountain Division, raced out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and was never seriously challenged. It was the first time the Broncos scored that many points in the first quarter since registering 28 against Idaho on Nov. 12, 2010.
New Mexico (2-8, 0-6) was playing for the first time since defensive lineman Nahje Flowers died on Nov. 5. The Lobos' game with Air Force was postponed last weekend to allow the team time to grieve Flowers' death.
On the first play from scrimmage, Lui collected a fumble and returned it 24 yards for a Boise State touchdown.
''For us, it was a great tone-setter,'' Lui said. ''We had practiced all week on having that exact same formation where someone takes out the quarterback right away ... so, it was great to not only have a stop but get a score off of it. And then having one of the fat guys score really picked up the energy for everybody.''
For New Mexico, it also set a tone, one the Lobos never recovered from.
''All the work that goes into it and the emotional spirit you have and you go and put that ball on the ground on the first play of the game and they score, you can't - with all the things this football team has been through - you can't have that kind of start,'' New Mexico coach Bob Davie said. ''It was a tough night, tough night.''
Henderson, a senior who has seen limited action since transferring to Boise State last season, made the most of his opportunity, starting in place of the injured second-string QB Chase Cord. Henderson's first three possessions, including an eight-play, 97-yard drive, ended in touchdowns.
The Lobos, who had been competitive in all their league games, avoided getting shut out for the first time this season when Andrew Shelley kicked a 40-yard field goal late in the third quarter. New Mexico added a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
New Mexico: While the Lobos have relied heavily on their rushing attack, quarterback Tekava Tuioti has elevated New Mexico's passing game this season. Coming into Saturday night's game, he had already thrown for more than 200 yards three times and finished with 175 yards against the Broncos.
Boise State: The Broncos navigated the weaker portion of their conference schedule over the past few weeks without stumbling. However, they need starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier ahead of the team's final two games on the road against Utah State and Colorado State. He missed one game after suffering a hip pointer against Hawaii and has missed two since injuring his shoulder against San Jose State. His status for next week is unknown.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
After not moving up last week, Boise State will likely remain in the same slot, as no teams near it in the rankings lost.
UP NEXT
New Mexico: Hosts Air Force on Saturday.
Boise State: Travels to Utah State on Saturday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
NMEX
Lobos
- TD (1 plays, -6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to NM End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on BOISE Offside 5 yards enforced at NM 25.
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 5 - NMEX 30(15:00 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti to NM 24 FUMBLES (93-C.Hatada). 98-S.Lui runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
BOISE
Broncos
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(14:51 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(14:47 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse kicks 64 yards from BOISE 35. 6-B.Carroll to NM 18 for 17 yards (5-E.Tyler).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 18(14:15 - 1st) 28-A.Davis to NM 21 for 3 yards (25-B.Wickersham93-C.Hatada).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 21(13:48 - 1st) 28-A.Davis to NM 27 for 6 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 27(13:21 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 29 for 2 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(12:47 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 33 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey25-B.Wickersham).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 33(12:25 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 38 for 5 yards (15-J.Walker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 38(11:48 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 38 for no gain (99-C.Weaver).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - BOISE 38(11:35 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 59 yards from NM 38 Downed at the BOISE 3.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 3(11:10 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower runs ob at BOISE 19 for 16 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 19(10:40 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 21 for 2 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|
+47 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 21(10:06 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to NM 32 for 47 yards (8-D.Martin).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 32(9:50 - 1st) Penalty on BOISE 24-G.Holani False start 5 yards enforced at NM 32. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - NMEX 37(9:40 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 1-O.Evans.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - NMEX 37(9:05 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to NM 30 for 7 yards (9-J.Reed).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - NMEX 30(8:33 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs ob at NM 19 for 11 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 19(8:02 - 1st) 2-K.Shakir to NM 17 for 2 yards (8-D.Martin).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 17(8:02 - 1st) 1-O.Evans runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:53 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (5 plays, 82 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:53 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(7:53 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 22 for -3 yards (99-C.Weaver).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 13 - BOISE 22(7:10 - 1st) Penalty on NM 73-C.Briggs False start 5 yards enforced at NM 22. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 18 - BOISE 17(7:01 - 1st) Penalty on BOISE 98-S.Lui Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NM 17. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - BOISE 22(6:58 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 24 for 2 yards (90-S.Igiehon).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - BOISE 24(6:27 - 1st) 24-K.Moran to NM 33 for 9 yards (32-J.Happle).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BOISE 33(5:49 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 52 yards from NM 33. 2-K.Shakir runs ob at BOISE 18 for 3 yards.
