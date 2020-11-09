For the first time this season, a team other than Clemson tops the Power Rankings. Debate all you want about Notre Dame. In this case, you beat No. 1, you become No. 1. The Fighting Irish rose from No. 5 after a thrilling double-overtime win against Clemson that for now has defined the season.

You shouldn't have to be told there could be a rematch in the ACC Championship Game.

Meanwhile, the Power Rankings welcome four new teams -- Texas, Northwestern, San Jose State and Liberty.

Texas (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) won a grinder against West Virginia and continues to look renewed in the Big 12. Northwestern (3-0) won a similar grinder against Nebraska to take the lead in the wide-open Big Ten West. San Jose State (3-0) is off to a hot start as it seeks its first winning season since 2012.

Liberty makes its first appearance of the season proving once again a head coach worth his head set can fall from grace and still remake himself. Hugh Freeze might be the hottest coaching commodity around at the tender age of 51. Stealing from the Notre Dame playbook, there was some luck o' the Flames on Saturday. Alex Barbir drilled the game-winning field goal against Virginia Tech after coach Justin Fuente called a timeout. While that timeout was being called, VT blocked Barbir's kick. Given a second chance, he drilled it true from 51 yards.

We can start having a meaningful conversation about the College Football Playoff. Conference championship games start a month from Thursday. The top five of these Power Rankings -- Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Florida -- control their own destinies. Four of those teams are likely to play each other in the next month.

If Florida and Clemson win those matchups as one-loss teams, then who gets left out? Couldn't be Notre Dame. Its only loss would be against a team it already beat (Clemson). And how could it be Alabama, which has laid waste (offensively) to everyone? Ohio State seemingly has clinched a spot, even with a loss.

If you haven't noticed, that's four spots for five teams. Too soon? Let's concentrate on the now ... for now. Behold this week's Power Rankings.