The NBA has had captains draft the All-Star teams every year since 2018, but in the past the actual drafting took place a week or two before the actual event. That all changed this time around, as the league moved the All-Star Draft to minutes before tip-off in true playground style.
This year's captains are LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who received the most fan votes in the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively. James, by virtue of having the most overall fan votes, got the first pick among the starters, while Antetokounmpo had the first pick of the reserves.
But in order to avoid the embarrassment of someone being the last pick, the league flipped the order and had them pick reserves first. As a result, Antetokounmpo had the first pick of the night, and in a surprise move took Damian Lillard instead of his teammate Jrue Holiday. James, meanwhile, went with fellow Klutch client Anthony Edwards. When it was time for the starters, James made Joel Embiid his first selection, while Antetokounmpo went for Jayson Tatum.
Here's a look at the draft results and the full rosters for each team:
Team LeBron roster
|Player
|Team
|Overall Pick
LeBron James (starter)
Captain
Anthony Edwards
2nd
4th
6th
8th
10th
12th
14th
Joel Embiid (starter)
15th
Kyrie Irving (starter)
17th
Luka Doncic (starter)
Dallas Mavericks
19th
Nikola Jokic (starter)
20th
Team Giannis roster
|Player
|Team
|Overall Pick
Giannis Antetokounmpo (starter)
Captain
Damian Lillard
1st
Jrue Holiday
Milwaukee Bucks
3rd
5th
7th
9th
11th
Sacramento Kings
13th
Jayson Tatum (starter)
Boston Celtics
16th
Ja Morant (starter)
Memphis Grizzlies
18th
Donovan Mitchell (starter)
20th
Lauri Markkanen (starter)
22nd
This is the third time since the implementation of the captains format that we've had Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis, which is the most common matchup. Team LeBron is 2-0 in their previous meetings.