NMEX
Lobos
- Downs (7 plays, 31 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 18(5:39 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 20 for 2 yards (33-A.Hart).
|
+50 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 20(5:03 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to NM 30 for 50 yards (21-B.Burton).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 30(4:25 - 1st) 34-R.Mahone to NM 25 for 5 yards (20-J.Hearn).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 25(3:51 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to NM 18 for 7 yards (21-B.Burton).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 18(3:32 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:24 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (2 plays, 51 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:24 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35. 6-B.Carroll to NM 20 for 18 yards (1-O.Evans).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(3:19 - 1st) 5-D.Vigilant to NM 18 for -2 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BOISE 18(2:50 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Patterson.
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 12 - BOISE 18(2:41 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti scrambles runs ob at NM 42 for 24 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 42(2:13 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 48 for 6 yards (10-K.Nawahine90-S.Igiehon).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 48(1:42 - 1st) 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 50 for 2 yards (32-J.Happle).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BOISE 50(1:06 - 1st) 8-T.Tuioti to BOISE 49 for 1 yard (55-D.Moa44-R.Whimpey).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BOISE 49(0:28 - 1st) 24-K.Moran to BOISE 49 for no gain (90-S.Igiehon).
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 49(0:23 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Butler.
|
+51 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 49(0:15 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:07 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Interception (3 plays, 26 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:07 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 40 yards from BOISE 35 to NM 25 fair catch by 6-B.Carroll.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(0:07 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to NM 22 for -3 yards (93-C.Hatada).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 13 - BOISE 22(15:00 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 32 for 10 yards (8-M.Reed).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 32(14:25 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress to NM 32 for no gain (32-J.Happle).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - BOISE 32(13:41 - 2nd) Penalty on NM 11-K.Miller False start 5 yards enforced at NM 32. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - BOISE 27(13:32 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 37 yards from NM 27 Downed at the BOISE 36.
NMEX
Lobos
- Downs (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 36(13:22 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 43 for 7 yards (19-D.Sanders).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NMEX 43(12:50 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 46 for 3 yards (33-A.Hart).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 46(12:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 33-A.Hart at NM 43. 33-A.Hart to BOISE 38 for 19 yards (24-G.Holani).
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(12:08 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 38(12:01 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti to BOISE 34 for 4 yards (15-J.Walker10-K.Nawahine).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BOISE 34(11:16 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - BOISE 34(11:10 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Vieira.
BOISE
Broncos
- Fumble (9 plays, -10 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(11:01 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 34 for no gain (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 34(10:26 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - BOISE 34(10:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson sacked at BOISE 24 for -10 yards (33-A.Hart).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - BOISE 24(9:38 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 46 yards from BOISE 24. 6-D.Rogers to NM 30 for no gain (42-D.Cantrell). Penalty on NM 19-T.Vieira Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at BOISE 24. No Play.
NMEX
Lobos
- Fumble (7 plays, 43 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(9:20 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 46 for 7 yards (8-D.Martin).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NMEX 46(8:56 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 48 for 2 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NMEX 48(8:18 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to NM 49 for 3 yards (46-B.Shook).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 49(7:47 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to NM 47 for 2 yards (33-A.Hart).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 47(7:11 - 2nd) 16-J.Hightower to NM 30 for 17 yards (8-D.Martin30-A.Vainikolo).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 30(6:28 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 47-M.Pistone. Penalty on BOISE 47-M.Pistone Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NM 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 25 - NMEX 45(6:23 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 25 - NMEX 45(6:15 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to NM 35 for 10 yards (6-D.Rogers).
