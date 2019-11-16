|
Fields 4 TD passes, No. 2 Ohio State beats Rutgers 56-21
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Fresh off another rout, Justin Fields and No. 2 Ohio State was looking ahead. Because chances are the next couple of games figure to be a bit tougher for the Buckeyes.
Fields threw for a career-high 305 yards and matched his best with four touchdown passes as Ohio State romped over Rutgers 56-21 on Saturday.
Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) posted its 16th straight win over the last two seasons. The Buckeyes had been outscoring opponents by over 42 points per game, the biggest margin in the nation, and were favored by 51 in this matchup.
The win keep the Buckeyes on the path toward a possible national championship with major games coming in the final two weeks of the regular season against No. 9 Penn State (9-1) and No. 14 Michigan (8-2).
Ohio State coach Ryan Day insisted his team was not complacent in beating Rutgers (2-8, 0-7) for the sixth straight time.
''I don't think so,'' Day said. ''They're good coaches and playing hard until the end. They did a good job. Again, we're going to go through the film, but this is a sport where we're focused on the next opponent already.''
J.K. Dobbins ran for two touchdowns for the Buckeyes and cornerback Shaun Wade set up two early TDs with an interception and a forced fumble.
Isaih Pacheco scored on a 26-yard run, Johnny Langan threw a 45-yard scoring pass to Bo Melton and ran a yard for another touchdown with 1:09 left for Rutgers. The loss was the 19th straight conference game for the Scarlet Knights, which fired coach Chris Ash in late September.
''I thought our kids played really hard,'' Rutgers interim coach Nunzio Campanile said. ''They played really hard throughout. They competed for four quarters, all the things that we're asking them to do, and I think that when you do that, you're just going to get better. You're going to get growth.''
Playing just over a half, Fields finished 15 of 19 in topping his previous best of 234 yards against Florida Atlantic in the season opener. His touchdown passes covered 11 and 24 yards to Binjimen Victor, 35 yards to K.J. Hill and 14 yards to Luke Farrell on the opening series of the second half. The Georgia transfer has thrown 31 touchdowns and one interception in his first season as the Buckeyes' starter.
Fields downplayed his numbers.
''Game, by game, whatever the stats are, that's what it is,'' he said. ''I'm just glad we got the W.''
Rutgers took the opening kickoff and turned the ball over twice in his first four plays from scrimmage, helping stake Ohio State to a 14-0 lead.
Wade intercepted Langan (12 of 26 for 121) on the second play from scrimmage, giving the Buckeyes the ball at their 40. Four plays later, Dobbins scored on an 18-yard run.
Wade forced receiver Isaiah Washington to fumble after a 6-yard catch on the second play of the next series and safety Jordan Fuller recovered at the Rutgers 33. Three plays later, Fields found Victor in the back of the end zone for a 14-0 lead 3:36 after the opening kickoff.
''I mean, they don't really need any help,'' Campanile said of Ohio State. ''I mean, they are a pretty good team and we decided to give them a lot of help to start the game.''
An 8-yard run by Dobbins pushed the lead to 21 points on the Buckeyes' next series.
Rutgers scored after Garrett Wilson muffed a punt and Lawrence Stevens caught the ball in midair. Pacheco, who had 56 yards on 17 carries, broke through the line on a quick opener and ran 26 yards into the corner of the end zone.
Fields threw for three more touchdowns to stretch the lead to 42-7. New Jersey resident Chris Chungunov replaced him and added two more TD tosses, a 4-yarder to Jake Hausmann and a 32-yarder to Jaelen Gill.
Langan split those touchdown throws with a scoring pass to Melton late in the third quarter. His late TD run needed a lengthy review to overturn a lost fumble call.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ohio State: Seemingly came out of the game healthy which is what it wanted with the closing stretch.
Rutgers: Not a bad effort. Scored three touchdowns against a team that had only given up eight all season. Had a goal-line stand in the second in the second quarter to force a change of possession, recovered two fumbles and even forced a couple of punts.
