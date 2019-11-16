|
|
|MINN
|IOWA
No. 23 Iowa hands No. 7 Minnesota its first loss, 23-19
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Minnesota’s undefeated season came to an end in a place where the Gophers have struggled for a while.
Nate Stanley threw two touchdown passes and Tyler Goodson ran for a score to help No. 23 Iowa beat No. 7 Minnesota 23-19 on Saturday, handing the Gophers their first loss while hurting their playoff prospects.
The Gophers (9-1, 6-1, No. 8 CFP) haven’t won at Kinnick Stadium since 1999, losing nine straight on the road in the series. The loss will hurt them in the rankings, but they stay in control of their own fate in the Big Ten West Division race.
That, coach P.J. Fleck said, is something his team needs to remember.
“This is one game,” Fleck said. “Everything else is sitting right in front of us. If we can play a game that poorly, we can come back from it.
“This is not the end of the world. It hurts. It should hurt - it’s a rivalry game. This is what college football is all about. ... This is one game. That’s all that means.”
The Hawkeyes (7-3, 4-3) struck quickly, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions, then held off Minnesota’s charge in the second half for their first victory over a ranked opponent this season.
“We did a great job of controlling the first half,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We knew we were going to have to score some points today. It’s no mirage how many points they’ve scored, the yards that they’ve had.”
“We had to open it up,” said wide receiver Nico Ragaini, who scored Iowa’s first touchdown on a 21-yard pass from Stanley.
“Defensively, we started too slow,” Minnesota linebacker Thomas Barber said. “You can’t do that in a Big Ten game.”
Minnesota got to 23-19 with 3:27 to play when Rodney Smith scored on a 1-yard dive. But Brock Walker’s extra-point attempt missed. Iowa’s Nate Wieting then recovered the onside kick.
The Gophers had a final chance. But quarterback Tanner Morgan was sacked by Joe Evans and A.J. Epenesa on back-to-back plays, then backup Cole Kramer’s pass was intercepted by Riley Moss on fourth down.
Stanley threw for 173 yards. Goodson rushed for 94 yards.
Morgan threw for 368 yards. Tyler Johnson had nine catches for 170 yards. The Gophers had 431 yards of offense.
“The biggest accomplishment there is we kept them out of the end zone,” Ferentz said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Minnesota: The Gophers’ chance at making it to the CFP took a hit with the defeat. But they’re still in command of the West Division race with two games remaining. Minnesota plays at Northwestern next week and closes the season at home against Wisconsin, the second-place team in the division. The Badgers are one game behind the Gophers.
Iowa: This was the Hawkeyes’ fifth home win on Oct. 30 or late over a team with serious national title aspirations since 2008. The Hawkeyes talked all week about not having any pressure with their division hopes.
“It’s November in Kinnick,” safety Geno Stone said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Minnesota rose 12 spots after beating Penn State a week ago. The Gophers will tumble, but it likely won’t be as dramatic as last week’s surge. As for Iowa, it should expect to move up at least three or four spots.
MORGAN’S INJURY
Morgan was injured on the sack by Epenesa on the final drive. Fleck said he was “wobbly” when he left the field.
FLECK FLAGGED
Fleck was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the fourth quarter after a fourth-down incompletion.
Johnson dropped a pass inside the Iowa 10-yard line for an incompletion. As Johnson came up from the turf, he was knocked down by Iowa’s Dane Belton, who was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.
But Fleck was given the same penalty because he ran out on the field. Fleck said he was concerned about Johnson, who was down on the field after the hit from Belton.
“I was told I ran onto the field too fast,” Fleck said. “I get that. But I didn’t know there was a red light or a green light for when we could go onto the field.”
UP NEXT
Minnesota: At Northwestern on Nov. 23
Iowa: Hosts Illinois in its home finale Nov. 23
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 25(14:54 - 1st) Penalty on MIN 18-M.Dew-Treadway Offside 5 yards enforced at IOW 25. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 30(14:54 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 33 for 3 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 33(14:16 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 41 for 26 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(13:38 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 40 for 1 yard (18-M.Dew-Treadway).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 40(12:56 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWA 40(12:50 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley scrambles to MIN 32 for 8 yards (14-B.Oliver).