|
Sack
|
3 & 15 - NMEX 35(5:33 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson sacked at NM 29 for 6 yards FUMBLES (20-J.Hearn). 19-D.Sanders to NM 29 for no gain.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(5:25 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 33 for 4 yards (32-J.Happle).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 33(5:02 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 32 for -1 yard (93-C.Hatada).
|
+35 YD
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 32(4:19 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams pushed ob at BOISE 33 for 35 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(3:58 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to BOISE 24 for 9 yards (26-A.Williams28-K.Kaniho).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BOISE 24(3:20 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to BOISE 24 for no gain (10-K.Nawahine).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 24(2:38 - 2nd) 24-K.Moran to BOISE 22 for 2 yards (93-C.Hatada).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(2:03 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti to BOISE 27 FUMBLES. 98-S.Lui to BOISE 37 for 9 yards (64-K.Stepley).
NMEX
Lobos
- Halftime (7 plays, 39 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 37(1:55 - 2nd) 34-R.Mahone to BOISE 41 for 4 yards (6-D.Rogers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 41(1:37 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - NMEX 41(1:33 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson sacked at BOISE 29 for -12 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - NMEX 29(1:24 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 41 yards from BOISE 29. 6-D.Rogers to NM 30 for no gain (42-D.Cantrell).
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(1:15 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 34 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey45-N.Provenzano).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 34(0:46 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to NM 45 for 11 yards (15-J.Walker).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(0:33 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams. Team penalty on BOISE Pass interference 4 yards enforced at NM 45. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(0:28 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti sacked at NM 43 for -6 yards (93-C.Hatada).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - BOISE 43(0:19 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 16 - BOISE 43(0:14 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress runs ob at BOISE 31 for 26 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 31(0:05 - 2nd) 8-T.Tuioti spikes the ball at BOISE 31 for no gain.
|
No Good
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 31(0:04 - 2nd) 94-A.Shelley 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NMEX
Lobos
- FG (13 plays, 55 yards, 5:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 59 yards from NM 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 31 for 25 yards (4-S.Lowery).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 31(14:54 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 47-M.Pistone.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 31(14:51 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 1-O.Evans.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NMEX 31(14:46 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 47-M.Pistone.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NMEX 31(14:41 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 48 yards from BOISE 31. 6-D.Rogers to NM 22 for 1 yard (42-D.Cantrell).
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (15 plays, 59 yards, 6:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 22(14:38 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh runs ob at NM 31 for 9 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - BOISE 31(14:22 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 48 for 17 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(13:53 - 3rd) 24-K.Moran to BOISE 45 for 7 yards (10-K.Nawahine38-D.Washington).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BOISE 45(13:36 - 3rd) 24-K.Moran to BOISE 43 for 2 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 43(13:01 - 3rd) 24-K.Moran to BOISE 38 for 5 yards (38-D.Washington).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(12:32 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Umeh.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 38(12:24 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to BOISE 27 for 11 yards (32-J.Happle).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(11:50 - 3rd) 24-K.Moran to BOISE 25 for 2 yards (44-R.Whimpey10-K.Nawahine).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 25(11:06 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to BOISE 9 for 16 yards (32-J.Happle).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 9 - BOISE 9(11:06 - 3rd) Penalty on NM 85-K.Jarvis Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at BOISE 9. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 24(10:57 - 3rd) 24-K.Moran to BOISE 23 for 1 yard (40-J.Watson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 23(10:12 - 3rd) 24-K.Moran to BOISE 23 for no gain (44-R.Whimpey55-D.Moa).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BOISE 23(9:28 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - BOISE 23(9:23 - 3rd) 94-A.Shelley 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:17 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 60 yards from NM 35. 26-A.Williams pushed ob at BOISE 26 for 21 yards (6-D.Rogers).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 26(9:11 - 3rd) 34-R.Mahone to BOISE 39 for 13 yards (32-J.Hernandez).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(8:51 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren runs 61 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BOISE 79-E.Quevedo Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 39. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 20 - NMEX 29(8:39 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 28 for -1 yard (84-T.Sellers).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 21 - NMEX 28(8:05 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 5-G.Collingham. 5-G.Collingham to BOISE 47 for 19 yards (33-A.Hart).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - NMEX 47(7:36 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson to NM 48 for 5 yards (30-A.Vainikolo).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 48(7:10 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to NM 42 for 6 yards (33-A.Hart).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - NMEX 42(6:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to NM 29 for 13 yards (9-J.Reed).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 29(5:59 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to NM 26 for 3 yards (11-K.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 26(5:22 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - NMEX 26(5:15 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to NM 16 for 10 yards (6-D.Rogers).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 16(4:44 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to NM 12 for 4 yards (98-J.Noble).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 12(4:22 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to NM 12 for no gain (33-A.Hart11-K.Miller).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - NMEX 12(3:42 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson scrambles pushed ob at NM 8 for 4 yards (20-J.Hearn).