UP NEXT
Ohio State: Hosts No. 9 Penn State, looking for third straight win against Nittany Lions and seventh in eight games.
Rutgers: Hosts Michigan State in home finale.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Interception (2 plays, 15 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to RUT 25 fair catch by 14-E.Wormley.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at RUT 29 for 4 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
Int
|
2 & 6 - RUT 29(14:30 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton INTERCEPTED by 24-S.Wade at OSU 40. 24-S.Wade to OSU 40 for no gain.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (4 plays, 60 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(14:22 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to RUT 47 for 13 yards (50-J.Turner).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(14:08 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to RUT 24 for 23 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24(13:50 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to RUT 18 for 6 yards (3-O.Fatukasi8-T.Fogg).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 18(13:05 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:59 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Fumble (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:59 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to RUT 25 fair catch by 4-A.Young.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(12:59 - 1st) 17-J.Langan complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young pushed ob at RUT 27 for 2 yards (20-P.Werner).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 27(12:27 - 1st) 17-J.Langan complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington to RUT 33 FUMBLES (24-S.Wade). 4-J.Fuller to RUT 33 for no gain.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (3 plays, 33 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(12:16 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to RUT 25 for 8 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 25(11:48 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor pushed ob at RUT 11 for 14 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 11(11:30 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:24 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:24 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(11:24 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Pacheco.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 25(11:20 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 26 for 1 yard (20-P.Werner9-J.Cornell).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 9 - RUT 26(10:39 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to RUT 47 for 21 yards (1-J.Okudah4-J.Fuller).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(10:06 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to OSU 50 for 3 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 50(9:26 - 1st) 17-J.Langan complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to OSU 47 for 3 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - RUT 47(8:43 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - RUT 47(8:40 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 38 yards from OSU 47 to the OSU 9 downed by 32-R.Abdulaziz.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (7 plays, 91 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 9(8:28 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 16 for 7 yards (12-C.Izien50-J.Turner).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 16(8:04 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to OSU 20 for 4 yards (7-E.Lumor97-M.Tverdov).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(7:30 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 28 for 8 yards (7-E.Lumor8-T.Fogg).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 28(7:05 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hill.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 28(7:00 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 34 for 6 yards (8-T.Fogg9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|
+58 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(6:40 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to RUT 8 for 58 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - OHIOST 8(6:05 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:00 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Fumble (6 plays, 12 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:00 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to RUT 25 fair catch by 45-B.Myers.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(6:00 - 1st) 18-B.Melton to RUT 23 for -2 yards (11-T.Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - RUT 23(5:20 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to RUT 28 for 5 yards (32-T.Borland92-H.Garrett).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - RUT 28(4:42 - 1st) 17-J.Langan complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs ob at RUT 37 for 9 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 37(4:13 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 34 for -3 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - RUT 34(3:28 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 37 for 3 yards (32-T.Borland).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - RUT 37(2:43 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Jabbie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - RUT 37(2:40 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 30 yards from RUT 37. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 33 FUMBLES. 29-L.Stevens to OSU 33 for no gain.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (3 plays, 33 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 33(2:31 - 1st) 17-J.Langan pushed ob at OSU 28 for 5 yards (32-T.Borland).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 28(2:03 - 1st) 4-A.Young to OSU 26 for 2 yards (52-A.Jackson72-T.Togiai).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 3 - RUT 26(1:25 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:18 - 1st) 95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (5 plays, 65 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:18 - 1st) 96-G.Fava kicks 55 yards from RUT 35 out of bounds at the OSU 10.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(1:18 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 41 for 6 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams26-C.Onyechi).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 41(0:52 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 43 for 2 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 43(0:22 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor to RUT 46 for 11 yards (21-T.Avery).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(0:03 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to RUT 35 for 11 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 56 yards from OSU 35. 