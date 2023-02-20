untitled-design-2023-02-19t191721-396.png
usatsi

The NBA has had captains draft the All-Star teams every year since 2018, but in the past the actual drafting took place a week or two before the actual event. That all changed this time around, as the league moved the All-Star Draft to minutes before tip-off in true playground style. 

This year's captains are LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who received the most fan votes in the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively. James, by virtue of having the most overall fan votes, got the first pick among the starters, while Antetokounmpo had the first pick of the reserves. 

But in order to avoid the embarrassment of someone being the last pick, the league flipped the order and had them pick reserves first. As a result, Antetokounmpo had the first pick of the night, and in a surprise move took Damian Lillard instead of his teammate Jrue Holiday. James, meanwhile, went with fellow Klutch client Anthony Edwards. When it was time for the starters, James made Joel Embiid his first selection, while Antetokounmpo went for Jayson Tatum

Here's a look at the draft results and the full rosters for each team:

Team LeBron roster

PlayerTeamOverall Pick

LeBron James (starter)

Los Angeles Lakers

Captain

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves

2nd

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics

4th

Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers

6th

Tyrese Haliburton

Indiana Pacers

8th

Julius Randle 

New York Knicks

10th

De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings

12th

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies

14th

Joel Embiid (starter)

Philadelphia 76ers

15th

Kyrie Irving (starter)

Dallas Mavericks

17th

Luka Doncic (starter)

Dallas Mavericks

19th

Nikola Jokic (starter)

Denver Nuggets

20th

Team Giannis roster

PlayerTeamOverall Pick

Giannis Antetokounmpo (starter)

Milwaukee Bucks

Captain

Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers

1st

Jrue Holiday

Milwaukee Bucks

3rd

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder

5th

DeMar DeRozan

Chicago Bulls

7th

Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors

9th

Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat

11th

Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento Kings

13th

Jayson Tatum (starter)

Boston Celtics

16th

Ja Morant (starter)

Memphis Grizzlies

18th

Donovan Mitchell (starter)

Cleveland Cavaliers

20th

Lauri Markkanen (starter)

Utah Jazz

22nd

This is the third time since the implementation of the captains format that we've had Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis, which is the most common matchup. Team LeBron is 2-0 in their previous meetings. 