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 1 - IOWA 32(12:06 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 39-N.Wieting. 39-N.Wieting to MIN 21 for 11 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(11:34 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(11:26 - 1st) 7-C.Rastetter incomplete. Intended for 39-N.Wieting.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Missed FG (12 plays, 50 yards, 5:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:26 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 63 yards from IOW 35. 3-C.Wiley to MIN 21 for 19 yards (44-S.Benson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 21(11:21 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MIN 24 for 3 yards (95-C.Lattimore).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MINN 24(10:47 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 3-C.Wiley. 3-C.Wiley to MIN 24 for no gain (32-D.Colbert).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - MINN 24(10:04 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 41 for 17 yards (9-G.Stone).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 41(9:39 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MINN 41(9:32 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - MINN 41(9:28 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 82-D.Douglas. 82-D.Douglas to IOW 39 for 20 yards (16-T.Roberts).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 39(8:51 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to IOW 33 for 6 yards (34-K.Welch).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 33(8:13 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to IOW 30 for 3 yards (33-R.Moss).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 33(8:13 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to IOW 29 for 4 yards (33-R.Moss).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 29(7:56 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to IOW 28 for 1 yard (95-C.Lattimore91-B.Reiff).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MINN 28(7:19 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to IOW 28 for no gain (57-C.Golston).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - MINN 28(6:36 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan sacked at IOW 32 for -4 yards (91-B.Reiff57-C.Golston).
|
No Good
|
4 & 13 - MINN 32(5:49 - 1st) 34-B.Walker 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- TD (10 plays, 68 yards, 5:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(5:45 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 41 for 9 yards (16-C.Durr).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 41(5:12 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 38 for 21 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(4:33 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 33 for 5 yards (46-W.DeLattiboudere).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 33(3:54 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy. Penalty on IOW 42-S.Beyer Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MIN 33. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 38(3:49 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to MIN 29 for 9 yards (23-J.Howden).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 29(3:01 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley to MIN 25 for 4 yards (90-S.Renner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(2:22 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 25 for no gain (90-S.Renner).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 25(1:43 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to MIN 14 for 11 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 14(1:08 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley to MIN 10 for 4 yards (41-T.Barber90-S.Renner).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 10(0:27 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:18 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- FG (11 plays, 87 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:18 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 58 yards from IOW 35. 3-C.Wiley to MIN 14 for 7 yards (12-D.Johnson). Penalty on MIN 8-T.Rush Holding 7 yards enforced at MIN 14.
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 7(0:12 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to IOW 47 for 46 yards (28-T.Young).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 47(15:00 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to IOW 42 for 5 yards (9-G.Stone).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 42(14:26 - 2nd) 4-S.Brooks to IOW 39 for 3 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 39(13:44 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to IOW 34 for 5 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 34(13:18 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to IOW 23 for 11 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 23(12:40 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 82-D.Douglas. 82-D.Douglas to IOW 17 for 6 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 17(12:02 - 2nd) 4-S.Brooks to IOW 16 for 1 yard (94-A.Epenesa).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - MINN 16(11:21 - 2nd) 17-S.Green to IOW 8 for 8 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - MINN 8(10:41 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 8(10:37 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to IOW 6 for 2 yards (32-D.Colbert34-K.Welch).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MINN 6(9:55 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MINN 6(9:50 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- TD (6 plays, 69 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:47 - 2nd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 59 yards from MIN 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 31 for 25 yards (13-J.Gordon).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 31(9:40 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to IOW 46 for 15 yards (23-J.Howden).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(9:09 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 48 for 2 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 48(8:33 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to MIN 25 for 27 yards (41-T.Barber).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(7:53 - 2nd) 3-T.Tracy to MIN 14 for 11 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin11-A.Winfield).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 14(7:11 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to MIN 5 for 9 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 5(6:27 - 2nd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:20 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (9 plays, 42 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:20 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(6:20 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to IOW 37 for 38 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 37(6:02 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 30 for 7 yards (34-K.Welch).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 30(5:24 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 28 for 2 yards (34-K.Welch).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MINN 28(4:45 - 2nd) 17-S.Green to IOW 28 for no gain (9-G.Stone32-D.Colbert).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - MINN 28(4:08 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith pushed ob at IOW 22 for 6 yards (28-J.Koerner). Penalty on MIN 85-B.Witham Holding 10 yards enforced at IOW 22.