4-A.Young to RUT 32 for 23 yards (36-K.Pope). Team penalty on OSU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at RUT 32.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 37(14:49 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 44 for 7 yards (24-S.Wade25-B.White).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - RUT 44(14:20 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 50 for 6 yards (36-K.Pope).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 50(13:55 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 50(13:30 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to OSU 46 for 4 yards (39-M.Harrison32-T.Borland).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - RUT 46(12:58 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to OSU 46 for no gain (32-T.Borland9-J.Cornell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - RUT 46(12:30 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 43 yards from OSU 46 Downed at the OSU 3.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 3(12:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 6 for 3 yards (8-T.Fogg88-B.Bordner).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 6(11:51 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 9 for 3 yards (12-C.Izien9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 9(11:09 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill pushed ob at OSU 17 for 8 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(10:53 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 17 for no gain (88-B.Bordner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 17(10:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 17(10:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - OHIOST 17(10:14 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 41 yards from OSU 17 to the RUT 42 downed by 26-C.Brown.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(10:05 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to RUT 43 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - RUT 43(9:31 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to OSU 45 for 12 yards. Penalty on RUT 66-N.Krimin Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 43. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 19 - RUT 33(9:03 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to RUT 37 for 4 yards (20-P.Werner).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 15 - RUT 37(8:23 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to RUT 34 for -3 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 18 - RUT 34(7:56 - 2nd) Penalty on RUT 83-I.Washington Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at RUT 34. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 33 - RUT 19(7:56 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 44 yards from RUT 19. 30-D.McCall to RUT 49 for 14 yards (20-E.Barnwell32-R.Abdulaziz).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Downs (7 plays, 47 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(7:45 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to RUT 33 for 16 yards (4-T.Barrow).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(7:27 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins pushed ob at RUT 20 for 13 yards (26-C.Onyechi).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(6:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to RUT 7 for 13 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 7 - OHIOST 7(6:21 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to RUT 9 for -2 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 9(5:41 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to RUT 1 for 8 yards (12-C.Izien8-T.Fogg).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 1(5:03 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to RUT 1 for no gain (12-C.Izien8-T.Fogg).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - OHIOST 1(4:23 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to RUT 2 for -1 yard (97-M.Tverdov9-T.Maddox-Williams).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 2(4:15 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 2(4:10 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 5 for 3 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - RUT 5(3:43 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 14 for 9 yards (4-J.Fuller33-Z.Harrison).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 14(3:09 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 14 for no gain (33-Z.Harrison52-A.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 14(2:29 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan complete to 6-M.Jabbie. 6-M.Jabbie to RUT 17 for 3 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - RUT 17(1:48 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan sacked at RUT 9 for -8 yards (53-D.Hamilton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - RUT 9(1:40 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 41 yards from RUT 9 to RUT 50 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (3 plays, 50 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(1:34 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to RUT 46 for 4 yards (8-T.Fogg12-C.Izien).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 46(1:15 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 89-L.Farrell. 89-L.Farrell runs ob at RUT 24 for 22 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24(1:08 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:03 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:03 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 49 yards from OSU 35. 4-A.Young to RUT 29 for 13 yards (19-D.Gant23-J.Wint). Penalty on OSU 10-A.Riep Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at RUT 29.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 34(0:57 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 36 for 2 yards (24-S.Wade).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - RUT 36(0:50 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - RUT 36(0:47 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at RUT 40 for 4 yards (33-Z.Harrison).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - RUT 40(0:40 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 51 yards from RUT 40 to the OSU 9 downed by 32-R.Abdulaziz.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (6 plays, 82 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 61 yards from RUT 35. 30-D.McCall to OSU 18 for 14 yards (4-T.Barrow55-A.Rosa).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 18(14:55 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 21 for 3 yards (12-C.Izien6-R.Battle).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 21(14:25 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Victor.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 21(14:20 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor to OSU 29 for 8 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(14:13 - 3rd) Penalty on RUT 7-E.Lumor Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at OSU 29. No Play.