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - NMEX 8(3:09 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:03 - 3rd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(3:03 - 3rd) Penalty on BOISE 67-G.Larson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BOISE 35. No Play.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (2 plays, 52 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:03 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 69 yards from BOISE 20. 7-A.Umeh to NM 36 for 25 yards (5-E.Tyler).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(2:56 - 3rd) 24-K.Moran to NM 38 for 2 yards (10-K.Nawahine44-R.Whimpey).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 38(2:15 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti to NM 43 for 5 yards (25-B.Wickersham90-S.Igiehon).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 43(1:40 - 3rd) 8-T.Tuioti sacked at NM 36 for -7 yards (25-B.Wickersham38-D.Washington).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - BOISE 36(0:53 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 39 yards from NM 36. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 48 for 23 yards (14-M.LoVett88-M.Williams).
NMEX
Lobos
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 48(0:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to NM 2 for 50 yards (6-D.Rogers33-A.Hart).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - NMEX 2(0:03 - 3rd) 2-K.Shakir complete to 5-G.Collingham. 5-G.Collingham runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Downs (9 plays, 46 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) 36-E.Sachse kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti runs ob at NM 38 for 13 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(14:34 - 4th) 5-D.Vigilant to NM 37 for -1 yard (62-S.Matlock3-B.Hawkins).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - BOISE 37(13:57 - 4th) 5-D.Vigilant to NM 40 for 3 yards (57-E.Fesili).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - BOISE 40(13:17 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti sacked at NM 38 for -2 yards (54-M.Locher38-D.Washington).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - BOISE 38(12:42 - 4th) 96-T.Dyer punts 46 yards from NM 38 Downed at the BOISE 16. Team penalty on NM Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BOISE 16.
NMEX
Lobos
- TD (11 plays, 67 yards, 5:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 21(12:30 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 26 for 5 yards (19-D.Sanders).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 26(11:58 - 4th) 7-A.Butler to BOISE 41 for 15 yards (46-B.Shook).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(11:32 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 44 for 3 yards (32-J.Hernandez).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 44(10:55 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 49 for 5 yards (20-J.Hearn11-K.Miller).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - NMEX 49(10:17 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson scrambles to NM 39 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(10:01 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 39(9:53 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to NM 33 for 6 yards (46-B.Shook19-D.Sanders).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 33(9:27 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - NMEX 33(9:21 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
BOISE
Broncos
- End of Game (7 plays, 68 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 33(9:13 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NM 37 for 4 yards (14-K.Buffalo48-B.DeRose).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 37(8:42 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NM 50 for 13 yards (33-J.Skinner).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 50(8:12 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti sacked at NM 49 for -1 yard (49-D.Herberg).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - BOISE 49(7:35 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to BOISE 47 for 4 yards (3-B.Hawkins33-J.Skinner).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 47(6:58 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 19-T.Vieira. 19-T.Vieira pushed ob at BOISE 39 for 8 yards (14-K.Buffalo).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(6:31 - 4th) 5-D.Vigilant to BOISE 34 for 5 yards (33-J.Skinner3-B.Hawkins).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 34(6:06 - 4th) 32-M.Gray to BOISE 21 for 13 yards (22-T.LeBeauf).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(5:38 - 4th) 32-M.Gray to BOISE 16 for 5 yards (57-E.Fesili14-K.Buffalo).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 16(5:06 - 4th) 32-M.Gray to BOISE 15 for 1 yard (52-D.Schramm).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - BOISE 15(4:27 - 4th) 8-T.Tuioti complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to BOISE 1 for 14 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BOISE 1(4:13 - 4th) 32-M.Gray runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(3:53 - 4th) 94-A.Shelley extra point is no good.