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 5 - MINN 32(4:02 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to IOW 25 for 7 yards (13-J.Evans).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(3:29 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan sacked at IOW 33 for -8 yards (34-K.Welch).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - MINN 33(2:43 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - MINN 33(2:39 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - MINN 33(2:32 - 2nd) 47-J.Herbers punts 31 yards from IOW 33 to the IOW 2 downed by 2-P.Howard.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 2(2:24 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 5 for 3 yards (41-T.Barber).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 5(1:40 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 4 for -1 yard (23-J.Howden90-S.Renner).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 4(0:54 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 11 for 7 yards (19-K.Schad25-B.St-Juste).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - IOWA 11(0:47 - 2nd) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 46 yards from IOW 11. 82-D.Douglas to IOW 46 for 11 yards (17-D.Young35-B.Wade).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Halftime (5 plays, 44 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 46(0:39 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 82-D.Douglas. 82-D.Douglas to IOW 17 for 29 yards (32-D.Colbert).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 17(0:28 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to IOW 6 for 11 yards (4-D.Belton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - MINN 6(0:17 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan spikes the ball at IOW 6 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MINN 6(0:15 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Smith.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MINN 6(0:09 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson. Penalty on IOW 33-R.Moss Pass interference 4 yards enforced at IOW 6. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
1 & 2 - MINN 2(0:04 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (6 plays, 66 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 61 yards from IOW 35. 3-C.Wiley to MIN 34 for 30 yards (10-C.Shudak).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 34(14:54 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to MIN 41 for 7 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 41(14:19 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to IOW 41 for 18 yards (9-G.Stone34-K.Welch).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 41(13:42 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to IOW 42 for -1 yard (34-K.Welch57-C.Golston).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - MINN 42(12:55 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to IOW 30 for 12 yards (4-D.Belton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 30(12:20 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to IOW 28 for 2 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 28(11:41 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:35 - 3rd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (8 plays, 21 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:35 - 3rd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(11:35 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 23 for -2 yards (45-C.Coughlin21-K.Martin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - IOWA 23(10:56 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 12 - IOWA 23(10:52 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to IOW 35 for 12 yards (14-B.Oliver11-A.Winfield).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(10:13 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to IOW 44 for 9 yards (16-C.Durr).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 44(9:33 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 45 for 11 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(8:57 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 45(8:50 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 45(8:42 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley sacked at IOW 46 for -9 yards (34-B.Mafe).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - IOWA 46(8:07 - 3rd) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 44 yards from IOW 46 to MIN 10 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Downs (12 plays, 76 yards, 6:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 10(8:00 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 10(7:52 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 24 for 14 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 24(7:19 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 29 for 5 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 29(6:45 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MIN 33 for 4 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - MINN 33(6:06 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MIN 46 for 13 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 46(5:34 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 46 for no gain (95-C.Lattimore).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 46(4:48 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 1-R.Smith. 1-R.Smith to MIN 50 for 4 yards (4-D.Belton).
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 6 - MINN 50(3:58 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to IOW 20 for 30 yards (4-D.Belton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 20(3:29 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to IOW 20 for no gain (91-B.Reiff).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - MINN 20(2:45 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan sacked at IOW 25 for -5 yards FUMBLES (94-A.Epenesa). 4-S.Brooks to IOW 25 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - MINN 25(2:03 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to IOW 14 for 11 yards (9-G.Stone).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - MINN 14(1:21 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (8 plays, 51 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 14(1:16 - 3rd) Penalty on IOW 4-D.Belton Unsportsmanlike conduct 7 yards enforced at IOW 14. Team penalty on MIN Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at IOW 7. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(1:16 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to IOW 22 for no gain (25-B.St-Juste).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 22(0:36 - 3rd) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette pushed ob at IOW 42 for 20 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(15:00 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to MIN 41 for 17 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(14:25 - 4th) 6-I.Smith-Marsette to MIN 42 for -1 yard (90-S.Renner).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWA 42(13:42 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to MIN 19 for 23 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IOWA 42(13:29 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - IOWA 42(13:38 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley sacked at IOW 42 for -16 yards (14-B.Oliver).
