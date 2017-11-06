College Football Power Rankings: Auburn can change everything in the SEC

1 Georgia The Dawgs quietly clinched the SEC East. Jake Fromm quietly threw two touchdown passes. South Carolina did not go quietly. I keep waiting Fromm to have a freshman-required clunker. So far he hasn't followed through. (1) -- 9-0

2 Alabama Time for genuine concern? It was eight games between ranked opponents. When the Tide finally played one, LSU held it 147 yards under its rushing average. If the Tigers had a quarterback, this might have been a different game. (2) -- 9-0

3 Clemson I'm still troubled by Brent Venables' defense lately, but it's hard to argue with four top-20 wins. Thankfully for the Tigers, Tavien Feaster provided the needed margin with an 89-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. (5) 2 8-1

4 Notre Dame Wake Forest posted more yards against ND (706) than Oklahoma State did against Oklahoma (660). A surprising shootout with the Deacons ends with Brandon Wimbush throwing for a career-high 280 yards. (4) -- 8-1

5 Oklahoma I'm sorry, but I can't get enough of Mayfield. He threw for a school-record 598 yards. OU needed every yard in a game featuring 1,446 yards in total offense, 62 first downs, 14 touchdowns and five turnovers. (6) 1 8-1

6 Wisconsin Course correction dropping Bucky from third to sixth. Rip the Badgers' schedule all you want. At some point, you have to salute one of only five undefeated teams left. Only seven other teams have undefeated conference records. (3) 3 9-0

7 Miami (Fla.) Fourteen years in the making and the Canes can feel it, touch it. That would be a Coastal Division title. Miami became the clear frontrunner in that division to get to the ACC title game by beating Virginia Tech. Now about this playoff chase ... (9) 2 8-0

8 TCU A solid win against Texas sets up yet another Big 12 showdown, this one with Oklahoma. Not sure what gets accomplished here if OU wins. It may have to back it up with another win over the Frogs in the Big 12 title game. (10) 2 8-1

9 Washington Dante Pettis set the NCAA career punt return touchdown record. Other than that, no one is talking about the Huskies or the Pac-12. (13) 4 8-1

10 Auburn Try to wrap your mind around the fact that the two-loss Tigers may control their own playoff destiny. They play the top two teams (Georgia, Alabama) down the stretch. That's prior to a possible SEC title game rematch with the Dawgs. (15) 5 7-2

11 UCF Scott Frost is now officially the favorite to be the next Florida coach. Notice to Nebraska: You might want to call his agent. (16) 5 8-0

12 Washington State Luke Faulk became the Pac-12's all-time passing leader. The Cougars stayed in the Pac-12 North running with a big win over Stanford. (22) 10 8-2

13 Michigan State Look who has the inside track in the Big Ten East. If steel had a nickname, it would be "Dantonio." Stunner of the week: Brian Lewerke has consecutive 400-yard passing games. (21) 8 7-2

14 Penn State The only thing worse than waiting 3 hours, 23 minutes in a weather delay is waiting 3 hours, 23 minutes in a weather delay in East Lansing. Oh, what could have been Nits. Hey, at least you shook hands. (8) 6 7-2

15 Mississippi State Dan Mullen is going to have a really good offseason. His name already has surfaced as a possible replacement at Florida, Tennessee and Nebraska. Three years ago, the man had the Bulldogs ranked No. 1 for five weeks. His phone should be ringing. (19) 4 7-2

16 Ohio State Within a 10-month period, we've witnessed the Buckeyes be shutout for the first in 295 games and surrender the most points ever by an Urban Meyer-coached team. In the last 12 games, the Bucks are 9-3, two of those wins by one point, another in double overtime. Those three losses have been by a combined 117-40. (7) 9 7-2

17 Oklahoma State Mike Gundy has a way better mullet than he does record against Oklahoma, 2-11. The Pokes turned it over too much (three times) against the most lethal quarterback assassin in ball. (11) 6 7-2

18 Memphis It's now about where Mike Norvell lands next -- Arkansas, Texas A&M, something bigger? The Tigers are a sustainable resource pivoting from Justin Fuente to Norvell, 8-1 in his second season. (18) -- 8-1

19 Iowa State The Clones lost a heartbreaker at West Virginia but aren't done yet. They finish with Oklahoma State, Baylor and Kansas State. (12) 7 6-3

20 Southern California What a weird game. The Trojans were blowing out Arizona by 22, then they were tied. Then they won by two touchdowns. Sam Darnold outdueled Khalil Tate. USC needs only to win one of last two against Colorado and UCLA to clinch the Pac-12 South. (24) 4 8-2

21 Virginia Tech This is who the Hokies are: In the two games they've played against ranked teams, they've been outscored 59-27. The ACC Coastal may be out of reach after an 18-point loss to Miami. (17) 4 7-2

22 LSU The Tigers have come miles since the Troy loss. They still have athletes all over the field. The difference against Alabama was a difference-making quarterback, same as when Les Miles was there. (14) 8 6-3

23 South Florida Quinton Flowers accounted for a school-record 516 yards in a romp over UConn. "I just don't think he gets all the credit he deserves," Charlie Strong said. Then beat UCF on the day after Thanksgiving. (NR) 3 8-1

24 Michigan Suddenly, Jim Harbaugh needs a publicist. I had to look up the fact that Michigan played Saturday. I didn't see the Wolverines on any highlight shows until Sunday. But apparently this is true: The Wolverines are 7-2 with a chance to win 10 for the third consecutive season. (NR) 2 7-2