BOISE
Broncos
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:53 - 4th) 94-A.Shelley kicks 61 yards from NM 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 11 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 11(3:42 - 4th) 37-D.Smith to BOISE 11 for no gain (90-E.Austin).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 11(3:07 - 4th) 7-A.Butler to BOISE 15 for 4 yards (13-N.Bolden).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 6 - BOISE 15(2:26 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 1-O.Evans. 1-O.Evans to BOISE 40 for 25 yards (32-J.Hernandez15-L.Beaton). Team penalty on NM Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BOISE 40.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(2:00 - 4th) 37-D.Smith to NM 43 for 2 yards (23-R.Hannah13-N.Bolden).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 43(1:25 - 4th) 37-D.Smith to NM 41 for 2 yards (98-J.Noble).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - BOISE 41(0:50 - 4th) 37-D.Smith to NM 25 for 16 yards (13-N.Bolden).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(0:07 - 4th) 37-D.Smith to NM 21 for 4 yards (14-M.LoVett46-B.Shook).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|23
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|281
|484
|Total Plays
|67
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|215
|Rush Attempts
|45
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|5.8
|Net Yards Passing
|164
|269
|Comp. - Att.
|14-22
|16-29
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|7-59
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.6
|2-44.5
|Return Yards
|80
|79
|Punts - Returns
|2-1
|2-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-60
|3-53
|Int. - Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|164
|PASS YDS
|269
|
|
|117
|RUSH YDS
|215
|
|
|281
|TOTAL YDS
|484
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 8 QB
|T. Salanoa-Tuioti
|14/21
|175
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 4 QB
|S. Jones
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Moran 24 RB
|K. Moran
|10
|30
|0
|9
|
B. Cole 34 RB
|B. Cole
|3
|21
|0
|13
|
M. Gray 32 RB
|M. Gray
|4
|20
|1
|13
|
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 8 QB
|T. Salanoa-Tuioti
|11
|19
|0
|24
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|10
|11
|0
|6
|
A. Davis 28 RB
|A. Davis
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
D. Vigilant 5 RB
|D. Vigilant
|4
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|5
|60
|0
|17
|
J. Kress 9 WR
|J. Kress
|4
|41
|0
|26
|
M. Williams 88 TE
|M. Williams
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
A. Umeh 7 WR
|A. Umeh
|3
|31
|0
|11
|
T. Vieira 19 WR
|T. Vieira
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Patterson III 11 WR
|C. Patterson III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hart 33 LB
|A. Hart
|7-1
|1.0
|1
|
A. Vainikolo 30 LB
|A. Vainikolo
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hearn 20 LB
|J. Hearn
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rogers 6 CB
|D. Rogers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hernandez 32 S
|J. Hernandez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shook 46 LB
|B. Shook
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Burton 21 S
|B. Burton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Noble 98 DL
|J. Noble
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolden 13 S
|N. Bolden
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 19 LB
|D. Sanders
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. LoVett III 14 CB
|M. LoVett III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sellers 84 DL
|T. Sellers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hannah 23 LB
|R. Hannah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Miller 11 S
|K. Miller
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Austin 90 DL
|E. Austin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Beaton 15 S
|L. Beaton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Shelley 94 K
|A. Shelley
|1/2
|40
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Dyer 96 P
|T. Dyer
|5
|46.6