|
Punt
|
4 & 27 - IOWA 42(13:01 - 4th) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 35 yards from IOW 42 to MIN 23 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 23(12:54 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 23(12:48 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to MIN 24 for 1 yard (34-K.Welch91-B.Reiff).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - MINN 24(12:05 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 22 for -2 yards (94-A.Epenesa13-J.Evans).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MINN 22(11:30 - 4th) 47-J.Herbers punts 32 yards from MIN 22 to IOW 46 fair catch by 19-M.Cooper. Penalty on MIN 25-B.St-Juste Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at IOW 46.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- FG (9 plays, 29 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 39(11:22 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 30 for 9 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 30(10:44 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to MIN 31 for -1 yard (21-K.Martin).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 31(10:02 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley scrambles to MIN 23 for 8 yards (41-T.Barber).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 23(9:33 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to MIN 19 for 4 yards (41-T.Barber46-W.DeLattiboudere).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 19(8:51 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 19(8:47 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to MIN 12 for 7 yards (31-K.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 12(8:14 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 12(8:08 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley to MIN 10 for 2 yards (41-T.Barber).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 10(7:22 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - IOWA 10(7:17 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:13 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(7:13 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to MIN 42 for 17 yards (33-R.Moss).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 42(6:46 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to IOW 42 for 16 yards (9-G.Stone).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 42(6:10 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to IOW 40 for 2 yards (34-K.Welch).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MINN 40(5:34 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - MINN 40(5:26 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim to IOW 25 for 15 yards (8-M.Hankins34-K.Welch).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(4:57 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to IOW 20 for 5 yards (8-M.Hankins34-K.Welch).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 20(4:25 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 82-D.Douglas. 82-D.Douglas to IOW 15 for 5 yards (34-K.Welch).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 15(4:06 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to IOW 1 for 14 yards (4-D.Belton9-G.Stone).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MINN 1(3:30 - 4th) 1-R.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(3:27 - 4th) 34-B.Walker extra point is no good.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:27 - 4th) 34-B.Walker kicks 12 yards from MIN 35. 39-N.Wieting to MIN 47 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(3:26 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to MIN 44 for 3 yards (11-A.Winfield21-K.Martin).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 44(2:53 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to MIN 42 for 2 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - IOWA 42(2:06 - 4th) 4-N.Stanley scrambles to MIN 42 for no gain (90-S.Renner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 42(1:59 - 4th) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 42 yards from MIN 42 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Interception (4 plays, 32 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MINN 20(1:52 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 17 for -3 yards (13-J.Evans).
|
Sack
|
2 & 13 - MINN 17(1:17 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 9 for -8 yards (94-A.Epenesa).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 21 - MINN 9(0:58 - 4th) 14-C.Kramer incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
Int
|
4 & 21 - MINN 9(0:53 - 4th) 14-C.Kramer incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell INTERCEPTED by 33-R.Moss at MIN 48. 33-R.Moss to MIN 48 for no gain (7-C.Autman-Bell).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|17
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|18
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|402
|265
|Total Plays
|69
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|117
|Rush Attempts
|30
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|339
|148
|Comp. - Att.
|25-39
|14-23
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-52
|3-16
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-31.5
|4-42.0
|Return Yards
|67
|25
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-56
|2-25
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|339
|PASS YDS
|148
|
|
|63
|RUSH YDS
|117
|
|
|402
|TOTAL YDS
|265
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Smith 1 RB
|R. Smith
|14
|46
|1
|18
|
S. Brooks 4 RB
|S. Brooks
|4
|23
|0
|14
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|3
|9
|0
|7
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|7
|-23
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 6 WR
|T. Johnson
|9
|170
|1
|38
|
R. Bateman 13 WR
|R. Bateman
|6
|98
|0
|46
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|4
|60
|0
|29
|
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
|C. Autman-Bell
|3
|21
|0
|13
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
R. Smith 1 RB
|R. Smith
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Wiley 3 RB
|C. Wiley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Barber 41 LB
|T. Barber
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
|A. Winfield Jr.
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 DB
|B. St-Juste
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Renner 90 DL
|S. Renner
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 45 LB
|C. Coughlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
|W. DeLattiboudere
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mafe 34 DL
|B. Mafe
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Dew-Treadway 18 DL
|M. Dew-Treadway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 21 LB
|K. Martin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 31 DB
|K. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Schad 19 DL
|K. Schad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Walker 34 K
|B. Walker
|2/3
|24
|1/2
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Herbers 47 P
|J. Herbers
|2
|31.5
|1
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wiley 3 RB
|C. Wiley
|3
|18.7
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|14/23
|173
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|13
|94
|1
|26
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|6
|18
|0
|7
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|8
|1
|0
|8
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|6
|77
|0
|27
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|4
|43
|1
|20
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|2
|30
|1
|21
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
N. Wieting 39 TE
|N. Wieting
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Welch 34 LB
|K. Welch
|8-4
|1.0
|0
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stone 9 DB
|G. Stone
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Belton 4 DB
|D. Belton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Koerner 28 DB
|J. Koerner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 94 DE
|A. Epenesa
|3-1
|2.5
|0
|
D. Colbert 32 LB
|D. Colbert
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lattimore 95 DL
|C. Lattimore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Reiff 91 DL
|B. Reiff
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Roberts 16 DB
|T. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DL
|C. Golston
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|1/1
|27
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Sleep-Dalton 22 P
|M. Sleep-Dalton
|4
|42.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Wieting 39 TE
|N. Wieting
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