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(13:53 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to RUT 14 for 42 yards. Penalty on RUT 22-D.Hayes Pass interference declined.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 14(13:38 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 89-L.Farrell. 89-L.Farrell runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:33 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:33 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 56 yards from OSU 35. 4-A.Young to RUT 23 for 14 yards (38-B.Shaw6-T.Vincent).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 23(13:28 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at RUT 18 for -5 yards (12-S.Banks).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - RUT 18(12:59 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 20 for 2 yards (25-B.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - RUT 20(12:20 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Jabbie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - RUT 20(12:17 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 45 yards from RUT 20 to OSU 35 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(12:10 - 3rd) Penalty on OSU 79-D.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at OSU 35. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - OHIOST 30(12:10 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 34 for 4 yards (98-R.Jutwreten6-R.Battle).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OHIOST 34(11:45 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Ruckert.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - OHIOST 34(11:39 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov incomplete. Intended for 33-M.Teague.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - OHIOST 34(11:34 - 3rd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 44 yards from OSU 34 to RUT 22 fair catch by 4-A.Young.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Interception (3 plays, 53 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 22(11:27 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Jabbie.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 22(11:23 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 23 for 1 yard (19-D.Gant).
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - RUT 23(10:49 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 36-K.Pope at RUT 23. 36-K.Pope to RUT 25 for -2 yards (66-N.Krimin).
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(10:42 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague pushed ob at RUT 14 for 11 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 14(10:08 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Williams.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 14(10:03 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to RUT 9 for 5 yards (12-C.Izien4-T.Barrow).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - OHIOST 9(9:17 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov complete to 26-J.Gill. 26-J.Gill pushed ob at RUT 3 for 6 yards (4-T.Barrow).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - OHIOST 3(9:00 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to RUT 4 for -1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 4(8:37 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov complete to 81-J.Hausmann. 81-J.Hausmann runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:33 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:33 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 62 yards from OSU 35. 4-A.Young to RUT 12 for 9 yards (13-T.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 12(8:28 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 13 for 1 yard (12-S.Banks).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 13(7:55 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 10 for -3 yards (7-T.Mitchell).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - RUT 10(7:17 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 14 for 4 yards (7-T.Mitchell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - RUT 14(6:39 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 46 yards from RUT 14 to OSU 40 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(6:33 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 49 for 9 yards (96-W.Previlon).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 49(6:13 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to RUT 47 for 4 yards (6-R.Battle26-C.Onyechi).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(5:52 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to RUT 40 for 7 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 40(5:24 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to RUT 34 for 6 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(4:53 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Williams.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 34(4:46 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 34(4:41 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - OHIOST 34(4:37 - 3rd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 17 yards from RUT 34 out of bounds at the RUT 17.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (8 plays, 83 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 17(4:31 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 20 for 3 yards (36-K.Pope52-A.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 20(3:56 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 24 for 4 yards (36-K.Pope). Penalty on OSU 13-R.Berry Facemasking 15 yards enforced at RUT 24.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 39(3:34 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 40 for 1 yard (98-J.Cage36-K.Pope).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 40(2:51 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at RUT 46 for 6 yards (36-K.Pope).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - RUT 46(2:17 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to OSU 47 for 7 yards (7-T.Mitchell).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(1:50 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to OSU 45 for 2 yards (7-T.Mitchell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - RUT 45(1:13 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 13-P.Taylor.