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|2
|17.5
|18
|0
|
A. Umeh 7 WR
|A. Umeh
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Rogers 6 CB
|D. Rogers
|2
|0.5
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Henderson 9 QB
|J. Henderson
|15/28
|292
|3
|1
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|1/1
|2
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|7
|73
|0
|50
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|10
|33
|0
|6
|
D. Smith 37 RB
|D. Smith
|5
|24
|0
|16
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|3
|22
|0
|13
|
A. Butler 7 WR
|A. Butler
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
O. Evans 1 WR
|O. Evans
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
J. Henderson 9 QB
|J. Henderson
|7
|8
|0
|12
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Smith 3 QB
|R. Smith
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|4
|124
|1
|51
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|5
|96
|1
|50
|
A. Butler 7 WR
|A. Butler
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
G. Collingham 5 TE
|G. Collingham
|2
|21
|1
|19
|
O. Evans 1 WR
|O. Evans
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Pistone 47 TE
|M. Pistone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Happle 32 S
|J. Happle
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nawahine 10 S
|K. Nawahine
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatada 93 DT
|C. Hatada
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 15 CB
|J. Walker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wickersham 25 LB
|B. Wickersham
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
E. Fesili 57 NT
|E. Fesili
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Buffalo 14 S
|K. Buffalo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Weaver 99 LB
|C. Weaver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Igiehon 90 NT
|S. Igiehon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 33 S
|J. Skinner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 40 DT
|J. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Schramm 52 LB
|D. Schramm
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moa 55 DT
|D. Moa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 3 LB
|B. Hawkins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Herberg 49 LB
|D. Herberg
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
|T. LeBeauf
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 62 DT
|S. Matlock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
M. Reed 8 CB
|M. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Locher 54 DT
|M. Locher
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. DeRose 48 LB
|B. DeRose
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Provenzano 45 LB
|N. Provenzano
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sachse 36 K
|E. Sachse
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|2
|44.5
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|2
|16.0
|25
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
-
EMICH
AKRON
42
14
Final ESPNews
-
WMICH
OHIO
37
34
Final/OT ESPN2
-
NILL
TOLEDO
31
28
Final ESPN2
-
BGREEN
MIAOH
3
44
Final ESPNU
-
BUFF
KENTST
27
30
Final CBSSN
-
UNC
PITT
27
34
Final/OT ESPN
-
LATECH
MRSHL
10
31
Final CBSSN
-
FRESNO
SDGST
7
17
Final ESPN2
-
MA
NWEST
6
45
Final BTN
-
14WISC
NEB
37
21
Final BTN
-
11FLA
MIZZOU
23
6
Final CBS
-
KANSAS
22OKLAST
13
31
Final FS1
-
5BAMA
MISSST
38
7
Final ESPN
-
TCU
TXTECH
33
31
Final ESPN2
-
ALST
FSU
12
49
Final FSN
-
VMI
ARMY
6
47
Final CBSSN
-
MICHST
15MICH
10
44
Final FOX
-
IND
9PSU
27
34
Final ABC
-
TULANE
TEMPLE
21
29
Final ESPNU
-
UTEP
UAB
10
37
Final ESP3
-
23NAVY
16ND
20
52
Final NBC
-
IDST
BYU
10
42
Final BYUtv
-
TROY
TXSTSM
63
27
Final ESP3
-
CSTCAR
ARKST
27
28
Final ESPN+
-
LAMON
GAS
29
51
Final ESPN+
-
WVU
24KSTATE
24
20
Final ESPN
-
19TEXAS
IOWAST
21
23
Final FS1
-
18MEMP
HOU
45
27
Final ESPN2
-
UK
VANDY
38
14
Final SECN
-
2OHIOST
RUT
56
21
Final BTN
-
4UGA
12AUBURN
21
14
Final CBS
-
WAKE
3CLEM
3
52
Final ABC
-
CMICH
BALLST
45
44
Final CBSSN
-
VATECH
GATECH
45
0
Final FSN
-
WYO
UTAHST
21
26
Final ESPNU
-
HAWAII
UNLV
21
7
Final
-
UIW
NMEXST
28
41