|
+45 YD
|
3 & 8 - RUT 45(1:08 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 40 yards from RUT 35 to OSU 25 fair catch by 30-D.McCall.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(1:00 - 3rd) Team penalty on RUT Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at OSU 25. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 5 - OHIOST 30(1:00 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 27 for -3 yards (88-B.Bordner).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 27(0:23 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov complete to 30-D.McCall. 30-D.McCall to OSU 33 for 6 yards (60-O.Cooper25-J.Paul).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 33(15:00 - 4th) 4-C.Chugunov incomplete. Intended for 30-D.McCall.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - OHIOST 33(14:56 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 38 yards from OSU 33. 4-A.Young to RUT 36 for 7 yards (82-S.Wiglusz19-D.Gant).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(14:47 - 4th) 17-J.Langan complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young pushed ob at RUT 36 for no gain (17-A.Williams).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 36(14:11 - 4th) 4-A.Young to RUT 35 for -1 yard (19-D.Gant).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - RUT 35(13:39 - 4th) 17-J.Langan complete to 5-P.Woods. 5-P.Woods to RUT 34 for -1 yard (47-J.Hilliard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - RUT 34(12:54 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 38 yards from RUT 34 to OSU 28 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (13 plays, 73 yards, 4:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(12:48 - 4th) 22-S.Chambers to OSU 34 for 6 yards (15-M.Dixon).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 34(12:19 - 4th) 22-S.Chambers to OSU 48 for 14 yards (15-M.Dixon). Penalty on OSU 77-H.Miller Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 34. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 14 - OHIOST 24(11:52 - 4th) 4-C.Chugunov complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 37 for 13 yards (21-T.Avery).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 37(11:29 - 4th) 22-S.Chambers to OSU 36 for -1 yard (6-R.Battle). Penalty on RUT 57-J.Duggan Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 37. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(11:05 - 4th) 22-S.Chambers to OSU 47 FUMBLES (88-B.Bordner). 15-M.Dixon to RUT 48 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(11:05 - 4th) 22-S.Chambers to OSU 49 for 2 yards (88-B.Bordner).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 49(10:41 - 4th) 22-S.Chambers to RUT 40 for 11 yards (3-O.Fatukasi15-M.Dixon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(10:19 - 4th) 4-C.Chugunov incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Williams.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 40(10:12 - 4th) 22-S.Chambers to RUT 34 for 6 yards (88-B.Bordner).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 34(9:36 - 4th) 22-S.Chambers to RUT 29 for 5 yards (6-R.Battle).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(9:07 - 4th) 4-C.Chugunov incomplete. Intended for 34-M.Rossi.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 29(9:03 - 4th) to RUT 32 for -3 yards.
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 13 - OHIOST 32(8:26 - 4th) 4-C.Chugunov complete to 26-J.Gill. 26-J.Gill runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:19 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (5 plays, 42 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:19 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 62 yards from OSU 35. 4-A.Young to RUT 20 for 17 yards (18-J.Cooper).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 20(8:15 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to RUT 21 for 1 yard (23-J.Wint72-T.Togiai).
|
+41 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 21(7:36 - 4th) 17-J.Langan complete to 22-K.Adams. 22-K.Adams to OSU 38 for 41 yards (23-J.Wint).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 38(6:57 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 38(6:51 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to OSU 38 for no gain (19-D.Gant17-A.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - RUT 38(6:11 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - RUT 38(6:06 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 27 yards from OSU 38 to OSU 11 fair catch by 30-D.McCall.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Fumble (6 plays, 69 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 11(6:00 - 4th) 22-S.Chambers to OSU 22 for 11 yards (4-T.Barrow15-M.Dixon).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(5:35 - 4th) 12-G.Hoak to OSU 25 for 3 yards (4-T.Barrow9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 25(4:59 - 4th) 22-S.Chambers to OSU 30 for 5 yards (26-C.Onyechi6-R.Battle).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 30(4:36 - 4th) 12-G.Hoak complete to 82-S.Wiglusz. 82-S.Wiglusz pushed ob at OSU 41 for 11 yards (4-T.Barrow).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(4:09 - 4th) 22-S.Chambers to OSU 45 for 4 yards (98-R.Jutwreten).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 45(3:38 - 4th) 12-G.Hoak sacked at OSU 41 for -4 yards FUMBLES (21-T.Avery). 3-O.Fatukasi to OSU 20 for 21 yards (34-M.Rossi).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (7 plays, -59 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 20(3:29 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to OSU 20 for no gain (52-A.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 20(2:54 - 4th) 17-J.Langan to OSU 17 for 3 yards (41-J.Proctor).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - RUT 17(2:11 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Adams.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 7 - RUT 17(2:03 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton. Penalty on OSU 10-A.Riep Pass interference 14 yards enforced at OSU 17. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - RUT 3(1:58 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to OSU 1 for 2 yards (29-M.Hooker26-C.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 1(1:19 - 4th) 17-J.Langan to OSU 1 FUMBLES. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 1(1:09 - 4th) 17-J.Langan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:09 - 4th) 95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:09 - 4th) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 46 yards from RUT 35. 8-X.Johnson to OSU 38 for 19 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams15-M.Dixon).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(1:03 - 4th) 22-S.Chambers to OSU 44 for 6 yards (6-R.Battle).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 44(0:33 - 4th) 12-G.Hoak to OSU 46 for 2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|10
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|17
|3
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-13
|6-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|594
|223
|Total Plays
|78
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|217
|110
|Rush Attempts
|44
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|377
|113
|Comp. - Att.
|21-34
|12-26
|Yards Per Pass
|11.1
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-54
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|8
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|6
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-35.0
|10-40.3
|Return Yards
|50
|83
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-33
|5-76
|Int. - Returns
|2-3
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|377
|PASS YDS
|113
|
|
|217
|RUSH YDS
|110
|
|
|594
|TOTAL YDS
|223
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|15/19
|305
|4
|0
|
C. Chugunov 4 QB
|C. Chugunov
|5/14
|61
|2
|0
|
G. Hoak 12 QB
|G. Hoak
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|17
|89
|2
|18
|
S. Chambers 22 RB
|S. Chambers
|9
|56
|0
|11
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|10
|45
|0
|11
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|3
|30
|0
|13
|
G. Hoak 12 QB
|G. Hoak
|3
|1
|0
|3
|
C. Chugunov 4 QB
|C. Chugunov
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Olave 17 WR
|C. Olave
|4
|139
|0
|58
|
B. Victor 9 WR
|B. Victor
|5
|68
|2
|24
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|4
|62
|1
|35
|
J. Gill 26 WR
|J. Gill
|2
|38
|1
|32
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
|L. Farrell
|2
|36
|1
|22
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
S. Wiglusz 82 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Hausmann 81 TE
|J. Hausmann
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Rossi 34 RB
|M. Rossi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 6 WR
|J. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Harrison 39 LB
|M. Harrison
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pope 36 LB
|K. Pope
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Mitchell 7 LB
|T. Mitchell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wint 23 S
|J. Wint
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 52 DT
|A. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 33 DE
|Z. Harrison
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 12 CB
|S. Banks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuller 4 S
|J. Fuller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. White 25 S
|B. White
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 11 DE
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hooker 29 S
|M. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 53 DT
|D. Hamilton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cage 98 DT
|J. Cage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 17 DE
|A. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cornell 9 DT
|J. Cornell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 26 CB
|C. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Garrett 92 DT
|H. Garrett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|4
|35.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
X. Johnson 8 RB
|X. Johnson
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Langan 17 QB
|J. Langan
|12/26
|121
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|17
|56
|1
|26
|
J. Langan 17 QB
|J. Langan
|9
|36
|1
|21
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|8
|17
|0
|9
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|5
|3
|0
|4
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|3
|57
|1
|45
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
S. Jones 15 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
I. Washington 83 WR
|I. Washington
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Jabbie 6 WR
|M. Jabbie
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|3
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Taylor 13 WR
|P. Taylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Av. Young 2 DB
|Av. Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Woods 5 WR
|P. Woods
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Izien 12 DB
|C. Izien
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barrow 4 DB
|T. Barrow
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bordner 88 DL
|B. Bordner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery 21 DB
|T. Avery
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Battle 6 LB
|R. Battle
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jutwreten 98 DL
|R. Jutwreten
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lumor 7 DL
|E. Lumor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 26 LB
|C. Onyechi
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Previlon 96 DL
|W. Previlon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 15 DB
|M. Dixon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Cooper 60 OL
|O. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paul 25 DB
|J. Paul
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Davidovicz 95 K
|J. Davidovicz
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|10
|40.3
|4
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|5
|15.2
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|1
|7.0
|7
|0